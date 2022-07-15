OMA1 mediates local and global stress responses against protein misfolding in CHCHD10 mitochondrial myopathy

The CHCHD10 G58R mutation causes autosomal dominant myopathy and cardiomyopathy. We identified a family with autosomal dominant mitochondrial myopathy and cardiomyopathy (Figure 1A). The mother of the UK family was previously described approximately 50 years ago as having childhood-onset myopathy with mitochondrial inclusions of unknown cause (31). Electromyography (EMG) showed only myopathic features, with no fibrillation potentials at rest (31). The proband also had childhood-onset myopathy with delayed motor milestones, an inability to run or jump, a positive Gowers’s sign, frequent falls, and lax ligaments (Figure 1B). By 20 years of age, the proband was wheelchair bound and had received a heart transplant because of severe progression of his cardiomyopathy. He died from lymphoma soon afterwards, probably as a complication of immunosuppression. The proband had an unaffected sister (III-1) and a brother with myopathy and cardiomyopathy who died in childhood (III-2).

Figure 1 The C10 G58R mutation causes dominant myopathy and cardiomyopathy in humans and mice. (A) Pedigree of the UK family. Arrow indicates the proband. (B) The proband (III-3) at 8 (left) and 20 (right) years of age. (C) Weights of 10- to 11-week-old C10WT, C10G58R, and C10S59L male and female mice. (D) Fifteen-week-old C10WT and C10G58R littermate mice, with C10S59L and C2/C10-DKO mice of the same age for comparison. (E) Survival curve for C10WT (n = 9) and C10G58R (n = 17) mice. (F) Skinned hind limbs of 15-week-old C10WT, C10G58R, C10S59L, and C2/C10-DKO mice. (G) Grip strength, treadmill fatigue test, and rotarod assays of 18-week-old C10WT and C10G58R mice and 25-week-old C10S59L mice. (H) Ejection fraction (EF) percentage and pulmonary artery (PA) peak velocity (vel) in C10WT and C10G58R mice on echocardiography. (I) Electrocardiographic PR intervals for C10WT, C10G58R, and C10S59L mice. (J) CI and CIV activity in C10WT and C10G58R mouse heart and tibialis lysates. (K) Long-range PCR of a 12.8 kb segment of C10WT, C10G58R, and C10S59L mouse heart mtDNA. m, mouse. Error bars represent the SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s T3 multiple comparisons (C, G, and I), log-rank test (E), and t test with Welch’s correction (H and J). See also Supplemental Figures 1–3, Table 1, and Supplemental data set 1.

Whole-exome sequencing demonstrated a p.G58R mutation in the proband, and Sanger sequencing of C10 in other members of the UK family revealed the p.G58R variant in trans, with the benign p.P34S variant in the mother, the benign p.P34S variant in the unaffected daughter, and the p.G58R variant in the affected brother. The maternal grandmother had neither the p.G58R nor the p.P34S variant, suggesting that the mother most likely inherited the p.P34S variant from the maternal grandfather and that the p.G58R variant most likely arose in the mother de novo. Together, these findings establish that the G58R variant is pathogenic and suggest that it primarily affects striated muscle in humans.

Our assessment of muscle tissue from members of the UK family was also consistent with mitochondrial myopathy and similar to findings reported for the US family (25, 26). A biopsy of the proband’s pectoralis muscle at 8 years of age showed excess lipid droplets in type I fibers, suggestive of a mitochondrial myopathy (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI157504DS1). Mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) deletions were present at low levels in the pectoralis muscle but not the heart (detectable by long-range PCR but not by Southern blotting) (Supplemental Figure 1B). Mitochondrial complex activity assays of the proband’s muscle showed normal complex I activity, moderately decreased complex II-III activity, and more severely decreased complex IV activity (Table 1). Additionally, the mother’s muscle biopsy showed a predominance of type I fibers, with ragged-red fibers and cytochrome c oxidase–negative (COX–) fibers (Supplemental Figure 1C). The proband also had substantially elevated serum FGF-21 (5000 pg/mL; 3.89 SDs above the mean for his age), which was previously published as part of a large series (32).

Table 1 ETC complex activities from the proband’s pectoralis (III-3)

To further study the pathogenesis of C10 G58R, we assessed mouse C10 with the homologous mutation (p.G54R in mouse, but the human numbering will be used throughout). We first confirmed that mouse C10 and human C10 are functionally conserved, using a cell-based C2/C10 complementation assay that we developed previously (15). Mouse C10 was able to suppress OMA1 activation in cells lacking human C2 and C10, as evidenced by partial normalization of OPA1 cleavage (Supplemental Figures 1, D and E). Additionally, mouse C10 G58R exogenous expression caused mitochondrial fragmentation in human cells, similar to what we observed previously for human C10 G58R (Supplemental Figures 1, F and G). Together, these findings indicate that human and mouse C10 are functionally conserved.

We next generated a C10G58R-KI mouse model (Supplemental Figure 2A). The C10G58R mice were smaller, had decreased body weight, and died prematurely (Figure 1, C–E). The weight difference for C10G58R mice was already clear at the time of weaning (Supplemental Figure 2B). By contrast, C10S59L/+ (hereafter referred to as C10S59L) and C2/C10 double-KO (DKO) mice were similar in size to WT mice at 15 weeks (Figure 1D). Total food intake did not differ between C10G58R and C10WT mice, and there was no difference in the percentage of lean and fat mass between the genotypes (Supplemental Figure 2, C and D). The respiratory exchange ratio, measured by a comprehensive laboratory animal monitoring system (CLAMS), tended to be higher for C10G58R mice at night (indicating increased carbohydrate reliance) and lower during the day (indicating increased fatty acid reliance) compared with that of C10WT littermates, although these differences did not reach statistical significance (Supplemental Figure 2E). When accounting for body weight, we found no difference between C10WT and C10G58R mice in oxygen consumption, carbon dioxide production, or energy expenditure (Supplemental Figure 2F).

