Erythroid lineage Jak2V617F expression promotes atherosclerosis through erythrophagocytosis and macrophage ferroptosis

Erythroid lineage–specific expression of Jak2VF promotes features of plaque instability in VFEpoR mice. To restrict the expression of Jak2VF to the erythroid lineage, we used EpoR-Cre mice to create a conditional knockin of Jak2VF. Allele-specific qPCR analysis showed that Jak2VF expression was restricted to erythroid progenitor and precursor cells (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI155724DS1), leading to a modest increase in megakaryocyte-erythroid progenitors and no significant change of hematocrit (Supplemental Figure 1B). EpoR-Cre did not induce Jak2VF expression in aortic endothelial cells, myeloid cells, or the heart (Supplemental Figure 1C). We monitored blood cell counts up to 11 months of age for the VFEpoR and littermate control EpoR mice and did not observe changes in hematocrit or RBC, WBC, and platelet counts in the VFEpoR mice, but we observed significantly increased red cell distribution width (RDW) over time (Supplemental Figure 1D), a known marker of CVD risk (26). We were unable to generate VFEpoR/Ldlr–/– mice by cross-breeding because of linkage disequilibrium between the Epor and Ldlr genes. As an alternative, we used Ldlr antisense oligonucleotide (ASO; ref. 27) to knock down Ldlr in VFEpoR mice. After 12 weeks of Western diet (WD) feeding, VFEpoR and littermate EpoR-Cre control mice had comparable plasma cholesterol levels, body weight, spleen weight, RBC counts, hematocrit, WBC, and platelet counts (Supplemental Figure 1, E–H). VFEpoR mice displayed significantly increased RDW (Supplemental Figure 1G). Although overall lesion area was not increased in VFEpoR mice, they displayed an increase in necrotic core area and lower overall collagen content (Figure 1, A and B), without a change in fibrous cap area (Figure 1B). We then characterized atherosclerosis in more advanced lesions after WD feeding for 22 weeks. VFEpoR and control mice again showed comparable plasma cholesterol levels, body weight, spleen weight, RBCs, hematocrit, WBCs, and platelet counts (Supplemental Figure 1, I–K). VFEpoR mice also showed increased RDW and lower serum EPO level (Supplemental Figure 1, J and L), similar to patients with JAK2VF myeloproliferative neoplasm (28). Total aortic root lesion area showed no change (Supplemental Figure 1M). However, features of plaque instability, including increased necrotic core area, decreased fibrous cap area, and reduced lesional collagen content, were all prominent in VFEpoR mice (Supplemental Figure 1, M and N). Costaining of RBC and macrophage markers indicated increased erythrophagocytosis in VFEpoR compared with control mice (Figure 1C). Localization of RBCs inside macrophages was verified by 3D confocal immunofluorescence imaging in VFEpoR mice (Figure 1D). Excessive erythrophagocytosis can liberate non-transferrin-bound iron (29). Accordingly, Perl’s blue plus diaminobenzidine (DAB) staining revealed increased reactive iron deposits in VFEpoR mice (Figure 1C), in a similar distribution to erythrophagocytotic macrophages (Figure 1C). Aortic root lesions of VFEpoR mice had more TUNEL-positive macrophages, indicating increased macrophage death and consistent with the increased necrotic cores (Figure 1E). There was also evidence of increased lipid peroxidation in plaques as shown by increased 4-hydroxynonenal (4-HNE) staining (Figure 1F). Iron deposition and 4-HNE staining in tissues are markers of ferroptosis (30). Recently, a screen of mAbs produced in response to ferroptotic membranes uncovered increased transferrin receptor (TfR) staining as a highly characteristic cellular marker of ferroptosis (25). We found increased TfR staining in atherosclerotic lesions of VFEpoR mice relative to the control mice that was primarily colocalized with macrophages (Figure 1G), indicating macrophage ferroptosis. These findings suggest that even in the absence of erythrocytosis, increased erythrophagocytosis in VFEpoR mice leads to ferroptotic cell death that could contribute to increased necrotic core formation.

