Upregulation of mitochondrial ATPase inhibitory factor 1 (ATPIF1) mediates increased glycolysis in mouse hearts

Animal model. ATPIF1 was floxed by flanking of exon 3 with loxP sequences (Supplemental Figure 5A). The ATPIF1 F/F embryos with C57BL/6NTAC background were obtained from the European Mutant Mouse Archive. Frozen embryos were delivered to the Transgenic Resources Program of the University of Washington and were implanted into mice with C57BL/6N background to generate founders. To obtain cardiac-specific ATPIF1-KO mice, ATPIF1-floxed mice were then crossed with transgenic mice carrying α-MHC-Cre recombinase. ATPIF1 F/F mice were used as controls. Female and male mice have different responses to pressure overload or MI. TAC or MI surgery causes only a mild and variable phenotype in females. Thus, only male mice were used in this study. Adult male Sprague-Dawley rats (200–220 g) were obtained from Harlan Laboratories for the isolation of cardiomyocytes. Mice and rats were housed at a constant room temperature of 25°C under a 12-hour light/12-hour dark cycle with free access to food and drinking water.

TAC surgery. Male 8- to 12-week-old mice weighing 22–28 g underwent transverse aortic constriction (TAC) or sham surgery as previously described (51). Briefly, mice were anesthetized with 4% isoflurane and intubated with a 20-gauge cannula. Ventilation was initiated and continued under 2.5% isoflurane at 135 breaths per minute by a small-animal TOPO ventilator (Kent Scientific). The aortic arch was exposed via a left thoracotomy and by careful separation of the thymus. A constriction of the transverse aorta was generated by tying of a 6-0 Ethilon ligature against a 27-gauge blunt needle around the aorta between the brachiocephalic and left common carotid arteries. Promptly the needle was removed, lungs were inflated, and the chest and skin were closed by 5-0 polypropylene suture. The animal was removed from ventilation, and sustained-release buprenorphine (subcutaneous, 0.05 mg/kg) and 0.9% saline (i.p., 0.2 mL) were administered for analgesia and hydration, respectively. Sham-operated mice underwent all the same procedures as TAC mice excluding the constriction of the aorta. ATPIF1 F/F and cKO mice were randomly assigned to sham or TAC surgery. Combined mortality (acute and chronic) was less than 10%, and all mice surviving surgery were included in the analysis. Sample size was determined by power analysis based on our previous experiments.

Induction of myocardial infarction. Male 8- to 12-week-old mice weighing 22–28 g underwent permanent left anterior descending artery ligation or sham operation as previously described (52). Briefly, mice were anesthetized with 4% isoflurane and intubated with a 20-gauge cannula. Ventilation was initiated and continued under 2 % isoflurane at 130 breaths per minute by a small-animal TOPO ventilator (Kent Scientific). A small skin cut (~1.2 cm) was made over the left chest. After dissection and retraction of the pectoral major and minor muscle, the fourth intercostal space was exposed. A small hole was made at the fourth intercostal space, and a mosquito clamp was used to open the pleural membrane and pericardium. With the clamp slightly open, the heart was smoothly and gently popped out through the hole. The left coronary artery was located, sutured, and ligated at a site about 3 mm from its origin using a 7-0 Ethilon silk suture. After ligation, the heart was immediately placed back into the intrathoracic space, followed by manual evacuation of air and closure of muscle and the skin, by means of the previously placed purse-string suture. Mice that did not survive the first 24 hours after the surgery were excluded from analysis. Sham-operated animals underwent the same procedure without coronary artery ligation.

Transthoracic echocardiography. Mice were anesthetized and maintained with 0.8%–2% isoflurane in 95% oxygen at heart rates of 560–580 bpm. Transthoracic echocardiography was conducted at 4 weeks after MI surgery with a Vevo 3100 high-frequency, high-resolution digital imaging system (VisualSonics) equipped with an MS500 MicroScan Transducer. A parasternal short-axis view was used to obtain M-mode images for analysis of left ventricular (LV) wall thickness and internal dimensions at the end systole and diastole, respectively. LV fractional shortening, ejection fraction, and other cardiac functional parameters were calculated as described previously (22).

