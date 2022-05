Cross-species genetic screens identify transglutaminase 5 as a regulator of polyglutamine-expanded ataxin-1

Pooled shRNA screen in ATXN1 reporter cells. Based on the functional categorization of target genes, the shRNAs targeting 7787 genes consist of 8 libraries referred to as chromatin, enzyme, GPCR, ion channel, transporter, ubiquitin, others, and kinase/phosphatase. shRNA screens of these libraries (except for the ubiquitin library) were performed in this study. The ubiquitin screen results were reanalyzed from Lee et al. (15) using a new bioinformatic pipeline together with the other 7 libraries as described below and compared with Drosophila screen hits. ATXN1 reporter cells that expressed a bicistronic transgene (mRFP-ATXN1[82Q]-IRES-YFP) were transduced in 150 mm dishes with retrovirus of each shRNA library at an MOI of 0.3 to give 1000× representation of the individual library of shRNA in the pool. After 24 hours, the transduced cells were selected by puromycin (1 μg/mL) for 6 days and further cultured for 3 days. The cells were trypsinized and sorted on a Sony SH800 sorter. The cells with the 5% highest or 5% lowest RFP/YFP ratio were collected into 15 mL conical tubes to over 100× representation and frozen. In parallel, non-sorted bulk cell populations were also collected by trypsinization and frozen. The above procedures were performed in quadruplicate and 12 samples (low 1–4, bulk 1–4, and high 1–4) in each library were prepared for Illumina sequencing. Genomic DNAs from these samples were extracted using the DNeasy blood and tissue kit (QIAGEN, 69506). The shRNA sequences in each sample were amplified with the ForAmp1 and RevAmp1 primers (See the Supplemental Table 7 for the sequences) and cleaned up using AMPure XP beads (Beckman Coulter, A63881) following the manufacturer’s protocol. Another round of PCR was performed to add indices to the amplified shRNA sequences of the 12 samples in each library using Nextera Index kit (Illumina, FC-121-1011), and then cleaned up. This amplicon (339 bp) was purified by Pippin prep (Saga Science). Illumina sequencing libraries were created using the Nextera XT DNA Library Prep kit and sequenced on a HiSeq 2500 System (Illumina). The sequencing data of the 7 shRNA libraries together with the data from ubiquitin library in Lee et al. (15) were analyzed through the standard-alone pipeline of CRISPRcloud (https://github.com/LiuzLab/CRISPRcloud-standalone) (54, 55). First, the index barcode sequences were quantified by using the parameter values: params.adapt = ′TAGTGAAGCCACAGATGTAT′, params.err_trim = 0.1, and params.mismatch = 2. Each sequence read was trimmed and aligned to the corresponding index barcode via cutadapt (doi:10.14806/ej.17.1.200) and bitap algorithm (doi:10.1145/135239.135244). This generated shRNA read count matrices (Supplemental Data 1) that were used for statistical analysis. The enrichment of every shRNA in “high” or “low” compared with the bulk control was tested by inverted beta-binomial test (56). Taking all shRNAs targeting each gene into account, we scored each gene’s potential to regulate ATXN1 by calculating hit ratio (the proportion of shRNAs that call their target gene a positive or negative regulator of ATXN1), directional score (the inter-shRNA consistency in enrichment vs. depletion), and conflict (the presence of enrichment or depletion in both the low and high populations) (54). The genes with hit ratio 0.2 or higher, directional score 0.7 or higher, and conflict 0.2 or less were filtered-in and prioritized based on the number of the enriched shRNAs in the low group. The top ranked genes in each library were selected for validation.

