Human IAPP is a contributor to painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy

Animals. Power calculations were performed to estimate the sample size needed to detect a minimal predefined effect size. All animals were randomly allocated to a group before the start of any measurements or treatment. Experiments were conducted using both male and female mice aged 8–16 weeks. Observers performing behavioral experiments were blinded with respect to treatment/genotype groups. Mice were housed in groups under a 12-hour light/12-hour dark regime, and food and water were available ad libitum. The cages contained environmental enrichments including tissue papers and shelter opportunities. Mice were acclimatized to the experimental setup for 1–2 weeks prior to the start of each experiment. To avoid potential cage bias, animals were randomly assigned to the different groups before the start of experiments, treatment groups were equally divided per housing cage, and experimenters were blinded to the treatments and genotypes.

Four groups of mice were used: (a) transgenic mouse model of T2DM (obese [Ob/Ob] mice that produce hIAPP in their pancreatic islet β cells; hIAPP Ob/Ob), (b) non-obese hIAPP-transgenic mice, (c) Ob/Ob mice, and (d) WT mice.

The generation of these 4 separate sublines from the original GG2653 line (hIAPP × Leptin Ob, on a C57BL/6 background) was previously described (14, 41). The generation of the mice was performed in 2 breedings: (a) Ob heterozygous (Ob/+) × Ob heterozygous (Ob/+) and (b) hIAPP homozygous/Ob heterozygous × hIAPP homozygous/Ob heterozygous.

Ob/+ mice were mated with Ob/+ mice to generate non-transgenic Ob/Ob mice (homozygotes) and WT mice. To maintain this strain, WT mice (+/+) were mated with Ob/+ mice.

hIAPP-homozygous Ob/Ob mice and hIAPP-homozygous non-obese mice were generated by mating of hIAPP-homozygous Ob/+ mice with hIAPP-homozygous Ob/+ mice. The distinction between Ob/Ob, Ob/+, and WT littermates in both breedings was performed by genotyping of a leptin-Ob gene PCR product of 250 bp using the restriction enzyme DdeI. This results in 2 DNA fragments for WT mice (150 bp and 100 bp), while the Ob point mutation creates an additional DdeI site within the 100 bp fragment, resulting in 3 DNA fragments after DdeI digestion for Ob/+ mice and complete loss of the 100 bp fragment for Ob/Ob mice.

Glucose, IAPP, and insulin measurements. Blood was obtained by cheek puncture from nonfasted mice at age 10 weeks and at the end of the experiments (at an age between 15 and 18 weeks). Blood was collected in EDTA tubes (MiniCollect, Greiner) and saved on ice until centrifugation at 900g for 5 minutes at 4°C. Plasma was taken, divided into aliquots, and stored at –80°C until analysis.

Glucose was measured in EDTA plasma using the hexokinase method.

Insulin was measured in EDTA plasma using a radioimmunoassay (RI-13K, Merck Millipore). IAPP was measured by ELISA (EZHA-52K, Merck Millipore).

Drug dilution and administration. hIAPP, mIAPP (both obtained from Bachem), and pramlintide (obtained from AnaSpec) were dissolved in dH 2 O to obtain stock solutions of 200 μg/mL; aliquots were stored at –80°C. Human calcitonin gene–related peptide α (CGRPα) and human calcitonin gene–related peptide 8–37 (CGRP 8–37 ) were obtained from Bachem and dissolved in 0.9% NaCl (1 mg/mL) before injection. For behavioral experiments, WT male mice received i.v. injection of hIAPP (40 μg/kg, 4 μg/kg) or vehicle (0.9 % NaCl) at an age between 8 and 16 weeks.

The i.v. injection dose was calculated based on the estimation that WT mice have 2 mL of blood and the physiological range of plasma IAPP concentrations in healthy WT mice is 20–100 pM (28). Thus, i.v. injection of 40 μg/kg would correspond to 125 nM in blood, which is approximately 1,000 times higher than the physiological range.

hIAPP (10–1,000 fg/5 μL), mIAPP (1,000 fg/5 μL), or pramlintide (1,000 fg/5 μL) was injected intraplantarly in one paw. The other paw received the same volume of 0.9 % NaCl. For intraperitoneal injections, mice received the IAPP/CGRP antagonist (CGRP 8–37 , 250 μg/kg) or vehicle (0.9% NaCl) at 5 minutes before the intraplantar injection of hIAPP. Also at 1 minute before intraplantar injection of hIAPP (1,000 fg/5 μL) or CGRP (5 μg/5 μL), mice received an intraplantar injection of CGRP 8–37 (5 μg/5 μL).

