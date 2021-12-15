Cross-protective immunity following coronavirus vaccination and coronavirus infection

SARS-CoV-2 vaccines induce cross-reactive antibody responses against other coronaviruses in humans. We first measured antibody responses following vaccination of humans with SARS-CoV-2 vaccines (Pfizer-BioNTek, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson). We obtained plasma samples from human volunteers before vaccination and at several time points after vaccination (Figure 1A). These vaccinated individuals were identified as being unexposed to SARS-CoV-2 (asymptomatic and serologically negative); unexposed to SARS-CoV-2 and on immunosuppressive drugs (asymptomatic and serologically negative); or previously exposed to SARS-CoV-2 (symptomatic and RT-PCR+, prior to vaccination). Consistent with the RT-PCR results, we observed nucleocapsid-specific antibodies in most exposed individuals, but not in the unexposed individuals (Supplemental Figures 1, A–D; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI151969DS1). As expected, vaccination of humans with SARS-CoV-2 vaccines resulted in an increase in SARS-CoV-2 spike–specific antibodies (Figure 1, B–E). Consistent with prior reports (1, 2), the vaccine prime induced a more substantial increase in SARS-CoV-2–specific antibodies in individuals who were previously exposed to SARS-CoV-2 (Figure 1, D and E). Importantly, the SARS-CoV-2 vaccines also induced an increase in SARS-CoV-1 spike–specific antibodies, and previously exposed individuals showed more pronounced antibody responses relative to those of unexposed individuals (Figure 1, F–I).

Figure 1 Cross-reactive antibody responses following SARS-CoV-2 vaccination. Antibody responses after SARS-CoV-2 vaccination. (A) Participants 1–17, 24–29, and 31–47 received the Pfizer/BioNTek vaccine; participants 18–23 received the Moderna vaccine; and participant 30 received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Participants were determined to be unexposed (participants 1–26) prior to vaccination on the basis of a negative serology test for SARS-CoV-2 spike and nucleocapsid proteins before vaccination (0–7 days prior to vaccination). Participants 27–30 were unexposed, under immunosuppressive regimens, and did not interrupt their treatments at the time of vaccination (treatments for participant 27: azathioprine and prednisone; participant 28: anti–IL-6 monoclonal antibody; participant 29: prednisone; and participant 30: methotrexate). Exposed participants 31–47 tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 by RT-PCR prior to vaccination. SARS-CoV-2 spike–specific antibody responses after vaccination in (B) unexposed, (C) unexposed immunosuppressed, and (D) exposed participants. (E) Summary of SARS-CoV-2 spike antibody responses. SARS-CoV-1 spike–specific antibody responses after vaccination in (F) unexposed, (G) unexposed immunosuppressed, and (H) exposed participants. (I) Summary of SARS-CoV-1 spike antibody responses. OC43 spike–specific antibody responses after vaccination in (J) unexposed, (K) unexposed immunosuppressed, and (L) exposed participants. (M) Summary of OC43 spike antibody responses. The y axis indicates the endpoint titer (the highest plasma dilution at which the absorbance was greater than 2 times that of the negative controls: human pre-2019 plasma; see Methods). Data shown are from an ongoing longitudinal study, in which participants were vaccinated on different dates, hence the heterogeneity in the available time points after infection. Antibody responses were evaluated by ELISA. Dashed lines represent the LOD. In panels E, I, and M, the indicated P values compare V0 and V1 from each group by paired Wilcoxon test. ****P < 0.0001, by paired Wilcoxon test (P > 0.05, NS). All participants except participant 28 (lack of V0 data) were included in the analysis. Error bars indicate the SEM.

We then quantified antibody responses against the spike protein of OC43, which is an endemic coronavirus that causes common colds in humans. All patients had high levels of preexisting antibody titers against OC43, but SARS-CoV-2 vaccination increased antibody titers against this endemic coronavirus in most unexposed (including immunosuppressed) participants (22 of 29, 76%) (Figure 1, J–M), consistent with earlier studies (3). Prior to vaccination, antibody responses to OC43 tended to be higher in individuals who were previously exposed to SARS-CoV-2 (Figure 1M).

