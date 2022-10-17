Impaired TIGIT expression on B cells drives circulating follicular helper T cell expansion in multiple sclerosis

Decreased TIGIT induction in MS-derived memory B cells after CD40L and IL-21 stimulation. We first compared in vitro–stimulated B cells between patients with MS and control individuals by examining mRNA expression levels. Since memory B cells comprise the majority of B cells in CSF (25–27), we focused on conventional CD20+CD27+ memory B cells. Memory B cells have direct contact with T cells, particularly follicular helper T (Tfh) cells, where they become reactivated (28–30). To model the help of Tfh cells in vitro, CD20+CD27+ MS patient–derived memory B cells (n = 8 patients) and control donor–derived memory B cells (n = 9 donors) were stimulated with CD40L and IL-21, and gene expression was evaluated by bulk RNA-Seq analysis. We identified 178 DEGs (|log 2 fold change [FC]| >0.5, FDR < 0.1) between MS patient– and healthy control–derived memory B cells based on their gene expression profiles (Figure 1A). Compared with the healthy control–derived memory B cells, 84 genes were significantly upregulated and 94 genes were downregulated in memory B cells from patients with MS (Figure 1B). Ingenuity Pathway Analysis (IPA) showed that the difference in gene expression between MS patient and healthy control cells was related to cell/cell signaling pathways (Figure 1C). The expression levels of molecules including LAIR1, SIT1, and ITGAV, which are related to cell-cell interactions, were validated by quantitative PCR (qPCR) (Figure 1D). These data suggest that the activated signatures of memory B cells induced by CD40 and IL-21 signaling were different between patients with MS and healthy control individuals.

Figure 1 TIGIT is downregulated on memory B cells in MS. (A–C) Sorted CD20+CD27+ memory B cells from patients with MS (n = 8) and healthy donors (HD) (n = 9) were cultured with CD40L and IL-21 for 2 days, and RNA-Seq was performed. (A) Heatmap of DEGs (|log 2 FC| >0.5, FDR < 0.1) in patients with MS and healthy donors. (B) Volcano plot depicting DEGs in memory B cells. Red dots represent significantly upregulated genes in MS-derived memory B cells, and blue dots represent significantly downregulated genes. Genes whose location is categorized as “plasma membrane” by IPA software are labeled. (C) IPA was performed to identify signatures related to altered molecular and cellular functions. Functions whose –log (Benjamini-Hochberg [B-H] P value) values were greater than 1.8 are shown. (D–F) Sorted CD20+CD27+ memory B cells from patients with MS and healthy donors (n = 12 each) were cultured with CD40L and IL-21 for 2 days. Gene expression was measured relative to B2M by qPCR (D and E). Representative flow data for TIGIT expression (F, left) and proportion of TIGIT+ cells (F, right). mB, memory B cells. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM and were evaluated by 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test (D–F). FSC-W, forward scatter width.

Given the important role of TIGIT expression on B cells in maintaining CNS tolerance in murine models (31), we focused on the significant downregulation of TIGIT on MS patient–derived memory B cells (log 2 FC = –0.54, FDR = 0.01). We validated the decrease in expression of TIGIT by qPCR and flow cytometry (Figure 1, E and F). As PVR (also known as CD155) and NECTIN2 (also known as CD112) both bind the coinhibitory receptor TIGIT and the activating receptor CD226 (also known as DNAM-1) (14), we examined the expression of CD226 on B cells and found no difference between patients with MS and healthy controls (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI156254DS1). Moreover, no correlations were detected between the proportion of TIGIT+ B cells and demographic variables such as sex and age or disease activity and disease duration (Supplemental Figure 1, B–E). Thus, TIGIT expression on activated memory B cells was significantly downregulated in patients with MS, irrespective of background. The impaired signature in patients with MS, together with the regulatory role of TIGIT on B cells in a murine model of disease, suggests that the induction of TIGIT conferred the immunosuppressive signature on B cells.

