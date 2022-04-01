Sec13 promotes oligodendrocyte differentiation and myelin repair through autocrine pleiotrophin signaling

Mice. Sec13fl/fl mice were generated by crossing hypomorphic Sec13 mice with FLPe-expressing transgenic mice to remove the NEO cassette (27). Mice homozygous for floxed alleles of Sec13fl/fl were crossed with Olig1-Cre+/– mice to generate Sec13-cKO (Sec13 fl/fl Olig1-Cre+/–) and heterozygous control (Sec13 fl/+ Olig1-Cre+/–) mice (28). Heterozygous mice were used as controls, since they developed and behaved the same as WT mice. NG2-CreERT mice (51) or PDGFRα-CreERT (19) mice were crossed with Sec13fl/fl mice using a similar mating strategy to generate the OPC-specific iKO mice. Sec13fl/fl mice receiving tamoxifen were used as a control. Animals were housed under a 12-hour light/12-hour dark cycle with free access to water and food. All mice in the study were backcrossed on a C57BL/6 background for at least 6 generations.

Antibodies and reagents. The following antibodies were used: goat anti-MBP (catalog sc-13914; Santa Cruz Biotechnology); mouse anti-CC1 (catalog op-80; MilliporeSigma); rabbit anti-PDGFRα (catalog sc-338; Santa Cruz Biotechnology); rabbit anti-GFAP (catalog AP0123; Ascend); mouse anti-mAb414 (catalog 902901; BioLegend); goat anti-Olig2 (catalog AF2418; R&D Systems); mouse anti-NeuN (catalog MAB377; MilliporeSigma); rabbit anti-CNP (catalog 13427-1-AP; Proteintech); rat anti-BrdU (catalog ab6326; Abcam); rat anti-Ki67 (catalog 14-5698-82; Thermo Fisher Scientific); rabbit anti-Sec13 (catalog A303-980A; Bethyl Laboratories); mouse anti-Sec13 (catalog sc-7392; Santa Cruz Biotechnology); mouse anti-CNPase (catalog C5922; MilliporeSigma); rabbit anti-Olig2 (catalog AP0337; Talent Biomedical); rabbit anti-HA (catalog 51064-2-AP; Proteintech); rabbit anti-MBP (catalog BA0094; BOSTER); mouse anti-PTN (catalog sc-74443; Santa Cruz Biotechnology); rabbit anti-Flag (catalog 20543-1-AP; Proteintech); rabbit anti-Sec23A (catalog 8162; Cell Signaling Technology); rabbit anti-Sec23B (catalog ab151258; Abcam); anti-Sec24A (catalog 15958-1-AP; Proteintech); rabbit anti-Sec24B (catalog ab240703; Abcam); rabbit anti-Sar1A (catalog 15350-1-AP; Proteintech); rabbit anti-Sar1B (catalog 22292-1-AP; Proteintech); rabbit anti-Nup107 (catalog 19217-1-AP; Proteintech); mouse anti-tubulin (catalog 66031-1-Ig; Proteintech); mouse anti-Sec31A (catalog 612351; BD Biosciences); rabbit anti-Nup62 (catalog 13916-1-AP; Proteintech); mouse anti-GAPDH (catalog 60004-1-Ig; Proteintech); rabbit anti-Nup88 (catalog 55465-1-AP; Proteintech); rabbit anti-Nup205 (catalog 24439-1-AP; Proteintech), mouse anti–β-actin (catalog CL594-66009; Proteintech); mouse anti-Bip (catalog 66574-1-Ig; Proteintech); rabbit anti–p-eIF2a (catalog ab32157; Abcam); rabbit anti-eIF2a (catalog 11233-1-AP; Proteintech); rabbit anti-CHOP (catalog 15204-1-AP; Proteintech); mouse anti-Atf4 (catalog CL594-60035; Proteintech); rabbit anti-Atf6 (catalog 24169-1-AP; Proteintech); rabbit