We also evaluated bystander antibody levels before and after vaccination to determine whether SARS-CoV-2 vaccination increased noncoronavirus-specific immune responses. We found that antibodies against the influenza virus HA protein were not increased following SARS-CoV-2 vaccination, demonstrating that the increase in post-vaccination antibodies was specific to coronaviruses (Supplemental Figure 1, E–H). Taken together, these data show that SARS-CoV-2 vaccination elicits cross-reactive antibodies against other coronaviruses besides SARS-CoV-2.

Patients with COVID-19 show cross-reactive antibody responses against other coronaviruses. We next assessed whether cross-reactive antibodies could also be detected during a natural SARS-CoV-2 infection. We compared antibody responses in plasma from RT-PCR+, symptomatic patients with mild to severe COVID-19 as well as in healthy control plasma harvested before 2019 (Figure 2A. As expected (4), individuals with COVID-19 had higher levels of SARS-CoV-2 spike–specific antibodies (Figure 2B), as well as SARS-CoV-1 spike–specific (Figure 2C) and OC43-specific (Figure 2D) antibodies, relative to control individuals. We also measured antibody levels against the SARS-CoV-2 nucleocapsid protein for these 2 groups and found them to be significantly higher in patients with COVID-19 (Figure 2E). We did not observe any increase in influenza-specific antibodies in the COVID-19 cohort (Figure 2F). These data demonstrate that patients with COVID-19 develop cross-reactive antibody responses that recognize other coronaviruses.

Figure 2 Cross-reactive antibody responses following SARS-CoV-2 infection in humans. Antibody responses following SARS-CoV-2 infection. (A) Participants in the COVID-19 group had a positive RT-PCR test accompanied by mild to severe symptoms. Serum samples (35 COVID-19 and 17 healthy controls) were collected once from week 3 to week 45 following symptom onset for the COVID-19 cohort. The healthy control cohort refers to human plasma collected prior to 2019. (B) SARS-CoV-2 spike–specific antibody responses. (C) SARS-CoV-1 spike–specific antibody responses. (D) OC43-specific antibody responses. OC43-infected cell lysate was used as a coating antigen. (E) SARS-CoV-2 nucleocapsid–specific antibody responses. (F) Influenza virus H1N1 HA–specific antibodies. Antibody responses were evaluated by ELISA. Dashed lines represent the LOD. ****P < 0.0001, by nonparametric Mann-Whitney U test. Error bars indicate the SEM.

Characterization of cross-reactive antibody responses with multiple SARS-CoV-2 vaccine modalities. Our experiments above showed that SARS-CoV-2 vaccines induced antibody responses against heterologous coronaviruses in humans. Most of the vaccinated volunteers received mRNA vaccines, and we then assessed whether this effect was generalizable to other vaccine platforms. We primed C57BL/6 mice intramuscularly with various SARS-CoV-2 vaccines similar to the approved vaccines or experimental vaccines that have been used around the world during the COVID-19 pandemic, including adenovirus-based, vesicular stomatitis virus–based (VSV-based), mRNA-based, receptor-binding domain (RBD) protein–based, spike protein–based, and inactivated virus–based vaccines. We boosted mice homologously at approximately 3 weeks to recapitulate the regimen in most human trials, and we evaluated antibody responses 2 weeks after the boost.

