Targeting a proteolytic neoepitope on CUB domain containing protein 1 (CDCP1) for RAS-driven cancers

The NTF of CDCP1 is retained upon proteolysis. CDCP1 has been reported to be cleaved at the dibasic residues between the NTF and CTF (R368/K369; ref. 18). To characterize CDCP1 proteolysis and target c-CDCP1, we first generated recombinant proteins and cell lines expressing CDCP1 with an engineered cut site between the NTF and CTF, where we replaced R368/K369 with a PreScission Protease (Px) recognition sequence to inducibly control CDCP1 proteolysis (CDCP1[Px]) (Figure 1A). We additionally generated a variant where R368 and K369 were mutated to alanine (CDCP1[R368A/K369A]-Fc) to prevent cleavage by basic residue–specific proteases and another where only the NTF (aa 30–369) was fused to an Fc domain (NTF-Fc). Efforts to recombinantly express the CTF (aa 370–665) alone were unsuccessful, suggesting NTF plays a role in expression and folding. Addition of Px cleaved CDCP1(Px)-Fc into 2 fragments (NTF and CTF) of expected molecular weight (Figure 1B). Surprisingly, we found that Px-treated CDCP1(Px)-Fc had the same size-exclusion chromatography (SEC) elution profile as uncleaved CDCP1-Fc, with no evidence of an unbound NTF (Figure 1C). Additionally, we observed robust binding by biolayer interferometry (BLI) of IgG 4A06, an Ab that recognizes the NTF of CDCP1 (Figure 1D and Supplemental Figure 1). To determine whether this was unique to Px cleavage, we generated and tested a thrombin protease–cleavable CDCP1-Fc (CDCP1[Tx]-Fc) (Supplemental Figure 2) and observed the same phenomena. To determine whether c-CDCP1 remains a complex on the cell membrane, we engineered cell lines expressing the fl-CDCP1 protein sequence with an N-terminal FLAG-tag and the R368/K369 proteolysis site replaced with the Px recognition sequence (Figure 1E). Using an anti-CDCP1 Ab (D1W9N) that recognizes the intracellular C-terminal region of CDCP1, we observed that, although addition of Px to cells cleaves CDCP1(Px) at the expected molecular weight, staining by anti-FLAG and IgG 4A06 was unaffected, indicating that the NTF remains membrane associated after proteolysis (Figure 1F).

Figure 1 NTF of CDCP1 is retained upon proteolysis between the CUB1 and CUB2 domains. (A) Design of a Px-cleavable CDCP1 ectodomain fused to a TEV-releasable Fc domain with C-terminal avi-tag (CDCP1[Px]-Fc). The R368/K369 cleavage site was replaced with Px recognition sequence (GS) 5 -LEVLFQGP-(GS) 5 . (B) SDS-PAGE of CDCP1 constructs. Px treatment cleaves CDCP1(Px)-Fc into NTF and CTF-Fc fragments. NTF is heavily glycosylated (predicted 14 N-linked glycosylation sites) and runs as a smeared higher–molecular weight band at approximately 60 kDa. (C) SEC of CDCP1(R368/K369A)-Fc and CDCP1(Px)-Fc treated with Px and NTF (TEV released) shows that the NTF and CTF of CDCP1(Px) remain intact after proteolysis. Numbers denote fractions corresponding to the SDS-PAGE gel lanes in B. (D) BLI of IgG 4A06, which recognizes the NTF, shows robust binding to both Px-treated and untreated CDCP1(Px)-Fc. (E) Design of Px-cleavable CDCP1 with N-terminal FLAG-tag expressed in HEK293T cells. (F) Flow cytometry and Western blot of HEK293T-WT, HEK293T-CDCP1(R368A/K369A), and HEK293T-CDCP1(Px). Flow cytometry signal of anti-FLAG and IgG 4A06 remains unchanged with Px treatment. Western blot with anti-CDCP1 D1W9N, which recognizes the C-terminal intracellular region of CDCP1, shows Px-mediated CDCP1 proteolysis at the intended molecular weight.