Figure 1 Characterization of atherosclerotic plaques of VFEpoR mice. Control (EpoR-Cre) and VFEpoR mice were fed a Western diet and treated with low-density lipoprotein receptor antisense oligonucleotides (ASO) weekly for 12 weeks. (A) H&E staining and quantification of total lesion area and necrotic core area in the aortic root. Necrotic core regions are indicated by broken lines. Scale bar: 100 μm. (B) Aortic root sections were stained with Masson’s trichrome staining for fibrous cap (red, outlined by broken lines) and collagen (blue) content area, and then quantified as the ratio of total lesion area. Scale bar: 100 μm. (C) Redox-active iron deposition (Perl’s blue + DAB); IHC staining of RBCs (anti-Ter119) and macrophages (anti-Mac2) in aortic roots. Bar graph shows quantification of iron (II)–positive and erythrophagocytosis (Ter119+Mac2+) cell counts per section. Scale bar: 100 μm. (D) Representative 3D-rendered image from VFEpoR mice aortic root lesions of macrophage (anti-Mac2, green), smooth muscle cell (ACTA-2, magenta), and RBCs (anti-Ter119, red). Size: 332.80 μm × 332.80 μm × 7.50 μm. Calibration: XY:0.33 μm, Z:1.50 μm. Arrowheads show macrophage erythrophagocytosis. (E) TUNEL and immunofluorescence staining of macrophage (anti-Mac2) in aortic roots and quantification of TUNEL-positive cell counts per section. Scale bar: 75 μm. (F) Lipid peroxidation product 4-HNE staining, quantified as the percentage of total lesion area. Scale bar: 100 μm. (G) Immunofluorescence staining of TfR1 and macrophage (anti-Mac2), and quantification of TfR1 and macrophage costaining cell counts per section. Scale bar: 50 μm. Unpaired 2-tailed t test or Mann–Whitney U test, *P < 0.05.

Jak2VF-induced erythrocytosis further aggravates atherosclerosis. Prominent increases in RBCs as well as increased WBCs and platelets are associated with increased risk of atherosclerosis in JAK2VF-driven polycythemia vera (22). Moreover, a recent study has linked clonal hematopoiesis mutations to erythrocytosis and increased ACD in a general population, with JAK2VF as a prominent contributor (31). We found that low-dose EPO administration selectively induced increased RBC counts, hematocrit, and RDW but not WBC and platelet counts in VFEpoR mice relative to EpoR-Cre control and WT mice over 12 weeks (Supplemental Figure 2A). To evaluate the atherogenic role of VFEpoR RBCs in a model that mimics human polycythemia, we injected the same low-dose EPO into hyperlipidemic littermate EpoR-Cre control and VFEpoR mice that were fed the WD for 12 weeks. The phenotypes induced by low-dose EPO in hyperlipidemic VFEpoR mice resembled those seen in human polycythemia, with increased RBC counts, hematocrit, RDW, and splenomegaly (Supplemental Figure 2B). However, there were no changes in WBC or platelet counts compared with control mice (Supplemental Figure 2C). Body weight and plasma cholesterol levels were comparable in these 2 groups (Supplemental Figure 2, D and E) throughout the study.

