PP2A modulation overcomes multidrug resistance in chronic lymphocytic leukemia via mPTP-dependent apoptosis

Leukemic B cells with an activation phenotype (CD69Pos) in patients with CLL display apoptosis resistance at a pre-mitochondrial level as a result of defective activation of Bax/Bak proteins. Using ex vivo coculture systems, we and others have previously demonstrated that a variety of microenvironmental factors can induce overexpression of antiapoptotic proteins in CLL cells (15, 31–35). Phenotypically similar populations of CLL cells that overexpress Bcl-2, Mcl-1, or Bcl-xL have been recently detected in vivo (4, 18, 36–39). It is well established that these antiapoptotic proteins (Bcl-2, Mcl-1, Bcl-xL) functionally complement each other in restricting proapoptotic proteins that mediate Bax/Bak activation at a pre-mitochondrial level and the induction of apoptosis (40). Hence, microenvironmentally activated CLL cells (CD69Pos) that overexpress multiple antiapoptotic proteins could exhibit resistance to a series of proapoptotic agents as a result of insufficient activation of Bax/Bak proteins. Supporting this hypothesis, we observed that CLL cells activated by pretreatment with an agonist mix (CpG–ODN+sCD40L+IL-10) that upregulates the expression of multiple antiapoptotic proteins (15) displayed resistance to several proapoptotic agents including both inhibitors of Bcl-2, Mcl-1, and Bcl-xL and cytotoxic chemotherapeutic agents (Supplemental Figure 1, A–D; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI155938DS1). By performing flow cytometric analysis with anti-Bax (clone 6A7) and anti-Bak (clone NT) antibodies that recognize the active form of Bax and Bak proteins, respectively (41–43), we detected near-complete inhibition of Bax and Bak activation as well as subsequent post-mitochondrial steps (cleavage of caspase 9, caspase 3, and PARP) in CLL cells treated with proapoptotic drugs in the presence of an agonist mix ex vivo (Supplemental Figure 1, E–H; data not shown for chemotherapy agents). Thus, we suggest that microenvironmental activation can generate antiapoptotic multidrug resistance in CLL cells by restricting Bax/Bak activation at a pre-mitochondrial level.

In the recent study, we noted that microenvironmentally activated (CD69Pos) CLL cells in vivo display antiapoptotic multidrug resistance and that these cells are selectively enriched in patients undergoing treatment with VEN (4). To determine pre-mitochondrial apoptosis restriction in these microenvironmentally activated CLL cells in vivo, we assessed the activation of Bax/Bak in CD69Pos/Neg CLL cells using an apoptosis threshold assay (ATA) following incubation of patient PBMCs with selective BH domain antagonists ex vivo (inhibitor of Bcl-2 [VEN], Mcl-1 [S63845], and Bcl-xL [A1155463]), as described in Methods. Our data demonstrated a significant reduction in Bax and Bak activation in CD69Pos CLL cells as compared with their CD69Neg counterparts in multiple patient samples incubated with inhibitors of Bcl-2 (VEN: 12.5, 25, 50, 100 nM), Mcl-1 (S63845: 0.61, 0.91, 1.35, 2.05 μM), or Bcl-xL (A1155463: 4, 8, 16, 32 μM) (Figure 1, A–C, and Supplemental Table 2). There was also a comparable reduction in cleaved caspase-9 (marker of post-mitochondrial apoptosis) expression in CD69Pos CLL cells as compared with their CD69Neg counterparts (Supplemental Figure 2), consistent with our earlier report (4). By performing a similar analysis on apoptosis-resistant persister CLL cells in patients undergoing treatment with VEN (4) (Supplemental Table 3), we noted that these cells were similarly impaired in Bax activation upon incubation with VEN, S63845, or A1155463 in an ATA ex vivo (Figure 1D). Together, these data suggest that microenvironmentally activated CLL cells in vivo were blocked from apoptosis induction at a pre-mitochondrial level and that this cell population was enriched in patients undergoing treatment with VEN.