IP-MS reveals 3 major cleavage sites for CDCP1. Confirming the precise proteolysis site(s) of CDCP1 on cancer cells is critical to designing the appropriate antigen for Ab generation. We used IP mass spectrometry (IP-MS) on a panel of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) cell lines expressing differential amounts of fl-CDCP1 and c-CDCP1 to map the proteolysis site(s) (Figure 2A). HPAC primarily expresses fl-CDCP1, whereas PL5 and PL45 express c-CDCP1, and HPNE is a nonmalignant pancreatic cell line with no CDCP1 expression (Figure 2B). Samples were treated with Glu-C to preserve the basic cut site(s) of c-CDCP1. We identified 3 unique cut sites after basic residues between the NTF and CTF; these included proteolysis after K365 (cut 1), R368 (cut 2), and K369 (cut 3). Cut 2 and cut 3 are previously reported proteolysis sites (28), while cut 1 appears to be a novel site (Figure 2C and Supplemental Figure 3). Peptides corresponding to the c-CDCP1 sequence were only observed in PL5 and PL45 cells, while only peptides mapping to the uncleaved sequence were found in HPAC and no CDCP1 peptides were observed for HPNE. These findings confirm that endogenous c-CDCP1 remains as a complex on PDAC cells and that CDCP1 is proteolytically processed between CUB1 and CUB2 to produce a heterogenous set of cleaved forms.

Figure 2 Identification of endogenous cut sites of CDCP1 on the surface of PDAC cells. (A) Schematic of IP-MS strategy to identify the endogenous proteolysis sites of CDCP1 on PDAC cells. CDCP1 was immunoprecipitated with IgG 4A06 or D1W9N Ab and digested with Glu-C, which cleaves after aspartic acid. Liquid chromatography/tandem mass spectrometry (LC-MS/MS) was used to identify peptides corresponding to proteolytic products of CDCP1. (B) Top: Western blot of PDAC cell lines expressing differential amounts of uncleaved CDCP1 and c-CDCP1. D1W9N Ab was used to detect CTF of CDCP1. PL5 and PL45 express mostly c-CDCP1, while HPAC expresses mostly uncleaved CDCP1. HPNE, a nonmalignant pancreatic cell line, expresses low levels of CDCP1. Bottom: IP blot shows that IP of NTF with IgG 4A06 can pull down the CTF of CDCP1. (C) CDCP1 peptides and proteolysis sites identified in PL5, PL45, and HPAC samples. Peptides identified by LC-MS for each cell line are aligned to the reference sequence (light blue). Glu-C cleavage sites are in red underlined text. Three proteolysis sites of CDCP1, cut 1 (K365), cut 2 (R368), and cut 3 (K369) are identified in PL5 and PL45 cells, but are absent in HPAC cells.

Cleaved and uncleaved CDCP1 adopt similar conformations. We reasoned that because c-CDCP1 forms a tight NTF/CTF complex, we could generate recombinant c-CDCP1 with the native cut sites by cotransfection of the 2 fragments. Cotransfection of one set of plasmids encoding the NTF of c-CDCP1 with a second set of plasmids encoding the CTF ectodomain of c-CDCP1 resulted in an intact c-CDCP1 complex for all 3 cut variants (c-CDCP1 cut 1, cut 2, cut 3; Figure 3, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 4, A–D). fl-CDCP1 and c-CDCP1 both bound robustly to IgG 4A06 (Figure 3C) and had similar SEC profiles (Supplemental Figure 4E), demonstrating that c-CDCP1 forms a complex even when generated in trans. Remarkably, c-CDCP1 and fl-CDCP1 ectodomains have similar melting temperatures (Figure 3D), indicating that the NTF/CTF complex is stable and does not dissociate until unfolding of the entire ectodomain.