Consistent with our data in humans, vaccination of mice with an adenovirus vector expressing SARS-CoV-2 spike (Ad5-SARS-CoV-2 spike) resulted in potent antibody responses against SARS-CoV-2 and SARS-CoV-1 and a more modest, but statistically significant, increase in antibody responses against more distant coronaviruses, including OC43 and mouse hepatitis virus 1 (MHV-1) (Figure 3A). We found that cross-reactive antibody responses were also elicited by VSV-based, mRNA-based, RBD protein–based, spike protein–based, and inactivated virus–based vaccines (Figure 3, B–F). We also performed control experiments to measure cross-reactive antibody levels in mice that received sham vaccines lacking coronavirus spike transgenes. Vaccination with sham vectors did not elicit SARS-CoV-1– or SARS-CoV-2–specific antibodies (Supplemental Figure 2). Altogether, these data showed that multiple SARS-CoV-2 vaccine platforms were able to elicit cross-reactive antibody responses that recognized other coronaviruses.

Figure 3 Cross-reactive antibody responses following SARS-CoV-2 vaccination in mice. (A) Antibody responses after Ad5-SARS-CoV-2 spike vaccination. (B) Antibody responses after VSV-SARS-CoV-2 spike vaccination. (C) Antibody responses after mRNA-SARS-CoV-2 spike vaccination. (D) Antibody responses after SARS-CoV-2 RBD vaccination. (E) Antibody responses after SARS-CoV-2 “whole” spike vaccination. (F) Antibody responses after inactivated SARS-CoV-2 vaccination. Mice were primed intramuscularly and boosted after 3 weeks (see Methods for vaccine dosing information). Antibody responses were evaluated by ELISA at week 2 after the boost. Experiments were conducted using wild-type C57BL/6 mice, except for VSV-SARS-CoV-2 spike vaccination, in which k18-hACE2 (C57BL/6) mice were used. Dashed lines represent the LOD. Data are from 2 independent experiments with 5 mice/group. Data from all experiments are shown. ***P < 0.001 and **** P < 0.0001, by Mann-Whitney U Test. Error bars indicate the SEM.

We then interrogated whether a vaccine against a different SARS coronavirus spike protein could also induce cross-reactive antibodies. Similarly, cross-reactive antibodies were observed with an experimental SARS-CoV-1 spike vaccine developed in 2004, based on modified vaccinia Ankara (MVA-SARS-1 spike), which was previously shown to protect mice and macaques against a SARS-CoV-1 challenge (refs. 5, 6 and Figure 4A). Interestingly, sera from MVA-SARS-CoV-1–vaccinated mice partially neutralized SARS-CoV-2 pseudovirus in vitro (Figure 4, B–D). These data show that immunization with a SARS-CoV-1 vaccine also elicited cross-reactive neutralizing antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 and other coronaviruses.

Figure 4 SARS-CoV-1 vaccination induces cross-reactive antibodies and T cells. (A) Antibody responses after MVA-SARS-CoV-1 spike vaccination. (B) SARS-CoV-2 pseudovirus neutralization assay. SARS-CoV-2 pseudoviruses (200 FFU) were incubated with mouse sera diluted 1:4 prior to addition onto a HEK293-hACE2 cell monolayer. (C and D) Representative microscopic images of SARS-CoV-2 pseudovirus neutralization using sera from (C) unvaccinated mice (Unvax sera) or (D) SARS-CoV-1–vaccinated (Vax sera) mice. Scale bars: 400 μm. (E) Representative FACS plots showing cross-reactive SARS-CoV-2–specific CD8+ T cells in SARS-CoV-1–vaccinated mice. Cross-reactive CD8+ T cells were detected by intracellular cytokine staining after a 5-hour stimulation with SARS-CoV-2 spike overlapping peptide pools, in a 37°C, 5% CO 2 incubator. Cells were gated on live CD8+ lymphocytes. Data are from splenocytes on post-boost day 15. (F) Representative FACS plots showing cross-reactive (VNFNFNGL-specific) CD8+ T cells in mice vaccinated with a SARS-CoV-1 vaccine and in mice vaccinated with various other SARS-CoV-2 vaccines. Cells were gated on live CD8+ lymphocytes. Data are from PBMCs on post-boost day 15. (G) Summary of CD8+ T cell responses among vaccine platforms. All mice were primed and boosted intramuscularly (see Methods for vaccine dosing information). Vertical arrows in G indicate the time of the boost. Experiments were done using wild-type C57BL/6 mice, except for VSV-SARS-CoV-2 spike vaccination, in which k18-hACE2 (C57BL/6) mice were used. In A, data are from 2 independent experiments with 5 mice/group; data from all experiments are shown, and dashed lines represent the LOD. In B, data are from 1 experiment with 5 mice/group. In E and F, representative results of experiments performed twice with 5 mice/group are shown. Panel G shows a summary of the 2 experiments combined. **P < 0.01 and ****P < 0.0001, by Mann-Whitney U test. Error bars indicate the SEM.