Total lesion area and necrotic core area of aortic root plaques were significantly increased, whereas fibrous cap area and lesional collagen content were reduced in EPO-injected hyperlipidemic VFEpoR mice compared with control mice (Figure 2, A and B). Likewise, direct visualization of aortic arch lesions showed prominently increased lesion formation along the lesser curvature of the aorta and at aortic branch points that are regions of disturbed blood flow (Supplemental Figure 2F). Consistent with the more severe atherosclerosis phenotypes, there was more prominent staining for lesional RBCs, iron, TUNEL, 4-HNE, and macrophage TfR in VFEpoR mice injected with EPO compared with VFEpoR mice not injected with EPO (Figure 2, C–F). Immunostaining of Mac2 showed increased Mac2-positive aortic root lesion area (Figure 2G) without altered lesional macrophage proliferation (Supplemental Figure 2G) in VFEpoR mice, consistent with increased monocyte entry into plaques and monocyte-to-macrophage differentiation (32). VFEpoR lesions showed increased staining of H3cit, a marker of citrullinated histone, which was largely colocalized with MPO immunostaining, suggesting increased neutrophil extracellular traps (NETs), although lower level MPO could be expressed in macrophages (Figure 2H). Together, these results suggest increased entry not only of RBCs but also of WBCs into plaques, leading to increased macrophage burden and NETosis in addition to macrophage ferroptosis and lipid peroxidation products in VFEpoR mice.

Figure 2 Increased lesion area, plaque instability, and iron deposition in VFEpoR mice after EPO injection. Control and VFEpoR mice were fed a Western diet and treated with LDLR ASO and EPO (3 times per week) for 12 weeks. (A) H&E staining of aortic root sections and quantification of absolute lesion and necrotic core area. Necrotic core regions indicated by broken lines. Scale bar: 200 μm. (B) Aortic root sections were stained with Masson’s trichrome staining for fibrous cap (red, outlined by broken lines) and collagen (blue) content area, and then quantified as the ratio of total lesion area. Scale bar: 100 μm. (C) Iron (Perl’s blue) and redox-active iron deposition (Perl’s blue + DAB), IHC staining of RBCs (anti-Ter119) and macrophages (anti-Mac2) in aortic roots. Bar graph shows quantification of iron (II + III)–positive and erythrophagocytosis (Ter119+Mac2+) cell counts per section. Scale bar: 100 μm. (D) TUNEL and immunofluorescence staining of macrophage (anti-Mac2) in aortic roots and quantification of TUNEL-positive cell counts per section. Scale bar: 50 μm. (E) Lipid peroxidation product 4-HNE staining, quantified as the percentage of total lesion area. Scale bar: 100 μm. (F) Immunofluorescence staining of TfR1 and macrophage (anti-Mac2), and quantification of TfR1 and macrophage costaining cell counts per section. Scale bar: 50 μm. (G) Aortic root sections were immunostained for Mac2 and quantified as absolute Mac2-positive area. Scale bar: 250 μm. (H) Lesions were stained for citrullinated histones (H3Cit) and activated neutrophils using myeloperoxidase (MPO); the overlap H3cit and MPO (NETs) cell counts were quantified. Scale bar: 50 μm. Unpaired 2-tailed t test or Mann-Whitney U test, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

Increased ROS and lipid peroxidation in VFEpoR RBCs. The infiltration of RBCs into plaques along with evidence of erythrophagocytosis and lipid peroxidation suggested that VFEpoR RBCs might contain increased lipid peroxides. VFEpoR RBCs had elevated levels of ROS as assessed by staining with H 2 DCFDA, regardless of EPO supplementation (Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 3A). In addition to nonenzymatic production of ROS by Hb auto-oxidation and iron-mediated Fenton chemistry (33), enzymatic ROS production could also contribute to RBC ROS generation (34). Indeed, NADPH oxidase 2 (NOX2) levels were increased approximately 3-fold in VFEpoR RBCs (Figure 3B). Consistently, lipid peroxidation, as assessed with C11-BODIPY staining, was increased in VFEpoR RBCs (Figure 3C and Supplemental Figure 3B). Cellular lipid peroxidation was also increased in splenic red pulp macrophages and CD11b+ myeloid cells, especially neutrophils in VFEpoR mice, consistent with phagocytic uptake of RBCs containing increased lipid peroxides in the spleen (Figure 3D). VFEpoR RBCs also showed increased annexin V staining, which has been associated with aging changes in RBCs (ref. 35 and Figure 3E). Together, these observations suggest increased ROS and lipid peroxidation that may lead to premature aging of VFEpoR RBCs, potentially seeding lipid peroxidation in splenic and lesional WBCs and promoting atherosclerosis.