Figure 3 c-CDCP1 and uncleaved CDCP1 have similar conformations. (A) Schematic of the cotransfection strategy to generate c-CDCP1. The NTF and CTF are encoded on separate plasmids with an IL-2 signal sequence. (B) SDS-PAGE of fl-CDCP1 and c-CDCP1 (cut 1, cut 2, cut 3) ectodomain. NTF is heavily glycosylated and runs as a high–molecular weight smear. (C) BLI of IgG 4A06 to fl-CDCP1 or c-CDCP1 ectodomains shows that the NTF of CDCP1 is intact on c-CDCP1. (D) Differential scanning fluorimetry shows that fl-CDCP1 and c-CDCP1 have similar melting profiles and stabilities, suggesting that the NTF/CTF complex does not dissociate until unfolding of the full ectodomain. Melting temperature (T m ) is reported as an average and SD of 2 replicates. (E) CD spectra of fl-CDCP1 and c-CDCP1. CDCP1 has a β sheet signature with minima of approximately 217 nm. The slight difference in spectral shape between fl-CDCP1 and c-CDCP1 indicates a subtle change in secondary structure. (F) SAXS-derived P(r) function of fl-CDCP1 and c-CDCP1 ectodomains. (G) R g and SAXS-derived ab initio envelopes of fl-CDCP1 and c-CDCP1 derived from SEC-SAXS show similar overall architecture. (H) SEC-MALS chromatograms of fl-CDCP1 and c-CDCP1 show similar elution profiles and molecular weights corresponding to monomeric ectodomain. (I) AlphaFold model of CDCP1 ectodomain. Residues involved in the NTF/CTF interface are shown as surface rendering in the inset.

We examined the structure of fl-CDCP1 and c-CDCP1 ectodomains by circular dichroism (CD) spectroscopy (Figure 3E), SEC–small-angle X-ray scattering (SEC-SAXS) (Figure 3, F and G, and Supplemental Figure 5), and SEC–multi-angle light scattering (SEC-MALS) (Figure 3H). The CD spectra of fl-CDCP1 and c-CDCP1 indicated a classic β sheet signal, consistent with the CUB domain fold. There was a noticeable change in the spectral shape and minima between fl-CDCP1 and c-CDCP1, which suggests that proteolysis may cause subtle changes in the secondary structure of CDCP1. Comparison of the SEC-SAXS pair distance distribution functions and radii of gyration shows that both fl-CDCP1 and c-CDCP1 exhibit similar overall domain arrangement with no large-scale conformational changes as a result of proteolysis (Figure 3, F and G, and Supplemental Figure 5B). Furthermore, SEC-MALS showed that fl-CDCP1 and c-CDCP1 had the same elution profile and molecular weight (~97–99 kDa), consistent with the predicted size of a monomeric ectodomain (77 kDa plus glycosylation) (Figure 3H and Supplemental Table 1). Overall, these data show that, other than small differences in the β sheet signature, the conformation of fl-CDCP1 and c-CDCP1 are remarkably similar.

Recently, DeepMind released AlphaFold, which provides high-confidence structural predictions of virtually the entire human proteome (29). The AlphaFold prediction of the CDCP1 structure is remarkably consistent with our structural, biophysical, and biochemical data (Figure 3I). There is an extensive NTF/CTF interface with 2 β strands of the NTF interweaving with those of the CTF that is reinforced by multiple sidechain interactions. The loop containing the cleavage sites (cut 1, cut 2, cut 3) is solvent accessible and extends out of the NTF/CTF interface. The AlphaFold prediction further corroborates our experimental data and provides an atomistic model of the stable interaction between the NTF and CTF.

Overexpression of both cleaved and uncleaved CDCP1 induces downstream signaling. Overexpression of CDCP1 is associated with intracellular tyrosine phosphorylation and initiation of signaling pathways involving Src and PKCδ to promote protumorigenic processes, such as loss of adhesion and anoikis (30). To examine the function of the newly appreciated c-CDCP1 complex, we generated stable HEK293T cell lines expressing fl-CDCP1 or c-CDCP1 (Figure 4A). For fl-CDCP1, a lentiviral vector encoding the entire CDCP1 protein sequence was used. For c-CDCP1, we designed a vector in which a T2A self-cleaving sequence was placed between the CTF and the NTF. The T2A sequence was cleaved during translation to generate 2 polypeptides, enabling cell-surface expression of the c-CDCP1 complex from a single vector. We also generated variants where the 4 intracellular tyrosine residues were mutated to phenylalanine individually (Y707F, Y734F, Y743F, Y806F) or together (4YF; ref. 30). Flow cytometry (Figure 4B) and Western blot (Figure 4C; see complete unedited blots in the supplemental material) confirmed the successful generation of these stable cell lines. We found that both fl-CDCP1 and c-CDCP1 and downstream signaling partners Src and PKCδ were phosphorylated in these cell lines (Figure 4C). Additionally, Y734 is critical for the phosphorylation of the other intracellular tyrosine residues of fl-CDCP1 and c-CDCP1 and of Src and PKCδ (30). Overexpression of either fl-CDCP1 or c-CDCP1 decreased cell adhesion and was dependent on intracellular tyrosine phosphorylation, specifically of Y734 (Figure 4D and Supplemental Figure 6), while there was no significant effect on cell growth (Supplemental Figure 7). Because the expression levels of fl-CDCP1 and c-CDCP1 are not the same, we are not able to directly compare phenotypic differences between fl-CDCP1 and c-CDCP1 in this context. Regardless, these results collectively show that the c-CDCP1 NTF/CTF complex appears functional and reflect the known biology of CDCP1.