For intraepidermal nerve fiber (IENF) quantification, WT mice received an intraplantar injection of 1,000 fg hIAPP or pramlintide in 5 μL saline or vehicle. For blocking hIAPP aggregation with anle145c, monomeric hIAPP was dissolved with hexafluoroisopropanol (HFIP) to obtain a monomeric stock solution. Anle145c was dissolved as 10 mM stock solution in DMSO. A 50 μM hIAPP solution was prepared from this stock in Tris 10 mM, NaCl 100 mM, pH 7.4, and incubated overnight at room temperature with or without a 20-fold molar excess of anle145c (1 mM) with 10% DMSO. This solution of hIAPP was diluted to 50 pM in saline before intraplantar administration of 5 μL to the mice.

IENF quantification. Skin of hind paw was taken from mice after euthanasia, then incubated with Zamboni’s fixative overnight at 4°C, rinsed overnight in 30% sucrose in PBS at 4°C, and then cryoembedded in mounting media (OCT compound). The skin was cryosectioned at 20 μm for immunohistochemistry; sections were incubated with rabbit anti-PGP9.5 antibody (1:1,000; Sigma-Aldrich) and goat anti–collagen IV antibody (1:200; Southern Biotech) for 24 hours at 4°C. Sections were then rinsed 3 times in PBS plus 0.3% Triton X-100 and incubated with Alexa Fluor 594–labeled donkey anti-rabbit antibody (1:500; Life Technologies) or Alexa Fluor 488–labeled donkey anti-goat antibody (1:500; Life Technologies) for 2 hours in the dark at room temperature, and with DAPI (1:5,000) for 5 minutes, before being rinsed (2 times in distilled water) and mounted onto slides. A stack of 12 images per hind paw skin was obtained using a Zeiss confocal microscope (×40 objective), and the number of nerve fibers that crossed from the dermis to the epidermis per linear millimeter of skin was quantified.

Real-time quantitative PCR. Total RNA was isolated from hind paw skin that was isolated on day 6 after intraplantar injection of vehicle, or of 1,000 fg/5 μL hIAPP or pramlintide, using TRIzol (Invitrogen) and RNeasy mini kit (Qiagen) according to the manufacturer’s protocol.

cDNA was synthesized using iScript Reverse Transcription Supermix, in accordance with the manufacturer’s instructions (Bio-Rad). Real-time quantitative PCR was then performed with iQ SYBR Green Supermix (Invitrogen). We used an amount of cDNA corresponding to 1–5 ng of RNA input per quantitative PCR reaction and the primer pairs shown in Table 1. mRNA expression is represented as relative expression = 2Ct(average of housekeeping genes 18S, HPRT, β-actin) – Ct(target).

Table 1 Primers used for qPCR

Pain measurements. Mechanical sensitivity was measured by Von Frey hairs (Stoelting), and the 50% paw withdrawal threshold was calculated using the up-and-down method. Briefly, Von Frey filaments were placed to the plantar surface of the paw for a maximum of 5 seconds. In the event of a nonresponse after the first filament (0.4 g), the next filament with a higher force was applied. In the event of a response, the filament with the lower force was used. A minimum of 30 seconds was taken between the application of filaments. After the first change of direction, 4 readings were taken (42). Thermal sensitivity was assessed by Hargreaves test (IITC Life Science). In short, the Hargreaves test was conducted in a Perspex enclosure (box) with a heated (32°C) glass bottom. Underneath the animals, a radiant heat source was focused at the plantar surface of the hind paw. The time taken until a withdrawal response from the heat stimulus was recorded as the withdrawal latency. Paws were measured at least 3 times with at least 30 seconds between measurements. In WT C57BL/6 mice, the intensity of the light source was tuned to generate withdrawal latencies of 8–10 seconds, with a 20-second cutoff to avoid tissue injury (43).

Spontaneous pain was measured by the conditioned place preference test (CPP; Stoelting), as previously described (44, 45). In short, a 3-chamber box (A, B, and C) was used (chambers A and C measure 18 × 20 cm), with the B chamber being a smaller chamber connecting A and C divided from the neighboring chambers by a divider with an entrance. The A and C chambers had various patterned walls and floors that were texturally different. At day 1 (preconditioning) animals were allowed to move freely for 30 minutes, and the time spent in each chamber was recorded. At days 2–4, the mice were conditioned with daily intraperitoneal injections of vehicle or the painkiller gabapentin (100 mg/kg; Sigma-Aldrich). In the morning, the animal was placed for 30 minutes in 1 closed chamber (black room), 1 minute after receiving vehicle. In the afternoon (3 hours later), the mouse was placed for 30 minutes in the other chamber (white room) 1 minute after receiving gabapentin treatment. At day 5 after conditioning, the animals were placed in the start chamber (chamber B) and allowed free access for 30 minutes to either chamber (A or C). The time spent in the chambers was recorded. To define treatment effect, the mean of the time spent in the treatment-associated chamber (white room) during adaptation (day 1; preconditioning) was subtracted from the time spent in that chamber on the test day (day 5; postconditioning). A significantly longer stay in the white room after conditioning indicates the presence of spontaneous pain.

