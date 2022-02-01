Non–beta blocker enantiomers of propranolol and atenolol inhibit vasculogenesis in infantile hemangioma

R(+) propranolol inhibits vasculogenesis in a murine model for IH. The potential of the R(+) enantiomer of propranolol to inhibit HemSC to HemEC differentiation in vitro (23), independent of β-adrenergic activity, prompted us to study its efficacy in vivo in an established murine model for IH (see schematic in Figure 1A and refs. 27, 28). HemSCs (isolated from deidentified IH specimen 150A) pretreated with PBS as a control or 10 μM R(+) propranolol for 24 hours were suspended in Matrigel. The concentration was based on amounts for in vitro effects on β-adrenergic receptors. We injected cell/Matrigel suspensions s.c. into the backs of nude mice (2 implants per mouse), as described previously (29, 30). We collected data for 2 implants in each of 4 mice, leading to a observation sample size of 8 per group. After 7 days of twice-daily treatment with 5 mg/kg R(+) propranolol or an equal volume of PBS as a control, the implants were removed, photographed, and sectioned for histology and immunofluorescence (IF) staining. Both groups of implants showed vascularization (Figure 1A, upper panel), but counting red blood cell–filled lumens in H&E-stained sections revealed a trend toward fewer vessels in the implants from mice treated with 5 mg/kg R(+) propranolol (Figure 1A, middle panel). To distinguish between vessels formed by the implanted human HemSCs and vessels derived from the host (mouse), we stained sections with anti–human CD31, an antibody specific for human ECs that has no detectable cross-reactivity with murine ECs (31). This method revealed vessels lined with human ECs and showed a reduced number of human vessels in the implants of the mice treated with R(+) propranolol (Figure 1A, lower panel). We increased the dosage of R(+) propranolol in the next experiment to more closely approximate the dosage used in patients with IH (32). Mice were treated twice a day with 12.5 mg/kg R(+) propranolol or an equal volume of PBS as a control. After 7 days, implants from mice treated with 12.5 mg/kg R(+) propranolol showed almost no vascularization macroscopically, whereas the implants of the PBS-treated control mice were vascularized (Figure 1B images, upper panel). Counting red blood cell–filled lumens in H&E-stained sections (Figure 1B images, middle panel), as well as anti–human CD31+ vessels (Figure 1B images, lower panel), revealed a significant reduction of total vessel density and human vessel density in the implants from mice treated with 12.5 mg/kg R(+) propranolol. R(+) propranolol had no effect on the number of mouse CD31+ vessels detected in the Matrigel implants (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI151109DS1). Murine vessels were probably recruited into implants by the high level of VEGF-A secreted by HemSCs (33). Propranolol, atenolol, and their respective R(+) enantiomers had no effect on the levels of VEGF-A secreted by HemSC 150A (Supplemental Figure 1B), providing a potential explanation for the uninhibited recruitment of murine vessels. Thus, R(+) propranolol inhibited the formation of perfused human CD31+ vessels from HemSCs. The effect was dose dependent and likely independent of β-adrenergic effects, since the R(+) enantiomer is a poor antagonist (20).

Figure 1 R(+) propranolol inhibits vessel formation in a murine model for IH. (A) HemSCs were pretreated with PBS or 10 μM R(+) propranolol for 24 hours, suspended in Matrigel with PBS or 5 μM R(+) propranolol, and then injected into nude mice, with 2 implants/mouse (n = 8 mice). The mice were treated with 5 mg/kg R(+) propranolol or an equivalent volume of PBS twice a day as depicted in the schematic. Matrigel implants harvested after 7 days are shown in the top panel of the images. Scale bars: 10 mm. H&E staining indicated fewer blood vessels in the implants of R(+) propranolol–treated mice compared with implants in the control mice (middle panels). Scale bars: 100 μm. Anti–human CD31 staining (red) confirmed the reduced vessel density in R(+) propranolol–treated mice compared with vessel density in control mice (bottom panels). Nuclei were counterstained with DAPI (blue). Scale bars: 100 μm. Graphs show quantification of vessels/mm2 in the H&E-stained sections (left) and human CD31+ vessels/mm2 (right). (B) HemSCs were treated as described in A. Mice were treated with 12.5 mg/kg R(+) propranolol or the equivalent volume of PBS twice a day. Matrigel implants harvested after 7 days are displayed in the top panel of the images, with 2 implants/mouse (n = 8 mice). Scale bars: 10 mm. H&E staining (middle panels) and anti–human CD31 staining (red; bottom panels) showed a significant reduction in vessel density in the implants of R(+) propranolol–treated mice compared with control mice. Scale bars: 100 μm. P values were calculated using a 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test. Data show the mean ± SD. Data were collected for 2 implants in each of 4 mice, leading to an observation sample size of 8 per group.

