Antisense oligonucleotide therapy reduces seizures and extends life span in an SCN2A gain-of-function epilepsy model

ASO preparation. We screened a collection of ASOs designed to target various regions of the mouse Scn2a mRNA. After screening a few hundred ASOs for their ability to reduce Scn2a levels in cultured mouse primary cortical neurons, the lead ASOs were i.c.v. injected into P1 +/+ mice. The most optimal ASO candidate was selected based on criteria as previously described (40). Selection criteria include parameters such as in vivo activity and tolerability. An ASO targeting mouse Scn2a (GCTCATGTTACTCCTACCCT) and a nontargeting control ASO (CCTATAGGACTATCCAGGAA) were used for the studies. Both ASOs were developed and synthesized by Ionis Pharmaceuticals. ASOs were synthesized as described (38) and were 20 bp in length, with 5 MOE-modified nucleotides at each end of the oligonucleotide, and 10 DNA nucleotides in the center. The backbone of the ASOs consists of a mixture of phosphorothioate (PS) and phosphodiester (PO) linkages: 1-PS, 4-PO, 10-PS, 2-PO, and 2-PS (5′ to 3′). ASOs were reconstituted with sterile Ca2+ and Mg2+ free PBS (Gibco).

Animal model. Male WT (+/+) mice or mice heterozygous for Scn2a p.1883Q, equivalent to human pathogenic variant p.R1882Q (Q/+), were commercially generated on the C57/Bl6N background using the TurboKnockout technology (Cyagen). The point variant encoding p.R1883Q (CGG to CAG) was introduced into exon 26 in the 5′ homology arm of the mouse Scn2a gene (NM_001099298.2). The targeting vector was generated by PCR using the BAC clone (Supplemental Figure 5). Within the targeting vector, the Neo cassette was flanked by LoxP sites, and diphtheria toxin A (DTA) was used for negative selection. The Neo cassette was engineered to be capable of self-deletion between the 2 LoxP sites without the need to breed to Flp deleter mice. This targeting vector was subsequently delivered into embryonic stem cells (ESCs) via electroporation. These ESCs were modified to generate 100% ESC-derived founder mice rather than chimeras, eliminating the need to screen for germline transmission. Targeting vector insertion was then confirmed by PCR screening, Southern blot, and sequencing. The targeted embryonic stem cell clones were then selected for blastocyst microinjection and implanted into surrogate dams. The F1 litters were used for experiments. The Scn2a knockout mouse model was generated on the C57/BL6J background (Australian National University) and contains a protein truncating variation, R851X. All animals were maintained in a temperature-controlled room, with a 12-hour light on/off cycle and free access to food and liquid.

Brain slice recording. Mice (P12–P14) were deeply anesthetized with 4% isoflurane, followed by brain tissue isolation. The brain was immediately transferred into ice-cold cutting solution consisting of 125 mM Choline-Cl, 2.5 mM KCl, 0.4 mM CaCl 2 , 6 mM MgCl 2 , 1.25 mM NaH 2 PO 4 , 26 mM NaHCO 3 , and 20 mM d-glucose saturated with carbogen (95% oxygen and 5% carbon dioxide). Coronal sections (300 μm) were sliced on a vibratome (VT1200, Leica). The brain slices were incubated in artificial cerebral spinal fluid consisting of 125 mM NaCl, 2.5 mM KCl, 2 mM CaCl 2 , 2 mM MgCl 2 , 1.25 mM NaH 2 PO 4 , 26 mM NaHCO 3 , and 10 mM d-glucose saturated with carbogen for at least 1 hour at room temperature before recording.

