Targeting the ASMase/S1P pathway protects from sortilin-evoked vascular damage in hypertension

Reagents. To characterize intracellular signaling, HUVECs or mesenteric arteries were pretreated with the following before data were obtained: 100 μM tempol (Sigma-Aldrich, 176141) for 1 hour; 1.5 μM K145 (Sigma-Aldrich, SML1003) for 1 hour; 5 μM (2R, 3S, 4E)-N-methyl-5-(4′-pentylphenyl)-2-aminopent-4-ene-1,3-diol (SK1-I) (Enzo, BML-EI411) for 1 hour; 100 nM W146 (Sigma-Aldrich, W1020) for 30 minutes; 5 μM N-(4-chlorophenyl)-3,3-dimethyl-2-oxobutanimidic acid, 2-(4-chlorophenyl)hydrazide (TY52156) (Cayman Chemical, 19119) for 30 minutes; 30 μM NSC23766 (Tocris, 2161) coincubated with sortilin for 1 hour; 1.5 μM ML171 (Tocris, 4653) for 30 minutes; GSK2795039 (MCE, HY-18950) for 30 minutes; 50 μM gp91 ds-tat (ANASPEC, AS-63818) for 30 minutes; and 200 U/mL PEG-SOD (Sigma-Aldrich, S9549) for 1 hour. Plasma sortilin was measured using an ELISA kit (Elabscience, E-EL-H5414). Acidic sphingomyelinase activity was determined in human plasma samples and cell lysates by the Acidic Sphingomyelinase Assay Kit (Abcam, ab190554).

Mice. C57BL/6J and homozygous gp91phox–/– mice (B6.129S-Cybbtm1Din/J, stock no. 002365) were obtained from Charles River Laboratories and The Jackson Laboratories, respectively. S1P3-knockout mice were generated by Jerold Chun (Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute, La Jolla, California, USA). All experiments were conducted on 8-week-old male mice. We used C57BL/6J as WT and gp91phox–/– and S1P3–/– mice (both in a C57BL/6J background) on a regular diet. Animals were randomly divided into control and sortilin-treated groups and had free access to standard mouse chow and water. Mice were housed in groups (4–6 mice per cage) in a specific pathogen–free controlled environment under a normal 12-hour light/12-hour dark cycle.

Cell culture. HUVECs were obtained from the American Type Culture Collection (ATCC, PCS-100-010) and cultured in Vascular Cell Basal Medium (ATCC, PCS-100-030) supplemented with Endothelial Cell Growth Kit (ATCC, PCS-100-041) before experiments were performed. Cells were maintained at 37°C and 5% CO 2 in a humidified incubator. Before experiments, HUVECs were seeded in 24-well plates or 60 mm or 100 mm dishes and grown until 80% confluency.

Human subjects: Campania Salute Network. Seventy-one patients with hypertension (defined as diastolic BP [DBP] ≥90 mmHg and systolic BP [SBP] ≥140 mmHg or on the basis of use of antihypertensive medication) and 71 healthy donor control subjects belonging to the Campania Salute Network Registry (https://www.campaniasalute.com/) were studied. Campania Salute is an open registry collecting information from a network of general practitioners and community hospitals networked with the Hypertension Center of Federico II University Hospital (Naples). The database generation of the Campania Salute Network was approved by the Federico II University Hospital Ethic Committee.

Other plasma samples from the Campania Salute Network Registry were collected from a small cohort of subjects who underwent ankle-brachial index (ABI) measurement and Doppler examination. A total of 36 healthy donor control subjects and 36 hypertensive patients with no diagnosis of PAD were included in the analysis. All patients had no history of previous cardiovascular diseases, symptomatic heart failure, ischemic heart disease, atrial fibrillation, stroke, or cognitive dysfunction.

Moli-sani study. 289 plasma samples were collected from the biodata bank of the Moli-sani Study, a prospective cohort study established in 2005 to 2010 with an enrollment of 24,325 men and women (≥35 years of age) randomly recruited from the general population of Molise, a southern Mediterranean region in Italy (56). Nineteen hemolyzed samples were excluded from our analysis. A total of 270 patients were stratified into normotensive subjects (n = 89) and controlled (n = 91) or uncontrolled hypertensive subjects (n = 90), strictly matched and with no previous history of cardiovascular diseases. Hypertension was defined as controlled (SBP was <140 and DBP <90 mmHg with treatment) or uncontrolled (SBP was ≥140 and DBP ≥90 mmHg with treatment). All patients included in this study were not on statin therapy, which is known to influence circulating sortilin levels (57).

