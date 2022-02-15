Ultrapotent neutralizing antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 with a high degree of mutation resistance

Single B cell cloning of heavy and light chains from PBMCs of convalescent individuals. To isolate nAbs, we obtained 44 peripheral blood samples from convalescent patients who had recovered from COVID-19 for approximately 2 months, and isolated peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) via Ficoll gradient centrifugation. Following B cell enrichment in PBMCs, we stained individual samples with a panel of B cell markers and fluorescently labeled SARS-CoV-2 S trimer protein and the S1 subunit. FACS analysis showed that after excluding plasma cells, the S1 and S trimer double-positive population within the B cells of healthy donors without SARS-CoV-2 exposure was approximately 0 to 0.003%. Although convalescent donors had substantially higher percentages of S1 and S trimer double-positive cells, ranging from 0.03% to 0.18%, there was no statistically significant difference between the S protein–reactive B cells of patients with different degrees of symptom severity (Figure 1, A and B). We isolated single B cells by FACS into 96 individual wells containing cell lysis buffer and an RNase inhibitor. Cognate antibody heavy chain and light chain pairs were obtained using reverse transcription PCR (RT-PCR) and sequencing. Two hundred forty pairs of heavy and light chains were cloned and expressed as human IgG1.

Figure 1 Neutralizing-antibody identification by single B cell cloning. (A) Representative FACS plots of gated B cells from healthy donors and convalescent donors stained using fluorescent spike (S) trimer and S1 subunit. (B) Statistics of S protein– and S1-specific B cell percentages of indicated donors. **P ≤ 0.01 by Student’s t test for differences between patient groups and healthy donor group. (C) Characteristics of single B cell cloned, and ELISA-validated antibodies that bind to SARS-CoV-2 or SARS-CoV-1 S/RBD proteins. (D) The distribution of IGHV gene usage for a total of 171 antibodies targeting the SARS-CoV-2 S protein. Reported nAbs using the corresponding IGHV genes are plotted. (E) Number of somatic nucleotide mutations in the IGHV and IGVL (κ or λ) in antibodies. (F) Number of somatic nucleotide mutations in the IGHV of SARS-CoV-1 and -2 S binders and SARS-CoV-2 S protein–only binders. (G) The number of somatic nucleotide mutations in IGHV of strong (K d < 3 × 10–9 M) or other S protein binders (K d > 3 × 10–9 M).

Selection of RBD binders and blockers. Among the 240 cloned antibodies, 171 were found to bind to the SARS-CoV-2 S protein, while 124 were found to bind to its RBD (Figure 1C). Interestingly, although our enrichment strategy used the SARS-CoV-2 S trimer and S1 proteins, 32.92% of S protein binders (79 antibodies) also bound to the SARS-CoV-1 S protein (Figure 1C), and 81.1% of those (64 antibodies) bound to the RBD of SARS-CoV-1 (Figure 1C and Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI154987DS1). Competition ELISA showed that 41.94% of RBD binders could block the interaction between the SARS-CoV-2 RBD and human angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (hACE2) (Figure 1C and Supplemental Table 1). Additionally, 31.65% of SARS-CoV-1 RBD binders (25 antibodies) also blocked the ACE2 interaction (Figure 1C and Supplemental Table 1). Sequence analysis indicated that all RBD blockers were unique, with no similar sequences in single B cell cloning (data not shown). A previous report showed that Ig variable region 3-53 (IGHV3-53) was the most frequently used region of the immunoglobulin heavy chain (IGVH) gene of RBD binders (21), but our spike binders showed a slightly different usage of IGHVs. In fact, IGHV4-39, IGHV1-46, IGHV3-23, IGHV3-30, IGHV3-9, and IGHV3-21 antibodies were present at a higher frequency than IGHV3-53 (Figure 1D and Supplemental Table 3). In addition, some potent nAbs reported and approved for clinical use were within the IGHV usage range (Figure 1D). Although we obtained the PBMC samples just 2 months after patient recovery, most of the S protein binders had 10 to 50 nt of somatic hypermutation in heavy and light chains, indicating some degree of affinity maturation (Figure 1E). A report based on convalescent patients’ antibody hypermutation levels indicated that the average antibody somatic hypermutation level we observed was between the levels of antibody-gene mutation found in B cells from individuals between 1.3 and 6.2 months after infection (22). This indicated that antibody somatic hypermutation levels would increase with time, indicating continuous affinity maturation in convalescent patients. There was no difference in somatic hypermutation between binders of SARS-CoV-1 and SARS-CoV-2 S proteins and SARS-CoV-2–only binders (Figure 1F). In addition, when binders with K d lower than 3 × 10-9 M were defined as strong binders, there was no correlation between somatic hypermutation and antibody affinity (Figure 1G). We concluded that SARS-CoV-2 infection may induce a variable frequency of B cells capable of secreting antibodies that are able to bind to the S protein, particularly the RBD domain. Notably, a significant percentage of SARS-CoV-2 S protein and RBD binders cross-react with their counterparts of SARS-CoV-1 without having to undergo somatic hypermutation.

