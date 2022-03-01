Microbial signals, MyD88, and lymphotoxin drive TNF-independent intestinal epithelial tissue damage

Germ-free A20/Abin-1T-ΔIECTnf–/– mice are protected from TNF-independent IEC death. Mice with floxed A20 (A20fl/fl) and floxed Abin-1 (Abin-1fl/fl) on a Vil-cre-ERT2+ background (A20/Abin-1T-ΔIEC) undergo acute deletion of A20 and Abin-1 in IECs upon treatment with tamoxifen, culminating in spontaneous apoptotic IEC death, severe enterocolitis, and rapid mouse lethality (9). This death occurs on a Tnf+/+ or Tnf–/– background, demonstrating the important role of TNF-independent death in this model. Tamoxifen delivery by intraperitoneal (i.p.) oil injection has been reported to cause peritoneal inflammation, foam cell formation, and depletion of resident macrophages (50). To exclude the possibility that sterile peritonitis contributes to TNF-independent death in A20/Abin-1T-ΔIEC Tnf–/– mice, we treated mice with tamoxifen by oral gavage rather than i.p. A higher dose of tamoxifen was required to delete A20 and Abin-1 in IECs from the small intestine and colon by oral gavage (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI154993DS1), and with this approach A20/Abin-1T-ΔIEC Tnf–/– mice died with similar kinetics to those of A20/Abin-1T-ΔIEC mice (Figure 1A). Enteroids derived from A20/Abin-1T-ΔIEC Tnf–/– mice undergo deletion of A20 and Abin-1 when treated with 200 nM 4-hydroxytamoxifen (4-OHT) in vitro, but they are protected from spontaneous cell death (Supplemental Figure 1, B–D). This suggests that IEC-extrinsic factors in vivo drive TNF-independent IEC death and mortality in A20/Abin-1T-ΔIEC Tnf–/– mice. Since in vitro IEC enteroid cultures are sterile, we considered that microbial signals might promote death in vivo. While our prior studies suggested that broad-spectrum-antibiotic treatment was insufficient to rescue A20/Abin-1T-ΔIEC Tnf–/– mice (9), we hypothesized that residual microbes in these mice could trigger IEC death. Accordingly, we derived A20/Abin-1T-ΔIEC Tnf–/– germ-free mice by cesarean section. Germ-free Tnf–/– mice were largely protected from death upon deletion of A20 and Abin-1 in IECs (Figure 1B). To control for developmental alterations by germ-free derivation, we conventionalized germ-free A20/Abin-1T-ΔIEC Tnf–/– mice with cecal contents from corresponding specific pathogen–free (SPF) mice in our facility. Germ-free mice conventionalized with cecal contents from SPF A20/Abin-1T-ΔIEC Tnf–/– mice (GF-CONV) exhibited rapid mortality upon deletion of A20 and Abin-1 (Figure 1B), suggesting the increased survival of germ-free mice was not due to a developmental aberration. Therefore, microbial signals contribute to TNF-independent IEC death in the setting of acute A20 and Abin-1 deletion.

Figure 1 Germ-free A20/Abin-1T-ΔIEC Tnf–/– mice are protected from TNF-independent apoptotic IEC death in vivo. (A) Kaplan-Meier survival curves of the indicated genotypes of tamoxifen-treated mice. (B) Kaplan-Meier survival curves of tamoxifen-treated mice with the indicated genotypes, either germ-free or conventionalized with cecal contents from SPF mice (GF-CONV). (C) Representative H&E images, (D) histological scoring, (E) representative CC3 IHC images, and (F) CC3+ cells per crypt of small intestine and colon sections 40 hours after tamoxifen treatment in mice with the indicated genotype; each data point represents 1 mouse (mean ± SEM). The legend for panel F is shown in panel D. For panels A and B, statistical significance was assessed by log-rank Mantel-Cox test, comparing A20/Abin-1T-ΔIEC to A20/Abin-1T-ΔIEC Tnf–/– mice in panel A and germ-free to GF-CONV mice in panel B. For panels D and F, significance was assessed by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test. Only significant differences are shown. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001. Scale bars: 100 μm. Data represent at least 2 independent experiments.