Similar to the proband, C10G58R mice had myopathy, with smaller leg muscles compared with C10WT, C10S59L, and C2/C10-DKO mice (Figure 1F). Consistently, muscle fiber size in C10G58R mice was smaller than in C10WT mice (Supplemental Figures 3, A and B), but no COX– fibers were observed (Supplemental Figure 3A). The myopathy was also functionally evident in C10G58R mice, with decreased grip strength, increased treadmill-induced fatigue, and worse rotarod performance when tested at 18 weeks (Figure 1G). C10S59L mice tested at a slightly older age (25 weeks) did not yet differ from C10WT mice (Figure 1G), although both C10G58R and C10S59L mice took longer to descend a 50 cm pole (Supplemental Figure 3C). Additionally, C10G58R (but not C10S59L) mouse tibialis muscles had increased lipid droplets, phenocopying findings in muscle biopsies from members of the UK family (Supplemental Figure 3D). Also similar to the proband, C10G58R mice had decreased heart function as measured by echocardiography (Figure 1H and Supplemental data set 1) and, additionally, had atrioventricular heart block (Figure 1I and Supplemental Figure 3E). Consistent with a mitochondrial basis for heart and muscle dysfunction, complex I and complex IV activities were diminished in C10G58R mouse heart and muscle (Figure 1J), and C10G58R mice had multiple mtDNA deletions and decreased mtDNA copy numbers in the heart, suggesting a mild defect in mtDNA maintenance (Figure 1K and Supplemental Figure 3F). Together, these results demonstrate that the C10G58R mouse model recapitulated the myopathy and cardiomyopathy phenotypes of the UK family and had a more severe myopathy than did the C10S59L mouse model.

CHCHD10 G58R and S59L mutations form distinct aggregates. We next explored the basis for phenotypic differences between C10G58R and C10S59L mice. The G58 and S59 residues are highly conserved and are predicted to introduce a break in the central α-helix (Figure 2, A and B). Notably, although the S59L mutation increased the calculated hydrophobicity of the region, as recognized previously (11), the G58R mutation decreased it, suggesting that mutations in these neighboring residues may have differential physiochemical effects on the α-helix (Figure 2B, bottom).

Figure 2 The C10 G58 position is highly conserved and lies on an insolubility-prone face of the α-helix. (A) Top: Amino acid sequence of the hydrophobic α-helix of C10 showing pathogenic variants and highlighting the GXXXG motif. Bottom: EVfold prediction of the structure of the α-helix. (B) EVcouplings conservation analysis of C10 and predicted hydrophobicity of the region around the α-helix. (C) Levels of insoluble/total C10 in HEK293 C2/C10-DKO cells after transfection with C10 containing G58 substitutions with amino acids of varying hydrophobicity on the Kyte-Doolittle scale (x axis) (n = 3 biological replicates). (D) Representative Airyscan images of mitochondria in HeLa cells transfected with C10 containing the indicated G58 substitutions. Scale bar: 10 μm. Original magnification, ×5 (bottom images). Plot shows quantification of mitochondrial (Mito) fragmentation in HeLa cells transfected with C10 containing G58 substitutions with amino acids of varying hydrophobicity (n ≥50 cells per replicate from 3 biological replicates; individual data points are shown in Supplemental Figure 4B). (E) Representative blot of a Triton X–soluble/–insoluble (TX-soluble/-insoluble) assay of HEK293 C2/C10-DKO cells transfected with C10, whereby individual residues of the α-helix were mutated to valines. Graph shows quantification of the blots (n = 3–4 biological replicates). Error bars represent the SEM. **P < 0.01 and ****P < 0.0001, by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s T3 multiple comparisons with pooled variance (D) or Sidak’s multiple comparisons (E). See also Supplemental Figure 4.

Consistent with its conservation, we found that the G58 residue was intolerant to substitution when exogenously expressed in cultured cells. Hydrophobic substitutions decreased C10 protein solubility (Figures 2C and Supplemental Figure 4A), whereas large hydrophilic substitutions caused mitochondrial fragmentation, similar to what we and others previously reported for the pathogenic G58R substitution (Figure 2D and Supplemental Figure 4B) (15, 23, 25). An arginine scan of this region showed that the G58 position was the most prone to causing mitochondrial fragmentation (Supplemental Figure 4C). We previously observed that the neuronopathy-causing G66V mutation also causes C10 insolubility (23). As the G58 and G66 residues lie on either end of a GXXXGXXXG motif, we systematically assessed the effect of valine substitutions on C10 solubility. Notably, substitution of any glycine residue strongly reduced C10 solubility (Figure 2E; see complete unedited blots in the supplemental material). Thus, increasing hydrophobicity of the glycine face of the α-helix may promote an insoluble C10 conformation. This contrasts with the C10 G58R substitution, which may adopt a soluble conformation that is more prone to inducing mitochondrial fragmentation.