Following a viral infection, viral control is facilitated by CD8+ T cells. To measure cross-reactive CD8+ T cell responses, we harvested splenocytes from mice that received the SARS-CoV-1 vaccine and stimulated these cells with SARS-CoV-2 spike peptides (Supplemental Table 1) for 5 hours, followed by intracellular cytokine staining (ICS) to detect cross-reactive (SARS-CoV-2 spike–specific) CD8+ T cells. Interestingly, the SARS-CoV-1 vaccine elicited SARS-CoV-2–specific CD8+ T cell responses (Figure 4E), suggesting the presence of conserved CD8+ T cell epitopes in SARS-CoV-1 and SARS-CoV-2. To identify cross-reactive CD8+ T cell epitopes, we performed spike sequence alignment (Supplemental Figure 3) followed by epitope mapping. We identified 2 highly conserved epitopes in the spike protein, in particular the VVLSFELL and VNFNFNGL epitopes, which are highly conserved among other SARS-like coronaviruses (Supplemental Figure 4A). These 2 epitopes were identified in a prior study in SARS-CoV-2–infected mice (7). The VNFNFNGL CD8+ T cell response has also been reported to be elicited after SARS-CoV-1 infection in C57BL/6 mice (8), and we show that it was also immunodominant after SARS-CoV-2 vaccination (Supplemental Figure 4A). Using MHC class I epitope prediction algorithms (see Methods), we found that both VVLSFELL and VNFNFNGL were predicted to bind the mouse MHC-I Kb.

We reasoned that Kb VNFNFNGL tetramers could be used to track cross-reactive CD8+ T cells following SARS-CoV-1 or SARS-CoV-2 vaccination across multiple vaccine platforms. The spike protein vaccine and the inactivated virus vaccine did not generate robust Kb VNFNFNGL (Kb VL8) CD8+ T cell responses (Figure 4F), probably because CD8+ T cell priming is dependent on intracellular protein expression. However, we observed robust Kb VL8 CD8+ T cell responses above the limit of detection (LOD) after vaccination with viral vectors or mRNA (Figure 4F). Among the different vaccines, adenovirus-based, MVA-based, and mRNA-based vaccines generated the strongest Kb VL8 CD8+ T cell response (Figure 4, F and G).

We then performed single-cell T cell receptor–sequencing (scTCR-Seq) analyses to determine whether the cross-reactive Kb VL8 response exhibits a biased TCR usage. We showed at RNA and protein levels that most of the Kb VL8 response contained a TCR composed of V7α/Vβ11 (Supplemental Figure 4, B–E). We are currently using this scTCR-Seq information to develop a TCR-transgenic mouse that could be used to study cross-reactive CD8+ T cells among different sarbecovirus infections. Altogether, our data showed that a SARS-CoV-1 vaccine also generated antibody and T cell responses that recognized other coronaviruses. In particular, these data suggested that an old SARS-CoV-1 vaccine could protect against SARS-CoV-2.

