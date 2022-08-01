IgE-neutralizing UB-221 mAb, distinct from omalizumab and ligelizumab, exhibits CD23-mediated IgE downregulation and relieves urticaria symptoms

Prevention of basophil activation and degranulation. 8D6, an anti-IgE IgG 1 mAb, was previously reported to neutralize IgE and bind to CD23-bound IgE (36, 37). As a first step toward generating an anti-IgE therapeutic agent suitable for the treatment of IgE-mediated diseases, we humanized 8D6. The human acceptor framework used for the humanization of 8D6 was based on human germline VH1-69 and Vκ1-39 domains (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI157765DS1). The humanized 8D6 was designated as UB-221. As with the prerequisite for omalizumab to be safe for therapeutic use, UB-221 does not bind to the FcεRI-bound IgE on ELISA (Supplemental Figure 2).

On FcεRI-expressing RBL SX-38 cells, UB-221 and omalizumab in free form or in preformed IgE-mAb complexes did not bind to the cells (Supplemental Figure 3, A and C), and so not do not trigger basophil degranulation expressed as the release of β-hexosaminidase (Supplemental Figure 3, B and D). RBL SX-38 is a rat basophilic leukemia cell line expressing the α, β, and γ chains of human FcεRI that serves as a sensitive model for exploring functional IgE-allergen interactions (38). Similarly, neither UB-221 nor omalizumab could activate human primary basophils, as indicated by the expression of the activation marker CD63 (Figure 1A).

Figure 1 Competitive inhibition against basophil degranulation and IgE-FcεRI interactions. (A) As determined by CD63 expression on flow cytometry as a basophil activation marker, UB-221, omalizumab, and negative control (anti-Her2 trastuzumab mAb) do not activate isolated primary human basophils, while the positive control anti-IgE 5H2 antibody does. (B) In inhibition of FcԑRI-expressing RBL SX-38 cell degranulation induced by the ovalbumin-IgE (OVA-IgE) complex (mean ± SD, n = 6), UB-221 exhibits 7-fold greater inhibition over omalizumab (IC 50 : 0.14 vs. 0.94 μg/mL). The results are in line with higher potency in competitive inhibition of IgE-FcεRI interactions shown on ELISA and RBL SX-38 cells. (C) In a representative competitive inhibition assay on ELISA coated with FcεRI, UB-221 inhibits IgE binding with 8-fold greater potency over omalizumab (IC 50 : 26.1 vs. 214 ng/mL). (D) In competitive inhibition of IgE binding to FcεRI-expressing RBL SX-38 cells (mean ± SD, n = 3), UB-221 inhibits IgE binding with 3-fold greater potency over omalizumab (IC 50 : 0.035 vs. 0.106 μg/mL).

Nevertheless, in the presence of ovalbumin (OVA) allergen and OVA-specific IgE, we observed that, as compared with omalizumab, UB-221 competed favorably to inhibit the IgE-OVA allergen complex–induced RBL SX-38 degranulation with 7-fold greater efficiency (Figure 1B), as indicated by an IC 50 value of 0.14 versus 0.94 μg/mL, respectively. This observation is in line with an 8-fold competition edge in inhibition of IgE binding to FcεRI immobilized on ELISA, with an EC 50 value of 26.1 versus 214 ng/mL (Figure 1C), and a 3-fold higher competitive inhibition against IgE binding to the RBL SX-38 cells, with an EC 50 value of 35 versus 106 ng/mL (Figure 1D).

Unrestricted binding in free form to CD23-bound IgE and in the mAb-IgE complex form to CD23. As CD23 is involved in negative feedback regulation of IgE production (39–41), it is of interest to explore the binding capability of an anti-IgE mAb toward CD23. We observed that free UB-221 could bind to IgE preabsorbed to trimeric CD23 immobilized on ELISA (Supplemental Figure 4A), and IgE-complexed UB-221 could bind to CD23+ SKW6.4 B lymphoma cells (Supplemental Figure 4B), while omalizumab did not react in either binding event. This distinctive feature of UB-221 warrants its further comparison with ligelizumab.