TIGIT+ B cells are distinct from IL-10–producing B cells. Given that TIGIT contributes to IL-10 production in T cells (14, 32, 33) and TIGIT+ human B cells express more IL-10 after CpG (TLR9) stimulation (34), we reasoned that TIGIT expression could be overlapped with IL-10 production on human B cells after CD40L and IL-21 stimulation. To our surprise, the TIGIT+ cell population was highly distinct from the IL-10+ population, and the frequencies of TIGIT+IL-10+ B cells were negligible (Figure 2, A and B). To better understand the differences between TIGIT+ B cells and IL-10–producing B cells, we analyzed gene expression patterns using RNA-Seq (Figure 2C). Principal component analysis (PCA) placed TIGIT+IL-10– (TIGIT+) B cells, TIGIT–IL-10+ (IL-10+) B cells, and TIGIT–IL-10– (double-negative [DN]) B cells as distinctive cell populations, underlying their unique gene profile (Figure 2D). Of particular interest, the patterns of trafficking molecules, cytokines, and chemokines expressed by TIGIT+ B cells were distinct from those of IL-10+ B cells and DN B cells (Figure 2E). Moreover, PDCD1 (also known as PD-1) and CD226, but not BTLA or NT5E (also known as CD73), mRNAs were highly expressed in TIGIT+ B cells (Figure 2E). Although not all TIGIT+ B cells coexpressed PD-1 or CD226, flow cytometric analysis showed higher expression levels of these molecules in TIGIT+ B cells than in TIGIT– B cells (Figure 2F). HAVCR2 (also known as TIM3) also had a trend toward higher expression in TIGIT+ B cells (log 2 FC = 0.30, FDR = 0.14, compared with DN cells), whereas HAVCR1 (also known as TIM1) was not detected on B cells, diverging from observations in mice (16). TIGIT+ B cells expressed higher IL2RA (also known as CD25) but lower CD69 and FCER2 (also known as CD23) mRNA levels, indicating that TIGIT+ B cells were not simply in a more activated state than the other cell subsets (Figure 2E). Intriguingly, TIGIT+ B cells also produced more FGL2 than did TIGIT– B cells, which are known immunosuppressive molecules in Tregs (33) (Figure 2G). In total, these data suggest that the TIGIT+ B cells were not related to the IL-10–producing B cells and had a distinct pattern of gene expression.

Figure 2 TIGIT is clearly separated from IL-10 expression. (A) Representative flow data of TIGIT and IL-10 expression in CD40L+IL-21–stimulated memory B cells. (B) The proportions of TIGIT+IL-10+, TIGIT+IL-10–, and TIGIT–IL-10+ (n = 23) cells were evaluated by 2-way ANOVA with Dunn’s multiple-comparison test. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. (C) Experimental workflow for RNA-Seq with DN (TIGIT–IL-10–) cells, TIGIT (TIGIT+IL-10–) cells, and IL-10 (TIGIT–IL-10+) cells. (D) PCA of RNA-Seq transcriptomes (n = 3 healthy donors). (E) Heatmap of representative genes that were differentially expressed (|log 2 FC| >0.5, FDR < 0.1) among 3 groups. (F) Representative flow data for PD-1 and CD226 (left) and their frequencies among TIGIT+ and TIGIT– cells (right). (G) Representative flow data for FGL2 (left) and its frequency among TIGIT+ and TIGIT– cells (right). Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. Significance was determined by 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test (F and G).

Suppressed TIGIT expression in MS is unrelated to plasmablast differentiation program. We examined the expression of TIGIT and IL-10 in B cells following stimulation with CD40L and IL-21. As previously reported (35), CD27intCD38+ plasmablasts had a higher capacity to express IL-10 (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). On the other hand, TIGIT+ B cells expressed little CD38 after stimulation, which suggests that TIGIT expression was transient and disappeared after the differentiation of plasmablasts. There were no differences between the proportions of these B cell subsets when comparing cells from patients with MS and healthy controls (21, 36) (Supplemental Figure 2C), and, similarly, no differences were observed in the expression levels of the transcription factors IRF4, PRDM1, and XBP1 with regard to the plasmablast developmental program (37, 38) (Supplemental Figure 2D). Thus, the differentiation of plasmablasts suppressed TIGIT expression on B cells, and this signature was unrelated to the downregulation of TIGIT expression on MS-derived B cells.

Memory B cells have a unique capacity to express TIGIT. TIGIT expression on the surface membrane was negligible on human B cells, and there were no significant differences in the absolute numbers of ex vivo TIGIT+ B cells between healthy controls and patients with MS (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). Using our scRNA-Seq data sets (25), we also evaluated TIGIT expression on ex vivo B cells at the transcriptional level, and we found no differences between the 2 groups (Supplemental Figure 3, C–E). These data suggest that TIGIT expression is induced only after the activation of human B cells.

