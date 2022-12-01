Cyclin G1 induces maladaptive proximal tubule cell dedifferentiation and renal fibrosis through CDK5 activation

CG1 promotes renal fibrosis in models of CKD. To determine the expression of CG1 in CKD, we stained human kidney samples from patients with or without renal fibrosis for CG1 and KIM-1. CG1 was upregulated in kidneys of patients with CKD and approximately 80% of KIM-1+ tubules expressed CG1 (Figure 1, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI158096DS1). In mouse kidney tissue, RNAScope analysis revealed that CG1 (Ccng1) RNA was upregulated in PTCs (labeled by hepatocyte nuclear factor 4α [Hnf4a]; refs. 25, 26), in 3 models of CKD (aristolochic acid [AA], repeated low-dose cisplatin [Rep low cis], and unilateral ureteral obstruction [UUO]) when compared with control uninjured kidneys (Figure 1, C and D). In both mouse and human tissue, approximately 90% of CG1+ cells were kidney tubular cells, predominantly KIM-1+ PTCs (Figure 1E). CG1 was also upregulated with injury in human kidney organoid cultures (Supplemental Figure 1C). Real-time PCR analysis revealed that CG1 was upregulated on days 28 and 42 after AA injury, while another cyclin G family member, cyclin G2 (Ccng2), was not upregulated (Supplemental Figure 1D). These data suggest CG1 is upregulated, predominantly in PTCs, in patients with CKD and CKD animal models.

Figure 1 PTC CG1 promotes renal fibrosis in CKD. (A) CG1 expression in kidney tissue from patients with and without kidney injury. Scale bar: 20 μm. (B) Quantification of CG1 staining of patients in A. NK, normal kidney. (C) Representative images of RNAScope for Ccng1 and Hnf4a in PTCs of control kidney and CKD models. Scale bars: 20 μm. (D) Quantification of number of Ccng1 RNA dots in Hnf4a+ PTCs. n = 10 in control kidney; n = 25 in CKD models. (E) Quantification of the percentage of CG1+ cells in kidney tubules and all other cell types. (F) Schematic diagrams of experimental CKD models with WT and CG1-KO mice. (G) Plasma BUN at weekly time points after administration of AA (5 mg/kg every other day for a week). (H) Plasma BUN at weekly time points after repeated injection with low-dose cisplatin (5 mg/kg once a week for 4 weeks). (I) Plasma BUN on days 0, 3, and 9 after UUO surgery. (J) Representative images of obstructed kidneys in WT and CG1-KO mice in the UUO model. (K) Ratio of obstructed kidney weight (KW)/body weight. WT UUO (n = 14) and CG1-KO UUO (n = 12). (L) Representative large, scanned images of picrosirius red–stained kidney sections with polarized-light microscopy. Dashed outline indicates region of interest quantified. Scale bars: 500 μm. (M) The quantification of collagen deposition area/kidney (%) from L. Control (n = 5), CKD (n = 8–10). (N) Representative images of stained kidney for α-SMA. Scale bars: 100 μm. (O) Quantitative analysis of α-SMA+ area/cortex (%). Control (n = 5), CKD (n = 8–10). Data are presented as the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001 by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test (B, G, H, I, and K) or 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test (M and O).