On CD23-immobilized ELISA with IgE preloaded, free UB-221 exhibited strong binding to the CD23-bound IgE (Figure 2A), approximately 10-fold more abundant than that by ligelizumab, as shown in the mean EC 50 value of 39.1 versus 396 ng/mL, while omalizumab was inactive. A preformed UB-221–IgE complex bound strongly as well to CD23 (Figure 2C), with an EC 50 of 41.6 ng/mL that is nearly the same as that exhibited in binding to the CD23-bound IgE, while ligelizumab in IgE-complex form lost its ability to bind CD23, and the omalizumab-IgE complex remained inert toward CD23.

Figure 2 Interactions of anti-IgE mAbs in free or IgE-complex form with CD23. Anti-IgE mAbs, in free form or in mAb-IgE complex form, may interact with CD23 in an indirect fashion. (A) On CD23-immobilized ELISA with IgE preloaded, UB-221 in a free form exhibited strong binding to the CD23-bound IgE, estimated to be 10-fold more abundant than ligelizumab, as shown with EC 50 values (mean ± SD, n = 3) of 38.4 ± 3.6 versus 402 ± 47.3 ng/mL, while omalizumab was relatively inactive. (B) On CD23+ SKW6.4 B lymphoma cells with IgE preabsorbed and analyzed by flow cytometry, UB-221 in a free form exhibited again strong binding to the CD23-bound IgE, with a maximum binding MFI value (mean ± SD, n = 3) of 1,828 ± 331, while ligelizumab presented an approximately 4-fold lower binding, with a maximal MFI of 503 ± 26.6, and omalizumab remained inactive; the differential cellular binding events are shown on FACS histograms on the right exemplified by 2 mAb concentrations at 0.156 and 5.0 mg/mL. (C) On CD23-immobilized ELISA, UB-221 in preformed UB-221–IgE complexes also exhibited strong binding to CD23, with an EC 50 of 41.6 ± 4.6 ng/mL, nearly the same as that observed with CD23-bound IgE, while ligelizumab-IgE complexes almost lost the ability to bind CD23, and the omalizumab-IgE complexes stayed inert toward CD23. (D) On CD23+ SKW6.4 cells, the preformed UB-221–IgE complex again exhibited strong binding to the cells, with a maximal MFI value (mean ± SD, n = 3) of 1,280 ± 90.2, while ligelizumab almost lost the binding ability, presenting only a minor binding with a maximal MFI of 191 ± 8.5, and omalizumab was inactive; the differential cellular binding events are shown on FACS histograms on the right exemplified by 2 mAb concentrations at 0.625 and 10 μg/mL. Overall, UB-221 in free or complex form can interact freely with CD23, while ligelizumab in free form can bind limitedly to CD23-bound IgE and in IgE-complex form loses its binding capability, and omalizumab essentially stays inert toward CD23.

A similar landscape of CD23 binding was evident with SKW6.4 cells, where free UB-221 avidly engaged CD23-bound IgE (Figure 2B), approximately 4-fold greater than that by ligelizumab, as shown in the maximum mean fluorescence intensity (MFI) value of 1,828 versus 503, whereas omalizumab remained inactive. The differential dose-dependent cellular binding events could be visualized through the shifting of histograms on flow cytometry, exemplified by 2 levels at 0.156 and 5.0 μg/mL.

UB-221 in IgE-immune complex form, similar to that observed in the CD23 ELISA (Figure 2C), could bind freely to CD23+ SKW6.4 cells (Figure 2D), while ligelizumab lost the CD23 binding capability. Again, omalizumab in IgE-complex form was inert toward SKW6.4 cells. The differential dose-dependent cellular binding events could be visualized through the shifting of histograms on flow cytometry, exemplified by 2 mAb concentrations at 0.625 and 10 μg/mL.