A SARS-CoV-1 vaccine protects against a SARS-CoV-2 challenge. There are concerns about emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants and the possibility that they could escape vaccine-elicited protection (9). Furthermore, it is possible that SARS-CoV-1 may spill over again into the human population. Thus, a critical question is whether SARS-CoV-2 vaccines could also protect against SARS-CoV-1, as well as other bat coronaviruses. To answer this simple question, we performed challenge experiments to evaluate whether coronavirus vaccines could protect against heterologous coronaviruses. SARS-CoV-1 is a select agent, so we were not able to challenge SARS-CoV-2–vaccinated animals with SARS-CoV-1 in our BL3 facilities. Instead, we evaluated whether an old SARS-CoV-1 vaccine developed in 2004 could protect against a SARS-CoV-2 challenge. We immunized mice with a SARS-CoV-1 spike vaccine developed by Bernard Moss (MVA-SARS-1 spike; ref. 5), and then challenged mice intranasally with SARS-CoV-2. On post-challenge day 5, we harvested lungs and measured viral loads by RT-PCR. Strikingly, this SARS-CoV-1 vaccine conferred a 282-fold decrease in viral loads following a SARS-CoV-2 challenge (Figure 5A). We also observed improved control of SARS-CoV-2 at an earlier time point (day 3; Figure 5A). These data demonstrate that a sarbecovirus vaccine with a large antigenic mismatch (only 76% identity) could still confer robust protection following a heterologous sarbecovirus challenge.

Figure 5 Cross-protective immunity following coronavirus vaccination or coronavirus infection. (A) Viral loads after SARS-CoV-2 (MA10) challenge in SARS-CoV-1–vaccinated mice. LOD = 0.007 genomes/g. (B) Viral loads after OC43 challenge in SARS-CoV-2–vaccinated mice. LOD = 27 genomes/g. (C) Viral loads after MHV-1 challenge in OC43-immune mice. (D) Viral loads after MHV-A59 challenge in MHV-1–immune mice. In A–D, mice were intramuscularly primed and boosted after 3 weeks (see Methods). Mice were challenged intranasally 2 weeks after the boost. (E) Viral loads after OC43 challenge in mice that received 50 μL human plasma (before or after vaccination). Plasma was adoptively transferred into naive mice, and on day 1 after transfer, mice were challenged intranasally with OC43. OC43 IgG titers before vaccination (V0) ranged from 12,150 to 109,350, and after vaccination (V1), they ranged from 328,050 to 984,150. (F) OC43 PRNT in plasma before and after vaccination. (G) Viral loads after OC43 challenge in mice that received 50 μL human plasma (pre-2019 vs. COVID-19). Plasma was adoptively transferred into naive mice, and on day 1 after transfer, mice were challenged intranasally with OC43. OC43 IgG titers were 4050 for all pre-2019 samples and 63,450 for all COVID-19 samples. (H) OC43 PRNT in plasma from pre-2019 donors and patients with COVID-19. Lung viral loads were quantified by RT-PCR (A, B, E, and G) or plaque assays (C, D, F, and H). Data are from day 5 after challenge unless otherwise indicated. Dashed lines represent the LOD. A–D data are from 2 independent experiments with 3–5 mice/group. Data in E–H are from 1 experiment with 5 mice/group. Data from all experiments are shown. In A–D, F, and H, error bars indicate the SEM. Panels E and G show paired values. Values below the LOD in log scales represent zero values. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by nonparametric Mann-Whitney U test (A–D, F, and H) and paired t test (E and G).

Humans are constantly exposed to endemic coronaviruses, including the embecovirus OC43, and our next question was whether SARS-CoV-2 vaccines protect against this endemic coronavirus. To answer this question, we immunized mice with an Ad5 vector expressing either SARS-CoV-2 spike or nucleocapsid, and then challenged these mice intranasally with OC43. On post-challenge day 5, we harvested lungs and measured viral loads by RT-PCR. The SARS-CoV-2 nucleocapsid vaccine conferred a 3.7-fold viral load decrease relative to control viral loads following this common cold coronavirus challenge (Figure 5B). We observed no significant heterologous protection with the spike-based vaccine (Figure 5B). These data suggest that the degree of cross-protection is affected by the genetic similarity between the vaccine antigen and the challenge antigen. In other words, a sarbecovirus vaccine conferred robust protection against a related sarbecovirus challenge (Figure 5A), but only slight (or negligible) protection against an embecovirus challenge (Figure 5B).

