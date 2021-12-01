Commentary 10.1172/JCI155233

All our knowledge begins with the antisenses

Ethan M. Goldberg1,2,3,4

1Division of Neurology, Department of Pediatrics and

2The Epilepsy NeuroGenetics Initiative, The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA.

3Department of Neuroscience and

4Department of Neurology, The University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA.

Address correspondence to: Ethan M. Goldberg, The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Abramson Research Center Room 502A, 3615 Civic Center Boulevard, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19104, USA. Phone: 215.590.6894; Email: goldberge@chop.edu.

Published December 1, 2021 - More info

Published in Volume 131, Issue 23 on December 1, 2021
J Clin Invest. 2021;131(23):e155233. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI155233.
© 2021 American Society for Clinical Investigation
Published December 1, 2021 - Version history
Epilepsy is the neurological disorder defined by spontaneous recurrent seizures, which are abnormal patterns of electrical discharge in the brain. A major advance in neurology over the last 20 years is the identification of genetic variation as an important cause of epilepsy, and in particular as a cause of the epileptic encephalopathies, defined by childhood-onset, treatment-resistant epilepsy accompanied by developmental delay leading to intellectual disability. Unfortunately, this progress in genetic diagnosis has yet to translate to effective precision or targeted therapeutics. However, in this issue of the JCI, Li and Jancovski et al. use antisense oligonucleotides (ASO) to treat or prevent epilepsy and epilepsy-associated cognitive and behavioral comorbidities in a mouse model of SCN2A encephalopathy, paralogous to the recurrent human variant SCN2A c.5645G>A (p.R1882Q) associated with epileptic encephalopathy. These findings may inform the development of targeted or personalized therapies for what is currently an incurable and largely untreatable disorder.