To investigate the role of CG1 in the AKI-to-CKD transition, we subjected wild-type (WT) and CG1-KO mice to 3 CKD models, AA, Rep low cis, and UUO, as shown in Figure 1F. CG1-KO mice have no developmental or kidney morphological phenotypes (27, 28). Renal function, as assessed by blood urea nitrogen (BUN), was similar in the acute phase of injury for both WT and CG1-KO mice in AA and Rep low cis models (Figure 1, G and H). BUN was unchanged in UUO, due to the presence of an uninjured contralateral kidney (Figure 1I). While BUN returned to baseline in both WT and CG1-KO mice following AA, Rep low cis resulted in prolonged elevated BUN in WT mice, which was reduced in CG1-KO (Figure 1, G and H). At the macroscopic level, kidney structure was preserved in CG1-KO mice when compared with WT mice in the UUO model (Figure 1J), which was supported by a higher kidney weight/body weight ratio (mg/g) in CG1-KO than in WT mice on day 3 and day 9 after UUO surgery (Figure 1K). Picrosirius red staining imaged with polarized-light microscopy (to visualize collagen fibers) demonstrated increased collagen content in injured WT and CG1-KO mice when compared with control mice, but the increase was significantly less in CG1-KO mice (Figure 1, L and M). All 3 injury models induced a significant increase in α-SMA+ area in WT kidneys when compared with control, but not in CG1-KO kidneys (Figure 1, N and O). Injured CG1-KO mice also demonstrated reduced kidney injury markers, KIM-1 and cleaved caspase 3, and preserved Na+/K+-ATPase staining in the chronic phase of injury compared with injured WT mice (Supplemental Figure 2, A–D). Expression of profibrotic factors Ccn2 (CTGF), Timp2, Pdgfrb, and Col1a1 was increased at the mRNA level in WT kidneys but not in injured CG1-KO kidneys (Supplemental Figure 2, E and F). Taken together, these data demonstrate that CG1 regulates fibrosis progression in CKD.

Induction of G 2 /M arrest in CG1-KO mice only partially restores fibrosis. We hypothesized that CG1 induced fibrosis by promoting G 2 /M arrest, and activation of G 2 /M arrest in CG1-KO mice would reverse the protective phenotype and promote fibrosis. To test this hypothesis, we utilized paclitaxel (PAC), which we have previously shown to induce G 2 /M arrest and fibrosis in injured but not uninjured kidneys, to promote G 2 /M arrest in AA-treated WT and CG1-KO mice (10). Injection of PAC 2 weeks after AA administration raised plasma BUN to similar levels in WT and CG1-KO mice (Figure 2, A and B). The reduction in body weight (compared with day 0) was also similar between WT and CG1-KO mice throughout the experiment except for week 1, where CG1-KO had a greater reduction in body weight (Figure 2C). Without PAC, there were significantly fewer p-H3+Ki-67+ double-positive G 2 /M-phase cells in CG1-KO mice following AA, Rep low cis, or UUO injury compared with injured WT mice (Figure 2, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 2, G–I). Injection of PAC significantly increased the number of G 2 /M-phase cells in both WT and CG1-KO mice compared with AA alone, and there was no significant difference in the number of G 2 /M-phase cells in WT AA- and PAC-treated compared to CG1-KO AA- and PAC-treated kidneys (Figure 2, D and E). Acute tubular injury, assessed by KIM-1 expression, was also similar between WT and CG1-KO mice following PAC injection (Supplemental Figure 3, A–C). However, picrosirius red staining revealed kidney fibrosis was significantly reduced in CG1-KO AA + PAC mice compared with WT AA + PAC mice (Figure 2, F and G). Chronic phase (day 42) KIM-1+ staining was attenuated in CG1-KO AA + PAC mice, but not WT AA + PAC mice (Supplemental Figure 3, D and E). Immunofluorescent staining revealed SOX9 and α-SMA were increased in WT mice treated with AA + PAC but no significant increase was observed in CG1-KO mice (Figure 2, H–J). Taken together, these data suggest that the profibrotic actions of CG1 are only partially dependent on G 2 /M arrest.

