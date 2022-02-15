Embryonic osteocalcin signaling determines lifelong adrenal steroidogenesis and homeostasis in the mouse

Osteocalcin is sufficient to increase adrenal steroidogenesis in rodents and primates. We used gain-of-function experiments as a first approach to test whether osteocalcin affects GC biosynthesis, because these experiments allow one to address this question in diverse animal species. We found that, regardless of the source of osteocalcin, the time of the day, the sex, or the genetic background of the mice, a single injection of uncarboxylated, bioactive mouse osteocalcin (30 ng/g body weight) in 2-month-old (adult) WT mice increased circulating corticosterone 2 to 24 hours after injection by more than 2-fold (Figure 1, A–C, and Supplemental Figure 1, A and D; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI153752DS1). Since all these recombinant proteins were prepared using the same expression vector, the relatively modest differences in potency between these various preparations of recombinant osteocalcin likely reflect differences in the way the protein was prepared in distinct laboratories. Of note, the amplitude of this osteocalcin-induced rise in circulating corticosterone was similar to that seen 30 minutes after injecting a dose of ACTH (45 ng/g body weight) 20-fold lower than what is used for an ACTH test but equimolar to the dose of osteocalcin (Supplemental Figure 1B).

Figure 1 Osteocalcin increases circulating GCs and aldosterone in mice and monkeys. (A) Circulating corticosterone levels 2 hours after injection of vehicle or recombinant osteocalcin (Ocn) from different sources (30 ng/g body weight) at 1200 hours in 2-month-old Sv129 male WT mice. (B and C) Circulating corticosterone levels in 2-month-old WT Sv129 males (B) and Sv129 females (C) at different time points after osteocalcin injection. (D) Circulating aldosterone levels 2 hours after vehicle or osteocalcin injection at 1200 hours in 2-month-old male WT Sv129 mice. (E and F) circulating aldosterone levels in Sv129 male (E) and Sv129 female (F) WT mice at different time points after osteocalcin injection. (G–K) Circulating osteocalcin (G), corticosterone (H and J), and aldosterone (I and K) levels in WT, Esp osb –/–, and Esp osb –/– Ocn+/– mice at 1800 hours. (L–N) Circulating osteocalcin (L), cortisol (M), and aldosterone (N) at different time points after vehicle or human osteocalcin injection at 1000 hours into rhesus monkeys. Statistical analyses were conducted using 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test (A–F, G, K, M, and N) or a 2-tailed, unpaired t test (H–J and L). *P < 0.05. n = 6 or more each group for mice; n = 4 or more for rhesus monkeys.

Unexpectedly, 2–24 hours after these osteocalcin injections into mice of either sex, of 2 different genetic backgrounds, at 2 different times of the day, we found that the levels of circulating aldosterone, the mineralocorticoid hormone synthesized by the zG of the adrenal cortex, increased to the same extent (Figure 1, D–F, and Supplemental Figure 1, C and E). Consistent with this delayed increase in circulating corticosterone and aldosterone, osteocalcin injections upregulated the expression of Cyp11b1 and Cyp11b2, which encode key enzymes for the synthesis of corticosterone and aldosterone, respectively (Supplemental Figure 1F and ref. 5). Osteocalcin injections also enhanced the adrenal expression of Mc2r, the ACTH receptor, and Agtr1a and Agtr1b, the 2 angiotensin 2 receptors, but did not affect the expression of Th, which is needed to make catecholamine in the adrenal medulla (Supplemental Figure 1F).

To determine whether chronic elevation of circulating osteocalcin would also affect adrenal steroidogenesis, we analyzed Esp osb –/– mice, which represent a gain-of-osteocalcin-function model (Figure 1G and ref. 15). We found that circulating corticosterone and aldosterone levels were 35% and 25% higher, respectively, in adult Esp osb –/– mice than in control mice (Figure 1, H and I). Among all steroidogenic genes tested, only Cyp11b1, Cyp11b2, Mc2r, Agtr1a, and Agtr1b were expressed at higher levels in Esp osb –/– adrenal glands than in control adrenal glands, whereas hypothalamic Crh expression, circulating ACTH, and plasma renin activity were not significantly increased in Esp osb –/– mice (Supplemental Figure 1, G–J). These observations suggest that osteocalcin signaled mainly in adrenal glands to promote adrenal steroidogenesis. We also observed that Esp osb –/– mice that lacked 1 allele of Osteocalcin had normal circulating osteocalcin, corticosterone, and aldosterone levels, indicating that osteocalcin favors adrenal steroidogenesis as a bone-derived molecule (Figure 1, G, J, and K).