R(+) propranolol does not affect hemangioma-derived pericyte differentiation. We investigated whether R(+) propranolol inhibits HemSC to hemangioma-derived pericyte (HemPericyte) differentiation. Boscolo et al. demonstrated that HemSCs in contact with ECs differentiate into IH pericyte–like cells via NOTCH signaling (28, 34). We surmised that providing HemSCs direct contact with HemECs in the Matrigel suspension would bypass the need for EC differentiation; hence, vessel formation would rely solely on HemSC to HemPericyte differentiation. To test this supposition, HemSCs (150A) and HemECs (150A) at a 1:1 ratio were suspended in Matrigel and injected into nude mice (n = 4 mice/group), 2 implants/mouse (see schematic in Figure 2A). The mice were treated with 5 mg/kg R(+) propranolol or an equal volume of PBS twice a day. After 7 days, the Matrigel implants were harvested, photographed, and sectioned for histology and IF staining. Both groups of implants showed robust vascularization (Figure 2A images, upper panel). Counting of red blood cell–filled lumens in H&E-stained sections (Figure 2A images, middle panel) and staining with anti–human CD31 (Figure 2A images, lower panel) demonstrated no difference in vessel density in the implants of mice treated with 5 mg/kg R(+) propranolol compared with those treated with the PBS control. To determine whether the vessels differed in mural cell coverage, sections from the implants [n = 7 PBS-treated; n = 6 R(+) propranolol-treated] were costained with UEA1 (a plant lectin that binds avidly to human ECs but not to murine ECs) and the pericyte/smooth muscle marker α smooth muscle actin (αSMA) (Figure 2B). We calculated the vessel area and determined the number of perivascular cells per vessel area in μm2. Matrigel implants of mice treated with 5 mg/kg R(+) propranolol showed perivascular cell coverage similar to that observed in the implants of the PBS-treated control mice.

Figure 2 R(+) propranolol does not affect HemSC to HemPericyte differentiation. (A) HemSCs and HemECs (1:1) were suspended in Matrigel and injected into nude mice, with 2 implants/mouse (n = 8 mice). The mice were treated with 5 mg/kg R(+) propranolol or an equivalent volume of PBS twice a day. Matrigel implants harvested after 7 days are displayed in the top panel of the images. Scale bars: 10 mm. H&E staining showed similar vessel density in the implants of R(+) propranolol–treated mice compared with vessel density in the implants of control mice (middle panels). Scale bars: 100 μm. Anti–human CD31 staining (red) confirmed the similar number of blood vessels in R(+) propranolol–treated mice and control mice (bottom panels). Nuclei were counterstained with DAPI (blue). Scale bars: 100 μm. P values were calculated using a 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test. Data were collected for 2 implants in each of 4 mice, leading to an observation sample size of 8 per group. (B) Implant sections stained with UEA I (green) and anti-αSMA (red) showed similar pericyte coverage per vessel area in mice treated with PBS (n = 7 mice) or R(+) propranolol (n = 6 mice). Nuclei were counterstained with DAPI (blue). Scale bars: 100 μm. P values were calculated by 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test. Only implants showing vessel formation were used for further analysis [n = 7 PBS implants; n = 6 R(+) propranolol implants]. Graphs show quantification of vessels/mm2 in the H&E-stained sections (top), human CD31+ vessels/mm2 (middle), and pericytes/vessel area (bottom). (C) qPCR showed that treatment with propranolol or its R(+) enantiomers (10 μM) did not affect the expression of pericyte markers (calponin, PDGFRβ, and αSMA) in HemSCs cocultured with HemECs. Coculturing was conducted for 5 days: CD31+ cells were removed by magnetic beads before RNA extraction of the CD31– cells as shown in the schematic. DAPT (10 μM) served as a positive control. Data from 3 independent experiments were plotted. Statistical significance was determined by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple-comparison test. P values can be found in Supplemental Figure 2C. Data in all graphs show the mean ± SD.

