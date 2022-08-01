Disrupting the DREAM complex enables proliferation of adult human pancreatic β cells

NFATs fail to activate human β cell proliferation. NFATs exist in 4 classical forms, NFAT1, -2, -3, and -4, (also termed NFATC2, NFATC1, NFATC4, and NFATC3, respectively) (Figure 1B). While all are expressed at low levels, NFAT1, -3, and -4 are most abundant in human β cells (9, 26–28, 46–49), and are marginally detectable by immunohistochemistry on dispersed human islets (Figure 1, B and C) (7). NFATs have been shown repeatedly to translocate to the β cell nucleus in response to DYRK1A inhibition (8, 13, 15, 16, 18–23, 25, 26), but whether this directly leads to cell cycle entry is less clear. To assess the effects of NFATs on human β cell proliferation, we overexpressed wild-type NFAT2 or NFAT4 in dispersed human islets using adenoviruses driven by the CMV promoter. This led to dramatic increases in NFAT abundance in human β cells, but the 2 NFATs remained predominantly cytoplasmic (Figure 1D). We attributed this to a requirement for NFATs to be dephosphorylated to permit nuclear entry and retention (18–22). Two constitutively active (CA) mouse NFATs have been reported to drive human and rodent β cell replication, mNFATC1 and mNFATC2 (27, 28); thus, we also overexpressed these in human islets, and observed that they appeared strongly nuclear, as expected (Figure 1E). We also explored 3 different constitutively active CMV promoter–driven human NFATs, CA-hNFAT2, CA-hNFAT3, and CA-hNFAT4, which contain 8 to 21 serine-to-alanine substitutions (18–21). As expected, these 3 CA-hNFATs were highly expressed and were predominantly nuclear (Figure 1F). Collectively, these results align with the concept that NFATs are present in human β cells, and that they are predominantly cytoplasmic under basal conditions, but can translocate to the nucleus in response to DYRK1A inhibition and/or activation through dephosphorylation.

We next explored proliferation in human β cells, as detected by increases in the percentage of β cell labeling for Ki67 following adenoviral NFAT delivery to 5 or 6 different human islet preparations from 5 or 6 different donors (Figure 1, G–I). A negative control for adenoviral transduction, a Cre-expressing adenovirus, induced no human β cell proliferation, whereas the positive control, the DYRK1A inhibitor harmine in combination with the same Ad.Cre adenovirus, led to Ki67 immunolabeling in 2% of β cells, typical of results reported for DYRK1A small molecule inhibitors. In marked contrast, the 7 mouse or human NFAT adenoviruses — constitutively active or wild type — induced only very little or no Ki67 labeling, not approaching levels induced by harmine. The most effective were CA-mNFAT1 and CA-hNFAT3, but these averaged only 0.3% to 0.4% Ki67 labeling. Finally, we queried whether harmine might synergize with CA-hNFAT4 overexpression in β cells to drive higher rates of KI67 immunolabeling, but this did not occur (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI157086DS1). Taken together, these findings make it clear that NFATs can be effectively overexpressed, and that the constitutively active versions effectively translocate to the nuclear compartment. Surprisingly, however, wild-type and CA-NFATs were unable to match the higher rates of proliferation observed in response to harmine or other DYRK1A inhibitors (7–17). These findings suggest that DYRK1A inhibitors may drive cell cycle entry and progression via additional pathways independent of NFAT signaling.