Measurement of LV infarct size in MI model. Mice were sacrificed at 72 hours after MI, and the heart was quickly excised and frozen in –20°C for 1 hour. After this period, the heart was semifrozen and sliced into six 1.0-mm-thick sections parallel with the short axis using a razor blade on a cold surface. The blood from sections was briefly rinsed with phosphate solution (PBS, pH 7.4), and then incubated with freshly prepared 1% triphenyltetrazolium chloride (TTC; MilliporeSigma, T8877) in PBS for 15 minutes at 37°C. The sections were placed in 10% neutral-buffered formalin for a maximum of 30 minutes and then imaged. For infarct size analysis, TTC-stained area and TTC-negative staining area (infarct myocardium) were measured using ImageJ (NIH). Myocardial infarct size was expressed as a percentage of the total LV area.

Isolation and culture of adult mouse and rat cardiomyocytes. Primary adult ventricular cardiomyocytes were isolated from Sprague-Dawley rats (200–224 g) or adult mice by a modified method (53). Briefly, after anesthesia with i.p. injection of Pentobarbital Sodium (Med-Pharmex, catalog NDC:54925-045-10) (0.15 mg/g of body weight), beating hearts were quickly removed from the chests and mounted onto a Langendorff perfusion apparatus. All perfusates were maintained at 37°C, and the hearts were first perfused with buffer containing 118 mM NaCl, 4.8 mM KCl, 1.2 mM KH 2 PO 4 , 1.2 mM MgSO 4 ·7H 2 O, 11 mM glucose, 25 mM HEPES (pH 7.4), followed by the buffer supplemented with 0.2 mM Ca2+, 80 U/mL collagenase II (Worthington). After 20–30 minutes of digestion, the heart was taken down from the Langendorff perfusion system, and the aorta, atria, and connective tissue were removed. The digested ventricles were cut into small pieces (1–2 mm2) and combined with enzyme buffer to shake in 37°C water bath for several minutes. The cell suspension was centrifuged at low speed (50g) for 30 seconds, and rod-shaped adult cardiomyocytes were collected and plated at a density of 5 × 104 per well in laminin-coated 6-well plates. The primary rat cardiomyocytes were cultured in M199 (MilliporeSigma, M2520) supplemented with 10 mM glutathione, 26.2 mM sodium bicarbonate, 0.02% BSA, and 1% penicillin/streptomycin (Sigma-Aldrich). The primary mouse cardiomyocytes were directly lysed by RIPA buffer (50 mM Tris, 150 mM NaCl, 1% Triton X-100, 0.1% SDS, 1 mM EDTA) for immunoblot assay.

U-13C glucose tracing in vivo. Seven days after MI, mice were fasted for 8 hours, and 1.5% isoflurane was used for anesthesia. U-13C glucose (2 mg/g; MilliporeSigma, catalog 389374) was injected i.p. Hearts were harvested 30 minutes after injection, and the ventricular tissue was rapidly flushed with cold 0.9% NaCl solution and freeze-clamped with Wollenberger tongs precooled in liquid nitrogen. Heart tissue (30 mg) was homogenized in 2 mL extraction buffer comprising methanol, chloroform, and H 2 O (1:3:1). Methylsuccinate was added as internal standard. The extract was stirred for 1 hour at 4°C and then centrifuged at 13,000g, 4°C, for 15 minutes. In total, 300 µL of supernatant was dried at 30°C on SpeedVac (Thermo Fisher Scientific) followed by 90 minutes of incubation with 30 μL of 20 mg/mL methoxyamine-HCl (MilliporeSigma, catalog 226904) in pyridine at 37°C. For unlabeled metabolites, 70 μL of MSTFA (Thermo Scientific, catalog TS48915) was then added and heated at 37°C for 30 minutes. For 13C-labeled metabolites, 70 μL of MTBSTFA (MilliporeSigma, catalog 394882) was then added and heated at 70°C for 30 minutes. Samples were analyzed using an Agilent Biosciences 7890 GC instrument/5977 mass-selective detector (MSD) with HP-5MS UI GC column. Gas chromatography–mass spectrometry (GC/MS) conditions were used according to the Fiehn library instructions from Agilent Biosciences. Retention times of individual metabolites were annotated according to known standards. For unlabeled metabolites, peak intensities were normalized to methylsuccinate intensity and tissue weight. For 13C-labeled metabolites, IsoCor software was used to correct the fractional labeling for natural isotopic abundance and to quantify isotopologue distribution of labeled metabolites.