To identify whether propranolol or its R(+) enantiomer affected HemSC to HemPericyte differentiation in vitro, we cocultured HemSCs (150A) with HemECs (150A) in the presence or absence of drug. After 5 days, we removed the HemECs by anti-CD31 dynabeads (see schematic in Figure 2C). RNA isolated from the CD31– cells was used to detect the IH pericytic markers calponin, PDGFRβ, and αSMA by quantitative reverse transcriptase PCR (qPCR) (35). The qPCR analysis of 3 biological replicates showed no significant difference in the expression of the pericyte markers in cocultured cells treated with propranolol or R(+) propranolol compared with the PBS control (Figure 2C; for P values, see Supplemental Figure 2C). Treatment with DAPT, a γ-secretase inhibitor that blocks NOTCH signaling, reduced the expression of pericyte markers as expected (28). In summary, these data confirm that HemSCs cocultured in direct contact with ECs expressed pericyte markers but that propranolol and its R(+) enantiomer had no effect on HemSC to HemPericyte differentiation in vitro or on HemSC plus HemEC vessel formation in vivo.

To address, whether R(+) propranolol inhibits the angiogenic activities of differentiated HemECs, we tested the effect of R(+) propranolol on HemEC proliferation and tube formation. Previous work showed that racemic propranolol (10 μM) inhibited HemEC proliferation but had no effect on the proliferation of HemSCs (36). R(+) propranolol reduced the proliferation of HemECs to the same extent as racemic propranolol (Supplemental Figure 2A). Additionally, R(+) propranolol inhibited HemEC tube formation (Supplemental Figure 2B ).

R(+) atenolol inhibits HemEC differentiation in vitro and vessel formation in vivo. Atenolol, a selective β1-adrenergic receptor antagonist, offers advantages over the nonselective adrenergic blocker propranolol in the treatment of IH, because it does not cause β2-related side effects such as hypoglycemia and bronchospasm. Like propranolol, atenolol exists in a racemic mixture of R(+) and S(–) enantiomers; the R(+) enantiomer is mostly devoid of beta blocker activity (21). Therefore, we investigated whether the mechanism of action proposed for propranolol also occurs with atenolol (23). To determine whether atenolol inhibits hemangioma endothelial differentiation independently of its beta blocker effects, we assessed VEGF-B–induced HemSC to endothelial differentiation using HemSCs isolated from 2 IH specimens (specimens 165, 167) in the presence of atenolol, its R(+) enantiomer, and R(+) propranolol as a positive control. Atenolol and its R(+) enantiomer recapitulated the effect of R(+) propranolol on the endothelial differentiation of HemSCs (Figure 3A). Both inhibited the expression of the endothelial differentiation markers CD31, VE-cadherin, and the expression of the hemangioma endothelial markers NOTCH1, VEGFR1, and plexin D1 compared with the DMSO control (for P values, see Supplemental Figure 3).

Figure 3 R(+) atenolol inhibits hemangioma endothelial differentiation in vitro and vessel formation in vivo. (A) Atenolol and its purified R(+) enantiomer, both tested at 5 μM, inhibited endothelial differentiation of HemSCs isolated from 2 IH tumor specimens as effectively as did R(+) propranolol. R(+) propranolol served as a positive control for inhibition. The endothelial differentiation markers CD31 and VE-cadherin and the hemangioma endothelial markers NOTCH1, PlexinD1, and VEGFR1 under each treatment condition in 3 biological replicates, determined by qPCR, were standardized as previously described (76). The HemSC-to-endothelial differentiation assay was conducted 2 separate times with HemSC 167 and once with HemSC 165, providing 3 data points. Statistical significance was determined by 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test. P values are listed in Supplemental Figure 3. (B) HemSCs were pretreated with PBS, 10 μM atenolol, or 10 μM R(+) atenolol 24 hours before the experiment and were then suspended in Matrigel with PBS, 5 μM atenolol, or 5 μM R(+) atenolol and injected into nude mice, with 2 implants per mouse (see schematic in Figure 1A; n = 16 PBS-treated HemSCs, n = 8 atenolol-treated HemSCs, n = 8 R(+) atenolol–treated HemSCs). The mice were treated with 5 mg/kg atenolol, 5 mg/kg R(+) atenolol, or an equal volume of PBS twice a day. Matrigel implants harvested after 7 days are shown in the top panels of the images. Scale bars: 10 mm. Images also show H&E staining (middle panels) and anti–human CD31 staining (red, bottom panels), with nuclei counterstained with DAPI (blue). Scale bars: 100 μm. Data were collected for 2 implants in each of 4 mice, leading to an observation sample size of 8 per treatment group and 16 in the control group. (C) Quantification of vessel density based on H&E staining (middle panels) and anti–human CD31 staining (bottom panels) showed a significant reduction in vessel density in the implants of atenolol- and R(+) atenolol–treated mice versus implants of control mice. Statistical analysis was performed using 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple-comparison test.

