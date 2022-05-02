Cross-species genetic screens identify transglutaminase 5 as a regulator of polyglutamine-expanded ataxin-1

Cross-species screen reveals regulators of mutant ATXN1 levels. To identify potential drug targets that posttranslationally regulate ATXN1 protein levels, we performed a cross-species screen of 7787 genes that encode potentially druggable targets in human cells and 1102 Drosophila genes corresponding to 2144 human homologs in Drosophila (Figure 1, A and B). In the cell-based screen, we used an ATXN1 reporter Daoy (human cerebellar medulloblastoma) cell line that expressed a bicistronic transgene (mRFP-ATXN1[82Q]-IRES-YFP) to monitor human mutant ATXN1[82Q] levels by measuring the red to yellow fluorescent protein (RFP/YFP) ratio (Figure 1A) (13). These reporter cells were transduced with a pooled library of shRNAs (~10 shRNAs/gene), and cells displaying a decrease (5% lowest) or increase (5% highest) in the RFP/YFP ratio were collected by FACS. After extracting genomic DNA and amplifying hairpin sequences, the relative abundance of individual shRNA in the sorted cells compared with the non-sorted bulk control was identified by next-generation sequencing. We classified the shRNAs into suppressors and enhancers — suppressors were the shRNAs enriched in the cells with the 5% lowest or depleted in the cells with the 5% highest RFP/YFP ratio, whereas enhancers were the shRNAs enriched in the cells with the 5% highest or depleted in the cells with the 5% lowest RFP/YFP ratio. For the screen in Drosophila eyes, we used a fly model that expressed human mutant ATXN1[82Q] in their eyes via the UAS/GAL4 system. These flies display degeneration of external eye structure in proportion to the expression levels of ATXN1[82Q] (29) (Figure 1B). We crossed these flies with Drosophila RNAi lines targeting 2144 human homologs. The shRNAs that ameliorated or exacerbated the eye degeneration were defined as suppressors and enhancers, respectively. Finally, deconvoluting the genes targeted by the suppressors and enhancers from the 2 independent screens revealed the positive and negative ATXN1 regulators, respectively. The regulators identified from the cell-based screen were filtered and ranked (see Methods, Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI156616DS1), followed by overlap with the regulators identified from the Drosophila screen (Figure 1C and Supplemental Table 2). Among the 2 groups of ATXN1 regulators, we focused on positive regulators because their inhibition may provide a therapeutic opportunity for SCA1 by decreasing mutant ATXN1. We selected 156 genes for validation, including 70 genes that were shared in both screens and 86 genes that were the top scored hits in the cell-based screen.

Figure 1 Cross-species screen of druggable genes reveals potential regulators of ATXN1. (A) Schematic representation of the cell-based screen. ATXN1 reporter cells produce RFP-ATXN1[82Q] and YFP from the same transcript through separate translation processes. ATXN1[82Q] levels are monitored by RFP/YFP ratio whereby YFP normalizes ATXN1 levels. After retroviral transduction of the reporter cells with pooled shRNA libraries targeting 7787 genes, cells were subjected to FACS to collect the cells with the lowest 5% and highest 5% RFP/YFP ratio. Genomic DNAs of these cells were extracted, and Illumina sequencing revealed relative enrichment of each shRNA in the sorted cells compared with the non-sorted bulk population. Identifying the genes targeted by the enriched or depleted shRNAs in each group revealed regulators of ATXN1 protein levels, which were filtered and prioritized (see Methods). (B) A diagram for modifier screen in Drosophila. Ectopic expression of human mutant ATXN1[82Q] in Drosophila eyes induces retinal degeneration. This fly was crossed with shRNA fly lines that target 1102 Drosophila genes corresponding to 2144 human homologs for identifying genes that suppress or exacerbate external eye phenotype. (C) The number of genes that overlapped between cell-based screen and Drosophila-based screen. The 156 positive regulators, including 70 genes that overlapped in the 2 screens and 86 top cell screen hits were selected for validation (See Methods for criteria applied). (D) A diagram for tiered validation of potential ATXN1 regulators. The number of genes before and after each validation step is displayed. (E) Summary of ATXN1[82Q] ELISA result presented as averaged percentage changes of ATXN1[82Q] levels after knockdown of 156 genes by 3 shRNAs in the ATXN1 reporter cells. MSK1 and ATXN1 were included as positive controls. (F) A representative ATXN1[82Q] ELISA result after knockdown of the genes that belong to the “others” and ”kinase/phosphatase” libraries. Individual bar displays ATXN1 levels of each shRNA. Blue-colored genes are selected for next validations. Data shown as mean ± SD, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001, 1-way ANOVA, post hoc Dunnett’s test.