Isolated heart perfusion experiments and NMR spectroscopy. Isolated mouse hearts were perfused in Langendorff mode at 37°C and a constant pressure as previously described (54). The perfusate contained 118 mM NaCl, 25 mM NaHCO 3 , 5.3 mM KCl, 2 mM CaCl 2 , 1.2 mM MgSO 4 , 0.5 mM EDTA, 5.5 mM glucose, 0.4 mM mixed long-chain fatty acids (bound to 1.2% albumin), 1.2 mM lactate, and 50 μU/mL insulin, equilibrated with 95% O 2 and 5% CO 2 (pH 7.4). Changes in cardiac high-energy phosphate content were monitored by 31P NMR spectroscopy simultaneously with a continuous recording of LV function via the PowerLab data acquisition system (AD Instruments). The ATP level was calculated by the average of the peak areas from γ-ATP and β-ATP.

Construction of plasmid and adenoviral vectors. pBHGloxΔE1,3Cre (Microbix), including the ΔE1 adenoviral genome, was cotransfected with pDC shuttle vector containing the gene of interest into HEK293 cells using Lipofectamine 2000 (Invitrogen). The ATPIF1 promoter sequence (928 bp) or truncated fragments fused with a dual-luciferase reporter sequence (pNLCoI1 66/2726 bp; Promega, catalog N146A) were inserted into XbaI and SalI sites in the plasmid pDC316 with the deletion of the mCMV promoter. Adenovirus harboring the ATPIF1 promoter sequence with luciferase reporter was used to test the mechanism of ATPIF1 transcriptional activity. Adenovirus harboring β-galactosidase (Ad-LacZ) was used as a control for overexpressing cells. Adenovirus harboring scrambled sequence was used as a control for knockdown cells. Full-length rat ATPIF1 was inserted into EcoRI and SalI sites in the plasmid pDC316. Adenoviruses harboring shRNA for rat ATPIF1 were generated using the following hairpin-forming oligonucleotides: ATPIF1: 5′-GTGTGCTACTAACAGATAATA TTCAAGAGA TATTATCTGTTAGTAGCACAC-3′.

Oligonucleotides flanked with HindIII and ApaI were synthesized, annealed, and inserted into vector pDC311. The loop sequences are underlined.

Luciferase activity assay. Primary adult rat ventricular cardiomyocytes (5 × 104 per well) were cultured in a 6-well plate and treated with luciferase adenovirus or with 20 μM T-5224 (Cayman Chemical, catalog 22904) the same day. After 24 hours of culture, phenylephrine (PE) at a final concentration of 10 μM was added and cultured for another 24 hours until assay. The luciferase activity was determined using the dual-luciferase reporter assay system (Promega, catalog E1910). The ratio of firefly to Renilla luciferase activity was calculated.

Cell culture, transfection, and nuclear isolation. HEK293 cells were purchased from American Type Culture Collection (ATCC) and grown in DMEM high-glucose medium (Gibco) supplemented with 10% FBS (MilliporeSigma) at 37°C and 5% CO 2 . Transfection of the plasmid DNA was performed with Lipofectamine 2000 (Invitrogen). Nuclei from HEK293 cells were isolated using a commercial kit (Abcam, catalog ab113474).

Metabolite assessment. Left ventricular tissues were collected by snap-freezing and homogenized in PBS at 4°C. The homogenized lysates were centrifuged at 12,000g at 4°C to collect supernatant. The primary cardiomyocytes were cultured in M199 with indicated treatments, and culture medium was collected. Lactate concentration was determined using an L-Lactate Assay Kit (Trinity Biotech, 736-10). Intracellular NAD(H) level and glutathione were determined by an EnzyChrom NAD+/NADH Assay Kit (Bioassay Systems, E2ND-100) and a GSH/GSSG Ratio Detection Assay Kit (Abcam, ab239709), respectively, according to the manufacturers’ protocols. To assay glycogen level, hearts were harvested 7 days after MI or sham surgery. Mice were fasted for 8 hours before tissue harvesting. Ventricular tissues were quickly excised and briefly washed with cold 0.9% NaCl before snap-freezing. Glycogen was separated from exogenous glucose in 10 mg cardiac tissue by an alkaline extraction procedure and measured using a commercially available kit (BioVision, catalog k960-400).