The human insulinoma transcriptome predicts the DREAM complex as a central enforcer of human β cell quiescence. We reasoned that an unbiased comparison of the transcriptomes of quiescent adult human β cells to those of the proliferating β cells in benign human insulinomas might provide a window into pathways important for driving β cell proliferation or enforcing quiescence. Accordingly, we turned to the weighted gene coexpression network analysis (WGCNA) we previously reported on our human insulinoma cohort in which we had identified 6 modules out of 52 that were significantly enriched in genes upregulated in insulinomas compared with FACS-isolated β cells (46, 47). Of the 6 modules, Bisque4 was of interest, as it was enriched for cell cycle control genes (Supplemental Figure 2A) (46). As the top 20 Bisque4 hub genes were G 2 /M genes exemplified by CDK1, CENPF, and NUSAP (Supplemental Figure 2B), we surmised that this module of genes reflected expression of β cells that had already entered G 2 M. To explore beyond the G 2 M process and find potential cell cycle–controlling genes acting upstream, we expanded the Bisque4 gene set to include genes that were co-correlated with the module eigenvector of Bisque4 (at P < 0.01). This resulted in a “Bisque4 module membership” group of 253 genes (Figure 2C, Supplemental Figure 3, and Supplemental Table 1) (46). We queried this geneset using iRegulon, a tool that searches for enriched transcriptional regulators underlying a coexpressed gene set using cis-regulatory sequence analysis (50). Among the top 6 enriched transcription factors identified of the Bisque4 module membership gene set, 4 factors (E2F4, TFDP1, MYBL2, and FOXM1) were noted as components of the DREAM and MMB complexes (Figure 2D, Supplemental Figure 2, and Supplemental Table 2 for full output). To more formally test this association with the DREAM complex, we next curated predicted direct target genes governed by TP53, DREAM, MMB-FOXM1, and RB-E2F as reported by Fischer et al. (39). We found that the Bisque4 module membership gene set was indeed significantly enriched in predicted targets of the DREAM (fold enrichment [FE] = 3.4-fold, P = 4.1 × 10–15), MMB-FOXM1 (FE = 7.8, P = 1.2 × 10–19), and RB-E2F complexes (FE = 3.3, P = 3.7 × 10–8), suggesting that these pathways may serve as the key gatekeepers for β cell quiescence and modulators of insulinoma proliferation (Supplemental Figure 4 and Supplemental Table 3). Collectively and sequentially, these observations predict that the repressive configuration of the DREAM complex maintains normal adult human β cells in a quiescent state, that interference with DYRK1A might induce proliferation in normal β cells, and that disruption of the DREAM pathway is an important contributor to proliferation in human insulinoma cells.

Adult human β cells contain the repressive form of the DREAM complex. To assess these possibilities, we explored 3 different human β cell transcriptome data sets for members of the DREAM complex within normal human β cells (Table 1) (46, 48, 49). We observed that adult human β cells reproducibly contain RNAs encoding all of the key members of the DREAM complex: LIN52, LIN54, RBBP4, p130, p107, E2F4, E2F5, DP1, along with lower levels of LIN9 and LIN37. Moreover, using immunohistochemistry, LIN52, RBBP4, p130, and DP1 were readily observed in the nuclei of dispersed human islets (Figure 3A) (immunohistochemistry-quality antisera for other MuvB members are not available). The specificity of antibody immunolabeling was confirmed by silencing the corresponding mRNA (Figure 3B). To confirm the presence of these DREAM proteins in normal β cells in situ, normal pancreas sections were explored, revealing strong nuclear immunolabeling for LIN52, p130, RBBP4, and DP1 (Figure 3C). Furthermore, E2F4, RBBP4, p130, and DP1 also were all observed in human islets by immunoblotting, and absent in human islets in which mRNAs encoding these proteins had been adenovirally silenced (Supplemental Figure 5A). Finally, MYBL2, a key driver of proliferation in the MMB complex (38–45), was undetectable at the mRNA (Table 1) or protein (Supplemental Figure 5B) level in quiescent adult human β cells. Thus, the canonical repressive DREAM members are present in quiescent human β cells. These results were supported by unbiased proteomic analysis of human islets (Table 1).

Figure 3 Immunohistochemical detection and subcellular localization of DREAM members in normal human pancreas. (A) Immunolabeling of LIN52, p130, RBBP4, and DP1 in dispersed human cadaveric islets. “Merge” indicates insulin (green) plus the DREAM member indicated (red). Note that all 4 DREAM members are present and are predominantly nuclear in human β cells. (B) Silencing in the same islets in the same experiments and islet donors following treatment with adenoviruses expressing shRNAs directed against the same 4 DREAM members, providing evidence of antibody specificity. (C) Immunolabeling of the same 4 DREAM members in normal human pancreas surgical samples, confirming expression of DREAM members and nuclear localization in the normal pancreas. See also Supplemental Figure 5, which shows immunoblots for E2F4, RBBP4, p130, and DP1, and immunolabeling for MYBL2. Antibodies used are described in Supplemental Methods. Each experiment shown is representative of 3 different human organ donor islets and 3 different human pancreas specimens. Scale bars: 10 μm.

Canonical DREAM target genes are silenced, but canonical G 1 /S genes are expressed, in human β cells. Among the 1000 or more genes regulated by the DREAM complex are canonical G 2 /M genes involved in mitotic spindle formation, centriole separation, and other G 2 M processes, exemplified by AURKA, AURKB, PLK1, CENPA, CENPF, FOXM1, BUB1, BIRC5, CDC25A, CDC25C, MELK, and late-G 1 /S genes such as A- and E-cyclins (CCNA, CCNE) and CDK1 (Figure 2B and Table 1) (38–45). RNA sequencing (RNA-seq) revealed that all of these are repressed in quiescent human β cells, along with MYBL2, also a direct target of DREAM repression (Figure 2B and Table 1). Thus, in addition to the presence of repressive DREAM members, most canonical DREAM targets are repressed in quiescent human β cells. Remarkably, this contrasts with canonical G 1 members and their upstream drivers (Figure 2A), which are amply expressed in β cells, including CDK4, CDK6, all 3 D-cyclins, along with canonical cell cycle inhibitors (Table 1), also previously confirmed using immunohistochemistry (30–32). Thus, despite expression of G 1 genes, adult human β cells are quiescent. In marked contrast to the G 1 gene family, canonical DREAM target genes, as well as some G 1 /S target genes, are silenced in human β cells. Again, comparable results were observed using proteomic analysis (Table 1).