Figure 1 Circulating CLL cells with the CD69Pos activation phenotype in vivo display pre-mitochondrial apoptosis restriction due to defective activation of Bax and Bak proteins. (A–C) Freshly frozen PBMCs from various CLL patients were screened in an ATA by incubation with an inhibitor of Bcl-2 (VEN: 12.5, 25, 50, 100 nM), Mcl-1 (S63845: 0.61, 0.91, 1.35, 2.05 μM), or Bcl-xL (A1155463: 4, 8, 16, 32 μM) for 3 hours without added agonists. (A) Representative flow images showing the expression of active Bax and Bak proteins in CD69Pos and CD69Neg CLL (viability dyeNegCD5+CD19+) cells in a patient’s PBMCs (patient [Pt] 08) incubated with DMSO or S63845 (2.05 μM). SSC-A, side scatter area. (B and C) Data showing the percentage of CD69Pos or CD69Neg CLL cells positive for active Bax (B) or active Bak (C) from multiple patient samples exposed to various proapoptotic agents in the ATA. (D) PBMCs from patients with CLL isolated prior to or during treatment with VEN (Supplemental Table 3) were analyzed in the ATA by incubation ex vivo with inhibitors of Bcl-2 (VEN: 25, 50, 100, 200 nM) or Bcl-xL (A1155463: 8, 16, 32, 64 μM) for 3 hours without agonists. Data show the percentage of CLL (viability dyeNegCD5+CD19+) cells positive for the active form of Bax following ex vivo incubation with VEN or A1155463. Statistical significance was determined by ANOVA with Šidák’s post hoc test for multiple comparisons. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001. Data are presented as the mean ± SD.

The proapoptotic protein Bim swapping by antiapoptotic proteins establishes pre-mitochondrial apoptosis restriction in multidrug-resistant CLL cells. Since antiapoptotic proteins functionally complement each other in restricting proapoptotic protein function (40), we hypothesized that swapping of proapoptotic proteins by the upregulated antiapoptotic proteins “buffer” the generation of intrinsic apoptosis and enable generalized antiapoptotic multidrug resistance. To test this hypothesis, we assessed the recruitment of the proapoptotic protein Bim to Mcl-1, Bcl-xL, and Bcl-2 following incubation with BH domain antagonists (VEN, S63845, or A1155463) in agonist mix–treated primary CLL cells that exhibited overexpression of antiapoptotic proteins and multidrug resistance. This analysis was performed by examining co-immunoprecipitation of Bim with each of the antiapoptotic proteins, as described in Figure 2A. Our analysis with multiple independent CLL patient samples consistently demonstrated that higher levels of Bim were sequestered with Mcl-1 and Bcl-xL when cells were treated with the Bcl-2 inhibitor VEN, whereas the Bcl-2 interaction with Bim was reduced. Similarly, the Bcl-xL inhibitor A1155463 shifted Bim binding to Mcl-1, while the Bcl-xL interaction with Bim was reduced (Figure 2, B and C). Although treatment with the Mcl-1 inhibitor (S63845) significantly reduced Bim binding to Mcl-1, only a small fraction of Bim was sequestered by Bcl-xL, with substantial inter-patient variability noted. Nevertheless, these data collectively demonstrate that proapoptotic proteins were swapped between functionally redundant antiapoptotic proteins and that the sequestered proapoptotic proteins failed to activate the mitochondrial pore–forming proteins Bax and Bak, as demonstrated in Figure 1 and Supplemental Figure 1, E–H. We suggest that this mechanism underlies the antiapoptotic, multidrug-resistant phenotype observed in these cells. Together, these findings predicate that future therapies aimed at depleting this multidrug-resistant CLL cell reservoir must simultaneously block multiple antiapoptotic proteins or activate Bax/Bak-independent apoptosis or induce nonapoptotic cell death.