Figure 4 Both fl-CDCP1 and c-CDCP1 induce signaling and promote loss of adhesion. (A) Schematic of strategy to generate HEK293T cell lines expressing fl-CDCP1 or c-CDCP1. For c-CDCP1, a lentiviral vector was designed where a T2A self-cleavage sequence flanks the CTF (residues 370–836) and NTF (residues 30–369). For fl-CDCP1, a lentiviral vector encoding the full CDCP1 sequence (residues 30–836) was designed. An IL-2 signal sequence precedes each fragment. (B) Flow cytometry of IgG 4A06 to HEK293T fl-CDCP1 and HEK293T c-CDCP1 cell lines. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. n = 3. (C) Western blot of CDCP1 and intracellular proteins associated with CDCP1 signaling. Both fl-CDCP1 and c-CDCP1 are phosphorylated and initiate downstream signaling mediated by Src and PKCδ. Phosphorylation of Y734 on CDCP1 is important for phosphorylation of other tyrosine residues and Src and PKCδ. Anti-phosphoY311-PKCδ appears to be crossreactive to CDCP1-pY734. (D) Cell-adhesion assay shows that overexpression of both fl-CDCP1 and c-CDCP1 decreases cell adhesion and is dependent on phosphorylation of intracellular tyrosine residues, specifically of Y734. Data represent individual values and mean ± SEM. There was a significant difference in cell adhesion between the different cell lines (F[6, 70] = 10.98, P < 0.0001, 1-way ANOVA). Tukey’s post hoc tests revealed that overexpression of either fl-CDCP1 or c-CDCP1 decreased cell adhesion (P < 0.0001 for fl-CDCP1 vs. WT; P = 0.0001 for c-CDCP1 vs. WT), but adhesion of HEK293T fl-CDCP1 and HEK293T c-CDCP1 was not significantly different (NS, P = 0.98). The decreased cell adhesion was lost for both fl-CDCP1 and c-CDCP1 when all 4 intracellular tyrosine residues (4YF) or specifically Y734F was mutated (****P < 0.0001 for fl-CDCP1 vs. fl-CDCP1 Y734F and 4YF, **P = 0.011 for c-CDCP1 vs. c-CDCP1 Y734F, P = 0.004 for c-CDCP1 vs. c-CDCP1 4YF).

IgG CL03 specifically recognizes the cleaved form of CDCP1. To generate an Ab that can specifically recognize c-CDCP1, we employed a differential phage selection strategy using an in-house Fab-phage library (Figure 5A and ref. 31). Prior to each round of selection, the phage pool was cleared with fl-CDCP1 before positive selection with c-CDCP1. Purified antigens containing the 3 different cut sites were selected for individually or pooled. After 3 to 4 rounds of selection, there was enrichment for Fab-phage that bound c-CDCP1 over fl-CDCP1 (Supplemental Figure 8A). We identified a unique clone, CL03, that bound all 3 c-CDCP1 antigens selectively over fl-CDCP1 with subnanomolar IgG affinity (K D = 150–840 pM) (Figure 5B, Supplemental Figure 8B, and Supplemental Table 2). Plasmin is reported to be one of the proteases that can cleave CDCP1 (24, 32), and we found that IgG CL03 could also recognize plasmin-treated CDCP1 (Supplemental Figure 9, A–C).