To extend these findings, we tested the effect of atenolol and R(+) atenolol in the murine model described in 2.1. HemSCs (150A), pretreated with PBS as a control, 10 μM atenolol, or 10 μM R(+) atenolol 24 hours before the experiment, were suspended in Matrigel and injected s.c. into the backs of nude mice (n = 8 in the control group, n = 4 per treatment group), with 2 implants per mouse. After 7 days of twice-daily treatment with 5 mg/kg atenolol, 5 mg/kg R(+) atenolol, or an equal volume of PBS as a control, the implants were removed, photographed, and sectioned for histology and IF staining. Both treatment groups showed lighter-colored implants, whereas the implants in the PBS control group showed distinct vascularization (Figure 3B, upper panels). Our assessment of red blood cell–filled lumens in H&E-stained sections (Figure 3B, middle panels) and anti–human CD31+ vessels (Figure 3B, lower panels) revealed a significant reduction in total vessel density and human vessel density in implants from the atenolol-treated mice as well as from the R(+) atenolol–treated mice compared with the PBS-treated mice (Figure 3C). R(+) atenolol treatment had no effect on the number of murine CD31+ vessels in the Matrigel implants (Supplemental Figure 1A).

The orally active SOX18 inhibitor Sm4 suppresses vessel formation in a murine model of IH. To further assess the possibility of adrenergic involvement, we tested in the murine model for IH described in Figure 1A the small molecule Sm4, an orally active SOX18 inhibitor that directly disrupts SOX18 interaction with a subset of binding partners (37). We administered Sm4 by oral gavage at a dose of 25 mg/kg once a day, as this concentration has been used successfully to reduce tumor vascular density in a mouse preclinical model of breast cancer (38). HemSCs (150A), pretreated with 10% DMSO and PBS as a control or 10 μM Sm4 24 hours before the experiment, were suspended in Matrigel and injected s.c. into the backs of nude mice (n = 6 per group), with 2 implants per mouse. Data were collected for 2 implants in each of 6 mice, leading to an observation sample size of 12 per group. After 7 days of once-daily treatment with 25 mg/kg Sm4 or an equal volume of 10% DMSO and PBS as a control, the implants were removed, photographed, and sectioned for histology and IF staining. Implants from mice treated with 25 mg/kg/d Sm4 showed almost no vascularization macroscopically, whereas the implants of the PBS-treated control mice were vascularized (Figure 4, upper panel). Counting red blood cell–filled lumens in H&E-stained sections (Figure 4, middle panel), as well as anti–human CD31+ vessels (Figure 4, lower panel), revealed a significant reduction in total vessel density and human vessel density in the implants from mice treated with 25 mg/kg Sm4 once a day. We observed no effect of Sm4 treatment on the density of mouse CD31+ vessels in the Matrigel implants (Supplemental Figure 4A). We measured body weight and glucose levels daily before oral gavage. Sm4 treatment did not affect body weight or glucose levels when compared with mice treated with 10% DMSO and PBS (Supplemental Figure 4B). These results recapitulate the in vivo effects of 12.5 mg/kg R(+) propranolol and 12.5 mg/kg R(+) atenolol and support a role for SOX18 in IH vasculogenesis.