Glycolytic enzyme activity assay. The primary cardiomyocytes were cultured in M199 with indicated treatments, and the cells were harvested in 0.1 M KPO 4 buffer (pH 7.5) and immediately freeze-thawed using liquid nitrogen 3 times to release intracellular proteins. Subsequently, lysates were centrifuged for 10 minutes at 12,000g at 4°C to collect supernatant. The reaction mixture contained 1.9 mL of the assay buffer (0.15 M CAPS, pH 10.0), 0.5 mL of 6 mM NAD+ solution, 0.5 mL of 0.15 M l-lactate solution, and 0.1 mL of supernatant plus water in a total volume of 3 mL, and the absorption at 340 nm was measured for 5 minutes. The ratio of supernatant to water was decided by the absorption rate at A 340 (0.1 or 0.2 per minute). The LDH activity was determined via measurement of the conversion of NAD+ to NADH. The results were normalized to the protein content. The protein concentrations were quantified by bicinchoninic acid (BCA) assay. The GAPDH activity was determined by a KDalert GAPDH Assay Kit (Life Technologies, AM1639) according to the manufacturer’s protocol.

ATP synthesis rate. The ATP synthesis rate was determined in digitonin-permeabilized cardiomyocytes (55). ATP content at multiple time points was determined using an ATP Bioluminescence Assay Kit CLS II (Roche, 11699695001) to assess the linear rate of ATP synthesis (7).

Cell imaging. To monitor the generation of mitochondrial ROS (mtROS) in real time, cardiomyocytes were stained with 5 μM MitoSOX (Molecular Probes) in M199 medium for 15 minutes. To assay ATPase activity in real time, cardiomyocytes were stained with 5 μM MgGreen (Invitrogen) in M199 medium for 30 minutes in a CO 2 incubator. The live cardiomyocytes were subsequently cultured in cardiomyocyte isolation buffer (118 mM NaCl, 4.8 mM KCl, 1.2 mM KH 2 PO 4 , 1.2 mM MgSO 4 ·7H 2 O, 11 mM glucose, and 25 mM HEPES, pH 7.4). To observe EGFP-HIF1α (http://www.addgene.org/87204/) localization induced by ATPIF1, transfected cells were fixed with 4% paraformaldehyde in PBS for 15 minutes and then permeabilized with 0.1% Triton X-100 in PBS for 30 minutes at room temperature. Cells were stained with 200 nM DAPI for 30 minutes, and fluorescent signals of the cells were examined using a Leica TCS SP8 confocal microscope.

ROS detection in H9C2 cells. H9C2 cells were purchased from ATCC. To measure mitochondrial and cytosol ROS production, the treated H9C2 cells were incubated with 5 μM MitoSOX Red (Invitrogen, M36008) or 2.5 μM CM-H2DCFDA (Invitrogen, C6827) at 37°C for 30 minutes in high-glucose DMEM (Gibco, 11995) without FBS, followed by washing twice with PBS. The cells were analyzed on a spectral flow cytometer (Aurora, Cytek Biosciences), and the results were analyzed using FlowJo software (BD Life Sciences).

Assay of extracellular acidification rates. Extracellular acidification rate (ECAR) measurement was performed using a Seahorse XFe24 Extracellular Flux Analyzer (Agilent Biosciences). Adult rat cardiomyocytes were plated in M199 medium at 10,000 cells per well and treated with adenovirus to overexpress (48 hours) or knock down (72 hours) ATPIF1. To induce cardiomyocyte hypertrophy, PE at a final concentration of 10 μM was added into M199 medium for 24 hours before the assay. Before assay, cells were washed twice with XF assay medium (supplemented with 2 mM l-glutamine, pH 7.4). Then, cells were cultured in a non-CO 2 incubator for 30 minutes before assay. For ECAR measurements, glucose (10 mM), rotenone and antimycin A (1 μM), and 2-deoxyglucose (50 mM) were sequentially injected, so that basal glycolysis, maximum glycolysis, and non-glycolysis ECAR were calculated.