Figure 5 IgG CL03 specifically targets c-CDCP1–expressing pancreatic cancer cells. (A) Differential phage selection strategy to identify a c-CDCP1–specific Ab. Fab-phage was precleared with fl-CDCP1-Fc prior to positive selection with c-CDCP1-Fc. (B) BLI shows specific binding of IgG CL03 to c-CDCP1-Fc, but not to fl-CDCP1-Fc (K D = 150–840 pM, Supplemental Table 1). (C) Negative-stain EM 3D reconstruction of c-CDCP1 with CL03 Fab. Left: 2D class averages of c-CDCP1 (cut 3) plus CL03 Fab in the absence and presence of anti-Fab V H H. Right: 3D EM maps of CDCP1 (cut 3) plus CL03 Fab plus V H H with crystal structure of Fab (green) and V H H (blue) modeled into the density. (D) Immunofluorescence of HPAC, PL5, and HPNE cells with Alexa Fluor 488–labeled IgG CL03 (left panels) and IgG 4A06 (right panels). IgG CL03 specifically stains PL5 cells, while IgG 4A06 stains both HPAC and PL5 cells. No staining is observed for HPNE. Scale bars: 20 μm. (E) Flow cytometry shows that IgG CL03 binds to PL5 and PL45 cells, but not HPAC or HPNE cells. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. n = 3. (F) Top: schematic of ADC cell-killing assay. Bottom: dose-dependent ADC-mediated cell killing with IgG CL03 was only observed against PL5 and PL45 and only in the presence of both the primary and secondary Abs. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. n = 3. ****P < 0.0001, 2-way ANOVA. (G) In vivo PET imaging of 89Zr-labeled IgG CL03 in PL5 mouse xenografts shows tumor localization. Data represent individual values and mean ± SEM. n = 4.

We were interested in understanding how CL03 differentiates between fl-CDCP1 and c-CDCP1. It is possible CL03 could directly bind the cleavage “scars,” but it was challenging to rationalize how the Ab could recognize all 3 different cut sites with similar affinity. Alternatively, CL03 could bind an epitope that is unmasked upon proteolysis-induced conformational change. To investigate this, we tested the binding of CL03 to different CDCP1 constructs. We found that if the was immobilized via its C-termini, CL03 did not bind (Supplemental Figure 10, A and B). However, if the NTF was immobilized via its N-termini, CL03 bound NTF with affinity similar to that of c-CDCP1 (Supplemental Figure 10, B and C). This suggests that the CL03 epitope is located near the C-terminal portion of the NTF. Interestingly, we found that CL03 can also recognize an uncleaved CDCP1 variant where a 16 aa linker is inserted between NTF and CTF at the R368/K369 site (Supplemental Figure 10D). This indicates that, akin to proteolysis, extending the loop between the NTF and CTF can also unmask the CL03 epitope.

We obtained a 3D negative-stain electron microscopy (EM) reconstruction of c-CDCP1 ectodomain bound to CL03 Fab at 25 Å resolution and bound to 4A06 Fab at 23 Å resolution (Figure 5C and Supplemental Figure 11). A nanobody that binds at the “elbow” of the light chain was used as a fiducial mark to determine the orientation and “handedness” of the Fab. (33) c-CDCP1 adopted an elongated structure with 3 distinct “lobes” of density. We reasoned from our binding data that the Fab-bound domain was the NTF and that the other lobes belonged to the CTF. CL03 appeared to bind the NTF at a region proximal to the CTF, while 4A06 bound at the apex of the NTF at a distinct, nonoverlapping epitope. The AlphaFold model of CDCP1 docked well into the negative-stain EM maps of both fl-CDCP1 and c-CDCP1 obtained in the presence of Fab 4A06 (Supplemental Figure 11F). Interestingly, the AlphaFold model fit less well to the c-CDCP1 density when Fab CL03 was bound. It is possible that there are conformational rearrangements to c-CDCP1 that are induced by CL03 binding. Taking these data together, we propose a model in which the epitope of CL03 is located on the NTF proximal to the cut site, but is inaccessible in the uncleaved state. Proteolysis releases the C-termini of NTF to unmask this neoepitope and allow CL03 to bind (Supplemental Figure 10E). This could be achieved by rearrangement of the secondary structure elements of c-CDCP1, even while adopting an overall conformation similar to that of the uncleaved form.