The S59L mutation was previously reported to form insoluble C10 aggregates in mouse heart (11, 15), so we compared the solubility and aggregation tendency of the G58R and S59L mutations in this tissue. In the hearts of all animals, we found that C10 was predominantly in the mitochondrial fraction, suggesting that the G58R and S59L mutations do not alter the mitochondrial targeting of C10 (Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 4D). Consistent with the data from cultured cells and the calculated change in hydrophobicity, C10 with the G58R mutation was soluble, in contrast to C10 with the S59L mutation (Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 4D). C10 levels were much higher in C10S59L than in C10G58R mouse hearts, raising the possibility that insolubility may drive the increased protein level of C10 S59L. C10 protein aggregates were prominent in C10G58R mouse hearts, but had a distinct morphology and localization compared with those in C10S59L mouse hearts (Figure 3B and Supplemental Figure 4E). While C10 S59L protein tended to have a filamentous morphology, C10 G58R protein formed punctate aggregates (Figure 3B and Supplemental Figure 4E). C10 G58R aggregates were mostly within the mitochondrial boundary delineated by cytochrome c immunofluorescence and colocalized with the mitochondrial matrix protein PDH. By contrast, C10 S59L aggregates appeared to be outside of mitochondria. Additionally, C10 G58R aggregates occupied a larger area of the tissue in heart and skeletal muscle (Figure 3B and Supplemental Figure 4F). Together, these findings suggest that C10 G58R and S59L proteins likely form distinct aggregates, which may reflect their different conformations and toxicities.

Figure 3 C10 G58R is predominantly soluble but forms aggregates that are distinct from C10 S59L. (A) Representative immunoblot of a soluble/insoluble assay of C10 from the cytosolic or mitochondrial (Mito) fraction of C10WT, C10G58R, and C10S59L mouse hearts. Loading controls are shown in Supplemental Figure 4D. Graph shows quantification of the blots (n = 3 mice per genotype). (B) Airyscan images of 15-week-old C10WT, C10G58R, and C10S59L mouse hearts stained for C10 and cytochrome c. Arrowheads show intramitochondrial aggregates, and arrows show extramitochondrial aggregates. Quantification of C10 aggregate area per field of view (FOV) of 36- to 46-week-old mice (n = 3 mice C10WT and C10S59L, n = 4 mice C10G58R; n = 8 FOV per mouse). Scale bar: 10 μm. Original magnification, ×2.5 (bottom images). Error bars represent the SEM. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s T3 multiple comparisons. Box-and-whisker plot lines were calculated using Tukey’s method. See also Supplemental Figure 4.

Intracristal inclusions are characteristic of C10 G58R pathology and likely reflect inner membrane stress. Double-membraned inclusions within mitochondria were observed in the proband’s muscle biopsy and were similar in appearance to the “inclusion bodies” previously noted in his mother and the “globular inclusions“ previously noted in a member of the US family (Figure 4A) (26, 31). In C10G58R mouse heart and skeletal muscle (but not C10WT or C10S59L tissues), we observed similar inclusions in nearly every field of view (Figure 4, B and C). These inclusions were enclosed within mitochondria, as demonstrated by serial EM (Figure 4D), and were formed from the cristal membrane with which they were continuous (Figure 4E). Thus, they represented dilations of cristae, which sometimes contained membranous intracristal vesicles with single or multiple membranes (Figure 4E). Additionally, we observed possible inward budding events of the cristal membrane into the intracristal space, suggesting that at least some of the internal membranous structures may be derived from the cristal membrane (Figure 4F). Together, these observations establish that intracristal inclusions are characteristic of C10 G58R myopathy.

Figure 4 Intracristal inclusions are characteristic of affected C10 G58R patient and mouse muscle. (A) Intramitochondrial inclusions in muscles of patients with the G58R mutation (arrowheads). Scale bar: 1 μm. The “UK family II-2” image was reproduced with permission from The Lancet (ref. 31), and the “US family patient” image was reproduced with permission from Muscle & Nerve (ref. 26). (B) TEM of 28-week-old C10WT and C10G58R mouse hearts. Arrowheads indicate intramitochondrial inclusions (representative of ≥15 fields in 2 biological replicates). (C) TEM of tibialis from 14-week-old C10WT and C10G58R mice on the OMA1+/– background. Arrowheads indicate intramitochondrial inclusions (representative of ≥10 fields in 1 biological replicate). Scale bars: 1 μm and 400 nm (B and C). (D) Serial TEM following an intramitochondrial inclusion containing a membranous vesicle within (representative of ≥6 mitochondria from 1 biological replicate). Scale bar: 400 nm. (E) Top: TEM of an ultrathin section of a 33-week-old C10G58R mouse heart showing cristal dilation, a single-membraned intracristal vesicle (arrowhead), and a double-membraned intracristal vesicle (arrow). Bottom: Higher-magnification (×3.5) image showing continuity with the IMM, indicated by arrowheads. Right: Sketch and labels for the image on the left (representative of ≥10 mitochondria in 1 biological replicate). (F) TEM of an ultrathin section of a 33-week-old C10G58R mouse heart showing inner membrane active budding events (arrows) and completed budding (arrowheads) (representative of ≥5 mitochondria in 1 biological replicate). Scale bar: 100 μm.

OMA1 is activated by IMM stress in C10G58R mice. We reasoned that the cristal inclusions in C10G58R striated muscle may be symptomatic of inner membrane stress exerted by C10 G58R protein misfolding in the IMS. We next assessed whether OMA1, a peptidase monitoring IMM stress, might be activated by the G58R mutation in vivo, similar to what we reported previously for the G58R mutation in cell culture and the S59L mutation in vivo (15).