Overall, the observations from ELISA and SKW6.4 cells confirm that free UB-221 (or IgE-complexed form) can interact unrestrictedly with the IgE-CD23 complex (or CD23). Free ligelizumab can react with the IgE-CD23 complex only limitedly, while in the IgE-mAb complex form it loses its capability to bind CD23. Omalizumab in either free or complexed form is completely inert toward CD23.

Molar ratio–dependent formation of UB-221–IgE complex oligomers. Of note, the UB-221–IgE complex could bind to CD23 (Figure 2, C and D) with different mAb-IgE oligomers. Using Alexa Fluor 488–conjugated UB-221 as a marker and probed with the fluorescence detection system–analytical ultracentrifugation (FDS-AUC) method (42, 43), we explored the species of the UB-221–IgE immune complex that may form in PBS and in human serum at various molar ratios, to mimic the clinically relevant serum mAb concentration range upon UB-221 dose administration. The oligomeric complex patterns were essentially similar between PBS and serum (Figure 3), except for the relatively broadened peaks seen in serum that are likely due to higher viscosity, preferential solvation, and nonspecific association with serum components, as previously reported (43).

Figure 3 Formation of UB-221–IgE complexes in PBS and human serum. A study of UB-221–IgE complex formation in PBS solution and human serum was conducted using fluorescence detection system–analytical ultracentrifugation (FDS-AUC), in which the Alexa Fluor 488–conjugated UB-221 was used as a marker. The human IgE and UB-221 were mixed in PBS and serum at a dynamic range of molar ratios from 1:1 through 1:10, and the formed complexes were analyzed by FDS-AUC as described in the Methods. The overall results of FDS-AUC suggest that a molar excess of either UB-221 or IgE would result in the formation of smaller complexes, while the largest complexes are formed at an equimolar ratio; the presence of UB-221–IgE complexes in an equimolar ratio at x:y or y:x (e.g., 1:3 or 3:1) would produce a similar complex pattern; and complex profiles in PBS and serum are similar, except that broadening peaks are seen associated with serum samples likely due to higher viscosity and other physicochemical mechanisms. C(S) represents the sedimentation coefficient distribution values with 68% confidence level; S 20,W (S) represents the apparent sedimentation s-values that were converted to s20,W using density and viscosity of the buffer solutions measured on densitometer and viscometer.

In PBS and serum, at a 1:1 molar ratio, the most abundant complex probably corresponds to the 3:3 heterohexamer (UB-221) 3 (IgE) 3 detected at approximately 21.5 S (Figure 3). A 3-fold excess of IgE over mAb (UB-221/IgE at 1:3) resulted in the formation of smaller complexes, with a major complex shifted to approximately 13 S. A 5-fold and 10-fold excess of IgE (UB-221/IgE at 1:5 and 1:10) resulted in a further decrease in larger complexes with a concomitant increase in the area under the approximately 13 S peak, which likely represents the heterotrimer (UB-221) 1 (IgE) 2 . When mAb was in excess, smaller complexes and a large peak at approximately 7 S corresponding to the monomeric IgE were detected; a major mAb-IgE complex was detected at approximately 13 S and likely represents the heterotrimer (UB-221) 2 (IgE) 1 .

Overall, a molar excess of either UB-221 or IgE would result in the formation of smaller complexes, while the largest complexes are formed at an equimolar ratio. The complex form would thus predominantly exist as the 1:1 heterodimer (UB-221) 1 (IgE) 1 when the UB-221/IgE molar ratio is 10:1, 50:1, or higher. Pharmacokinetically, a single UB-221 dose would result in a dynamic range of mAb/IgE ratios spanning well over 10:1, with which the 1:1 heterodimer would predominate, in particular under a repeat-dose regimen in which most of IgE the human body produces would be rapidly mopped up by UB-221.