To broaden the significance of these observations, we asked whether exogenous osteocalcin could also affect adrenal steroidogenesis in primates. We found that osteocalcin injections increased circulating cortisol and aldosterone in monkeys as well, albeit with different kinetics. Circulating cortisol levels rose 1 hour after injection, peaked at 2 hours, and returned to normal 6 hours after injection, whereas circulating aldosterone levels increased 3, 6, and even 24 hours after injection (Figure 1, L–N). On the other hand, circulating DHEA levels were not affected by these injections (Supplemental Figure 1K). Taken together, these data indicate that both acute and chronic elevation of circulating osteocalcin favored adrenal steroidogenesis in mice and nonhuman primates and selectively increased Cyp11b1 and Cyp11b2 expression in adrenal glands. Based on the higher expression of the receptors for these hormones, these observations suggest that osteocalcin may also increase ACTH and angiotensin 2 signaling in adrenal glands.

Osteocalcin signaling on adrenal cells is necessary for adrenal steroidogenesis. That osteocalcin can increase adrenal steroidogenesis raises an even more critical question: Is it a physiological regulator of this process? Given the number of organs involved in regulating the production of adrenal steroid hormones, addressing this question requires the identification of the receptor through which osteocalcin achieves this regulation and the organ(s) where this receptor is expressed.

The G protein–coupled receptor GPRC6A mediates most functions of osteocalcin in peripheral organs, however, its expression is undetectable in adrenal or pituitary glands (Figure 2A and ref. 13). In contrast, Gpr158, the receptor that transduces the osteocalcin signal in the brain, is expressed at least 1 order of magnitude higher in adrenal glands than in other peripheral tissues (Figure 2B and ref. 16). ISH analysis detected Gpr158 expression in Cyp11b1- and Cyp11b2-expressing cells of the zF and zG, but not in cells of the adrenal medulla, pituitary gland, Crh-expressing neurons, or Renin-expressing cells of the kidney in WT mice (Figure 2C and Supplemental Figure 2, A–C). Gprc6a expression was undetectable in all these cell types (Figure 2C and Supplemental Figure 2, A and C).

Figure 2 Osteocalcin signaling through Gpr158 in adrenal glands is necessary for adrenal steroidogenesis. (A and B) Expression of Gprc6a (A) and Gpr158 (B) in different tissues from WT mice (qRT-PCR). (C) ISH analysis of Gprc6a, Gpr158, Cyp11b1, and Cyp11b2 expression in WT adrenal glands. Scale bars: 100 μm. (D–H) Gpr158 expression in adrenal glands (by qRT-PCR) (D), circulating corticosterone levels (E, 1-month-old and G, 3-month-old), and aldosterone levels in (F, 1-month-old and H, 3-month-old) female and male WT and Gpr158 Sf1 –/– mice. (I and J) Circulating corticosterone (I) and aldosterone (J) levels in 3-month-old WT and Gpr158 Sf1 –/– mice 2 hours after vehicle or osteocalcin injection. (K) Adrenal steroidogenic gene expression in WT and Gpr158 Sf1 –/– female mice. Statistical analyses were conducted using a 2-tailed, unpaired t test (D–H and K) or 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test (I and J). *P < 0.05. n = 6 or more mice per group.

