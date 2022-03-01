Fungal microbiome in inflammatory bowel disease: a critical assessment

Since genetic and serologic data suggest that alterations in immune responses to fungi might be important in determining the risk or severity of disease, the important questions arise of what fungi are in the gut and whether their presence or composition influences IBD. Large microbiome studies including the large-scale Integrative Human Microbiome Project (HMP1 and HMP2) rarely discuss fungal microbiota as a potentially meaningful component of the intestinal microbiome, while reporting characteristic increases in bacterial facultative anaerobes at the expense of obligate anaerobes in patients with IBD (51, 52). This is likely mostly because metagenomic sequencing attempts tend to report that less than 0.1% of the microbial genomes found in the gut are fungal (53, 54). It might follow that their influence is minimal. An important error in this presumption is that yeasts are up to 100-fold larger than bacteria, so that a smaller number of organisms represents an unexpectedly substantial fraction of the microbiome biomass. Also, as eukaryotes, they are likely to employ unique metabolic activities not found in prokaryotes such that their metabolic influences might be disproportionate to their abundance. Finally, intestinal fungal blooms, especially of Candida spp., have long been recognized as a common experience in humans, particularly as a consequence of taking oral antibiotics (55). In a mouse model of colitis, Iliev et al. reported that a rich mycobiome is present and that antifungal innate immunity is important for controlling inflammation (56), making the case for further studies on the topic.

Important progress has been made in recent years in defining fungi that are found in the human intestines (luminal and mucosal) and in beginning to think about how the immune system might interact with these organisms (2). Changes in the bacterial microbiota associated with IBD have been well documented, and many recent studies have now similarly documented that the fungal microbiota is altered in patients with IBD, although the nature of the reported changes varies. In an early study in this area, Ott et al. reported using metagenomic 18S ribosomal DNA–based denaturing gradient gel electrophoresis to observe a higher mean fungal diversity in colonic biopsy tissue samples from patients with CD in comparison with controls (57). A recent study of fecal samples from CD patients in the United Kingdom similarly reported greater fungal diversity associated with disease (58). In contrast, other recent ribosomal DNA sequencing–based studies of mucosa-associated microbes (59) or fecal samples (60) reported little or no change in fungal diversity in CD, although there were changes in apparent fungal burden and population structures. Somewhat more commonly, studies on fecal samples have tended to report reductions in fungal diversity associated with CD and UC (61, 62). Clearly there are ongoing challenges associated with characterizing the mycobiome.

Capturing a description of the fungal microbiome from stool or intestinal mucosal samples using sequencing approaches can be difficult. A large fraction of the fungi commonly identified in human and animal studies are likely to be environmental rather than truly commensal. Many are known to be plant pathogens (e.g., Stenocarpella maydis, Fusarium spp.) or common environmental molds (e.g., Cladosporium spp.), and many are well known to be prominent in and on food (e.g., Saccharomyces spp., Debaryomyces spp., Penicillium spp.). Lumping all of the environmental organisms together with the unknown “true” commensal organisms may obscure important disease-associated features of the mycobiome, although rigorously identifying the true commensal organisms is difficult. Treatment of mice with oral antifungal drugs reveals expansion of unlikely drug-resistant fungi such as Wallemia sebi, marking them as genuinely replicating in the gut (8, 63). Laboratory mice might serve as a poor model for fungal microbiome diversity and function, since one of the most striking features of the gut microbiome in recent studies with “rewilded” laboratory mice given or exposed to a wild microbiome is an enormous increase in the burden of fungi (64). Thus, typical laboratory mice are likely starved of fungal contact common in the wild. Future studies of the effects of oral antifungal drugs in humans might help clarify a broad set of organisms that are genuinely commensal.

Nevertheless, several fungi have stood out in different studies as being specifically altered in patients with IBD. Whether or how these commensal organisms might influence a person’s susceptibility to developing IBD or the severity of the disease is not fully understood.