Although germ-free A20/Abin-1T-ΔIEC Tnf–/– mice exhibited increased survival, it was unclear whether this was due to reduced IEC death or merely due to broadly reduced septic sequelae under germ-free conditions. Histologically, acute deletion of A20 and Abin-1 in the intestinal epithelium caused rapid intestinal epithelial denudation, inflammatory infiltrate, cryptitis, and loss of mucosal architecture in both the small intestine and colon within 40 hours in GF-CONV mice (Figure 1, C and D). In contrast, germ-free A20/Abin-1T-ΔIEC Tnf–/– mice exhibited far less histologic injury (Figure 1, C and D). Since IEC loss in this model is further characterized by massive apoptotic IEC death, we performed cleaved CASP3 (CC3) immunohistochemistry. In parallel to the reduction in histologic disease severity, we observed dramatically reduced CC3 in IECs of germ-free A20/Abin-1T-ΔIEC Tnf–/– mice as compared with GF-CONV counterparts (Figure 1, E and F).

These results highlight that A20/Abin-1T-ΔIEC Tnf–/– mice provide a window into studying TNF-independent IEC death. A20/Abin-1T-ΔIEC Tnf–/– mice die due to spontaneous fulminant IEC death in vivo, but those IECs survive in vitro in the absence of hematopoietic cells, autocrine TNF, and microbial stimuli. When microbial stimuli are removed under germ-free conditions, the A20- and Abin-1–deficient IECs survive in vivo even with hematopoietic cells and other potential cytotoxic factors present. Interestingly, some germ-free A20/Abin-1T-ΔIEC Tnf–/– mice die (Figure 1B), suggesting that there may be some sterile inflammatory factors that can contribute to TNF-independent IEC death, but microbial factors are a primary driver of intestinal inflammation in this model.

Deletion of MyD88, and to a lesser extent Trif, rescues A20/Abin-1T-ΔIECTnf–/– mice. Given the dramatic improvement in survival and intestinal epithelial integrity in germ-free A20/Abin-1T-ΔIECTnf–/– mice, we hypothesized that microbial signaling through MyD88 mediated the intestinal inflammation in this model. To facilitate combining of multiple mutant alleles, we targeted MyD88 in A20/Abin-1T-ΔIEC Tnf–/– zygotes as previously described (51). Using 2 guide RNAs (gRNAs) targeting exon 1 of MyD88, we generated 2 founder strains of mice with deletions at the MyD88 locus, A20/Abin-1T-ΔIEC Tnf–/– MyD88–/– C1 and C2 (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). We confirmed deletion of MyD88 at the protein level in both mouse strains (Figure 2B). A20/Abin-1T-ΔIEC Tnf–/– MyD88–/– C1 and C2 mice behaved identically, and so are presented in aggregate for clarity. Heterozygous deletion of MyD88 conferred a modest improvement in survival, while complete deletion of MyD88 led to a marked improvement in survival in A20/Abin-1T-ΔIEC Tnf–/– mice (Figure 2C). The histologic phenotype paralleled the survival benefit, where the intestinal epithelium from A20/Abin-1T-ΔIEC Tnf–/– MyD88–/– mice exhibited significantly less inflammatory injury in the small intestine and colon as compared with A20/Abin-1T-ΔIEC Tnf–/– mice (Figure 2, D and E). Similarly, deletion of MyD88 significantly reduced the frequency of apoptotic CC3+ IECs as compared with their MyD88+/+ counterparts (Figure 2, F and G). A20/Abin-1T-ΔIEC Tnf–/– MyD88+/– mice exhibited intermediate histologic injury and CC3 frequency (Figure 2, D–G). These results are surprising given that MyD88 plays a critical role in intestinal homeostasis, and its deletion has been reported to increase susceptibility to other mouse models of colitis (52–54).

Figure 2 Deletion of MyD88 significantly improves survival, reduces epithelial injury, and decreases IEC apoptosis in A20/Abin-1T-ΔIEC Tnf–/– mice. (A) Agarose gel electrophoresis and (B) immunoblot of splenocyte lysates from A20/Abin-1T-ΔIEC Tnf–/– mice with the indicated MyD88 genotypes. (C) Kaplan-Meier survival curves of the indicated genotypes of tamoxifen-treated mice. (D) Representative H&E images, (E) histological scoring, (F) representative CC3 IHC images, and (G) CC3+ cells per crypt of small intestine and colon sections 40 hours after tamoxifen treatment in mice with the indicated genotype; each data point represents 1 mouse (mean ± SEM). The legend for panel G is shown in panel E. For panel C, statistical significance comparing A20/Abin-1T-ΔIEC Tnf–/–MyD88+/+ mice to MyD88–/– and MyD88+/– mice was assessed by log-rank Mantel-Cox test. For panels E and G, statistical significance was assessed by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test. Only significant differences are shown. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001. Scale bars: 100 μm. Data represent at least 2 independent experiments.