Given this pattern of expression, we analyzed mice lacking Gpr158 either in all cells (Gpr158–/–) or in adrenocortical cells, in Crh-expressing hypothalamic neurons, and pituitary corticotrope cells during development and postnatally (Gpr158 Sf1 –/–; ref. 17). We found that corticosterone and aldosterone adrenal content was significantly lower in 1-month-old Gpr158–/– mice than in WT littermates (Supplemental Figure 2, D and E). In Gpr158 Sf1 –/– mice, even though the gene deletion was not complete, we observed a 40%–50% reduction in circulating corticosterone levels and a 22%–34% reduction in circulating aldosterone levels compared with levels in control littermate mice, depending on their age and sex (Figure 2, D–H and Supplemental Figure 2, F and G). That exogenous osteocalcin failed to increase circulating corticosterone or aldosterone levels in Gpr158 Sf1 –/– mice as it did in control mice confirmed that osteocalcin signals through GPR158 to promote adrenal steroidogenesis (Figure 2, I and J). Circulating adrenal steroid hormones levels were normal in Gprc6a–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 2H). Expression of Cyp11b1, Cyp11b2, Mc2r, Agtr1a, and Agtr1b was significantly lower, whereas Crh expression, circulating ACTH levels, and plasma renin activity were either not decreased or were elevated in Gpr158 Sf1 –/– adrenal glands and mice compared with controls (Figure 2K and Supplemental Figure 2, I–K). These results are consistent with the fact that Gpr158 was expressed in adrenocortical cells but not in Crh-expressing neurons, pituitary corticotropes, or Renin-expressing cells of the kidney (Figure 2C and Supplemental Figure 2, A and C). Furthermore, deletion of Gpr158 from neurons, including Crh-expressing ones, but not from adrenal cells did not affect circulating corticosterone or aldosterone (Figure 3, A–F, and ref. 18). These results support the notion that osteocalcin signaling through GPR158 in cells of the adrenal cortex is necessary for adrenal steroidogenesis in the mouse.

Figure 3 Neuronal deletion of Gpr158 through CamK2a-Cre does not affect adrenal steroidogenesis. (A) β-Gal staining of a whole-mount mid-brain cross-section and adrenal gland from a 2-month-old Camk2a-Cre+ mouse crossed with a ROSA reporter mouse. (B) Eosin- and β-gal–stained section of an adrenal gland from a 2-month-old Camk2a-Cre+ mouse crossed with a ROSA reporter mouse. Scale bar: 100 μm. M, medulla. (C) Recombination analysis of genomic DNA in different tissues collected from Gpr158 CamK2a –/– mice. Floxed (Fl) and deletion (Del) bands are indicated. (D–F) Gpr158 expression in hypothalamus and adrenal glands (D) and circulating corticosterone (E) and aldosterone (F) levels in 3 month-old male WT and Gpr158 Camk2a –/– mice. Statistical analyses were conducted using a 2-tailed, unpaired t test (D–F). *P < 0.05. n = 5 or more in each group.

Embryonic osteocalcin signaling is necessary for proper adrenal steroidogenesis in adult offspring. The observations presented above inferred that adrenal steroidogenesis would be hampered in Osteocalcin–/– (Ocn–/–) mice. Surprisingly, however, for all adrenal parameters analyzed, adult Ocn–/– mice and WT littermates were indistinguishable (Figure 4, A and B). One possible explanation for this observation could be that in vivo osteocalcin is not the ligand of GPR158 that promotes adrenal steroidogenesis. Although this hypothesis cannot be excluded a priori, the fact that osteocalcin did not increase adrenal steroidogenesis in Gpr158 Sf1 –/– mice and the fact that compound heterozygous mice lacking 1 allele of Osteocalcin and 1 allele of Gpr158 in adrenal cells exhibited a deficit in adrenal steroidogenesis, while single heterozygous mice did not, argue that osteocalcin is the endogenous ligand of Gpr158 in adrenal glands (Figure 2, I and J, and Figure 4, C and D). Therefore, we considered as an alternative explanation for this conundrum the possibility that maternal or embryonic osteocalcin might affect adrenal development to such an extent that it would disrupt adrenal steroidogenesis postnatally.

Figure 4 Embryonic osteocalcin promotes adrenal steroidogenesis and homeostasis in offspring. (A and B) Circulating corticosterone (A) and aldosterone (B) levels at 1800 hours in 2-month-old female and male Ocn–/– mice born from Ocn+/– parents and in WT littermates. (C and D) Circulating corticosterone (C) and aldosterone (D) levels at 1800 hours in 3-month-old WT, Ocn+/–, Gpr158 Sf1 +/–, and Ocn+/– Gpr158 Sf1 +/– mice born from Ocn+/– Gpr158 Sf1 +/– parents. (E and F) Circulating corticosterone (E) and aldosterone (F) levels at 1800 hours in 8-week-old Ocn+/+ and Ocn–/– female and male mice born from Ocn+/+ or Ocn–/– isogenic parents. (G–I) Adrenal steroidogenic gene expression (G), plasma ACTH levels (H), and plasma renin activity (I) in Ocn+/+ and Ocn–/– female mice born from Ocn+/+ or Ocn–/– isogenic parents. (J and K) Circulating corticosterone and aldosterone levels at 1800 hours in 2-month-old Ocn+/– and Ocn–/– female and male mice born from Ocn–/– (J) or Ocn+/– (K) mothers crossed with Ocn+/– or Ocn–/– fathers, respectively. (L) Circulating corticosterone and aldosterone levels in 2-month-old Ocn+/+ and Ocn–/– mice born from Ocn+/+ or Ocn–/– mothers that received either vehicle or osteocalcin (300 ng/day) from E14.5 until birth. In each panel, the parents are indicated on the top and progeny on the bottom. Statistical analyses were conducted using a 2-tailed, unpaired t test (A, B, and E–K) or 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test (C, D, and L). *P < 0.05. n = 10 or more in each group except for G–I: n = 5 or more.