Drosophila methods. For the druggable genome screen in Drosophila eyes, we identified the Drosophila homologs of human genes using the Blast algorithm applied to protein sequences, applying a cutoff e-value of E-10 (1102 Drosophila genes corresponding to 2144 human homologs). We obtained all the available fly lines expressing inducible shRNA for each gene in the Vienna Drosophila Resource Center (VDRC) repository (http://stockcenter.vdrc.at/control/main). Animals were crossed and raised at 28°C. The fly line that expresses ATXN1[82Q] in the eyes [w, UAS-ATXN1[82Q](F7); GMR-GAL4; +] was used as previously described (13, 29). The shRNA screen of the 8 libraries except for the kinase/phosphatase library was performed in this study, and the screen hits of kinase/phosphatase in Park et al. (13) together with the hits from the 7 other libraries were compared with our cell-based screen hits. For Tg shRNA strains, we used fly lines 85403, 65086, and 15787 from the Bloomington Drosophila Stock Center (https://bdsc.indiana.edu/) in addition to the VDRC shRNA fly lines. The eyes were imaged either using a scanning electron microscope or a Leica MZ16 imaging system for fresh eyes as previously described (15). For the Drosophila motor performance assay, we used an automated data acquisition system and the fly line that expresses ATXN1[82Q] in the CNS [w, UAS-ATXN1[82Q](F7); Nrv2-GAL4; +] as previously described (15). Briefly, animals were tapped on a vial at 7-second intervals and videos were recorded while the animals were climbing. The videos were processed using a custom software program to calculate the average speed of the animals in each vial. This process was done 5 times per replicate in each day. Ten females were used in each replicate and 4 replicates were tested per genotype. For statistical analysis, linear mixed-effect model ANOVA was used across the indicated genotypes.

Production, titration and infection of retrovirus, lentivirus, and AAV9. The retrovirus used in the shRNA screen was produced in HEK293T cells by transfecting pMSCV-library, Gag/Pol, and VSV-G plasmids using TransIT-293 transfection reagent (Mirus Bio LLC). Supernatants containing the virus were collected at 72 hours after the transfection and filtered by 0.45 μm polyethersulfone (PES) filter. For transducing the virus, polybrene (8 μg/mL) was added to the supernatants and the mixture was added on cell culture media dropwise. For titering the retrovirus, Daoy cells cultured in a 24-well plate were transduced with serially diluted virus. On the next day, the cells were selected by puromycin (1 μg/mL) for 3 days and the number of surviving cell colonies was counted.

Lentivirus was produced in HEK293T cells by transfecting lentiviral plasmids: pGIPZ for shRNA (Supplemental Table 4) and W118-1 (Addgene plasmid 17452) for overexpression and helper plasmids (pMD2.G and psPAX2) using TransIT-293 reagent. Supernatants containing lentivirus were collected at 72 hours after transfection. After filtrating the supernatant with 0.45 μm PES filter, the virus was concentrated using Lenti-X concentrator (Takara Bio Inc.) following the manufacturer’s protocol. For transduction, lentivirus was added into media with an MOI of 5–10 and 20 for overexpression and knockdown, respectively. For titering the lentivirus, HEK293T cells were cultured in a 24-well plate and transduced with serially diluted virus. Three days later, the number of fluorescent colonies were counted.

AAV9 was produced as described (15). HEK293T cells were transfected with pAAV-CBA-YFP-miR-E, AAV9 packaging, and AAV helper plasmids using TransIT-293 reagent and incubated for 72 hours. After scraping, the transfected cells and media were transferred together into a new tube and then separated by centrifugation. The virus in the media was pelleted by adding polyethylene glycol (final concentration 8%) and centrifugation and resuspended in PBS-MK buffer (1× PBS, 1 mM MgCl 2 , 2.5 mM KCl). The virus in the cell pellet was extracted by 2 cycles of freezing and thawing in freezing buffer (0.15 M NaCl; 50 mM Tris, pH 8.0). After removing cell debris by centrifugation, the virus extracted from the cells and media were merged and loaded onto iodixanol gradient (15%, 25%, 40%, and 60%) in an OptiSeal polypropylene tube (Beckman Coulter, 361625). The tube was ultracentrifuged and the 40% iodixanol layer was collected. The iodixanol was removed by adding PBS-MK buffer and centrifugal filtration using MWCO 100 kDa filters (MilliporeSigma, UFC910024). Titer of the virus was measured by qRT-PCR in which serially diluted pAAV-CBA-YFP-miR-E plasmids were used for standards.