MyD88 expression in IECs maintains intestinal epithelial integrity and homeostasis (53, 54). Given the improved survival of A20/Abin-1T-ΔIEC Tnf–/– MyD88–/– mice, we next examined whether MyD88 activation directly induces apoptotic IEC death using A20/Abin-1T-ΔIEC Tnf–/– primary small intestinal enteroid cultures. MyD88 mediates signaling downstream of TLRs and IL-1 family members (55, 56), so we stimulated IECs with Pam3CSK4 (a TLR2/1 agonist). This ligand did not induce significant death in A20/Abin-1T-ΔIEC Tnf–/– enteroids (Figure 3A). Similarly, IL-1β and IL-18, two IL-1 family members that activate MyD88, did not directly induce death in A20/Abin-1T-ΔIEC Tnf–/– enteroids (Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 3A). Although MyD88 deletion rescues A20/Abin-1T-ΔIEC Tnf–/– mice, MyD88 activation was not sufficient for IEC death in vitro.

Figure 3 Deletion of Trif partially improves survival and modestly reduces IEC apoptosis in A20/Abin-1T-ΔIEC Tnf–/– mice. (A) Quantitative luminescent cell viability assay of enteroids with the indicated genotype treated with 4-OHT or vehicle for 24 hours and then treated with the indicated stimuli for 24 hours [mean ± SEM; 500 ng/mL Pam3CSK4, 25 μg/mL poly(I:C), 25 ng/mL IL-1β, 500 ng/mL LPS]. (B) Kaplan-Meier survival curves of the indicated genotypes of tamoxifen-treated mice. (C) Representative H&E images, (D) histological scoring, (E) representative CC3 IHC images, and (F) CC3+ cells per crypt of small intestine and colon sections 40 hours after tamoxifen treatment in mice with the indicated genotype; each data point represents 1 mouse (mean ± SEM). The legend for panel F is shown in panel D. For panel A, statistical significance was assessed using 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple-comparison test. For panel B, significance comparing A20/Abin-1T-ΔIEC Tnf–/– Trif+/+ mice to Trif–/– and Trif+/– mice was assessed by log-rank Mantel-Cox test. For panels D and F, statistical significance was assessed by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test. Only significant differences are shown. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001. Scale bars: 100 μm. Data represent at least 2 independent experiments.

TRIF contains a RIP homotypic interaction motif (RHIM) domain and interacts with receptor-interacting serine/threonine kinase 3 (RIPK3) to induce death signaling downstream of TLR3 in response to the dsRNA analog polyinosinic-polycytidylic acid [poly(I:C)] (43, 57–60). We tested the susceptibility of A20/Abin-1T-ΔIEC Tnf–/– enteroids to poly(I:C)-induced death, and we observed that deletion of A20 and Abin-1 in IECs dramatically increased susceptibility to poly(I:C)-induced death (Figure 3A). LPS, in contrast, induced minimal cytotoxicity (Figure 3A). Both poly(I:C) and LPS activate TRIF, but IEC death in response to LPS has previously been reported to depend on TNF, in contrast to poly(I:C) (43). We deleted Trif in A20/Abin-1T-ΔIEC Tnf–/– mice using CRISPR/Cas9 editing and generated a strain of mice with a deletion and premature stop codon at the Trif locus (Supplemental Figure 3, B and C). Splenocytes derived from A20/Abin-1T-ΔIEC Tnf–/– Trif–/– mice exhibited significantly reduced IFN-β production in response to poly(I:C), confirming functional deletion at the protein level (Supplemental Figure 3D). To determine if Trif deletion protected A20- and Abin-1–deficient IECs from TNF-independent death in vitro, we expanded enteroid cultures from these mice. A20/Abin-1T-ΔIEC Tnf–/– Trif–/– enteroids were almost entirely resistant to poly(I:C)- and LPS-induced cell death (Figure 3A). Therefore, A20 and ABIN-1 cooperatively restrict TRIF-mediated death in response to TLR3 and TLR4 agonists in vitro.

