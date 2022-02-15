Bones and adrenal organogenesis: how embryonic osteocalcin influences lifelong adrenal function

Mammalian bone is a nanocomposite composed of calcium phosphate (hydroxyapatite) mineral embedded in type 1 collagen. This biomaterial property affords the skeleton resilient structural support for muscle-driven locomotion, while simultaneously serving as a hormone-responsive reservoir for calcium and phosphate ions. In addition to bone’s established role in the regulation of mineral metabolism, an increasing body of evidence suggests that skeletal cells also participate in balancing global energy homeostasis by producing circulating factors that function in an endocrine fashion. For example, osteocalcin (BGLAP), a protein produced exclusively by osteoblasts, has been shown to regulate glucose homeostasis by promoting insulin secretion by the pancreas (13). Subsequent studies in osteocalcin-null mice (Ocn–/–) by the Karsenty group suggested additional endocrine functions for osteocalcin in behavior and reproduction that manifest by activation of distinct GPCRs in brain and testis (11, 12, 14, 15).

The existence of a functional relationship between the adrenal gland and bone was originally described in the 1930s in patients with glucocorticoid excess and bone loss (osteoporosis) accompanied by an increased risk of fractures (16). Studies have previously shown that osteocalcin is transcriptionally repressed by glucocorticoids via the receptor GR (17). To our knowledge, the hypothesis that bones reciprocally regulate adrenal function has never been tested, despite the well-known role of glucocorticoids in bone architecture. Here, Yadav and colleagues hypothesized that bones and adrenal glands constitute a classical endocrine system composed of both a bone-to-adrenal feedforward activation arm and an adrenal-to-bone feedback inhibition arm (10). Through the implementation of multiple mouse models that included genetic loss (14) and gain-of-function of osteocalcin (11) and its receptor (18), and experiments in primates, the authors assessed the role of osteocalcin in adrenal function and homeostasis (10).