Protein extraction and Western blot. A half of mouse cerebellum was immersed in 1 mL of cold cell lysis buffer (CLB; 0.5% Triton X-100, 50 mM Tris-HCl [pH 7.4], 150 mM NaCl) supplemented with protease inhibitor and phosphatase inhibitor cocktail (GenDEPOT, P3100-020 and P3200-020, respectively) and homogenized with 1 mL syringe fitted with a 22G needle and then with a 27G needle. After centrifugation at 16,000g at 4°C for 15 minutes, the supernatant was transferred into a new tube. For extracting proteins from fly heads, 50 μL of CLB was added to 8–16 fly heads from each genotype. The heads were ground by pellet pestle, spun down, and the supernatant was transferred into new tubes. Proteins from cultured cells were extracted by aspirating culture media and adding CLB onto cells (100, 200, 400 μL per well in a 24-, 12-, and 6-well plates, respectively). After scraping the cells, the lysate was transferred into new tubes and spun down. The supernatant was transferred into new test tubes. Protein lysates extracted from the 3 different sources were subjected to BCA assay using Pierce BCA Protein Assay kit (Thermo Fisher Scientific, 23225), and loading samples were made from the equal amount of protein from each lysate and NuPAGE LDS sample buffer supplemented with 5% 2-ME. The loading samples were then boiled at 95°C for 10 minutes and cooled down at room temperature. The protein samples were run in NuPAGE 4%–12% Bis-Tris protein gel with MES or MOPS running buffer or in 3%–8% Tris-acetate gels (Invitrogen) with tris-acetate running buffer, followed by wet transfer to a nitrocellulose membrane (0.2 μm) within Tris-glycine transfer buffer. If required, total protein was stained using the Revert 700 total protein stain kits (LI-COR, P/N 926), following the manufacturer’s protocol. After blocking the membrane in 5% skim milk in TBST, primary antibodies were applied as follows: ATXN1 (in-house, 11750 and 534), pS776 ATXN1 (in-house, PN1248), Flag (Sigma-Aldrich, F1804 and F7425), V5 (Invitrogen, R960-25), LacZ (DSHB, 40-1a), GAPDH (Advanced ImmunoChemical Inc., MAb 6C5), β3-TUB (Sigma-Aldrich, T8578), fly Actin (Thermo Fisher Scientific, ICN691001), ZBTB7B (Cell Signaling Technology, 13205S), TG2 (R&D Systems, AF4376), TG5 (Novus Biologicals, NBP2-94524), and oligomers (in-house, F11G3). After washing, HRP-conjugated secondary antibodies were applied in 5% skim milk in TBST and fluorophore-conjugated antibodies were applied in 3% BSA in TBST. Following wash, chemiluminescence was induced by ECL (GE Healthcare, RPN2236) and imaged by Image-Quant LAS 4000 imager (GE Healthcare), and fluorescence was scanned by Odyssey CLx imager (LI-COR).