OMA1 activity was increased in C10G58R mice in all tissues examined, as reflected by a decrease in L-OPA1 (bands a and b) and an increase in OMA1-generated short forms (S-OPA1, bands c and e) (Figure 5, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 5A). OMA1 was more strongly activated by C10 G58R than by C10 S59L in all tissues, despite higher protein levels of C10S59L in some of these tissues (Figure 5, A and C). C2 protein levels trended toward an increase in mutant hearts but did not reach significance (Figure 5A and Supplemental Figure 5B). As expected, OMA1 levels were negatively correlated with OPA1 processing as a result of OMA1 autocatalysis upon activation (Figure 5A) (6). We also observed OMA1 cleavage of L-OPA1 in skeletal muscle tissue of the proband, demonstrating that the OMA1 stress response to C10 G58R protein was conserved between mice and humans (Figure 5D). These results show that the C10 G58R mutation caused widespread OMA1 activation in vivo.

Figure 5 OMA1 is activated in C10 G58R mouse tissue. (A) Immunoblots of OPA1, OMA1, C2, and C10 in different tissues from 37- to 44-week-old C10WT, C10G58R, and C10S59L mice. The loading controls are shown in Supplemental Figure 5A. (B) Quantification of OMA-cleaved OPA1 bands (c+e/total) from A (n = 4 mice per genotype). (C) Quantification of C10 levels from A. (D) Immunoblot of OPA1 levels from the C10 G58R proband (patient III-3) and 2 nonmyopathic controls. C, control, exp, exposure; Pt, patient. Error bars represent the SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s T3 multiple comparisons. See also Supplemental Figure 5.

C10 G58R causes bioenergetic instability. To further explore the mechanism of OMA1 activation by the C10 G58R mutation, we assessed C10 G58R expression in cultured cells. We first examined the localization of exogenously expressed C10 G58R in HeLa cells. By light microscopy, the majority of C10 G58R localized to mitochondria, consistent with prior reports (15, 23, 25), and immuno-electron microscopy revealed localization of C10 G58R to the IMS of the mitochondrial cristae (Supplemental Figure 6, A and B). Consistently, C10 G58R was predominantly in the mitochondrial fraction following subcellular fractionation and was protected from protease K in a pattern similar to that of endogenous WT C10 (Supplemental Figure 6, C and D). The IMS localization was important to C10 G58R toxicity, as the C10 G58R C132S double mutant, which cannot be oxidatively trapped in the IMS, caused less mitochondrial fragmentation than did the C10 G58R single mutant (Supplemental Figure 6, E and F).

We next assessed the effect of C10 G58R expression on OMA1 activation in cultured cells. As C10 RNA expression is approximately 10 to 100 times higher in human striated muscle compared with expression in commonly used human cell lines (Supplemental Figure 7A, data from Uhlén et al.; ref. 33), and endogenous levels of C10 G58R in neonatal fibroblasts from C10 G58R KI mice were not sufficient to activate OMA1 (Supplemental Figure 7B), we used a doxycycline-inducible (dox-inducible) system that could achieve a high level of C10 G58R expression in a temporally controlled manner. C10 G58R activated OMA1 approximately 8 hours after dox induction (Figure 6, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 7C). By contrast, C10 WT and C10 S59L at similar levels of expression did not activate OMA1 during the 16-hour time course (Figure 6, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 7C). Quantification showed small but significant decreases in complex I (CI), CIII, and CIV subunits with expression of C10 G58R for 16 hours, correlating with OMA1 activation (Figure 6A and Supplemental Figure 7, C and D). Notably, the decrease in oxidative phosphorylation (OXPHOS) subunits was not caused by OMA1 activation, as it was also observed following constitutive C10 G58R expression for more than 4 days in HEK293 OMA1-KO cells (Supplemental Figure 8, A–C). Consistent with the immunoblot results, most subunits belonging to CI and CIV were decreased following 24 hours of dox induction when measured by liquid chromatography tandem mass spectrometry–based (LC-MS/MS–based) proteomics (Figure 6C and Supplemental data set 2).

Figure 6 C10 G58R activates OMA1 in mouse and patient tissues and localizes to mitochondria. (A) Western blot showing WT and C10 WT/G58R/S59L dox-inducible HEK293 cell lines at the 8- and 16-hour dox (1 μg/mL) treatment time points. r1, replicate 1. (B) Quantification of OMA1 S-OPA1 (top) and C10 (bottom) levels from A and Supplemental Figure 7C (n = 4–5 biological replicates). (C) Protein differential abundance between HEK293 WT C10 G58R dox-inducible cells treated overnight with DMSO or dox (n = 4 biological replicates). nDNA, nuclear DNA. (D) Tetramethylrhodamine ethyl ester (TMRE) and MitoTracker Green (MTG) signal intensities in DMSO- and dox-treated HEK293 WT C10 G58R dox-inducible cells treated for over 24 hours (n = 6 biological replicates total on at least 2 occasions). (E) TMRE intensities in HEK293 WT (293 WT) and C2/C10-DKO cells transduced with WT C10 or C10 G58R (n = 7 biological replicates total on at least 2 occasions). (F) MitoSOX and CM-H 2 DCFDA fluorescence intensities in HEK293 WT C10 G58R dox-inducible cells treated overnight with DMSO or dox (n = at least 7 biological replicates on at least 2 occasions). (G) Representative confocal time series images of Tet-On HEK293 cells overexpressing C10 G58R. Arrows indicate a mitochondrial flicker event. Scale bar: 5 μm. mitomEm, mito-mEmerald. (H) Normalized SD of ΔΨ m in mitochondria followed for 85 seconds (n = 60 mitochondria analyzed from 3 biological replicates). (I) Fluctuations in normalized ΔΨ m of individual mitochondria followed for 85 seconds (n = 60 mitochondria analyzed from 3 biological replicates; each line represents an individual mitochondrion). ΔF/F avg , change in fluorescence intensity divided by the average fluorescence intensity. (J) Representative oxygen consumption rate (OCR) plots from Seahorse assays using HEK293 WT and OMA1-KO cells transduced with an empty vector or C10 G58R. (K) Quantification of basal and maximum oxygen consumption from the experiments in J (n = 6 biological replicates). Ctrl, control. Error bars represent the SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s T3 multiple comparisons (B and H), permutation-based FDR with s 0 = 0 (C), t test with Welch’s correction (D and F) and 2-way ANOVA with Sidak’s multiple comparisons (E and K). See also Supplemental Figures 7 and 8 and Supplemental data set 2.

