Glycoengineered anti-CD39 promotes anticancer responses by depleting suppressive cells and inhibiting angiogenesis in tumor models

High levels of CD39 expression on tumor-associated monocytes/TAMs and TAECs. We first investigated CD39 expression patterns in syngeneic tumor models in wild-type (WT) C57BL/6 mice. Immunohistochemistry (IHC) revealed heterogeneous expression patterns of CD39 throughout MC38 tumors, with strong expression of CD39 among cells infiltrating the tumor and those accumulated at the tumor borders (Figure 1A). The most robust CD39 staining in central areas of tumors was on vascular endothelium (Figure 1A). When compared with MC38 tumors, the overall CD39 expression was less abundant in B16F10 tumors. In the latter case, the tumor mass was surrounded by a discontinuous layer of CD39+ cells (Figure 1B), with less dense CD39+ cell infiltrates (Figure 1B).

Figure 1 CD39 is differentially expressed on tumors cell subsets, and expression level peaks on tumor-associated endothelial cells (TAECs) and tumor-associated macrophages (TAMs). MC38 or B16F10 tumor cells were injected subcutaneously into WT C57BL/6 mice. Tissues were harvested on day 11 (MC38) and day 14 (B16F10) after tumor cell inoculation. (A) Representative images of CD39 immunohistochemistry (IHC) staining on MC38 tumor frozen sections. Scale bars: 500 μm and 50 μm (magnified views). (B) Representative images of CD39 IHC staining on B16F10 tumor frozen sections. Scale bars: 500 μm and 50 μm (magnified views). (C–F) CD39 expression on MC38 and B16F10 total tumor cells measured by flow cytometry. (C and D) Representative dot plots of CD39 expression on CD45+ and CD45– populations (left plots). CD39 expression on CD45– cells was further analyzed based on CD31 expression (right plots). (E and F) Representative histograms of CD39 expression on CD45+ population subsets, including T cells (CD3+), myeloid cells (CD3–CD11b+), and TAMs (CD3–CD11b+Gr-1–F4/80hi). (G and H) Quantification of CD39 median fluorescence intensity (MFI) on different cell subsets in MC38 (n = 6) (G) and B16F10 tumors (n = 7) (H). Data are shown as mean ± SEM. Repeated-measures 1-way ANOVA with Geisser-Greenhouse correction was used for statistical analysis. (I and J) Representative tSNE plots of the whole tumors showing the cell types and their respective CD39 expression. Data in A–J are representative of at least 2 independent experiments. *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001. NS, not significant.

We next isolated and analyzed cell subsets in tumors for CD39 expression using multicolor flow cytometry. High-level CD39 expression was noted on CD45+ tumor-infiltrating immune cells (TICs) (Figure 1, C and D). When the CD45– populations were further gated on CD31 expression, distinctive high CD39 expression was noted on TAECs (CD45–CD31+), whereas tumor cells (CD45–CD31–) per se did not express CD39 (Figure 1, C and D). Among the CD45+ TICs, CD3–CD11b+ myeloid cells expressed greater levels of CD39 and accounted for the vast majority of TICs, while the smaller population of CD3+CD11b– T cells expressed lower levels of CD39 (Figure 1, E and F, and Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI157431DS1). Within the CD11b+ tumor myeloid cell compartment, TAMs expressed the highest levels of CD39, second only to TAECs (Figure 1, E–H).

The median fluorescence intensities of CD39 on TAMs and TAECs were approximately 5- to 10-fold higher than those on PD-1+ T cells, Tregs, and MDSCs (Figure 1, G and H). Minimal CD39 expression was observed on these cells in the spleens from tumor-bearing mice, suggesting that the TME was associated with cellular CD39 upregulation (Supplemental Figure 1B). In addition, we found that when compared with TAECs, the majority of endothelial cells in the kidney, lung, and liver had lower levels of CD39 expression, whereas endothelial cells in the heart had a similar level of CD39 expression (Supplemental Figure 1C).