Figure 3 VFEpoR RBCs, red pulp macrophages, and splenic CD11b+ cells show increased ROS and lipid peroxidation. Control and VFEpoR mice were fed a Western diet and treated with LDLR ASO and EPO (3 times per week) for 12 weeks. (A) ROS in RBCs was assessed by H 2 DCFDA staining and analyzed by flow cytometry as MFI. (B) Immunoblot and quantification of NOX2 expression in RBC lysates, which was normalized to β-actin. (C) RBC lipid peroxidation was assessed by C11 BODIPY staining and quantified by flow cytometry as MFI. (D) Splenic red pulp macrophages, CD11b+ cells, neutrophils, and Ly6Chi and Ly6Clo monocytes were stained with C11 BODIPY for lipid peroxidation and analyzed by flow cytometry. (E) Assessment of externalized phosphatidylserine level by annexin V staining in RBCs through flow cytometry. (F) Interaction network and clustering of upregulated proteins in VFEpoR RBCs. Bar graphs show relative abundance protein level of EIF2AK1 (also known as heme-regulated inhibitor, HRI) and EIF2A (eukaryotic translation initiation factor 2A). The lines between proteins represent interactions among proteins with confidence level; dashed line is the lowest and thick line is the highest confidence. (G) Proteins involved in cellular oxidant stress were analyzed and quantifications of relative abundance of glutamate cysteine ligase catalytic subunit (GCLC), glutathione transferase theta 1 (GSTT1), glutathione peroxidase 1 (GPX1) are shown. (H) The level of reduced and oxidized glutathione ratio in RBCs. Unpaired 2-tailed t test, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

Proteomics analysis indicates reduced antioxidant defenses in VFEpoR RBCs. To explore underlying defects promoting oxidative changes in Jak2VF RBCs, we conducted unbiased, high-throughput proteomics profiling. This showed a prominent increase in reticulocyte proteins consistent with reticulocytosis in VFEpoR mice (Supplemental Figure 3C). However, reticulocytes did not show an increase in ROS (Supplemental Figure 3D). There was an increase in EIF2AK1 (also known as heme-regulated inhibitor, HRI) and EIF2A (Figure 3F), consistent with increased oxidative stress (36). Notably, there were decreased levels of several key enzymes in glutathione metabolism in VFEpoR RBCs, including glutamate cysteine ligase catalytic subunit (GCLC), the rate-limiting enzyme in GSH synthesis (37, 38); glutathione s-transferase theta 1 (GSTT1), involved in conjugating GSH to hydrophobic substrates (39), consistent with a previous report (40); and glutathione peroxidase 1 (GPX1), the major isoform of GPX in RBCs (41) that utilizes GSH to reduce lipid hydroperoxides (Figure 3G). The decreased expression of these genes involved in glutathione metabolism was associated with a reduced glutathione to oxidized glutathione ratio in VFEpoR RBCs (Figure 3H). Together, these data confirmed increased oxidative stress in VFEpoR RBCs and uncovered decreased antioxidant activity involving protective glutathione pathways that reduce lipid peroxidation.