Individual slices were placed in a recording chamber on an upright microscope (Slicescope Pro 1000, Scientifica) and perfused with aCSF at a rate of 2 mL/minute at 32°C. Layer 2 or layer 3 excitatory neurons in the somatosensory cortex (S1) were identified with infrared-oblique illumination microscopy with a 40× objective lens (Olympus). Patch pipettes of 3 to 5 MΩ (Harvard Apparatus) were made using a puller (P-1000, Sutter Instruments) and were filled with internal solution consisting of 125 mM K-gluconate, 5 mM KCl, 2 mM MgCl 2 , 10 mM HEPES, 4 mM ATP-Mg, 0.3 mM GTP-Na, 10 mM phosphocretine, 10 mM EGTA and pH to 7.3 with an osmolarity of 280 mOsm. Whole-cell recording was made in current clamp mode using Axon Multiclamp 700B amplifiers (Molecular Devices). Data were acquired using pClamp v.10 software (Molecular Devices). Sampling frequency was 100 kHz and low-pass Bessel was filtered at 10 kHz (Digidata 1550, Molecular Devices). A holding current was injected to maintain membrane potential at approximately –70 mV. Neuronal excitability was determined by measuring voltage during a series of 800 ms steps from –60 to +300 pA in 10 pA increments every 2 seconds. Data were analyzed using the Axograph X software (Axograph).

Intracerebroventricular injection. P1 mice were cryo-anesthetized, then a Hamilton syringe (32 G Huber point) was inserted midway between lambda and right eye. A total 2 μL injection containing PBS, control ASO, or Scn2a ASO was delivered at a depth of 2 mm below skin surface into the right ventricle. Pups were gently warmed until skin color returned to pink before being returned to home cage.

For mice over P14, i.c.v. injection was performed using stereotaxic apparatus (Kopf). Mice were anesthetized with 2% to 4% isoflurane and placed on a frame with the skull surface horizontal between lambda and bregma. A small piece of skull was removed by drilling, and an injection needle (30 G, PlasticsOne) was inserted at 0.25 mm posterior, 0.8 mm lateral to the bregma. The needle was lowered to a depth of 2.5 to 3 mm from brain surface. A total 5 μL injection containing PBS, control ASO, or Scn2a ASO was delivered into the right ventricle using the syringe pump (KD Scientific) at a rate of 0.5 μL/s. After 2–3 minutes, the needle was slowly withdrawn, and the incision was sutured.

Quantitative gene expression analysis (RT-qPCR). Mice were i.c.v. injected with Scn2a ASO or control ASO (10 μg) at P1 for the voltage-gated sodium channel isoform qPCR (Figure 2A). Two weeks after i.c.v. injection, brains were harvested and snap-frozen in liquid nitrogen. Cortical tissue was homogenized and total RNA isolated using Trizol reagent according to the manufacturer’s instructions (Invitrogen). Contaminating genomic DNA was removed with DNAse I treatment (Ambion/Life Technologies). RNA was assayed for quality and quantity using a NanoDrop 2000c Spectrophotometer (Thermo Fisher Scientific). For RT-qPCR, 1μg DNase-treated purified RNA was analyzed using a Taqman RNA to Ct kit process (Applied Biosystems) with a Taqman probe to each sodium channel gene in duplex with the mouse endogenous gene Glucuronidase Beta (Gusb). RT-qPCR was performed on the ViiA 7 Real-Time PCR System (Applied Biosystems) using cycling conditions specified by kit protocols (Supplemental Table 2). All RT-qPCR reactions were performed in triplicate. Relative gene abundance values were calculated by normalization to Gusb and referenced to the control groups using the 2ΔΔCt method.

For the dose-response curves (Supplemental Figure 3), mice were i.c.v. injected with a range of Scn2a ASO at P1, P15, or P30. Two weeks after i.c.v. injection, brains were harvested and snap-frozen in liquid nitrogen. Total RNA was isolated using the Trizol reagent according to the manufacturer’s protocols (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Contaminating genomic DNA was removed with DNAse treatment (DNA-free Reagents, Ambion/Life Technologies). For RT-qPCR, oligo-dT primed cDNA was synthesized from 500 ng total RNA using Murine Moloney Leukemia Virus Reverse Transcriptase (Promega). RT-qPCR was performed on the ViiA 7 Real-Time PCR System, using SYBR green technology and GoTaq qPCR master mix (Promega) according to the manufacturer’s protocols. The primers used for Scn2a detection were forward TGCTGTGCGGAAATCTGCC and reverse CGGATGCTCAAGAGAGACTGG. Relative gene expression values were obtained by normalization to the endogenous reference gene RPL32 (forward GAGGTGCTGCTGATGTGC, reverse GGCGTTGGGATTGGTGACT) and referenced to the control group using the 2ΔΔCt method.

