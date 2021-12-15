Family matters for coronavirus disease and vaccines

Commentary 10.1172/JCI155615

The increasing frequency of pathogenic coronaviruses in the human population has raised public health concerns about possible future pandemics. It is critical to understand whether immune responses to the current circulating coronaviruses provide protection against related viruses or those that may emerge in the future. In this issue of the JCI, Dangi, Palacio, and co-authors detail the extent of coronavirus cross-protection following both vaccination and natural infection and ultimately used murine models to highlight the mechanism behind this heterotypic immunity. This study provides insight into the possibility of a pan-coronavirus vaccine that could protect humans against future coronavirus outbreaks.

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.