We further employed t-distributed stochastic neighbor embedding (tSNE) plots to develop single-cell CD39 expression landscapes in both MC38 and B16F10 tumors (Figure 1, I and J). The high-level expression of CD39 on TAMs and TAECs, critical contributors to tumor progression and chemotherapy resistance (25, 26), can be visualized in both tumor types (Figure 1, I and J).

αCD39 antibody with enhanced effector function has marked antitumor activity in vivo. Given the strong correlation between CD39 and the TME, we sought to test whether targeting CD39 could alter the suppressive nature of the TME and affect tumor growth. As recently documented, we engineered a non-neutralizing mouse IgG1 antibody against murine CD39 (clone 5F2) and screened an isotype-switched hybridoma subline of the mIgG2c isotype for more potent ADCC/ADCP activities (22). To further boost the effector functions, the fucosyltransferase 8 (Fut8) gene was deleted with CRISPR in the two 5F2 hybridomas to produce fully Afuc antibodies. Antibody isotype switching and genetic engineering of the hybridomas did not alter the binding affinity and specificity of the antibodies (Supplemental Figure 2, A–D), but dramatically increased ADCC activity (Figure 2A). This ADCC activity was measured by a luciferase reporter assay, where mouse CD39–expressing (mCD39-expressing) CHO cells serve as the target cells and mouse FcγRIV–expressing Jurkat cells serve as the surrogate effectors. In the Jurkat cells, the luciferase gene was driven by the nuclear factor of activated T cells (NFAT) response element upon the activation of FcγRIV in the presence of antibodies recognizing the target cells. When compared with WT 5F2-m2c, Afuc 5F2-m2c exhibited dramatically increased ADCC activity through both mFcγRIII and mFcγRIV, whereas afucosylation did not alter ADCC activity of 5F2-m1 through mFcγRIII or mFcγRIV (22), the latter of which does not bind mIgG1. Notably, none of these mAbs markedly inhibited CD39 ectonucleotidase activity in vitro (Supplemental Figure 2E).

Figure 2 Afucosylated anti-mCD39 Ab (Afuc 5F2-m2c, αCD39) boosts ADCC function, inhibiting tumor growth in vivo. (A) CD39-overexpressing CHO cells were treated with antibodies for 30 minutes. Effector cells (Jurkat cells expressing mFcγRIV and NFAT-RE driving luciferase expression and luminescence signal) were added to the culture and incubated (6 hours). Afuc 5F2-m2c Ab exhibited the highest ADCC function in vitro. (B) MC38 tumor cells were engrafted in WT Foxp3EGFP–knockin reporter mice on day 0. Antibodies were administered (200 μg/mouse) intraperitoneally on days 9, 12, and 15. Saline (n = 7), WT 5F2-m1 (n = 4), Afuc 5F2-m1 (n = 4), WT 5F2-m2c (n = 5), Afuc 5F2-m2c (n = 4). (C and E) MC38 tumor cells were engrafted in WT mice (C and D) or Cd39–/– mice (E) (day 0). MC38 tumor–bearing mice received 5 mg/kg antibodies intraperitoneally (n = 7 per group) on days 8, 11, 14, and 17. Tumor growth (C and E) and/or time point when tumor size (2000 mm3) required euthanasia of mice (D) were measured. (F and G) Mice bearing subcutaneous B16F10 tumors received 10 mg/kg Ab treatment intraperitoneally on days 3, 6, and 9 after tumor inoculation. Tumor growth curve (F) and time to euthanasia (G) of mice in the control (CTRL) group (n = 12) and αCD39 mAb–treated group (n = 11) are presented. Data in B–E are shown as mean ± SEM. Two-way ANOVA (B, C, and E) and the log-rank test (D and G) were used for statistical analyses. (H) Mice bearing subcutaneous MC38 tumors received 5 mg/kg AF750-labeled αCD39 mAb (magenta) treatment intraperitoneally on day 11 after tumor inoculation (n = 4). Tissues were harvested on day 12. One hour before sacrifice, 15 mg/kg Hoechst 33342 (blue) was injected into tumor-bearing mice via tail vein. IHC images of representative fields of MC38 tumors and other organs. Scale bars: 100 μm. Data in A–H are representative of at least 2 independent experiments. *P < 0.05. NS, not significant.