We further investigated which B cell subsets can express TIGIT after activation. We sorted B cells into 4 subsets according to CD27 and IgD expression levels and stimulated them with CD40L and IL-21 (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). Compared with IL-10, which is produced by cells from all the subsets, CD19+CD20+CD27–IgD+ naive B cells did not express TIGIT, whereas memory B cells (CD19+CD20+CD27+IgD+/– and CD19+CD20+CD27–IgD–) did express TIGIT. Since stimulations affect the polarization of B cell differentiation and activation, we also activated B cells with CpG or anti-IgM antibodies (B cell receptor [BCR]) (Supplemental Figure 4C). CD40L-stimulated B cells expressed significantly higher levels of TIGIT than did B cells under other stimulation conditions, implying that activation through CD40 favored TIGIT upregulation.

IL-4 suppresses TIGIT expression. We evaluated the effects of various cytokines in modifying TIGIT expression. IL-4, a key cytokine signal for B cell activation and differentiation, significantly downregulated TIGIT expression (Figure 3, A and B). We then examined the gene expression profile of B cells in the presence or absence of IL-4 by performing RNA-Seq and identified 736 DEGs between memory B cells stimulated with CD40L alone and memory B cells stimulated with both CD40L and IL-4 (CD40L+IL-4) (Figure 3C). We examined other coinhibitory/stimulatory receptors and observed that IL-4 induced SLAMF6, TNFRSF14, and CD274 expression, but inhibited PDCD1 expression on memory B cells (Figure 3D). These data demonstrate that IL-4 could control the expression of multiple coinhibitory and stimulatory receptors with significant suppression of TIGIT expression.

Figure 3 IL-4 treatment suppresses TIGIT expression on B cells. (A) Healthy donor–derived CD19+ B cells (n = 10) were stimulated with CD40L in the presence of the indicated cytokines. The frequencies of TIGIT+ cells were measured by flow cytometry. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM and were evaluated by Dunnett’s multiple-comparison test. (B) Sorted CD20+CD27+ memory B cells from healthy donors were cultured with CD40L or CD40L+IL-4 for 2 days, and TIGIT mRNA expression was measured relative to B2M by qPCR (n = 11). Data were evaluated by 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test. (C and D) Sorted CD20+CD27+ memory B cells from healthy donors (n = 3) were cultured with CD40L or CD40L+IL-4 for 2 days, and RNA-Seq was performed. Heatmap of DEGs (|log 2 FC| >0.5, FDR < 0.1; 736 genes) between CD40L and CD40L+IL-4 conditions. (C) Representative genes are depicted. (D) Coinhibitory receptor expression pattern in CD40L or CD40L+IL-4–stimulated memory B cells. *FDR < 0.1.

TCF4 is a key transcription factor for TIGIT expression on B cells. To uncover the mechanism of TIGIT expression on B cells, we studied key transcription factors related to TIGIT regulation (Figure 4A). We identified 73 genes that were significantly upregulated in TIGIT+ B cells compared with IL-10+ B cells and DN (TIGIT–IL-10–) B cells. Ten genes were categorized as transcription factors, and among them, we focused on TCF4 (also known as E2-2), as IL-4 treatment significantly downregulated its expression in concordance with TIGIT and resulted in high TCF4 expression levels in TIGIT+ B cells (Figure 4, B and C). We examined the kinetics of TCF4 gene expression by qPCR and found that its expression was suppressed by IL-4 treatment from the early (4-hour) time point. In light of the TIGIT expression kinetics with later induction, the temporal change in TCF4 levels could explain its role as an upstream regulator of TIGIT (48–96 hours) (Figure 4D).

