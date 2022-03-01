CD4+ T cells from COVID-19 mRNA vaccine recipients recognize a conserved epitope present in diverse coronaviruses

Cross-reactive T cells are likely a result of sequence homology between SARS-CoV-2 and endemic HCoVs (29, 30). The SARS-CoV-2 spike peptide S 815-827 is found within the fusion peptide domain of the SARS-CoV-2 spike and is highly conserved in alpha and betacoronaviruses (29) (Figure 1A and Table 1). Additionally, the SARS-CoV-2 S 815-827 peptide sequence is identical in some coronaviruses found in the Sarbecovirus subgenus (Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI156083DS1).

Figure 1 Some individuals vaccinated with COVID-19 mRNA vaccines have CD4+ T cells that recognize the conserved SARS-CoV-2 epitope S 815-827 and homologous peptides from diverse coronaviruses. Sequence alignment for coronavirus peptides used in this study are shown (A). CD8+ T cell–depleted PBMCs were isolated from 38 vaccinated individuals, and an IFN-γ ELISpot assay was done in triplicate with S 815-827 or untreated control. Mean of replicates was used to plot spot-forming units (SFUs) (B) and stimulation index (SI) (C). Responders (n = 16) and nonresponders (n = 22) were above our cutoff of SFU ≥ 20, and SI ≥ 3. S 815-827 responders (n = 15) were further assessed for CD4+ T cell responses to homologous coronavirus peptides with IFN-γ ELISpot (D–F). Positive CD4+ T cell responses based on our cutoff for each individual donor and corresponding peptide are shown in orange (D). SFU and SI for donors are also shown (E and F, respectively). Mann-Whitney test (B and C) and Friedman’s test with Dunn’s multiple-comparison test (E and F) were used for statistical comparisons. P values below 0.05 were considered statistically significant. **P = 0.0021, ****P < 0.0001.

Table 1 List of coronavirus peptides and sequences used in this study

In this study, we looked at T cell responses in vaccinated individuals to S 815-827 and to homologous peptides from coronaviruses isolated from diverse hosts, including humans, bats, and felines (Table 1). We previously identified the 17-mer peptide S 813-829 to be targeted by CD4+ T cells in some COVID-19 mRNA vaccine recipients (14). In this study, we synthesized 15-mer and 13-mer truncated peptides and performed IFN-γ enzyme-linked immunosorbent spot (ELISpot) assays in 3 vaccine recipients in order to determine the minimal peptide recognized by reactive T cells. We identified a 13mer sequence S 815-827 (RSFIEDLLFNKVT) to be comparably recognized (Supplemental Figure 1A), and we proceeded to use this peptide for further experiments.

We next asked whether S 815-827 is recognized by the majority of COVID-19–vaccinated individuals. To test this, we isolated CD8+ T cell–depleted PBMCs from 38 individuals vaccinated with Pfizer-BioNTech (BNT162b2) or Moderna (mRNA-1273) vaccines and performed IFN-γ ELISpot assays. All 38 individuals tested positive for antibodies to all 4 HCoVs by commercial ELISA kits, indicating prior exposure to these viruses. We found that 16 out of 38 (42%) of our donors (termed hereafter as responders) had robust T cell responses to S 815-827 and were above our cutoff of spot-forming unit (SFU) greater than or equal to 20 and stimulation index (SI) greater than or equal to 3 (Figure 1, B and C). For 3 donors for whom we had cryopreserved prevaccination samples, we performed IFN-γ ELISpot assays to determine whether responses to S 815-827 existed prior to COVID-19 vaccinations. None of the donors tested had responses to S 815-827 prior to vaccinations (Supplemental Figure 1, B and C), indicating that at least in these donors, responses to S 815-827 were induced or expanded by vaccination. All responders had the HLA allele DPA1*01:03, and most had the predicted combined HLA binding allele DPA1*01:03/DPB1*04:01, suggesting that this might be a restricting allele for S 815-827 (Table 2). We have previously shown that lymphoblastoid cell lines with DPA1*01:03/DPB1*04:01 are capable of presenting the related peptide S 813-829 (19).

Table 2 Class II HLA alleles of vaccinated individuals who responded to S 815-827

Given that S 815-827 is a highly conserved epitope, we hypothesized that COVID-19–vaccinated individuals will have T cells that recognize homologous peptides from diverse coronaviruses with zoonotic potential. To test this hypothesis, we isolated CD8+ T cell–depleted PBMCs from individuals who responded to S 815-827 and performed an IFN-γ ELISpot assay using homologous peptides from 9 coronaviruses, including HCoVs, MERS-CoV, bat coronaviruses, and a feline coronavirus (listed in Table 1). We found that all donors recognized at least 1 other coronavirus peptide, and 8 out of 15 donors recognized peptides from at least 6 out of the 9 other coronaviruses tested (Figure 1D). The coronaviruses most robustly recognized were common cold coronaviruses (HCoV-NL63, HCoV-HKU1), 229E-related bat coronavirus, and feline UU23 coronavirus (Figure 1, E and F).

Previous studies have shown that HCoV and SARS-CoV-2 cross-reactive CD4+ T cells have lower functional avidity than SARS-CoV-2 monoreactive T cells (19, 26). Given that there could be functional avidity differences in T cells responding to S 815-827 and corresponding homologous peptides, we performed a peptide titration in 3 donors using the IFN-y ELISpot assay. Overall, we did not observe major differences in functional avidity to S 815-827 and homologous coronavirus peptides (Supplemental Figure 1, D–F).