Figure 2 Proapoptotic protein Bim swapping by antiapoptotic proteins establishes pre-mitochondrial apoptosis restriction in multidrug-resistant CLL cells. (A) Diagram of the experimental design. PBMCs from patients with CLL were pretreated with the agonist mix for 12 hours to induce a multidrug-resistant state. Then, cells were treated with an inhibitor of Bcl-2 (VEN, 200 nM), Bcl-xL (A1155463, 16 μM), or Mcl-1 (S63845, 273 nM) as well as a second dose of agonist mix for an additional 12 hours. The proapoptotic protein Bim in cell lysates was immunoprecipitated using an anti-Bim antibody, and the antiapoptotic proteins Bcl-2, Bcl-xL, and Mcl-1 bound to Bim were analyzed by Western blotting using the corresponding antibodies. (B) WB images from a representative patient sample (Pt 33) showing a shift in Bim binding to Bcl-2, Mcl-1, and Bcl-xL in the presence of VEN, A1155463, or S63845 as compared with DMSO control. (C) Densitometric quantitation data from experiments involving 6 different patients with CLL demonstrating a shift in Bim recruitment to various antiapoptotic proteins in the presence of VEN, A1155463, or S63845 as compared with the DMSO control. Statistical significance was determined by Student’s t test. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ****P < 0.0001. Data are presented as the mean ± SD.

The PP2A activation using small-molecule agonists induces cytotoxicity in leukemia/lymphoma cells that exhibit antiapoptotic multidrug resistance. We recently published on a series of first-in-class SMAPs (20, 21). We and others previously reported that PP2A activation is a viable therapeutic strategy against cancer (22–29). In one of the studies, we demonstrated that PP2A reactivation using a SMAP (TRC-382) is variably effective in a large number of cancer cell lines, including leukemia/lymphoma cell lines that exhibited relatively higher sensitivity (IC 50 for solid vs. liquid cancers: 20.43 ± 7.45 vs. 14.98 ± 5.99 μM) (Supplemental Table 4) (29). Therefore, in this study we screened various B cell leukemia/lymphoma cell lines and CLL patient samples with a further pharmacologically optimized SMAP compound, DT-061, that has improved efficacy in vitro and in vivo. Additionally, we have since published the solved structure of the DT-061 molecule in complex with the PP2A-B56α holoenzyme (21). A pharmacologically inactive molecule, DBK-766 (TRC-766), that is still capable of binding but not activating PP2A was included as a negative control (22, 29). The results from the present study demonstrated that DT-061, but not DBK-766, was highly effective at inducing cell death in most tested B cell leukemia/lymphoma cell lines and CLL patient samples (Figure 3A). Strikingly, we found that DT-061 was equally effective in cell lines or patient-derived CLL cells that exhibited resistance to multiple BH domain antagonists (i.e., antiapoptotic, multidrug-resistant cells) (Figure 3B). We and others have previously reported the synergistic interaction between IBR and VEN in CLL and MCL (15–17). This combination treatment is now FDA approved or under clinical investigation in various types of leukemia and lymphoma, including CLL. Although the IBR and VEN combination is highly effective in the treatment of various leukemias and lymphomas, resistance to this combination treatment has been observed clinically. To assess SMAP activity in the resistance background, we generated IBR- and VEN-resistant MCL cell lines by exposing cells to the drug combination in culture for an extended duration (Supplemental Figure 3A). Our cytotoxicity data suggest that DT-061 was similarly effective in sensitive as well as resistant cell lines (Figure 3C) (IC 50 [sensitive/resistant] for REC1, 15.4/11.7 μM; Mino, 13.0/13.6 μM; Marver-1, 12.4/12.9 μM). As expected, the resistant cell lines were least sensitive to the combination of IBR and VEN (Supplemental Figure 3, B–D).

Figure 3 Activation of PP2A using SMAPs induces cytotoxicity in leukemia/lymphoma cells that exhibit apoptosis resistance. (A) Samples from patients with CLL were pretreated or not with the agonist mix, and various leukemia/lymphoma cell lines were analyzed for cytotoxicity with DT-061 or DBK-766 (8, 12, 16, 20, and 24 μM) using an alamarBlue assay. Samples were treated with drugs for 24 hours. The cytotoxicity data for cell lines were confirmed in 2 independent experiments, and multiple patient samples were screened. (B) Samples from patients with CLL were pretreated or not with the agonist mix as described in B, and various leukemia/lymphoma cell lines were analyzed for cytotoxicity with inhibitors of Bcl-2 (VEN; 12.5, 25, 50, 100, and 200 nM), Mcl-1 (S63845; 0.0625, 0.125, 0.25, 0.5, and 1 μM), Bcl-xL (A1155463; 0.5, 1, 2, 4, and 8 μM), and the combination (VAS) in an alamarBlue assay. Samples were treated with the drugs for 24 hours. The cytotoxicity data for the cell lines were confirmed in 2 independent experiments, and multiple patient samples were screened in an independent experiment. The average cell survival values are presented in a heatmap. (C) Sensitive or IBR- and VEN-resistant MCL cell lines were treated with DT-061 (8, 12, 16, 20, and 24 μM) for 24 hours, and drug-induced cytotoxicity was determined by alamarBlue assay. Statistical significance was determined by ANOVA with -Šidák’s post hoc test for multiple comparisons. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001. The data were confirmed in multiple experiments as indicated and are presented as the mean ± SD.

