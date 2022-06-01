Clinical MedicineInfectious diseaseVirology Open Access | 10.1172/JCI157415

Amniotic fluid biomarkers predict the severity of congenital cytomegalovirus infection

1Clinical Virology Unit, Hadassah-Hebrew University Medical Center and Faculty of Medicine, 2Department of Biochemistry, Institute for Medical Research, Israel-Canada (IMRIC), Faculty of Medicine, 3Lautenberg Center for General and Tumor Immunology, Faculty of Medicine, and 4Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Hadassah-Hebrew University Medical Center and Faculty of Medicine, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Jerusalem, Israel. 5Department of Microbiology and Virology, Istituto di Ricovero e Cura a Carattere Scientifico (IRCCS) Policlinico San Matteo Foundation and University of Pavia, Pavia, Italy. 6Department of Pathology, Hadassah-Hebrew University Medical Center and Faculty of Medicine, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Jerusalem, Israel. 7Maccabi Healthcare Services, Central Laboratory, Rehovot, Israel. 8Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, IRCCS Policlinico San Matteo Foundation and University of Pavia, Pavia, Italy. 9The De Botton Protein Profiling Institute of the Nancy and Stephen Grand Israel National Center for Personalized Medicine, Weizmann Institute of Science, Rehovot, Israel. 10Info-CORE, Bioinformatics Unit of the I-CORE, 11School of Computer Science and Engineering, 12Department of Microbiology and Molecular Genetics, IMRIC, Faculty of Medicine, and 13Faculty of Medicine, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Jerusalem, Israel. 14Department of Speech and Hearing, Hadassah-Hebrew University Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. Address correspondence to: Dana G. Wolf, Clinical Virology Unit, Department of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, Hadassah Hebrew University Medical Center, Ein Kerem, Kalman Ya’Akov Man Street, Jerusalem, 91120 Israel. Phone: 972.2.6777890; Email: dana.wolf@ekmd.huji.ac.il. Authorship note: OV and LL are co–first authors. Find articles by Vorontsov, O. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Clinical Virology Unit, Hadassah-Hebrew University Medical Center and Faculty of Medicine, 2Department of Biochemistry, Institute for Medical Research, Israel-Canada (IMRIC), Faculty of Medicine, 3Lautenberg Center for General and Tumor Immunology, Faculty of Medicine, and 4Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Hadassah-Hebrew University Medical Center and Faculty of Medicine, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Jerusalem, Israel. 5Department of Microbiology and Virology, Istituto di Ricovero e Cura a Carattere Scientifico (IRCCS) Policlinico San Matteo Foundation and University of Pavia, Pavia, Italy. 6Department of Pathology, Hadassah-Hebrew University Medical Center and Faculty of Medicine, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Jerusalem, Israel. 7Maccabi Healthcare Services, Central Laboratory, Rehovot, Israel. 8Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, IRCCS Policlinico San Matteo Foundation and University of Pavia, Pavia, Italy. 9The De Botton Protein Profiling Institute of the Nancy and Stephen Grand Israel National Center for Personalized Medicine, Weizmann Institute of Science, Rehovot, Israel. 10Info-CORE, Bioinformatics Unit of the I-CORE, 11School of Computer Science and Engineering, 12Department of Microbiology and Molecular Genetics, IMRIC, Faculty of Medicine, and 13Faculty of Medicine, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Jerusalem, Israel. 14Department of Speech and Hearing, Hadassah-Hebrew University Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. Address correspondence to: Dana G. Wolf, Clinical Virology Unit, Department of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, Hadassah Hebrew University Medical Center, Ein Kerem, Kalman Ya’Akov Man Street, Jerusalem, 91120 Israel. Phone: 972.2.6777890; Email: dana.wolf@ekmd.huji.ac.il. Authorship note: OV and LL are co–first authors. Find articles by Levitt, L. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Clinical Virology Unit, Hadassah-Hebrew University Medical Center and Faculty of Medicine, 2Department of Biochemistry, Institute for Medical Research, Israel-Canada (IMRIC), Faculty of Medicine, 3Lautenberg Center for General and Tumor Immunology, Faculty of Medicine, and 4Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Hadassah-Hebrew University Medical Center and Faculty of Medicine, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Jerusalem, Israel. 5Department of Microbiology and Virology, Istituto di Ricovero e Cura a Carattere Scientifico (IRCCS) Policlinico San Matteo Foundation and University of Pavia, Pavia, Italy. 6Department of Pathology, Hadassah-Hebrew University Medical Center and Faculty of Medicine, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Jerusalem, Israel. 7Maccabi Healthcare Services, Central Laboratory, Rehovot, Israel. 8Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, IRCCS Policlinico San Matteo Foundation and University of Pavia, Pavia, Italy. 9The De Botton Protein Profiling Institute of the Nancy and Stephen Grand Israel National Center for Personalized Medicine, Weizmann Institute of Science, Rehovot, Israel. 10Info-CORE, Bioinformatics Unit of the I-CORE, 11School of Computer Science and Engineering, 12Department of Microbiology and Molecular Genetics, IMRIC, Faculty of Medicine, and 13Faculty of Medicine, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Jerusalem, Israel. 14Department of Speech and Hearing, Hadassah-Hebrew University Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. Address correspondence to: Dana G. Wolf, Clinical Virology Unit, Department of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, Hadassah Hebrew University Medical Center, Ein Kerem, Kalman Ya’Akov Man Street, Jerusalem, 91120 Israel. Phone: 972.2.6777890; Email: dana.wolf@ekmd.huji.ac.il. Authorship note: OV and LL are co–first authors. Find articles by Lilleri, D. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