Selection of potent nAbs and epitope binning. Next, we screened RBD binders for their ability to neutralize pseudovirus in vitro, and found 118 antibodies that showed more potent neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 pseudovirus in vitro than the benchmark antibodies, B38 (23), H4 (23), CA1, and CB6 (ref. 13 and Supplemental Figure 1). Following a developability assessment of critical quality attributes associated with chemical stability and undesirable posttranslational modifications, 49 antibodies were selected for the determination of epitope binning and IC 50 (half maximal inhibitory concentration) values pertaining to pseudovirus neutralization (Supplemental Table 2). We also performed an epitope binning experiment that identified 6 distinct bins for antibody binding (Supplemental Figure 2, A and C, and Supplemental Table 2). In general, SARS-CoV-2 RBD–blocking antibodies with lower IC 50 values showed superior pseudovirus neutralization activity, and occupied bins 1, 4, and 5 (Supplemental Table 2 and Supplemental Figure 3, A and C). Antibodies that are cross-blockers of SARS-CoV-1 or nonblockers of RBD/ACE2 in ELISAs showed less potency in the pseudovirus neutralization assay and occupied bins 2, 3, and 6 (Supplemental Table 2 and Supplemental Figure 3, B and C).

Potent antibody cocktail neutralizes authentic SARS-CoV-2 viral infection in vitro and in vivo. Finally, we selected P3-11, P5-22, P10-20, P14-37, P14-44, P15-16, P23-29, and P3-21, which exhibited potent pseudovirus neutralization with distinct epitope binding, as well as authentic-virus neutralization in vitro. The IC 50 values obtained via the authentic-virus neutralization assay indicated that all tested monoclonal antibodies displayed a potency equivalent to, or significantly more potent than, that of LY-CoV016, except for the non–RBD/ACE2-blocking antibody, P3-21 (Figure 2A). Notably, P5-22 showed ultrapotent authentic-virus neutralization activity, with an IC 50 value that was only 1/30 of that of LY-CoV016 (Figure 2A). Based on epitope binning information, we constructed a 1:1 cocktail of potent nAbs, which also showed ultrapotent neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 (Figure 2B). P5-22/P14-44 was the most potent of the 1:1 combination of 2-antibody cocktails that were formulated (Figure 2B). Experimental results indicated that P5-22 bound tightly to the SARS-CoV-2 S RBD with an affinity higher than 3.34 pM, owing to the extremely slow off rate (Supplemental Figure 4A). Furthermore, P14-44 showed a high affinity for both the SARS-CoV-2 S protein (0.55 nM) and for SARS-CoV-1 S protein (4.3 nM) (Supplemental Figure 4B). Thus, this P5-22/P14-44 cocktail was designated as IBI314 and subjected to an in vivo study. The therapeutic efficacy of IBI314 was evaluated in vivo using SARS-CoV-2–infected Ad5-hACE2–transduced mice, which have been validated as a mouse SARS-CoV-2 infection model by multiple studies (24–28). Ad5-hACE2–transduced BALB/c mice were treated with 2, 10, and 50 mg/kg IBI314, 1 day following SARS-CoV-2 infection. Lungs were harvested for virus titration at 3 days postinfection (dpi) (Figure 2C). IBI314 treatment led to a 2-log reduction in the lung viral titer on day 3, with undetectable levels in all mice. Evaluation of dose-dependent therapeutic effects showed that administering the IBI314 cocktail at doses higher than 2 mg/kg produced a stronger protective effect that reduced viral loads in the lungs (Figure 2C). Infected mice in the different dose-therapeutic groups showed significantly reduced weight loss, as compared with hIgG-treated control mice (Figure 2D). Lung sections were obtained at 4 dpi. Examination of lung tissues from SARS-CoV-2–infected mice demonstrated a variety of lesions, including perivascular to interstitial inflammatory cell infiltrates and necrotic cell debris. A dose of 50 mg/kg IBI314 cocktail prevented peribranchial lymphoid infiltration and bronchial epithelial cell damage, whereas control mice progressed to interstitial pneumonia (Figure 2, E and F). Lung viral titer and weight loss results indicated that IBI314 protected mice from SARS-CoV-2 infection. Treatment with the IBI314 cocktail did not cause viral mutations in vivo (Supplemental Figure 5).

Figure 2 Selected potent antibodies protect against authentic SARS-CoV-2 infection in vitro and in vivo. (A and B) Authentic-virus neutralization assay using SARS-CoV-2 (BetaCoV/JS02/human/2020) to evaluate monoclonal antibodies (A) and monoclonal antibody cocktails (B) in vitro. (C) Ad5-hACE2–transduced mice were infected with SARS-CoV-2/human/CHN/IQTC01/2020 (NCBI accession number MT123290) and treated with different doses of IBI314 (1 dpi, i.p.), and lungs were harvested to measure viral titers 3 dpi (n = 3 mice per group). Multiple comparisons were performed by 1-way ANOVA. ****P ≤ 0.0001. (D) Daily mouse body weight (n = 5 mice per group) and (E) sections of paraffin-embedded lungs were stained with hematoxylin and eosin on dpi 4 (n = 3 mice per group). Scale bars: 200 μm. (F) Summary of histological scores in E. *P ≤ 0.05 by 1-tailed Student’s t test (D and F). Data are represented as mean ± SD.

