Commentary 10.1172/JCI155615

Family matters for coronavirus disease and vaccines

David J. Bean1 and Manish Sagar1,2

1Department of Microbiology, and

2Department of Medicine, Boston University School of Medicine, Boston, Massachusetts, USA.

Address correspondence to: Manish Sagar, Boston University, 650 Albany Street, Room 647, Boston, Massachusetts 02118, USA. Phone: 617.414.5239; Email: msagar@bu.edu.

Published November 9, 2021 - More info

Published in Volume 131, Issue 24 on December 15, 2021
J Clin Invest. 2021;131(24):e155615. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI155615.
© 2021 American Society for Clinical Investigation
Published November 9, 2021 - Version history
The increasing frequency of pathogenic coronaviruses in the human population has raised public health concerns about possible future pandemics. It is critical to understand whether immune responses to the current circulating coronaviruses provide protection against related viruses or those that may emerge in the future. In this issue of the JCI, Dangi, Palacio, and co-authors detail the extent of coronavirus cross-protection following both vaccination and natural infection and ultimately used murine models to highlight the mechanism behind this heterotypic immunity. This study provides insight into the possibility of a pan-coronavirus vaccine that could protect humans against future coronavirus outbreaks.