Anti-PDI (catalog 11245-1-AP; Proteintech); rabbit anti-PTPRZ1 (catalog 55125-1-AP; Proteintech); rabbit anti-SDC3 (catalog A18312; ABclonal); rabbit anti-LRP1 (catalog A0633; ABclonal); rabbit anti–integrin α V (catalog A19071; ABclonal); rabbit anti-ALK (catalog A0766; ABclonal); rabbit anti–p-p190 Y1105 (catalog P30433; BOSTER); rabbit anti-p190 (catalog 26789-1-AP; Proteintech); rabbit anti–p-PI3K (catalog 4228; Cell Signaling Technology); rabbit anti-PI3K (catalog 3358; Cell Signaling Technology); mouse anti–p-Stat3 Y705 (catalog 4113; Cell Signaling Technology); mouse anti-Stat3 (catalog 9132; Cell Signaling Technology); rabbit anti–p-GSK-3β (S9) (catalog 9336; Cell Signaling Technology); rabbit anti-GSK3β (catalog 9332; Cell Signaling Technology); rabbit anti–p-ERK1/2 (T202/Y204) (catalog 4376; Cell Signaling Technology); rabbit anti-ERK1/2 (catalog 9102; Cell Signaling Technology); rabbit anti–p-β-Catenin (S45) (catalog 9564; Cell Signaling Technology); mouse anti–β-catenin (catalog c19220; Cell Signaling Technology); rabbit anti–p-AKT (S473) (catalog 9271; Cell Signaling Technology); mouse anti-AKT (catalog CL488-60203; Proteintech); rabbit anti–p-Fyn (Y416) (catalog 2102; Cell Signaling Technology); mouse anti–ribosomal proteins s6 (catalog sc-74576; Santa Cruz Biotechnology); rabbit anti–p–S6 ribosomal protein (catalog 2211; Cell Signaling Technology); rabbit anti-FYN (catalog CL488-66606; Proteintech); Cy2 AffiniPure Donkey Anti–Mouse IgG (H+L) (catalog 715-225-151; Jackson ImmunoResearch Laboratories); Cy3 AffiniPure Donkey Anti–Rabbit IgG (H+L) (catalog 711-165-152; Jackson ImmunoResearch Laboratories); and Cy5 AffiniPure Donkey Anti–Goat IgG (H+L) (catalog 705-175-147; Jackson ImmunoResearch Laboratories). The following reagents were used: T3 RNA polymerase (catalog P208C; Promega); DIG RNA label mix (catalog 11277073910; Roche); LPC (catalog L4129; MilliporeSigma); tamoxifen (catalog T5648; MilliporeSigma); Prolong Gold Antifade Mountant (catalog P36934; Thermo Fisher Scientific); PTN (100 nM, catalog 51000; Sino Biological); PDGF-AA (catalog 100-13A; Peprotech); basic FGF (bFGF) (catalog 10014-HNAE; Sino Biological); NT3 (catalog 450-03; Peprotech); LIF (50 ng/mL, catalog 50756; Sino Biological); APOE (15 μg/mL, catalog 10817-H30E; Sino Biological); MDK (100 nM, catalog 10247; Sino Biological); CSAD (250 ng/mL, catalogH00051380-Q01; NOVUS); FluoroMyelin (catalog F34652; Thermo Fisher Scientific); BFA (catalog 50502ES03; Yeason Biotech); CNTF (catalog 450-13; Peprotech); and a TUNEL kit (catalog A113-03; Vazyme).

Western blotting. Proteins from each sample were separated on 10%–15% SDS-PAGE gels and transferred onto PVDF membranes. The membranes were blocked with 5% nonfat milk powder in TBS containing 0.1% Tween-20 for 1 hour, followed by incubation with primary antibodies at 4°C overnight. After washing, the membranes were incubated with HRP-conjugated secondary antibodies and developed using an ECL detection system (Sangon Biotech, catalog C510043) according to the instructions of the manufacturer.