UB-221 significantly inhibits IgE neosynthesis at both the protein and mRNA level. We investigated how the binding to CD23 would influence IgE synthesis in PBMCs of healthy donors under costimulation with IL-4 and an anti-CD40 antibody, which are known not only to trigger class switching of IgE-positive B cells but also to induce expression of CD23 (44, 45). Using a previously described PBMC IgE study methodology (46), the de novo IgE protein synthesis is generally quantifiable starting on day 7 and reaches a maximum and plateau at around days 11–14 (Supplemental Figure 5).

The validity of the PBMC IgE method was tested in the UB-221-versus-omalizumab study at concentrations of 1, 3, and 10 μg/mL, showing UB-221’s superiority over omalizumab on days 7 and 11, with IgE reduction of 87%–94% for UB-221 and 7.9%–53.3% for omalizumab (Supplemental Figure 6, A–C, and Supplemental Table 1A). However, the production of IgM (Supplemental Figure 6, D–F) and IgA (Supplemental Figure 6, G–I) were not affected, which also implies that the IgG production was not altered. These observations suggest that the impact on de novo protein synthesis is IgE isotype specific and B cell type specific.

We then defined the effects of the 3 anti-IgE mAbs on the PBMC IgE production at protein and mRNA levels simultaneously in the presence of UB-221, ligelizumab, or omalizumab at a wider concentration range (1, 3, 10, 20, and 80 μg/mL) and focused on day 11, which marked the total IgE accumulated for a time period of 11 days. The results confirm that UB-221 is superior to both omalizumab and ligelizumab in suppression of IgE protein production, relative to the PBMCs “untreated” with mAbs (Figure 4, A–E). UB-221 dose dependently reduced the total IgE level by up to 69%–74% at dose levels of 10 μg/mL or higher, versus a lower 16%–31% for ligelizumab and 5.0%–31% reduction for omalizumab (Supplemental Table 1B).

Figure 4 UB-221 induces a pronounced inhibition of IgE protein production and IgE mRNA expression in human PBMCs. In the presence of UB-221, omalizumab, or ligelizumab (UBP lot), human PBMCs from 3 to 5 healthy donors were stimulated with human recombinant IL-4 and an anti–human CD40 antibody to undergo de novo IgE synthesis. (A–E) The effects on IgE protein production were focused on day 11 by each anti-IgE mAb at doses of (A) 1 μg/mL (n = 3), (B) 3 μg/mL (n = 5), (C) 10 μg/mL (n = 5), (D) 20 μg/mL (n = 5), and (E) 80 μg/mL (n = 5). The total IgE in cell culture supernatant samples was quantified by ELISA. (F and G) In a separate set of donors (n = 5), the effects on IgE mRNA expression in lysates of PBMCs stimulated with human recombinant IL-4 and anti–human CD40 antibody in the presence of UB-221, ligelizumab, or omalizumab were studied at (F) 1 μg/mL or (G) 20 μg/mL. The mRNA expression in cell cultures on day 11 was analyzed by real-time PCR. The percentages of IgE protein/mRNA reduction were calculated based on the total IgE/mRNA levels from the respective untreated cells, which were set as 100%. The percentage reduction values of IgE protein and IgE mRNA are shown in Supplemental Table 1B and Supplemental Table 2, respectively. Data are shown as mean ± SEM. Different treatments were compared relative to the untreated group using 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparison test referenced to untreated controls. *P < 0.05; **P <0.01; ***P < 0.001.

At the lower 1 and 3 μg/mL dose levels, none of the mAbs showed a statistically significant lowering effect on IgE synthesis, although UB-221 exhibited a trend of 20% to 50% reduction. Ligelizumab appeared to induce a greater IgE reduction than omalizumab, although none of the dose settings showed statistically significant differences (Figure 4, A–E, and Supplemental Table 1B). Exceptionally, an increase in IgE production was notable with ligelizumab at the 1 and 3 μg/mL levels. Little IgE production could be observed in PBMCs “unstimulated” with IL-4 and an anti-CD40 antibody that can induce CD23 expression (44, 45), suggesting that the de novo IgE synthesis driven by an anti-IgE mAb involves CD23.