Increased arterial endothelial permeability in VFEpoR mice. The increased entry of multiple cell types into atherosclerotic lesions suggested disruption of arterial endothelial barrier function. The uptake of hemoglobin by CD163+ macrophages has been shown to increase intraplaque angiogenesis in very advanced atherosclerotic lesions, with increased neovascular permeability (42). However, assessment of Von Willebrand factor staining did not show increased lesional angiogenesis in VFEpoR mice (Supplemental Figure 3E). Intravenous administration of 70 kDa FITC-dextran followed by high-resolution imaging of the aortic root revealed increased lesional FITC-dextran deposition in VFEpoR mice (Figure 4A). In addition, intravascular administration of albumin complexed with Evans blue showed more intense staining in the aortic arch and descending aorta in VFEpoR mice fed the WD for 12 weeks (Figure 4B). Increased Evans blue staining was also observed after feeding the WD for only 6 weeks, prior to lesion formation, indicating that increased permeability was not secondary to increased lesion formation in VFEpoR mice (Figure 4B). Hemodynamic stress could induce breaches in the arterial intima, leading to RBC infiltration and increased atherogenesis (43). We assessed this possibility by scanning electron microscopy with VFEpoR and littermate controls fed the WD for 12 weeks. This showed marked endothelial injury, with prominent loss of endothelial cells in VFEpoR mice (Figure 4C). These aortic denudations were associated with local RBC clusters and sometimes platelets (Figure 4C). Such phenotypes were rare in littermate EpoR-Cre control mice with low-dose EPO treatment (Figure 4C). To determine whether endothelial damage was associated with increased entry of RBCs into atherosclerotic lesions, we labeled control and VFEpoR RBCs with a membrane-integrating dye (PKH26) (Supplemental Figure 3F), and then transfused them in Ldlr–/– mice fed a WD diet for 2 weeks, followed by injection once per week for another 5 weeks to similar levels (Supplemental Figure 3G). 3D confocal imaging of aortic root lesions showed increased RBC infiltration and increased erythrophagocytosis of VFEpoR RBCs compared with WT RBCs (Figure 4D).

Figure 4 Aortic endothelial permeability was increased in VFEpoR mice. Control and VFEpoR mice were fed a Western diet (WD) and treated with LDLR ASO and EPO (3 times per week) for 6 or 12 weeks. (A) FITC dextran (green, 70 kDa) and nuclei (blue, DAPI) in aortic root cross-section, which were probed for endothelial permeability after 12 weeks of a WD. Scale bar: 50 μL. (B) Aortic arch and descending aorta were probed for endothelial permeability using Evans blue intravital staining after 6 or 12 weeks of a WD. The bar graph shows quantification of Evans blue extravasation normalized by the tissue weight. (C) En face scanning electron microscopy showing the luminal surface of the aortic arches; the bar graph shows numbers of the field that had RBC attachment or no RBC attachment (n = 3 per group); χ2 test. (D) Ldlr–/– mice were fed a WD for 2 weeks and then transfused with packed and PKH26-labeled 80–100 μL control or VFEpoR RBCs once per week for another 5 weeks, in total 7 weeks of WD. Representative 3D-rendered image from RBC-transfused mice aortic root lesions staining of macrophages (anti-Mac2, green) and RBCs (PKH26, red), and quantification of infiltrated RBC counts and erythrophagocytic macrophage counts in the lesions. Size: 332.80 μm × 332.80 μm × 7.50 μm. Calibration: XY:0.65 μm, Z:1.50 μm. Unpaired 2-tailed t test. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01.

Erythrophagocytosis of VFEpoR RBCs promotes macrophage ferroptosis. The evidence of lipid peroxidation in RBCs, macrophage death in association with increased staining for ferroptosis marker TfR, and necrotic core formation led us to further investigate the role of macrophage ferroptosis in atherogenesis in VFEpoR mice. Ferroptosis is a distinct mode of cell death induced by the accumulation of iron and lipid peroxides that is defined by the cellular response to specific chemical activators or inhibitors in the absence of evidence for other modes of cell death (44). Moreover, ferroptosis is prominently induced by defects in glutathione metabolism, including glutathione peroxidase 4 (GPX4) deficiency (44). To assess a potential role of ferroptosis, we incubated RBCs from control and VFEpoR mice with WT BM-derived macrophages (BMDMs). In order to increase the uptake of RBCs by phagocytosis, we treated macrophages with IL-4, which produced M2 macrophages, and compared their response to untreated (M0) or cytokine treated (M1) macrophages. Control and VFEpoR RBCs showed similar rates of erythrophagocytosis (Supplemental Figure 4A). After incubation with the same number of VFEpoR or littermate control RBCs for 6 hours, cellular lipid peroxidation as assessed by C11-BODIPY staining was increased in M0 and M2 but not M1 macrophages (Figure 5A), consistent with a report that M1 macrophages are resistant to ferroptosis (45). Phagocytosis of VFEpoR RBCs caused decreased GPX4 and increased formation of the lipid peroxidation end product malondialdehyde in M2 macrophages (Figure 5B). VFEpoR or control RBC uptake by macrophages caused a comparable increase in the iron-binding protein ferritin (Figure 5B).

