α Cell dysfunction in islets from nondiabetic, glutamic acid decarboxylase autoantibody–positive individuals

Glucose sensitivity is preserved in the remaining β cells but lost in α cells of islets from T1D donors. We performed insulin and glucagon secretion studies by perifusion of islets isolated from 19 normoglycemic organ donors with no AAbs against islet antigens (control), 9 normoglycemic organ donors positive for AAbs against GAD (GADA+), and 6 organ donors with T1D (Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI156243DS1). Both basal and maximal rates of insulin secretion were dramatically reduced in T1D islets (1/60 that of normal islets) (Figure 2A). Remarkably, however, all stimuli (amino acids, low glucose, high glucose, and 3-isobutyl-1-methylxanthine [IBMX]) enhanced insulin secretion by T1D islets in a pattern similar to that seen in normal islets (Figure 2A; shown as a percentage of content in Supplemental Figure 1C). Total insulin secretion under high glucose stimulation was 0.95% that of control islets (Figure 2B), and IBMX potentiation was 1.47% that of control islets (Figure 2C). As expected, insulin content was markedly reduced in T1D islets (Supplemental Figure 1A).

Figure 2 Insulin and glucagon secretion in islets from healthy and T1D donors. (A) The dynamics of insulin secretion in response to different stimuli. (B) Total insulin secretion during 16 mM glucose stimulation. (C) Total insulin secretion during IBMX potentiation. The basal and maximal insulin secretion in T1D islets was 1/60 that of normal islets. Notably, T1D islets had similar insulin response patterns at low glucose, high glucose, and with IBMX treatment compared with control islets. (D) Glucagon secretion profiles. (E) Magnified view of a selected section (53–100 min) of the experiment presented in D to highlight the difference in glucose suppression of glucagon secretion between normal and T1D islets. (F) Total glucagon secretion during AAM stimulation. (G) Total glucagon secretion during IBMX potentiation. *P < 0.05 and ***P < 0.001. Ctrl, control.

Both the first and second phases of amino acid–stimulated glucagon secretion were significantly reduced in T1D islets (Figure 2, D and F; shown as a percentage of content in Supplemental Figure 1D). Neither low nor high glucose levels resulted in suppression of glucagon secretion (Figure 2E); however, there was no difference between T1D and control islets in terms of IBMX-potentiated glucagon secretion (Figure 2G), but depolarization by KCl caused a reduction in glucagon secretion in T1D islets.

Glucose suppression of glucagon secretion is impaired in islets from GADA+ donors. Next, we used 9 HPAP islet preparations from single GADA+, normoglycemic individuals to investigate potential early alterations in islet function. Islets from the same preparations were analyzed simultaneously at the University of Pennsylvania (hereafter referred to as Penn) and at Vanderbilt University (hereafter referred to as Vanderbilt) using 2 complementary perifusion protocols to maximize the information that could be obtained and to cross-validate our findings. The protocol developed by Brissova and colleagues was previously applied for functional phenotyping of T1D islets (9) and has been adopted by the Human Islet Phenotyping Program for functional analysis of human islet preparations made available for research by the Integrated Islet Distribution Program (IDPP) (https://iidp.coh.org/). The second protocol used at Penn (see Methods) was specifically designed to be sensitive to changes in the α cell response to amino acids and low glucose. At both laboratories, stimulated insulin secretion profiles were similar between the GADA+ and control cases (Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 2, A and E–H; shown as a percentage of content in Supplemental Figure 1E).

Figure 3 Insulin and glucagon secretion in islets from healthy and GADA+ donors. (A) The dynamics of insulin secretion during different interventions. (B) The dynamics of glucagon secretion. (C) Magnified view of a selected section (53–100 min) of the data from B highlights the difference in glucose suppression of glucagon secretion between normal and GADA+ islets. (D–G) Total glucagon secretion during 3 mM glucose (D), 16.7 mM glucose (E), G16.7 plus IBMX treatment (F), and KCl treatment (G) calculated as the AUC. (H–K) Islets from the same preparations were assessed by perifusion assay at Vanderbilt (see Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). AUC analysis of glucagon responses to high glucose (H), c-AMP–mediated secretion in response to IBMX (I), and epinephrine (J), and an unaltered KCl response (K). *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by unpaired two-tailed t test. EQs, islet equivalents.