Figure 2 Inducing G 2 /M arrest in CG1-KO mice does not reverse the protective phenotype. (A) A schematic diagram of injection with AA (5 mg/kg) and paclitaxel (PAC) (20 mg/kg). (B) Plasma BUN level over time and (C) body weight (compared to day 0) in WT (n = 9) and CG1-KO mice (n = 8–10). (D) Representative images of p-H3+Ki-67+ PTCs from kidneys of WT and CG1-KO mice on day 42 following AA administration. Scale bar: 20 μm. (E) Quantification of the number of p-H3+Ki-67+ PTCs in cortex (n/mm2). (F) Representative images of picrosirius red–stained kidney sections from mice treated with PBS (n = 5), AA (n = 8), AA + PAC (n = 8), and (G) the corresponding quantification of collagen deposition area/cortex (%). Scale bars: 500 μm. (H) Representative images of the kidneys stained for SOX9 (upper) and α-SMA (lower). Scale bars: 50 μm. (I and J) The corresponding quantification of the number of SOX9+ PTCs/cortex (n/mm2), and α-SMA+ area/cortex (%) in left panel. PBS (n = 5) and AA + PAC (n = 8–9). Data are presented as the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001 by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test (B and C) or 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test (E, G, I, and J).

Inducing G 2 /M arrest in vitro does not induce fibrotic or dedifferentiation markers in primary PTCs. To confirm whether G 2 /M arrest can induce profibrotic responses in CG1-KO PTCs, we analyzed primary PTCs from WT and CG1-KO mice treated with AA, which we have previously shown to induce a profibrotic phenotype in vitro (10), or AA and PAC. PAC treatment induced p-H3 in most cells in vitro (Supplemental Figure 3F). Real-time PCR analysis revealed Ccn2 (CTGF) and Fn1 mRNA were induced in WT PTCs with a combination of AA and PAC, but the addition of PAC did not upregulate either factor in CG1-KO primary PTCs (Figure 3A). We observed that AA treatment alone induced an increase in cell size and the combination of AA and PAC further increased cell size in WT PTCs; however, neither AA nor AA + PAC treatment increased cell size in CG1-KO primary PTCs (Figure 3B). Treatment with AA or AA + PAC led to an increase in the dedifferentiation-related genes Snail, Slug, and Twist in WT primary PTCs, all of which were reduced in CG1-KO primary cells compared with WT (Figure 3C). Both AA and AA + PAC treatment promoted the expression of CDK5 (a downstream target of CG1) and its activating binding partner p35 in WT PTCs, while there was no significant increase in CG1-KO primary PTCs (Figure 3D). No difference in growth rate following scratch wound assay was observed between WT and CG1-KO PTCs (Supplemental Figure 3, G and H). Taken together, these data demonstrate that PAC does not induce dedifferentiation or profibrotic cytokine production compared to AA alone, suggesting G 2 /M arrest does not influence dedifferentiation. CG1-KO cells have reduced upregulation of profibrotic and dedifferentiation markers after injury, suggesting CG1 may regulate dedifferentiation and fibrosis pathways in PTCs independently of G 2 /M arrest.

Figure 3 Inducing G 2 /M arrest in vitro does not induce fibrotic or dedifferentiation markers in primary PTCs. (A) Real-time PCR analysis of Ctgf and Fn1 in WT and CG1-KO primary PTCs treated with PBS, AA, or AA + PAC for 7 days. n = 3 independent experiments. (B) Representative phase-contrast images of WT and CG1-KO primary PTCs treated with PBS, AA, or AA + PAC for 7 days, and the quantification of individual cell size (μm2) of WT and CG1-KO primary PTCs in PBS, AA, and AA + PAC. n = 25 each. A portion of cells are outlined in yellow to demonstrate cell size; all cells/field were quantified. Scale bars: 100 μm. (C) Dedifferentiation marker mRNA expression in WT and CG1-KO primary PTCs treated with PBS, AA, or AA + PAC for 7 days. n = 3 independent experiments. (D) Real-time PCR analysis of Cdk5 and Cdk5r1 (p35) in WT and CG1-KO primary PTCs treated with PBS, AA, or AA + PAC for 7 days. n = 3 independent experiments. AA, 5 μg/mL; PAC, 1 μM. Data are presented as the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001 by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test.