IgG CL03 targets c-CDCP1–expressing PDAC cells. We then tested to determine whether our cleaved-specific Ab CL03 can specifically recognize c-CDCP1 on cancer cells. IgG CL03 stains c-CDCP1–expressing PL5 and PL45 cells with EC 50 values of 14.1 and 20.7 nM, respectively, with no detectable binding to HPAC, which expresses fl-CDCP1, or HPNE, which does not express CDCP1 (Figure 5, D and E). Treating HPAC cells with plasmin increased binding of IgG CL03, suggesting that protease treatment can increase the amount of c-CDCP1 on the cell surface (Supplemental Figure 9, D and E). We then tested to determine whether an Ab-drug conjugate (ADC) strategy could be used to specifically deliver cytotoxic payloads to c-CDCP1–expressing PDAC cells. HPAC, PL5, PL45, and HPNE cells were treated with IgG CL03 as the primary Ab along with a secondary Ab conjugated to cytotoxin monomethyl auristatin F (MMAF) (Figure 5F). We observed dose-dependent cell killing of only PL5 and PL45 cells, while HPAC and HPNE were spared. Next, we tested to determine whether CL03, as a bispecific T cell engager (BiTE), could selectively recruit and activate immune cells in the presence of c-CDCP1–expressing target cells. Fab CL03 was genetically fused to an anti-CD3 OKT3 scFv and incubated with a Jurkat NFAT-GFP reporter cell line in coculture with PDAC cells (Supplemental Figure 12). We observed a dose-dependent increase in Jurkat NFAT activation in coculture with PL5 and PL45 cells, while coculture with HPAC and HPNE resulted in only baseline activation. Finally, we investigated the in vivo tumor localization of 89Zr-radiolabeled IgG CL03 in a PL5 mouse xenograft. PET imaging 48 hours after injection showed strong tumor localization of 89Zr-IgG CL03 (Figure 5G). Taken together, these studies demonstrate that IgG CL03 can selectively target c-CDCP1–expressing pancreatic cancer cells in a variety of modalities both in vitro and in vivo.

IgG58, a cleaved-specific Ab to murine CDCP1, demonstrates antitumor activity with enhanced safety profile in a syngeneic mouse model. CL03 is crossreactive to cynomolgus, but not to mouse c-CDCP1 (Supplemental Figure 13). To enable syngeneic studies, we utilized the same differential phage display selection strategy to identify surrogate Abs specific to mouse c-CDCP1 (Supplemental Figure 14, A–C). After characterization and affinity maturation, we arrived at a lead mouse cleaved-specific CDCP1 Ab, IgG58, which binds mouse c-CDCP1 with high affinity and specificity (Figure 6A and Supplemental Table 3). We also identified IgG12, which, akin to the human CDCP1-specific IgG 4A06, recognizes both mouse fl-CDCP1 and c-CDCP1 with similar affinities (Supplemental Figure 14D). We also generated a stable mouse c-CDCP1 cell line in the background of Fc1245, an aggressive KPC model (Figure 4A and ref. 34). Both IgG58 and IgG12 recognize Fc1245 c-CDCP1 with an EC 50 of 6.9 nM and 0.46 nM, respectively (Figure 6B and Supplemental Figure 14E). We further showed that IgG58 and IgG12, when reformatted to BiTE molecules, could activate Jurkat cells in the presence of Fc1245 c-CDCP1 cells (Supplemental Figure 14, F and G). Additionally, IgG58-MMAF and IgG12-MMAF ADC molecules could specifically deliver cytotoxic payloads to Fc1245 c-CDCP1 cells (Figure 6C and Supplemental Figure 14H).