In support of this hypothesis, we found that circulating corticosterone and aldosterone levels were significantly lower in 8-, 24-, and 52-week-old Ocn–/– mice of either sex born from a cross between Ocn–/– parents than in WT mice or Ocn–/– mice born from a cross between Ocn+/– parents (Figure 4, E and F, and Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). Expression of Cyp11b1, Cyp11b2, Mc2r, Agtr1a, and Agtr1b was also decreased in adrenal glands of Ocn–/– mice born from Ocn–/– parents compared with what was observed in adrenal glands from WT mice or Ocn–/– mice born from Ocn+/– mothers (Figure 4G and Supplemental Figure 4, C and D). In contrast, Crh expression, circulating ACTH, and plasma renin activity were higher in Ocn–/– mice born from Ocn–/– parents than in WT or Ocn–/– mice born from Ocn+/– parents (Figure 4, H and I, and Supplemental Figure 4, E and F). Hence, Gpr158 Sf1 –/– and Ocn–/– mice born from Ocn–/– parents exhibited identical phenotypic and molecular adrenal abnormalities. Of note, an injection of osteocalcin increased circulating corticosterone and aldosterone levels in Ocn–/– mice born from Ocn–/– mothers (Supplemental Figure 4G).

The contribution of each parent to the adrenal insufficiency phenotype observed in Ocn–/– mice born from Ocn–/– parents was determined by crossing Ocn+/– males with Ocn–/– females or Ocn–/– males with Ocn+/– females and measuring circulating adrenal steroid hormones in their adult Ocn–/– progeny. This experiment revealed that circulating corticosterone and aldosterone levels were normal in Ocn–/– mice born from Ocn+/– mothers, but significantly lower in those born from Ocn–/– mothers (Figure 4, J and K). Furthermore, osteocalcin was not detected in the blood of Ocn–/– pups born from and nursed by Ocn+/– mothers, indicating that no measurable quantity of maternal osteocalcin was transferred through lactation in the mouse (Supplemental Figure 4H).

The data presented above established that osteocalcin must be present in the embryo’s general circulation for adrenal steroidogenesis to occur normally postnatally but did not distinguish between a maternal or embryonic origin of this pool of osteocalcin. If maternal osteocalcin influences postnatal adrenal steroidogenesis, Ocn+/– mice born from Ocn–/– mothers should have low circulating adrenal steroid hormone levels. If, on the other hand, embryonic osteocalcin contributes to adrenal steroidogenesis, Ocn+/– mice born from Ocn–/– mothers should have normal circulating adrenal steroid hormones. We observed the latter, indicating that embryonic osteocalcin influences adrenal steroidogenesis postnatally (Figure 4, J and K). To define when embryonic osteocalcin signaling is needed to assure proper adrenal steroidogenesis postnatally, we crossed male and female Ocn–/– mice and injected pregnant Ocn–/– females once daily with osteocalcin (300 ng) from E14.5 until birth. These injections normalized circulating corticosterone and aldosterone levels in adult Ocn–/– progeny, indicating that embryonic osteocalcin signaling between E14.5 and birth exerts a lifelong influence on adrenal steroidogenesis in offspring (Figure 4L).

Embryonic osteocalcin signaling enforces homeostasis in adult offspring. If embryonic osteocalcin signaling influences adrenal steroidogenesis postnatally to such an extent, it should also affect physiological functions that are regulated by adrenal steroid and contribute in that way to the maintenance of organismal homeostasis. To test this hypothesis, we first analyzed blood pressure, a physiological function that is regulated by adrenal steroid hormones, in control and mutant mice (6).