1Clinical Virology Unit, Hadassah-Hebrew University Medical Center and Faculty of Medicine, 2Department of Biochemistry, Institute for Medical Research, Israel-Canada (IMRIC), Faculty of Medicine, 3Lautenberg Center for General and Tumor Immunology, Faculty of Medicine, and 4Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Hadassah-Hebrew University Medical Center and Faculty of Medicine, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Jerusalem, Israel. 5Department of Microbiology and Virology, Istituto di Ricovero e Cura a Carattere Scientifico (IRCCS) Policlinico San Matteo Foundation and University of Pavia, Pavia, Italy. 6Department of Pathology, Hadassah-Hebrew University Medical Center and Faculty of Medicine, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Jerusalem, Israel. 7Maccabi Healthcare Services, Central Laboratory, Rehovot, Israel. 8Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, IRCCS Policlinico San Matteo Foundation and University of Pavia, Pavia, Italy. 9The De Botton Protein Profiling Institute of the Nancy and Stephen Grand Israel National Center for Personalized Medicine, Weizmann Institute of Science, Rehovot, Israel. 10Info-CORE, Bioinformatics Unit of the I-CORE, 11School of Computer Science and Engineering, 12Department of Microbiology and Molecular Genetics, IMRIC, Faculty of Medicine, and 13Faculty of Medicine, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Jerusalem, Israel. 14Department of Speech and Hearing, Hadassah-Hebrew University Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. Address correspondence to: Dana G. Wolf, Clinical Virology Unit, Department of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, Hadassah Hebrew University Medical Center, Ein Kerem, Kalman Ya’Akov Man Street, Jerusalem, 91120 Israel. Phone: 972.2.6777890; Email: dana.wolf@ekmd.huji.ac.il. Authorship note: OV and LL are co–first authors. Find articles by Vainer, G. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Clinical Virology Unit, Hadassah-Hebrew University Medical Center and Faculty of Medicine, 2Department of Biochemistry, Institute for Medical Research, Israel-Canada (IMRIC), Faculty of Medicine, 3Lautenberg Center for General and Tumor Immunology, Faculty of Medicine, and 4Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Hadassah-Hebrew University Medical Center and Faculty of Medicine, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Jerusalem, Israel. 5Department of Microbiology and Virology, Istituto di Ricovero e Cura a Carattere Scientifico (IRCCS) Policlinico San Matteo Foundation and University of Pavia, Pavia, Italy. 6Department of Pathology, Hadassah-Hebrew University Medical Center and Faculty of Medicine, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Jerusalem, Israel. 7Maccabi Healthcare Services, Central Laboratory, Rehovot, Israel. 8Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, IRCCS Policlinico San Matteo Foundation and University of Pavia, Pavia, Italy. 9The De Botton Protein Profiling Institute of the Nancy and Stephen Grand Israel National Center for Personalized Medicine, Weizmann Institute of Science, Rehovot, Israel. 10Info-CORE, Bioinformatics Unit of the I-CORE, 11School of Computer Science and Engineering, 12Department of Microbiology and Molecular Genetics, IMRIC, Faculty of Medicine, and 13Faculty of Medicine, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Jerusalem, Israel. 14Department of Speech and Hearing, Hadassah-Hebrew University Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. Address correspondence to: Dana G. Wolf, Clinical Virology Unit, Department of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, Hadassah Hebrew University Medical Center, Ein Kerem, Kalman Ya’Akov Man Street, Jerusalem, 91120 Israel. Phone: 972.2.6777890; Email: dana.wolf@ekmd.huji.ac.il. Authorship note: OV and LL are co–first authors. Find articles by Kaplan, O. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Clinical Virology Unit, Hadassah-Hebrew University Medical Center and Faculty of Medicine, 2Department of Biochemistry, Institute for Medical Research, Israel-Canada (IMRIC), Faculty of Medicine, 3Lautenberg Center for General and Tumor Immunology, Faculty of Medicine, and 4Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Hadassah-Hebrew University Medical Center and Faculty of Medicine, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Jerusalem, Israel. 5Department of Microbiology and Virology, Istituto di Ricovero e Cura a Carattere Scientifico (IRCCS) Policlinico San Matteo Foundation and University of Pavia, Pavia, Italy. 6Department of Pathology, Hadassah-Hebrew University Medical Center and Faculty of Medicine, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Jerusalem, Israel. 7Maccabi Healthcare Services, Central Laboratory, Rehovot, Israel. 8Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, IRCCS Policlinico San Matteo Foundation and University of Pavia, Pavia, Italy. 9The De Botton Protein Profiling Institute of the Nancy and Stephen Grand Israel National Center for Personalized Medicine, Weizmann Institute of Science, Rehovot, Israel. 10Info-CORE, Bioinformatics Unit of the I-CORE, 11School of Computer Science and Engineering, 12Department of Microbiology and Molecular Genetics, IMRIC, Faculty of Medicine, and 13Faculty of Medicine, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Jerusalem, Israel. 14Department of Speech and Hearing, Hadassah-Hebrew University Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. Address correspondence to: Dana G. Wolf, Clinical Virology Unit, Department of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, Hadassah Hebrew University Medical Center, Ein Kerem, Kalman Ya’Akov Man Street, Jerusalem, 91120 Israel. Phone: 972.2.6777890; Email: dana.wolf@ekmd.huji.ac.il. Authorship note: OV and LL are co–first authors. Find articles by Schreiber, L. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Clinical Virology Unit, Hadassah-Hebrew University Medical Center and Faculty of Medicine, 2Department of Biochemistry, Institute for Medical Research, Israel-Canada (IMRIC), Faculty of Medicine, 3Lautenberg Center for General and Tumor Immunology, Faculty of Medicine, and 4Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Hadassah-Hebrew University Medical Center and Faculty of Medicine, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Jerusalem, Israel. 5Department of Microbiology and Virology, Istituto di Ricovero e Cura a Carattere Scientifico (IRCCS) Policlinico San Matteo Foundation and University of Pavia, Pavia, Italy. 6Department of Pathology, Hadassah-Hebrew University Medical Center and Faculty of Medicine, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Jerusalem, Israel. 7Maccabi Healthcare Services, Central Laboratory, Rehovot, Israel. 8Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, IRCCS Policlinico San Matteo Foundation and University of Pavia, Pavia, Italy. 9The De Botton Protein Profiling Institute of the Nancy and Stephen Grand Israel National Center for Personalized Medicine, Weizmann Institute of Science, Rehovot, Israel. 10Info-CORE, Bioinformatics Unit of the I-CORE, 11School of Computer Science and Engineering, 12Department of Microbiology and Molecular Genetics, IMRIC, Faculty of Medicine, and 13Faculty of Medicine, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Jerusalem, Israel. 14Department of Speech and Hearing, Hadassah-Hebrew University Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. Address correspondence to: Dana G. Wolf, Clinical Virology Unit, Department of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, Hadassah Hebrew University Medical Center, Ein Kerem, Kalman Ya’Akov Man Street, Jerusalem, 91120 Israel. Phone: 972.2.6777890; Email: dana.wolf@ekmd.huji.ac.il. Authorship note: OV and LL are co–first authors. Find articles by Arossa, A. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Clinical Virology Unit, Hadassah-Hebrew University Medical Center and Faculty of Medicine, 2Department of Biochemistry, Institute for Medical Research, Israel-Canada (IMRIC), Faculty of Medicine, 3Lautenberg Center for General and Tumor Immunology, Faculty of Medicine, and 4Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Hadassah-Hebrew University Medical Center and Faculty of Medicine, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Jerusalem, Israel. 5Department of Microbiology and Virology, Istituto di Ricovero e Cura a Carattere Scientifico (IRCCS) Policlinico San Matteo Foundation and University of Pavia, Pavia, Italy. 6Department of Pathology, Hadassah-Hebrew University Medical Center and Faculty of Medicine, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Jerusalem, Israel. 7Maccabi Healthcare Services, Central Laboratory, Rehovot, Israel. 8Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, IRCCS Policlinico San Matteo Foundation and University of Pavia, Pavia, Italy. 9The De Botton Protein Profiling Institute of the Nancy and Stephen Grand Israel National Center for Personalized Medicine, Weizmann Institute of Science, Rehovot, Israel. 10Info-CORE, Bioinformatics Unit of the I-CORE, 11School of Computer Science and Engineering, 12Department of Microbiology and Molecular Genetics, IMRIC, Faculty of Medicine, and 13Faculty of Medicine, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Jerusalem, Israel. 14Department of Speech and Hearing, Hadassah-Hebrew University Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. Address correspondence to: Dana G. Wolf, Clinical Virology Unit, Department of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, Hadassah Hebrew University Medical Center, Ein Kerem, Kalman Ya’Akov Man Street, Jerusalem, 91120 Israel. Phone: 972.2.6777890; Email: dana.wolf@ekmd.huji.ac.il. Authorship note: OV and LL are co–first authors. Find articles by Spinillo, A. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Clinical Virology Unit, Hadassah-Hebrew University Medical Center and Faculty of Medicine, 2Department of Biochemistry, Institute for Medical Research, Israel-Canada (IMRIC), Faculty of Medicine, 3Lautenberg Center for General and Tumor Immunology, Faculty of Medicine, and 4Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Hadassah-Hebrew University Medical Center and Faculty of Medicine, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Jerusalem, Israel. 5Department of Microbiology and Virology, Istituto di Ricovero e Cura a Carattere Scientifico (IRCCS) Policlinico San Matteo Foundation and University of Pavia, Pavia, Italy. 6Department of Pathology, Hadassah-Hebrew University Medical Center and Faculty of Medicine, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Jerusalem, Israel. 7Maccabi Healthcare Services, Central Laboratory, Rehovot, Israel. 8Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, IRCCS Policlinico San Matteo Foundation and University of Pavia, Pavia, Italy. 9The De Botton Protein Profiling Institute of the Nancy and Stephen Grand Israel National Center for Personalized Medicine, Weizmann Institute of Science, Rehovot, Israel. 10Info-CORE, Bioinformatics Unit of the I-CORE, 11School of Computer Science and Engineering, 12Department of Microbiology and Molecular Genetics, IMRIC, Faculty of Medicine, and 13Faculty of Medicine, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Jerusalem, Israel. 14Department of Speech and Hearing, Hadassah-Hebrew University Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. Address correspondence to: Dana G. Wolf, Clinical Virology Unit, Department of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, Hadassah Hebrew University Medical Center, Ein Kerem, Kalman Ya’Akov Man Street, Jerusalem, 91120 Israel. Phone: 972.2.6777890; Email: dana.wolf@ekmd.huji.ac.il. Authorship note: OV and LL are co–first authors. Find articles by Furione, M. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Clinical Virology Unit, Hadassah-Hebrew University Medical Center and Faculty of Medicine, 2Department of Biochemistry, Institute for Medical Research, Israel-Canada (IMRIC), Faculty of Medicine, 3Lautenberg Center for General and Tumor Immunology, Faculty of Medicine, and 4Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Hadassah-Hebrew University Medical Center and Faculty of Medicine, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Jerusalem, Israel. 5Department of Microbiology and Virology, Istituto di Ricovero e Cura a Carattere Scientifico (IRCCS) Policlinico San Matteo Foundation and University of Pavia, Pavia, Italy. 6Department of Pathology, Hadassah-Hebrew University Medical Center and Faculty of Medicine, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Jerusalem, Israel. 7Maccabi Healthcare Services, Central Laboratory, Rehovot, Israel. 8Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, IRCCS Policlinico San Matteo Foundation and University of Pavia, Pavia, Italy. 9The De Botton Protein Profiling Institute of the Nancy and Stephen Grand Israel National Center for Personalized Medicine, Weizmann Institute of Science, Rehovot, Israel. 10Info-CORE, Bioinformatics Unit of the I-CORE, 11School of Computer Science and Engineering, 12Department of Microbiology and Molecular Genetics, IMRIC, Faculty of Medicine, and 13Faculty of Medicine, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Jerusalem, Israel. 14Department of Speech and Hearing, Hadassah-Hebrew University Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. Address correspondence to: Dana G. Wolf, Clinical Virology Unit, Department of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, Hadassah Hebrew University Medical Center, Ein Kerem, Kalman Ya’Akov Man Street, Jerusalem, 91120 Israel. Phone: 972.2.6777890; Email: dana.wolf@ekmd.huji.ac.il. Authorship note: OV and LL are co–first authors. Find articles by Alfi, O. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Clinical Virology Unit, Hadassah-Hebrew University Medical Center and Faculty of Medicine, 2Department of Biochemistry, Institute for Medical Research, Israel-Canada (IMRIC), Faculty of Medicine, 3Lautenberg Center for General and Tumor Immunology, Faculty of Medicine, and 4Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Hadassah-Hebrew University Medical Center and Faculty of Medicine, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Jerusalem, Israel. 5Department of Microbiology and Virology, Istituto di Ricovero e Cura a Carattere Scientifico (IRCCS) Policlinico San Matteo Foundation and University of Pavia, Pavia, Italy. 6Department of Pathology, Hadassah-Hebrew University Medical Center and Faculty of Medicine, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Jerusalem, Israel. 7Maccabi Healthcare Services, Central Laboratory, Rehovot, Israel. 8Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, IRCCS Policlinico San Matteo Foundation and University of Pavia, Pavia, Italy. 9The De Botton Protein Profiling Institute of the Nancy and Stephen Grand Israel National Center for Personalized Medicine, Weizmann Institute of Science, Rehovot, Israel. 10Info-CORE, Bioinformatics Unit of the I-CORE, 11School of Computer Science and Engineering, 12Department of Microbiology and Molecular Genetics, IMRIC, Faculty of Medicine, and 13Faculty of Medicine, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Jerusalem, Israel. 14Department of Speech and Hearing, Hadassah-Hebrew University Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. Address correspondence to: Dana G. Wolf, Clinical Virology Unit, Department of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, Hadassah Hebrew University Medical Center, Ein Kerem, Kalman Ya’Akov Man Street, Jerusalem, 91120 Israel. Phone: 972.2.6777890; Email: dana.wolf@ekmd.huji.ac.il. Authorship note: OV and LL are co–first authors. Find articles by Oiknine-Djian, E. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Clinical Virology Unit, Hadassah-Hebrew University Medical Center and Faculty of Medicine, 2Department of Biochemistry, Institute for Medical Research, Israel-Canada (IMRIC), Faculty of Medicine, 3Lautenberg Center for General and Tumor Immunology, Faculty of Medicine, and 4Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Hadassah-Hebrew University Medical Center and Faculty of Medicine, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Jerusalem, Israel. 5Department of Microbiology and Virology, Istituto di Ricovero e Cura a Carattere Scientifico (IRCCS) Policlinico San Matteo Foundation and University of Pavia, Pavia, Italy. 6Department of Pathology, Hadassah-Hebrew University Medical Center and Faculty of Medicine, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Jerusalem, Israel. 7Maccabi Healthcare Services, Central Laboratory, Rehovot, Israel. 8Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, IRCCS Policlinico San Matteo Foundation and University of Pavia, Pavia, Italy. 9The De Botton Protein Profiling Institute of the Nancy and Stephen Grand Israel National Center for Personalized Medicine, Weizmann Institute of Science, Rehovot, Israel. 10Info-CORE, Bioinformatics Unit of the I-CORE, 11School of Computer Science and Engineering, 12Department of Microbiology and Molecular Genetics, IMRIC, Faculty of Medicine, and 13Faculty of Medicine, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Jerusalem, Israel. 14Department of Speech and Hearing, Hadassah-Hebrew University Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. Address correspondence to: Dana G. Wolf, Clinical Virology Unit, Department of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, Hadassah Hebrew University Medical Center, Ein Kerem, Kalman Ya’Akov Man Street, Jerusalem, 91120 Israel. Phone: 972.2.6777890; Email: dana.wolf@ekmd.huji.ac.il. Authorship note: OV and LL are co–first authors. Find articles by Kupervaser, M. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