Selection for mutation-resistant antibodies. In order to select antibodies that are resistant to viral escape, a yeast library that displayed mutant RBDs covering all possible single amino acid mutations over the entire RBD protein was constructed. Staining with fluorescently labeled anti-ACE2 and candidate antibodies enabled our candidate nAbs to be compared with 4 benchmark antibodies from Eli Lilly and Regeneron cocktails. Yeasts that bind to ACE2, but not to nAbs, were defined as escapees. Escapees from benchmark antibodies from Eli Lilly and Regeneron cocktails ranged from 3.2% to 6.9%, whereas only 2 of the 11 tested candidate antibodies fell within this range (Figure 3A). Notably, P5-22, P15-16, and P23-29 had less than 1.22% escapees (Figure 3A). We sorted the escapees from P5-22, P14-44, P15-16, and benchmark antibodies for plasmid sequencing. Approximately 300 reference antibody escapee plasmid samples were sequenced, although this was not sufficient for full coverage based on FACS percentages of escapees. The mutational landscape of the benchmark antibody group showed an escape profile that was very similar to that stated in recent reports (Supplemental Figure 6 and refs. 29–31). P5-22, P5-16, and P14-44 escapee samples were subjected to at least 5 times as many sequencing counts as FACS-selected yeast cells. Plasmid sequencing results showed excellent mutation-resistant properties of P5-22 and P15-16. P5-22 was susceptible to the F486 mutation (Figure 3B), and P15-16 was almost exclusively susceptible only to the K378 mutation (Figure 3B). Although P14-44 was susceptible to K378, G381, P384, D427/428, and G413 mutations (Figure 3B), these residues, except for P384A in SARS-CoV-1, are highly conserved in clade B betacoronaviruses, as illustrated by us (Supplemental Figure 13) and other reports (32, 33), indicating a possible functionally critical role for these residues in S proteins. Indeed, by data mining a database of all sequenced SARS-CoV-2 variants (GISAID database: 3,722,275 sequences), we found that these residues are virtually unmutated in the variant database (Figure 3B, heatmap). In contrast, the susceptible residues in LY-COV555, LY-COV-016, REGN10933, and REGN10987 contain the high-risk residues L452, E484, K417, and N439, which are more frequently mutated (Supplemental Figure 6, heatmap). Moreover, by examining the broad Sarbecovirus (the viral subgenus containing SARS-CoV-1 and SARS-CoV-2) sequences, most of the P14-44 hotspot residues are conserved, with low mutation frequency across virus species (Figure 3B). In sharp contrast, LY-COV555, LY-COV-016, REGN10933, and REGN10987 hotspot residues are mainly highly mutated, indicating these nAbs are poor broad neutralizers across species (Supplemental Figure 6). It is noteworthy that P14-44 was not susceptible to P384A; instead, it potently binds to the SARS-CoV-1 RBD and neutralizes the SARS-CoV-1 pseudovirus (Supplemental Figure 4 and Supplemental Figure 8, E and F).