DYRK1A inhibitor treatment and DYRK1A silencing activates DREAM target genes, but does not alter G 1 /S gene expression. We next treated human islets for 72 hours with the DYRK1A inhibitor, harmine (10 μM), the maximally effective dose for inducing human β cell replication (Figure 1, G and H) (8–11, 15), and assessed DREAM target gene activation using RNA-seq of whole human islets. Table 2 illustrates that harmine treatment did not alter abundance of DREAM members (LINs, RBBP4, E2F4, p130, etc). In contrast, harmine treatment did lead to increases in expression of essentially all of the canonical DREAM targets, including MYBL2 (Table 2). Remarkably, these changes were associated with little or no change in expression of canonical G 1 /S genes encoding D-cyclins, CDK2, -4, -6, or the CDKI group (Table 2). Once again, comparable results were observed by proteomic analysis of whole islets (Table 2).

Table 2 The effect of harmine treatment on expression of DREAM members and targets and canonical RB pathway members in whole human islets

To independently ascertain whether these results were attributable to DYRK1A inhibition, we used a previously described adenovirus that expresses shRNAs that silence both DYRK1A and DYRK1B (11), since DYRK1B increases when DYRK1A is silenced in human islets, and since all DYRK1A inhibitors are also DYRK1B inhibitors (11). As shown in Figure 4, simultaneous silencing of DYRK1A and DYRK1B in adult human islets was effective in reducing DYRK1A and DYRK1B expression (Figure 4A), but had no effect on the abundance of DREAM members or canonical G 1 /S cyclins and CDKs (Figure 4, B and C). In marked contrast, silencing DYRK1A and DYRK1B resulted in very significant and almost universal increases in canonical DREAM target genes, notably including MYBL1 and MYBL2 (Figure 4D). Taken together, these findings support the notion that DYRK1A inhibitors induce human β cell proliferation by converting the DREAM/MMB complex from its repressive configuration into its proliferative configuration, while having little effect on canonical G 1 members.

Figure 4 Silencing DYRK1A and DYRK1B induces expression of canonical DREAM target genes in human islets, but has no effect on G 1 /S pathway genes. All experiments are qPCR experiments on human islets transduced with a single adenovirus expressing shRNAs directed against both human DYRK1A and DYRK1B (see ref. 11 for details). The control is an identical adenovirus expressing a scrambled nonsense shRNA sequence. (A) Confirmation of silencing of DYRK1A and DYRK1B in human islets. (B) Absence of effect on DREAM family members by the same virus in the same experiment. (C) Absence of effect of the same virus in the same experiment on G 1 /S cyclins and CDKs. (D) Striking and uniform increases in DREAM target gene expression in human islets in response to silencing DYRK1A/B. *P < 0.05 , 2-tailed Student’s paired t test. n = 4–5 human islet donors for all experiments.

We further queried whether silencing other DREAM complex members might influence DREAM target gene expression by silencing E2F4 and E2F5, or all of the pRB family members (pRB, p107, and p130, encoded by RB1, RBL1, and RBL2, respectively) (Supplemental Figure 6). As with DYRK1A/B silencing, simultaneous silencing of E2F4 and E2F5 or all 3 pRB family members increased human β cell proliferation (Supplemental Figure 6A), but resulted in no alterations in expression of canonical DREAM members or G 1 /S cyclins (Supplemental Figure 6, B, C, E, and F). In contrast, each resulted in marked increases in expression of canonical DREAM target genes, including MYBL1 and MYBL2 (Supplemental Figure 6, D and G). Thus, the increases in DREAM target gene expression in response to harmine can be reproduced by, and directly attributed to, inhibition of DYRK1A, perhaps in combination with DYRK1B.