We next asked whether S 815-827 -specific CD4+ T cells do in fact cross-recognize homologous epitopes from bat coronaviruses. To assess this, we generated T cell lines specific to S 815-827 over 10 days. We then restimulated these antigen-specific T cell lines with the same antigen (S 815-827 ) or with homologous peptides from bat coronaviruses, and then we measured cytokine production by intracellular cytokine staining and flow cytometry analysis. As expected, S 815-827 -specific CD4+ T cells responded robustly to restimulation with the same peptide, with significant increases in the percentage of IFN-γ+ TNF-α+ cells as compared with cells that were not cultured with S 815-827 for 10 days. Interestingly, restimulation with peptides from other coronaviruses also resulted in a robust increase in the percentage of IFN-γ+ TNF-α+ cells over control conditions (Figure 2), suggesting that some S 815-827 -specific T cells were cross-reactive. Overall, S 815-827 -specific CD4+ T cells from all responders produced cytokines when stimulated with bat coronaviruses.

Figure 2 S 815-827 -specific CD4+ T cells respond to restimulation with homologous peptides from diverse coronaviruses. T cell lines specific for S 815-827 were generated by expanding PBMCs for 10 days with S 815-827 . After expansion, cells were restimulated for 12 hours with either the same peptide (S 815-827 ) or with homologous peptides from diverse coronaviruses and stained for IFN-γ and TNF-α expression. Cells were restimulated with SARS-CoV-2 nucleocapsid peptide pools as a specificity control. Representative flow plots are shown with peptides used for expansion indicated on the left, and peptides used for restimulation indicated at the top are shown (A). IFN-γ+ TNF-α+ CD4+ T cells are gated; percentages are indicated. Responses for all donors tested (n = 6) are shown (B). Wilcoxon’s matched-pairs signed rank test used for statistical comparisons. *P = 0.0332.

To definitively show that vaccinated individuals have true cross-reactive T cells (meaning the same CD4+ T cell clonotypes recognizing S 815-827 and homologous bat coronavirus peptides), we performed the ViraFEST assay. The ViraFEST assay uniquely pairs antigen-specific memory T cell responses and their cognate T cell receptors (TCRs), with the specific antigen stimulating this response after a 10-day T cell culture with relevant antigen followed by TCR Vβ CDR3 sequencing (32). We previously used this assay to identify SARS-CoV-2 and HCoV cross-reactive T cells in COVID-19 convalescent patients (19). Cross reactivity is defined by the functional expansion of the same CD4+ TCR clonotypes in response to multiple coronavirus peptides.

We performed the ViraFEST assay using PBMCs from 3 donors (CCP4, VR36, and VR58) and peptides from 6 coronaviruses (SARS-CoV2, HCoV-NL63, and MERS-CoV and NL63-related bat, 229E-related bat, and Chaerephon bat coronaviruses) (Figure 3). In all donors tested, we found multiple cross-reactive T cells that recognized S 815-827 and homologous bat coronavirus peptides (Figure 3 and Supplemental Figure 2). In CCP4, we found TCR clonotypes that recognized the SARS-CoV-2 peptide S 815-827 and homologous peptides from HCoV-NL63, MERS-CoV, 229E-related bat virus, and Chaerephon bat coronavirus (Figure 3A, indicated in green). Similarly, cross-reactive T cells were observed in VR58 (Figure 3B), such as a TCR clonotype that recognized all 6 coronavirus peptides tested (indicated in orange), and in VR36 (Figure 3C), such as a TCR clonotype that recognized S 815-827 and peptides from HCoV-NL63, 229E-related bat virus, and Chaerephon bat coronavirus (indicated in blue). CD4+ T cell clones specific to NL63-related bat coronavirus peptide were recognized using the ViraFEST assay for VR36 and VR58, despite these donors having a negative result in IFN-γ ELISpot (Figure 1E). This may be because antigen-specific expansion allows for the detection of memory T cell responses that are not picked up by the ELISpot assay.

Figure 3 CD4+ T cell clonotypes that cross-recognize S 815-827 and homologous peptides from diverse coronaviruses are present in vaccinated donors. PBMCs isolated from 3 donors (CCP4, VR36, and VR58) were expanded for 10 days with S 815-827 or homologous peptides from HCoV-NL63, MERS-CoV, NL63-bat, 229E-bat, and CBC. HIV-1 Nef peptides were included as a specificity control. After culture, CD4+ T cells were isolated and TCR Vβ CDR3 sequencing was done to identify antigen-specific memory T cells that expanded in response to relevant antigen (ViraFEST assay). Cross-reactivity was defined by the functional expansion of the same CD4+ TCR clonotypes in response to multiple coronavirus peptides. Peptide coculture was done in triplicate. Data are shown as the (%) frequency after culture (y axis) of antigen-specific CD4+ T cell clonotypes (z axis) for all peptide pools tested (x axis). Solid colors represent significant clonotypic expansion in response to the indicated antigenic peptide pool(s), whereas translucent colors indicate the clonotype was present at low frequency in the well but did not significantly expand. Gray colors indicate the relevant TCR clonotype was not detected in that well. Different colors indicate different patterns of cross-reactive T cells shown in a key above each figure. Cross-reactive clones for CCP4 (A), VR58 (B), and VR36 (C) are shown, with different patterns of cross-reactive T cells color-coordinated. CCP, COVID-19 convalescent patient; VR, vaccine recipient; NL63-bat, NL63-related bat; 229E-bat, 229E-related bat; CBC, Chaerephon bat coronavirus; HIV, HIV-1 Nef.