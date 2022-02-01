A transcription factor is the target of propranolol treatment in infantile hemangioma

The invention of propranolol in the 1960s revolutionized the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. For this work, James Black was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 1988 (3). Propranolol is a nonselective antagonist that binds with high affinity to both β1- and β2-adrenergic receptor (AR) subtypes, which belong to the superfamily of GPCRs. Propranolol is a chiral drug, meaning it is marketed as a racemate, which is composed of two enantiomers, R(+) and S(–). Most of the β-AR blocking activity resides in the S(–) enantiomer, while the targets of the R(+) enantiomer have not yet been determined (4).

The efficacy of propranolol in IH was discovered serendipitously in 2008, when it was administered to a patient with IH to treat a severe complication that consisted of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (5). Results from a subsequent randomized trial showed that 60% of patients with IH responded to treatment, with tumor resolution within six months (6).

The FDA approved the use of propranolol for IH in 2014. Despite its efficacy in treating IH, several known adverse effects have been reported including hypotension, bradycardia, hypoglycemia, and hypoglycemia-induced seizure (6). Thus, it is important to understand the biological mechanisms of action of this medication so that the most effective therapy is given, while minimizing potential adverse effects.

Several mechanisms of action have been proposed for the efficacy of propranolol in IH, including EC apoptosis and inhibition of angiogenesis by modulating vascular endothelial growth factors (7, 8). However, most of these in vitro studies were not reproduced in vivo, and the drug concentrations used were much higher than the plasma levels reported in patients with IH. Hence, the precise mechanism of action of propranolol remained largely unknown.

In this issue of the JCI, Seebauer et al. addressed this important question in the field of IH (9). Propranolol and the R(+) enantiomers of both propranolol and atenolol inhibited the differentiation of HemSCs into ECs, thereby preventing vasculogenesis in a well-established murine model of IH in which patient-derived HemSCs were injected subcutaneously into immunocompromised mice (10). There was no difference in the efficacy of the three different treatments, and the response to both R(+) drugs was dose dependent (9). This result suggests that both propranolol and atenolol exert their efficacy through the R(+) enantiomers.

Similar to propranolol, atenolol is a chiral drug composed of S(–) and R(+) enantiomers but is selective for the β1-AR (11). A study by Lee et al. showed that IH cells express very low levels of the β1-AR (12), which would exclude a role for β-AR blockade in IH and thus support the findings by Seebauer et al. that R(+) enantiomers prevent IH vasculogenesis (9).

Propranolol is also being evaluated in a clinical trial for the treatment of another vascular anomaly, cerebral cavernous malformation (CCM) (13). Preclinical studies in CCM murine and zebrafish models demonstrated the efficacy of propranolol in reducing vascular lesion burden and size. In these models, efficacy was associated with the S(–) enantiomer and β1-AR antagonism (14); however, a role for the β-AR–independent activity of propranolol was not directly tested, and we speculate that it cannot be fully excluded.