Our previous study demonstrated that on-target modulation of PP2A using these small-molecule PP2A modulators drives the heterotrimerization of methylation-dependent PP2A subunits (21). Furthermore, we demonstrated using a validated PP2A methyl C–specific antibody that pharmacodynamic engagement of PP2A by these molecules can be measured in cellular and in vivo model systems (21). As expected, DT-061 induced the activation of PP2A in CLL cells, as measured by changes in methylation (Supplemental Figure 4A). As a further measure of PP2A activity, we observed dose-dependent AKT dephosphorylation, a well-documented PP2A substrate, in DT-061–treated CLL cells, which was effectively rescued by pretreatment with the serine/threonine phosphatase inhibitor calyculin A (Supplemental Figure 4, B and C).

Together, these results demonstrate that PP2A activation using a small-molecule agonist induced marked cytotoxicity in leukemia/lymphoma cells that exhibited antiapoptotic, multidrug resistance. Thus, PP2A activation can overcome antiapoptotic, multidrug resistance in leukemic B cells.

The SMAP (DT-061) induces Bax/Bak-independent apoptosis in CLL cells. Our above results demonstrate that the PP2A activator DT-061 was effective in killing multidrug-resistant leukemia/lymphoma cells. On the basis of this finding, we speculated that PP2A modulation overcomes antiapoptotic, multidrug resistance by either relieving Bax/Bak restriction or through the activation of an alternative cell death mechanism. To test this hypothesis, we performed flow cytometric analysis of Bax activation as well as of markers of post-mitochondrial apoptosis (cleaved caspase-9 and cleaved PARP) in agonist mix–treated primary CLL cells (as described in Supplemental Figure 1). To our surprise, DT-061 treatment drove a marked increase in cleaved caspase-9 and cleaved PARP expression in the absence of Bax activation in mock- as well as agonist mix–treated CLL cells (Figure 4A). Since we have previously demonstrated that microenvironmentally activated (CD69Pos) CLL cells in circulation exhibit de novo multidrug resistance (4), we examined apoptosis induction in CD69Pos CLL cells upon DT-061 treatment in patient PBMC samples. Interestingly, DT-061 treatment induced apoptosis in the absence of Bax activation in CD69Pos as well as CD69Neg CLL cells (Figure 4B). These results suggest that PP2A modulation triggered apoptosis in multidrug-resistant CLL cells without engaging the classical Bax/Bak pathway, a known target of many proapoptotic anticancer therapies (44). To further validate this Bax/Bak-independent apoptotic phenotype, we generated a Bax/Bak double-knockout (DKO) CLL cell line, MEC1, using a CRISPR/Cas9 system. Because this genetic manipulation has not been successful in primary human CLL cells, we chose to generate these isogenic cell lines in the immortalized MEC1 CLL cell line. Consistent with our above observations, DT-061 induced marked cytotoxicity in Bax/Bak-DKO MEC1 cells, even though WT cells were slightly more sensitive to DT-061 treatment (IC 50 for clone 1 [WT], 8.33 μM; clone 2 [WT], 8.27 μM; clone 14 [Bax/Bak-DKO], 10.67 μM) (Supplemental Figure 5A). Subsequently, we examined apoptosis induction in WT and Bax/Bak-DKO MEC1 cells treated with DT-061 by flow cytometric analysis of cleaved PARP. We found that DT-061 treatment induced significant apoptosis and a comparable loss of cell viability in both WT as well as Bax/Bak-DKO MEC1 cells (Figure 4, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 5B). As expected, the combination of BH domain antagonists (S63845+VEN+A1155463 [SVA]) that relies on the Bax/Bak pathway for apoptosis induction was ineffective in Bax/Bak-DKO, but not WT, MEC1 cells (Figure 4D and Supplemental Figure 5B). Together, these findings suggest that PP2A modulation using the SMAP (DT-061) induced Bax/Bak-independent mitochondrial apoptosis in CLL cells, a finding not previously reported to our knowledge.