Figure 4 The orally active SOX18 inhibitor Sm4 suppresses vessel formation in a murine model for IH. HemSCs were pretreated with 10% DMSO in PBS or 10 μM Sm4 for 24 hours, suspended in Matrigel with 10% DMSO in PBS or 5 μM Sm4 and injected into nude mice, with 2 implants per mouse (n = 12). The mice were treated with 25 mg/kg Sm4 or an equivalent volume of 10% DMSO in PBS once a day by oral gavage. Matrigel implants harvested after 7 days are shown in the top panels. Scale bars: 10 mm. H&E staining (middle panels) and anti–human CD31 staining (red; lower panels) showed a significant reduction in vessel density in the implants from Sm4-treated mice compared with those from control mice. Nuclei were counterstained with DAPI (blue). Scale bars: 100 μm. Graphs show quantification of vessels/mm2 in the H&E-stained sections (top) and human CD31+ vessels/mm2 (bottom). P values were calculated by 2-tailed, unpaired Students’ t test. Data show the mean ± SD. Data were collected for 2 implants in each of 6 mice, leading to an observation sample size of 12 per group.

R(+) propranolol disrupts SOX18 transcriptional activity via a perturbation of chromatin binding dynamics and protein partner recruitment. To assess the effect of R(+) enantiomers on SOX18 transcriptional activity, we used an in vitro luciferase reporter gene fused to a synthetic human Vcam1 promoter fragment to provide a readout for SOX18 transcriptional activity (Figure 5 and ref. 39). We tested the effect of R(+) propranolol on the SOX18-dependent activation of Vcam1 promoter–driven luciferase activity, which decreased the SOX18-dependent transactivation of Vcam1 promoter activity by approximately 50% (Figure 5A.). Consistent with this result, propranolol and its R(+) enantiomer inhibited the endogenous mRNA expression of VCAM1 in the HemSC-to-EC differentiation assay (Figure 5B; for P values, see Supplemental Figure 5E). Sm4, a SOX18 inhibitor, served as a positive control (37, 38). The results from these assays showed that R(+) enantiomer of propranolol interfered with the transactivation of the SOX18 direct target gene VCAM1.

Figure 5 R(+) enantiomers disrupt SOX18 activity. (A) SOX18 activated the transcription of VCAM1 in COS-7 cells (luciferase reporter assay); R(+) propranolol (20 μM) inhibited SOX18-driven transcription. The means and SDs are as follows: VCAM1/SOX18, 3148 ± 688; VCAM1, 212 ± 24.8; VCAM1/SOX18 plus R(+) propranolol, 1934 ± 341. Statistical significance was determined by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test. (B) Expression of VCAM1 was increased by VEGF-B–induced endothelial differentiation of HemSCs from 2 IH tumor specimens. The SOX18 inhibitor Sm4, propranolol, and R(+) propranolol (each tested at 5 μM) reduced VCAM1 mRNA levels to those of undifferentiated HemSCs. mRNA transcript levels were determined by qPCR and standardized as described previously (76). Statistical significance was determined by 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test. P values are listed in the table in Supplemental Figure 5E. (C) Halo-tagged SOX18 chromatin binding dynamics and diffusion coefficients were measured by SMT in live HeLa cells in the absence or presence of R(+) propranolol. Trajectory density, diffusion coefficient frequency, and individual images show single-molecule tracks that are pseudocolored across the nucleus. Scale bars: 4 μm. **P < 0.005, by Welch’s t test on the basis of 4 technical replicates with 6 cells per replicate per condition (n ≥20 cells). (D) qPCR analysis of NOTCH1 in HemSCs isolated from 6 different IH specimens, differentiated for 8 days with VEGF-B and then treated for 2 hours with or without 20 μM R(+) propranolol. Three technical replicates were performed on the 6 biological replicates. ****P < 0.0001, by paired Student’s t test. (E and F) In the AlphaLISAScreen assay, racemic propranolol, racemic atenolol, and the respective R(+) enantiomers were tested at 20 μM for effects on SOX18:RBPJ (E) and SOX18:SOX18 (F) PPI. Statistical significance was determined by 1-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s post hoc test. P values can be found in the table in Supplemental Figure 5F. Data show the mean ± SEM. (G) A FFPE tissue section (5 μm) from a patient with IH (female, 5.5 months old, proliferating phase of IH, no propranolol treatment) was stained with anti-SOX18 (1:50, green), anti-RBPJ (1:50, red), and UEA I (1:50, white; to stain human ECs). DAPI (blue) was used to visualize nuclei. Yellow arrows point to double-positive cells (SOX18+RBPJ+). Scale bars: 50 μm.