Immunohistochemistry. To confirm the specificity of the anti-Scn2a protein antibody, brain sections were collected from P0 Scn2a homozygous knockout (R851X) mice as negative controls (Supplemental Figure 2). As shown in Figure 2C, mice were i.c.v. injected with control ASO or Scn2a ASO (10 μg) at P1, and brain tissue was isolated between P12–P15 and immediately frozen with liquid nitrogen. For Scn2a protein visualization, coronal sections (10 μm) were cut on a cryostat (CM1850, Leica) and mounted on Superfrost plus microscope slides (VWR). After air-drying at room temperature for 30 minutes, sections were fixed in precooled acetone for 8 minutes. Sections were blocked for 1 hour in room temperature with Tris buffered saline supplemented with 3% goat serum and 0.3% Triton. Sections were then incubated with the following antibodies: polyclonal rabbit anti-AnkyrinG antibody (clone H-215, catalog sc28-561, Santa Cruz) at 1:1000, and monoclonal mouse anti-Scn2a protein (anti-Nav1.2 Na channel antibody, clone K69/3, catalog 75-024, Neuromab) at 1:500 overnight at 4°C. After 5 washes, sections were incubated with fluorescently labelled secondary antibodies: donkey anti-rabbit-Alexa 647 at 1:800 (catalog A-31573, Invitrogen) and goat anti-mouse-Alexa 488 at 1:500 (catalog A11-001, Invitrogen) for 1 hour at room temperature. To identify the nuclei, sections were then stained with DAPI (4′,6-Diamidine-2′-phenylindole dihydrochloride, catalog D9542, Sigma-Aldrich). Slides were covered with Prolong Gold Antifade (Invitrogen) and stored at –30°C. The L2/3 layer of somatosensory cortex was examined, and confocal images captured using a Zeiss Axio 780 upright microscope, using a PL-APO 40x/NA 1.4 oil objective and according to Nyquist criterion.

For ASO visualization (Supplemental Figure 1), mice were i.c.v. injected with ASO 10 μg at P1 were perfused with 4% paraformaldehyde at P14. The brains were isolated and sequentially equilibrated in 10% to 30% sucrose (in 0.1 M PB) at 4°C. The brains were then embedded in OCT, frozen in chilled isopentane, and stored at –80°C until use. Sagittal sections (30 μm) were cut using a cryostat (CM1850, Leica) and mounted on positively charged slides. Sections were processed for immunohistochemistry to label neurons using NeuN (1:500; anti-NeuN antibody, clone A60, catalog ABN90, Merck Millipore), Calbindin (1:1000; mouse monoclonal, clone L109/57, catalog 75-448, UC Davis), and ASO backbone (1:7500; Ionis; ref. 17) with guinea pig and rabbit polyclonal primary antibodies. Tissue was incubated with primaries diluted in 5% normal goat serum and 0.15% Triton-X in 0.1 M PB overnight and washed several times before incubating with secondary antibodies, donkey anti–guinea pig Alexa594 (catalog 20170, Biotium) and donkey anti-rabbit Alexa 647 (catalog A-31573, Invitrogen) for 2 hours at room temperature. Sections were then washed in 0.1 M PB, DAPI-stained (catalog D9542, Sigma-Aldrich) and mounted using ProLong Diamond antifade reagent (Thermo Fisher Scientific) and cover slipped. Confocal images were acquired using a Zeiss Axio 780 upright microscope. Mosaic and z-step images were taken with a PL-APO 20x/NA0.8 air objective and high-resolution images using the PL-APO 40x/NA 1.4 oil objective and according to Nyquist criterion. All images were then deconvolved using Huygens Essential (V15.10; Scientific Volume Imaging).