Figure 4 PP2A activation by the small-molecule agonist DT-061 induces Bax/Bak-independent apoptosis in CLL cells. (A) PBMCs from patients with CLL were preincubated with the agonist mix for 12 hours. Samples were treated with a second dose of the agonist mix as well as DT-061 (12, 16, and 20 μM) for 18 hours. Apoptosis induction (Bax activation and cleaved caspase 9 and cleaved PARP) and viability dye staining in CLL (CD5+CD19+) cells were analyzed by flow cytometry. (B) PBMCs from patients with CLL were screened by flow cytometry for Bax activation as well as cleaved PARP following incubation with DT-061 (9, 12, 15, and 18 μM) for 9 hours without added agonists. Data show the percentage CD69Pos or CD69Neg CLL (CD5+CD19+) cells positive for active Bax or cleaved PARP, after subtraction of the spontaneous apoptosis values from the DMSO-treated controls. (C) The Bax/Bak-DKO CLL cell line MEC1 was developed using the CRISPR/Cas9 system, as described in Methods. WB data show the expression of Bax and Bak proteins in WT and Bax/Bak-DKO clones. (D) The parent MEC1 cell line as well as WT and Bax/Bak-DKO clones were treated with DT-061 (12, 16, and 20 μM) or a combination of VEN (0.2 μM), S63845 (2 μM), and A1155463 (1.6 μM) (SVA) for 12 hours. Cleaved PARP was analyzed by flow cytometry. The average data from 3 independent experiments are presented as a bar graph, which shows the percentage of MEC1 cells positive for cleaved PARP. Statistical significance was determined by ANOVA with Šidák’s post hoc test for multiple comparisons. ***P < 0.001 and ****P < 0.0001. Data are presented as the mean ± SD.

The SMAP (DT-061) triggers apoptosis in CLL cells by inducing mPTPs. The underlying mechanism for Bax/Bak-independent apoptosis induction by DT-061 has yet to be resolved. We explored this by systematically examining the cellular processes known to regulate Bax/Bak-independent cytotoxicity such as GSK3β signaling, calcium signaling, oxidative stress, and mPTP induction (45–50). Our results demonstrated that only the inhibitors of cyclophilin D (NIM811 and cyclosporin A [CspA]) that are known to mediate mPTP induction in the mitochondria were able to block the cytotoxicity induced by DT-061 in both WT as well as Bax/Bak-DKO MEC1 CLL cells (Supplemental Figure 6). Subsequently, using flow cytometric analysis of cleaved caspase-9, cleaved PARP, or viability dye staining as described in Figure 5, A and B, we examined apoptosis induction by DT-061 in primary CLL cells pretreated with NIM811 or CspA. Strikingly, our results demonstrated a significant reduction in apoptosis induction by DT-061 in NIM811- as well as CspA-pretreated primary CLL cells (Figure 5, A and B, Supplemental Figure 7, A and C). As expected, viability dye staining was also significantly decreased in NIM811- or CspA-pretreated primary CLL cells (Supplemental Figure 7, B and D). We obtained similar results in Bax/Bak-DKO MEC1 cells (Supplemental Figure 7, E–H), consistent with our data in Supplemental Figure 6. As expected, apoptosis induction by the Bcl-2 inhibitor VEN, which functions through the Bax/Bax pathway, was not affected by pretreatment with NIM811 or CspA (Figure 5, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 7, A–D). These results suggest that the PP2A activator DT-061 triggers apoptosis in CLL cells through induction of mPTP in the mitochondria. To further confirm this, we assessed mPTP induction in primary CLL cells treated with DT-061 using the calcein acetoxymethyl ester–cobalt chloride (calcein AM–cobalt chloride) quenching method, as described previously (51, 52) and in Methods. Consistent with our above results, the signal intensity for calcein AM was significantly reduced in DT-061–treated CLL cells, which was effectively rescued in cells pretreated with CypD inhibitors (NIM811 and CspA) (Figure 5C). Together, these results suggest that PP2A activation by DT-061 triggered apoptosis in CLL cells through induction of mPTP.