Figure 3 Yeast library displaying mutant RBDs showed superior resistance of viral mutation–escape antibodies. (A) FACS analysis of fluorescent SARS-CoV-2 nAbs and fluorescent hACE2 staining of yeast library displaying mutant RBDs; hACE2-binding cells are shown. (B) Logo plots showing mutational scanning maps of mutations that escape binding by P5-22, P14-44, and P15-16 targeting the RBD. Letter height indicates the escape fraction from antibody binding. Letters are colored according to effect on RBD ACE2 affinity and RBD expression (53). Reported mutations among SARS-CoV-2 sequences in GISAID and RBD sequence alignment among Sarbecoviruses were used to generate heatmaps to visualize mutations of each residue reflecting the likelihood of mutation occurrence.

P5-22, P14-44, and P15-16 show no loss of neutralizing efficiency against current VOCs. To test the potential neutralizing efficiency of P5-22, P14-44, and P15-16 with mutated viruses, we first examined the affinity of these antibodies for either the WT RBD or a series of reported RBD mutants (E406W, F486V, K417V, N481L, S477A, N450L, Y508H, F456V, L455V, K417N/E484K/N501, K444Q, V445A, L452R, Y453F, V483A, F490L, N439K, N450D, L455F, A475V, E484Q, F490P, and Q493K), which escaped other nAbs. P5-22, P14-44, and P15-16 showed no reduction in binding to all these mutations except to F486V, which decreased P5-22 binding (Supplemental Figure 7). This is consistent with yeast library screening results. This indicated that our nAbs were resistant to natural variants. To investigate this, we tested our antibodies against B.1.1.7 (alpha), B.1.351 (beta), and B1.617.1 (kappa) pseudoviruses in a neutralization assay in vitro. Compared with the IC 50 of WT, P5-22 and P14-44 showed no loss of potency against these VOCs (Supplemental Figure 8). Additionally, P14-44 and P15-16 more potently neutralized the SARS-CoV-1 pseudovirus than CR3022 and had comparable potency against S309 (Supplemental Figure 8, E and F), which are benchmark broad neutralizers (6, 34). Next, we isolated authentic SARS-CoV-2 variants and performed an in vitro neutralization assay with IBI314 (P5-22/P14-44), IBI314 backup cocktail (P5-22/P15-16), and Eli Lilly cocktail (LY-COV016/LY-COV555). The results showed that the IBI314 cocktail did not decrease the potency for neutralizing all VOCs in vitro (Figure 4, A–E). The IBI314 backup cocktail, P5-22/P15-16, also showed uncompromised potency, although its IC 50 was slightly higher than that of IBI314 (Figure 4, A–E). By contrast, the official formulation (LY-COV016/LY-COV555 [2:1]; ref. 35) did not neutralize the beta strain at all (Figure 4C). It also showed much lower potency in neutralizing WT, alpha, and eta strains, compared with IBI314 (Figure 4, A, B, and E). Considered together, these results show that both IBI314 and its backup cocktail may potently block the entry of the pseudovirus as well as the authentic live SARS-CoV-2 mutant virus in vitro without compromising potency.