In striking contrast to insulin secretion, glucagon secretion was substantially altered in GADA+ donors. Amino acids induced biphasic glucagon secretion to the same extent in control and GADA+ islets, with the second phase of glucagon secretion monotonically increasing during amino acid stimulation in both groups of islets (Figure 3B; shown as a percentage of content in Supplemental Figure 1F). Low and high glucose levels caused sustained suppression of glucagon secretion in control islets, as expected. Surprisingly, however, in GADA+ donor islets, low glucose levels effected only a slight delay in the monotonically increasing second phase of glucagon secretion, whereas high glucose levels caused little to no suppression of glucagon secretion (Figure 3C). AUC quantification showed that the suppression of glucagon secretion during low and high glucose levels was significantly lower in the GADA+ donors (Figure 3, D, E, and H). In addition, potentiation of glucagon secretion by IBMX, a phosphodiesterase inhibitor that maximally increases intracellular cAMP concentrations, was approximately 50% greater in islets from GADA+ donors than in control islets (Figure 3F). We observed no difference in the readily releasable pool of glucagon granules revealed by KCl stimulation (Figure 3G). Analysis of the same islet preparations using the Vanderbilt protocol confirmed a decreased suppression of glucagon secretion by glucose, an increased response to low glucose plus epinephrine, and a trend toward an increased response to IBMX, with no change in the KCl effect (Figure 3, H–K, and Supplemental Figure 2B). We also measured the content of insulin and glucagon in all islet preparations and found that the content of both insulin and glucagon was similar between control and GADA+ donor islets (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B).

Islet composition is not altered in GADA+ donors. A difference in islet composition could explain the altered glucagon secretion in islets from GADA+ organ donors. To evaluate this possibility, we took advantage of the highly quantitative endocrine cell composition data available through HPAP. First, we determined the proportions of endocrine cells in donor pancreata using flow cytometry by time of flight (CyTOF) of single islet cell suspensions stained simultaneously with a panel of 36 antibodies. In contrast to our previous observation of an increased α cell fraction in T1D donors compared with controls (30), flow CyTOF analysis of islets from 9 nondiabetic GADA+ and 12 control individuals revealed no statistically significant change in the α cell fraction in the GADA+ islets (Figure 4, A–C, and Supplemental Figure 1, C and D). Second, we analyzed data from imaging mass cytometry (IMC) performed on tissue slides from the same donor; these images were segmented into thousands of individual cells, which were then identified by their protein marker expression. Again, as shown in Figure 4, D–F, and Supplemental Figure 3, A and B, there was no statistically significant difference in endocrine cell populations between the 2 groups. Figure 4, G and H, shows representative multichannel overlays of pancreatic islets from control and GADA+ organ donors that illustrate this point. To ascertain whether immunological infiltrates in or near islets are already present at the single GADA+ stage, we quantified immune cell infiltrates from our IMC images and performed detailed image analysis of the distance relationships between pancreatic islets and CD4+ and CD8+ T cells, proliferating (activated) and nonproliferating macrophages, B cells, and Tregs but found no significant differences (Supplemental Figure 4).

Figure 4 Composition of control and GADA+ donor islets. (A–C) Endocrine cell type proportions were determined by flow CyTOF of single-cell suspensions of islets. (A) Cell type fraction plotted for the indicated HPAP cases. (B and C) Average α (B) and β (C) cell percentage as determined by flow CyTOF. (D) Endocrine cell type proportions determined by IMC. (E) β Cell percentage of endocrine cells determined from IMC for islets from controls, GADA+, and T1D individuals. (F) α Cell percentage of endocrine cells determined from IMC for islets from controls, GADA+, and T1D individuals. ***P < 0.001 and ****P < 0.0001, by unpaired two-tailed t test. (G and F) Representative examples of IMC images of control (G) and GADA+ (H) pancreas with 6 channels shown (cyan, insulin-peptide; blue, glucagon; yellow, somatostatin; red, PECAM; magenta, pancreatic polypeptide; green, ghrelin). Scale bars: 100 μm.