With this 4-antibody-variant collection, we contrasted antitumor activities in established MC38 tumors. To decrease direct interactions of the antibodies with systemic vasculature, antibodies were administered via intraperitoneal injection. The results show that WT 5F2-m1 did not affect tumor growth, whereas Afuc 5F2-m2c had the strongest antitumor activity; Afuc 5F2-m1 and WT 5F2-m2c were intermediate in effects (Figure 2B). To generate a better control for Afuc 5F2-m2c, an irrelevant Afuc mIgG2c antibody (1D9) was produced by CRISPR-engineered Fut8-knockout hybridoma. This Afuc antibody (1D9) did not affect tumor growth (Supplemental Figure 2F). Compared with Afuc 1D9 (CTRL), Afuc 5F2-m2c (hereafter referred to as αCD39) significantly limited the tumor growth and prolonged time to euthanasia of MC38 tumor–bearing mice (Figure 2, C and D). This antitumor activity was not seen in MC38 tumor–bearing Cd39–/– mice, excluding possible off-target effects (Figure 2E). In addition to the MC38 tumor model, we also investigated the antitumor effects of αCD39 mAb in the subcutaneous B16F10 tumor model. When compared with the CTRL group, tumor growth in the αCD39 mAb–treated group was substantively delayed (Figure 2F), and time to euthanasia was significantly prolonged (Figure 2G).

To help understand the mechanism of action of the αCD39 mAb, we investigated the biodistribution of the antibody. The αCD39 mAb was first labeled with Alexa Fluor 750 (AF750), and the specificity of αCD39 mAb was not changed by AF750 labeling (Supplemental Figure 2G). Then, the AF750-labeled mAb was injected into MC38 tumor–bearing mice. Twenty-four hours later, we injected Hoechst 33342 into mice via the tail vein and harvested tumors and vital organs 1 hour later. The distribution of αCD39 mAb was then visualized by fluorescent IHC.

We found that the strongest AF750 signal was associated with vascular endothelium (Figure 2H). The larger field of view of tissues, as depicted in Figure 2H, is shown in Supplemental Figure 2H. The staining pattern of AF750 in tumors also appeared unique when compared with normal vasculature in heart, lung, and visceral organs. Most AF750 staining appeared in ring-like structures surrounding a necrotic tumor core, which Hoechst 33342 did not penetrate (Figure 2H and Supplemental Figure 2, H and I). These results prompted further study of the putative antiangiogenic, vascular targeting effects of the αCD39 mAb.

αCD39 mAb selectively depletes TAECs and TAMs, blocking angiogenesis in vivo. By IgG subclass switching and glycoengineering, we transformed an αCD39 mAb to exhibit strong effector functions. As TAECs and TAMs express high levels of CD39, we next investigated whether the αCD39 mAb inhibited tumor growth via depletion of CD39hi TAECs and TAMs. In the MC38 tumor model, we harvested tumor tissues 1 day after the second dose of antibody treatment for IHC or flow cytometry. CD31+ microvessels were densely formed throughout the tumor in the CTRL group. In contrast, tumor microvessels in the αCD39-treated group did not grow deep inside the tumor (Figure 3A).

