Commentary 10.1172/JCI155476

The role of estrogen receptor signaling in suppressing the immune response to cancer

James M. Rae1,2 and Marc E. Lippman3

1Division of Hematology and Oncology, Department of Internal Medicine, and

2Department of Pharmacology, University of Michigan Medical School, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA.

3Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center, Georgetown University, Washington DC, USA.

Address correspondence to: James M. Rae, University of Michigan Medical School, 6310 Cancer Center, 1500 E. Medical Center Dr., Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109, USA. Phone: 734.764.1460; Email: jimmyrae@umich.edu.

Find articles by Rae, J. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

1Division of Hematology and Oncology, Department of Internal Medicine, and

2Department of Pharmacology, University of Michigan Medical School, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA.

3Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center, Georgetown University, Washington DC, USA.

Address correspondence to: James M. Rae, University of Michigan Medical School, 6310 Cancer Center, 1500 E. Medical Center Dr., Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109, USA. Phone: 734.764.1460; Email: jimmyrae@umich.edu.

Find articles by Lippman, M. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Published December 15, 2021 - More info

Published in Volume 131, Issue 24 on December 15, 2021
J Clin Invest. 2021;131(24):e155476. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI155476.
© 2021 American Society for Clinical Investigation
Published December 15, 2021 - Version history
View PDF

Immune checkpoint blockade (ICB) therapies are standard of care for the treatment of many solid tumors. While some patients with cancer experience exceptional and long-term responses, intrinsic and acquired mechanisms of resistance limit the clinical efficacy of ICBs. In addition, ICBs can elicit life-threatening side effects. Alternative options that can increase ICB responses without added toxicities are needed. In this issue of the JCI, Chakraborty et al. explored the role of estrogen receptor α (ERα) in modulating ICB activity. Using transcriptomics and preclinical melanoma models, the authors show that ERα signaling in tumor-associated macrophages contributed to an immune-suppressive state within the tumor microenvironment (TME) by promoting CD8+ T cell dysfunction and exhaustion. Further, in murine melanoma models, the addition of fulvestrant, a selective estrogen receptor downregulator (SERD) approved for the treatment of breast cancer, enhanced the antitumor effects of ICB. These results provide a rationale for human trials to test the combination of antiestrogens with ICBs.

Preview pages

Reset
Next Page 0 Back

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.

  • Purchase this article
  • $10
  • Purchasing this article will give you full access for the calendar year.
  • Purchase article
  • Purchase Site Pass
  • $25
  • This will give you access to every article on the site for 24 hours.
  • Order site pass
  • Online subscription
  • $95
  • Individual online subscriptions give you full online access for the calendar year.
  • Individual online subscriptions ordered from September 1st on will receive access for the remainder of current year as well as for the full following year subscription term.
  • Order Online
  • JCI This Month subscription
  • $135
  • JCI This Month is a 16- to 20-page overview of the articles published each month
  • Subscribing to JCI This Month also gives subscribers full online access for the calendar year.
  • *Price outside U.S. and Canada: $195.
  • JCI This Month + Online
Advertisement