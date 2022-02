Remodeling of the tumor/tumor microenvironment ecosystem during KRAS G12C inhibitor clinical resistance in lung cancer

Currently, 1 in 2 to 3 people will develop cancer, and among them, lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer mortality. Substantial breakthrough discoveries, including the identification of lung cancer–specific oncogenic drivers (e.g., EGFR mutations, EML4-ALK fusion genes) and the development of molecular inhibitors of these pathogenic factors, have improved outcomes for patients with advanced-stage lung cancer. However, frequent oncogenic driver mutations that have remained undruggable until recently include activating mutations in the gene encoding the small GTPase KRAS. Hotspot mutations that predominately occur in codons 12 and 13 result in defective KRAS GTPase activity, thus enhancing the abundance of the active GTP-bound state in cells to promote cancer cell proliferation and growth via multiple downstream effector pathways such as the RAF/MEK/ERK (MAPK) pathway.

In recent years, a substantial advance occurred through the identification and development of covalent allosteric inhibitors especially targeting KRAS G12C (1–4), a mutation that comprises 41% of KRAS non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) (5). One drug, sotorasib (AMG510), inhibits reactivation by nucleotide exchange, thereby better confining KRAS to an inactive GDP-bound state (1). A subgroup of patients with NSCLC that underwent a phase I trial of this drug showed a 32.2% response rate and had 6.3 months of progression-free survival (6). Based on these results, sotorasib was granted accelerated approval by the US Food and Drug Administration in May of 2021 for adult patients with advanced KRAS G12C–mutant NSCLC who received at least one prior systemic therapy. While the development of KRAS inhibitors has been a tremendous success, resistance occurs in almost all patients and limits long-term patient survival. A better understanding of the mechanisms of resistance to KRAS inhibitors is paramount to maximize the potential of these emerging agents and improve clinical outcomes.

A variety of resistance mechanisms have been reported in preclinical studies of KRAS G12C inhibitors (2). Additionally, some mechanisms of clinical acquired resistance to KRAS G12C inhibitors have also been reported (6–8). One challenge that often arises in studies using clinical samples is ensuring ideal controls. For instance, pre- and posttreatment pairs and comparisons with normal tissue are desirable but often difficult to achieve in clinical practice.