Figure 3 αCD39 mAb drives TAEC and TAM depletion in vivo. MC38 tumor cells were injected subcutaneously into WT C57BL/6 mice (day 0). Tumor tissues were collected on day 12 after being treated with 5 mg/kg Ab on days 8 and 11. (A) IHC images of representative MC38 tumors immunostained with anti-CD31. Scale bars: 500 μm (top) and 100 μm (bottom). (B) Quantification of microvessel density in MC38 tumor based on CD31 IHC staining. (C) Representative images of liver and heart from MC38 tumor–bearing mice stained with anti-CD31. Scale bars: 100 μm. (D) Quantification of microvessel density in liver and heart from MC38 tumor–bearing mice based on CD31 IHC staining. (E) Representative images of MC38 tumors immunostained with TUNEL and anti–Gr-1. Scale bars: 500 μm. (F) Quantitative estimates of the necrotic area in the tumor based on TUNEL staining. (G) Flow cytometry analysis of the absolute number of live cells in the tumor. (H) Representative FACS plots showing a reduction in CD45+ live cell population with high FSC and SSC after αCD39 treatment (right), consisting of mainly myeloid cells (CD3–CD11b+) (bottom right). (I) Percentage of FSChiSSChi cells in the tumor-infiltrating immune cells (TICs). (J) Quantification of the cell ratio (left) and absolute cell number (right) of TAMs (CD11b+Gr-1–F4/80hi) within tumors. (K) Quantification of MDSC (CD11b+Gr-1+) cell ratio in spleen (left) and tumor (right). Data are shown as mean ± SEM. The Mann-Whitney test was used for the statistical analysis (B, D, F, G, and I–K). Data in A–K are representative of at least 2 independent experiments. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01. NS, not significant.

CD39 is expressed on the normal, quiescent endothelium. While αCD39 mAb treatment substantially decreased the density of intratumoral microvessels (Figure 3B), CD31 IHC staining in livers and hearts from αCD39-treated mice did not reveal any differences in microvessel formation (Figure 3C) and CD31+ microvessel density (Figure 3D). To further address safety concerns, we injected the αCD39 mAb into tumor-free, healthy WT C57BL/6 mice. The treatments of αCD39 mAb at 100 μg, 200 μg, or 1000 μg were all well tolerated, demonstrating a favorable safety profile. There were no signs of hepatic or renal toxicity (as determined by blood chemistry) and no evidence for systemic thromboembolism or vascular injury (as assessed by histopathology) (Supplemental Table 1 and Supplemental Figure 3A). These data suggested that αCD39 mAb–mediated effects were largely tumor selective.

In addition, TUNEL staining demonstrated that αCD39 treatment resulted in increased tumor apoptotic/necrotic areas (Figure 3, E and F), closely overlapped with infiltrating Gr-1+ monocytes/macrophages (Figure 3E). The numbers of viable cells in tumors were shown by flow cytometry to be significantly decreased after αCD39 treatment, which is in line with the TUNEL staining result (Figure 3G). These data suggest that αCD39 targets TAECs, largely inhibiting pathological angiogenesis in tumors.

We next characterized the influence of αCD39 on CD45+ TICs by flow cytometry. αCD39 treatment decreased a subset of TICs with high forward and side scatter (FSChiSSChi TICs), which were mainly CD3–CD11b+ myeloid cells (Figure 3, H and I). Within the myeloid population, the frequency and total number of TAMs (CD11b+Gr-1–F4/80hi) were decreased by αCD39 (Figure 3J), while those of MDSCs (CD11b+Gr-1+) were curiously increased (Figure 3K), possibly through chemoattraction by dying cells (27). In contrast, in the spleen compartment, the myeloid population was not significantly affected by αCD39 treatment (Figure 3K), again supporting the notion that αCD39-mediated effects were tumor selective and strongly correlated with CD39 expression levels. Interestingly, αCD39 reduced the total number of T cells isolated from the tumor, but the ratios of CD8+/Treg and CD4+ Treg/Teff were largely not changed (Supplemental Figure 3, B–E), suggesting that depleting CD39+ TAECs and TAMs acts as a dominant mechanism.