Custom ELISA. Six biological replicates were performed for all procedures. Transgenic Daoy cells (2000 cells/well) were seeded in a 96-well plate in growth media (DMEM, 10% FBS, 1% antibiotic-antimycotic) and incubated for 20 hours until cells reached 30% confluency. The cells were transduced with the lentivirus listed in Supplemental Table 4 at the MOI of 20 and incubated for 24 hours, followed by puromycin selection (1 μg/mL) for 2 days. One-third of the cells were subcultured into a new 96-well plate in the growth media with puromycin (1 μg/mL) and incubated for 3 days, followed by another subculture into a new 96-well plate in media without puromycin and incubation for 3 days. CLB (50 μL/well) was added and the plate was orbitally shaken for 15 minutes on ice. Ten microliters of lysate from each well were used for BCA assay as described above, and the concentration of each lysate was adjusted to 5–10 ng/μL range by diluting 20 to 25-fold in a new round bottom 96-well plate. The ultra-sensitive ABC peroxidase rabbit IgG staining kit (Thermo Fisher Scientific, 32504) was used for ELISA. The diluted lysate (7 μL/well) and serially diluted ATXN1 standards (purified from E. coli as described below) were transferred into a flat-bottom 96-well plate containing antigen-coating buffer (50 mM NaHCO 3 , pH 9.6, 93 μL/well) and incubated at 4°C with gentle orbital shaking for overnight. The plate was emptied and washed 3 times with wash buffer (0.05% Tween 20 and 0.1% BSA in PBS, 200 μL/well). Wells were blocked for 1 hour with blocking buffer (1% normal goat serum in 1× PBS, 200 μL/well), and ATXN1 antibody was applied (affinity purified 11750 diluted into 1:6k in the blocking buffer, 200 μL/well) at room temperature for 1 hour. The plate was washed 3 times, followed by application of a biotinylated rabbit secondary antibody (45 μL in 10 mL of blocking buffer, 100 μL/well) incubated at room temperature for 45 minutes. Wells were washed 3 times and ABC reagent (prepared 30 min earlier) was added (100 μL/well) and incubated at room temperature for 30 minutes. Wells were washed 3 times and TMB ELISA substrate (Thermo Fisher Scientific, 34022, 100 μL/well) was added and incubated in the dark for 25 minutes to develop colors. Stop solution (1.5 M H 2 SO 4 , 100 μL/well) was then added and absorbance was measured using a microplate reader at 450 nm.

Culturing iPSC-derived neurons from patients with SCA1. iPSCs derived from patients with SCA1 were first induced into NPCs and differentiated into neurons (15). Briefly, NPCs were seeded in a Cultrex-coated T75 flask within NIM (1:1 mixture of DMEM/F12 and neurobasal with B27, N2, and GlutaMAX [2 mM]) supplemented with FGF2 (20 ng/mL) and incubated for 3 days. The cells were further incubated for 4 days within NIM without FGF2, and differentiated within NDM (Neurobasal with B27; GlutaMAX, 2 mM; BDNF, 20 ng/mL; GDNF, 10 ng/mL; NT-3, 10 ng/mL; db-cAMP, 100 μM; and ascorbic acid, 200 μM) for 14 days with exchange of media every 48 hours. The differentiated neurons were then passaged with trypsin into 24-well plates. To transduce neurons, virus was added into the media on the next day of passaging, and neurons were incubated for 9 days with full exchange of media in every 3 days. For inhibitor treatment, neurons were treated with LDN-27219 (Tocris, 4602) at 72 hours after passaging and incubated for 3 days.

Immunostaining of patient iPSC-derived neurons and Daoy cells. The patient iPSC-derived neurons were prepared by seeding NPCs in Cultrex-coated Millicell EZ Slide 8-well glass (EMD Millipore, PEZGS0816; 2,000 cells/well) and differentiating them for 3 weeks as described above. Daoy cells expressing mRFP-ATXN1 were plated in Millicell EZ Slide 8-well glass and transduced with lentivirus carrying TGM5-V5 or TGM2-V5 ORF for 72 hours. After fixing the cells with 4% PFA for 10 minutes at room temperature, the cells were washed, permeabilized with 0.3% PBST for 15 minutes, and blocked with 2% normal goat serum (NGS) or normal donkey serum (NDS) in 0.3% PBST for 1 hour. Primary antibodies for MAP2 (Abcam, ab5392, 1:5000), VGLUT1 (Sigma-Aldrich, AMAB91041, 1:200), GABA (Sigma-Aldrich, A2052, 1:200), V5 (Invitrogen, R960-25, 1:100), and/or TG2 (R&D Systems, AF4376, 1:500) were applied in blocking solution for 2 hours at room temperature and washed with 0.3% PBST. After incubating with secondary antibodies conjugated with fluorophores (Invitrogen, A-21449, A-21424, A-11008, A-11029, and/or A-11015 1:1000) for 1 hour at room temperature, the cells were washed and counterstained with DAPI (1 g/mL) for 5 minutes and mounted on a slide glass with Vectashield mounting medium (Vector laboratories, H-1400). Fluorescent images were taken with Nikon Eclipse Ti2-E confocal microscopy.