The isotype-specific suppression of IgE synthesis was observed at the mRNA level as well in PBMCs from a different set of 5 individuals. The effect of mAbs on IgE mRNA expression at doses of 1 and 20 μg/mL was investigated, with a focus on day 11. Unlike the accumulated total IgE protein produced over time, this represents the level of mRNA at a specific single time point. The result reveals that, in parallel with the reduction in fresh IgE protein production, UB-221 significantly suppressed IgE mRNA expression by 70%–75% (Figure 4, F and G), which is far greater than the inhibition by ligelizumab and omalizumab (Supplemental Table 2).

Apoptosis of membrane-bound-IgE B cells induced by the binding with anti-IgE mAbs. The IgE synthesis reduction events (Figure 4, A–E) may be partially attributed to the apoptotic effect resulting from the mAb binding to the IgE class–switched lymphoblasts or membrane-bound-IgE (mIgE) memory B cells within the PBMC population. This was simulated with Ramos B cells expressing a long form of mIgE (46), to which UB-221 and ligelizumab bound equally strongly, with a 7-fold higher affinity than omalizumab (Figure 5A) as evidenced by mean EC 50 values at 7.9, 8.8, and 55.3 ng/mL for UB-221, ligelizumab, and omalizumab, respectively.

Figure 5 Binding to IgE-bearing Ramos lymphoma B cells and induction of apoptosis by anti-IgE mAbs. (A) Ramos lymphoma B cells were transfected to express the Fc portion of a long form of mIgE on the membrane (mIgE.FcL) containing the CεmX domain and Migis stalk, on which the epitopes at the Cε3 and CεmX domains can be targeted by the mAbs as indicated. UB-221, ligelizumab (UBP lot), and omalizumab can bind to the mIgE.FcL-expressing Ramos cells with different binding activities showing that, estimated by EC 50 values (ng/mL, mean ± SD, n = 3), UB-221 (7.9 ± 4.5) and ligelizumab (8.8 ± 3.6) bind to the cells equally strongly with superimposable binding curves, nearly 7-fold greater than omalizumab (55.3 ± 24.6). However, (B) the apoptotic effects on the cells induced by the 3 mAbs did not show an apparent difference as revealed by the superimposed cell-death curves. These are also visualized with the cells stained with annexin V–PE and 7-AAD in a representative setting treated with the mAbs at 1 μg/mL, where the same magnitude of shift in cell populations shown in dot plots is notable. The untreated cells were used as a negative control.

However, all 3 mAbs cause the same degree of apoptosis (Figure 5B), as shown by the similar apoptotic cell death rates. Nonetheless, neither did IgE-binding activity correlate with apoptotic outcome nor did apoptosis align with the ranking order of IgE synthesis inhibition (Figure 4, A–E). These results suggest that apoptosis, if it did occur in the PBMC IgE study system, would be an insignificant factor.

SPR-based IgE-binding affinity and ELISA-based IgE-neutralizing activity of anti-IgE mAbs in buffer solution. In addition to the cellular IgE targeting on Ramos B cells where UB-221 and ligelizumab were observed to bind with an equal affinity (expressed as EC 50 ) and omalizumab with lower affinity (Figure 5A), the 3 mAbs were compared in surface plasmon resonance (SPR) analysis where they were immobilized by an anti–human Fc covalently coupled on the sensor chip, over which human IgE flowed (Figure 6). Compared with omalizumab, UB-221 showed a binding affinity (K D , 5.9 × 10–11 M) that was approximately 4-fold stronger than that of omalizumab (K D , 2.3 × 10–10 M), and a dissociation rate (k d , 1.2 × 10–4 s–1) that was approximately 5-fold lower than that of omalizumab (k d , 5.6 × 10–4 s–1).