Quantification of ASO-positive neurons. For the quantification of ASO-positive neurons (Supplemental Table 1), the percentage of NeuN/ASO-positive cells was measured using ImageJ software (V1.53g). Images were acquired as outlined in immunohistochemistry (see above) and antibodies included ASO backbone, DAPI, NeuN for the neocortex, and calbindin-positive cerebellum Purkinje neurons, which are NeuN negative; Alexa Fluor 647, 594, and 488 dyes were used respectively as secondaries (Invitrogen).

Regions of interest (ROIs) were quantified across the whole brain at approximately 600 μm intervals using serial-sectioned coronal brain slices. ROIs are summarized and shown in Supplemental Figure 1 and were determined using DAPI and NeuN labelling and based on regions outlined in the mouse brain atlas (41). At least 3 areas were sampled per ROI, per animal; area per image was 910 μm2. For each image data set a maximum intensity projection was created from an optical z-stack of 20 μm with a 2 μm step size (0.3 μm/pixel xy) for ASO and neuron markers. Preprocessing included background subtraction and conversion to 8-bit binary image. NeuN positive cell count was obtained using analyze particles (size filter 35–300 μm2) with an average of 8000 NeuN-positive cells analyzed across each mouse brain to confirm spatial overlap with the ASO fluorescence signal. A no primary control (NPC) image was also acquired to determine background signal for the ASO channel, and threshold was determined using the signal intensity profile. NPC images were acquired using the same confocal image settings, including laser power, gain, and digital offset, as those used for all experimental data (n = 4 mice).

Mass spectrometry. Mice were i.c.v. injected with ASO (10 μg) at P1 and brains were collected and snap frozen at P12–P15. Approximately 100 mg cortical tissue was removed and added in a 1:5 ratio to extraction buffer, which consisted of 1× protease inhibitor, 1% sodium deoxycholate, and 100 mM TEAB (triethylammonium bicarbonate). Samples were vortexed and sonicated using the Bioruptor Plus (Diagenode) until completely homogenized. Protein concentration was determined using the bicinchoninic acid assay (BCA assay) (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Protein reduction was performed with DL-Dithiothreitol (DTT) to a final concentration of 5 mM, for 30 minutes at 60°C. Samples were then alkylated in the dark with iodoacetamide (IAA) to a final concentration of 10 mM for 30 minutes at 37°C. Samples were quenched with additional DTT to a final concentration of 10 mM and incubated at 37°C for 30 minutes. The pH was checked for optimal trypsin digestion. A quantity of 100 μg protein was added to Axygen Maxymum Recovery low-bind microcentrifuge tubes, followed by the addition of trypsin in a 1:40 ratio, and incubated at 37°C for 16 hours (overnight).

Deoxycholate was precipitated using 10% formic acid (FA). Samples were spiked with heavy peptide standard mix (JPT Peptide Technologies) and centrifuged at 12,000g for 10 minutes to pellet the sodium deoxycholate. The supernatant was transferred to new low-bind tubes. Solid phase extraction clean up occurred using the AssayMAP Bravo Platform (Agilent) on C18 plates using the standard protocol from the manufacturer. Samples were dried down and stored in –80°C before being resuspended in 2% acetonitrile, 0.05% trifluoroacetic acid to prepare for mass spectrometry (MS).

Agilent Technologies 6495 triple quadrupole LC-MS/MS was used for the relative quantification and detection of Scn2a protein and other target peptides. The method was optimized using Skyline software (MacCoss Lab, University of Washington) and Agilent Mass Hunter software. The transitions and method settings can be found in the supplementary material.

Spontaneous seizure monitoring. Q/+ mice were placed under 24-hour video monitoring at P21 and P30 in their home cage using a digital camera (EVO2, Pacific Communications). Videos were reviewed by 2 experimenters and seizures over Racine score 4 were noted (18).