These 156 genes were validated in a stepwise manner (Figure 1D and Supplemental Table 3). First, we knocked down the 156 regulators individually in the ATXN1 reporter cells by transducing with 3 new shRNAs per gene (Supplemental Table 4) and measured the ATXN1[82Q] protein levels by ELISA (Figure 1E). As expected, most of the genes (143/156) behaved as positive ATXN1 regulators, i.e., their knockdown decreased ATXN1[82Q] levels. Encouragingly, knockdown of over half of them (85/156) decreased ATXN1[82Q] to a greater extent than knockdown of MSK1, a verified ATXN1 regulator that was used as a positive control (Figure 1E), revealing the soundness of our screen. We monitored the effect of individual shRNAs on ATXN1[82Q] levels and selected 93 genes that had at least one shRNA that significantly decreased ATXN1[82Q] and the other shRNA that showed a downward trend of ATXN1[82Q] levels (Figure 1F and Supplemental Figure 1). Next, these 93 genes were individually knocked down in WT Daoy cells via lentiviral transduction of shRNAs (2 shRNAs/gene, Supplemental Table 5). We measured endogenous ATXN1 levels by Western blot analysis and monitored target gene knockdown using quantitative real-time PCR (qRT-PCR) (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 2; see complete unedited blots in the supplemental material). Sixty-five genes were selected based on the following criteria: upon significant knockdown of target genes, (1) at least one shRNA significantly reduced ATXN1 or (2) two shRNAs showed a downward trend of ATXN1, with one of them decreasing ATXN1 by over 15%.

Figure 2 Validation of ATXN1 regulators in Daoy cells and iPSC-derived neurons from patients with SCA1. (A) Representative Western blot analysis of endogenous ATXN1 and qRT-PCR results of target genes after knockdown of 93 genes for 9 days in WT Daoy cells. ATXN1 shRNA was used as positive control. Data shown as mean ± SD, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001, 1-way ANOVA, post hoc Dunnett’s test for left graphs; Tukey’s test for right graphs. Blue-colored genes selected for further validation. (B) Culturing scheme of patient iPSC-derived neurons. iPSCs were first differentiated into NPCs, and then differentiated into neurons by incubating NPCs in NIM and NDM. (C) Immunofluorescent (IF) image of MAP2, VGLUT1, and GABA in the iPSC-derived neurons from patients with SCA1 after 3 weeks of differentiation. Scale bar: 50 μm. (D) Representative Western blot analysis of mutant and WT ATXN1, and qRT-PCR results of target genes and ATXN1 after knockdown of ATXN1 regulators for 9 days in iPSC-derived neurons from patients with SCA1. Blue-colored genes are validated ATXN1 regulators. Data shown as mean ± SD, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001, 1-way ANOVA, post hoc Dunnett’s test for the left and right graphs; Tukey’s test for the middle graphs.

TGM5, IRAK1, SRPK3, and STK16 regulate ATXN1 in iPSC-derived neurons from patients with SCA1 and SCA1 animal models. To narrow down our candidate regulators, we investigated 43 out of the 65 genes based on absence of toxicity upon lentiviral transduction of shRNAs in iPSC-derived neurons from patients with SCA1, which expressed WT ATXN1[33Q] and mutant ATXN1[46Q]. The iPSCs were first differentiated into neural progenitor cells (NPCs), and then differentiated into neurons by incubating them serially in neural induction medium (NIM) and neural differentiation medium (NDM) (Figure 2B). Immunofluorescent (IF) staining revealed that most of the differentiated neurons were VGLUT1+ excitatory neurons (Figure 2C). After inhibiting target genes for 9 days by lentiviral transduction of shRNA (2 shRNA/gene, Supplemental Table 5), ATXN1 protein, mRNA, and target gene mRNA levels were measured. Given that the cell-based screen was designed to identify posttranslational regulators of ATXN1, we selected 22 genes that when inhibited, reduced total ATXN1 protein levels without changing ATXN1 mRNA, but for 3 of these genes, the knockdown was not confirmed (Supplemental Table 6, Figure 2D, and Supplemental Figure 3; see complete unedited blots in the supplemental material).