Candida. A common, although not universal, finding has been an increase, statistically significant or trending, in the relative amount of Candida in the fecal mycobiome of patients with CD from diverse geographic locations (3, 58–62, 65). The named species is usually C. albicans, but C. tropicalis and C. glabrata have also been reported.

The GI tract of the majority of humans in Westernized societies is colonized by C. albicans, and this is the only fungus for which a large body of literature exists exploring its mechanisms of gut colonization (66). The broader composition of the microbiota influences C. albicans colonization and levels. Use of broad-spectrum antibiotics is recognized as a major risk factor for Candida overgrowth and risk of candidemia (67). In mice, germ-free animals are easily colonized, but many common laboratory mice are resistant to colonization. In humans, some positive and negative associations between C. albicans and various bacteria have been noted (65, 68–70), but the significance or underlying mechanisms of these relationships remain to be established.

Invasive infections with Candida species, especially C. albicans, are the most common cause of nosocomial fungal infections in patients in intensive care units, immunocompromised patients, or patients with dysfunctional epithelial barriers (66). Since C. albicans is a commensal organism and is not present in the environment like common molds, systemic candidiasis of humans originates from commensal sites. In fact, intra-abdominal candidiasis is a particular risk in the context of abdominal surgery (71). This may be especially relevant to CD patients, as a recent study in Slovakia found a significantly higher rate of extraintestinal C. albicans in CD patients undergoing surgery compared with a control group of cancer patients (72). A large clinical study of fecal microbiota transplant in UC found that higher Candida abundance before transplant (and reduced Candida levels after transplant) was associated with a favorable clinical response (69). These findings strengthen the association of fungal levels with disease activity and response to treatment, but their thoughtful design reveals gaps in cause-and-effect evidence and the specificity for Candida.

The best efforts to address causality and Candida in exacerbation of colitis are in mouse models, but observations to date are mixed. Notably, enteric Candida does not alone elicit colitis, and has not been tested in the context of mice bearing genetic susceptibility traits for colitis. In settings of impaired host fungal control mechanisms and induced mucosal injury, colitis is associated with blooms of multiple fungal taxa, among which Candida is prominent (56, 73). However, this may simply reflect its prevalence as a gut commensal, and the design did not permit assessing the specific role of Candida in disease activity. Conversely and paradoxically, selective suppression of Candida and certain other fungal taxa with chronic fungal antibiosis augments severity of model colitis (63). A series of studies by various groups document that oral administration of Candida can augment colitis elicited by dextran sulfate sodium (DSS), a commonly used agent that acts via acute metabolic epithelial injury (63, 74–80). Demonstrated direct virulence mechanisms are still emerging and include fungal chitin and β-mannosyltransferases. More consistently, the effects were linked to reciprocal ecologic effects on beneficial and colitogenic bacteria, suggesting that bacteria may serve as intermediaries of the host-Candida effect on colitis.

IgA antibodies targeting cell surface adhesins (enriched on hyphal structures) are largely protective against infection, in accord with the role of hyphae in virulence. Paradoxically, hyphal differentiation reduced fitness for gut colonization, a trait typically integrated with pathogenicity in other anatomic sites (81) but reflecting the recent appreciation that the yeast phenotypic state favors Candida gut commensalism (82, 83). Among gut mycobiome members, Candida is particularly antigenic for systemic IgG immunity, and anti-Candida IgG provides protection from systemic disseminated infection. Conversely, Malassezia was distinguished by its relatively reduced elicitation of systemic IgG to fungal surface antigens, but rather than immunologic neglect, this may reflect a concealment strategy by this fungal taxon related to its commensal lifestyle (84). Taken together, these observations suggest various contexts and distinct potential roles of Candida in models of colitis and host gut immunity, but more work is needed to understand whether these are truly relevant in the context of human IBD.