1Clinical Virology Unit, Hadassah-Hebrew University Medical Center and Faculty of Medicine, 2Department of Biochemistry, Institute for Medical Research, Israel-Canada (IMRIC), Faculty of Medicine, 3Lautenberg Center for General and Tumor Immunology, Faculty of Medicine, and 4Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Hadassah-Hebrew University Medical Center and Faculty of Medicine, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Jerusalem, Israel. 5Department of Microbiology and Virology, Istituto di Ricovero e Cura a Carattere Scientifico (IRCCS) Policlinico San Matteo Foundation and University of Pavia, Pavia, Italy. 6Department of Pathology, Hadassah-Hebrew University Medical Center and Faculty of Medicine, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Jerusalem, Israel. 7Maccabi Healthcare Services, Central Laboratory, Rehovot, Israel. 8Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, IRCCS Policlinico San Matteo Foundation and University of Pavia, Pavia, Italy. 9The De Botton Protein Profiling Institute of the Nancy and Stephen Grand Israel National Center for Personalized Medicine, Weizmann Institute of Science, Rehovot, Israel. 10Info-CORE, Bioinformatics Unit of the I-CORE, 11School of Computer Science and Engineering, 12Department of Microbiology and Molecular Genetics, IMRIC, Faculty of Medicine, and 13Faculty of Medicine, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Jerusalem, Israel. 14Department of Speech and Hearing, Hadassah-Hebrew University Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. Address correspondence to: Dana G. Wolf, Clinical Virology Unit, Department of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, Hadassah Hebrew University Medical Center, Ein Kerem, Kalman Ya’Akov Man Street, Jerusalem, 91120 Israel. Phone: 972.2.6777890; Email: dana.wolf@ekmd.huji.ac.il. Authorship note: OV and LL are co–first authors. Find articles by Nevo, Y. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Clinical Virology Unit, Hadassah-Hebrew University Medical Center and Faculty of Medicine, 2Department of Biochemistry, Institute for Medical Research, Israel-Canada (IMRIC), Faculty of Medicine, 3Lautenberg Center for General and Tumor Immunology, Faculty of Medicine, and 4Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Hadassah-Hebrew University Medical Center and Faculty of Medicine, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Jerusalem, Israel. 5Department of Microbiology and Virology, Istituto di Ricovero e Cura a Carattere Scientifico (IRCCS) Policlinico San Matteo Foundation and University of Pavia, Pavia, Italy. 6Department of Pathology, Hadassah-Hebrew University Medical Center and Faculty of Medicine, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Jerusalem, Israel. 7Maccabi Healthcare Services, Central Laboratory, Rehovot, Israel. 8Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, IRCCS Policlinico San Matteo Foundation and University of Pavia, Pavia, Italy. 9The De Botton Protein Profiling Institute of the Nancy and Stephen Grand Israel National Center for Personalized Medicine, Weizmann Institute of Science, Rehovot, Israel. 10Info-CORE, Bioinformatics Unit of the I-CORE, 11School of Computer Science and Engineering, 12Department of Microbiology and Molecular Genetics, IMRIC, Faculty of Medicine, and 13Faculty of Medicine, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Jerusalem, Israel. 14Department of Speech and Hearing, Hadassah-Hebrew University Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. Address correspondence to: Dana G. Wolf, Clinical Virology Unit, Department of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, Hadassah Hebrew University Medical Center, Ein Kerem, Kalman Ya’Akov Man Street, Jerusalem, 91120 Israel. Phone: 972.2.6777890; Email: dana.wolf@ekmd.huji.ac.il. Authorship note: OV and LL are co–first authors. Find articles by Elgavish, S. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Clinical Virology Unit, Hadassah-Hebrew University Medical Center and Faculty of Medicine, 2Department of Biochemistry, Institute for Medical Research, Israel-Canada (IMRIC), Faculty of Medicine, 3Lautenberg Center for General and Tumor Immunology, Faculty of Medicine, and 4Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Hadassah-Hebrew University Medical Center and Faculty of Medicine, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Jerusalem, Israel. 5Department of Microbiology and Virology, Istituto di Ricovero e Cura a Carattere Scientifico (IRCCS) Policlinico San Matteo Foundation and University of Pavia, Pavia, Italy. 6Department of Pathology, Hadassah-Hebrew University Medical Center and Faculty of Medicine, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Jerusalem, Israel. 7Maccabi Healthcare Services, Central Laboratory, Rehovot, Israel. 8Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, IRCCS Policlinico San Matteo Foundation and University of Pavia, Pavia, Italy. 9The De Botton Protein Profiling Institute of the Nancy and Stephen Grand Israel National Center for Personalized Medicine, Weizmann Institute of Science, Rehovot, Israel. 10Info-CORE, Bioinformatics Unit of the I-CORE, 11School of Computer Science and Engineering, 12Department of Microbiology and Molecular Genetics, IMRIC, Faculty of Medicine, and 13Faculty of Medicine, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Jerusalem, Israel. 14Department of Speech and Hearing, Hadassah-Hebrew University Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. Address correspondence to: Dana G. Wolf, Clinical Virology Unit, Department of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, Hadassah Hebrew University Medical Center, Ein Kerem, Kalman Ya’Akov Man Street, Jerusalem, 91120 Israel. Phone: 972.2.6777890; Email: dana.wolf@ekmd.huji.ac.il. Authorship note: OV and LL are co–first authors. Find articles by Yassour, M. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Clinical Virology Unit, Hadassah-Hebrew University Medical Center and Faculty of Medicine, 2Department of Biochemistry, Institute for Medical Research, Israel-Canada (IMRIC), Faculty of Medicine, 3Lautenberg Center for General and Tumor Immunology, Faculty of Medicine, and 4Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Hadassah-Hebrew University Medical Center and Faculty of Medicine, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Jerusalem, Israel. 