Cell culturing and analyses. Primary mouse OPCs were isolated as described previously (52). Briefly, P4–P7 mouse cortices cells were obtained by sequential immunopanning with antibodies against GalC and anti-O4 antibody–coated plates. Rat OPCs were isolated from cortices of pups at P2–P4, as with mouse OPCs, with slight modifications. Briefly, mixed cortical cells were obtained by sequential immunopanning with antibodies against GalC and anti-A2B5 antibody–coated plates. Isolated OPCs were grown in OPC growth medium (OGM) (DMEM/F-12, Gibco, Thermo Fisher Scientific) with the addition of 2% B-27 (Gibco, Thermo Fisher Scientific); 1% N2 (Gibco, Thermo Fisher Scientific); 20 ng/mL PDGF-AA (Peprotech, 100-13A); 10 ng/mL CNTF (Peprotech, 450-13); 20 ng/mL bFGF (Sino Biological, 10014-HNAE); 5 μΜ forskolin (MilliporeSigma, F6886); 10 ng/mL biotin (MilliporeSigma, B4639); 5 μg/mL insulin (MilliporeSigma, I-6634); trace elements B (Corning, 16615008); sodium pyruvate (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific, 11360-070); penicillin-streptomycin (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific, 15140-122); and 1 ng/mL NT3 (Peprotech, 450-03). OPCs were differentiated using OPC differentiation medium (ODM). This medium differed from the OGM, in that T3 (60 nM) was added, and PDGF-AA, bFGF, and NT3 were removed.

Primary microglial cultures were obtained by microdissection of brains of neonatal mice (<2 days old). The brains were mechanically minced and dissociated with 0.25% trypsin., and the tissue suspension was passed through a 70 μm nylon cell strainer. Cell pellets were harvested and resuspended in DMEM supplemented with 10% heat-inactivated FBS and plated onto poly-l-lysine–precoated culture flasks. After 3 days, the medium, containing 25 ng/mL GM-CSF and 10% FBS was changed. Primary microglial cells were harvested by shaking (200 rpm, for 20 minutes) after 10–12 days in culture and every 3 days thereafter. Primary astrocytes were cultured in astroglial medium (DMEM/F12, 1:1) (Gibco, Thermo Fisher Scientific) with 10% FBS. Contaminating cells in the astroglia monolayer were removed by overnight shaking at 220 rpm at 37°C.

Oli-neu cells (53) were cultured in Oli-neu medium, which contained DMEM/F-12 supplemented with 2% B-27, 1% N2, 5% FBS (Gibco, Thermo Fisher Scientific), 1% horse serum (Gibco, Thermo Fisher Scientific), 7.2 mM glucose, and 1× penicillin-streptomycin. The 293T cells (obtained from the American Type Culture Collection [ATCC]) were maintained in DMEM supplemented with 10% FBS and 1× penicillin-streptomycin. Sinofection (Sino Biological, STF02) was used as a transfection reagent for the 293T cells. Electroporation was performed in a cuvette provided with the Nucleofector Kit using a Lonza Nucleofector 2b device (Lonza, O-017) according to the manufacturer’s protocol. Approximately 2.0 × 106 OPCs or Oli-neu cells in 100 μL Basic Nucleofector Kit for Primary Mammalian Glial Cells (Lonza, VPI-1006) were resuspended. Five micrograms of plasmids or 5 μL of 20 μM siRNA was used for each transfection. Generally, the cells were kept in growth medium for 24 hours after electroporation and then incubated in differentiating medium for 48 or 72 hours.

