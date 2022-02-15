Rapid idiosyncratic mechanisms of clinical resistance to KRAS G12C inhibition

A 77-year-old male patient with prior smoking history was diagnosed with metastatic KRASG12C-mutant lung adenocarcinoma and 80% expression of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1). The patient initially received chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitor therapy targeting programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1), and upon progression biopsies of several sites in the neck and the right axilla were obtained. The patient subsequently enrolled in a phase I clinical trial in which he received AMG510 (sotorasib) 960 mg twice daily dosing, and within a few days of starting treatment he clinically felt much improved with no significant side effects. Imaging 7 weeks after treatment initiation revealed that all lesions were stable or responding, and on average the measurable tumors had been reduced in size by approximately 35% (Figure 1A). However, scans at week 13 revealed that a few lesions had begun to grow, and at week 17, the study drug was discontinued due to rapid disease progression (Figure 1A). The patient died approximately 6 weeks later, and his body was donated to our rapid autopsy program in accordance with his wishes. Following pathologic confirmation of both tumor biopsies and matched nonadjacent normal tissues (>1 cm from tumor), RNA and DNA were extracted for RNA sequencing (RNA-Seq) and WES, respectively (Figure 1, B and C).

Figure 1 Rapid acquired resistance to AMG510. (A) Serial cross-sectional tumor dimensions while the patient received AMG510. (B) All samples were acquired either before the patient went on study (pre-AMG510) or during the rapid autopsy 6 weeks after stopping the drug (post-AMG510). All nonadjacent normal tissues were at least 1 cm from the tumor margin and confirmed by a pathologist to be free of tumor. (C) An illustration of the locations of tumors sampled for the study.

Diverse and overlapping patterns of resistance. Analysis of the transcriptome of 16 tumor and 8 nonadjacent normal samples revealed major differences between tissue origin types (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI155523DS1), so we restricted the downstream gene and gene set expression analysis to pre- and post-AMG510 treatment lymph node (LN) tumors only to account for tissue-specific effects on gene expression in the TME. The transcriptome of the 2 pretreatment LN tumors was compared with 6 posttreatment LN tumors. A total of 950 genes were differentially expressed after AMG510 treatment (fold change > 1.5, P adj < 0.05, and base mean > 10), compared with the pretreatment samples (Figure 2A). Seven hundred nine genes were upregulated and 241 genes were downregulated after AMG510 treatment. Gene set analysis was conducted using the gene set variation analysis (GSVA) method, and we computed gene set scores for the MSigDB oncogenic signature and cancer Hallmark gene set collections. Compared with pretreatment samples, nearly all the post-AMG510 treatment samples exhibited robust activation of the MAPK pathway, AKT, and mTOR signaling, with 38 significant oncogenic signatures (Figure 2B and Supplemental Tables 1–3). Consistent with genomic modeling of KRAS loss, we also found significant upregulation of pathways involving the transcriptional coactivator YAP1 (9). Among the 9 significantly expressed Hallmark gene sets, 2 cell cycle gene sets were downregulated, G 2 /M checkpoint and E2F targets, consistent with dysregulated cell proliferation. The other 7 upregulated gene sets include activation of hedgehog, NOTCH, and WNT/β-catenin signaling as well as pathways for epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT) and tumor angiogenesis activation (Figure 2C). Nearly all these signatures were frequently observed in 6 out of the 7 posttreatment LN metastases (Figure 2, B and C), while the periportal LN sample number 1 (LN1) often resembled signaling patterns like pretreatment samples. We did observe varying degrees of reactivation of key pathways (notably mTOR, AKT, YAP1, and TGF-β) among posttreatment samples (Figure 2B). In parallel, gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) revealed dramatic and noteworthy evidence of remodeling within the TME upon acquired resistance to AMG510. Indeed, TGF-β signaling and EMT signatures were reidentified, and strong evidence for complement activation, coagulation, and tumor angiogenesis were reminiscent of recalcitrant tumors mimicking chronic nonhealing wounds (10). Consistent with alterations in fuel sources, we observed marked increases in fatty and bile acid metabolism, as well as adipogenesis and myogenesis (Figure 2D and Supplemental Tables 4–6). Additionally, posttreatment tumors exhibited increased xenobiotic metabolism, suggesting tumors may be capable of reducing intracellular AMG510 levels. Using Ingenuity Pathway Analysis to evaluate the 950 differentially expressed genes, we found activated TGF-β signaling as the most significant upstream mediator of these diverse pathways of resistance (P < 2.1 × 10–18; Supplemental Figure 2 and Supplemental Table 7).