Prior coronavirus infections confer protection against future coronavirus infections. Similar to our data on patients with COVID-19, we found that coronavirus infections in mice also induced cross-reactive antibody responses. In particular, a common cold coronavirus (OC43) infection elicited cross-reactive antibodies against SARS-CoV-2, SARS-CoV-1, and MHV-1 (Supplemental Figure 5A). Cross-reactive antibodies were also generated after an MHV-1 infection (Supplemental Figure 5B). We thus tested whether mice that had prior coronavirus infections were better protected following heterologous coronavirus challenges. In our first model, we challenged OC43-immune mice with MHV-1. Note that OC43 and MHV-1 are 2 embecoviruses that are more genetically distant, relative to SARS-CoV-1 and SARS-CoV-2. Interestingly, OC43-immune mice exhibited a 408-fold viral load reduction following a heterologous MHV-1 challenge (Figure 5C).

In our second model, we challenged MHV-1–immune mice with MHV-A59. Although these 2 coronaviruses have similar names, they are genetically distinct. Note that MHV-1 and MHV-A59 are more genetically distant than SARS-CoV-2 and RaTG13. Interestingly, MHV-1–immune mice exhibited sterilizing immune protection against a heterologous MHV-A59 challenge (Figure 5D). These data demonstrate that prior coronavirus infections can confer protection against subsequent infections with related coronaviruses. Moreover, the degree of heterologous protection appeared to be influenced by the genetic similarity between the initial coronavirus infection and the subsequent coronavirus infection (Figure 5, C and D).

Mechanism: antibodies are sufficient for cross-protection. Measuring cross-protection in humans is difficult, because most people are already seropositive for endemic coronaviruses. In addition, susceptibility to coronavirus infection can be influenced by many variables, including the immune history of the host, comorbidities, age, and socioeconomic status, rendering it difficult to determine whether SARS-CoV-2 vaccination or SARS-CoV-2 infection protect against other coronaviruses. Therefore, we developed a reductionist animal model that allowed us to better discern heterologous immune protection by vaccine-elicited antibodies, using plasma from humans who received SARS-CoV-2 vaccines. In our first experiment, we obtained longitudinal plasma from human volunteers, before and after receiving SARS-CoV-2 vaccines. We then transferred these donor-matched human plasma into naive C57BL/6 mice via intraperitoneal injection, and on the following day, we challenged these mice with the common cold coronavirus OC43. Mice that received post-vaccination human plasma exhibited a 12-fold lower OC43 viral load relative to mice that received pre-vaccination human plasma (Figure 5E). To explore the mechanism of immune protection, we performed plaque reduction neutralization titer (PRNT) assays using these donor-matched plasma samples (before and after vaccination). Human plasma harvested 2–3 weeks after SARS-CoV-2 vaccination showed more robust in vitro OC43 neutralization relative to matched pre-vaccination plasma (Figure 5F). These data show that SARS-CoV-2 vaccination in humans elicited humoral responses that conferred protection against a different coronavirus.

In our second experiment, we obtained plasma from patients with COVID-19 versus plasma from individuals before the 2019 pandemic. We transferred these human plasma samples into naive C57BL/6 mice, and on the following day, we challenged these mice with OC43. Plasma from COVID-19 patients induced sterilizing immunity to OC43 in 80% of the mice, whereas all of the mice that received pre-2019 human plasma showed detectable viral loads (Figure 5G). Human plasma from patients with COVID-19 also showed more robust in vitro OC43 neutralization by PRNT assay relative to that observed in pre-2019 plasma (Figure 5H). These data showed that antibody responses elicited by SARS-CoV-2 infection in humans conferred protection against an endemic coronavirus. Altogether, these data demonstrate that immunity elicited by SARS-CoV-2 vaccination or SARS-CoV-2 infection could provide cross-protection against common cold coronavirus infections.