OMA1 is known to be activated under conditions of bioenergetic stress, including sustained loss of ΔΨ m as well as instability of ΔΨ m (also called mitochondrial flicker) (34, 35). Overexpression of C10 G58R decreased ΔΨ m at the whole-cell level in both the presence and absence of endogenous C2 and C10 as measured by flow cytometry, and additionally increased OMA1 activation in the absence of endogenous C2 and C10 (Figure 6, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 8D). These effects are probably independent of ROS, as C10 G58R did not increase mitochondrial or cytoplasmic ROS, measured with the dyes MitoSOX and H 2 DCFDA, respectively (Figure 6F). Additionally, we found that C10 G58R overexpression (but not overexpression of C10 WT or C10 S59L) caused ΔΨ m instability in individual mitochondria measured over time by live-cell imaging (Figure 6, G–I, and Supplemental Video 1). Consistent with its effect on ΔΨ m , C10 G58R expression decreased basal and maximal oxygen consumption in WT and OMA1-KO HEK293 cells (Figure 6, J and K). Taken together, these findings demonstrate that C10 G58R overexpression destabilized OXPHOS subunits and caused bioenergetic impairment either upstream of or parallel to the OMA1 stress response. We speculate that C10 G58R may activate OMA1 by impairing bioenergetics.

OMA1 is critical for C10 G58R mouse neonatal survival. Having established that OMA1 is activated by the G58R mutation, we next asked whether the OMA1 stress response is protective or maladaptive. We crossed C10G58R mice with OMA1-KO mice, which have a normal lifespan and tend to be heavier (Figure 7A) (36). To our surprise, the G58R mutation was neonatally lethal for mice on the OMA1-KO background, with few C10G58R OMA1–/– mice surviving to weaning (Figure 7B, Supplemental Figure 9A, and Table 2). Most of the C10G58R OMA1–/– pups died between P5 and P8, with the few survivors (escapees) dying by 15 weeks of age. Notably, the escapees had markedly enlarged hearts despite a decreased body size (Figure 7C). KO of OMA1 additionally worsened the mtDNA deletion load (Supplemental Figure 9B) and increased the number of p62, but not C10, aggregates in C10G58R mouse hearts (Supplemental Figure 9C).

Figure 7 OMA1 is critical for C10 G58R pup survival. (A) Immunoblot of OPA1 and OMA1 levels in 14-week-old littermates of the C10WT OMA1–/– and C10G58R OMA1+/– cross. m, mouse (n = 4 mice per genotype). (B) Survival curves for pups from the C10WT and C10G58R cross and the C10WT OMA1–/– and C10G58R OMA1+/– cross. All 6 dead pups genotyped from the latter cross were C10G58R OMA1–/– (n = 18 pups from the C10WT and C10G58R cross; n = 46 pups from C10WT OMA1–/– and C10G58R OMA1+/– cross). (C) Top: 14-week-old littermates from the C10WT OMA1–/– and C10G58R OMA1+/– cross. Middle: Masson’s trichrome (MT) stainings of mouse hearts. Bottom: Magnified MT stainings of heart showing prominent vacuolation in C10G58R OMA1–/– hearts (n = 3 mice per genotype). Scale bars: 1 mm (middle) and 100 μm (bottom). (D) Immunoblot of OPA1 levels in hearts from C10WT or C10G58R mice on the OMA1+/– background, on P1 and P5. Loading controls are shown in Supplemental Figure 9G (n = 3 mice per genotype). (E) Quantification of OMA-cleaved OPA1 bands (c+e/total) from immunoblot data in D. Error bars represent the SEM. **P < 0.01 and ****P < 0.0001, by log-rank test (B) and 2-way ANOVA with Sidak’s multiple comparisons (E). See also Supplemental Figure 9.

Table 2 Expected versus observed numbers of pup genotypes from the C10WT OMA1–/– and C10G58R OMA1+/– cross

To further investigate the neonatal lethality of this cross, we examined timed pregnancies. C10G58R OMA1–/– mice were grossly indistinguishable from their littermates at E18.5 and P5 (Supplemental Figure 9, D and E) and did not differ in body weight at P1 (Supplemental Figure 9F). However, their body weight was significantly lower than that of their OMA1+/– C10G58R littermates at P5 (Supplemental Figure 9F), indicating decompensation. In the heart, OMA1 was already activated at P1 and OMA1 activity increased at P5 (Figure 7, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 9G). In marked contrast to the cross between C10G58R OMA1+/– and OMA1–/– mice, the cross between C10S59L OMA1+/– and OMA1–/– mice was not neonatally lethal (Supplemental Figure 9H). Together, these results demonstrate that the OMA1 stress response was critical for G58R survival, with decompensation starting around P5.

