Searching for escape-resistant anti–SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibodies

The rapid evolution of SARS-CoV-2 presents substantial challenges for both vaccination and development of therapeutic mAb cocktails. nAbs can mediate immunological selection for viral variants with reduced nAb binding. Importantly, immune responses targeting restricted viral epitopes enhance selection for viral escape through mutation of those same epitopes.

The omicron (B.1.1.529) variant of concern (VOC) has spread at breakneck speed since it was identified in late November, 2021. Omicron bears more than 50 amino acid substitutions, deletions, and insertions, including 30–37 coding changes in the S gene alone (exact numbers vary among the omicron sublineages already identified; ref. 6). These changes include many substitutions previously reported in the alpha (B.1.1.7), beta (B.1.351), and delta (B.1.617.2) VOCs as well as a host of changes not previously seen (6). Deletions within omicron’s NTD may knock out the epitopes for most NTD-specific nAbs (7). The omicron S protein has reduced sensitivity to polyclonal immune serum from COVID-19 convalescents (7–9) and recipients of SARS-CoV-2 vaccines (7–11). Mounting evidence shows that most mAb cocktails available to date, as well as those in advanced clinical development, have diminished ability to bind and neutralize the omicron variant (7–9, 11, 12).

With regard to VOCs, the search for universal anti-coronavirus mAbs remains active. Several research groups have sought mutation-proof mAbs to anticipate SARS-CoV-2’s next evolutionary move. Such mAbs would likely target conserved structures essential for S protein structure, receptor binding, and membrane fusion. Potent mAb cocktails should inhibit SARS-CoV-2 infection with effective concentrations in the picomolar range (ng/mL) or lower. Yeast display libraries have proven a powerful tool for evaluating RBD mutations and determining their effects on ACE2 and antibody binding (13–15).

In this issue of the JCI, Zou, Li, and colleagues identify human mAbs that can bind S bearing every possible single amino acid change at every possible site on the RBD (ref. 16 and Figure 1). The researchers started with convalescent PBMCs, and selected B cells with the ability to bind to both stabilized S trimers and S1. The somatically hypermutated immunoglobulin heavy and light chain gene variable domains were cloned and expressed as human IgG1 mAbs. mAbs with potent nAb activity were selected based on their ability to inhibit RBD-ACE2 binding, neutralize SARS-CoV-2 pseudoviruses, and neutralize authentic SARS-CoV-2 infection. mAbs were multimerized to enhance binding avidity, resulting in increased potency. RBD-mutant yeast display libraries were screened for the ability to bind to ACE2 but not to candidate mAbs, and the escape mutations were identified by sequencing. Commercial mAbs approved for use in the clinic (REGN10987, REGN10933, LY-CoV555, and LY-CoV016) were also tested against this RBD-mutant library, and served as benchmarks for comparison. This approach allowed the authors to identify low- and high-risk residues in the RBD. High-risk residues are potential mutation hotspots that tolerate substitutions with little loss of protein stability or ACE2 binding activity. Low-risk residues are conserved because changes are detrimental to protein stability or function. Consequently, SARS-CoV-2 nAb potency directly depends on counts of binding hotspot residues and corresponding mutational risk status. For example, as reported by Zou, Li, et al. (16), the nAb P15-16 was sensitive to substitutions at residue K378; however, K378-mutant pseudoviruses lost infectivity, making K378 a low-risk residue. nAb P5-22 was susceptible to mutations at F486, while nAb P14-44 was susceptible to mutations at K378, G381, P384, D427/428, and G413. Cocktails of P5-22 plus either P15-16 or P14-44 neutralized the SARS-CoV-2 VOCs alpha, beta, and delta, and were protective after establishment of infection in a mouse model. Crystal structures identified contact residues at which the nAbs bound to the RBD. Of note, however, omicron has 15 substitutions in its RBD relative to the ancestral Wuhan isolate of SARS-CoV-2 (6), plus numerous changes outside the RBD. These substitutions alter the size, polarity, and charge of contact residues as well as neighboring residues, with the potential for dramatic effects on nAb-epitope characteristics.