5Department of Microbiology and Virology, Istituto di Ricovero e Cura a Carattere Scientifico (IRCCS) Policlinico San Matteo Foundation and University of Pavia, Pavia, Italy. 6Department of Pathology, Hadassah-Hebrew University Medical Center and Faculty of Medicine, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Jerusalem, Israel. 7Maccabi Healthcare Services, Central Laboratory, Rehovot, Israel. 8Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, IRCCS Policlinico San Matteo Foundation and University of Pavia, Pavia, Italy. 9The De Botton Protein Profiling Institute of the Nancy and Stephen Grand Israel National Center for Personalized Medicine, Weizmann Institute of Science, Rehovot, Israel. 10Info-CORE, Bioinformatics Unit of the I-CORE, 11School of Computer Science and Engineering, 12Department of Microbiology and Molecular Genetics, IMRIC, Faculty of Medicine, and 13Faculty of Medicine, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Jerusalem, Israel. 14Department of Speech and Hearing, Hadassah-Hebrew University Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. Address correspondence to: Dana G. Wolf, Clinical Virology Unit, Department of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, Hadassah Hebrew University Medical Center, Ein Kerem, Kalman Ya’Akov Man Street, Jerusalem, 91120 Israel. Phone: 972.2.6777890; Email: dana.wolf@ekmd.huji.ac.il. Authorship note: OV and LL are co–first authors. Find articles by Zavattoni, M. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Clinical Virology Unit, Hadassah-Hebrew University Medical Center and Faculty of Medicine, 2Department of Biochemistry, Institute for Medical Research, Israel-Canada (IMRIC), Faculty of Medicine, 3Lautenberg Center for General and Tumor Immunology, Faculty of Medicine, and 4Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Hadassah-Hebrew University Medical Center and Faculty of Medicine, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Jerusalem, Israel. 5Department of Microbiology and Virology, Istituto di Ricovero e Cura a Carattere Scientifico (IRCCS) Policlinico San Matteo Foundation and University of Pavia, Pavia, Italy. 6Department of Pathology, Hadassah-Hebrew University Medical Center and Faculty of Medicine, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Jerusalem, Israel. 7Maccabi Healthcare Services, Central Laboratory, Rehovot, Israel. 8Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, IRCCS Policlinico San Matteo Foundation and University of Pavia, Pavia, Italy. 9The De Botton Protein Profiling Institute of the Nancy and Stephen Grand Israel National Center for Personalized Medicine, Weizmann Institute of Science, Rehovot, Israel. 10Info-CORE, Bioinformatics Unit of the I-CORE, 11School of Computer Science and Engineering, 12Department of Microbiology and Molecular Genetics, IMRIC, Faculty of Medicine, and 13Faculty of Medicine, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Jerusalem, Israel. 14Department of Speech and Hearing, Hadassah-Hebrew University Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. Address correspondence to: Dana G. Wolf, Clinical Virology Unit, Department of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, Hadassah Hebrew University Medical Center, Ein Kerem, Kalman Ya’Akov Man Street, Jerusalem, 91120 Israel. Phone: 972.2.6777890; Email: dana.wolf@ekmd.huji.ac.il. Authorship note: OV and LL are co–first authors. Find articles by Bdolah-Abram, T. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Clinical Virology Unit, Hadassah-Hebrew University Medical Center and Faculty of Medicine, 2Department of Biochemistry, Institute for Medical Research, Israel-Canada (IMRIC), Faculty of Medicine, 3Lautenberg Center for General and Tumor Immunology, Faculty of Medicine, and 4Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Hadassah-Hebrew University Medical Center and Faculty of Medicine, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Jerusalem, Israel. 5Department of Microbiology and Virology, Istituto di Ricovero e Cura a Carattere Scientifico (IRCCS) Policlinico San Matteo Foundation and University of Pavia, Pavia, Italy. 6Department of Pathology, Hadassah-Hebrew University Medical Center and Faculty of Medicine, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Jerusalem, Israel. 7Maccabi Healthcare Services, Central Laboratory, Rehovot, Israel. 8Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, IRCCS Policlinico San Matteo Foundation and University of Pavia, Pavia, Italy. 9The De Botton Protein Profiling Institute of the Nancy and Stephen Grand Israel National Center for Personalized Medicine, Weizmann Institute of Science, Rehovot, Israel. 10Info-CORE, Bioinformatics Unit of the I-CORE, 11School of Computer Science and Engineering, 12Department of Microbiology and Molecular Genetics, IMRIC, Faculty of Medicine, and 13Faculty of Medicine, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Jerusalem, Israel. 14Department of Speech and Hearing, Hadassah-Hebrew University Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. Address correspondence to: Dana G. Wolf, Clinical Virology Unit, Department of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, Hadassah Hebrew University Medical Center, Ein Kerem, Kalman Ya’Akov Man Street, Jerusalem, 91120 Israel. Phone: 972.2.6777890; Email: dana.wolf@ekmd.huji.ac.il. Authorship note: OV and LL are co–first authors. Find articles by Baldanti, F. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Clinical Virology Unit, Hadassah-Hebrew University Medical Center and Faculty of Medicine, 2Department of Biochemistry, Institute for Medical Research, Israel-Canada (IMRIC), Faculty of Medicine, 3Lautenberg Center for General and Tumor Immunology, Faculty of Medicine, and 4Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Hadassah-Hebrew University Medical Center and Faculty of Medicine, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Jerusalem, Israel. 