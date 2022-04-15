Mitochondria and the future of RASopathies: the emergence of bioenergetics

RASopathies, a group of syndromic disorders caused by germline mutations in genes that affect the canonical Ras/MAPK signaling pathway, include Noonan syndrome (NS), NS with multiple lentigines (NSML), Costello syndrome (CS), cardiofaciocutaneous syndrome (CFCS), neurofibromatosis type 1 (NF1), and other clinically related diseases (Figure 1A and ref. 1). Though individually rare, collectively, this family of disorders constitutes one of the world’s largest groups of congenital diseases. Germline pathogenic variants result in similar yet distinct syndromes, the phenotypic characteristics of which can include facial abnormalities, short stature, cardiac defects, hematopoietic defects, skeletal malformations, and certain types of cancer (1–3). These characteristics can be severe and life-threatening and may be present at birth or develop throughout one’s lifetime. Unfortunately, effective targeted therapies for RASopathies remain elusive, with limited to no options available for most patients. Therefore, there is a critical need to identify effective treatments. Indeed, understanding the causal mechanisms associated with the development of each disease uniquely, through identification of the distinct point mutations within common genes, the panoply of signaling pathways affected by the genetic anomalies, and the potential molecular targets associated with each, may help us find targeted and personalized approaches to treating patients (4).

Figure 1 Crosstalk among RAS/MAPK, PI3K/AKT-mTOR, and AMPK pathways in RASopathy-induced mitochondrial biogenesis. (A) RASopathies are a group of developmental disorders that include CS. Ligands binding to tyrosine kinase receptors recruit proteins, such as GRB2 and SHP2, to the membrane and aid in the transactivation of guanine nucleotide exchange factors, such as son of sevenless (SOS). SOS catalyzes RAS activation to initiate signaling events involving the kinases RAF, MEK, ERK, and RSK. GTPase activating proteins hydrolyze GTP to GDP, which inactivates RAS GTPases and terminates downstream signaling. Crosstalk between the RAS/MAPK and PI3K/AKT-mTOR pathways can occur in a cell-type and stimulation-dependent manner. AMP-activated protein kinase (AMPK) is a key regulator of cellular energy homeostasis. In healthy cells, the three pathways crosstalk to balance energy availability with cellular function. RASopathy mutations impair the energy balance, altering AMPK protein expression levels and inducing aberrant posttranslational modifications. miR-221* may inhibit AMPK expression and serve as a downstream effector of RAS/MAPK signaling. (B) Under physiological conditions, the mitochondrial TCA cycle uses intermediates from catabolism of energy substrates, such as fatty acids, glucose, glutamine, and branched chain amino acids (BCAAs), to produce energy-rich FADH 2 and NADH, components for biosynthesis and OXPHOS. In RASopathies, mitochondrial ATP production may favor pyruvate derived from glycolysis over substrate derived from fatty acid oxidation (FAO). OMM, outer mitochondrial membrane; IMM, inner mitochondrial membrane; α-KG, α-ketoglutarate. (C) Mitochondrial OXPHOS efficiently produces ATP. Electrons from electron donors FADH 2 and NADH flow through a series of protein complexes (I–IV) within the mitochondrial membrane and pump protons from the matrix and across the inner membrane. The electrochemical proton gradient generates free energy that is coupled with the synthesis of ATP from ADP and Pi by complex V (ATP synthase). Dysfunctional mitochondrial complexes in RASopathies lead to increased basal proton leaks, decreased ATP, and increased ROS production, resulting in HCM. Asterisks indicate RASopathy mutations.

The Ras/MAPK signaling pathway is critical for cellular homeostasis, cell differentiation, proliferation, and survival. Gain-of-function mutations and/or increased Ras and MAPK activities are associated with development of RASopathies and many other diseases, including cancer. However, because Ras/MAPK signaling is required for a multitude of cellular processes, identifying the appropriate inhibitors and their required level of inhibition to provide therapeutic efficacy without intolerable side effects, remains challenging.

A myriad of animal model systems developed to study RASopathies has helped identify many (or most) of the causal genes associated with this group of disorders. The pioneering studies also helped determine aberrant molecular functions of gene mutations, identifying possible therapeutic targets. More recently, tissue generated from human inducible pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) has provided a powerful and versatile tool for studying human disease development in vitro as well as a system that allows investigation of disease pathophysiology and rapid high-throughput therapeutic testing. In the accompanying paper, Dard et al. utilized this iPSC model and a panoply of additional genetically modified models to understand the signaling pathways affected by mutations causal to CS (5).