Primary cell cultures. Adult mouse dorsal root ganglia (DRGs) were dissected after mice were killed and then placed in ice-cold dissection medium (HBSS without Ca2+ and Mg2+ [Gibco 14170-088], 5 mM HEPES [Gibco 15630-049], and 10 mM glucose [Sigma-Aldrich G8769]). After dissection, axons were cut off and subsequently the DRGs were digested, in order to get a cell suspension, with a mixture of HBSS without Ca2+ and Mg2+, 5 mM HEPES, 10 mM glucose, 5 mg/mL collagenase type XI (Sigma-Aldrich), and 10 mg/mL Dispase (Gibco), for 30–40 minutes at 37°C in a 5% CO 2 incubator. After that, DMEM (31966-021, Gibco) with 10% heat-inactivated FBS (F9665, Sigma-Aldrich) was added to inactivate the enzyme mixture. Cells were centrifuged for 5 minutes at 79g, resuspended in DMEM (Gibco) containing 10% FBS (Gibco), 2 mmol/L-glutamine (Gibco), and 10,000 IU/mL penicillin-streptomycin (Gibco), and plated on glass coverslips coated with poly-l-lysine (0.01 mg/mL; Sigma-Aldrich) and laminin (0.02 mg/mL; Sigma-Aldrich) in a 5% CO 2 incubator at 37°C for 1 day. To investigate the effect of hIAPP on neurite outgrowth, cells were incubated with various concentrations of hIAPP (0.1–1,000 nM) for 24 hours, and to investigate the effects of IAPP aggregation, 100 nM hIAPP was compared with 100 nM mIAPP, 100 nM pramlintide, or vehicle for 24 hours.

Neurite outgrowth analysis. After incubation with hIAPP, mIAPP, pramlintide, or vehicle, DRG cells were fixed with 4% paraformaldehyde for 10 minutes at room temperature and washed 3 times with PBS. DRG cells were then permeabilized with PBS with 0.05% Tween (PBST) 3 times for 5 minutes at room temperature, incubated in blocking solution (5% normal goat serum and 1% BSA in PBST) for 30 minutes at room temperature, and then incubated overnight at 4°C with rabbit anti–β 3 -tubulin antibody (1:1,500; Abcam, ab18207) and mouse anti-NeuN antibody (1:500; MAB377, Sigma-Aldrich). The following day, the cells were washed 3 times in PBST, incubated with Alexa Fluor 488–labeled donkey anti-rabbit antibody (1:1,000; Life Technologies) and Alexa Fluor 568–labeled donkey anti-mouse antibody (1:1,000; Life Technologies) in the dark for 1 hour, washed twice with PBST for 5 minutes and once with PBS for 5 minutes, incubated with DAPI (1:5,000) for 5 minutes at room temperature, washed twice for 5 minutes with distilled water, and then mounted onto slides. Confocal images were acquired with a Hamamatsu Camera C13440 on an Olympus IX83 microscope (Olympus Life Sciences) at ×20; 5 images randomly were taken from each well of each treatment (3 wells per condition). ImageJ (NIH) with Neuralmetrics macro plugin (46) was used to trace the neurons and their neurites automatically and measure the total neurite length. The average neurite length per neuron was calculated, and all values were expressed as percentage of the vehicle control.

Mitochondrial ROS. Cultured DRG neurons were incubated with 200 nM MitoTracker Deep Red (M22426, Invitrogen) and 5 μM MitoSOX Red (M36008, Invitrogen), an indicator of mitochondrial superoxide, for 20 minutes, protected from light exposure. After washing, 4 images were taken of random areas of each well, with, in total, 2 wells per condition in each culture of DRG from 1 mouse. In total, 3 cultures were performed from 1 female and 2 male mice. Pictures were taken with an Olympus IX83 fluorescence microscope. Bright-field images were used to distinguish neurons from other cell types and select them for analysis with ImageJ software.

Thioflavin T fluorescent assay. Thioflavin T (ThT) assay was conducted in a standard 96-well black microtiter plate using a plate reader (CLARIOstar plus, BMG LABTECH). Per well, 20 μL of each peptide (hIAPP, mIAPP, or pramlintide) was added to 180 μL buffer. The final buffer concentrations were 10 μM ThT, 100 mM NaCl, 10 mM Tris (pH 7.4). For the aggregation inhibitor experiment, per well, 20 μL of hIAPP, anle145c, hIAPP plus anle145c, or vehicle was added to 180 μL buffer. The final buffer concentrations were 20 μM ThT, 10 mM Tris, 150 mM NaCl, 2.5% DMSO (pH 7.4). The final IAPP and anle145c concentrations were 12.5 μM and 250 μM, respectively.