Figure 6 The IgE-binding affinity of UB-221 and ligelizumab on SPR. Kinetic analyses on SPR of IgE binding to the anti-IgE mAbs UB-221, ligelizumab (Creative Biolabs, TAB755), and omalizumab were performed on SPR. IgG Fc antibodies were first covalently coupled to the surface sensor chip, on which the diluted anti-IgE antibodies were captured. The Expi293-expressed human full-length IgE at 0.312–50 nM was injected and the dissociation was measured under constant buffer flow. The resulting equilibrium dissociation rate constant (K D , binding affinity), association rate constant (k a ), and dissociation rate constant (k d ) are presented in the table.

Ligelizumab exhibits the strongest affinity (K D , 1.6 × 10–11 M), which was approximately 4-fold and approximately 14-fold greater than that of UB-221 and omalizumab, attributable to a dissociation rate (k d , 6.0 × 10–5 s–1) that was approximately 5-fold and 10-fold lower than that of UB-221 and omalizumab, respectively. No significant differences were apparent in the association rates (k a , 2.0 × 106 to 3.7 × 106 M–1s–1) among the 3 antibodies.

The binding affinity (K D , 1.6 × 10–11 M) of the ligelizumab used in the present SPR analysis (Figure 6) is very similar to the recently reported value for the “original” ligelizumab (K D , 1.8 × 10–11 M) (35). The latter was obtained in a different experimental setting with IgE immobilized through FcεRI-Fcγ covalently attached to the sensor chip, over which the mAbs flowed. Their other binding attributes, such as dissociation rates (k d , 3.3 × 10–5 vs. 6.0 × 10–5 s–1) and association rates (k a , 1.8 × 106 vs. 3.7 × 106 M–1s–1) (35), do not reveal significant differences from the counterparts obtained in the present study. The ligelizumab used in the present study could legitimately represent the original ligelizumab as far as the IgE binding or IgE neutralization is concerned.

Unlike the case of UB-221 versus omalizumab where their differential IgE binding affinities on SPR (Figure 6) translate well into their respective functional IgE-neutralizing potency (Figure 1, B–D), an antigenic 5-fold SPR “binding” superiority of ligelizumab over UB-221 does not amount to a stronger functional “neutralization.” In fact, UB-221 and ligelizumab in PBS (from 2 United BioPharma [UBP] in-house lots and from Creative Biolabs) were equipotent in competitive inhibition of IgE binding to FcεRI on ELISA, as evidenced by their superimposable IgE-neutralizing curves (Supplemental Figure 7). A similar neutralizing equipotency has also been confirmed in suppressing a high level of IgE in sera from patients with AD, as described below.

UB-221 and ligelizumab neutralize high IgE in sera of patients with AD with equal strength. As IgE levels are often very high in patients with AD, we investigated the efficacy of the mAbs in lowering the high IgE in sera of patients with AD. Of 30 patients with AD, their basal serum IgE levels were grouped into 3 different ranges: low (<4,800 ng/mL), medium (4,800–24,000 ng/mL), and high (>24,000 ng/mL) (Figure 7). The serum samples were incubated with UB-221, ligelizumab, or omalizumab at 3 increasing concentration ranges. The results indicate that UB-221 and ligelizumab performed equipotently in lowering serum IgE levels across all baseline-IgE-range groups, as shown by the superimposable neutralization curves (Figure 7A), while omalizumab is apparently a weaker performer.

Figure 7 Ex vivo reduction of high-level IgE in sera of patients with atopic dermatitis. The potency in reducing high IgE in sera from 30 patients with atopic dermatitis was compared for UB-221, ligelizumab (Creative Biolabs, TAB755), and omalizumab, based on a competitive inhibition of IgE binding to FcεRI immobilized on ELISA solid phase. The serum samples were incubated for 1 hour at room temperature with 3 increasing concentrations of anti-IgE mAbs. The remaining free IgE in sera was quantified as described in the Methods. (A) The serum samples collected were grouped into 3 IgE ranges of low (<4,800 ng/mL, n = 9), medium (4,800–24,000 ng/mL, n = 11), and high IgE (>24,000 ng/mL, n = 10). (B) The mAb drug concentrations to achieve a reduction in serum IgE of 90% of the basal IgE levels are illustrated and (C) the EC 90 values are presented. All data are shown as mean ± SEM for the low-, medium-, and high-IgE groups. The comparisons were estimated by the Kruskal-Wallis test method. **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001. NS, not significant.