Vascular reactivity studies. Vascular reactivity studies were performed on second-order branches of the mesenteric artery, as previously described (58). Quantification of vasomotor response, BP, and molecular analyses were performed by a second individual who was blind to the genotype of the animal and/or the hypothesis that was being tested for each group. Vessels were isolated and dissected from fat and connective tissue in ice-cold Krebs solution and gassed with 95% O 2 and 5% CO 2 . Subsequently, arteries were mounted on a pressure myograph in organ chambers with Krebs solution and treated with increasing concentrations of U46619 (10–9 to 10–6 M) in order to obtain a similar level of precontraction in each ring (80% of initial KCl-induced contraction). Caution was taken to avoid damage to the endothelium; functional integrity of the endothelium was confirmed by the vasodilation response to acetylcholine (10–9 to 10–6 M). Vasorelaxation was expressed as a percentage reduction of U46619-induced contraction.

Gene silencing. Second-order branches of the mesenteric arterial tree were removed from C57BL/6 mice and transfected with PKCɛ siRNA (Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc., sc-36250); ASMase siRNA (Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc., sc-41651); SphK1 siRNA (Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc., sc-45446); SphK2 siRNA (Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc., sc-39226), or aCDase siRNA (Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc., sc-140807) and their relative scramble vectors for 6 hours as previously described (59). Vessels were placed in a Mulvany pressure system filled with Krebs solution supplemented with 20 μg of siRNA vector. All vessels were perfused at 100 mmHg for 1 hour and then at 60 mmHg for 5 hours. Endothelium-dependent and independent relaxation were assessed by measuring the dilatory responses of mesenteric arteries to cumulative concentrations of acetylcholine (from 10−9 M to 10−5 M) or nitroglycerin (from 10−9 M to 10−5 M) in vessels precontracted with U46619 at a dose necessary to obtain a similar level of precontraction (80% of initial KCl-evoked contraction) in each vessel (60). Values are reported as a percentage of lumen diameter change after exposure to the substance. Responses were tested before and after transfection with described plasmids, in the presence or absence of sortilin (2.5 ng/mL for 1 hour).

NO detection. NO production in response to different stimuli as reported in figure legends was assessed and imaged using 4-amino-5-methylamino-2′,7-difluorofluorescein diacetate (DAF-FM) (Invitrogen, D-23842) as previously described (58). Isolated mesenteric arteries were embedded in a freezing medium to obtain transverse sections. Cryostat-frozen cross sections (10 μm) were incubated with DAF-FM (12.5 μM) diluted in phosphate buffer with 0.4 mM CaCl 2 and incubated in a light-protected humidified chamber at 37°C for 1 hour. Slices were washed in PBS and then mounted on a glass slide for fluorescence microscopy. Images were acquired by fluorescence microscopy (Zeiss) and then analyzed using ImageJ software (developed by Wayne Rasband, NIH). The fluorescence intensity was calculated using integrated density (area × mean fluorescence) by measuring the mean optical fluorescence density.

To evaluate the nitrite level in the organ bath solution from the pressure myograph, we used 280i Nitric Oxide Analyzer (Sievers Instruments), as previously described (58). Briefly, prior to analysis, a mixture of glacial acetic acid and 1.0 mL of 0.5 M ascorbic acid was added to the purge bath to generate a calibration curve for nitrite. All samples were thawed in the dark just prior to analysis and kept on ice until injected. The concentration of nitrite in the samples was determined using the purge system of a Sievers Instruments model 280i nitric oxide analyzer. The specificity for both NO detection methods was confirmed by using the eNOS inhibitor N(ω)-nitro-l-arginine methyl ester (L-NAME) on mesenteric arteries (300 μmol/L for 30 minutes; Sigma-Aldrich, N5751).

Measurement of ROS production by sensitive fluorescent indicator dihydroethidium. Dihydroethidium (DHE) was used to evaluate the levels of oxidative stress in mesenteric arteries, HUVECs, and kidney cryosections. Vessels and kidney were immediately snap-frozen with OCT embedding compound in isopentane prechilled with liquid nitrogen, and transverse sections (7 or 10 μm) were produced using a cryostat (Leica CM1250). Sections were then incubated with 2 or 100 μmol/L DHE (Sigma-Aldrich, 309800) for 20 minutes at 37°C in a humidified chamber protected from light and then observed under a fluorescence microscope (Zeiss), as previously described (61). Fluorescence intensity was quantified as arbitrary units using ImageJ software.