OMA1 fragments heart mitochondria in response to C10 G58R stress. OMA1 cleavage of L-OPA1 inhibits mitochondrial fusion, causing mitochondrial fragmentation (2, 3, 7). We found that exogenously expressed C10 G58R fragmented mitochondria in HeLa cells by activating OMA1, as we observed previously (15) and, additionally, narrowed the mitochondrial caliber in OMA1-KO cells (Supplemental Figure 10). To assess the effects of G58R and OMA1 activation in vivo, we analyzed heart mitochondria in a surviving 14-week-old C10G58R OMA1–/– mouse and its littermates by focused ion beam scanning electron microscopy (FIB-SEM), followed by segmentation and 3D reconstruction of heart mitochondria (Figure 8A and Supplemental Video 2). C10G58R OMA1+/– mitochondria were smaller than C10WT OMA1+/– mitochondria (Figure 8, B–D), reflecting mitochondrial fragmentation. C10WT OMA1–/– mitochondria had the same average volume as C10WT OMA1+/–, but they tended to be longer, as reflected by the decreased aspect ratio (Figure 8D). Interestingly, C10G58R OMA1–/– mitochondria were also longer but tended to be decreased in caliber and thus smaller in volume, similar to what we observed in cell culture with exogenous C10 G58R expression. These mitochondria also had the lowest aspect ratio, reflecting their long, thin morphology. These data demonstrate that OMA1 activation causes mitochondrial fragmentation in vivo.

Figure 8 The C10 G58R mutation fragments heart mitochondria in an OMA1-dependent manner. (A) Reconstruction of segmented FIB-SEM mouse heart mitochondria. Colors are arbitrary and only applied to aid visualization. (B) Complete data sets of 3D-reconstructed heart mitochondria from 14-week-old mice of the indicated genotypes. (C) Magnification of representative fields from the data sets in B. (D) Volume distribution and aspect ratio measurements of mitochondria from B (n >3159 mitochondria for each genotype from 1 biological replicate). (E) Percentage of mitochondria with inclusions and percentage of megamitochondria from TEM images of 14-week-old mouse hearts (n = 3 mice per genotype for all genotypes except OMA1+/– C10G58R, for which n = 2; n = 15 FOV quantified per mouse, with >1900 mitochondria assessed per genotype). (F) Megamitochondria (shaded in blue) from the FIB-SEM stack. Nonmegamitochondria are colored for comparison. (G) Left: Overlay of segmented megamitochondria from C10G58R mice on the OMA1+/– (black) or OMA1–/– (pink) background. Right: Percentage of megamitochondria in the FIB-SEM stack, percentage of megamitochondrial volume of the total mitochondrial volume (mito vol), and average volume of individual megamitochondria (n = 119 OMA1+/– C10G58R megamitochondria; n = 58 OMA1–/– C10G58R megamitochondria). Error bars represent the SEM. For the violin plots in D, the 25th quartile, median, and 75th quartile are indicated. Box-and-whisker plot lines in E were calculated with Tukey’s method. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ****P < 0.0001, by 1-way ANOVA with Games-Howell’s multiple comparisons (D) and Dunnett’s T3 multiple comparisons (E). See also Supplemental Figure 11.

Next, we analyzed heart tissue from these genotypes by transmission electron microscopy (TEM), which has superior lateral resolution. As expected, there were more inclusions in the C10G58R mutants on either background compared with C10WT mouse hearts (Figure 8E). Notably, OMA1 KO partially blocked inclusion formation, suggesting that OMA1 activity may facilitate (but is not required for) their formation (Figure 8E). Additionally, in C10G58R mutants on both backgrounds, we observed megamitochondria: massively swollen mitochondria with lighter matrix density compared with surrounding mitochondria (Figure 8E and Supplemental Figure 11A), similar to what has been observed in other models of mitochondrial or metabolic stress (37). These megamitochondria were also seen in the FIB-SEM data sets and immunofluorescence-stained sections of C10G58R-mutant hearts (Figure 8F, Supplemental Figure 11B, and Supplemental Video 3). While the proportion of megamitochondria was similar for the 2 genotypes, the overall morphology of the megamitochondria (e.g., long or round) reflected that of the nonmegamitochondria from mice of their respective genotypes (Figure 8G).

As mitochondrial fission and megamitochondria can be associated with oxidative damage and mitophagy (38, 39), we also tested for signs of oxidative damage and autophagy. The autophagy adaptor p62 was increased in the heart by immunoblotting (Supplemental Figure 11, C and E), consistent with the appearance of p62 punctae by immunofluorescence (Supplemental Figure 9C) and similar to what has been described for the C10S59L mouse (11). Additionally, we found that the LC3-II/LC3-I ratio was not significantly changed, suggesting that increased p62 may reflect binding to misfolded protein (Supplemental Figure 11, C and E). Finally, 4-HNE immunoblotting showed no increase in oxidatively damaged protein (Supplemental Figure 11, D and E). Thus, we did not observe signs of substantial oxidative damage or mitophagy in C10 G58R hearts.

Taken together, these findings demonstrate that OMA1 fragmented mitochondria in response to the G58R mutation in vivo and permitted reshaping of the inner membrane to form inclusions.

OMA1 signals mitochondrial stress through the ISR. A stress response involving ATF4 has previously been observed in both C10S59L and C2/C10-DKO mice (as well as in other mitochondrial myopathy models), although the mechanism for this response in vivo has not been elucidated (11, 15). ATF4 is often activated downstream of eIF2α phosphorylation in what is known as the ISR. To see if the ISR was activated in our models, we immunoblotted for eIF2α phosphorylation. The ratio of phosphorylated eIF2α (p-eIF2α) to unphosphorylated eIF2α was significantly increased in C10G58R and C10S59L hearts and C10G58R muscle compared with levels in C10WT muscle, demonstrating ISR activation (Figure 9A).