The plate was covered using a clear Viewseal sealer (Greiner) to prevent evaporation during the experiment. The plate was shaken at 500 rpm for 30 seconds immediately prior to the first measurement. To determine the formation of fibrils, the fluorescence intensity was followed in time. Binding of ThT to amyloid fibrils results in an increase in fluorescence (47).

The fluorescence was measured every 5 minutes (until 24 hours) at room temperature from the top of the plate with excitation at 435 nm and emission at 530 nm. Measurements were performed in triplicate for each condition/concentration.

Transmission electron microscopy. Aliquots (4.20 μL) of 5 μM of hIAPP, mIAPP, and pramlintide were blotted on carbon-coated 200 mesh copper grids, glow-discharged for 2 minutes. Then the samples were negatively stained with 4% uranyl acetate 2 times for 1 minute. The grids were dried and examined using an FEI-CM 120 transmission electron microscope (Thermo Fisher Scientific) equipped with a Gatan US1900 charge-coupled device (CCD) camera.

IAPP and oligomer staining. Lumbar DRGs (L3–5) from WT and hIAPP mice were collected between the ages of 14 and 18 weeks, fixed in 4% paraformaldehyde, embedded in OCT compound (Sakura), and frozen at –80°C.

For immunofluorescence, cryosections (10 μm) of DRG were stained with primary mouse anti–human IAPP (1:500; ab115766 mouse monoclonal, Abcam) and rabbit anti–I11 oligomer (1:500; received from Rakez Kayed, University of Texas Medical Branch, Department of Neurology, Galveston, Texas, USA) antibodies overnight at 4°C, followed by 2 hours of incubation with Alexa Fluor 568–labeled donkey anti-mouse (1:500; Life Technologies) or Alexa Fluor 488–labeled donkey anti-rabbit (1:500; Life Technologies) fluorescent secondary antibody. Images of immunostaining were captured at ×20 using a Hamamatsu Camera C13440 on an Olympus IX83 microscope (Olympus Life Sciences).

For skin staining, samples were collected from hands or feet of T2DM subjects (n = 6) and non-T2DM controls (n = 9) undergoing surgery. Tissues were fixed in 4% paraformaldehyde overnight, then embedded in OCT compound (Sakura) and frozen at −80°C.

For immunofluorescence, cryosections (50 μm) of skin were stained with primary mouse anti–human IAPP (1:500; Ab115766 mouse monoclonal, Abcam), rabbit anti–I11 oligomer (1:500; received from Rakez Kayed), goat anti–collagen IV (1:200; Southern Biotech), and mouse anti–human protein gene product 9.5 (PGP9.5) (1:500; MCA4750GA mouse monoclonal, Bio-Rad) antibodies for 36 hours at 4°C, followed by overnight incubation with Alexa Fluor 568–labeled donkey anti-mouse (1:500; Life Technologies), Alexa Fluor 488–labeled donkey anti-rabbit (1:500; Life Technologies), or Alexa Fluor 647–labeled donkey anti-goat (1:500; Life Technologies) fluorescent secondary antibody. Nuclei were stained with DAPI (1:5,000) for 5 minutes. Immunostaining images were captured with a Hamamatsu Camera C13440 on an Olympus IX83 microscope (Olympus Life Sciences) at ×10 and ×40 magnification in Z-stacks using identical exposure times for all slides. Pictures were analyzed manually for double-positive (IAPP and oligomer) spots. The total length of analyzed skin was determined in order to determine the average number of IAPP-positive oligomer spots per millimeter of skin. Individuals performing this analysis were blinded to patient groups.

Statistics. Data are expressed as mean ± SEM and were analyzed with GraphPad Prism version 8.3 using unpaired 2-tailed t tests, 1-way or 2-way ANOVA, or 2-way repeated-measures ANOVA, as appropriate, followed by post hoc analysis. The post hoc analyses used are indicated for each figure. A P value less than 0.05 was considered to indicate statistically significant differences between treatment groups/conditions. Plasma IAPP and insulin data were analyzed after log transformation. The overall value of the area under the curve was expressed as positive by the formula –SUM(day 0 until day 4).

Study approval. All animal experiments were performed in accordance with international guidelines and with previous approval from the local experimental animal committee of the University Medical Center (DEC, Dierexperimentencommissie Utrecht), the national Central Authority for Scientific Procedures on Animals (CCD, Netherlands; license no. AVD115002015323), and the local experimental animal welfare body IVD (Instantie voor Dierenwelzijn Utrecht).

Human skin samples were obtained with permission from the Toetsingscommissie Biobanken UMC Utrecht committee for usage of material from the UMC Utrecht Biobank, under license TCBio-19.705.