Figure 4 Neutralization potency of authentic live VOCs by IBI314 and IBI314 backup cocktail in vitro. (A–D) Authentic-virus neutralization curve of IBI314 (P5-22+P14-44) and its backup cocktail (P5-22+P15-16) in neutralizing WT (A), alpha mutant strain B.1.1.7 (B), beta mutant strain B.1.351 (C), delta mutant strain B.1.617.2 (D), and eta mutant strain B.1.525 (E).

Crystal structure of P5-22, P14-44, and RBD complex. To provide further insight into the neutralizing mechanism and resistance to RBD mutation escape of P14-44 and P5-22 antibodies, a series of crystallization experiments were performed. The crystal structures of the Fabs of P14-44 and P5-22 complexes with the SARS-CoV-2 RBD and the P14-44 complex with SARS-CoV-2 RBD were determined at 2.4 Å and 1.9 Å resolution, respectively. Notably, there were no significant conformational changes in VH and VL in the binary and ternary complexes of P14-44, with overall root mean square deviations (RMSDs) of 0.154 Å and 0.149 Å, respectively (Supplemental Figure 10). The structure of the ternary complex demonstrates that 2 Fabs can simultaneously bind to distinct epitopes on the RBD, which is consistent with the result of the epitope binning assay that showed that these were noncompeting antibodies (Supplemental Figure 2B and Supplemental Figure 5A).

Significantly, P5-22 recognizes an epitope that almost completely overlaps ACE2’s binding epitope in the receptor binding motif (RBM), suggesting that P5-22 and ACE2 would be sterically incompatible when synchronously binding to a single RBD (Supplemental Figure 11A). Five regions of P5-22 are involved in interacting with various regions of the RBD (Y449–F456, F486–Q498, K417, and A475) as follows: CDRH1, CDRH3, and HFR3 (framework region 3) of the heavy chain; and CDRL1 and CDRL3 of the light chain (Figure 5B). In addition to a salt bridge between D31 of CDRH1 and K417 of the RBD, various hydrogen bonds were found at the interface between P5-22 and the RBD (Figure 5C). It should be noted that residues L94 and I96 of CDRL3 and F486 of the RBD form a hydrophobic core that contributes to antigen binding. Furthermore, CDRH3 also interacts with the RBD via another hydrophobic interaction between F100 and F102 of CDRH3 and L455 and F456 of the RBD (Figure 5C).

Figure 5 Overall structure and interactions of P14-44 Fab and P5-22 Fab with the spike RBD. The secondary structure elements of the spike RBD, heavy and light chains of P5-22 Fab, and heavy and light chains of P14-44 Fab are colored in green, cyan, orange, blue, and violet, respectively. The interacting residues are shown as sticks. The dashed lines represent hydrogen bonds and salt bridges. (A) Overall heterotrimeric structure of P5-22 Fab and P14-44 Fab in complex with the RBD. (B) Structure of P5-22 in complex with RBD. The surface of the RBD is colored in green and that of RBM in red. (C) Key interactions between P5-22 and the RBD. Two hydrophobic cores are formed between P5-22 and the RBD. (D) Structure of P14-44 in complex with the RBD. (E) Detailed interactions between P14-44 and the RBD.