Given that Trif deletion rescued TNF-independent death in response to poly(I:C) and LPS in vitro, we treated A20/Abin-1T-ΔIEC Tnf–/– Trif–/– mice with tamoxifen to see if Trif deletion also protected A20- and Abin-1–deficient IECs in vivo. Deletion of Trif in A20/Abin-1T-ΔIEC Tnf–/– mice provided a modest survival benefit, with slightly delayed median survival relative to Trif+/+ controls (Figure 3B). Interestingly, heterozygous and homozygous deletion of Trif conferred similar survival benefit. We examined the small intestine and colon 40 hours after tamoxifen-induced deletion of A20 and Abin-1 in A20/Abin-1T-ΔIEC Tnf–/– Trif–/– mice and saw a trend toward improvement in histologic severity, but this was not statistically significant when compared to the A20/Abin-1T-ΔIEC Tnf–/– mice (Figure 3, C and D). Deletion of Trif partially reduced CC3 frequency, but not enough to prevent lethality in the A20/Abin-1T-ΔIEC Tnf–/– mice (Figure 3, E and F). While poly(I:C) potently induces Trif-dependent cytotoxicity in A20- and Abin-1–deficient IECs in vitro, deletion of Trif does not protect against TNF-independent intestinal injury in vivo.

Combined deletion of Ripk3 and Casp8 completely protects A20/Abin-1T-ΔIECIECs from death. Deletion of Trif did not reverse apoptotic IEC death in A20/Abin-1T-ΔIEC Tnf–/– mice, but A20 is known to inhibit necroptosis as well as apoptosis (23, 61), and combined deletion of A20 and Abin-1 sensitizes IECs to both CASP8-dependent apoptotic death and RIPK3-dependent necroptotic death in vitro (9). Deletion of Ripk3 does not prevent IEC injury after acute deletion of A20 and Abin-1, so we hypothesized that combined deletion of Ripk3 and Casp8 would rescue A20/Abin-1T-ΔIEC mice. We performed CRISPR/Cas9 editing of the Casp8 locus in A20/Abin-1T-ΔIEC Ripk3–/– mice. This yielded a strain of mice with a premature stop codon in exon 2 of Casp8 (Supplemental Figure 4A), with deletion of CASP8 at the protein level confirmed by immunoblotting (Supplemental Figure 4B). A20/Abin-1T-ΔIEC Ripk3–/– mice exhibited 100% lethality, but A20/Abin-1T-ΔIEC Ripk3–/– Casp8–/– mice were completely protected from death after treatment with tamoxifen (Figure 4A). Histologically, A20/Abin-1T-ΔIEC Ripk3–/– Casp8–/– mice exhibited markedly improved histologic disease severity (Figure 4, B and C) and CC3 frequency was reduced to near-background levels (Figure 4, D and E). In vitro, enteroids derived from A20/Abin-1T-ΔIEC Ripk3–/– Casp8–/– mice were protected from both spontaneous IEC death (Figure 4F) and TRIF-mediated cell death (Supplemental Figure 4C). These data collectively demonstrate that simultaneous suppression of both CASP8-dependent apoptosis and RIPK3-dependent necroptosis completely preserves IEC survival after acute deletion of A20 and Abin-1 in vitro and in vivo.

Figure 4 Combined deletion of Ripk3 and Casp8 completely protects against death, epithelial injury, and IEC apoptosis in A20/Abin-1T-ΔIEC mice. (A) Kaplan-Meier survival curves of the indicated genotypes of tamoxifen-treated mice. (B) Representative H&E images, (C) histological scoring, (D) representative CC3 IHC images, and (E) CC3+ cells per crypt of small intestine and colon sections 40 hours after tamoxifen treatment in mice with the indicated genotype; each data point represents 1 mouse (mean ± SEM). The legend for panel E is shown in panel C. (F) Quantitative luminescent cell viability assay of enteroids with the indicated genotype treated with 4-OHT for 48 hours (mean ± SEM). For panel A, statistical significance comparing A20/Abin-1T-ΔIEC Ripk3–/– Casp8+/+ mice to Casp8+/– and Casp8–/– mice was assessed by log-rank Mantel-Cox test. For panels C, E, and F, statistical significance was assessed by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test. Only significant differences are shown. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001. Scale bars: 100 μm. Data represent at least 2 independent experiments.