Figure 9 OMA1 signals C10 G58R mitochondrial stress to activate the integrated stress response through DELE1. (A) Representative immunoblot of eIF2α and p-eIF2α levels in heart and muscle lysates from 37- to 44-week-old C10WT, C10G58R, and C10S59L mice. #Nonspecific band. Graph shows quantification of immunoblot results from A (n = 4 mice per genotype). (B) Timeline of the ASO experiment and immunoblots for OPA1, OMA1, eIF2α, and p-eIF2α levels in C10G58R mouse hearts on the OMA1+/– background, treated with either a nontargeting (ctrl) or OMA1 ASO. Loading controls for eIF2α and p-eIF2α are shown in Supplemental Figure 12F. #Nonspecific band. Quantification is shown in the graph (n = 3 control ASO–treated mice; n = 4 OMA1 ASO–treated mice). (C) Effect of 48-hour C10 WT, C10 G58R, and C10 S59L overexpression on CHOP levels and OPA1 processing in HEK293T cells on the WT, DELE1-KO, or OMA1-KO backgrounds. (D) Effect of 48-hour C10 WT, C10 G58R, and C10 S59L overexpression on DELE1 processing into S-DELE1 (pink) in HEK293T WT and OMA1-KO cells endogenously expressing DELE1-HA. (E) Quantification of CHOP and C10 levels from the immunoblot results in C (n = 3 biological replicates). (F) Model of OMA1 activating the integrated stress response through DELE1. Error bars represent the SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s T3 multiple comparisons test (A and E) and t test with Welch’s correction (B). See also Supplemental Figure 12.

We next asked whether OMA1 mediates the ISR in vivo, similar to what was recently reported in cultured cells (8, 9). In addition to analyzing the surviving C10G58R OMA1–/– mice, which were decompensated as discussed above, we knocked down OMA1 in adult C10G58R OMA1+/– mice using either nontargeting or one of 2 OMA1-specific antisense oligomers (ASOs) (Figure 9B). In contrast to the constitutive OMA1 KO, knockdown (KD) of OMA1 in adult animals was relatively well tolerated over the 12-week treatment period, with only 2 of 9 OMA1 ASO-treated animals dying, and no or mild effects on cardiac function, motor function, and mtDNA stability (Supplemental Figure 12, A–E, and Supplemental data set 1). Immunoblotting confirmed KD of OMA1 and partial restoration of the long (noncleaved) forms of OPA1 in ASO-treated mouse hearts (Figure 9B). Since the 2 OMA1 ASOs performed similarly, they were grouped together for analysis. The ratio of p-eIF2α to eIF2α was decreased to 27% of control ASO following OMA1 ASO treatment (Figure 9B and Supplemental Figure 12F), demonstrating inhibition of the ISR.

To further evaluate whether C10 G58R and S59L induce the ISR through the recently described OMA1/DELE1 pathway (8, 9), we assessed ISR activation in 293T cell lines lacking either OMA1 or DELE1. Expression of C10 G58R or C10 S59L, but not WT C10, significantly induced expression of the ISR-dependent gene CHOP, 32 and 48 hours after transfection (Figure 9, C and E, and Supplemental Figure 12, G–L). ISR induction (manifested through increased CHOP levels) depended on both OMA1 and DELE1 (Figure 9, C and E, and Supplemental Figure 12, G–L). OMA1 activates the ISR by cleaving the full-length DELE1 (L-DELE1) to a short form (S-DELE1), which then activates heme-regulated inhibitor (HRI) in the cytosol (8, 9). Consistently, expression of both C10 G58R and C10 S59L generated S-DELE1 in an OMA1-dependent manner (Figure 9D and Supplemental Figure 12, G and J). Taken together, these findings demonstrate that C10 G58R and S59L activate the ISR through the OMA1/DELE1 pathway (Figure 9F).

To examine the ISR further, we looked at global gene expression in C10G58R and C10S59L mouse hearts on an OMA1+/– background (Supplemental data set 3). Gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) of reactome pathways showed that EIF2AK1 (HRI) response, tRNA aminoacylation, and mitochondrial translation were among the most upregulated pathways in C10G58R versus C10WT hearts (Supplemental data set 4). Indeed, we found that transcription factors involved in the ISR (ATF4, ATF5, CHOP, and CEBPG) were all significantly upregulated in both C10G58R and C10S59L mouse hearts (Figure 10A), along with several ATF4 targets, including MTHFD2, GDF15, FGF21, ASNS, LONP1, and ALDH18A1. Many of these same ISR-associated genes were downregulated by OMA1 ASO treatment compared with control ASO treatment in C10 G58R-KI mice (Figure 10, B and C, and Supplemental data set 4), demonstrating that the OMA1 stress response is responsible for the transcriptional upregulation of these genes. Altogether, approximately 70% of the differentially expressed genes (DEGs) identified in the C10G58R versus C10WT comparison were significantly suppressed by OMA1 ASO treatment, suggesting that OMA1 drove most of the transcriptional response to the G58R mutation (Figure 10D). Similar to OMA1 KD in the C10G58R mice, constitutive KO of OMA1 in C10S59L mice suppressed the ISR (Supplemental Figure 13). By contrast, constitutive KO of OMA1 in C10G58R mice mildly increased the expression of some ATF4-dependent genes, likely reflecting alternative activation of ATF4 in the decompensated mice (Supplemental Figure 13). Taken together, these data demonstrate that OMA1 signals IMM stress through the ISR in vivo.