To prioritize the 22 genes, we revisited and interrogated the original cell-based screen data to identify paralogs that are positive ATXN1 regulators, checked for phenotypic rescue in 2 different Drosophila SCA1 models, and measured increases of ATXN1 levels after overexpressing them in iPSC-derived neurons from patients with SCA1 (Supplemental Table 6, Figure 3, A and B, Supplemental Figure 4, A–C, and Supplemental Figure 5). Based on these approaches, we selected TGM5 and 3 kinases (IRAK1, SRPK3, and STK16) given the consistency of their effects on ATXN1 levels in multiple assays.

Figure 3 Validation of TGM5, IRAK1, SRPK3, and STK16 in SCA1 animal models. (A) Scanning electron microscopy images of Drosophila eyes expressing human ATXN1[82Q] with knockdown of Drosophila homologs of TGM5, IRAK1, SRPK3, or STK16. Scale bar: 100 μm in the top images; 10 μm in the bottom images. (B) Effect of TGM5 or STK16 knockdown on the motor performance of Drosophila SCA1 model expressing ATXN1[82Q] in the CNS. Data shown as mean ± SEM, *P < 0.05, linear mixed-effect model ANOVA. (C) Schematic representation for stereotaxic injection of adeno-associated virus serotype 9 (AAV9) carrying shRNAs into the cerebella of adult SCA1 mice (left), and representative fluorescence brain images with or without bright field taken after 4 weeks of the injection (right). Scale bar: 2 mm. (D) Western blot analysis of WT and mutant ATXN1 in the cerebella of SCA1 mice after the knockdown of Stk16, Tgm5, Irak1, or Srpk3 using 3 different shRNAs. Data shown as mean ± SD, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001; 1-way ANOVA was performed in ATXN1[2Q] and ATXN1[154Q] separately. Post hoc Dunnett’s test; 2-tailed t test was used for comparing ATXN1[2Q] and ATXN1[154Q]. (E) qRT-PCR data of the mRNA levels of the 4 genes knocked down in D. Data shown as mean ± SD, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001, 1-way ANOVA, post hoc Tukey’s test.

We then investigated whether our prioritized targets regulate ATXN1 protein levels in the brain in an SCA1 mouse model. This mouse model has a polyQ-expanded Atxn1 allele knocked into the endogenous locus (Atxn1154Q/2Q) and faithfully recapitulates features of SCA1, including motor deficits, breathing difficulties, and short lifespan (30). We performed stereotaxic injections of adeno-associated virus serotype 9 (AAV9) that carried shRNAs targeting each gene into the cerebella of the adult SCA1 mice. The virus was injected into 4 sites in the cerebellum to transduce the whole cerebellum, as visualized by the entire cerebellar YFP expression (Figure 3C). Individual knockdown of all 4 genes significantly decreased both mutant and WT ATXN1 protein levels (Figure 3, D and E). Notably, knockdown of Tgm5 decreased mutant ATXN1[154Q] to a greater extent than WT ATXN1[2Q], suggesting that TG5 preferentially regulated the polyQ-expanded ATXN1 over the WT protein.