Isolation of mitochondria from mouse heart and adult rat cardiomyocytes. Hearts were excised and placed into ice-cold MSE buffer (70 mM sucrose, 210 mM mannitol, 5 mM MOPS, 2 mM taurine, 1.6 mM carnitine hydrochloride, and 1 mM EDTA, pH 7.4) to rinse off blood. Hearts were minced at 4°C and rinsed in MSE buffer. The heart tissue was resuspended with MSE buffer supplemented with 0.1 mg/mL trypsin and incubated on ice for 10 minutes. Then the same volume of MSE buffer with 0.2% of fatty acid–free BSA, 0.5 mg/mL trypsin inhibitor was added to neutralize the trypsin. All subsequent steps were performed on ice or at 4°C. The heart tissue was resuspended in 4 mL MSE buffer with 0.2% BSA and homogenized with a glass Dounce homogenizer (6 strokes at 1200 rpm). The homogenate was centrifuged at 600g for 5 minutes to remove tissue debris and nuclei. The supernatant was transferred into dolphin-shaped tubes and centrifuged at 8000g for 10 minutes. The mitochondrial pellet was resuspended in MSE buffer and recentrifuged at 8000g for 5 minutes. Cardiomyocytes were cultured for 48 hours and collected in ice-cold MSE buffer. The cells were centrifuged at 600g for 5 minutes at 4°C and resuspended with ice-cold MSE buffer. The mitochondria isolation was performed as described above.

Measurement of mitochondrial respiration. Isolated cardiac mitochondrial respiration was determined using a Seahorse XFe24 analyzer. Mitochondrial pellet was loaded in 50 μL of MAS buffer (70 mM sucrose, 220 mM mannitol, 10 mM KH 2 PO 4 , 5 mM MgCl 2 , 2 mM HEPES, 1 mM EGTA, and 0.2% fatty acid–free BSA, pH 7.4) supplemented with 10 mM pyruvate and 2 mM malate. For the state 3 respiration assay, mitochondria were isolated from mouse heart and cultured cardiomyocytes. Isolated mitochondria (1.5 μg/well) in MAS buffer supplemented with 10 mM pyruvate and 2 mM malate were seeded into a Seahorse XFe24 plate by centrifugation at 2000g for 20 minutes at 4°C. Then another 450 μL of MAS buffer supplemented with 10 mM pyruvate and 2 mM malate was added in a total volume of 500 μL and incubated at 37°C for 10 minutes before assay. A final concentration of 4 mM ADP, 2.5 μM oligomycin A, 4 μM FCCP, and 4 μM antimycin A was injected sequentially. For the electron flow assay, mitochondria were isolated from cultured cardiomyocytes. MAS buffer was supplemented with 10 mM pyruvate, 2 mM malate, and 4 mM FCCP, and the mitochondria were loaded in the same way as described above. Two micromolar rotenone, 10 μM succinate, 4 μM antimycin A, and 10 mM/0.5 mM ascorbate/TMPD were injected sequentially.

Western blotting. Heart homogenates or cell lysates were made in RIPA buffer (50 mM Tris, 150 mM NaCl, 1% Triton X-100, 0.1% SDS, 1 mM EDTA) with a protease inhibitor cocktail. The protein concentrations were determined using a Pierce BCA Protein Assay Kit. Protein samples (10–20 μg) were loaded per lane on an SDS-polyacrylamide gel. Antibodies were obtained from the following sources: ATPIF1 (catalog 8528), LDHA (catalog 2012), PKM2 (catalog 4053), VDAC (catalog 4661), vinculin (catalog 13901), and histone 3 (catalog 4499) were from Cell Signaling Technology; OXPHOS cocktail (catalog ab110413), cytochrome c core 1 (catalog ab110252), COX-4 (catalog ab14744), and HIF1α (catalog ab1) were from Abcam; NDUFS4 (catalog MA5-19432) and COX-1 (catalog PA5-26688) were from Thermo Fisher Scientific; cytochrome b (catalog sc-11436), ATP5A (catalog sc-136178), and ATP5B (catalog sc-33618) were from Santa Cruz Biotechnology; GFP (catalog 11814460001), β-actin (catalog A2103), and α-tubulin (catalog T6199) were from MilliporeSigma.