RNA extraction and quantitative real-time PCR. Total RNA was extracted according to the TRIzol (Life Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific) protocol, and cDNA was produced with 5× All-In-One RT MasterMix (Applied Biological Materials [abm]). The following primer sequences were used to identify (a) the allele containing the NEO cassette: Neo forward, ATGTGTCAGTTTCATAGCCTGAAG, Neo reverse, CAGGTGAGGGTTCCAAGACC; and (b) the allele deleted from the NEO cassette: dNeo forward, GCTAATAAAATCATATTGCA, dNeo reverse, CAGGTGAGGGTTCCAAGACC. Real-time PCR was carried out using the Bio-Rad Real-Time PCR System with ChamQ Universal SYBR qPCR Master Mix (Vazyme). The following primer sequences were used for the rat genes: Gapdh forward, TCCAGTATGACTCTACCCACG, Gapdh reverse, CACGACATACTCAGCACCAG; Cnp forward, CTACTTTGGCAAGAGACCTCC, Cnp reverse, AGAGATGGACAGTTTGAAGGC; Plp forward, TCTTTGGCGACTACAAGACCACCA, Plp reverse, CAAACAATGACACACCCGCTCCAA; Mbp forward, TTGACTCCATCGGGCGCTTCTTTA, Mbp reverse, TTCATCTTGGGTCCTCTGCGACTT; Sec13 forward, GGTCACCTAAACTCCTACACAAG, Sec13 reverse, CATCCACCGACTCTTTCCAC; Sec23A forward, GAGCAAAACTCTGGGCTTGC, Sec23A reverse, GGGACCACGCAGAACTACAT; Sec23B forward, AGAACGAGATGGTGTGCGTT, Sec23B reverse, GGTAAGTCTGGGCGCTCTTT; Sec24A forward, TCCCCGAATGGCACTACCTA, Sec24A reverse, GTCTGTGGTCCTGTGGATGG; Sec24B forward, CAGCAATTAACGAAAATGTCCAAC, Sec24B reverse, TGCCTTTTGTCTGCATCTGCT; Sar1A forward, GGCTCTATGGGCAAACCACA, Sar1A reverse, CCTTGCCTCTTGAGCACACT; Sar1B forward, CGTCCCAACACTACATCCCA, Sar1B reverse, TCCATACTCTTCGGGCTTGC; Sec31A forward, CAGCCAGCCACCACCTTATC, Sec31A reverse, AGAAGCAGGAGGAGCAACAG; Sec31B forward, TCACGGCCAAGTGAGAAGAC, Sec31B reverse, TCTTCAGGCATGTGTCCACC; PTN forward, GGCTTGGGGAGAATGTGACC, PTN reverse, ACAGGGCTTGGAGATGGTGA; P190 forward, TAGCATCCGAAAGAGCCGGT, P190 reverse, GCCATCAGTGAGTGCGACAA. Primer sequences for the mouse genes were: Gapdh forward, TGCCAAATATGATGACATCAAGAA, Gapdh reverse, GGAGTGGGTGTCGCTGTTG; Sec13 forward, GACTGGGTCCGAGATGTTG, Sec13 reverse, ACTTGTGTAGGAGTTTAGGTGAC; Mbp forward, TCACAGAAGAGACCCTCACA; Mbp reverse, GCCGTAGTGGGTAGTTCTTG; Cnp1 forward, TCCACGAGTGCAAGACGCTATTCA, Cnp1 reverse, TGTAAGCATCAGCGGACACCATCT; Plp forward, TGCTCGGCTGTACCTGTGTACATT, Plp reverse, TACATTCTGGCATCAGCGCAGAGA; Mog forward, AGATGGCCTGTTTGTGGAG, Mog reverse, TTCATCCCCAACTAAAGCCC; Myrf forward, CAGACCCAGGTGCTACAC, Myrf reverse, TCCTGCTTGATCATTCCGTTC.