Figure 5 PP2A modulation by DT-061 activates apoptosis in CLL cells by releasing mPTPs. (A and B) PBMCs from patients with CLL pretreated with increasing concentrations of the CypD inhibitor NIM811 or CspA for 1 hour were incubated with DT-061 (16 μM) or VEN (25 nM) for 12 hours. Apoptosis induction was determined by analyzing cleaved caspase 9, cleaved PARP, and viability dye staining in CLL cells using flow cytometry (cleaved PARP and viability dye data are included in Supplemental Figure 7). Data are presented as box plots showing the percentage of CLL (CD5+CD19+) cells positive for cleaved caspase-9. (C) Samples from patients with CLL pretreated with the CypD inhibitor NIM811 (10 μM) or CspA (10 μM) were incubated with DT-061 (12, 16, and 20 μM) for 6 hours, and mPTP opening in CLL (CD5+CD19+) cells was assessed using flow cytometry as described in Methods. Stacked histograms show calcein AM staining in CLL cells subjected to various treatments (left panel). Box plots show the percentage CLL cells positive for Calcein AM staining in multiple patient samples treated with DT-061 with or without NIM811 or CspA pretreatment (right panel). Statistical significance was determined by ANOVA with Šidák’s post hoc test for multiple comparisons. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01. Data are presented as the mean ± SD.

DT-061 overcomes antiapoptotic multidrug resistance in a CLL xenograft mouse model in vivo. Last, we sought to demonstrate whether SMAP (DT-061) would inhibit CLL cell growth in vivo. To do so, we utilized the MEC1 cell line in Rag2−/−γC−/− mice as previously published (53). To test whether DT-061 has anticancer activity independent of Bax/Bak, as we observed in Figures 4 and 5, we subcutaneously inoculated mice with the WT or Bax/Bak-DKO MEC1 cell line and treated each group with vehicle, 15 mg/kg DT-061, or the combination of IBR (25 mg/kg) and VEN (25 mg/kg). The dosage for DT-061 was selected on the basis of previous in vivo efficacy studies (22–24) and confirmed by us in a dose-finding study in a WT MEC1 xenograft model (Supplemental Figure 8). The dosage for IBR and VEN was selected on the basis of several previously published in vivo studies (25, 54, 55). The combination of IBR and VEN exhibited exceptional anticancer activity in clinical trials in patients with leukemia or lymphoma, including those with CLL (11, 56), and it was recently approved by the FDA for the treatment of MCL. Notably, DT-061 inhibited the growth of both WT (~40.5%) and Bax/Bak-DKO (~27.6%) CLL cells in these mice in vivo (Figure 6, A and B), consistent with our ex vivo data showing that DT-061 inhibited tumor growth independent of the classical Bax/Bak pathway. In contrast to DT-061 treatment, the combination of IBR and VEN inhibited tumor growth only in WT mice (~32.6%), but not the Bax/Bak-DKO group (~–4.3%) (Figure 6, A and B), further suggesting that the in vivo activity of this drug combination was dependent on the Bax/Bak pathway. Interestingly, we noted that DT-061, but not the IBR and VEN combination, significantly suppressed MEC1 cell tumor growth in visceral organs such as liver, spleen, and kidney (Supplemental Figure 9), suggesting that DT-061 was equally effective in suppressing CLL cell growth in the tissue microenvironment in vivo in which drug-resistant leukemic B cells persist during treatment (4). In addition, we observed no significant change in body weights of the mice between the WT and Bax/Bak-DKO treatment groups (Figure 6, C and D). The Bax/Bak-DKO status was confirmed by Western blot (WB) analysis in the xenograft tissues at the end of the study (data not shown). Collectively, our results indicate that DT-061 inhibited tumor growth in a Bax/Bak-independent manner and suggest that PP2A activators could be used therapeutically for the treatment of multidrug-resistant CLL.