In order to establish the proof of concept that R(+) propranolol directly engages with the SOX18 protein, we took advantage of a single-molecule tracking (SMT) assay (40, 41). This method uses highly inclined and laminated optical sheet (HILO) microscopy to assess the trajectory and dwell times of individual transcription factors on the chromatin at single-molecule resolution in real time in a living cell (40). Briefly, we transfected HeLa cells with a SOX18-HaloTag reporter protein to assess SOX18 chromatin binding dynamics and diffusion profiles. Two types of imaging acquisition were performed: (a) fast tracking (20 ms), which enabled us to identify free and bound fractions of SOX18 protein, and (b) slow tracking (500 ms), which enabled us to define 2 distinct types of behaviors within the bound population on the chromatin. These are referred to as either long dwell times, meaning specific binding, or short dwell times, meaning nonspecific binding. Long dwell times previously reported for SOX2 (40) typically range from 5 to 12 seconds and have been described as corresponding to the process of transcriptional regulation per se. By contrast, short dwell times (<1 second) relate to the gene search mechanism on the chromatin, whereby SOX2 surveys the genome to identify target genes. SOX18 chromatin binding dynamics has been characterized in depth using an imaging pipeline that takes advantage of SMT, number and brightness, and cross-correlation raster imaging spectroscopy (41). Here, we focused on the effect that R(+) propranolol has on SOX18 molecular behavior. We found that R(+) propranolol dramatically reduced the density of SOX18 trajectories in the cell nuclei observed (Figure 5C, left). This indicates that the compound engaged with SOX18 in living cells, impeding the transcription factor’s ability to survey the chromatin efficiently because of a lowered density of molecules within the bound fraction. In contrast, R(+) propranolol had no significant effect on SOX18 long- or short-lived dwell times or on the ratio of long-lived/short-lived dwell times (Supplemental Figure 5B). Further, after quantifying the diffusion coefficient of SOX18 (Figure 5C, right graph, and Supplemental Figure 5C), we observed a decrease in the number of trajectories in cells treated with R(+) propranolol (Figure 5C, right graph, PBS: 93,679; R(+) propranolol: 50,920; and Supplemental Figure 5A). Interestingly, R(+) propranolol did not give rise to a major shift in the ratio of bound to free populations (Supplemental Figure 5D), suggesting that this compound affects both the bound and the unbound fraction.

This observation of the interference in SOX18 chromatin-binding dynamics was paralleled by a marked transcriptional repression of its direct target gene NOTCH1. Following 2 hours of R(+) propranolol treatment (20 μM) of HemSCs on day 8 of differentiation, the level of NOTCH1 transcripts was reduced by approximately 60% (Figure 5D). Here, we established a temporal relationship, whereby the time necessary to drive changes in SOX18 molecular behavior is also sufficient to cause a perturbation of its transcriptional output. This suggests that compromising the ability of SOX18 to establish functional pools navigating the chromatin environment is an efficient molecular strategy to disrupt its transcriptional activity.

Previous work has reported that multiple disruptions of simultaneous protein-protein interactions (PPIs) with a small compound are an efficient means of inhibiting SOX18 activity. In particular, SOX18 dimer assembly and recruitment of recombinant signal binding protein for immunoglobulin κ J region (RBPJ) are 2 key PPIs that are interfered with by SOX18 small-molecule inhibitors (23, 37, 38). RBPJ is the main effector of NOTCH signaling and has been shown to be a specific SOX18 dimer protein partner (37, 38). The molecular role of the SOX18 dimer is particularly important in vascular development, since it defines a specific endothelial transcriptional signature (42). To gain molecular insights into propranolol’s mode of interference in SOX18, we next used a homogenous assay known as the AlphaLISA Screen to measure pairwise PPIs. We quantified AlphaScreen signal on both SOX18:RBPJ and SOX18:SOX18 protein pairs in the presence of propranolol, atenolol, and each R(+) enantiomer (Figure 5, E and F). In this assay, we used SOX18-FKBP rapamycin-binding protein (FKB) interaction as a negative control, since there is no interaction between these 2 proteins, and 100% of the binding activity (maximum AlphaScreen signal intensity) was defined in the DMSO control condition for either the SOX18 homodimer or the SOX18:RBPJ heterodimer. Racemic propranolol and racemic atenolol tested at 50 μM reduced SOX18:RBPJ dimer formation by 40%–45%; R(+) propranolol and R(+) atenolol showed comparable inhibition (Figure 5E). The same compounds showed 16%–30% inhibition of the SOX18:SOX18 homodimer (Figure 5E; for inhibition percentages and P values, see Supplemental Figure 5F). These in vitro results demonstrate that the R(+) enantiomers inhibited SOX18:RBPJ heterodimer formation and had a milder effect on SOX18 homodimer assembly. Altogether, the combination of SMT and protein interaction assays established a firm proof of concept of on-target engagement for R(+) propranolol on its molecular target, the SOX18 transcription factor.