Figure 10 Transcriptomic analyses of the ISR in C10-mutant mice. (A) Microarray data on hearts from 14-week-old C10G58R versus C10WT mice and 20-week-old C10S59L versus C10WT mice, all on the OMA1+/– background. Each column represents a mouse, and q values represent genome-wide significance. *q < 0.05. (B) Microarray data for 33-week-old C10G58R mouse hearts on the OMA1+/– background treated with either a nontargeting control ASO or an OMA1 ASO. Each column represents a mouse, and q values represent genome-wide significance. *q < 0.01. (C) GSEA of reactome pathways for the listed comparisons. Pathways shown are all the pathways with a q value of less than 0.025 in the C10G58R OMA1 ASO versus control ASO comparison. (D) Effect of OMA1 ASO on the expression of G58R DEGs identified in the comparison from A. See also Supplemental Figure 13 and Supplemental data sets 3 and 4.

OMA1 activation shapes the mitoproteome through mitonuclear signaling. We next examined how the G58R mutation affects the heart mitochondrial proteome by label-free quantification mass spectrometry. Endonuclease G (Endog) and Ccdc127 were the 2 proteins with the greatest decrease in C10G58R versus C10WT heart mitochondria. The levels of OMA1 were also decreased, as expected, given its autocatalysis when activated (Figure 11A, left). Enzymes involved in coenzyme Q metabolism were also found to be overall decreased, with the exception of the upstream enzyme Pdss2, similar to what has been previously observed in models of decreased mtDNA expression (14). CI and CIV subunits were mildly decreased overall in C10G58R heart mitochondria, consistent with the decrease in CI and CIV activity.

Figure 11 OMA1 activation shapes the mitoproteome through mitonuclear signaling. (A) Left: Volcano plot of protein fold change (FC) in 36-week-old C10G58R versus C10WT mouse heart mitochondria quantified by label-free mass spectrometry (n = 4 mice per group). Right: Protein fold change versus transcript fold change in C10G58R versus C10WT mouse hearts. The proteomics data are from 36-week-old C10G58R versus C10WT mice on the WT background, and the transcriptomics data are from 14-week-old C10G58R versus C10WT littermates on the OMA1+/– background. (B) Validation of some proteins that were significantly upregulated or downregulated in the C10G58R versus C10WT proteomics data set. Immunoblot of C10WT, C10G58R, and C10S59L mouse heart lysates. Loading controls are shown in Supplemental Figure 14A. #Nonspecific band. (C) Immunoblot of heart lysates from 33-week-old C10G58R mice on the OMA1+/– background treated with a nontargeting control ASO or an OMA1 ASO. Loading controls are shown in Supplemental Figure 14B. #Nonspecific band. Error bars represent the SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by permutation-based FDR with s 0 = 0 (A), 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s T3 multiple comparisons (B), and multiple t tests with Welch’s correction and correction for multiple comparisons with the 2-stage step-up (Benjamini, Krieger, and Yekutieli) method (C). See also Supplemental Figure 14 and Supplemental data set 2.

In contrast to the other CIV subunits, 3 were increased: Cox6a1, Cox7a2, and Cox7a2l. These CIV isoforms (called the “liver” isoforms) are not typically expressed in adult striated muscle but are the dominant isoforms in most other tissues (40, 41). The “heart” isoforms Cox6a2 and Cox7a1 were decreased, suggesting that CIV may undergo a subunit switch favoring liver over heart subunits (Figure 11, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 14, A and C). Notably, this switch occurred in each of the intact CIV complexes, separated by blue native PAGE (BN-PAGE) gel electrophoresis (Supplemental Figures 14, E and F, and Supplemental data set 2). Overall, the monomeric form of CIV was relatively preserved in C10G58R hearts, but CIV-containing supercomplexes were decreased (Supplemental Figure 14C, right).

Plotting protein versus RNA expression showed that almost all OMA1-regulated genes were concordantly increased, suggesting that these protein changes are likely transcriptionally driven (Figure 11A, right). Among the most increased OMA1-dependent genes were enzymes in the mitochondrial 1-carbon (1C) metabolism and proline synthesis pathways, which are known targets of the ISR. Notably, the liver CIV isoforms were also increased, whereas the heart isoforms Cox6a2 and Cox7a1 were decreased, suggesting that the CIV isoform switch may also be mediated by the ISR.

We next assessed whether these changes to the mitochondrial proteome depended on OMA1. Enzymes in the 1C metabolism and proline synthesis pathways were significantly increased in C10G58R and C10S59L hearts and were suppressed by KD of OMA1 in C10G58R hearts (Figure 11, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 14, A and B), confirming that their upregulation at the protein level was signaled by OMA1. Similarly, the liver isoform Cox6a1 increased in C10G58R and C10S59L hearts and was suppressed in C10G58R hearts by OMA1 ASO treatment, confirming that this isoform was also upregulated by OMA1. By contrast, the heart isoform Cox7a1 exhibited a converse pattern; it was decreased in both C10G58R and C10S59L hearts and increased in C10G58R hearts treated with OMA1 ASO, suggesting that it may be negatively regulated by OMA1. Considering all identified high-confidence, OMA1-regulated mitochondrial genes, the majority were significantly upregulated at both the transcript and protein levels and suppressed by OMA1 ASO at the transcript level (Supplemental Figure 14D). These results demonstrate that an OMA1-dependent transcriptional response rewired the heart mitochondrial proteome in response to the C10 G58R mutation.