To quantify O 2 − in HUVECs, we measured DHE fluorescence using a microplate reader. At the end of the treatments, cells were incubated with a final DHE concentration of 5 μM for 30 minutes. Fluorescence was determined, in duplicate, using a microplate reader at excitation and emission wavelengths of 490 and 570 nm, respectively.

Lipid peroxidation kit. The levels of lipid peroxidation in mouse plasma samples and kidney homogenate were determined by quantifying the concentration of malondialdehyde (MDA) using a commercially available assay kit (Sigma-Aldrich, MAK085). Absorbance was measured using an Infinite Pro M200 Tecan microplate reader at 532 nm.

Evaluation of NADPH-mediated O 2 − production. NOX-mediated superoxide radical (O 2 –) production was evaluated by using the lucigenin-enhanced chemiluminescence (ECL) assay, as previously described (62). After reaching confluence, HUVECs were washed with PBS, detached using 0.25% trypsin/EDTA (1 mmol/l), and resuspended in modified HEPES buffer containing 140 mmol/l NaCl, 5 mmol/l KCl, 0.8 mmol/l MgCl 2 , 1.8 mmol/l CaC l2 , 1 mmol/l Na 2 HPO 4 , 25 mmol/l HEPES, and 1% glucose, pH 7. Subsequently, cells were homogenized, and a total of 100 μg of extract was distributed on a 96-well microplate. Vessels were incubated in Krebs buffer and equilibrated for 30 minutes at 37°C.

Vessels were homogenized in a buffer containing protease inhibitors (20 mmol/L monobasic potassium phosphate, 1 mmol/L EGTA, 0.01 mmol/L aprotinin, 0.01 mmol/L leupeptin, 0.01 mmol/L pepstatin, 0.5 mmol/L phenylmethylsulfonyl fluoride, pH 7.0). Protein content was measured by the Bradford method. The reaction was started by the addition of NADPH (0.1 mmol/l) and lucigenin (5 μmol/l) to each well. Chemiluminescence was measured using Tecan Infinite Pro M200 multimode microplate at 37°C.

Flow cytometry. HUVEC single-cell suspensions were stained with mouse anti-human S1P3/EDG-3 PE-conjugated antibody (Monoclonal Mouse IgG2A, clone 776808, R&D Systems). After 30 minutes incubation at 4°C in the dark, cells were washed and resuspended in staining buffer (PBS 2% FBS) for flow cytometry acquisition and analysis using FACSVerse Flow Cytometer (BD Biosciences).

RT-qPCR analysis. Total RNA was extracted with TRI reagent (Sigma-Aldrich), quantified by NanoDrop 1000 spectrophotometer (Thermo Fisher Scientific), treated with DNase I (Invitrogen), and reverse transcribed using a SuperScript VILO Master Mix (Invitrogen, 11755500). Specific cDNAs were amplified and analyzed using a 7500 Real-Time PCR System (Applied Biosciences). Details of PCR primers for S1P3 (63), NOX2, NOX4, and GAPDH are provided in Supplemental Table 3. Quantification was performed using ΔCT calculation.

Immunofluorescence and confocal fluorescence imaging. Confluent HUVECs seeded onto 12 mm glass coverslips were pretreated with TY-52156 (30 minutes) inhibitor or vehicle (DMSO 0.02%) prior to sortilin and fixed with 4% paraformaldehyde in 0.1 M PBS buffer for 15 minutes at room temperature. Cells were permeabilized using PBS containing 0.005% saponin for 30 minutes and incubated overnight at 4°C with IgG primary rabbit polyclonal anti-rac1 (Abcam, anti-Rac1 antibody catalog ab97732), or anti–VE-cadherin (Abcam, catalog ab33168), followed by a 1-hour incubation with the secondary antibodies Alexa Fluor 488–conjugated anti-rabbit IgG (Invitrogen, catalog A11008) or DyLight 549–conjugated anti-rabbit IgG (Vector Laboratories, catalog DI-1549).