LTα 3 induces apoptosis and necroptosis downstream of TNFR1 in A20/Abin-1T-ΔIECTnf–/– enteroids. As combined deletion of Ripk3 and Casp8 completely prevented IEC death after deletion of A20 and Abin-1, but Trif deletion did not provide equivalent survival benefit, we hypothesized that another TNF superfamily member may be contributing to TNF-independent, IEC-extrinsic death in vivo. We previously reported that the TNF superfamily members TWEAK (TNF-like weak inducer of apoptosis), Fas ligand, and TRAIL (TNF-related apoptosis-inducing ligand) failed to induce significant death of A20/Abin-1T-ΔIEC Tnf–/– enteroids in vitro (9). Here we tested RANKL (receptor activator of NF-κΒ ligand), LIGHT (homologous to lymphotoxin, exhibits inducible expression and competes with HSV glycoprotein D for binding to herpesvirus entry mediator, a receptor expressed on T lymphocytes), and TL1A (TNF-like cytokine 1A), none of which induced significant IEC death (Figure 5A).

Figure 5 LTα 3 induces death in A20/Abin-1T-ΔIEC Tnf–/– enteroids through activation of TNFR1. (A, B, and D–G) Quantitative luminescent cell viability assay of enteroids with the indicated genotype treated with 4-OHT or vehicle for 24 hours and then treated with the indicated stimuli for 24 hours (mean ± SEM; 25 ng/mL RANKL, LIGHT, TL1A, or TNF; 5 ng/mL recombinant human LTα 3 [hLTα 3 ]; 50 ng/mL LTα 1 β 2 ; 10 μg/mL anti-LTα and isotype control; 100 μg/mL TNFR1-Fc, LTBR-Fc). (C) ELISA of undiluted conditioned media (CM) from 293T cells either mock transduced (Mock CM) or stably transduced with a mouse LTα 3 -Fc expression construct (LTα 3 -Fc CM) with anti-mIgG2a capture and anti-LTα detection antibodies (mean ± SEM). For panel A, significance was assessed by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple-comparison test relative to vehicle. For panels B and E, significance was assessed using 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test. For panels C, D, F, and G, significance was assessed using 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test. Only significant differences are shown. *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001. Data represent at least 2 independent experiments.

Although none of those alternative TNF superfamily ligands induced death in A20/Abin-1T-ΔIEC Tnf–/– enteroids, we previously showed that deletion of A20 and Abin-1 increases death sensitivity of TNF receptor 1 (TNFR1) to TNF by 1000-fold in IECs (9). Given that TNFR1 sensitivity is significantly increased in A20- and Abin-1–deficient IECs, we considered alternative TNFR1 ligands. Lymphotoxin α homotrimers (LTα 3 ) are reported to bind to TNFR1 and activate death signaling (62–64). We tested human LTα 3 and observed significant increased susceptibility to death in A20- and Abin-1–deficient IECs (Figure 5B). To test mouse LTα 3 , we generated a cell line constitutively expressing a mouse LTα 3 -Fc fusion protein and validated the presence of soluble fusion protein (Figure 5C). LTα 3 -Fc fusion protein–conditioned media (LTα 3 -Fc CM) induced significant death in A20/Abin-1T-ΔIEC Tnf–/– enteroids (Figure 5D). Since LTα 3 -Fc CM could contain other factors that drive IEC death in vitro, we wanted to determine whether an anti-LTα monoclonal antibody reversed this activity in vitro. An LTα-specific monoclonal antibody was previously developed and reported to inhibit collagen-induced arthritis (65). We generated purified monoclonal antibody from this hybridoma and observed complete prevention of A20/Abin-1T-ΔIEC Tnf–/– IEC death in response to LTα 3 -Fc CM in vitro (Figure 5E). As a negative control, an isotype control antibody did not block cytotoxic activity (Figure 5E). Subsequently, we wanted to determine whether TNF-independent IEC death in A20- and Abin-1–deficient IECs in response to LTα 3 -Fc CM was indeed mediated by TNFR1. We added recombinant mouse LTα 1 β 2 , which binds to the LTβ receptor (LTBR) but not TNFR1 (63), and we did not observe any cytotoxicity (Figure 5F). This argues that deletion of A20 and Abin-1 in IECs does not increase susceptibility to LTBR-mediated death. We added recombinant mouse LTBR-Fc and TNFR1-Fc fusion proteins and observed that only TNFR1-Fc completely protected A20/Abin-1T-ΔIEC Tnf–/– enteroids from death (Figure 5G). These data demonstrate that deletion of A20 and Abin-1 in IECs unveils a profound sensitivity to LTα 3 -induced death downstream of TNFR1. It is important to highlight that the death assays we performed used primary, nonimmortalized IECs in the absence of any death-sensitizing agents (e.g., cycloheximide), unlike most prior studies investigating TNF- and LTα 3 -induced death (62, 64).