CG1 promotes PTC dedifferentiation in CKD but not AKI. To test whether CG1 modulates dedifferentiation after kidney injury, we stained WT and CG1-KO kidneys for dedifferentiation and proliferation markers at different time points following injury. Immunofluorescent staining revealed many dedifferentiated SOX9+ PTCs and proliferative Ki-67+ PTCs were observed in the acute phase (7 days) of AA in both WT and CG1-KO mice, and no statistical difference was detected (Figure 4, A–C). However, the number of SOX9+ or Ki-67+ PTCs remained elevated in WT mice during the chronic phase (days 14–42), while CG1-KO mice showed a significant decrease in the number of SOX9+ or Ki-67+ PTCs at these later time points (Figure 4, A–C). Western blot analysis from kidney cortical lysates confirmed SOX9 was increased in both WT and CG1-KO mice on day 7 following administration of AA; however, on day 14, SOX9 expression continued to increase in WT mice while remaining stable in the CG1-KO mice (Figure 4D). A similar trend for SOX9 and Ki-67 expression was observed in the UUO and Rep low cis models (Figure 4, E and F, and Supplemental Figure 4, A–E). These data suggest that KO of CG1 does not alter the dedifferentiation response in the early recovery phase following AKI.

Figure 4 CG1 modulates PTC dedifferentiation and proliferation in CKD. (A and B) Representative images of SOX9-labeled kidney sections from WT and CG1-KO mice in acute (day 7) and chronic (day 42) phases of AA. Scale bar: 20 μm (C) Corresponding quantification of the number of SOX9+ cells/kidney. Control (n = 5) and injured kidney (n = 3–6). (D) Western blot analysis of KIM-1, SOX9, and β-actin in acute phase of AA, including day 7 and day 14 after administration of AA and the corresponding quantification of SOX9/β-actin and KIM-1/β-actin. (E and F) Representative images of SOX9- and Ki-67–labeled kidney sections from WT and CG1-KO mice on day 3 and day 9 of UUO and corresponding quantification of the number of SOX9+ or Ki-67+ cells/kidney. Control (NK; n = 5) and injured kidney (n = 5–9). Scale bar: 20 μm. (G) Representative images of LTL staining in kidneys on days 0, 14, 28, and 42 following AA and corresponding quantification. Scale bar: 50 μm. (H) Western blotting analysis of YAP in whole-kidney lysates of WT and CG1-KO mice following AA. (I) Representative images of Na+/K+-ATPase– or VIM-stained kidney sections following UUO. Scale bars: 100 μm. HM, high magnification. (J) The corresponding quantification of Na+/K+-ATPase+ or VIM+ area/cortex (%). Control (n = 4–6) and injured kidney (n = 8–9). Scale bar: 100 μm. Data are presented as the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001 by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test.

To determine whether CG1 regulates dedifferentiation in the chronic phase of injury, we examined the expression of differentiation and dedifferentiation markers in chronically injured WT and CG1-KO kidneys (day 42 AA, day 49 Rep low cis, and day 9 UUO). Lotus tetragonolobus lectin–positive (LTL+) area (identifying intact PTC brush border) was decreased on day 14 after AA injection in both WT and CG1-KO kidneys and recovered on days 28 and 42 in CG1-KO, but not WT, kidneys (Figure 4G). We found that YAP, a known regulator of dedifferentiation in many organs (29, 30), was upregulated 42 days after AA injection in WT mice but not CG1-KO mice (Figure 4H and Supplemental Figure 4F). The differentiation marker Na+/K+-ATPase was downregulated in both WT and CG1-KO injured kidneys, but the injured CG1-KO had significantly more positive area compared with injured WT (Figure 4, I and J). Vimentin (VIM) increased in WT but not CG1-KO mice after injury (Figure 4, I and J). Expression of PTC dedifferentiation markers Prom1 (CD133), Acta2 (α-SMA), VIM, Pax2, and Pax8 (6, 7, 31–36) was significantly reduced in CG1-KO compared with WT in the chronic injury phase of AA, Rep low cis, and UUO (Supplemental Figure 4G). No difference in p53 (a known regulator of CG1) levels was seen between WT and CG1-KO mice after injury (Supplemental Figure 4H). The senescence marker p21 was upregulated in WT primary PTCs but not CG1-KO following AA exposure (Supplemental Figure 4I). Taken together, these data suggest that CG1 does not play a role in the adaptive dedifferentiation and repair following AKI but may promote the maladaptive dedifferentiation of PTCs seen in CKD.