We found that systolic and diastolic blood pressures were both significantly lower in adult Gpr158 Sf1 –/– and Ocn–/– mice born from Ocn–/– mothers than in control mice (Figure 5, A and B). Since the mothers of Gpr158 Sf1 –/– mice were Gpr158fl/fl, this observation established that it was embryonic osteocalcin signaling that was regulating blood pressure. In contrast, systolic and diastolic blood pressures were indistinguishable between WT mice and Ocn–/– mice born from Ocn+/– mothers, since osteocalcin from the mothers crossed the placenta and allowed normal adrenal development during embryogenesis (Figure 5C and ref. 19). The same was true in Ocn–/– mice born from Ocn–/– mothers injected once daily with osteocalcin from E14.5 to birth, even though they became deprived of osteocalcin postnatally (ref. 19 and Figure 5D). Conversely, in Esp osb –/– mice that had high circulating corticosterone and aldosterone levels, systolic and diastolic pressures were higher than in their littermate controls (Figure 5E). Since the mothers of Esp osb –/– mice were Espfl/fl, this further confirmed that it was embryonic osteocalcin that was regulating in blood pressure in the adult mice (Figure 5E).

Figure 5 Embryonic osteocalcin promotes homeostasis in offspring. (A–J) Systolic and diastolic blood pressure and plasma K+ concentrations in 2-month-old Ocn+/+ and Ocn–/– mice born from Ocn+/+ or Ocn–/– isogenic parents (A and F); WT and Gpr158 Sf1 Ocn–/– mice (B and G); Ocn+/+ and Ocn–/– mice born from Ocn+/– parents (C and H); Ocn+/+ and Ocn–/– offspring born from Ocn+/+ or Ocn–/– mothers that received either vehicle (Veh mother) or osteocalcin (Ocn mother, 300 ng/day) from E14.5 until birth (D and I); and WT and Esp osb –/– mice (E and J). Statistical analyses were conducted using a 2-tailed, unpaired t test. *P < 0.05. n = 5 or more in each group.

The second homeostatic parameter we analyzed was the blood K+ concentration, because it is regulated by aldosterone (6). We found that the blood K+ concentration was significantly higher in Gpr158 Sf1 –/– and Ocn–/– mice born from Ocn–/– mothers than in WT mice, Ocn–/– mice born from Ocn+/– mothers, or Ocn–/– mice born Ocn–/– mothers that had received osteocalcin injections daily from E14.5 to birth (Figure 5, F–I). Conversely, the blood K+ concentration was lower in Esp osb –/– mice that had high circulating osteocalcin and aldosterone levels (Figure 5J).

The last homeostatic function we analyzed was the elevation of circulating corticosterone that is triggered by the acute stress response. We observed that, following an exposure to 2,3,5-trimethyl-3-thiazoline (TMT) as a stressor, circulating corticosterone levels rose to significantly lower levels in Ocn–/– mice born from Ocn–/– mothers than in Ocn–/– mice born from Ocn+/– mothers (ref. 20 and Supplemental Figure 5A). Taken together, these data indicate that, through its regulation of adrenal steroidogenesis, embryonic osteocalcin signaling affected several important physiological functions and contributed to the maintenance of organismal homeostasis in adult offspring. Importantly, none of these physiological functions were affected by the absence of osteocalcin postnatally (Figure 5, C and H), since they were normal in Ocn–/– mice born from Ocn+/– mothers that received maternal osteocalcin, which crosses the placenta during pregnancy (19).

Embryonic osteocalcin signaling promotes adrenal cell proliferation during development and affects lifelong adrenal growth. How could osteocalcin signaling during development affect adrenal steroidogenesis so significantly in the adult offspring? To begin addressing this fundamental question, we studied adrenal cell proliferation in embryos and newborn mice lacking osteocalcin signaling in adrenal cells. Although the adrenal glands of Gpr158 Sf1 –/– E14.5 embryos were indistinguishable from those of control embryos, they were markedly smaller in E16.5 and E18.5 Gpr158 Sf1 –/– embryos compared with controls (Figure 6A). This small adrenal gland size in Gpr158 Sf1 –/– embryos could not be explained by low circulating levels of corticosterone, since the mothers of Gpr158 Sf1 –/– mice were Gpr158fl/fl and have normal circulating corticosterone levels (Figure 2, E and F).