Transcriptome alterations in α cells from GADA+ donors. Given that islet endocrine cell composition, islet architecture, and immune cell infiltration were not significantly altered in GADA+ donors, we next focused on α cell transcriptome changes to determine if they explain the observed α cell dysfunction. We analyzed single-cell RNA-Seq (scRNA-Seq) data from control and GADA+ organ donors produced by HPAP, and after cell type clustering, we selected only cells in the major α cell cluster (data not shown). Next, we collapsed the transcriptome of all single α cells for each donor into “pseudobulk” α cell transcriptomes and performed differential gene expression analysis. Overall, we found that the α cell transcriptomes for the 2 groups were quite similar; however, specific genes and pathways were differentially expressed, as shown in Figure 5. The heatmap in Figure 5 shows 52 differentially expressed genes identified by DESeq2. Most notable among the differentially expressed genes is cAMP-dependent protein kinase inhibitor β (PKIB), encoding the cAMP-dependent protein kinase inhibitor β, which acts as a competitive inhibitor of protein kinase A (Figure 5 and Supplemental Table 2). PKIB transcripts were decreased on average 4.9-fold in α cells from GADA+ organ donors, suggesting a possible activation of the cAMP pathway, consistent with the IBMX and epinephrine effect on glucagon secretion reported above.

Figure 5 Single-cell transcriptome analysis and immunofluorescence staining of control and GADA+ α cells. Heatmap of hierarchical clustering of differentially expressed genes obtained by comparing pseudobulk α cell gene expression of 9 control and 6 GADA+ organ donors. This heatmap was generated with the R package heatmap.

Next, we used gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA), a method that detects statistically significant changes in transcript levels for preselected groups of functionally linked genes. The “glycolysis_gluconeogenesis” pathway was enriched among genes with lower transcript levels in α cells from GADA+ organ donors (Figure 6A; adjusted P = 0.0002). The genes in the leading edge of this pathway are shown in Figure 6B. Remarkably, the entire set of glycolysis genes, from GCK to PDH, was downregulated in α cells from GADA+ donors. It was recently demonstrated that the rate of glycolytic flux via glucokinase and thus ATP production determines the set point for inhibition of glucagon secretion by glucose (20, 24, 25). Oxidative phosphorylation was one of the most significantly affected pathways; genes in this pathway were downregulated in α cells from GADA+ organ donors (Figure 7A; adjusted P = 0.008). The leading edge of this pathway (i.e., the core group of genes that accounts for the gene set’s enrichment signal) contains 75 genes, the top 15 of which are shown in Figure 7B. Among these genes are 3 that encode subunits of the mitochondrial ATP synthase as well as 7 that encode subunits of the NADH:ubiquinone oxidoreductase complex (complex 1), which may indicate a reduction in mitochondrial oxidative ATP synthesis.

Figure 6 GSEA of glycolysis and gluconeogenesis genes in GADA+ donors compared with controls. (A) Genes annotated to the “glycolysis_gluconeogenesis” pathway are highly enriched among the genes downregulated in α cells from GADA+ organ donors. up, upregulated; down, downregulated. (B) Expression of the top 15 genes in the leading edge of the “glycolysis_gluconeogensis” pathway. Triangles indicate the mean.

Figure 7 GSEA of oxidative phosphorylation genes in GADA+ donors compared with controls. (A) Genes annotated to the oxidative phosphorylation pathway were highly enriched among the genes downregulated in α cells from GADA+ organ donors. (B) Expression of the genes in the leading edge of the “oxidative_phosphorylation” pathway. Triangles indicate the mean.

The increased potentiation of glucagon secretion by IBMX and epinephrine described above (Figure 3, B, F, I, and J, and Supplemental Figure 2B) suggested an upregulation of the cAMP signaling pathway in α cells from GADA+ donors. As introduced above, we identified PKIB, a competitive inhibitor of protein kinase A, as the most differentially expressed in the α cells of GADA+ islets, providing a possible molecular explanation for this effect. To provide further evidence for altered cAMP signaling in α cells of GADA+ individuals, we performed immunofluorescence staining of human islet sections using anti–phosphorylated c-AMP response element–binding protein (anti–p-CREB) antisera. Elevated cAMP stimulates the activity of protein kinase A, which in turn phosphorylates the transcription factor CREB. The percentage of α cells that expressed nuclear p-CREB was significantly elevated in GADA+ islets (Figure 8).