In contrast to P5-22, P14-44 binds to a cryptic epitope on the RBD (distinct from the RBM), which is similar to that of COVA1-16 (Supplemental Figure 11, B and C, and ref. 36). Binding of P14-44 to the RBD is principally dominated by the heavy chain (Figure 5D), with the heavy chain contributing a buried surface area of 707.4 Å2 and the light chain contributing an area of only 159.5 Å2. Only CDRH1, CDRH2, and CDRL2 of P14-44 interact with the RBD (residues S371–G381, R408–G413, and P426–F429). Specifically, residues I28 and Y32 of CDRH1 form 3 hydrogen bonds with G413 and D427 of the RBD. Interestingly, in addition to forming a salt bridge (between Y103 of CDRH3 and K378 of RBD), CDRH3 interacts with the planar backbone conformation of the RBD via 8 hydrogen bonds. Additionally, CDRL2 of P14-44 contributes to the stabilization of antigen-antibody binding via 2 hydrogen bonds (Figure 5E). In total, 8 of 12 hydrogen bonds are formed between P14-44 and the RBD via the backbone atoms on the RBD side, suggesting that this antibody has unique features that enable it to overcome SARS-CoV-2 mutations. Based on the interaction between the key residues of P5-22 and P14-44, we constructed and expressed mutated RBDs (R408M, D427A, D427L, and F486R) to test antibody binding affinity. The results showed that D427A and D427L disrupted P14-44 binding to the RBD while F486R disrupted P5-22 binding to the RBD (Supplemental Figure 9), which confirmed that the observed crystal structures were physiologically relevant.

However, the D427 residue, which plays a critical role in stabilizing S trimers, is conserved across MERS-CoV, SARS-CoV-1, and SARS-CoV-2 (37), and may have a low mutation rate. D427 and D428 specifically interact with K986, which electrostatically stabilizes the spike in the closed state. The loss of such electrostatic contacts switches the S protein’s dynamic equilibrium by promoting a large allosteric change, and shifts the spike toward the open trimer state (37, 38), which is unfavorable for the viruses. Thus, P14-44 docking on functionally critical residues in the RBD provides the antibody a mechanism to prevent viral escape. Interestingly, because of the potential steric repulsions between CDRH3 and the side chains of the P384 mutations, P14-44 is also escaped by mutations at the P384R/D site but not by those at P384A (Figure 3C and Supplemental Figure 12).

To elucidate variability in the capacities of P5-22 and P14-44 to neutralize VOCs, a comparative analysis of the RBD of VOCs was performed. Almost all residues of P5-22 that interact with RBD (11 of 12) are shared by ACE2 (Figure 5C and Figure 6). Notably, only 1 epitope residue of P5-22 in the RBD (K417) showed a mutation in variant B.1.351 and P.1. However, the results of our measurement of the affinity between P5-22 and mutated RBDs indicated that certain residues had no significant impact on the binding between P5-22 and the RBD (Supplemental Figure 7). These results demonstrated that P5-22 can resist natural variants (Supplemental Figures 6 and 8). Sequence alignment indicated that P14-44 binds to an epitope that is entirely different from that of ACE2 as well as the mutated residues present in VOCs (Figure 5E and Figure 6). Significantly, epitope residues of P14-44 in the RBD in SARS-CoV-2, SARS-CoV-2 VOCs, SARS-CoV-1, Bat-CoV, RaTG13, and GD-Pangolin are all identical (Figure 6 and Supplemental Figure 13), raising the possibility that P14-44 may also block homologous coronaviruses. The RBD binding models of P14-44 and P5-22 indicated the potential benefits of developing IBI314 to counteract current and future SARS-CoV-2 VOCs at the clinical level.