Having determined that A20- and ABIN-1–deficient IECs are sensitized to LTα 3 -induced death downstream of TNFR1, we wanted to ascertain whether LTα 3 -induced death was primarily apoptotic or necroptotic. RIPK1 binds CASP8 and RIPK3, and RIPK1’s kinase activity can support both apoptotic and necroptotic death (42, 44, 66, 67). Necrostatin-1s (Nec1s) is a small-molecule RIPK1 kinase inhibitor that suppresses necroptosis and partially suppresses apoptosis (9, 68). As expected, the addition of Nec1s partially prevented LTα 3 -induced death in A20/Abin-1T-ΔIEC Tnf–/– enteroids (Figure 6A). Caspase inhibition increases RIPK3-dependent necroptosis (69–71). Addition of emricasan, a pharmacologic pan-caspase inhibitor, caused increased death in response to LTα 3 , indicating that A20/Abin-1T-ΔIEC Tnf–/– enteroids are sensitized to LTα 3 -induced necroptosis. In agreement with these in vitro death assays, deletion of A20 and Abin-1 in A20/Abin-1T-ΔIEC Tnf–/– enteroids leads to significantly increased CC3, cleaved CASP8 (CC8), and cleaved PARP in response to LTα 3 as compared with control A20fl/fl Abin-1fl/fl Tnf–/– enteroids (Figure 6B). There was no significant increase in phosphorylated RIPK3 (p-RIPK3) (Figure 6B). This pattern is consistent with apoptosis as the primary mode of death in A20/Abin-1T-ΔIEC Tnf–/– enteroids in response to LTα 3 . The addition of Nec1s partially reduced CC3 and CC8 (Figure 6B), which is consistent with partial inhibition of apoptosis in response to RIPK1 kinase activity inhibition. The addition of emricasan reduced CC3 and CC8 but markedly increased p-RIPK1 and p-RIPK3, consistent with increased LTα 3 -induced necroptotic death when caspase activity is inhibited (Figure 6B). These data demonstrate that combined deletion of A20 and Abin-1 sensitizes IECs to both TNF-independent apoptosis and necroptosis in response to LTα 3 , although apoptosis is the dominant death pathway.

Figure 6 LTα 3 can induce both CASP8-dependent apoptosis and RIPK3-dependent necroptosis in A20/Abin-1T-ΔIEC Tnf–/– enteroids. (A and C) Quantitative luminescent cell viability assay of enteroids with the indicated genotypes treated with vehicle, 4-OHT, Nec1s, or emricasan for 24 hours as indicated, and then treated with the indicated stimuli for 24 hours (mean ± SEM; 50 μM Nec1s, emricasan; 50 ng/mL TNF). (B and D) Immunoblot analyses of enteroid cultures with the indicated genotypes treated with 4-OHT for 22.5 hours, and then vehicle, Nec1s, or emricasan for 1.5 hours, followed by 20 ng/mL recombinant human LTα 3 (hLTα 3 ) as indicated. Lysates were immunoblotted with the antibodies indicated on the right. Solid arrows indicate full-length protein; open arrows indicate cleaved protein. For panel A, significance was assessed using 2-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple-comparison test relative to LTα 3 -Fc CM plus Nec1s. For panel C, significance was assessed by 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple-comparison test comparing between genotypes for each stimulation condition. Only significant differences are shown. ****P < 0.0001. Data represent at least 2 independent experiments.