Figure 4 TCF4 induces TIGIT expression on memory B cells. (A) Venn diagrams showing the overlapped genes. Significantly upregulated genes (log 2 FC >0.5, FDR < 0.1) in TIGIT+IL-10– cells compared with TIGIT–IL-10+ cells and TIGIT–IL-10– cells were evaluated. Among the 73 overlapped genes, transcription factors are highlighted, and heatmaps are depicted on basis of the log 2 FC under the IL-4–stimulated condition. *FDR < 0.1, **FDR < 0.01, and ***FDR < 0.001. (B) TIGIT+ and TIGIT– cells were sorted from CD20+CD27+ memory B cells stimulated with CD40L+IL-21 for 2 days, and TCF4 mRNA expression was measured relative to B2M by qPCR (n = 6). Significance was determined by 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test. (C) Representative histogram of TCF4 expression by flow cytometric analysis of TIGIT+ cells, TIGIT– cells, and control (no staining). Max, maximum. (D) mRNA expression kinetics of TCF4 and TIGIT from 7 different time points (n = 7). Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. (E–G) CD20+CD27+ memory B cells were transfected with an siRNA targeting TCF4 (siTCF4) or the control (siCtrl). TCF4 expression was measured relative to B2M by qPCR, and 51% knockdown efficiency was confirmed (E). Representative flow data for TIGIT expression (F) and the proportion of TIGIT+ cells (G). Data are presented as the mean ± SEM and were evaluated by 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test (E and G).

To clarify the relationship between TCF4 and TIGIT, we treated primary memory B cells with an siRNA targeting TCF4 and evaluated TIGIT expression (Figure 4, E and F). We achieved an approximately 50% knockdown of TCF4 gene expression (Figure 4E), and this significantly downregulated the expression of TIGIT (Figure 4, F and G). Moreover, we evaluated these signatures using Farage cells, a human B cell line (39) that expresses TIGIT ex vivo (Supplemental Figure 5A). TIGIT expression was upregulated when cells were stimulated with CD40L, while IL-4 treatment suppressed TIGIT expression (Supplemental Figure 5, B–E). These data suggest that Farage cells have the same regulatory mechanisms of TIGIT expression as primary B cells and are useful for our analyses. We found that TCF4 knockout using CRISPR/Cas9 systems suppressed TIGIT expression (Supplemental Figure 5, F and G). Overall, these data showed that TCF4, downstream of CD40 signaling, induced TIGIT expression on human B cells.

The CD40/TCF4/TIGIT axis is dysregulated in memory B cells in patients with MS. Inhibitors of DNA binding and cell differentiation (ID) proteins heterodimerize with basic helix-loop-helix transcription factors such as TCF4 and negatively regulate activity (40–42). To further investigate the relationship between TCF4 and TIGIT expression levels, we treated memory B cells with an siRNA targeting both ID2 and ID3 and evaluated gene signatures (Figure 5, A–C). Downregulation of both ID2 and ID3 substantially upregulated TIGIT expression without changing TCF4 expression levels. These data support our results showing that TCF4 is important for TIGIT expression on memory B cells. Although we detected no difference in expression levels of ID2 and ID3 between patients with MS and healthy controls, TCF4 expression was significantly downregulated on MS-derived memory B cells (Figure 5, D and E). Thus, in total, we found that the CD40/TCF4/TIGIT axis on memory B cells was dysregulated in patients with MS.

Figure 5 The CD40/TCF4/TIGIT axis is dysregulated on MS-derived memory B cells. (A–C) CD20+CD27+ memory B cells were transfected with siRNAs targeting ID2 and ID3 (siID2/ID3) or with siCtrl (n = 4). (A) Representative flow data for TIGIT expression. (B) Proportion of TIGIT+ cells by flow cytometric analysis. (C) TIGIT, TCF4, ID2, and ID3 expression levels were measured relative to B2M by qPCR (FC versus the siRNA/siXBP1 condition). (D and E) Sorted CD20+CD27+ memory B cells from healthy donors (n = 12) and patients with MS (n = 12) were cultured with CD40L+IL-21 for 2 days, and ID2, ID3 (D), and TCF4 (E) expression levels were measured relative to B2M by qPCR. All data are presented as the mean ± SEM and were evaluated by 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test (B, D, and E).