We selected TG5 for further mechanistic studies for the following reasons: (1) most of the TG5 paralogs were predicted to be potential positive regulators of ATXN1 (Supplemental Table 6); (2) knockdown of TG5 remarkably suppressed the ATXN1[82Q]-induced fly eye degeneration (Figure 3A) and significantly improved motor deficits in fruit flies that express human ATXN1[82Q] in the CNS (31), as evident by the increase in their climbing speed (Figure 3B); and (3) TG5 showed preferential regulation of mutant ATXN1 in the SCA1 mouse brain (Figure 3D; see complete unedited blots in the supplemental material). In addition, overexpression studies in iPSC-derived neurons from patients with SCA1 revealed that though TGM5 was not successfully expressed, the overexpression of its paralogs TGM2 and TGM6 whose neuronal function and/or levels are well-known to contribute to polyQ-expansion disorders, such as Huntington’s disease or SCA35 (32–35), significantly increased total ATXN1 protein levels without changing mRNA levels, suggesting that TGMs regulated ATXN1 posttranslationally (Supplemental Figure 5; see complete unedited blots in the supplemental material).

Catalytically active TGs directly regulate mutant ATXN1 levels and stability. The human genome has 8 TGMs that encode catalytically active TGs. Given that 6 catalytically active TGs are predicted to be positive regulators of ATXN1 in our cell-based screen (Figure 4A), we hypothesized that the enzymatic activities of TGs regulate mutant ATXN1 levels. Among the 6 TGMs, TGM5 had the highest net number of the suppressor shRNAs that reduced ATXN1 levels. We also studied TGM2, even though it had the lowest net number of the suppressor shRNA, because it is one of the most well-characterized TGs (20) and could cross-link ATXN1 (25). Notably, knockdown of TG2 or applying TG2 inhibitor LDN-27219 that blocks cross-linking activity (36) decreased ATXN1 levels in the patient iPSC-derived neurons (Figure 4, B and C; see complete unedited blots in the supplemental material). In addition, overexpression of WT TG2 and TG5, but not their catalytically inactive mutant C277S (37), increased ATXN1 in the patient iPSC-derived neurons and ATXN1 reporter cells, respectively (Figure 4, D and E; see complete unedited blots in the supplemental material). Altogether, these data suggest that not only TG5 but TG2 can regulate ATXN1 levels, and that this regulation is dependent on cross-linking activity of the enzymes. We next tested whether TG5 and TG2 could directly interact with ATXN1 using co-IP and IF. Both ATXN1[30Q] and ATXN1[82Q] were coimmunoprecipitated with TG5 or TG2 to a similar degree when they were coexpressed in HEK293T cells (Figure 4F; see complete unedited blots in the supplemental material). Moreover, overexpressed TG5 or TG2 colocalized with ATXN1[82Q] in the nuclei of Daoy cells expressing ATXN1[82Q], suggesting that the 2 TGs can physically interact with nuclear ATXN1 (Figure 4G).

Figure 4 TGs regulate mutant ATXN1 levels and stability via their catalytic activity. (A) Cell screen data of the genes that encode catalytically active TG. Positive and negative regulators are colored with green and pink, respectively. Color scale is based on the net number of suppressor shRNAs and represented next to the table. (B) Western blot analysis of ATXN1 levels after knockdown of TG2 for 9 days in iPSC-derived neurons from patients with SCA1. Data shown as mean ±SD, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001, 1-way ANOVA, post hoc Dunnett’s test. (C) Western blot analysis of ATXN1 levels after a treatment with TG2 inhibitor (LDN-27219) for 3 days on iPSC-derived neurons from patients with SCA1. Data shown as mean ± SD, **P < 0.01, 1-way ANOVA, post hoc Dunnett’s test. (D) Western blot analysis of ATXN1 levels after overexpression of either WT or catalytically inactive mutant TG2 in patient iPSC-derived neurons for 9 days. Data shown as mean ± SD, *P < 0.05, 1-way ANOVA, post hoc Tukey’s test. (E) Western blot analysis of ATXN1 levels after overexpression of either WT or catalytically inactive mutant TG5 in ATXN1 reporter cells for 3 days. Data shown as mean ± SD, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001, 1-way ANOVA, post hoc Tukey’s test. (F) Co-IP results of ATXN1[82Q] and ATXN1[30Q] with TG5 (top) or TG2 (bottom) in the HEK293T cells co-overexpressing ATXN1 and TG. V5-tagged TG5 or TG2 were pulled down and flag-tagged ATXN1 was immunoblotted. (G) Representative IF images of ATXN1[82Q] and TG5 (top) or TG2 (bottom) in Daoy cells overexpressing ATXN1[82Q] and TG5/2. Note that the 2 proteins colocalize. Scale bar: 20 μm. (H) Stability assay of inducibly expressed ATXN1 with different polyQ-length in Daoy cells expressing shTGM2 or shControl. After a 48-hour doxycycline treatment for inducing ATXN1 expression, media was exchanged into growth media without doxycycline, and cells were collected every 6 hours until 30 hours after the media change. Data shown as mean ± SD, *P < 0.05, ****P < 0.0001, 2-way ANOVA, post hoc Dunnett’s test.