Animal husbandry. Mice were housed at room temperature with 12-hour light/12-hour dark cycle and were given water and standard rodent diet ad libitum. Atxn1154Q/2Q mice were previously described (30) and maintained on a C57BL/6 background.

Stereotaxic injection of AAV9 into deep cerebellar nuclei. The heads of 12-week-old SCA1 mice (mixed sex) anesthetized with isoflurane were fixed in stereotaxic frames. The skin on the head was disinfected and incised to expose the skull. Four spots above the cerebellum were marked and drilled to expose the cerebellum. AAV was loaded into 10 μL Hamilton syringe fitted with 32G needle and 1.5 μL (30 billion genome copies) of the virus was injected at a 0.15 μL/min flow rate into each of the 4 coordinates (x, y, z) derived from bregma: left/right (–/+1.75, –6.2, –2.1), middle anterior/posterior (0, –6.2/–6.8, –1.4). After the injection, the needle was held for 5 minutes before it was pulled out of the cerebellum. The incision was stitched, and the operated mouse was daily monitored. The mice were dissected 4 weeks after the injection, and fluorescence from the transduced cerebellum was imaged by Leica M80HD stereo microscope.

ATXN1 stability assay. Inducible transgenic Daoy cell lines expressing Fl-ATXN1[82Q], Fl-ATXN1[30Q], or Fl-ATXN1[2Q] were previously established (57). These cells were plated in a 6-well plate and transduced with lentivirus carrying shTGM2, shTGM5, or shControl, followed by puromycin selection (1 μg/mL) for 3 days. The selected cells were seeded in 24-well plates (20,000 cells/well) within growth media. The next day, ATXN1 expression was induced by applying doxycycline (300 ng/mL, Sigma-Aldrich, D9891) for 48 hours. The induction was terminated by exchanging the media into growth media without doxycycline, and cells were collected every 6 hours until 30 hours after the media change. Protein was extracted from the cells and ATXN1 levels were measured by Western blot with anti-flag antibody (Sigma-Aldrich, F1804).

In vitro TG assay. For the TG assay of ATXN1[82Q], 1 μg of purified human ATXN1[82Q] was mixed with 250 ng of normal or boiled (95°C for 3 minutes) recombinant human TG2 (R&D Systems, 4376) with or without cystamine (Tocris, 4981, final concentration: 40 mM) or LDN-27219 (Tocris, 4602, final concentration: 2 mM) to inhibit Tg activity in TG assay buffer (25 mM Tris-HCl, 5 mM CaCl 2 , pH 8) supplemented with protease inhibitor cocktail. For the TG assay of ATXN1 with different polyQ-length, 1 μg of purified human ATXN1[2Q], ATXN1[30Q], or ATXN1[82Q] was mixed with 250 ng of recombinant human TG2 in the TG assay buffer supplemented with protease inhibitor cocktail. Total volume of the reaction mixture was 50 μL, and the final concentration of urea was 300 mM. The reaction mixture was incubated at 30°C for an hour with gentle shaking. For terminating TG reaction, NuPAGE LDS sample buffer (4×) was added into reaction mixture and boiled at 95°C for 15 minutes. For Western blot, samples were cooled at room temperature, loaded onto 3%–8% Tris-acetate gels and steps were performed as described above.