5Department of Microbiology and Virology, Istituto di Ricovero e Cura a Carattere Scientifico (IRCCS) Policlinico San Matteo Foundation and University of Pavia, Pavia, Italy. 6Department of Pathology, Hadassah-Hebrew University Medical Center and Faculty of Medicine, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Jerusalem, Israel. 7Maccabi Healthcare Services, Central Laboratory, Rehovot, Israel. 8Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, IRCCS Policlinico San Matteo Foundation and University of Pavia, Pavia, Italy. 9The De Botton Protein Profiling Institute of the Nancy and Stephen Grand Israel National Center for Personalized Medicine, Weizmann Institute of Science, Rehovot, Israel. 10Info-CORE, Bioinformatics Unit of the I-CORE, 11School of Computer Science and Engineering, 12Department of Microbiology and Molecular Genetics, IMRIC, Faculty of Medicine, and 13Faculty of Medicine, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Jerusalem, Israel. 14Department of Speech and Hearing, Hadassah-Hebrew University Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. Address correspondence to: Dana G. Wolf, Clinical Virology Unit, Department of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, Hadassah Hebrew University Medical Center, Ein Kerem, Kalman Ya’Akov Man Street, Jerusalem, 91120 Israel. Phone: 972.2.6777890; Email: dana.wolf@ekmd.huji.ac.il. Authorship note: OV and LL are co–first authors. Find articles by Geal-Dor, M. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

1Clinical Virology Unit, Hadassah-Hebrew University Medical Center and Faculty of Medicine, 2Department of Biochemistry, Institute for Medical Research, Israel-Canada (IMRIC), Faculty of Medicine, 3Lautenberg Center for General and Tumor Immunology, Faculty of Medicine, and 4Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Hadassah-Hebrew University Medical Center and Faculty of Medicine, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Jerusalem, Israel. 5Department of Microbiology and Virology, Istituto di Ricovero e Cura a Carattere Scientifico (IRCCS) Policlinico San Matteo Foundation and University of Pavia, Pavia, Italy. 6Department of Pathology, Hadassah-Hebrew University Medical Center and Faculty of Medicine, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Jerusalem, Israel. 7Maccabi Healthcare Services, Central Laboratory, Rehovot, Israel. 8Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, IRCCS Policlinico San Matteo Foundation and University of Pavia, Pavia, Italy. 9The De Botton Protein Profiling Institute of the Nancy and Stephen Grand Israel National Center for Personalized Medicine, Weizmann Institute of Science, Rehovot, Israel. 10Info-CORE, Bioinformatics Unit of the I-CORE, 11School of Computer Science and Engineering, 12Department of Microbiology and Molecular Genetics, IMRIC, Faculty of Medicine, and 13Faculty of Medicine, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Jerusalem, Israel. 14Department of Speech and Hearing, Hadassah-Hebrew University Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. Address correspondence to: Dana G. Wolf, Clinical Virology Unit, Department of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, Hadassah Hebrew University Medical Center, Ein Kerem, Kalman Ya’Akov Man Street, Jerusalem, 91120 Israel. Phone: 972.2.6777890; Email: dana.wolf@ekmd.huji.ac.il. Authorship note: OV and LL are co–first authors. Find articles by Zakay-Rones, Z. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Clinical Virology Unit, Hadassah-Hebrew University Medical Center and Faculty of Medicine, 2Department of Biochemistry, Institute for Medical Research, Israel-Canada (IMRIC), Faculty of Medicine, 3Lautenberg Center for General and Tumor Immunology, Faculty of Medicine, and 4Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Hadassah-Hebrew University Medical Center and Faculty of Medicine, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Jerusalem, Israel. 5Department of Microbiology and Virology, Istituto di Ricovero e Cura a Carattere Scientifico (IRCCS) Policlinico San Matteo Foundation and University of Pavia, Pavia, Italy. 6Department of Pathology, Hadassah-Hebrew University Medical Center and Faculty of Medicine, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Jerusalem, Israel. 7Maccabi Healthcare Services, Central Laboratory, Rehovot, Israel. 8Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, IRCCS Policlinico San Matteo Foundation and University of Pavia, Pavia, Italy. 9The De Botton Protein Profiling Institute of the Nancy and Stephen Grand Israel National Center for Personalized Medicine, Weizmann Institute of Science, Rehovot, Israel. 10Info-CORE, Bioinformatics Unit of the I-CORE, 11School of Computer Science and Engineering, 12Department of Microbiology and Molecular Genetics, IMRIC, Faculty of Medicine, and 13Faculty of Medicine, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Jerusalem, Israel. 14Department of Speech and Hearing, Hadassah-Hebrew University Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. Address correspondence to: Dana G. Wolf, Clinical Virology Unit, Department of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, Hadassah Hebrew University Medical Center, Ein Kerem, Kalman Ya’Akov Man Street, Jerusalem, 91120 Israel. Phone: 972.2.6777890; Email: dana.wolf@ekmd.huji.ac.il. Authorship note: OV and LL are co–first authors. Find articles by Yanay, N. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Clinical Virology Unit, Hadassah-Hebrew University Medical Center and Faculty of Medicine, 2Department of Biochemistry, Institute for Medical Research, Israel-Canada (IMRIC), Faculty of Medicine, 3Lautenberg Center for General and Tumor Immunology, Faculty of Medicine, and 4Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Hadassah-Hebrew University Medical Center and Faculty of Medicine, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Jerusalem, Israel. 