We next asked whether TGs can regulate ATXN1 stability using Daoy cell lines that stably express shTGM2 or shTGM5 and inducibly express ATXN1[82Q], ATXN1[30Q], or ATXN1[2Q]. After inducing ATXN1 expression for 48 hours, we stopped the induction and measured ATXN1 protein levels every 6 hours. Interestingly, while mutant ATXN1[82Q] levels decreased faster in the cells expressing shTGM2 or shTGM5 than the cells expressing shControl, neither the WT ATXN1[30Q] nor the shorter polyQ ATXN1[2Q] did, suggesting that both TG2 and TG5 specifically regulated the polyQ-expanded ATXN1 stability (Figure 4H and Supplemental Figure 6A; see complete unedited blots in the supplemental material).

TGs preferentially cross-link mutant ATXN1 and regulate its solubility and oligomerization. To investigate a mechanism by which the catalytic activity of TG regulates ATXN1, we tested whether TG could cross-link ATXN1 into high MW (HMW) species by performing an in vitro TG assay between the mutant ATXN1[82Q] purified from E. coli and recombinant human TG2 (Figure 5A and Supplemental Figure 6B; see complete unedited blots in the supplemental material). We found that ATXN1[82Q] was cross-linked into the HMW species when it was incubated with TG2 but not with the boiled inactive enzyme. In addition, depleting calcium that is required for cross-linking activity of TG or applying TG inhibitors, such as cystamine (pan-TG inhibitor) or LDN-27219 (TG2 inhibitor) (38), clearly reduced the ATXN1 HMW species, indicating that TG catalyzes ATXN1 cross-linking via its enzymatic activity. We next investigated whether this cross-linking is dependent on the polyQ length. In vitro TG assay of ATXN1 with different polyQ length clearly showed that ATXN1[82Q] produced a much larger proportion of HMW species (84%) than ATXN1[30Q] (37%) and ATXN1[2Q] (35%) (Figure 5B, lane 10–12 and lane 15–17; see complete unedited blots in the supplemental material), suggesting that the polyQ-expanded ATXN1[82Q] was more preferentially cross-linked by TG than the unexpanded ATXN1 proteins. To determine whether WT ATXN1 can suppress the cross-linking activity of TG on the polyQ-expanded ATXN1[82Q], we added the same amount of ATXN1[2Q] or ATXN1[30Q] onto ATXN1[82Q] (lane 13–14). Notably, the addition of WT ATXN1 significantly decreased the proportion of HMW species compared with the ATXN1[82Q] alone (lane 12 and 15), suggesting that in the context of the mutant ATXN1, WT ATXN1 can be protective against generation of the HMW species by TG.