CG1 promotes PTC dedifferentiation through the activation of CDK5. To investigate how CG1 regulates dedifferentiation, we analyzed the activation of CDK5 through its phosphorylation at tyrosine 15. Immunofluorescent staining demonstrated increased p-CDK5 in the nuclei of PTCs in WT kidneys following AA treatment, while staining was minimal in CG1-KO kidneys (Figure 5A). Similarly, Western blot analysis revealed p-CDK5 expression was reduced in CG1-KO mice compared with WT mice 42 days following AA injection (Figure 5B). Expression of both Cdk5 and its activator Cdk5r1 (p35) were increased at the mRNA level in WT CKD but remained near baseline in CG1-KO kidneys in all 3 CKD models tested (Figure 5C and Supplemental Figure 5, A and B). Treatment of primary PTCs with AA upregulated p-CDK5 in WT cells, but no significant increase was observed in CG1-KO cells (Figure 5, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 5C). CDK5-GFP translocated to the nucleus following AA exposure and induced CTGF expression (Supplemental Figure 5, D and E). Transfection of CG1 in human embryonic kidney 293T (HEK293T) cells resulted in increased p-CDK5 (Figure 5F). To determine whether CG1 interacts with CDK5, HEK293T were transfected with Myc-CG1 and the lysates were immunoprecipitated (IP) using antibodies directed against Myc. Western blot analysis of the precipitate confirmed the binding of CG1 to CDK5 in PTCs (Figure 5G). Thus, CG1 interacts with CDK5, and CG1 regulates CDK5 phosphorylation/activation in PTCs.

Figure 5 CG1 binds to and activates CDK5 in PTCs. (A) Representative images of p-CDK5–labeled kidneys from day 42 WT PBS, CG1-KO PBS, WT AA, and CG1-KO AA. Scale bar: 50 μm. (B) Western blot analysis of p-CDK5 in AA-treated WT and CG1-KO kidneys and quantitative analysis in WT AA (n = 5) and CG1-KO AA (n = 5). (C) Real-time PCR analysis of CDK5 and p35 following PBS or AA treatment (PBS, n = 3; AA, n = 8). (D and E) Representative images and quantification of p-CDK5 in WT and CG1-KO primary PTCs treated with PBS or AA (5 μg/mL) for 7 days. Scale bars: 50 μm. n = 5 in each group. HM, high magnification. (F) Representative images of p-CDK5 in hCG1-overexpressing HEK293T cells. Scale bars: 20 μm. (G) Representative Western blots of CG1-Myc and CDK5 in whole-cell extract (WCE) of Myc-CG1–overexpressing HEK293T and immunoprecipitation by Myc. (H) Western blot analysis of E-cadherin, CG1, and total CDK5 in LLC-PK1 cells transfected with human CG1 (hCG1) and/or hCDK5 for 48 hours. (I) Representative images of E-cadherin in AA-treated LLC-PK1 cells transfected with DN-CDK5 or empty vector (EV). Scale bar: 20 μm. (J) Representative Western blot analysis of CTGF in LLC-PK1 cells treated with/without AA (2.5 μg/mL) and PBS, roscovitine, or RO5454291 from Glixx labs (GLX). (K) Western blot analysis of CTGF in WT and CG1-KO primary PTCs treated with AA (5 μg/mL) for 7 days with/without CDK5 inhibitors roscovitine (8 μM) and GLX (50 μM). (L and M) Representative phase-contrast images and quantification of cell size in human CG1–overexpressing (hCCNG1-overexpressing) LLC-PK1 cells with/without roscovitine. Scale bar: 20 μm. n = 25 in each. Data are presented as the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001 by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test (B) or 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test (C, E, J, K, and M).