Figure 5 Macrophage lipid peroxidation and ferroptosis induced by erythrophagocytosis are reversed by Liprox-1. WT BM-derived macrophages were treated with vehicle (M0), LPS plus IFN-γ (M1), or IL-4 (M2) for 24 hours and then incubated with an equal number of control or VFEpoR RBCs for another 6 hours. (A) Representative C11 BODIPY histogram and statistics of C11 BODIPY+ macrophage percentage by flow cytometry. (B) Immunoblot of glutathione peroxidase 4 (GPX4), malondialdehyde modified proteins (MDA adduct), ferritin, arginase I, and inducible NOS (iNOS) and β-actin of M0, M1, and M2 cell lysates. The bar graph shows quantification of immunoblots normalized to β-actin. C denotes control and VF denotes VFEpoR RBCs. (C) M0, M1, and M2 macrophage viability were quantified as the percentage of propidium iodide–negative macrophage (live cell) versus total macrophages by flow cytometry (n = 3 replicates). (D) Macrophage LDH release in culture medium was measured after incubation with control or VFEpoR RBCs for 6 hours. (E) C11 BODIPY+ macrophage percentage and cell death ratio were tested by flow cytometry after 6 hours of erythrophagocytosis assay with or without Liprox-1 (200 nM) treatment. (F) M0 or M2 BM-derived macrophages from WT or GPX4 transgenic mice were treated with control and VFEpoR RBCs for 6 hours. Lipid peroxidation and cell death were assessed by C11-BODIPY and propidium iodide staining and analyzed by flow cytometry. (G) Human peripheral monocyte-derived macrophages generated from healthy donors were treated overnight with RBCs from JAK2VF-positive patients with MPN or matched healthy controls in the presence or absence of Liprox-1 (200 nM). Lipid peroxidation and cell death were assessed by C11-BODIPY and propidium iodide staining and analyzed by flow cytometry; unpaired 2-tailed t test (A, C, and D) or 1-way ANOVA (B and E–G). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

Cell death, assessed by propidium iodide staining and flow cytometry, was increased in M2 and M0 but not M1 macrophages after phagocytosis of VFEpoR RBCs (Figure 5C). This was confirmed by more pronounced lactate dehydrogenase release from M0 and M2 macrophages in response to VFEpoR RBC phagocytosis (Figure 5D), consistent with increased ferroptotic cell death. We also treated cells with the ferroptosis inhibitor Liprox-1 that inhibits lipid peroxidation by functioning as a reactive radical-trapping antioxidant (46). Liprox-1 markedly reduced M0 and M2 cell death induced by phagocytosis of VFEpoR or control RBCs, abolishing the difference between genotypes (Figure 5E). The reduced cell death was associated with a marked reduction of cellular lipid peroxidation (Figure 5E). Moreover, transgenic overexpression of GPX4 (47) in macrophages (Supplemental Figure 4B) completely reversed the increased lipid peroxidation and macrophage cell death caused by VFEpoR RBCs (Figure 5F). In contrast, supplementation of GPX4 substrate glutathione ethyl ester (GSH-EE), ROS inhibitor N-acetyl cysteine (NAC), or inhibitors of other forms of cell death, including Z-VAD-FMK (pan-caspase/apoptosis/pyroptosis inhibitor) and necrostatin-1 (necroptosis inhibitor), failed to rescue erythrophagocytosis-induced lipid peroxidation and cell death (Supplemental Figure 4, C and D). Moreover, caspase 1/11–deficient macrophages showed similar levels of cell death as WT macrophages in response to VFEpoR RBCs (Supplemental Figure 4E), excluding a role of inflammasome-mediated caspase activation and pyroptosis in cell death. These results confirmed lipid peroxidation and ferroptosis as the likely cause of erythrophagocytosis-induced cell death.