Tissue preparation and immunohistochemistry. Mice were anesthetized before sacrifice. The brain and spinal cord were dissected, fixed with 2% paraformaldehyde (PFA) for 6–8 hours and dehydrated in 30% sucrose. Tissues were embedded in OCT compound (CellPath) and sliced into 12 μm sections using a cryostat. The cryosections were permeabilized and incubated with blocking solution (0.4% Triton X-100 and 3% normal BSA in PBS) for 1 hour at room temperature (RT) and overlaid with primary antibodies at various dilution ratios overnight at 4°C. The sections were incubated with secondary antibodies, which were conjugated to Cy2, Cy3, and Cy5 before mounting. Immunofluorescence images were obtained using a confocal laser microscope (Leica SP8, Zeiss LSM 880 Airyscan, or Zeiss LSM 780). For immunostaining, cells were first fixed by 2% PFA for 30 minutes at RT. Subsequently, cells were permeabilized with the 0.5% Triton X-100 in PBS at 4°C and then blocked by 3% BSA in PBS. The samples were incubated with primary antibodies overnight at 4°C. After washing in PBS, secondary antibodies were added and incubated at RT for 1 hour before mounting with ProLong Gold Antifade Reagent (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific). For ISH, cryosections were incubated with the digoxigenin-labeled (DIG-labeled) RNA antisense probe for murine Plp1/Dm-20 as described previously (54). The probes were prepared with a DIG RNA labeling kit (Roche, 11277073910). An anti-DIG antibody conjugated with alkaline phosphatase (Roche, 11093274910) was used to probe the sections. Nitro blue tetrazolium (NBT) and 5-bromo-4-cloro-3-indolyl phosphate (BCIP) (Sangon, A600116) were used for substrate development.

Oligo d(T) ISH was performed as described previously (32). Briefly, cells were fixed with PFA and permeabilized with Triton X-100. Then, the hybridization was performed at 42°C overnight with a cy3-labeled oligonucleotide (dT) probe. The samples were washed with 2 × and 0.5× SSC at 42°C, stained with DAPI, and then mounted onto glass slides.

LPC-induced demyelination injury. LPC-induced demyelination was carried out in the corpus callosum or spinal cord of 10-week-old mice as described previously (31). Briefly, 1 μL 1% LPC was injected with a Hamilton syringe into the ventrolateral white matter in the spinal cord between Th3 and Th4. For demyelination in the brain, demyelinating lesions were induced by microinjection of 1.5 μL 1% LPC into the corpus callosum at the following coordinates: 1.0 mm backward to bregma, 1.0 mm lateral to bregma, and 1.5 mm deep relative to the skull surface. Titers of lentivirus and retrovirus were estimated to be approximately 1.0 × 105/μL, and 1 μL virus was injected by mixing with LPC in the indicated experiments. Mice were sacrificed at different time points after injury. For TUDCA treatment in the LPC injury assay, mice were treated with TUDCA (500 mg/kg) by gavage over 11 consecutive days. Ethidium bromide-induced (EB-induced) demyelination was carried out in a manner similar to the LPC injury assay. EB (1%, 1.5 μL) was microinjected into the same regions as in the LPC assay.

Tamoxifen administration. Tamoxifen (20 mg/mL) was prepared in corn oil and stored at –20°C. A dose of 40 μg/g (grams per body weight) was i.p. injected into newborn mice once a day for 3 days from P3 to P5. For the LPC assay, 8- to 10-week-old mice were treated with tamoxifen (200 μg/g) by gavage over 7 consecutive days.

Plasmids and virus preparation. Mouse Sec13 (gene ID: 110379), rat Sec13 (gene ID: 297522), rat Sec31A (gene ID: 93646), mouse Ptn (gene ID: 19242), and rat Ptn (gene ID: 24924) were cloned into the pcDNA3.3, RV-GFP, or pCDH-MSCV-T2A-copGFP vectors. The 18th and 20th amino acids were mutated from leucine (L) to arginine (R) to make the PTN-L18/20R plasmid. Lentiviruses were generated by transfecting 293T cells with the lentiviral vector pLKO.1 and packaging plasmids. Retroviruses were generated by transfecting 293T cells with the retroviral vector and packaging plasmids. Viruses were concentrated by ultracentrifugation.