For immunofluorescence, frozen mesenteric artery sections (7 μm) were fixed in ice-cold acetone for 5 minutes at –20°C, air-dried, blocked (3% BSA and 5% donkey serum in PBS), and then incubated overnight at 4°C with one of the following primary antibodies: mouse monoclonal anti-CD68 antibody (Abcam, catalog ab955,clone KP1), rat monoclonal anti-monocyte plus macrophage MOMA-2 antibody (Abcam, catalog ab33451, clone MOMA-2), rabbit polyclonal anti–3-nitrotyrosine antibody (Millipore, catalog 06-284), and sheep polyclonal anti–vWF antibody (Abcam, catalog ab11713), the latter used as a VE marker. The arteries were washed several times with PBS and incubated again for 1 hour with the following secondary antibodies: DyLight 549–conjugated anti-mouse IgG (Vector Laboratories, catalog DI-2549), Alexa Fluor 555–conjugated anti-rat IgG (Southern Biotec, catalog 6430-32), DyLight 549–conjugated anti-rabbit IgG (Vector Laboratories, catalog DI-1549), and FITC-conjugated anti-sheep IgG (Thermo Fisher Scientific, catalog A16049). Images were acquired using a confocal laser-scanning fluorescence microscope TCS SP5 (Leica Microsystems). Nuclei were stained with DAPI.

Evans blue dye. The functional integrity of the endothelial layer of mesenteric arteries was also assessed 14 days after treatment with vehicle or sortilin using Evans blue dye (Sigma-Aldrich), as previously described (64). Briefly, 2% Evans blue dye solution diluted in saline was injected into the tail vein 30 minutes before euthanasia, followed by PBS perfusion. Images were captured with an LSM 510 microscope (Carl Zeiss MicroImaging).

Western blot. For total protein extraction, pooled mesenteric arteries or cells were lysed in a buffer containing 150 mmol/L NaCl, 50 mmol/L Tris-HCl (pH 8.5), 2 mmol/L EDTA, 1% v/v NP-40, 0.5 % w/v deoxycholate, 10 mmol/L NaF, 10 mM sodium pyrophosphate, 2 mmol/L PMSF, 2 g/ml leupeptin, and 2 g/ml aprotinin (pH 7.4). Lysates were then centrifuged at 38,000g for 30 minutes at 4°C to collect the supernatant. Protein concentration was measured using a dye-binding protein assay kit (Bio-Rad) and read with the spectrophotometer at a wavelength of 595 nm. Immunoblotting was performed as previously described (65), using the following antibodies: anti–phospho-eNOS serine 1177 (Enzo Life Sciences, catalog ALX-804-396-C100, clone 15E2); anti-phospho-eNOS-Thr494 (Cell Signaling Technology, catalog 9574); anti-eNOS (Cell Signaling Technology, catalog 9570); anti–β-actin (Abcam, mAb, catalog ab8226, clone mAbcam 8226); anti–phospho-protein-tyrosine kinase 2-β phospho-Tyr579 (PYK2B pY579) (Elabscience, catalog E-AB-21240); anti–phospho-PKCɛ Ser729 (Biorbyt, catalog orb315664); anti–PKCα (phospho T497) antibody (Abcam, catalog ab76016, clone EP2608Y); anti–PKC-PAN (Sigma-Aldrich, catalog SAB4502356); anti-ASMase (SMPD1; Biorbyt, catalog ORB214591); anti-S1P1 (Immunological Sciences, catalog AB-83739); anti-S1P3 (Elabscience, catalog E-AB-31267); anti-gp91phox (Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc., catalog sc-130543, clone 54.1); anti-SphK1 (Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc., catalog sc-365401, clone G-11); anti-SphK2 (MyBioSource, catalog MBS2518663); anti-aCDase (ASAH1; MyBioSource, catalog MBS1492517), and anti-active Rac1 (Rac1-GTP) (Neweast Bioscience, catalog 26903). Secondary antibodies were purchased from Amersham Life Sciences (GE Healthcare). Bands were visualized with ECL (Amersham Life Sciences) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Immunoblotting data were analyzed using ImageJ software to determine density of the bands. See complete unedited blots in the supplemental material.

Measurement of sphingolipids in cells. Confluent HUVECs (ATCC, PCS-100-010) were incubated with recombinant sortilin (2.5 ng/mL, 1 hour) diluted in Vascular Cell Basal Medium (ATCC, PCS-100-030) and supplemented with Endothelial Cell Growth Kit (ATCC, PCS-100-041). The culture medium and cell lysates were analyzed for extracellular S1P and intracellular ceramide content, respectively.

