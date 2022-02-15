Remodeling of the tumor/tumor microenvironment ecosystem during KRAS G12C inhibitor clinical resistance in lung cancer

In an elegant study published in this issue of the JCI, Tsai et al. (9) used paired pre- and post-sotorasib-treatment tissue samples and corresponding normal tissues to elucidate acquired mechanisms of clinical resistance to KRAS G12C inhibitors via comprehensive genetic analyses. The specimens used in this study were obtained from a patient with advanced-stage KRAS G12C lung adenocarcinoma treated with sotorasib for 17 weeks, with an initial response followed by acquired resistance (Figure 1). After succumbing to drug-resistant tumor progression, this patient underwent a rapid autopsy through which abundant tumor specimens and controls were obtained: 4 tumor tissues before treatment, 13 tumor tissues after therapy, and 8 nonadjacent normal tissues.

Figure 1 Schema showing the approach and main findings of Tsai et al. (9). Biopsy samples from a patient with KRAS G12C lung adenocarcinoma were taken before and after treatment with the KRAS G12C inhibitor, sotorasib. The patient was treated for 17 weeks and showed an initial response before developing acquired resistance. Whole-exome sequencing (WES) and RNA sequencing analyses of tumor and normal tissue samples showed KRAS-mediated signaling activation, YAP signaling, EMT activation, metabolic reprogramming, and TME changes that included coagulation, angiogenesis, and immune escape pathways.

First, the authors performed transcriptome analysis of lymph node tumors and found that a total of 950 genes were differentially expressed after sotorasib treatment. Compared with pretreatment samples, activation of MAPK pathway, AKT, and mTOR signaling was present in almost all samples after sotorasib treatment. This result was consistent with previous reports describing that reactivation of MAPK and/or PI3K/AKT/mTOR pathways induce varying degrees of resistance (2, 10). However, unlike several previous reports investigating the mechanism of KRAS-inhibitor resistance using sequencing techniques (7, 8, 11), the authors did not find any additional mutations that reactivate KRAS or MAPK signaling. Whole-exome sequencing also showed a reduced KRAS G12C mutant allele frequency in most samples after treatment, suggesting that other factors maintain reactivation of the MAPK and/or PI3K/AKT/mTOR pathways. Activation of YAP signaling as a compensatory pathway supporting drug resistance was also present in the resistant tumors, consistent with preclinical studies (12).

In the 9 hallmark gene sets analyzed, 2 cell cycle gene sets (G 2 /M checkpoint and E2F target) were decreased, suggesting abnormal cell proliferation. The other 7 gene sets showed upregulation of a wide variety of pathways, including activation of hedgehog, NOTCH, WNT/β-catenin signaling, epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT), and tumor angiogenesis.

Phylogenetic analysis performed in Tsai et al. (9) revealed the process of inferred clonal evolution across metastatic lesions in different anatomic sites. Specifically, the pretreatment submental lymph node metastases had evidence of a common subclonal origin with the 6 posttreatment distant metastases, suggesting it seeded these distant posttreatment resistant tumors. Additional phylogenetic analysis of adjacent periportal lymph nodes showed a divergent inferred clonal origin. This result suggests that even adjacent metastatic lesions may arise from different clonal populations and have distinct resistance mechanisms, consistent with real-world clinical experience where treatment response can vary according to metastatic site.

Tsai et al. (9) also evaluated immunogenomic features of the tumors to understand how the immune microenvironment of tumors differs upon treatment exposure and resistance. The findings showed that multiple immune gene signatures associated with T and B cell function and activation were reduced in the posttreatment samples, resulting in an immunologically cold state.