Next, we examined whether CDK5 regulates the expression of differentiation and dedifferentiation markers in vitro. E-cadherin protein expression decreased in cells overexpressing CDK5, which was further decreased by the combination of CDK5 and CG1, similar to AA treatment (Figure 5H and Supplemental Figure 5F). Inhibition of CDK5 through transfection of dominant-negative CDK5 (DN-CDK5) prevented the reduction in E-cadherin expression (Figure 5I). To investigate the therapeutic potential of CDK5 inhibition we utilized CDK5 inhibitors roscovitine (Roscov), which preferentially inhibits CDK5 by competitively binding to the ATP-binding site (37), and RO5454291 from Glixx labs (GLX), which inhibits CDK5 activation by disrupting the interaction of p25 and CDK5 (38). Inhibition of CDK5 with Roscov or GLX prevented AA-induced upregulation of CTGF and VIM, while preventing the downregulation of E-cadherin, in LLC-PK1 cells but had no effect on E-cadherin levels in CG1-KO primary cells (Figure 5J and Supplemental Figure 5, G–J). Inhibition of CDK5 prevented AA-induced CTGF upregulation in WT primary PTCs but had no effect on CG1-KO PTCs (Figure 5K). CDK5 inhibition also prevented changes in cell morphology and β-galactosidase activity induced by CG1 transfection or AA treatment in LLC-PK1 cells (Figure 5, L and M, and Supplemental Figure 6, A–D). The upregulation of profibrotic markers or dedifferentiation markers (Tgfb1, Pdgfa, Pdgfr, Timp2, Acta2, Sox9, Vim, and Pax2) was significantly reduced at the mRNA level by GLX treatment (Supplemental Figure 6, E and F). CDK5 inhibition did not significantly alter the expression of dedifferentiation markers Prom1 (CD133), Cd24, or Vim in CG1-KO primary cells (Supplemental Figure 6, G and H). These data suggest that CDK5 is associated with PTC dedifferentiation and fibrosis marker expression in injured PTCs.

Inhibition of CDK5 reduces renal fibrosis and dedifferentiation in CKD. To determine whether pharmacological inhibition of CDK5 ameliorates fibrosis in CKD, we induced UUO in WT mice and treated with vehicle or GLX starting on day 3 after surgery (Figure 6A). We analyzed the obstructed kidney weight/body weight and the ratio of the obstructed kidney weight/contralateral kidney weight and found that both increased in the GLX treatment group compared with vehicle (Figure 6B). Picrosirius red staining revealed GLX injection inhibited kidney fibrosis (Figure 6, C and D). KIM-1+ staining was attenuated by administration of GLX compared with vehicle (Supplemental Figure 7, A and B). Western blotting demonstrated an upregulation of SOX9 and VIM in UUO, which was reduced by treatment with GLX (Figure 6, E and F). Similarly, immunofluorescent staining demonstrated that the increase in SOX9+ PTCs and VIM+ area in UUO kidneys treated with vehicle were reduced by GLX treatment (Figure 6, G and H). In contrast, Na+/K+-ATPase+ area was preserved by GLX treatment in UUO kidneys compared with vehicle treatment (Figure 6, G and H). The upregulation of collagen type IV (indicative of increased extracellular matrix production) and α-SMA observed in PBS-treated mice following UUO was reduced by administration of GLX (Figure 6, I and J). These data suggest that inhibition of CDK5 prevents dedifferentiation and renal fibrosis.