To assess human relevance, we evaluated monocyte-derived, macrophage-mediated phagocytosis of control or JAK2VF RBCs from patients with polycythemia vera. Erythrophagocytosis of JAK2VF RBCs by WT macrophages increased macrophage lipid peroxidation and cell death compared with control RBCs, and both effects of JAK2VF RBCs were reversed by Liprox-1 (Figure 5G).

Liprox-1 reverses increased atherosclerosis in VFEpoR mice. To assess the role of ferroptosis in plaque formation in VFEpoR mice, we treated VFEpoR and littermate control mice with Liprox-1 or vehicle for 10 weeks (Figure 6A). Plasma total cholesterol, body weight, and blood cell counts were unaltered by Liprox-1 (Supplemental Figure 5, A–C). Liprox-1 reversed increased cellular lipid peroxidation in aortic CD11b+ myeloid cells in VFEpoR mice while having no effect in littermate controls (Figure 6B). Liprox-1 completely reversed the increase in aortic root lesion area, largely reversed the increased necrotic core area, and augmented fibrous cap area and collagen content in VFEpoR mice while having no impact in controls (Figure 6, C and D). Liprox-1 decreased lesional 4-HNE staining, iron deposits, RBC fragment accumulation, erythrophagocytosis, and macrophage TfR staining (Figure 6, E–G). Liprox-1 also decreased endothelial permeability in VFEpoR mice (Figure 6H).

Figure 6 Liprox-1 reverses VFEpoR-induced atherosclerosis progression. Control and VFEpoR mice were fed a Western diet and treated with LDLR ASO and EPO for 12 weeks, with Liprox-1 (10 mg/kg, 3 times per week) or vehicle injection for the last 10 weeks. (A) Experiment timeline. (B) Representative C11 BODIPY staining histogram and quantification of C11 BODIPY CD11b+ cells as the percentage of total aortic CD11b+ cells. (C) H&E-stained images of aortic root sections. Necrotic core regions indicated by broken lines and quantification of total lesion area and necrotic core area are shown. Scale bar: 200 μm. (D) Aortic root sections were stained with Masson’s trichrome staining for fibrous cap (red, outlined by broken lines) and collagen (blue) content area, and then quantified as the ratio of total lesion area. Scale bar: 100 μm. (E) 4-HNE IHC in the aortic root cross sections. Scale bar: 100 μm. (F) Representative images of Perl’s blue plus DAB staining, IHC staining of RBCs (anti-Ter119), and macrophages (anti-Mac2) in aortic roots. Bar graph shows quantification of iron (II + III)–positive and erythrophagocytosis (Ter119+Mac2+) cell counts per section. Scale bar: 100 μm. (G) Immunofluorescence staining of TfR1 and macrophage (anti-Mac2), and quantification of TfR1 and macrophage costaining cell counts per section. Scale bar: 50 μm. (H) Evans blue intravital staining of arches and quantification of Evans blue extravasation. (I) L-selectin and CD11a expression levels in neutrophils and monocytes from peripheral blood assessed by flow cytometry. (J) VFEpoR mice were fed a Western diet and injected with LDLR ASO and EPO for 3 weeks, then divided into two groups, treated with Isotype or anti–Gr-1 mAb twice per week for another 4 weeks. In total 7 weeks WD and EPO injection. Evans blue intravital staining of arches and descending aorta, and quantification of extravasation. One-way ANOVA (B–D) or unpaired 2-tailed t test (E–J). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

