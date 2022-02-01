Sortilin drives hypertension by modulating sphingolipid/ceramide homeostasis and by triggering oxidative stress

At nanomolar concentrations, S1P elicits endothelium-dependent vasodilatation (via NO), whereas at higher concentrations (1–100 μM), reached for instance in the presence of thrombi, S1P induces vasoconstriction. Intriguingly, S1P3s are crucial in S1P-mediated vasoconstriction, as shown in experiments conducted in cerebral arteries from rodents (18); thus, S1PR signaling in the endothelium could counteract S1PR vasoconstriction mediated by VSMCs.

On the other hand, ceramide has been implicated in endothelial oxidative stress, growth inhibition, alterations of the cytoskeleton, senescence, and apoptosis; nonetheless, its exact role in the regulation of vascular tone remains debated. Despite some reports that have shown that ceramide could enhance eNOS expression and phosphorylation, substantial evidence indicates that ceramide is able to increase ROS production (both mitochondrial and cellular ROS), reduce NO bioavailability, facilitate the interaction of eNOS with its negative regulator caveolin-1, and potentiate the phosphorylation of eNOS at negative regulatory sites.

To rule out alterations in eNOS phosphorylation in the signaling pathway activated by sortilin, Di Pietro and colleagues cunningly measured eNOS phosphorylation at the activation site Ser1177 as well as at the inhibition site Thr494, finding no notable differences between human endothelial cells stimulated with acetylcholine alone and cells pretreated with sortilin for one hour (10). However, other eNOS phosphorylation sites were not explored, including the inhibitory sites Ser114, which is targeted by PKCε, and Tyr657, which is targeted by PYK2 (Figure 1). Remarkably, increased phosphorylation at any of these sites would not have contradicted the findings shown in the paper, inasmuch as both PKCε and PYK2 are downstream of the signaling pathway that follows S1P3 activation by S1P, and PYK2 can activate NOX2 (leading to increased ROS production) and at the same time is further activated by ROS (Figure 1). Moreover, Joel Karliner’s team had previously shown in a murine model of myocardial ischemic preconditioning that sphingosine kinase is a target of PKCε (19).