Sphingolipid analysis by LC-MS/MS. All solvents and additives were LCMS grade and purchased from Sigma-Aldrich. Internal standard of sphingosine-1-phosphate, ceramides C16, C18, and C24:1, and deuterated ceramide mix were purchased from Avanti Polar Lipids (Alabaster). For the extraction of sphingolipids, human plasma (20 μl) was diluted to 400 μL with Milli-Q water (Sigma-Aldrich), and 3 μl of the internal standard was added, after which samples were extracted by the addition of 400 μL of isopropanol/ethyl acetate 18/85 (v/v); the solution was vortexed for 20 seconds and centrifuged at 16,110 x g for 5 minutes. The upper organic phase was collected, while the aqueous phase was acidified with 20 μL of formic acid and reextracted with 400 μL of fresh isopropanol/ethyl acetate 18/85 (v/v%). The obtained solution was vortexed and centrifuged. The supernatants were pooled and dried under a gentle stream of nitrogen. For sphingolipid extraction, cell media (500 μL) was diluted with 1 mL isopropanol/ethyl acetate 18/85 (v/v%) and processed as described above. Samples were resolubilized with 150 μL of methanol and 1 mM HCOONH 4 plus 0.2% HCOOH (v/v). UHPLC-MS/MS analysis was carried out with a Shimadzu Nexera coupled online to a triple-quadrupole LCMS 8050 (Shimadzu) by an ESI source.

UHPLC-MS/MS conditions. Separation was performed on a Kinetex EVO C18, 150 mm × 2.1 mm, 2.6 μm (Phenomenex), at a flow rate of 0.5 mL/min, employing as mobile phase (a) ACN/H 2 O: 60/40 10 mM HCOONH 4 plus 0.1% HCOOH (v/v%) and (b) isopropanol/ACN 90/10 plus 0.1% HCOOH (v/v%) with the following gradient: 0 minutes, 5% b; 0 to 2.50 minutes, 50% b; 2.51 to 7 minutes, 50% to 99% b; isocratic for 2.50 minutes; returning to 5% in 4 minutes. 5 μL were injected. The ESI was operated in positive ionization. MS source parameters were as follows: interface temperature, 300°C; desolvation line temperature, 250°C; and heat block temperature, 400°C. Nebulizing gas, drying gas, and heating gas were set to 3, 10, and 10 L/min, respectively. MS/MS analysis of sphingolipids was performed in multiple reaction monitoring (MRM). The SRM transition of nonavailable ceramides was optimized in silico using the Lipid Creator tool in the freely available Skyline open source (66).

In vivo sortilin administration. To assess the acute effect of sortilin on BP control, mice received a single i.p. injection of sortilin (40 ng/mL, i.p.), and BP was measured every hour until 6 hours after injection. In another set of experiments, WT mice were injected with TY52156 (S1P3 antagonist, 3 mg/kg i.p.) or vehicle (DMSO, 0.05%) 2 hours after sortilin administration and BP was measured at the same time points. For chronic sortilin infusion, mice were treated with sortilin (40 ng/mL/d) or vehicle alone (saline solution 0.9%) via s.c. osmotic minipumps (ALZet 1002). For osmotic pump implantation, mice were anesthetized with 1.5% to 2% isoflurane. A 1 cm incision was made in the right dorsum. Then the pump containing recombinant sortilin protein or vehicle (saline solution, 0.9%) was inserted in 8-week-old WT, S1P3–/–, and gp91phox–/– male mice and the wound was closed with sutures. After implantation, mice were injected with carprofen (5 mg/kg, s.c.) as a postoperative analgesic. BP was measured every other day from day 0 to day 14 of vehicle or sortilin infusion. At the end of treatment, animals were sacrificed under terminal isoflurane anesthesia.

BP measurements in mice. BP was measured in conscious mice by the tail-cuff system (BP-2000, VisiTech Systems), as previously described (65), and by the telemetry system (DSI HD-X11, Data Science International). Briefly, animals were placed in a plastic chamber maintained at 34°C, and a cuff with a pneumatic pulse sensor was attached to the tail. For the tail-cuff system, mice were subjected to at least 7 days of training, and basal BP levels were recorded as the average of values determined on at least 3 days. For the telemetry method, BP measurement was performed on the basis of a protocol provided by Data Science International. Mice were anesthetized with isoflurane. After the left common carotid artery was isolated, the catheter that was connected to the transducer was introduced into the carotid and advanced toward the aortic arch. The transducer was implanted into the abdomen s.c. All procedures were completed under sterile conditions. Transmitters were detected by receiver platforms placed directly underneath the animals’ cages. Mice were allowed to recover for 1 week, and BP and heart rate before and during sortilin treatment were recorded continuously in freely moving animals. Data were recorded daily for 2 hours (10 am to 12 pm).

