Oral hymecromone decreases hyaluronan in human study participants

Study design. We conducted an open-label, single-center, nonrandomized, dose-response study of hymecromone in healthy adults. Participants were assigned to receive the study medication for 4 consecutive days at 1 of 3 dose levels: 400 mg PO 3 times per day (1200 mg/d), 800 mg PO 3 times per day (2400 mg/d), or 1200 mg PO 3 times per day (3600 mg/d). In the first stage of the study, participants were assigned to 1 of 2 study arms: 2400 mg/d or 3600 mg/d; participants were assigned to dose arms in a sequential manner until 6 participants were enrolled in each arm. After a trial protocol modification, a second stage of the study commenced in which participants were invited to reenroll to compete either 1 or 2 additional dose arms. The first 6 individuals who volunteered to reenroll for 2 additional doses were first assigned to the high-dose arm opposite of what they received in the first enrollment (e.g., participants who received 2400 mg/d in the first enrollment would receive 3600 mg/d in the second enrollment) and then were assigned to received 400 mg PO 3 times per day (1200 mg/d) for their third enrollment. Additional individuals who volunteered to reenroll for 1 additional dose were assigned to the 1200 mg/d arm. This scheme was designed to optimize the comparison between the 2400 mg/d and 3600 mg/d arms, allow for intrasubject comparison, and result in roughly equal numbers of participants in all 3 dose arms. All reenrollments occurred after a washout period of at least 7 days from the end of the prior dose regimen.

Participant population. The study enrolled healthy adult volunteers. Individuals who were included in the study were between 18 and 65 years of age with no active medical problems or striking chronic diseases, had a normal BMI (18.5 — 30 kg/m2), and were not taking any other medications. Individuals were excluded if they had a history of any of the following: gastrointestinal disease including gastroesophageal reflux disease, gastritis, peptic ulcer disease or dyspepsia, dysphagia, achalasia, or difficulty swallowing capsules, tablets, or pills. Individuals were screened prior to enrollment and were excluded if they had elevated liver function tests, renal function tests, ECG abnormalities deemed clinically significant by the study physician, ongoing alcohol or drug use, were pregnant, lactating, allergic to any component of the study drug, or participating in another clinical trial. Participants were compensated 100 USD for their time for each study visit.

Summary of treatment regimen and assessments. Participants who met the screening criteria and consented to participate were enrolled in the study. On day 1, participants underwent a baseline sputum induction and blood draw. They were then administered their first dose of study medication and underwent a second blood draw 90 minutes later. Participants then took the study medication 3 times a day for 4 consecutive days. Participants were instructed to take the study drug with 250 ml water and with meals or a snack. On day 4, they returned to the clinic for another sputum induction and 2 blood draws taken before and 90 minutes after the 11th dose in clinic. HA concentrations were measured in the first and last blood samples and in the 2 sputum samples. 4-MU and 4-MUG concentrations were measured in all 4 blood samples and in both sputum samples. Participants recorded a daily diary of when they took their doses and any possible side effects noticed. A complete blood count, complete metabolic panel, and ECG were also evaluated at screening and on day 4. Final follow-up was completed by online survey 7 days after finishing the study medication.

Analysis of HA concentration. Sputum samples were treated with 250 U benzonase for 30 minutes at 37°C for nucleic acid digestion, followed by an incubation with 1 mg/ml proteinase K overnight at 65°C for further digestion. Proteinase K was heat inactivated by incubating the samples at 95°C for 30 minutes. Insoluble material was removed by centrifugation at 10,000g for 10 minutes before further processing. HA concentration was determined using a HA ELISA (Echelon Biosciences) following the manufacturer’s instructions.

Analysis of 4-MU and 4-MUG concentration. Liquid chromatography–tandem mass spectrometry (LC-MS/MS) was used to analyze 4-MU and 4-MUG concentrations in the serum and sputum samples of the study participants. 4-MU–13C4 (Toronto Research Chemicals) was used as the internal standard (IS) for 4-MU and 7-hydroxycoumarin β-d-glucuronide (Toronto Research Chemicals) as the IS for 4-MUG. The neat stock solutions of 4-MU and 4-MUG were mixed and diluted in 50% methanol to prepare spiking solutions ranging from 2 ng/ml to 5000 ng/ml for each compound.

For calibration standards, 25 μl of blank human serum or sputum was mixed with 25 μl of the spiking solutions. For samples to be tested, 25 μl of serum or sputum was mixed with 25 μl of 50 % methanol to make up the volume, and 25 μl of a mixture of the 2 IS (1000 ng/ml each in 50 % methanol) was then added. After vortexing all standards and samples, 150 μl of methanol/acetonitrile 20:80 (v/v) was added to the mixture and the sample was further vortexed vigorously for 1 minute followed by centrifugation at 1000g for 10 minutes; 100 μl of the supernatant was taken and diluted with 200 μl of Milli-Q water.

The LC-MS/MS system consists of an AB SCIEX QTRAP 4000 mass spectrometer linked to a Shimadzu UFLC system. Mobile phase A is HPLC grade water with 10 mM of ammonium acetate. Mobile phase B is HPLC grade acetonitrile. LC separation was carried out on a XSelect CSH C18 column (Waters Corp.) (3.5 μm, 4.6 × 100 mm) with gradient from 15% to 85% mobile phase B at 5 minutes, then from 85% to 95% mobile phase B at 8 minutes, and from 95% to 15% mobile phase B at 8.1 minutes. The analysis time was 10 minutes with a flow rate of 0.4 ml/min at room temperature; 20 μl of the extracted sample was injected. The mass spectrometer was operated in the negative mode with the following multiple-reaction monitoring (MRM) transitions: m/z 174.7→132.9 for 4-MU, m/z 178.7→134.9 for 4-MU-13C4 (IS), m/z 350.8→174.9 for 4-MUG, and m/z 336.9→160.9 for 7-hydroxy coumarin β-d-glucuronide (IS). Data acquisition and analysis were performed using Analyst, version 1.6.1, software (AB SCIEX).

Statistics. The study was analyzed by an intention-to-treat strategy. Safety labs, HA concentration, and 4-MU and 4-MUG concentrations were described using mean, SD, minimum, and maximum. Changes in labs from baseline to day 4 were compared using paired t tests. The differences in the changes in HA across different dose arms were compared using unpaired t tests for the primary analysis. A subanalysis comparing the HA change between the 2400 mg/d and 3600 mg/d arms restricted to the first enrollment was performed using unpaired t tests. A subanalysis comparing the HA changes across the 3 dose arms restricted to the 6 individuals who completed all 3 dose arms was performed using paired t tests. Sensitivity analyses were performed both including and excluding extreme outliers and Wilcoxon’s signed-rank tests. Statistical significance was based on 2-tailed tests with α of 0.05. Relationships between change in HA and baseline HA levels were also evaluated by Pearson’s correlation coefficients. Analyses were performed in SAS and R.

Study approval. This study was approved by the FDA and the Stanford University Institutional Review Board (IRB-43805) and was registered at ClinicalTrials.gov (NCT02780752). All healthy adult volunteers provided written, informed consent prior to participation in the study.