Protein-protein interaction and ChIP studies confirm the operative existence of the repressive DREAM complex in adult human β cells. While the studies described thus far suggest that the repressive form of the DREAM complex is active in quiescent human β cells, they do not formally prove its existence in functional terms. Accordingly, we next used proximity ligation assay approaches, which assess whether 2 proteins are within 40 nm or less of one another, to assess whether p130 and LIN52 might exist in physical association in adult human β cells. As shown in Figure 5A, LIN52 and p130 are in indeed in close proximity. However, upon harmine treatment of the same islets performed in separate chambers during the same experiment, the LIN52-p130 complex formation was reduced (Figure 5B). In separate experiments, 2 adenoviruses, one containing wild-type LIN52 with a V5 epitope tag and the other containing p130 with an HA tag, were overexpressed in human islets. This resulted in a substantial increase in intensity of the proximity ligation assay signal (Figure 5C). Finally, to explore the specific importance of Ser28 in LIN52, an adenovirus expressing a V5-tagged LIN52, in which Ala28 was substituted for Ser28, was cotransduced with the HA-tagged p130 adenovirus (Figure 5D). Despite an identical design and performance of the experiments in Figure 5, C and D, there was no evidence of interaction of Ala28-LIN52 protein with p130. Finally, as a negative control for the proximity ligation assay, we performed the same experiments in Figure 5, A and C, using only single antibodies, and observed no signal (Supplemental Figure 7). These results are quantified in Supplemental Figure 8. These observations provide strong support for the notion that p130 and LIN52 physically associate within the nuclei of quiescent adult human β cells, that this association requires phosphorylation of the DYRK1A target, Ser28 in LIN52, and can be disrupted by genetically or pharmacologically interfering with DYRK1A.

Figure 5 LIN52 and p130 colocalize with one another in human β cell nuclei, and assemble on DREAM target genes; DREAM complex disruption by harmine and genetic silencing of DYRK1A. (A) Proximity ligation assay (PLA) demonstrating colocalization of LIN52 and p130 in human β cell nuclei. The red nuclear signal indicates that the 2 proteins being examined are within <40 nm of one another. (B) Disruption of this interaction by DYRK1A inhibition using harmine. (C) Co-overexpression of wild-type LIN52 with a V5 epitope tag and wild-type p130 with an HA tag shows even stronger colocalization as compared with panel A. (D) Replacing Ser28 with Ala28 in LIN52 in otherwise identical constructs and experiments shown in panel C abolishes LIN52-p130 interactions. (E) UCSC Browser tracks for 3 canonical DREAM target genes, MYBL2, FOXM1, and CDC25A, with predicted upstream DREAM binding sites shown in red lines. (F) ChIP experiments showing interactions in normal islets between p130 and the 3 target genes in E, and disruption of these interactions by harmine. (G) Similar experiments to panel F, showing that silencing DYRK1A/B disrupts interactions of p130 with canonical DREAM target genes. Panels A–D are representative of experiments in 3 different human islet donors, and image intensity and statistics are shown in Supplemental Figure 9. Panels F and G include 3–4 donors as indicated. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. Scale bar: 10 μm.

The repressive form of the DREAM complex binds to consensus DP1, E2F4, p130 binding sites (CDEs) of DREAM target genes (38–45). Thus, we next sought to determine whether DREAM repressive members were in physical contact with CDE regulatory sequences of canonical DREAM target genes in quiescent human β cells. As target genes, we selected 3 canonical DREAM targets, MYBL2, FOXM1, and CDC25A (Figure 5E), and targeted p130 for immunoprecipitation. As can be seen in the ChIP analysis in Figure 5, F and G, p130 does indeed interact with regulatory regions of FOXM1, MYBL2, and CDC25A. More importantly, treatment with the DYRK1A inhibitor, harmine, or silencing DYRK1A and DYRK1B, leads to disruption of these interactions. Taken together, these studies demonstrate that in addition to the canonical DREAM interactions between p130 and LIN52 in the nucleus of quiescent adult β cells (Figure 5, A–D), p130 physically associates with regulatory regions of canonical DREAM target genes (Figure 5, E–G), and this repressive configuration can be disrupted by pharmacologic and genetic DYRK1A interference.

The DREAM complex is present in human α cells. Reasoning that quiescence in other islet endocrine cells may reflect the presence of the DREAM complex, we also assessed the presence of DREAM members in α cells in normal intact human pancreas. As observed in Supplemental Figure 9, A–D, DREAM members LIN52, DP1, RBBP4, and p130 were also present in nuclei of α cells. Quantification of these 4 factors in human α cells and in human β cells revealed that these DREAM members are present in the nuclei of almost 100% of α and β cells (Supplemental Figure 9, E and F). Finally, DREAM members p130 and LIN52 appear to be in direct association as assessed using proximity ligation assay (Supplemental Figure 10, A–H), as was observed in human β cells.