Figure 5 TGs preferentially cross-link mutant ATXN1 and regulate its solubility and oligomerization. (A) In vitro TG assay of ATXN1[82Q] with recombinant human TG2 under various conditions: with normal or heat-inactivated enzyme; with or without Ca2+ ion, pan-TG inhibitor cystamine (40 mM), or TG2-specific inhibitor LDN-27219 (2 mM). The proportion of ATXN1 high MW (HMW) species in each lane represented in bottom graph. Data shown as mean ± SD, ****P < 0.0001, 1-way ANOVA, post hoc Dunnett’s test. (B) In vitro TG assay of ATXN1[82Q], ATXN1[30Q], and ATXN1[2Q] with recombinant human TG2. Either 1× (+) dose or 2× (++) doses of ATXN1 was used for the reaction. The proportion of ATXN1 HMW species in lane 10–17 represented in bottom graph. Data shown as mean ± SD, ****P < 0.0001, 1-way ANOVA, post hoc Tukey’s test. (C) Western blot analysis of Triton X-100–soluble or –insoluble ATXN1 HMW species and monomer extracted from HEK293T cells overexpressing ATXN1[82Q] and TG5 or LacZ. Empty, empty vector; LacZ, overexpression control. Triton X-100–insoluble ATXN1 (HMW species + monomer) to Triton X-100–soluble ATXN1 (monomer) ratio in each overexpression group represented in bottom right graph. Asterisk indicates nonspecific bands. Data shown as mean ± SD, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001, 2-tailed t test for bottom right graph; 1-way ANOVA for other graphs with post hoc Dunnett’s test. (D) Western blot analysis of Triton X-100–soluble or –insoluble ATXN1 HMW species and monomer extracted from HEK293T cells overexpressing ATXN1[82Q] and shRNA against TG5. Triton X-100–insoluble ATXN1 (HMW species + monomer) to Triton X-100–soluble ATXN1 (monomer) ratio in each experimental group represented in middle right graph. Data shown as mean ± SD, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001, 1-way ANOVA, post hoc Dunnett’s test. (E) Western blot analysis of soluble ATXN1 oligomers in cerebellar lysate of WT mice and SCA1 mice expressing shTgm5 (same lysate in Figure 3D) using oligomer-specific F11G3 antibody. Data shown as mean ± SD, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ****P < 0.0001, 1-way ANOVA, post hoc Dunnett’s test.

Next, we tested whether TG-mediated cross-linking of ATXN1 can change its solubility within cells by performing a Western blot analysis of ATXN1 in Triton X-100–soluble and –insoluble protein fractions from HEK293T cells that overexpressed either TG5 or TG2 with ATXN1[82Q] (Figure 5C and Supplemental Figure 6C; see complete unedited blots in the supplemental material). Compared with the LacZ overexpression control, the overexpression of TG5 or TG2 significantly increased the Triton X-100–insoluble ATXN1 monomers and HMW species but not the Triton X-100–soluble ATXN1 monomers, thereby increasing the Triton X-100–insoluble to soluble ATXN1 ratio. Consistent with this, knockdown of TG5 in HEK293T cells overexpressing ATXN1[82Q] significantly decreased the Triton X-100–insoluble ATXN1 monomers and HMW species, with little or no changes in the levels of Triton X-100–soluble ATXN1 monomers (Figure 5D; see complete unedited blots in the supplemental material). Concomitantly, the ratio of total Triton X-100–insoluble to soluble ATXN1 decreased, suggesting that TG can transform the soluble ATXN1 monomers into the insoluble monomers and HMW species.

Mutant ATXN1 forms soluble oligomers that mediate neuronal toxicity (39, 40). These oligomers can be detected by the conformational anti-oligomer antibody F11G3 in human cells and mouse brain tissue. To investigate whether TG5 regulates mutant ATXN1[154Q]-driven oligomer levels in the SCA1 mouse cerebellum, we performed a Western blot of the oligomers in nonreducing condition using F11G3 antibody from the same cerebellar lysates in Figure 3D where the TG5 was knocked down. The levels of the ATXN1 oligomers were dramatically reduced upon knockdown of TG5, even to a greater extent than the knockdown of ATXN1, suggesting that TG5 is critical to mediate mutant ATXN1-driven protein oligomerization in the adult SCA1 mouse cerebellum (Figure 5E; see complete unedited blots in the supplemental material). Taken together, our data suggest that TG preferentially cross-linked mutant ATXN1 and regulated its solubility and oligomerization in vivo.