αCD39 mAb mediates trogocytosis of surface CD39 in vitro and in vivo. One major side effect of therapeutic antibody treatment in a clinical setting is the onset of cytokine release syndrome (CRS), which is in part induced by cytotoxicity toward targets (28). We next investigated whether this αCD39 mAb could induce trogocytosis to decrease cell surface CD39 expression but preserve cell viability (29). Murine monocyte-macrophage cell lines (J774A.1, acceptor cells) and CHO cells overexpressing mCD39 tagged with fluorescent protein EGFP (CHO-mCD39 EGFP, target cells) were cocultured. When target cells were incubated with αCD39 mAb in the absence of acceptor cells, the CD39 expression on CHO-mCD39-EGFP cells was unchanged (Figure 4A). When acceptor cells were included in the coculture system, αCD39 mAb markedly decreased CD39 levels on target cells (Figure 4A). This process requires cell-cell contact between acceptor cells and target cells, as when they were separated by Transwells no CD39 reduction was observed (Figure 4A).

Figure 4 αCD39 mAb induces trogocytosis in vitro and in vivo. CHO cells overexpressing mCD39 tagged with EGFP were used as donor cells, while murine macrophage J774A.1 cells were used as acceptor cells in the trogocytosis assay. (A) CHO-mCD39-EGFP cells were cultured alone or in combination with J774A.1 cells. When CHO-mCD39 EGFP cells were cultured in Transwells, J774A.1 cells were positioned in the bottom chamber. The cocultures were treated with the indicated mAb for 48 hours. Flow cytometry analyses of signals on CHO-mCD39-EGFP cells in those cultures are shown. (B) Representative confocal microscopy images of cocultured CHO-mCD39-EGFP and J774A.1 cells treated with the indicated mAb. The red arrow marks the engulfed CD39-EGFP in J774A.1 cells. Scale bars: 20 μm. (C) Flow cytometry analysis of EGFP signal on CHO-mCD39-EGFP cells of cocultures treated with indicated concentrations of αCD39 mAb. (D) CHO-mCD39-EGFP and J774A.1 cells were cocultured at indicated ratios and treated with 2 μg/mL αCD39 mAb. Flow cytometry analysis of the EGFP signal on CHO-mCD39-EGFP cells is shown. (E and F) MC38 tumor–bearing mice were treated with 2 doses of 5 mg/kg control (CTRL) or αCD39 mAb on days 8 and 11 after tumor implantation. B16F10 tumor–bearing mice were treated with 2 doses of 10 mg/kg CTRL or αCD39 mAb on days 11 and 14 after tumor implantation. Tissues were harvested 24 hours after the second dose of treatment and processed for CD39 IHC staining (E) or FACS analysis (F). Scale bars: 100 μm. Data are shown as mean ± SEM. The Mann-Whitney test was used for the statistical analysis. Data in A–F are representative of at least 2 independent experiments. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

To gain further insight into the mechanism of αCD39-induced trogocytosis, live-cell imaging was performed using confocal microscopy to visualize the transfer of CD39 between different types of cells. We observed that when αCD39 mAb was present, J774A.1 physically interacted with the target cells and engulfed membrane portions containing CD39 from the target cells (Figure 4B and Supplemental Video 1). Factors affecting the extent of CD39 loss included the concentration of αCD39 mAb (Figure 4C), the ratios of target versus acceptor cells (Figure 4D), the isotype of antibody, and the type of acceptor cells (Supplemental Figure 4A). In addition, trogocytosis of CD39 was abrogated by preincubating cocultures with blocking antibodies against FcγR (FcγRIV, CD16.2; FcγRIII/II, CD16/32) before adding αCD39 mAb (Supplemental Figure 4B). These results strongly suggest that αCD39-mediated trogocytosis involves antibody Fc engagement with FcγR.

To examine whether αCD39-induced trogocytosis also occurred in vivo, we quantified CD39 expression in MC38 tumors by IHC and flow cytometry, after 2 doses of antibody treatment. The tissues of the tumors, host liver, and heart were stained with a polyclonal antibody against mCD39. There was substantial CD39 reduction on microvessels and other stroma cells of the tumor following αCD39 treatment, with no significant changes on the vasculature of the liver and heart (Figure 4E). We also performed FACS to investigate CD39 reduction on TICs, using a different αCD39 antibody (clone Duha59) with an epitope not overlapping with that of 5F2 as detecting antibody (Supplemental Figure 4C). Administration of αCD39 resulted in significant decreases in CD39 expression on TICs from both MC38 and B16F10 tumors (Figure 4F and Supplemental Figure 4D).

