Cleaved CDCP1 marks the spot: a neoepitope for RAS-driven cancers

Engaging the immune system to fight cancer has revolutionized therapy for several malignancies, but has yet to make a positive impact on pancreatic cancer patients (1). Yet studies of long-term survivors have shown lasting immunity directed against tumor antigens (2), indicating that when antitumor immunity does occur, tumor recurrence is prevented. However, it remains a challenge to consistently induce therapeutic antitumor immune responses in most patients with pancreatic cancer. This challenge is due in large part to the mutation burden of pancreatic cancer being relatively low compared with other malignancies (3), thus reducing the potential number of neoantigens. An alternative approach of targeting immune cells to molecules that are overexpressed in cancer, but not mutated, runs a high risk of negatively affecting healthy cells as well. In this issue of the JCI, Lim, Zhou, and colleagues identify a tumor neoantigen generated upon cleavage of the CUB domain containing protein 1 (CDCP1) in pancreatic cancer (4). CDCP1, also known as CD318, gp140, SIMA135, and Trask, is a single-pass transmembrane glycoprotein that is overexpressed in several malignancies, including pancreatic cancer, where it correlates with worse prognosis (5).

Functionally, CDCP1 works upstream of Src and PKCδ to promote tumor cell motility and has also been reported to be involved in a variety of other tumorigenic signaling pathways, including EGFR and HIF (6). In pancreatic cancer, the extracellular domain of CDCP1 was previously utilized in a theranostic approach, using a radiolabeled antibody (7) that resulted in a decrease in tumor growth. However, because CDCP1 is expressed by normal cells as well as malignant cells, its therapeutic window is limited. A second approach to targeting CDCP1 in pancreatic cancer involved the development of specific anti-CDCP1 CAR T cells (8). In this study, the authors used flow cytometric analysis of patient-derived xenografts to identify cell-surface targets enriched in pancreatic cancer cells, one of which was CDCP1 (referred to as CD318). The investigators generated CAR T cells specific for CDCP1 and showed efficacy in a transplantation model using human pancreatic cancer cell lines in immunodeficient mice. This previous body of literature supported the notion of targeting CDCP1 in cancer, but raised concerns about targeting a protein that is also present on normal cells, setting the stage for the study by Lim, Zhou, et al. in this issue of the JCI (4).

Lim, Zhou, et al. elegantly traversed the breadth of the preclinical discovery process, from identifying key structural elements in CDCP1’s composition to utilizing its cancer-associated neoepitope in therapeutic murine models (4). Proteolysis is upregulated in cancer, and pancreatic cancer is no exception (9). The activation of proteases results in extracellular cleavage of CDCP1. Through a combination of assays designed to explore the nature of a recombinant CDCP1 engineered in-house to include inducible cleavage sites, Lim, Zhou, et al. discerned that the N-terminal fragment (NTF) of CDCP1 surprisingly remained bound to the C-terminal fragment (CTF) of CDCP1 after proteolytic cleavage between these 2 domains. As a result, the structures of full-length and cleaved CDCP1 (fl-CDCP1 and c-CDCP1, respectively) were remarkably similar, as determined using a combination of wet-laboratory techniques and cutting-edge bioinformatic modeling. Other structural observations made to the benefit of both the fundamental biological understanding of CDCP1 and its potential translational applications included the identification of a proteolysis site, termed Cut1 (K365), the finding that the CTF was not expressed without the NTF, and the determination that a single intracellular tyrosine residue, Y734, was essential to the downstream signaling activity of both fl- and c-CDCP1. This comprehensive characterization of the structure and function of fl- and c-CDCP1 culminated in the identification of the c-CDCP1 neoepitope, a cancer-specific target with an abundance of promising therapeutic applications (4).