Tg regulates mutant ATXN1 levels and toxicity in Drosophila. In contrast to humans with 8 catalytically active TGM genes, Drosophila has only 1 Tg gene, making it a useful model organism to study genetic interaction between Tg and ATXN1 by manipulating a single Tg without inducing any potential compensatory effect from other paralogs. Therefore, we investigated whether Tg could modulate mutant ATXN1 levels and its toxicity in Drosophila SCA1 models. Knockdown of Tg by 2 different shRNAs decreased ATXN1[82Q] protein levels in the Drosophila eyes that expressed ATXN1[82Q], whereas overexpression of the Tg increased the ATXN1[82Q] protein, without changing ATXN1 mRNA levels in both cases (Figure 6, A and B; see complete unedited blots in the supplemental material). Consistent with the ATXN1 protein level changes, knockdown of Tg ameliorated ommatidial degeneration, whereas its overexpression exacerbated the degeneration by forming black necrotic patches extensively on the eye surface (Figure 3A and Figure 6C). In addition, knockdown of Tg rescued motor deficits by increasing climbing speed, whereas its overexpression reduced the climbing speed in Drosophila that expressed ATXN1[82Q] in the CNS (Figure 6, D and E). These results suggest that Tg regulated mutant ATXN1 levels and its toxicity in vivo, raising its potential as a therapeutic target for SCA1.

Figure 6 Tg modulates mutant ATXN1 and its toxicity in Drosophila SCA1 models. (A) Western blot and qRT-PCR analyses of ATXN1[82Q] protein and mRNA levels after the knockdown of Tg with 2 different shRNAs in Drosophila eyes expressing ATXN1[82Q]. Knockdown of Tg was confirmed by qRT-PCR (bottom right). Protein lysates were extracted from the pooled 16 fly heads per genotype. Data shown as mean ± SD, *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001, 1-way ANOVA, post hoc Dunnett’s test. (B) Western blot and qRT-PCR analyses of ATXN1[82Q] protein and mRNA levels after overexpression of Tg in Drosophila eyes expressing ATXN1[82Q]. Overexpression of Tg was confirmed by qRT-PCR (bottom right). Protein lysates were extracted from the pooled 8 fly heads per genotype. Data shown as mean ± SD, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001, 1-way ANOVA, post hoc Dunnett’s test. (C) Representative images of Drosophila eyes showing external organization of the ommatidia from negative control and flies expressing ATXN1[82Q] together with Tg or control shRNA. Note the severely degenerated eye with black necrotic patches upon the coexpression of Tg and ATXN1[82Q]. Scale bar: 100 μm in the top images; 50 μm in the bottom images. (D) Effect of Tg knockdown and (E) effect of Tg overexpression on the motor performance of Drosophila SCA1 model expressing ATXN1[82Q] in the CNS. Data shown as mean ± SEM, *P < 0.05, linear mixed-effect model ANOVA.

TG5 resides in the nuclei of neurons and colocalizes with NIs of mutant ATXN1 in brain tissue from patients with SCA1. We investigated whether TG5 or TG2 could colocalize with NIs of ATXN1 in the SCA1 patient pons and cerebellum, the affected brain regions in SCA1. ATXN1 NIs were clearly stained by IF using ATXN1 antibody (11NQ) or polyglutamine antibody (1C2) in the specific population of MAP2+ neurons with large nuclei in the pons of patients with SCA1, but not in the control (Figure 7A). Both TG5 and TG2 were highly expressed in the soma of the pons neurons that showed ATXN1 NIs (Figure 7B). However, we observed colocalizations of the NIs only with TG5 (in 14.6% of NIs), but not with TG2, suggesting that TG5 may directly regulate ATXN1 NIs, whereas TG2 may not (Figure 7, B and C). In contrast to the pons, we could not find neurons that had ATXN1 NIs in the cerebellum of patients with SCA1 (data are not shown), which is consistent with a previous report (41). Instead, we investigated expression of the 2 TGs in the Purkinje cells that are one of the most vulnerable neuronal populations in SCA1. In the control cerebellum, both TG5 and TG2 were highly expressed in the calbindin 1+ Purkinje cells, where they mostly resided outside of the nuclei (Figure 7, D and E). However, in the cerebellum of patients with SCA1, TG5 and TG2 displayed different localization in that TG5 resided both inside and outside of the nuclei in most (76.6%) of the Purkinje cells, whereas TG2 remained outside of the nuclei. Considering that ATXN1 is a nuclear protein whose functions in the nucleus drive neuronal toxicity (42), these data collectively suggest that TG5 was more directly involved in modulating nuclear ATXN1 and SCA1 pathogenesis compared with TG2.