Figure 6 Multiple sequence alignment of spike RBD (aa 332–528) WA1/2020 and variants of concern (VOCs) of SARS-CoV-2 and the epitopes of P5-22 and P14-44 in the RBD. RBD residues involved in ACE2 binding are highlighted in green. Mutations within SARS-CoV-2 VOCs are highlighted in different colors. The epitope residues of P5-22 and P14-44 in the RBD are highlighted in purple and red, respectively.

Polymeric P5-22 IgG but not bispecific IgG shows resistance to viral mutational escape. We constructed a bispecific IgG antibody to test whether bispecific antibodies may overcome 1-arm escape as a strategy to prevent viral escape (39). Bispecific antibodies showed similar or even better potency than cocktails at neutralizing pseudoviruses generated using the WT spike protein (Figure 7A). However, the performance of bispecific antibodies in blocking F486R pseudovirus entry in vitro was worse than that of the cocktail (Figure 7B). This suggests that the avidity of neutralizing antibodies is critical for the neutralization of spike-mediated viral entry. We hypothesized that increasing neutralizing antibody valency may greatly enhance the avidity and result in a much more potent neutralization of the virus. Reportedly, polymeric IgG greatly enhances antibody valency and avidity, enabling more potent antibodies to be engineered (40). Since P5-22 is the antibody with the best potency and mutation resistance profiles, we constructed a polymeric P5-22 bearing 12 Fabs. The binding affinity of P5-22 measured by Biacore was 10–12 M (Figure 7C, Table 2, and Supplemental Figure 5A). F486 mutants, including F486V, F486S, and F486R, significantly decreased P5-22 binding (Figure 7C and Table 2). The polymeric form of P5-22, constructed by us, rescued P5-22 binding to all F486-mutant RBDs. Pseudovirus neutralization confirmed that the neutralization potency of P5-22 against F486V and F486R was fully rescued by polymeric IgG (Figure 7, D–F). Notably, the difference between the IC 50 values of polymeric P5-22 and parental P5-22 IgG for neutralizing the F486R pseudovirus was over 6,000-fold (Figure 7F). Finally, we evaluated 2 benchmark nAbs developed in the clinic, REGN10933 and AZD8895, for their binding affinity for RBD F486R and F486I. Both have significantly decreased affinities for F486I and no detectable affinity for F486R. Polymeric IgG did not rescue parental IgG binding to F486R but completely rescued its affinity for F486I (Supplemental Figure 14, A and B). Polymeric IgGs also rescued the REGN10933 and AZD8895 parental IgG’s decreased potency in neutralizing F486I SARS-CoV-2 pseudovirus in vitro (Supplemental Figure 14C). Taken together, these results show that for polymeric IgG to overcome viral mutational escape of parental IgG, the parental IgG should have at least weak binding affinity for mutated RBDs.

Figure 7 Polymeric IgGs but not bispecific IgGs potently neutralize constructed pseudovirus that can escape parental P5-22. (A) Neutralization curve of P5-22, bispecific P5-22 and P15-16, and cocktail of P15-16 and P5-22 for WT SARS-CoV-2 pseudovirus in vitro. (B) Neutralization curve of P5-22, bispecific P5-22 and P15-16, and cocktail of P15-16 and P5-22 for neutralization of F486R SARS-CoV-2 pseudovirus in vitro. (C) Binding of P5-22 or polymeric P5-22 to WT, F486V, F486S, and F486R RBDs. (D) Neutralization curves of P5-22 and polymeric P5-22 of WT SARS-CoV-2 pseudovirus in vitro. (E and F) Neutralization curve of P5-22, bispecific P5-22 and P15-16, bispecific P5-22 and P14-44, and polymeric P5-22 of F486V (E) or F486R (F) SARS-CoV-2 pseudovirus in vitro. Experiments were performed at least 3 times and 1 representative result is shown for each experiment.