Figure 2 Dynamic adaptive cell-intrinsic reprograming and TME remodeling. (A) Nine hundred fifty differentially expressed genes with adjusted P values of less than 0.05 are shown as heatmaps, with 709 upregulated and 241 downregulated after AMG510 treatment. (B) Gene set analysis via GSVA using 189 MsigDB oncogenic signatures identified 38 oncogenic signatures (P adj < 0.05) that were upregulated after AMG510 treatment. (C) GSVA analysis using 50 MsigDB Hallmark gene sets identified 9 signatures (P adj < 0.05) that were differentially expressed, including upregulation in the Coagulation and EMT pathways. (D) GSEA for coagulation, EMT, and fatty acid metabolism.

Decreased KRAS G12C mutant allele frequency. WES was performed on 4 pretreatment and 13 posttreatment tumors, as well as 8 nonadjacent normal samples (Figure 1). Note: The right neck LN was obtained at the time of diagnosis prior to any systemic therapy, while the submental LN, left neck soft tissue, and right axillary LN samples were obtained after chemotherapy and anti–PD-1 immune checkpoint therapy. Two nonadjacent normal samples with better sequencing quality were combined and used as matched normal for all tumor somatic mutation calling. Over 2,000 tumor single nucleotide variants (SNVs) were detected in the left neck soft tissue before treatment, and the other 3 pretreatment LN tumors also had significantly higher tumor variants called compared with all the posttreatment tumors (P = 0.0034; Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 3). To identify mutations with potentially high biological impact, multiple filtering steps were applied to somatic mutation calling. First, only somatic mutations shared by at least 3 tumor samples were kept. Second, only variants with mutant allele frequency (MAF) greater than 5% were kept, ensuring a high-quality mutation calling. Finally, only variants expressed in any of the tumor RNA-Seq samples were used to further investigate potentially high biological impact. We cross-referenced these variants with a curated list of genes known to promote cancer progression mediated through mutations or copy number gain of function (11). Surprisingly, KRAS G12C mutations had a decreased MAF in most of the posttreatment samples (Figure 3B), suggesting a potential escape mechanism from AMG510 treatment. While the high number of SNVs called were associated with tumor purity calls (Pearson’s correlation = 0.51, P = 0.03), the MAF of KRAS G12C was not correlated with tumor purity (Pearson’s correlation = –0.017) in copy-neutral samples. Unlike recent studies that analyzed cell-free DNA (7, 8), we did not see new mutations that reactivate MAPK signaling and no new KRAS mutations were found in the posttreatment samples. We found a significant inverse Pearson’s correlation of KRAS G12C MAF with many of the resistance pathways, and a positive correlation with loss of G 2 /M cell cycle checkpoints (Supplemental Table 8), consistent with many of these being plausible escape mechanisms. Although 5 other mutations were found, none of them were new in the posttreatment samples and the MAF was often lower (Figure 3C), suggesting they were passenger mutations.

Figure 3 Loss of KRASG12C variants and clonal phylogenetic analyses. (A) Total number of mutations detected in each tumor sample. A 2-sided Student’s t test was run to compare mean numbers of single nucleotide variants between pre- and post-AMG510 treatment. (B) KRASG12C mutation allele frequency detected in each sample. Sequenza purity levels are shown for each sample in black. (C) Nonsynonymous mutations detected in 3 or more tumors with mutations expressed in RNA. (D) Representative phylogenetic trees showing potential clonal evolution. Pre- and posttreatment samples are colored in the branches as purple and green, respectively.

Polyclonal seeding patterns from LN metastasis. To evaluate clonal evolution among multiple metastases and between pre- and posttreatment samples, we estimated the cellular prevalence (CP) and subclonal structure using PyClone-IV (12, 13). Phylogenetic analysis using the CPs of subclones defined by PyClone-IV revealed there were multiple unique clones before AMG510 treatment (Figure 3D). The primary tumor (posttreatment) shared 3 subclones with the other 4 pretreatment samples and was in the same phylogenetic branch with 3 pretreatment samples. Five subclones (clones 5, 7, 4, 10, and 0) were unique to 3 pretreatment samples, and 4 of these subclones were private to one sample only. Most of the tumors showed multiclonal seeding patterns, except the primary tumor, which showed monoclonal seeding patterns (Supplemental Figure 4A). The pretreatment submental LN metastasis shared a common subclonal origin with 6 distant posttreatment metastases, suggesting it gave rise to these posttreatment sites (14). All tumors except the left neck soft tissue tumor (pretreatment) had clone 1 as a founding clone (Supplemental Figure 4A). In most tumors, clones 8 and 3 were derived from clone 1. Clone 3 then gave rise to subclones 2, 6, 9, and 10 in many tumors. Two variants from intron region of RAI14 and coding region of SPEF2 in cytogenetic band chr5p13 had the highest mean CP in the founding clone, clone 1, while clone 3 with KRAS G12C and 145 other mutations had the second highest mean CP (Supplemental Table 9). Fewer than 150 mutations were clustered within each shared subclone (Supplemental Figure 4B), while the 4 private clones had a minimum of 273 mutations (clone 7) and a maximum of over 3000 mutations in clone 0. Consistent with periportal LN1 having a divergent signature pattern from the periportal LN2 and mesenteric LN samples (Figure 2, B and C), our phylogenetic analyses also revealed that periportal LN2 and mesenteric LN likely originated from the same clone, unlike periportal LN1 (Figure 3D), indicating that even adjacent metastatic lesions may originate from different clonal populations and have divergent resistance mechanisms.