We carried out further experiments to determine the mechanism by which Liprox-1 reduced endothelial permeability. Lipid peroxidation in VFEpoR splenic CD11b+ cells was reduced by Liprox-1 (Supplemental Figure 5D). ROS levels were selectively increased in circulating neutrophils and in Ly6Chi but not Ly6Clo monocytes in VFEpoR mice, and this increased ROS was reversed by Liprox-1 (Supplemental Figure 5E). However, Liprox-1 did not affect ROS levels in RBCs, neither in VFEpoR nor in littermate controls (Supplemental Figure 5F). The finding that Liprox-1 decreased endothelial permeability in association with reduced lipid peroxidation or ROS levels in leukocytes but not RBCs suggests a major role of leukocytes in the disruption of the endothelial barrier integrity in this setting. There was increased expression of adhesion molecules L-selectin and CD11a in circulating neutrophils and Ly6Chi monocytes in VFEpoR mice (Figure 6I), which could mediate increased binding to endothelial cells. Depletion of leukocytes positive for granulocyte receptor-1 (Gr-1), including neutrophils and monocytes by anti-Gr-1 antibody, markedly reduced endothelial permeability in VFEpoR mice (Figure 6J and Supplemental Figure 3H). This suggests a major role of WBCs containing elevated ROS and lipid peroxidation products in mediating endothelial damage in VFEpoR mice.

There is evidence that lipid peroxidation drives gasdermin D–mediated cell death in lethal polymicrobial sepsis (48). Thus, we bred VFEpoR mice with mice deficient in gasdermin D, the common mediator of pyroptotic cell death downstream of inflammasome activation (48, 49). Gasdermin D deficiency had no effect on total lesion or necrotic core area (Supplemental Figure 5G) in VFEpoR mice. We also assessed levels of phosphorylated mixed-lineage kinase domain-like (p-MLKL), a marker of necroptosis (50), in lesional cells and showed no difference between VFEpoR and control mice (Supplemental Figure 5H). These in vivo results confirmed that ferroptosis is likely the major form of regulated cell death that contributes to atherogenesis in VFEpoR mice.

Liprox-1 alleviates atherogenesis in Jak2VF clonal hematopoiesis. We next assessed the impact of ferroptosis inhibition on atherogenesis in Jak2VF mice simulating human JAK2VF clonal hematopoiesis without EPO supplementation. We generated Ldlr–/– mice with chimeric Jak2VF expression by transplanting a mixture of 20% Jak2VF BM cells from MX1-Cre/Jak2VF mice and 80% BM cells from WT mice, as previously reported (15). The recipients were fed a WD diet for 12 weeks with or without Liprox-1 (Figure 7A). The vehicle-treated Jak2VF chimeric mice showed marked atherosclerosis with pronounced necrotic cores, as previously reported (15), in association with prominent lesional iron deposition, erythrophagocytosis, and lipid peroxidation (Figure 7, C, D, and G). Liprox-1 markedly reduced lesion area, decreased the necrotic core, and increased fibrous cap area (Figure 7, B, E, and F) without altered plasma cholesterol, blood cell counts, spleen weight, body weight, or plasma IL-18 levels (Supplemental Figure 6, A–E). Lesional iron deposition, erythrophagocytosis, and lipid peroxidation were also reduced by Liprox-1 (Figure 7, C and D). These data indicate that RBC-related ferroptosis promoted atherogenesis in Jak2VF clonal hematopoiesis. Since mice transplanted with 20% Jak2VF cells have some features of MPN, such as splenomegaly, they can be considered to model clonal hematopoiesis but do not fit the definition of clonal hematopoiesis of indeterminate potential (CHIP) (51).