IP analysis. Cells were washed twice with ice-cold PBS and scraped off with PBS supplemented with the protease inhibitor PMSF (1 mM). For each sample, approximately 1.0 × 107 cells were lysed with 1 mL co-IP buffer (50 mM Tris-HCl, pH 7.5, 150 mM NaCl, 1 % Triton X-100, 1 mM EDTA, 0.0 1 mM NaF, 0.01 mM Na 3 VO 4 ) with 1 mM PMSF for 1 hour. The samples were then briefly sheared by sonication 10 times (1 second on, 1 second off, power = 25%). After centrifugation at 4°C for 15 minutes at 14,000g, 5% of the supernatants were boiled with 4× SDS as an input, and the remaining supernatant was incubated with 2 μg antibody overnight. Immunoprecipitated complexes were collected using 30 μL of 50% slurry Protein A/G Plus Agarose Beads (MilliporeSigma) at 4°C for 2 hours. Beads were washed 3 times with co-IP buffer. After washing, the beads were resuspended in 30 μL 2× SDS and boiled at 95°C for 15 minutes for elution.

CM. Microglia (at 80% confluence), astrocytes, and rat immature OLs (differentiated for 48 hours) were washed 3 times with PBS and changed to DMEM/F-12 for 24 hours to collect secreted proteins. Collected DMEM/F-12 medium was centrifuged at 400g for 5 minutes and filtered with 0.45 μm filters to removed cell debris. Each 20 mL of DMEM/F-12 from these glia cells and 20 mL of fresh DMEM/F-12 were concentrated to 1.8 mL with an Amicon Ultra-15 Centrifugal Filter (Merck). For PTN depletion, concentrated medium was incubated with 2 μg PTN antibody overnight following incubation with 30 μL 50% slurry Protein A/G Plus Agarose Beads. The sample was centrifuged to remove PTN. 10× OPC Differentiation Medium components (0.2 mL, without T3) in DMEM/F-12 were added to the concentrated medium to make CM. Rat OPCs (1 × 106) in a 35 mm dish were treated with CM for 48 hours.

Electron microscopy. Tissue and cell processing was performed essentially as described previously (31). Briefly, mice were anesthetized and perfused with pre-cooled sodium cacodylate buffer. Optic nerves, corpus callosum, and spinal cord were immediately dissected and immersed in a pre-cooled fixation buffer (2.5% glutaraldehyde, 0.1 M phosphate buffer [PB], pH 7.4) overnight at 4°C. OPCs were directly dissociated and collected as sedimentary bulks, which were then fixed as described above. After being washed in PB, the samples were successively treated with OsO 4 (1% OsO 4 in PB), serially dehydrated in ethanol, and finally embedded in Spurr’s resin to obtain the blocks. The blocks were then sectioned into 70 nm slices and stained with lead citrate for electron microscopic imaging using a Hitachi HT-7800.

LC-MS/MS analysis of CM. Each group contained 3 duplications. For each sample, rat OPCs (3 × 10^6 cells) were differentiated with ODM for 48 hours and then washed 3 times with PBS and changed to DMEM/F-12 for 3 hours to collect secreted proteins. The supernatants were mixed with a 20% volume of 100% w/v TCA and incubated at 4°C overnight. The protein pellet was collected by centrifugation at 21,000g for 15 minutes and washed with pre-cooled acetone, and finally followed by centrifugation at 21,000g for 10 minutes. The wash step was repeated twice. Then, the protein pellet was diluted with 1% sodium deoxycholate in 0.1 M Tris, pH 8.0, and the concentrations were determined using the BCA Protein Quantification Kit (Vazyme). Label-free protein quantification was performed using TripleTOF 5600 LC-MS/MS system (AB Sciex).

Statistics. Data are presented as the arithmetic mean ± SEM. Statistical analyses were performed with GraphPad Prism 6 (GraphPad Software), and significance was set at a P value of less than 0.05 using a 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test or 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s correction for multiple comparisons. Each experiment was conducted by analyzing at least 3 different experimental groups in a blinded fashion.

Study approval. The care and treatment of animals were approved by the IACUC of Xiamen University.