Based on these findings, a mechanism for antibody-triggered trogocytosis of surface CD39 is proposed: CD39hi cells are opsonized with αCD39 mAb, which then engages FcγR on myeloid cells. This process brings monocytes/macrophages in close proximity to antibody-opsonized target cells to then exert ADCC and/or proceed to trogocytosis. This interaction ultimately results in either the elimination of CD39hi cells or alternatively decreases levels of CD39 expression on target cells.

αCD39 synergizes with suboptimal chemotherapy and immunotherapy. Efficient depletion of TAMs and/or TAECs through ADCC/ADCP and overall reduction of intratumoral CD39 content through trogocytosis were achieved by glycoengineered αCD39 mAb. Then, we hypothesized that this treatment might synergize with suboptimal chemotherapy and other avenues of immunotherapy. To test this, we established a combination regimen by treating tumor-bearing mice with 2 doses of αCD39 mAb prior to administration of gemcitabine at suboptimal doses and subsequently delivered 2 additional αCD39 doses. Indeed, the combination group exhibited marked tumor growth inhibition, in contrast to either the gemcitabine or αCD39 monotherapy group (Figure 5A). In the mouse system, CD39 marks Tregs (3, 30) or exhausted CD8+ T cells (7). Antibody treatment markedly diminished CD39 expression on tumor-infiltrating T cells, when used alone or in combination with gemcitabine (Figure 5B).

Figure 5 αCD39 mAb potentiates tumor sensitivity to chemotherapy and immune checkpoint therapy. (A) Treatment scheme (top) and MC38 tumor growth profile (bottom) after treatment with the indicated therapies. Control (CTRL) (n = 7), αCD39 (n = 8), gemcitabine (n = 7), αCD39 plus gemcitabine (n = 7). Data are shown as mean ± SEM. Two-way ANOVA was used for statistical analysis. (B) CD39 expression (MFI) on tumor-infiltrating T cells (TILs) analyzed by FACS. n = 7 mice in each group. Data are shown as mean ± SEM. Kruskal-Walis with post hoc Dunnett’s multiple-comparison test was used for the statistical analysis. (C) MC38 tumor–bearing mice were treated with 2 doses of αCD39 mAb on days 8 and 11 after tumor implantation. Tumors were harvested on day 12 and processed for FACS analysis. Quantification of PD-L1 expression on myeloid cells subsets in the tumor after treatment with αCD39 mAb is shown. n = 8 mice in each group. Data are shown as mean ± SEM. The Mann-Whitney test was used for the statistical analysis. (D) MC38 tumor growth curves in mice treated with the indicated antibodies. n = 7 mice in each group. Data are shown as mean ± SEM. Two-way ANOVA was used for statistical analysis. Data in A–D are representative of at least 2 independent experiments. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001. NS, not significant.

Upon αCD39 mAb treatment, MDSCs were recruited and these cells infiltrated apoptotic/necrotic areas of tumors (Figure 3E). Flow cytometry further demonstrated that MDSCs and TAMs had elevated levels of PD-L1 expression, which could be a compensatory mechanism for tumors to evade αCD39-boosted immune responses (Figure 5C). We investigated whether αCD39 mAb and PD-L1 blockade could synergize to enhance antitumor responses. When MC38 tumor–bearing mice were treated with αCD39 and αPD-L1 in combination, potent synergistic antitumor effects for more effective control of tumor growth than either the single agents were observed (Figure 5D). In addition to sensitizing tumors for suboptimal chemotherapy (or revoking chemoresistance), αCD39 treatment also synergizes with immunotherapy, such as anti–PD-L1 checkpoint blockade.