Figure 6 Efficacy of mouse c-CDCP1–specific Ab IgG58 in a syngeneic pancreatic tumor model. (A) BLI of IgG58 to mouse fl-CDCP1 and c-CDCP1. (B) Flow cytometry of IgG58. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. n = 3. (C) ADC-mediated cell killing of Fc1245 c-CDCP1 cells with IgG58-MMAF. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. n = 3. ****P = 0.0001, 2-way ANOVA. (D) Representative in vivo PET images and (E) biodistribution of 89Zr-IgG58 and 89Zr-IgG12 in mice harboring s.c. Fc1245 c-CDCP1 tumors (n = 5 per group). Data represent individual values and mean ± SEM. There was a significant difference in tumor signal across the treatment groups (F[3, 15] = 95.11, P < 0.0001, ANOVA). Tukey’s post hoc tests revealed both 89Zr-IgG58 and 89Zr-IgG12 signal decreased with administration of 50× unlabeled IgG, indicating target-specific localization. ***P = 0.0005 for IgG58; **P = 0.0013 for IgG12. There was significantly stronger tumor signal of 89Zr-IgG58 compared with 89Zr-IgG12, which shows weaker tumor localization and more widespread normal tissue distribution. ****P < 0.0001. (F) ADC toxicity assay in non–tumor-bearing mice. Mice (n = 5 per arm) were dosed weekly with 5, 10, or 15 mg/kg of IgG12-MMAF or IgG58-MMAF. There was a significant difference between the treatment arms (F[5,32] = 3.11, P = 0.0002, ANOVA). IgG58-MMAF treatment was better tolerated, with significant differences between IgG12-MMAF and IgG58-MMAF treatments at the 15 mg/kg dose (***P = 0.0068) and at the 10 mg/kg dose (**P = 0.0067) (Tukey’s multiple comparisons test). Data are represented as mean ± SEM. (G and H) Theranostic study of 177Lu-IgG58 (n = 5 mice per treatment arm, n = 8 for vehicle arm). Treatment with 400 μCi per dose of 177Lu-IgG58 resulted in decreased tumor growth and increased survival compared with vehicle. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. There was a statistically significant difference in tumor volume between vehicle group vs. 177Lu-IgG58 1-dose group (P = 0.0008) and vehicle group vs. 177Lu-IgG58 2-dose group (P < 0.0001), unpaired 2-tailed t test.

We then tested the in vivo tumor localization of IgG12 and IgG58. 89Zr-IgG12 or 89Zr-IgG58 was injected into mice harboring subcutaneous Fc1245 c-CDCP1 tumors that were examined 48 hours later by PET imaging (Figure 6, D and E). High tumor localization of 89Zr-IgG58 was observed, and this signal decreased with coadministration of 50× unlabeled cold IgG58, indicating tumor-specific localization driven by specific target engagement. There was minimal 89Zr-IgG58 signal systemically. In contrast, we observed weaker tumor localization of 89Zr-IgG12 and more widespread off-tumor signal, indicating a higher presence of fl-CDCP1 in healthy tissues.

We proceeded to examine the safety profile of targeting cleaved versus uncleaved CDCP1. Non–tumor-bearing mice were dosed weekly with 5, 10, or 15 mg/kg of IgG12-MMAF or IgG58-MMAF, and their body weight was monitored for 21 days. None of the mice that received IgG58-MMAF at the 3 different doses exhibited significant changes in body weight (Figure 6F). In contrast, mice treated with IgG12-MMAF experienced significant body weight loss following each dose, indicative of treatment-induced toxicity. All mice receiving the 15 mg/kg dose of IgG12-MMAF had to be euthanized due to body weight loss by day 8, and 2 of the 5 mice receiving the 10 mg/kg dose of IgG12-MMAF were euthanized on day 19. These toxicity results suggest that a c-CDCP1 Ab would have a superior safety profile compared with a pan-CDCP1 targeting approach.

Finally, we investigated the antitumor activity of IgG58 as a radioligand therapeutic. Treatment of mice harboring subcutaneous Fc1245 c-CDCP1 tumors with 1 or 2 400 μCi doses of 177Lu-IgG58 resulted in significantly reduced tumor volume compared with vehicle control, with the 2-dose regimen approaching tumor stasis (Figure 6G and Supplemental Figure 15). Median survival for the treatment arms were 21 and 20 days for the 1- and 2-dose regimen, respectively, compared with 14 days for the vehicle group. The significant survival advantage imparted by 177Lu-IgG58 c-CDCP1 theranostic therapy (Figure 6H) supports our conclusion that Abs specific to proteolytic neoepitopes could expand the targetable disease space for cancer treatment. Compared with subcutaneous models, orthotopic mouse models are known to better simulate clinical prostate cancer, particularly with respect to the gene expression profiles and tumor microenvironment. In spite of little difference between these 2 models for extremely aggressive Fc1245 tumors, an orthotopic animal model is obviously the next step.