Copy number loss of KRASG12C in resistant tumors. Like our SNV analyses (Figure 3A), we found the posttreatment samples had fewer copy number variations (CNVs) (Supplemental Figure 5). The pretreatment submental LN metastasis had the lowest KRASG12C CNV of any pretreatment sample (Supplemental Figure 6A), again demonstrating similarity with many posttreatment samples it likely gave rise to (Figure 3D). Tumor purity showed no significant association with KRASG12C CNV (Supplemental Figure 6B; Pearson’s correlation = 0.12, P = 0.65), supporting the hypothesis that observed CNV changes are reflective of tumor biology in the posttreatment samples and not an artifact. When evaluating copy number changes among cancer-related gene loci (11), there were 15 genes with copy number gains in at least 3 tumor samples (Supplemental Figure 7). However, all of these occurred in the pretreatment samples, suggesting that independent of KRASG12C copy number loss, other CNVs were unlikely mediators of acquired resistance.

Immunogenomic and neoantigen remodeling. We next evaluated immunogenomic features to understand how the TME differed before versus after AMG510 therapy. We found that multiple immune gene signatures related to T and B cell function and activation were significantly downregulated in the posttreatment samples (Figure 4A). We also observed a significant and unexpected increase in the mast cell signature score in the posttreatment samples (Figure 4A). Expression in posttreatment samples (Supplemental Figure 8) was subdivided into 2 distinct groups: a small set of samples that resembled the pretreatment expression, and a larger set with more pronounced underexpression across most signatures. The 6 posttreatment LN samples were evenly divided between these 2 groups, indicating that nodal tissue was not the source of these differences. Among the B cell receptor (BCR) immunoglobulin heavy chains inferred from tumor RNA-Seq, there were significantly more overlapping repertoires between posttreatment samples as compared with between pre- and posttreatment samples (Figure 4B). Inferred T cell receptor (TCR) β chains exhibited more overlap between pre- and posttreatment samples, as well as between posttreatment samples, such that there was no significant difference comparing between these groups (Figure 4C). Posttreatment similarity scores were substantially higher for BCR IgH compared with TCR β chain clonotypes. These results suggest a potential posttreatment BCR repertoire focusing in some tumor types, perhaps in response to a restricted set of shared tumor antigens. The low number of pretreatment samples (n = 2) limits detection for repertoire overlap between solely pretreatment samples. Predicted neoantigens from tumor WES data demonstrated higher neoantigen burden in pretreatment compared with posttreatment samples, mirroring the SNV data (Figure 4D). These results are consistent with immune editing via elimination of a subset of tumor clones concurrent with AMG510 therapy; however, we cannot be certain that this did not reflect stochastic or differential direct effects of AMG510 on tumor subclones. When comparing tumor phylogenies and neoantigen remodeling patterns of the 4 pre-AMG510-treatment samples, we observed that the right neck LN sample (obtained prior to chemotherapy and immunotherapy) clustered tightly with the left neck soft tissue and right axillary LN samples (Figures 3D and 4D). In contrast, the submental LN (which was obtained at the same time as the left neck soft tissue and right axillary LN) gave rise to many of the post-AMG510-treatment metastases (Figure 3D) and differed in its neoantigen clustering (Figure 4D). Considering these findings, we speculate that chemotherapy and immunotherapy were not the main drivers of differences found in the pre- and post-AMG510-treatment samples. KRAS G12C neoantigens were predicted to weakly bind this patient’s HLA-A allele, and while samples with KRAS G12C loss tended to co-occur in clusters, HLA-A expression was relatively stable across all pre- and posttreatment samples (Figure 4D).