Figure 6 CG1/CDK5 axis regulates PTC dedifferentiation and fibrosis in CKD rodents. (A) Schematic diagram of the UUO model with CDK5 inhibitor GLX. (B) Quantitative analysis of obstructed kidney weight (KW)/body weight (mg/g BW) and obstructed/contralateral kidneys (%) following UUO with GLX or vehicle. (C) Large, scanned images of picrosirius red–stained kidneys imaged by polarized-light microscopy from UUO plus GLX or vehicle. Dashed outline indicates region of interest quantified. Scale bars: 500 μm. (D) Quantification of picrosirius red+ area/cortex (%) in C. Contralateral kidney of vehicle, n = 5; contralateral kidney of GLX, n = 5; UUO with vehicle, n = 6; UUO with GLX, n = 6. (E) Western blot analysis of SOX9 and VIM in whole-kidney lysates of UUO and contralateral kidneys with vehicle or GLX, and (F) quantification of SOX9/β-actin and VIM/β-actin. (G) Representative images of dedifferentiation markers (SOX9, Na+/K+-ATPase, and VIM) in kidneys from contralateral or UUO kidneys treated with vehicle or GLX. Scale bars: 25 μm. HM, high magnification. (H) Quantitative analysis of the number of SOX9+ PTCs/cortex (n/mm2), Na+/K+-ATPase+/cortex (%), or VIM+ area/cortex (%) in contralateral or UUO kidney treated with vehicle or GLX. Contralateral kidney of vehicle, n = 5; contralateral kidney of GLX, n = 5; UUO with vehicle, n = 7; UUO with GLX, n = 7–8. (I) Representative images of collagen type IV α1 chain (COL4a1) in contralateral or UUO kidney with vehicle or GLX. Scale bar: 50 μm. (J) The corresponding analysis of COL4a1+ area/cortex (%). Contralateral kidney of vehicle, n = 3; contralateral kidney of GLX, n = 3; UUO with vehicle, n = 6; UUO with GLX, n = 7. Data are presented as the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001 by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test (B) or 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test (D, F, H, and J).

Tubule-specific deletion of CDK5 inhibits renal fibrosis and dedifferentiation in CKD. To confirm that tubular epithelial cell expression of CDK5 contributes to injury, we bred CDK5fl/fl mice with Six2-Cre mice to generate mice lacking CDK5 in kidney epithelial cells (CDK5ΔTub mice; podocytes proximal and distal tubule structures up to the connection with the collecting duct; ref. 39). CDK5ΔTub mice have reduced expression of CDK5 in kidney lysates, but not in lysates of other organs (Figure 7A). CDK5ΔTub mice maintained a higher kidney weight–to–body weight ratio than control mice following UUO, and no difference was observed in contralateral kidneys (Figure 7, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 7C). Immunostaining demonstrated that both WT and CDK5ΔTub mice had increased p-H3+Ki-67+ double-positive G 2 /M-phase cells following UUO, and no significant difference was observed (Figure 7, D and E). Picrosirius red staining revealed reduced fibrosis in CDK5ΔTub mice compared with control mice following UUO (Figure 7, F and G). Dedifferentiation markers α-SMA and VIM were increased after UUO in both CDK5ΔTub and control mice, but the increase was significantly lower in CDK5ΔTub mice (Figure 7, H and I). Real-time PCR analysis demonstrated a significant reduction in profibrotic and dedifferentiation markers in CDK5ΔTub mice compared with controls after UUO (Figure 7, J and K). KIM-1+ staining was reduced in CDK5ΔTub compared with controls after UUO (Supplemental Figure 7, D and E). Expression of dedifferentiation markers Cdh6 and Vcam1 was also reduced in CDK5ΔTub compared with CDK5fl/fl on day 9 after UUO (Supplemental Figure 7F). Thus, while the deletion of CDK5 in kidneys using Six2-Cre did not prevent the increase in G 2 /M-phase cells, it did inhibit the induction of dedifferentiation markers and kidney fibrosis.