Malassezia. In a recent study, we analyzed the mycobiome by internal transcribed spacer (ITS) sequencing over 160 mucosal washing samples collected during colonoscopy of patients with CD and healthy controls. We observed a strong association of Malassezia spp. (M. restricta and M. globosa) with CD (85). Subsequently, Miller and coworkers observed a remarkable appearance of gut-derived Malassezia in pancreatic tumors, further supporting the notion that Malassezia is associated with dysbiosis-driven diseases (86). Also, Devkota and coworkers observed enrichment of Malassezia in surgical mucosal samples collected from CD, but not UC, patients (87). Earlier, Liguori et al. detected Malassezia in mucosal biopsies from CD patients, although the association with disease was not entirely clear (59). Interestingly, studies on fecal samples rarely report finding abundant Malassezia spp., suggesting that Malassezia spp. may be primarily residents of the intestinal mucosal, not the lumenal, microbiome.

Malassezia spp. are members of the Basidiomycota phyla of fungi, and while all other members of the Ustilaginomycotina subdivision are plant pathogens, Malassezia are commensal skin microbes found on nearly all warm-blooded animals. Malassezia have among the smallest of eukaryotic genomes, having only around 4000 genes. They grow mainly as yeasts, although some species can develop hyphae. An important feature of Malassezia genomes is the loss of key enzymes required for lipid metabolism, including fatty acid synthase, Δ-desaturase, and Δ-enoyl CoA isomerase (88). Therefore, they cannot produce fatty acids themselves and need lipids from the environment for growth. In the skin, they harvest lipids from sebum in hair follicles through secretion of a host of lipases and phospholipases. These enzymes can release unsaturated free fatty acids from sebum lipids including oleic acid and arachidonic acid that can be inflammatory. That Malassezia spp. might be important in intestinal inflammation is unexpected.

Among patients with CD, we found that the presence of Malassezia was positively linked to the presence of the CARD9 IBD risk allele (85). We observed that CARD9 is important for inflammatory responses to Malassezia (89), and that the CARD9 IBD risk allele alters how immune cells respond to Malassezia (85). In a mouse model of colitis, Malassezia could exacerbate disease, and this effect required functional CARD9 (85). ASCA-positive sera cross-react with Malassezia, and further studies are required to better understand whether immune exposure to Malassezia could drive ASCA appearance.

Other yeasts. The ASCA seromarker of CD nominally targets the cell wall of Saccharomyces cerevisiae. It was early understood that the antigenic structure is widely shared among fungal taxa (90–93). Nonetheless, since S. cerevisiae is an established gut commensal (61, 94–96) (although some argue for dietary pass-through versus colonization) (96), several groups have tested the association of their fecal prevalence with human IBD. Such studies have consistently reported their selective reduction in IBD and CD (6, 59, 61). In mouse colitis models, a few groups have found that administration of S. cerevisiae or their polysaccharides ameliorates dextran sulfate colitis (97–99). However, the isolates were not of gut origin and, in design, reflected the search for Saccharomyces isolates with probiotic properties. With regard to such commensals, recent studies assessing uric acid dysmetabolism and its impact on colitis have associated this pathophysiology with S. cerevisiae in humans and mice (100, 101).

In other parenchymal sites, injured mucosa opens damaged epithelium to fungal colonization, resulting in delayed healing and chronic inflammatory phenotypes. Notable examples include Malassezia in the skin, and Aspergillus and other fungal taxa in the lung (102, 103). Poor recovery from mucosal injury is a common and clinically important feature in IBD. This has commonly been attributed to non-resolution of the primary inflammatory event and thus failure to direct the processes of wound closure and crypt regeneration (104–106). A recent study uncovered evidence for ulcer colonization by Debaryomyces hansenii as a contributor to ongoing mucosal inflammation in the gut (107). This yeast was selectively detected in colonic biopsy wounds and DSS-induced colonic injury in mice, and in human CD ulcers. Debaryomyces administration in mice slowed mucosal regeneration during colitis and injury, an effect that required the myeloid inflammatory network controlled by type I interferon and CCL5. This observation echoes precedents for opportunistic fungal colonization causing persistence of parenchymal injury in lung and skin lesions.