Figure 6 Embryonic osteocalcin signaling in adrenal glands promotes cell proliferation during development. (A) H&E-stained sections of adrenal glands of E14.5, E16.5, and E18.5 WT and Gpr158 Sf1 –/– embryos. Scale bars: 250 μm. (B and C) TUNEL staining showing apoptosis (B) and Ki67 staining showing proliferation (C) in E18.5 adrenal glands from WT and Gpr158 Sf1 –/– embryos. Scale bars: 100 μm. (D) Cyclin gene expression in adrenal glands from WT and Gpr158 Sf1 –/– newborn mice. (E–K) Adrenal gland per body weight percentage (Adrenal wt/BW %) for mice of the indicated genotypes and crosses. In each panel, parents are indicated on the top and progeny on the bottom. Statistical analyses were conducted using a 2-tailed, unpaired t test (D–I and K) or 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test (J). *P < 0.05. n = 10 or more in each group (E–K); n = 5 or more in each group (A–C).

Thus, to explain this delay in adrenal gland growth in Gpr158 Sf1 –/– embryos, we studied adrenal cell apoptosis and proliferation. While apoptosis as measured by a TUNEL assay was not different in control or mutant adrenal glands at any developmental stage analyzed, cell proliferation, assessed by Ki67 staining, was decreased by approximately 2-fold in adrenal glands of E18.5 Gpr158 Sf1 –/– embryos compared with those of control littermates (Figure 6, B and C). This decrease in cell proliferation was specific to adrenal glands, as Ki67 staining was identical in the livers of E18.5 Gpr158 Sf1 –/– and control embryos (Supplemental Figure 6A). In support of the notion that adrenal cell proliferation is regulated by osteocalcin signaling during development, we found that expression of Cyclin A1 (Ccna1), Cyclin E1 (Ccne1), and Cyclin E 2 (Ccne2) was markedly decreased in Gpr158 Sf1 –/– adrenal glands compared with expression in control glands at birth (Figure 6D). This developmental deficit in adrenal cell proliferation had postnatal consequences, since adrenal gland weight remained significantly lower in Gpr158 Sf1 –/– than in control mice during adulthood (Figure 6E). Adrenal gland weight and cell proliferation were also lower in adult Ocn–/– mice born from Ocn–/– mothers than in control mice but were normal in adult Ocn–/– mice born from Ocn+/– mothers or Ocn–/– mothers that had received daily osteocalcin injections from E14.5 until birth (Figure 6, F–J, and Supplemental Figure 6B). Conversely, adrenal gland weight was significantly higher in Esp osb –/– mice than in control mice (Figure 6K). Thus, osteocalcin signaling during embryonic development is necessary for adrenal cell proliferation and, as a result, determines adrenal gland growth and size throughout life.

Embryonic osteocalcin controls the cascade of adrenal steroidogenic cell differentiation. To elucidate how osteocalcin signaling during development could affect adrenal steroidogenesis throughout life, we also analyzed the expression of genes implicated in adrenal development in WT (Figure 7A) and mutant embryos lacking either Gpr158 expression in adrenal glands or Osteocalcin expression (Figure 7B).

Figure 7 Embryonic osteocalcin signaling in adrenal glands establishes the steroidogenic program during development. (A) ISH analysis of adrenal Gpr158, Sf1, Cyp11b1, Cyp11b2, Gli1, and Axin2 expression in E18.5 WT embryos. Scale bars: 100 μm. (B) ISH analysis of adrenal Sf1, Cyp11b2, Cyp11b1, and Gli1 expression in E16.5 and E18.5 WT and Gpr158 Sf1 –/– embryos and E18.5 WT and Ocn–/– embryos. Scale bars: 100 μm. (C) Intra-adrenal content of corticosterone and aldosterone in E18.5 WT and Gpr158 Sf1 –/– embryos. (D) ISH analysis of Cyp11b2 and Cyp11b1 expression in E18.5 WT and Gpr158 Gli1 –/– embryos. Scale bars: 100 μm. (E) Intra-adrenal content of corticosterone and aldosterone in E18.5 WT and Gpr158 Gli1 –/– (E) and Gpr158 Axin2 –/– (F) embryos. Statistical analyses were conducted using a 2-tailed, unpaired t test (C, E, and F). *P < 0.05. n = 5 or more in each group of embryos or mice (C, E, and F); n = 3 or more for the ISH analysis (A, B, and D).