Electrocorticography (ECoG). Mice (P30–P35) were anesthetized with 2% to 4% isoflurane and placed in a stereotaxic apparatus (Kopf) with the skull surface horizontal between lambda and bregma. Epidural electrodes, 1 reference and 2 recording (Pinnacle Technology), were placed on the brain surface. A ball of silver wire placed on top of the skull surface was used as a ground electrode. All electrodes were connected to a headmount (Pinnacle Technology) and secured to the skull with dental cement. Mice were allowed to recover for a minimum of 5 days before ECoG recording. Brain cortical activity was sampled at 250 Hz for 24 hours (Pinnacle Technology), with low pass and high pass filters of 40 Hz and 0.5 Hz, respectively. During recording, mice could move freely in the cage with food and water ad libitum. ECoG data were analyzed using ClampFit 10.7 (Molecular Devices), and a spike was identified when the amplitude was 2.5 times baseline and duration was shorter than 80 ms.

Behavioral tests. All behavioral experiments were performed during the light phase between the 10:00 and 17:00 hours, with a minimum of overnight recovery between tests. Mice were acclimatized to the testing rooms for at least 30 minutes before experimentation. All equipment was thoroughly cleaned and disinfected with 70%–80% ethanol between trials or testing of each mouse.

Locomotor test. Spontaneous locomotor activity was measured automatically with a laser-beam system monitoring distance and movements according to prescribed parameters (MedAssociates). Each mouse was placed in the center of the activity cage (27 × 27 cm) for 30 minutes under dimmed lighting.

Grid walk test. Each mouse was placed on an elevated grid apparatus (30 cm) and allowed to freely walk along a 1 m grid of stainless steel bars (3 mm diameter) normally spaced 1 cm apart. The test was performed after 3 successful training runs. For the test, the grid bars in the last 50 cm were replaced with one of several set patterns that contain missing bars at a gap on 1 or 2 bars. Behaviors on the last 50 cm grid were recorded with a digital camera (EVO2, Pacific Communications). Videos were reviewed and the number of foot faults (total miss or deep slip) were noted (42).

Grip strength. A grip strength meter (Bioseb) was used to assess strength and control of the fore and hind paws. Mice were rested on the angled stainless-steel mesh assembly, grasping the mesh with all 4 limbs. Mice were gently pulled by the tail away from the mesh, and the maximum force prior to release of the paws was recorded. Four trials were performed by 2 experimenters on each mouse.

Elevated plus maze. The base of the maze was custom made of Perspex containing 2 open arms (7 × 31 cm) and 2 enclosed arms (7 × 31 × 15 cm) extending from a central platform (5 × 5 cm) and was elevated 40 cm above the floor. At the beginning of the experiment, each mouse was placed in the center of the maze facing the enclosed arm. Trial duration was 10 minutes. The duration on the open and closed arms of the elevated plus maze was tracked by the TopScan software (Clever Sys Inc).

Three-chamber social interaction test. Mice were subjected to 3-chamber social test to assess social interaction behaviors. For mice i.c.v. injected at P1, the 3-chamber apparatus consisted of a Plexiglas rectangular box (40 × 38 cm) divided into 3 compartments with 2 transparent walls. The 2 openings on the walls allowed free access into each of the 3 chambers. A wired cage of equal size (16 × 10 cm) was placed in each of the 2 outside compartments (16 × 38 cm). The interaction zone was defined as 2.5 cm in front of the wired cage. Movement and duration were measured by TopScan software (Clever Sys Inc.). During habituation (5–10 minutes), the mouse was placed in the middle chamber and could freely explore all 3 chambers. An unfamiliar, age-, strain-, and sex-matched novel mouse was placed in the wired cage on the nonpreferred side, as determined from habituation. Activity of the test subject was then monitored for a further 10 minutes.

Data analysis. All data are presented as mean ± SEM. Dose-response curves were fitted with data points using Motulsky regression. All statistical analyses were performed by GraphPad Prism 7, and significance was determined when P was less than 0.05.

Study approval. All studies involving animals were carried out in accordance with the Guide for the Care and Use of Laboratory Animals (National Academies Press, 2011) and were approved by the Florey Institute Animal Ethics Committee.