To assess the physiological relevance of RBPJ in the context of hemangioma, we analyzed both RBPJ and SOX18 expression patterns in formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded (FFPE) sections from patients with IH. Our goals were to: (a) determine whether RBPJ colocalizes with SOX18 in IH vessels and (b) if SOX18+RBPJ+ cells are affected by propranolol therapy. Indeed, SOX18+ (green)/RBPJ+ (red) ECs (white) were detected in the proliferating phase of IH by IF (Figure 5G). Matching the treatment group with age at surgery revealed no significant differences in the number of SOX18+, RBPJ+, or SOX18+RBPJ+ cells in the age-matched cohort of 13 IH specimens from patients who received no pharmacologic therapy and 13 IH specimens from patients who received propranolol therapy (Supplemental Figure 6). Statistical comparisons of parameters were performed using multivariable median regression, while adjusting for treatment duration and clustering by matching ID in the analysis (43). These results show coexpression SOX18 and RBPJ but do not support an effect of propranolol therapy on the number of SOX18+ or RBPJ+ cells in IH. Importantly, this observation further validates in patients with IH the existence of a subset of cells in which SOX18:RBPJ is likely to be targeted by small-molecule inhibitors.

R(+) propranolol and R(+) atenolol inhibit IH vasculogenesis but not body weight or glucose levels. Next, we investigated whether the R(+) enantiomers have an effectiveness similar to that of propranolol at the dosage used in patients with IH and whether they differ in their side effect profiles. Therefore, we used the murine model described in Figure 1A to observe the effects of 12.5 mg/kg propranolol, 12.5 mg/kg R(+) propranolol, and 12.5 mg/kg R(+) atenolol administered twice a day. HemSCs (150A), pretreated with PBS as a control or 10 μM of the assigned treatment for 24 hours, were suspended in Matrigel with the assigned treatment drug or PBS as a control. The cell/Matrigel suspensions were injected s.c. into the backs of nude mice (n = 5 PBS control group mice, n = 4 propranolol-treated mice, n = 4 R(+) propranolol–treated mice, n = 5 R(+) atenolol–treated mice), with 2 implants per mouse. After 7 days of the assigned treatment or an equal volume of PBS as a control, the implants were removed, photographed, and sectioned for histology and IF staining. First, we observed a dose-dependent effect for R(+) atenolol: 12.5 mg/kg R(+) atenolol, compared with 5 mg/kg treatment (Figure 3), resulted in Matrigel implants with little to no vascularization macroscopically (Figure 6A, upper panel). Furthermore, quantification of the vessel density in H&E-stained (Figure 6A, middle panel) and anti–human CD31–stained (Figure 6A, lower panel) sections revealed fewer vessels (Figure 6B) than were seen with 5 mg/kg R(+) atenolol treatment (Figure 3B). Second, our findings demonstrate that 12.5 mg/kg R(+) atenolol was similar to 12.5 mg/kg R(+) propranolol and 12.5 mg/kg propranolol in preventing vessel formation in the murine IH model, as observed macroscopically (Figure 6A, upper panel) and confirmed by assessment of red blood cell–filled lumens in the H&E-stained sections (Figure 6A, middle panel) as well as by anti–human CD31 staining (Figure 6B, lower panel). All 3 treatment conditions showed a significant reduction of vessel density compared with that seen in the PBS-treated control mice (Figure 6B). Throughout the experiment, we measured body weight and glucose levels daily before the morning i.p. injections. Immunodeficient mice treated with propranolol, R(+) propranolol, or R(+) atenolol showed no change in body weight or glucose levels compared with the PBS-treated immunodeficient mice (Figure 6C). These findings show that both R(+) propranolol and R(+) atenolol were effective in reducing vasculogenesis in our model of IH. Both drugs acted in a dose-dependent manner without side effects related to antagonism on β2-adrenergic receptors, such as hypoglycemia or weight loss, in immunodeficient mice.