Sf1 expression marks both fetal adrenal cells and steroidogenic ones in the developing adrenal glands (5, 21). Although adrenal Sf1 expression was similar in E14.5 Gpr158 Sf1 –/– and control littermate embryos, it was markedly decreased in adrenal glands of E16.5 and 18.5 Gpr158 Sf1 –/– embryos and in those of E18.5 Ocn–/– embryos carried by Ocn–/– mothers compared with adrenal glands of control embryos; the same was true for the expression of Cyp11b2 and Cyp11b1 in the zG and zF, respectively (Figure 7B and Supplemental Figure 7, A and B). Accordingly, intra-adrenal content of aldosterone and corticosterone was low in E18.5 Gpr158 Sf1 –/– embryos (Figure 7C). In contrast, Cyp11b1 and Cyp11b2 expression in adrenal glands was identical in Ocn–/– newborn pups born from Ocn+/– mothers and in those born from WT mice (Supplemental Figure 7C).

Sf1-expressing fetal adrenal cells give rise to adrenocortical progenitor cells that reside in the adrenal capsule and express Gli1 (1, 5). That Gli1 expression was dramatically reduced in adrenal glands of E16.5 and 18.5 Gpr158 sf1 –/– embryos indicated that osteocalcin signaling in Sf1-positive fetal adrenal cells was also needed for the generation of Gli1-positive adrenocortical progenitor cells (Figure 7B). In support of this notion, inactivation of Gpr158 in Gli1-positive adrenocortical progenitor cells dramatically decreased Cyp11b1 and Cyp11b2 expression in cells of the zG and zF and the intra-adrenal content of corticosterone and aldosterone in E18.5 Gpr158 Gli1 –/– embryos (Figure 7, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 7, D and E).

Last, we asked whether osteocalcin signaling contributes to the differentiation of cells of the zG into cells of the zF. Wnt signaling favors the renewal and differentiation of zG cells into zF cells, and Axin2 is often used as a marker of Wnt signaling in adrenal cells (4, 22, 23). That the intra-adrenal content of aldosterone and corticosterone was decreased by 45 and 33%, respectively, in E18.5 Gpr158 Axin2 –/– embryos compared with control ones (Figure 7F) indicated that osteocalcin signaling in Axin2-positive cells is necessary for the differentiation of zG cells into zF cells. Taken together, these gene expression and functional analyses in various mutant embryos indicated that osteocalcin signaling was needed after E14.5 for the entire cascade of adrenal steroidogenic cell differentiation including Sf1 expression in fetal adrenal cells, the generation of Gli1-positive adrenocortical progenitor cells, and the differentiation of these progenitor cells into steroidogenic cells of the zG and zF.

Osteocalcin can induce adrenal growth and steroidogenesis in the absence of ACTH signaling. In addition to enhancing adrenal cell proliferation, cell differentiation, and steroidogenesis, osteocalcin signaling favors Mc2r expression in adrenal glands (Figure 2K and Supplemental Figure 1, F and G). This explains why there was a significantly lower rise in circulating corticosterone levels in Gpr158 Sf1 –/– mice that had lower Mc2r expression than in control mice during an ACTH test (Figure 8A). This positive regulation of ACTH signaling by osteocalcin raises the question as to whether osteocalcin favors adrenal growth and steroidogenesis indirectly by promoting ACTH signaling, or directly and independently of its regulation of ACTH signaling in adrenal glands. To address this question, we took advantage of the unexpected observation that Gpr158 expression was increased in the adrenal glands of Mc2r–/– newborn mice (Figure 8B). In agreement with this observation suggesting that ACTH inhibits Gpr158 expression, ACTH signaling through Mc2r decreased Gpr158 expression in adrenal glands (Figure 8C).