Evaluation of human endothelial function by endoPAT. Endothelial function was evaluated in patients from the Campania Salute Network project using the EndoPAT 2000 device (Itamar Medical Ltd.) for the determination of RHI, as previously described (29). Briefly, measurements were performed according to the manufacturer’s instructions and were calculated using a computerized automated algorithm (version 3.1.2) provided with the device. Brieﬂy, subjects were in a supine position for a minimum of 15 minutes before measurements in a quiet, temperature-controlled (21–24°C) room with dimmed lights. The subjects were asked to remain as still as possible and silent during the entire measurement period. Each recording consisted of 5 minutes of baseline measurement, 5 minutes of occlusion measurement, and 5 minutes of postocclusion measurement (hyperemic period). Occlusion of the brachial artery was performed on the nondominant, upper arm. The occlusion pressure was at least 60 mmHg above the SBP (minimally 200 mmHg and maximally 300 mmHg).

Vascular examination for assessment of PAD. ABI measurement and Doppler waveform analysis of ankle arteries were determined according to current guidelines (67). An ABI greater than or equal to 0.9 or less than 1.3 was considered normal. Hypertensive patients with clinical findings consistent with PAD were excluded from the analysis.

sNOX2-dp ELISA detection. NOX2 activation was measured in human plasma as sNOX2-dp with an ELISA method as previously reported (68). Briefly, the peptide was recognized by binding to a specific monoclonal antibody against the amino acidic sequence (aa 224–268) of the extra membrane portion of NOX2, which was released following platelet activation.

Enzyme activity was measured spectrophotometrically by increased absorbency at 450 nm. Since the increase in absorbency is directly proportional to the amount of sNOX2-dp of the unknown sample, the latter can be derived by interpolation from a reference curve generated in the same assay with reference standards of known concentrations of sNOX2-dp (0–200 pg/ml). Values were expressed as pg/ml; intraassay and interassay coefficients of variation were 8.95% and 9.01%, respectively.

Statistics. Data are represented as mean ± SD. The Shapiro-Wilk or Kolmogorov-Smirnov tests were used to evaluate the normality of distribution of investigated parameters. Two-sided unpaired Student’s t test was performed for comparisons between 2 independent groups. One-way ANOVA (with Bonferroni’s correction) or, when normality tests failed, nonparametric Kruskal-Wallis test (with Dunn’s multiple comparison) was used for comparisons of multiple means. Two-way ANOVA (with Bonferroni’s correction) was used for comparisons of concentration-response curves. Two-way repeated measurements (RM) ANOVA (with Bonferroni’s correction for comparison of multiple means) was used to calculate statistical significance of BP measurements in mice. Fisher’s exact test or, where appropriate, χ2 test was used for comparison of categorical data between study subjects. Pearson’s correlation analysis was used to measure the degree of correlation between 2 variables. The gradient of linear model and its 95% CI have been calculated to verify whether there was a statistically significant difference between the 2 variables. A P value of less than 0.05 was considered significant. To verify whether there was an effect of antihypertensive drugs on sortilin plasma levels, N-way factorial ANOVA was performed with a significance level of 0.05. Statistical analysis was performed with GraphPad Prism software (version 8.0, GraphPad Software), and MATLAB software (version R2019b, The Mathwork Inc.). Effect sizes and their confidence intervals were calculated with the MATLAB-based Measures-of-Effect-Size-toolbox (69).

Study approval. Mouse studies were carried out in accordance with the Guide for the Care and Use of Laboratory Animals (National Academies Press, 2011) and were approved by the IRCCS INM Neuromed review board (no. 1070/2015 PR). All human data were collected in accordance with the Declaration of Helsinki and with local Ethics Committee (University of Naples, Naples Italy and Catholic University of Rome, Rome, Italy) approval. We included individuals from two prospective Italian studies, The Campania Salute Network Study (University of Naples Federico II, Naples, Italy; permit number 16/14) and the Moli-sani Study (Catholic University of Rome, Rome, Italy; permit number P99, A.931/03-138-04/C.E./2004). Written, informed consent was obtained from all included participants.