5Department of Microbiology and Virology, Istituto di Ricovero e Cura a Carattere Scientifico (IRCCS) Policlinico San Matteo Foundation and University of Pavia, Pavia, Italy. 6Department of Pathology, Hadassah-Hebrew University Medical Center and Faculty of Medicine, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Jerusalem, Israel. 7Maccabi Healthcare Services, Central Laboratory, Rehovot, Israel. 8Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, IRCCS Policlinico San Matteo Foundation and University of Pavia, Pavia, Italy. 9The De Botton Protein Profiling Institute of the Nancy and Stephen Grand Israel National Center for Personalized Medicine, Weizmann Institute of Science, Rehovot, Israel. 10Info-CORE, Bioinformatics Unit of the I-CORE, 11School of Computer Science and Engineering, 12Department of Microbiology and Molecular Genetics, IMRIC, Faculty of Medicine, and 13Faculty of Medicine, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Jerusalem, Israel. 14Department of Speech and Hearing, Hadassah-Hebrew University Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. Address correspondence to: Dana G. Wolf, Clinical Virology Unit, Department of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, Hadassah Hebrew University Medical Center, Ein Kerem, Kalman Ya’Akov Man Street, Jerusalem, 91120 Israel. Phone: 972.2.6777890; Email: dana.wolf@ekmd.huji.ac.il. Authorship note: OV and LL are co–first authors. Find articles by Yagel, S. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Clinical Virology Unit, Hadassah-Hebrew University Medical Center and Faculty of Medicine, 2Department of Biochemistry, Institute for Medical Research, Israel-Canada (IMRIC), Faculty of Medicine, 3Lautenberg Center for General and Tumor Immunology, Faculty of Medicine, and 4Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Hadassah-Hebrew University Medical Center and Faculty of Medicine, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Jerusalem, Israel. 5Department of Microbiology and Virology, Istituto di Ricovero e Cura a Carattere Scientifico (IRCCS) Policlinico San Matteo Foundation and University of Pavia, Pavia, Italy. 6Department of Pathology, Hadassah-Hebrew University Medical Center and Faculty of Medicine, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Jerusalem, Israel. 7Maccabi Healthcare Services, Central Laboratory, Rehovot, Israel. 8Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, IRCCS Policlinico San Matteo Foundation and University of Pavia, Pavia, Italy. 9The De Botton Protein Profiling Institute of the Nancy and Stephen Grand Israel National Center for Personalized Medicine, Weizmann Institute of Science, Rehovot, Israel. 10Info-CORE, Bioinformatics Unit of the I-CORE, 11School of Computer Science and Engineering, 12Department of Microbiology and Molecular Genetics, IMRIC, Faculty of Medicine, and 13Faculty of Medicine, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Jerusalem, Israel. 14Department of Speech and Hearing, Hadassah-Hebrew University Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. Address correspondence to: Dana G. Wolf, Clinical Virology Unit, Department of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, Hadassah Hebrew University Medical Center, Ein Kerem, Kalman Ya’Akov Man Street, Jerusalem, 91120 Israel. Phone: 972.2.6777890; Email: dana.wolf@ekmd.huji.ac.il. Authorship note: OV and LL are co–first authors. Find articles by Panet, A. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Clinical Virology Unit, Hadassah-Hebrew University Medical Center and Faculty of Medicine, 2Department of Biochemistry, Institute for Medical Research, Israel-Canada (IMRIC), Faculty of Medicine, 3Lautenberg Center for General and Tumor Immunology, Faculty of Medicine, and 4Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Hadassah-Hebrew University Medical Center and Faculty of Medicine, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Jerusalem, Israel. 5Department of Microbiology and Virology, Istituto di Ricovero e Cura a Carattere Scientifico (IRCCS) Policlinico San Matteo Foundation and University of Pavia, Pavia, Italy. 6Department of Pathology, Hadassah-Hebrew University Medical Center and Faculty of Medicine, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Jerusalem, Israel. 7Maccabi Healthcare Services, Central Laboratory, Rehovot, Israel. 8Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, IRCCS Policlinico San Matteo Foundation and University of Pavia, Pavia, Italy. 9The De Botton Protein Profiling Institute of the Nancy and Stephen Grand Israel National Center for Personalized Medicine, Weizmann Institute of Science, Rehovot, Israel. 10Info-CORE, Bioinformatics Unit of the I-CORE, 11School of Computer Science and Engineering, 12Department of Microbiology and Molecular Genetics, IMRIC, Faculty of Medicine, and 13Faculty of Medicine, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Jerusalem, Israel. 14Department of Speech and Hearing, Hadassah-Hebrew University Medical Center, Jerusalem, Israel. Address correspondence to: Dana G. Wolf, Clinical Virology Unit, Department of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, Hadassah Hebrew University Medical Center, Ein Kerem, Kalman Ya’Akov Man Street, Jerusalem, 91120 Israel. Phone: 972.2.6777890; Email: dana.wolf@ekmd.huji.ac.il. Authorship note: OV and LL are co–first authors. Find articles by Wolf, D. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Authorship note: OV and LL are co–first authors.



J Clin Invest. 2022;132(11):e157415.

© 2022 Vorontsov et al. This work is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. To view a copy of this license, visit http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/. Published in Volume 132, Issue 11 on June 1, 20222022;132(11):e157415. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI157415 © 2022 Vorontsov et al. This work is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. To view a copy of this license, visit http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/.