For the low-baseline-IgE group of patients with AD, to neutralize 90% of IgE (EC 90 ) (Figure 7B) may require 1.0 μg/mL UB-221 or ligelizumab, while a more than 4-fold greater concentration, 4.3 μg/mL, would be needed for omalizumab (Figure 7C). The fold differences narrow to 2.5- and approximately 2.0-fold in the medium- and high-baseline-IgE groups, respectively. For example, with the high-baseline-IgE range, to neutralize 90% of IgE would require more than 25 μg/mL UB-221 or ligelizumab, while that for omalizumab could be more than 50 μg/mL.

The overall ex vivo data exemplified with sera of patients with AD implies that, given a potent IgE neutralizer for treatment of IgE-sensitive allergic diseases, it remains a high-hurdle task to bring down the high serum-free IgE (and so allergen-specific IgE) close to a baseline, single-digit level if the steady, high IgE supply from neosynthesis could not be kept under effective control with measures in addition to simple neutralization of IgE.

UB-221 at a single dose induces rapid, pronounced reduction in serum free IgE in cynomolgus macaques and hIGHE-knockin mice. UB-221 can bind to cynomolgus macaque IgE (cIgE) (Figure 8A) and engage cynomolgus macaque CD23–bound (cCD23-bound) cIgE (Figure 8B), demonstrating that the cynomolgus macaques can serve as an appropriate pharmacology and toxicology animal model. In cynomolgus macaques (n = 3) receiving a single intravascular dose of UB-221 at 5.0 mg/kg, the serum antibody concentration declined, with a mean elimination half-life of 6.3 days (Figure 8C), in which UB-221 could induce a rapid, pronounced reduction in serum free cIgE by 90% to 100% (Figure 8D).

Figure 8 A rapid and pronounced serum free-IgE reduction in cynomolgus macaques and hIGHE-knockin mice after a single i.v. infusion dose of UB-221. UB-221 can (A) bind to cynomolgus macaque IgE (cIgE), but not rat or mouse IgE, and can also (B) bind to the cCD23-bound cIgE. (C) In cynomolgus macaques (cynos, n = 3) receiving a single i.v. dose at 5.0 mg/kg, UB-221 decayed over time, with a mean half-life of approximately 6.3 days, in which (D) UB-221 was able to induce a rapid reduction in serum free cIgE by 90%–100% in the treated macaques. The basal cIgE levels were at the range of 399 to 434 ng/mL for the 3 macaques. In hIGHE-knockin mice (n = 6 per dose group), a single i.p. dose of UB-221 (E) at 0.3 mg/kg or (F) at 3.0 mg/kg can induce a rapid, greater than 95% reduction in serum free chimeric IgE (mean ± SEM). The basal chimeric IgE levels in the hIGHE-knockin mice were at the range of 416 to 1,365 ng/mL for the 0.3 mg/kg dose group, and of 734 to 3,362 ng/mL for the 3.0 mg/kg dose group.

Potent in vivo inhibition of serum IgE was evidenced as well in hIGHE-knockin mice, in whose genome the Cγ1 constant region is replaced by the human Cε constant region (47). The mice yield IgG 1 class-switching B cells that can produce chimeric IgE. In these mice (n = 6) receiving a single i.p. dose (Figure 8E) at 0.3 mg/kg or at 3.0 mg/kg (Figure 8F), UB-221 can rapidly reduce the high serum free-chimeric-IgE level by greater than 90%.

