Indoxyl sulfate in uremia: an old idea with updated concepts

In this issue of the JCI, Arinze et al. provide in vivo evidence in mouse and zebrafish animal models that circulating IS (at concentrations found in humans with CKD) blocks Wnt signaling in the endothelium and impairs angiogenesis in a Wnt ligand–independent fashion (9). Furthermore, they present evidence that plasma levels of IS and other tryptophan metabolites correlate with adverse peripheral vascular disease events in humans.

After ingestion of tryptophan, in addition to its partial conversion to IS in the gut and its absorption and use in protein synthesis, a fraction is metabolized by indole 2,3-dioxygenase to kynurenine, kynurenic acid, and xanthurenic acid, metabolites that are thought to play a modulatory role in central nervous system function. The indole ring structure of IS and the other tryptophan derivatives makes them hydrophobic and largely protein bound in the circulation (10); as a result, they remain unfiltered by the glomerular basement membrane and accumulate in patients with CKD (Figure 1). Their protein-bound status also means that tryptophan derivatives are not readily removed by diffusive hemodialysis procedures. As a result of reduced urinary excretion, IS is markedly increased in CKD and ESKD compared with that in patients with normal kidney function; for example, mean concentrations of IS in patients with CKD and ESKD can be 40 to 90 times higher than those of healthy individuals, making this family of compounds strong candidates as contributors to uremic toxicity (4).

Arinze et al. now provide evidence for a role for tryptophan metabolites in CKD-associated peripheral arterial disease (PAD) (9). The authors showed that tryptophan metabolites that are also known AhR agonists, including IS, kynurenine, kynurenic acid, and xanthurnic acid, suppressed endothelial Wnt signaling by increasing β-catenin polyubiquitination and proteosomal degradation. Notably, proteosomal degradation of β-catenin depends on AhR activation, but not on traditional Wnt receptors, such as the frizzled family of proteins (9). IS inhibited angiogenesis in embryonic zebrafish and reduced neovascularization, capillary density, β-catenin, and vascular endothelial growth factor expression in the hind limbs of mice after ischemic injury. Similarly, mice with adenine-induced CKD treated with hind-limb ischemia that developed seven-fold increases in circulating IS showed decreased endothelial β-catenin expression, decreased neovascularization, and reduced capillary perfusion. Perhaps most intriguingly, treatment of CKD mouse models with an AhR inhibitor effectively rescued the effects of CKD on neovascularization and increased capillary β-catenin and vascular endothelial growth factor expression. These results further indicate the importance of AhR on mediation of the effects of IS and other tryptophan metabolites. Finally, in a small-nested case-control study, the authors found that concentrations of IS and other tryptophan metabolites were higher in CKD patients with PAD who developed adverse limb events compared with those in individuals that had PAD without adverse events. Together, these findings provide compelling evidence that the effects of elevated tryptophan metabolites on AhR and Wnt pathway signals contribute to vascular pathology associated with CKD.