Total RNA isolation and quantitative real-time PCR. Total RNA was isolated from cardiomyocytes using Trizol reagent (Invitrogen) or using the RNeasy Fibrous Tissue Mini Kit (Qiagen) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. The cDNA was synthesized using iScript Reverse Transcription Supermix (Bio-Rad). cDNA levels were quantified by the Applied Biosystems 7900HT Fast Real-Time PCR System using SYBR Green (Bio-Rad). mRNA expression was normalized with 18S rRNA expression, and the quantification evaluation was calculated by ΔΔCt values. The primers used for the measurement were as follows: mouse ATPIF1 forward: GGTGTCTGGGGTATGAAGGTC; mouse ATPIF1 reverse: CCTTTTCTCGTTTTCCGAAGGC; mouse BNP forward: GCCAGTCTCCAGAGCAATTCA; mouse BNP reverse: GGGCCATTTCCTCCGACT; mouse GAPDH forward: CTTTGTCAAGCTCATTTCCTGG; mouse GAPDH reverse: TCTTGCTCAGTGTCCTTGC; mouse Glut1 forward: GATTGGTTCCTTCTCTGTCGG; mouse Glut1 reverse: CCCAGGATCAGCATCTCAAAG; mouse HK2 forward: TCAAAGAGAACAAGGGCGAG; mouse HK2 reverse: AGGAAGCGGACATCACAATC; mouse LDHA forward: GCTCCCCAGAACAAGATTACAG; mouse LDHA reverse: TCGCCCTTGAGTTTGTCTTC; mouse PKM2 forward: CCATTCTCTACCGTCCTGTTG; mouse PKM2 reverse: TCCATGTAAGCGTTGTCCAG; rat ATPIF1 forward: TGTCTGGGGTATGAGGGTCCT; rat ATPIF1 reverse: TTCAGCCTTCTCTCGTTTCCCG; rat BNP forward: CTTTTCCTTAATCTGTCGCCG; rat BNP reverse: GTCTCTGAGCCATTTCCTCTG; rat GAPDH forward: CCATCAACGACCCCTTCATT; rat GAPDH reverse: GACCAGCTTCCCATTCTCAG; rat Glut1 forward: TGATTGGTTCCTTCTCTGTGG; rat Glut1 reverse: CCCAGGATCAGCATCTCAAAG; rat LDHA forward: ACTGCTCATCGTCTCAAACC; rat LDHA reverse: CTTTCTCCCATCAGGTAACGG; rat PKM2 forward: GTGGAGATGCTGAAGGAGATG; rat PKM2 reverse: AGGTCGGTAGAGAATGGGATC; rat c-fos forward: ACGGAGAATCCGAAGGGAAAGGAA; rat c-fos reverse: TCTGCAACGCAGACTTCTCGTCTT; universal 18S rRNA forward: GTAACCCGTTGAACCCCATT; universal 18S rRNA reverse: CCATCCAATCGGTAGTAGCG.

Chemical cross-linking, liquid chromatography–mass spectrometry analysis, and structural analysis. Chemical cross-linking of heart tissue was performed using a previously published method (4). Heart tissue from 5 TAC and 5 sham-operated mice was harvested and minced into 1-mm3 pieces. Minced mouse heart tissue was rinsed in MSE buffer without taurine and centrifuged at 1500g for 3 minutes at 4°C, and supernatant was removed. Tissue was suspended in 0.25 mL of 170 mM Na 2 HPO 4 (pH 8.0). The isobaric quantitative PIR cross-linker GG-BDP-NHP (reporter light or reporter heavy isotope forms) was added to a final concentration of 10 mM from a 233 mM stock solution in DMSO. The sample was mixed on an Eppendorf ThermoMixer at 800 rpm for 30 minutes at room temperature. The tissue was then centrifuged at 1500g for 3 minutes, and the supernatant was removed. Mitochondria were isolated from the cross-linked heart tissue as described above.

Isolated mitochondria were lysed in 0.1 mL 8 M urea, 0.1 M NH 4 HCO 3 . Sample viscosity was reduced by sonication (5 times, 5-second pulses at amplitude 40–60) using a GE-130 ultrasonic processor, followed by reduction and alkylation of cysteine residues by incubation with 5 mM tris(2-carboxyethyl)phosphine (TCEP; Thermo Fisher Scientific) for 30 minutes, followed by a 45-minute incubation with 10 mM iodoacetamide (Thermo Fisher Scientific). To reduce the urea concentration to less than 1 M, the samples were diluted by a factor of 10 with fresh 0.1 M NH 4 HCO 3 . The protein concentration was measured using the Pierce Coomassie protein assay (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Protein originating from TAC and sham samples were mixed at a 1:1 ratio resulting in 5 paired TAC/sham samples. Protein samples were digested with trypsin at a 1:100 (trypsin/protein) concentration at 37°C for 16 hours with constant mixing.