Figure 8 Osteocalcin induces adrenal steroidogenesis and growth in the absence of ACTH signaling. (A) Circulating corticosterone levels following an acute ACTH challenge at 1000 hours in adult WT and Gpr158 sf1 –/– mice born from a Gpr158fl/fl female mouse crossed with a Gpr158fl/fl Sf1-Cre+ male mouse. (B) Gpr158 expression in adrenal glands of WT and Mc2r–/– newborn mice. (C) Adrenal Gpr158 expression in WT mice 2 hours after ACTH challenge. (D) Intra-adrenal content of corticosterone and aldosterone in P1 WT, Mc2r+/–, Gpr158 Sf1 +/–, and Mc2r+/– Gpr158 Sf1 +/– mice born from Mc2r+/– Gpr158 Sf1 +/– parents. (E and F) Adrenal Mc2r (E), Gpr158 (E), Cyp11b1, and Cyp11b2 (F) expression in WT and Mc2r+/– newborn mice. (G and H) H&E-stained sections of adrenal glands (G) and ISH analysis of adrenal Gli1, Cyp11b2, and Cyp11b1 expression (H) in E18.5 WT and Mc2r–/– embryos collected from Mc2r+/– mothers that received either vehicle or osteocalcin (300 ng/day) from E10.5 to E18.5. Scale bars: 250 μm (G) and 100 μm (H). (I and J) Intra-adrenal content of corticosterone (I) and aldosterone (J) in WT and Mc2r–/– newborn mice born from Mc2r+/– mothers that received vehicle or osteocalcin (300 ng/day) from E10.5 until birth. Statistical analyses were conducted using 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test (A, D, I, and J) or 2-tailed, unpaired t test (B, C, E, and F). *P < 0.05. n = 6 or more embryos or offspring in each group.

We and others have observed that, despite their 50% decrease in adrenal Mc2r expression, Mc2r+/– mice exhibited a paradoxical increase in intra-adrenal content of steroid hormones (Figure 8D and ref. 24). We tested the hypothesis that this steroid hormone increase was secondary to an increase in osteocalcin signaling. In support of this hypothesis, we found that the HPA axis inhibited Gpr158 expression, since the expression of this latter gene and of Cyp11b1 and Cyp11b2 was markedly higher in the adrenal glands of Mc2r+/– newborn mice than in those of their littermate controls (Figure 8, E and F). The fact that compound heterozygous Gpr158 Sf1 +/– Mc2r+/– newborn mice had low intra-adrenal content of steroid hormones, but individual heterozygous mice did not, suggested that Mc2r+/– mice had enhanced adrenal steroidogenesis because of an increase in osteocalcin signaling (Figure 8D).

To establish whether this was indeed the case, we crossed male and female Mc2r+/– mice and administered osteocalcin to pregnant females once a day (300 ng/day, i.p.,) from E10.5 until E18.5 or birth. We then analyzed Mc2r–/– E18.5 embryos and newborn mice. We observed that the adrenal glands of E18.5 Mc2r–/– embryos carried by osteocalcin-injected Mc2r+/– mothers were 30% larger than those of E18.5 Mc2r–/– embryos carried by vehicle-injected Mc2r+/– mothers (Figure 8G). The numbers of Gli1-positive adrenocortical progenitor cells and Cyp11b1- and Cyp11b2-positive steroidogenic cells were substantially higher in E18.5 Mc2r–/– embryos carried by osteocalcin-treated Mc2r+/– mothers than in those carried by vehicle-injected Mc2r+/– mothers (Figure 8H). When we conducted this analysis in newborn mice, we found that 70% of Mc2r–/– pups born from vehicle-injected Mc2r+/– mothers died within 12 hours of delivery (Table 1). In contrast, 66% of Mc2r–/– pups born from osteocalcin-injected Mc2r+/– mothers were still alive 36 hours after birth (Table 1); these latter pups had 50% and 80% higher adrenal corticosterone and aldosterone content, respectively, than did Mc2r–/– newborn mice born from vehicle-injected Mc2r+/– mothers (Figure 8, I and J). To provide molecular evidence that exogenous osteocalcin could signal in adrenal glands even in the complete absence of Mc2r expression, we took advantage of the finding that the accumulation of phosphorylated CREB (p-CREB) in adrenal glands, the active form of this transcription factor (25), was decreased in the absence of osteocalcin signaling (data not shown). We then asked whether exogenous osteocalcin could restore, even partially, the accumulation of p-CREB in the adrenal glands of Mc2r–/– mice. As anticipated, we found that p-CREB was abundantly present in WT adrenal glands and absent in the adrenal glands of Mc2r–/– newborn mice whose mothers were treated with vehicle. In contrast, p-CREB accumulation was restored to near WT levels in the adrenal glands of Mc2r–/– newborn mice whose mothers were injected daily with osteocalcin during their pregnancy (Supplemental Figure 8A). These data show that until birth, osteocalcin can signal in adrenal glands, induce adrenal growth, and promote adrenal steroidogenesis in the absence of a functional HPA axis.