A single UB-221 dose administered to patients with CSU safely improved disease symptoms along with rapid reduction in serum free-IgE level. A phase I, open-label, dose-escalation trial to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of a single i.v. infusion of UB-221 as an add-on therapy was conducted in patients with CSU under first-line H1-antihistamine treatment (ClinicalTrials.gov NCT03632291). The study participants in 5 dose cohorts (0.2, 0.6, 2.0, 6.0, or 10 mg/kg; n = 3/cohort, total 15 study participants) (Supplemental Table 3) were monitored for 14 weeks after dosing. UB-221 was safe and well tolerated up to the highest investigated dose at 10 mg/kg; no study participant experienced dose-limiting toxicity during the entire study period; no serious adverse event, death, serious and unexpected suspected adverse reaction, or infusion reactions were observed (Supplemental Table 4).

A single UB-221 dose, which decreased dose dependently in circulation with a half-life estimated to be 16 to 22 days at doses of 0.6 to 10 mg/kg (Supplemental Table 5), induced a dramatic reduction in serum free-IgE level in parallel with a rapid, dose-dependent decrease in weekly UAS7, i.e., disease symptom relief (Figure 9). The mean UAS7 scores (±SD) at week 0 baseline (and at the week lowest after disease symptom relief) were 31.7 ± 8.7, 34.0 ± 7.7, 21.0 ± 0.7, 31.0 ± 7.0, and 27.7 ± 5.7 for respective dose cohorts from 0.2 through 10 mg/kg, respectively. At higher UB-221 concentrations in the 6 and 10 mg/kg cohorts, the free-IgE levels were suppressed fully and the reduction in UAS7 disease scores persisted for a longer period of time. The IgE-UAS7 correlation suggests that a single dose of more than 2.0 mg/kg could potentially allow UB-221 to be administered every 3 to 6 months and achieve a complete response (UAS7 = 0) or well-controlled stage (UAS7 ≤ 6) in the treatment of CSU. The results suggest that, in patients with CSU, the level of serum free IgE plays a critical role.

Figure 9 Concurrent serum UB-221 concentration, serum free-IgE level, and UAS7 disease score in patients with CSU after a single i.v. dose of UB-221 in phase I trial. Shown in parallel are the averaged (mean ± SD) serum concentrations (ng/mL) for both UB-221 (black line) and free IgE (blue line), and CSU symptom relief (reduction) expressed as UAS7 scores (red line) in study participants of 5 dose cohorts (0.2 to 10 mg/kg; n = 3 per cohort) over 14 weeks of the phase I single i.v. UB-221 dose trial. The postdose CSU symptom relief score UAS7 is a combined efficacy marker of hives severity score over 7 days (HSS7) and itch severity score over 7 days (ISS7). The half-life of UB-221 was estimated to be in the range of 16 to 22 days at doses of 0.6 to 10 mg/kg (Supplemental Table 3). The UAS7 changes (red curves) relative to the baseline were estimated and compared by the paired t test for significant differences. Due to the small sample size in each dose cohort that had only 3 participants, P < 0.1 was also assigned to indicate the trend of positive efficacy measured by the decrease in UAS7. #P < 0.1, *P < 0.05.

From the perspective of individual study participants, in all 13 participants with moderate to severe CSU (UAS7 score ≥ 16) at baseline, a rapid reduction in UAS7 occurred in the first week (Supplemental Figure 8A); relief of symptoms to a well-controlled/disease-free stage (UAS7 ≤ 6) appeared to be dose dependent and achieved in 10 out of the total 15 participants. In particular, all 3 participants in the 2 mg/kg cohort experienced a sustained disease-free stage, i.e., complete response (UAS7 = 0) for 2 to 4 weeks after dosing, and a sustained hive-free stage (weekly hives severity score, HSS7 = 0) for 3 to 12 consecutive weeks (data not shown). The UB-221–mediated dose-dependent UAS7 profiles largely correlate with the durable suppression of serum free IgE and slow return to their respective baseline IgE level (Supplemental Figure 8B), which parallels as well with the reduction in FcεRI on basophils (Supplemental Figure 8C).