To further examine necroptosis and apoptosis, we stimulated enteroids derived from A20/Abin-1T-ΔIEC Ripk3–/– and A20/Abin-1T-ΔIEC Ripk3–/– Casp8–/– mice with TNF and LTα 3 . The addition of exogenous TNF or LTα 3 did not induce any additional cytotoxicity in A20/Abin-1T-ΔIEC Ripk3–/– Casp8–/– enteroids (Figure 6C). These in vitro death assays demonstrate that simultaneous blockade of RIPK3-dependent necroptosis and CASP8-dependent apoptosis is required to rescue A20- and ABIN-1–deficient IECs from death in response to TNF or LTα 3 . We next examined death signaling in A20/Abin-1T-ΔIEC Ripk3–/– and A20/Abin-1T-ΔIEC Ripk3–/– Casp8–/– enteroids. Consistent with our prior studies, A20/Abin-1T-ΔIEC Ripk3–/– enteroids demonstrated increased spontaneous CC3 and CC8 upon deletion of A20 and Abin-1, as compared with A20fl/fl Abin-1fl/fl enteroids (Figure 6D). A20/Abin-1T-ΔIEC Ripk3–/– Casp8–/– enteroids, in contrast, did not exhibit CC3, CC8, or cleaved PARP relative to A20fl/fl Abin-1fl/fl enteroids, even in the presence of exogenous LTα 3 (Figure 6D). Therefore, combined deletion of RIPK3-dependent necroptosis and CASP8-dependent apoptosis completely protects A20/Abin-1T-ΔIEC IECs from TNF- or LTα 3 -induced apoptotic and necroptotic death downstream of TNFR1.

LTα blockade combined with partial deletion of MyD88 protects against TNF-independent death in A20/Abin-1T-ΔIEC Tnf–/– mice. To determine whether LTα 3 contributes to IEC injury in vivo, we first performed chromogenic RNA in situ hybridization (RNA-ISH) for Lta in the intestine after IEC deletion of A20 and Abin-1. The A20/Abin-1T-ΔIEC Tnf–/– mice exhibited increased Lta-positive cells in both the small intestine and colon as compared with A20fl/fl Abin-1fl/fl Tnf–/– mice, correlating increased local Lta-expressing cells with histologic severity upon deletion of A20 and Abin-1 in IECs (Figure 7, A and B). Similarly, qPCR analysis of the small intestine and colon demonstrated increased Lta mRNA in A20/Abin-1T-ΔIEC Tnf–/– mice as compared with A20fl/fl Abin-1fl/fl Tnf–/–, A20/Abin-1T-ΔIEC Tnf–/– MyD88–/–, and germ-free A20/Abin-1T-ΔIEC Tnf–/– mice (Figure 7C). Il1b mRNA exhibited a similar pattern to that of Lta (Figure 7D). The increased Lta and Il1b mRNA by RNA-ISH and qPCR paralleled the pattern of intestinal injury we observed in mice with these genotypes.

Figure 7 Intestinal Lta and Il1b are increased in A20/Abin-1T-ΔIEC Tnf–/– mice and anti-LTα improves survival in A20/Abin-1T-ΔIEC Tnf–/– MyD88+/+ and A20/Abin-1T-ΔIEC Tnf–/– MyD88+/– mice. (A) Representative chromogenic RNA-ISH images of Lta and (B) quantitation of Lta area. (C and D) qPCR for (C) Lta and (D) Il1b in small intestine and colon 40 hours after tamoxifen treatment in mice with the indicated genotype; each data point represents 1 mouse (mean ± SEM). (E and G) Weight curve and (F and H) Kaplan-Meier survival curves of the indicated genotypes of tamoxifen-treated mice treated with anti-LTα or isotype control antibody. For panel B, statistical significance was assessed using 2-way ANOVA. For panels C and D, significance was assessed using 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple-comparison test relative to A20/Abin-1T-ΔIEC Tnf–/– mice. For panels E and G, significance was assessed by 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple-comparison test. For panels F and H, significance was assessed by log-rank Mantel-Cox test. Only significant differences are shown. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001. Scale bars: 50 μm. Data represent at least 2 independent experiments.