Digested peptides were desalted with a C18 Sep-Pak cartridge (Waters), and the eluted peptides were dried to completion before being resuspended in SCX buffer A (7 mM KH 2 PO 4 , pH 2.6, 30% [vol/vol] acetonitrile [ACN]). Resuspended peptides were injected into a Phenomenex Luna SCX column and were fractionated using a 97.5-minute gradient of buffer B (7 mM KH 2 PO 4 [pH 2.6], 30% [vol/vol] ACN, 350 mM KCl) as follows: 0% buffer B at 0 minute, 5% B at 7.5 minutes, 60% B at 47.5 minutes, 100% B at 67.5 minutes, 100% B at 77.5 minutes, 0% B at 77.51 minutes, and 0% B at 97.5 minutes. Fractions were taken every 5 minutes starting at 17.5 minutes and were pooled into 6 pools as follows: fractions 1–5, fractions 6–7, fraction 8, fraction 9, fraction 10, and fractions 11–14. Fraction pools were dried to a final volume of approximately 2 mL in a vacuum centrifuge, and the pH was adjusted to 8.0 with 1.5 M NaOH. Pooled cross-linked peptides were enriched by the addition of 200 μL of monomeric avidin bead slurry (UltraLink, Pierce) and were incubated at room temperature on an orbital shaker at maximum speed. Cross-linked peptides were washed with 100 mM ammonium bicarbonate (pH 8.0) and eluted with 70% (vol/vol) ACN/1% formic acid before being dried to completion in a vacuum centrifuge and stored at −80°C until analyzed by liquid chromatography–tandem mass spectrometry (LC-MS/MS).

Samples containing cross-linked peptides were dissolved in 30 μL of 0.1% formic acid in H 2 O. LC-MS/MS analysis was performed using an Easy-nLC (Thermo Fisher Scientific) coupled to a Q-Exactive Plus mass spectrometer (Thermo Fisher Scientific). In total 3 µL of each sample was injected by the autosampler of the Easy-nLC and loaded onto a fused silica trap column (3 cm × 100 μm inner diameter) packed with ReproSil C8 (particles 5 μm diameter, 120 Å pore size) (Dr. Maisch GmbH) with a flow rate of 2 μL/min of solvent A (0.1% formic acid in H 2 O) for 10 minutes. Peptides were fractionated over a fused silica analytical column (60 cm × 75 μm inner diameter) packed with ReproSil C8 (particles 5 μm diameter, 120 Å pore size) by application of a 2-hour linear gradient ramping the mobile phase composition from 90% solvent A, 10% solvent B (0.1% formic acid in acetonitrile), to 60% solvent A, 40% solvent B, at a flow rate of 300 nL/min. Eluting peptide ions were ionized by nano-electrospray ionization by application of a positive 2 kV potential to a laser-pulled spray tip at the end of the analytical column. The Q-Exactive Plus mass spectrometer operated using a data-dependent analysis method consisting of an MS1 scan at 70,000 resolving power at m/z 200 followed by MS2 scans at 70,000 resolving power on the 5 most abundant ions in the MS1. Ions with charge states 4–7 were selected for MS2, isolated with a 3 m/z window, and fragmented with a normalized collision energy of 20.

Raw files were converted to mzXML format and searched using Comet (56) against the MitoCarta2 (57) protein sequence database containing both forward and reverse protein sequences (2084 total). The search results were processed with XLinkProphet (58) and filtered to an estimated false discovery rate of less than 1% at the nonredundant cross-linked peptide pair level. Quantification of cross-linked peptide pairs was performed by comparison of the relative intensities of isotopically light and heavy fragment ions in the MS2 spectra of identified cross-linked peptide pairs (19). Cross-links were analyzed in context with the PDB structure 6j5k using XLinkDB (59).

Statistics. Statistical analyses were performed using Prism 8 software (GraphPad Software). Unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test was used to test the differences between 2 groups. One- or two-way ANOVA was used to test the difference among multiple groups, followed by a post hoc examination of the P value between 2 groups. A 2-tailed P value of 0.05 was considered statistically significant.

Study approval. All studies, including animal and cell culture studies, were approved by the Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee at the University of Washington (protocol 4214-01).