Western blot of ATXN1 HMW species from Triton X-100–soluble and –insoluble fraction after knockdown or overexpression of TG. For overexpression of TG, WT HEK293T cells were plated in a 6-well plate (800,000 cells/well). The next day, 200 ng of pcDNA1.1 ATXN1[82Q] and W118-1 lacZ, TGM5, or TGM2 vectors were cotransfected via TransIT-293 transfection reagent. For knockdown of TG, HEK293T cells were transduced with lentivirus generated from pGIPZ shTGM5 or shControl for 3 days and underwent puromycin selection (1 μg/mL) for 3 days. These cells were seeded in a 6-well plate (800,000 cells/well) and transfected with 500 ng of pcDNA1.1 ATXN1[82Q] vector using TransIT-293 transfection reagent. Transfected cells were allowed to grow for 48 hours and lysed by applying 300 μL of CLB. The cells were then scraped, and the lysates were transferred into a Beckman Coulter VWR tube (BK357448), followed by ultracentrifugation at 110,000g with TLA-110 rotor for 30 minutes at 4°C. Triton X-100–soluble supernatant was carefully transferred and quantified by BCA assay as described above. Samples were used at equal concentration in NuPAGE LDS sample buffer with 2-ME and boiled at 95°C for 10 minutes. Triton X-100–insoluble pellets were washed with 1 mL of CLB and ultracentrifuged down as previously. After removing all the supernatant, 1× NuPAGE LDS sample buffer with 2-ME that was diluted with CLB from the original 4× concentration was added onto each pellet with the volume in proportion to the protein concentration of each corresponding Triton X-100–soluble supernatant (minimum volume was 400 μL). The pellets were dispersed by pipetting, boiled for 15 minutes, and probe-sonicated (40 pulses, output 2.5, duty cycle 30%) using a sonicator (Branson Sonifier 450). Both Triton X-100–soluble and –insoluble samples were loaded onto 3%–8% Tris-acetate gels into the 1:1 or 1:2 volume ratio, and Western blot was performed as described above.

IF staining of human brain tissues. The slides from paraffin-embedded postmortem human cerebellum and pons were deparaffinized and rehydrated by serially immersing them in xylene and 100%, 90%, and 80% ethanol. The slides were washed with PBS and antigens were retrieved in 10 mM sodium citrate buffer (pH 6.0) at 95°C in a steamer. The slides were washed again with PBS and blocked with a blocking solution (0.2% Triton X-100, 10% normal horse serum [NHS] in PBS) for 1 hour at room temperature. Primary antibodies were applied in 10% NGS in PBS (150 μL/slide) overnight at 4°C. The list of the primary antibodies and dilution ratios are as follows: anti-ATXN1 11NQ (in-house, 1:500), anti-polyglutamine 1C2 (EMD Millipore, MAB1574, 1:200), anti-TG2 (R&D Systems, AF4376, 1:500), anti-TG5 (Novus Biologicals, NBP2-94524, 1:50) anti-MAP2 (Abcam, ab5392, 1:5000), anti-calbindin D-28K (Swant, 300, 1:1000). After wash with PBS, fluorophore-conjugated secondary antibodies in PBS supplemented with 1× TrueBlack Plus Lipofuscin Autofluorescence Quencher (Biotium, 23014) were applied for 2 hours at room temperature. After wash with PBS, the slides were mounted with Vectashield mounting medium with DAPI (Vector laboratories, H-1800) and imaged with Nikon Eclipse Ti2-E confocal microscopy.

Statistics. Statistical tests for simple comparisons (2-tailed Student’s t test) and multiple comparisons (1-way or 2-way ANOVA) were performed using GraphPad Prism 9 software according to experimental design. For the post hoc analysis, either Dunnett’s test (comparing every mean to a control mean) or Tukey’s test (comparing every mean with every other mean) was used unless otherwise specified. P values of less than 0.05 were considered significant.

Study approval. All experiments performed with mice and postmortem human tissues were approved by the IACUC (AN-1013) and IRB (H-1020) at Baylor College of Medicine, respectively. The slides of paraffin-embedded cerebellum and pons derived from 3 patients with SCA1 and 3 individuals as the control group were obtained from the University of Florida and University of Michigan Brain Bank, respectively, following the protocols approved by the respective research ethics boards. Postmortem brain tissues were deposited in each brain bank with written, informed consent from individual donors or their legal representatives. Anonymity of donors was assured by the IRBs at the University of Florida (UF) and University of Michigan.