TIGIT on B cells suppresses the proliferation of CCR6+ Tfh cells. CD40L, also known as CD154, is predominantly expressed on CD4+ T cells, and CD40-CD154 interactions facilitate T cell–dependent B cell activation (43, 44). The importance of CD40 signaling for TIGIT expression on B cells led us to hypothesize that TIGIT ligation would drive T cell function. Thus, we evaluated the expression of the TIGIT ligands CD155 and CD112 on CD4+CD45RA– memory T cells. Although both molecules were scarcely detectable on T cells ex vivo (data not shown), CD4+CD45RA–CXCR5+ cTfh cells had significantly higher CD155 expression than did CD4+CD45RA–CXCR5– non-cTfh cells with anti-CD3/anti-CD28 stimulation (Figure 6, A and B). Furthermore, we observed that CD4+CD45RA–CXCR5+CD127hiCD25lo effector cTfh cells expressed higher levels of CD155 as compared with CD4+CD45RA–CXCR5+CD127loCD25hi regulatory Tfh cells (Supplemental Figure 6, A and B). There were no differences in CD112 expression between the 2 subsets of T cells (Figure 6C). CD155 expression on T cells mediates costimulatory TIGIT signaling, inducing tolerance and the subsequent suppression of cytokine production (45, 46). To evaluate whether TIGIT expression on activated B cells affected the proliferation of cTfh cells through the TIGIT/CD155 axis, we cocultured memory B cells and cTfh cells with anti-TIGIT antibody (34). TIGIT is also detected in T cells, and to clarify the function of TIGIT on B cells, memory B cells were stimulated with CD40L and IL-21 in combination with anti-TIGIT antibody or an isotype control, washed, and cocultured with CXCR5+ cTfh cells (Figure 6D). Intriguingly, we found that TIGIT expression on B cells suppressed the proliferation of cTfh cells (Figure 6, E and F). Moreover, IL-17 production from T cells significantly increased when TIGIT expression was blocked, and the supernatant from coculture assays also showed increased IL-17 secretion (Figure 6G and Supplemental Figure 7, A and B). To further evaluate the direct function of TIGIT on B cells, we cocultured CXCR5+ cTfh cells with B cells in which the TIGIT gene was deleted by an siRNA and observed the same trend (Supplemental Figure 7, C–E). These data suggest that memory B cells suppress the proliferation of cTfh cells, especially IL-17–producing cTfh cells, through the interaction between TIGIT on B cells and CD155 on cTfh cells.

Figure 6 TIGIT+ B cells suppress the proliferation of CCR6+ Tfh cells. (A–C) Sorted CD4+CD45RA–CXCR5+ Tfh cells and CD4+CD45RA–CXCR5– non-Tfh cells were stimulated with anti-CD3/anti-CD28 antibodies (each 1 μg/mL) for 3 days. Representative flow data for CD155 expression (A, left) and the proportion of CD155+ cells (A, right) (n = 10) are shown. (B) PVR mRNA expression was measured relative to B2M by qPCR (n = 7). (C) Proportion of CD112+ cells (n = 10). (D) Experimental workflow for coculture assays with sorted CD20+CD27+ memory B cells and CD4+CD45RA–CXCR5+ Tfh cells. (E) Representative flow data for Tfh cell proliferation. (F) Proportion of proliferated CellTrace Violet+ (CTV+) cells. (G) IL-17 and IFN-γ expression in the supernatants of coculture assays was evaluated by ELISA. (H) Correlation between CD4+CD45RA–CXCR5+CCR6+ Tfh cells (percentage of CD4+CD45RA–CXCR5+ Tfh cells) and TIGIT+ cells (percentage of CD20+CD27+ memory B cells). Data for healthy donors are indicated by blue dots (n = 15) and by red dots for patients with MS (n = 16). Linear regression is shown with a 95% CI (pink area). (I) Proportion of CCR6+ Tfh cells between healthy donors (n = 18) and patients with MS (n = 17). Data are presented as the mean ± SEM and were evaluated by 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test (A–C and I) or Wilcoxon matched-pairs, signed-rank test (F and G).

Finally, we investigated the relationship between TIGIT+ B cells and CCR6+ cTfh cells, known as IL-17–producing cTfh cells (47). We found that the proportion of TIGIT+ B cells was inversely correlated with the proportion of CCR6+ cTfh cells (Figure 6H). Moreover, the proportion of CCR6+ cTfh cells significantly increased in patients with MS (Figure 6I). These findings support our hypothesis that TIGIT+ B cells could suppress the proliferation of predominantly CCR6+ cTfh cells and that impairment of TIGIT expression on B cells alters the distribution of cTfh cells in patients with MS (Supplemental Figure 8).