To further understand whether blocking LTα provided a survival benefit in these mice, we administered a monoclonal blocking antibody against LTα to A20/Abin-1T-ΔIEC Tnf–/– MyD88+/+ mice and observed a very small but statistically significant increase in weight and median survival as compared with isotype control, with survival increasing from 4.5 to 5.0 days (Figure 7, E and F). As expected, isolated blockade of LTα, without also neutralizing or deleting TNF or MyD88, was insufficient to protect A20/Abin-1T-ΔIEC mice (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B). Since both Lta and Il1b transcripts were elevated in A20/Abin-1T-ΔIEC Tnf–/– intestine (Figure 7, C and D), and since both IL-1β and microbial ligands signal through MyD88, we inhibited both LTα and MyD88 by administering anti-LTα monoclonal antibody to MyD88+/– heterozygous A20/Abin-1T-ΔIEC Tnf–/– mice. LTα blockade in MyD88 heterozygous mice reduced weight loss and increased median survival from 4.0 to 9.0 days (Figure 7, G and H). Blocking LTα in vivo reduced weight loss and improved survival, particularly when combined with partial inhibition of MyD88 signaling, supporting a model where LTα and MyD88 agonists contribute to TNF-independent intestinal injury in A20- and ABIN-1–deficient intestinal epithelium.

LTA and IL1B are relatively increased, and A20 and ABIN-1 protein levels are relatively decreased, in inflamed colon biopsies from patients with IBD. To determine whether these inflammatory pathways could contribute to intestinal injury in patients with IBD, we measured A20 and ABIN-1 mRNA and protein levels in colonic mucosal biopsies from non-IBD and IBD patients, stratifying the IBD samples by whether they were obtained from endoscopically inflamed or noninflamed areas (Supplemental Table 1). A20 (TNFAIP3) is a TNF- and NF-κB–inducible gene, and mRNA levels were predictably increased in inflamed areas of IBD patients as compared with noninflamed IBD biopsies and non-IBD controls (Supplemental Figure 6A). ABIN-1 (TNIP1) mRNA levels were not significantly different among these groups (Supplemental Figure 6A). However, A20 and ABIN-1 undergo posttranslational regulation and degradation in response to a variety of inflammatory stimuli (72–74), and A20 has been reported to be decreased at the protein level in the mucosa of IBD patients (75). Immunoblot analysis of a subset of mucosal biopsies demonstrated a trend toward lower A20 protein levels in inflamed biopsies and an inverse correlation between A20 mRNA and protein levels (Supplemental Figure 6, B–D). ABIN-1 protein levels were significantly reduced in areas of inflammation in IBD patients (Supplemental Figure 6, B, E, and F). These data suggest that A20 and ABIN-1 proteins are relatively decreased in the intestinal mucosa of IBD patients with active inflammation. Decreased A20 and ABIN-1 levels sensitize IECs to TNFR1-induced apoptosis and necroptosis, so these data suggest that the inflamed mucosa in IBD patients is more susceptible to TNF-dependent and TNF-independent cytotoxic factors.

To further determine whether lymphotoxin or IL-1β contributes to intestinal injury in patients with IBD, we measured LTA and IL1B in colonic mucosal biopsies from non-IBD and IBD patients, again stratifying by whether they were obtained from endoscopically inflamed or noninflamed areas. LTA and IL1B were elevated in areas of inflammation (Figure 8A). Another IL-1 family member, IL18, was not elevated in inflamed tissue (Figure 8A). These trends were confirmed in a recent meta-analysis (76). Interestingly, in a subset of patients on anti-TNF therapy, both LTA and IL1B were elevated in areas of active inflammation (Figure 8B), suggesting that local LTα and IL-1β contribute to TNF-independent intestinal injury even when TNF is functionally neutralized. Finally, TNF and LTα 3 exhibited cytotoxicity in primary human colonoid cultures derived from both non-IBD and IBD patients measured qualitatively by dead cell nucleic acid stain (Figure 8C) and quantitatively using ATP-based luminescent cell viability (Figure 8D). Notably, the human IEC colonoid cytotoxicity induced by both TNF and LTα 3 was observed in the absence of any death-sensitizing agents (e.g., cycloheximide or second mitochondria-derived activator of caspases [SMAC] mimetics).