Transplanted human cones incorporate into the retina and function in a murine cone degeneration model

Validation of a human cone reporter iPSC line to produce a transplantable population of human cones. A hiPSC line carrying GFP under the control of the cone-specific mouse cone arrestin (mCar) promoter was generated using a piggyBac transposon system (mCar-GFP line). This did not affect the karyotype (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI154619DS1). Human mCar-GFP retinal organoids were produced using a modified version of a previously published protocol that has been shown to generate robust numbers of cone photoreceptors (Supplemental Figure 1C and refs. 17–19). The mCar-driven GFP signal was predominantly located in the outer neuroepithelial layer, as would be expected for cones (Figure 1, A–C). Reporter expression colocalized with human cone arrestin 3 (ARR3) antibody staining, and all ARR3+ cells appeared to be GFP+, indicating the specificity and efficiency of this reporter (Figure 1A). The GFP+ cells were positive for the photoreceptor-specific markers cone-rod homeobox protein (CRX) and recoverin (RCVRN) (Figure 1B) and also expressed more mature cone markers such as long- and medium-wave opsin (L/M-opsin) and short-wave opsin (S-opsin) on day 240 (D240) of in vitro differentiation (Figure 1C). Note that we observed far more L/M-opsin cones present in the organoids than S-opsin cones, as previously described (17). Markers of other retinal cell types, namely those for rods (neural retina–specific leucine zipper protein [NRL]), Müller glia (transcription factor SOX 2 [SOX2], excitatory amino acid transporter 1 [GLAST], retinaldehyde-binding protein 1 [CRALBP]), bipolar cells (protein kinase C α type [PKCα]), and amacrine/ganglion cells (HU antigen C/-D [HUC/HUD]) did not colocalize with GFP (Supplemental Figure 1, D–F). For a more in-depth analysis of the cell identity of GFP-expressing cells, we performed next-generation sequencing (NGS) of FAC-sorted GFP+ and GFP– cells with D200, D270, and D370 retinal organoids. This analysis confirmed that GFP+ cells highly expressed cone-specific genes such as ARR3, CNGB3, PDE6C, and L/M-opsins, whereas the negative fraction showed high expression of typical marker genes of other retinal cell types including rods, Müller glia, bipolar cells, and retinal ganglion cells (RGCs) (Figure 1D). Additionally, gene ontology (GO) term analysis of differentially expressed genes in cones from D200 versus D270 organoids revealed an enrichment of cellular compartment pathways critical to photoreceptor function in D270 cones, indicating that D200 cones are not yet fully mature and undergo extensive molecular changes in the following 10 weeks (Figure 1E).

Figure 1 Generation and characterization of a cone-specific reporter cell line. D240 mCar-GFP–derived retinal organoid cryosections show (A–C) costaining of mCar-driven GFP with cone-specific (ARR3, OPN1SW, OPN1L/MW) and photoreceptor-specific (CRX, RCVRN) proteins. (D) Heatmap of z scores for the expression of major retinal cell–type marker genes in GFP+ and GFP– cells sorted from mCar-GFP reporter organoids on D200, D270, and D370 after differentiation. (E) GO term cellular compartment overrepresentation analysis of D270 GFP+ cells compared with D200 GFP+ cells. (F) Proportion of GFP+ cells with organoid age as analyzed by immunocytochemistry. (G) Immunocytochemical analysis of GFP, RCVRN, and ARR3 expression in GFP+ and GFP– FAC-sorted fractions and quantification of immunocytochemical staining of (H) RCVRN and (I) ARR3 in unsorted and GFP+ and GFP– sorted fractions. Scale bars: 50 μm. Box-and-whisker plots indicate the upper and lower bounds from the 25th to 75th percentiles, and whiskers indicate the minimum to the maximum. Statistical significance was determined by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test. *P < 0.05 and ****P < 0.0001. OPN1SW, short-wave opsin; OPN1LMW, long-/medium-wave opsin.

To assess the proportion of cones in the organoids and the efficiency of reporter expression, we performed FACS followed by immunocytochemical analysis (Figure 1, F–I). As expected, we detected a significant increase in the proportion of GFP+ cells with organoid age (i.e., at D140, D200, D250), with up to 45% of cells determined to be GFP+ by D250 (Figure 1F). The FAC-sorted GFP+ fraction was found to be highly enriched in RCVRN+ and ARR3+ cells (Figure 1, G–I), whereas the GFP– fraction was almost entirely depleted of ARR3+ cells at all time points analyzed (Figure 1I). This indicated that almost all cones were captured using the mCar-GFP reporter–based sorting system. With the confirmation of the cone identity of GFP+ cells, cones from D200 organoids were determined to be the most suitable population for transplantation studies, given the robust number of relatively mature cone cells present, combined with a high degree of viability following dissociation and FACS purification. We also performed a smaller transplantation study using cones from D250 organoids for comparison.

Human cones incorporate extensively into the host retina with longer post-transplantation times. Human cones were transplanted into the subretinal space (between the RPE and the photoreceptor layer) of Cpfl1 mice, which received monthly vitreal triamcinolone acetonide injections for immune suppression from the time of transplantation. All transplanted cells expressed human ARR3 across the study timeframe, and minimal immune reactivity of the host was observed (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). Three weeks after transplantation, clusters of human cones survived in the subretinal space but did not interact extensively with the host outer nuclear layer (ONL). Donor cell clusters appeared mostly separated from the host ONL, with few contact points (Figure 2A). Strikingly, 10 weeks after transplantation, large clusters (up to 30,000 μm2 per retinal section) of human cones were found to be partially incorporated into the Cpfl1 host ONL (Figure 2B) and appeared to incorporate further by 26 weeks (Figure 2C). Note that this phenomenon is not due to material transfer, which is frequently observed in mouse-to-mouse photoreceptor transplantations. Here, GFP+ cells were identifiable as human by staining with human-specific markers for mitochondria and ARR3, as well as by their significantly larger and less dense nuclei than those of the mouse photoreceptors (Supplemental Figure 2A, see also refs. 11, 20). Additionally, transcriptome analysis by NGS confirmed the human origin of the GFP+ cells isolated from transplanted retinas (see below).

Figure 2 Extensive incorporation of transplanted cones into Cpfl1 host retina with increased time since transplantation. Cryosections of retina transplanted with mCar-GFP+ cells on post-differentiation D200 were stained for GFP, RCVRN, hMito, and DAPI and showed (A) minimal donor-host interaction 3 weeks after transplantation and (B) large cell clusters incorporated into the host retina 10 weeks after transplantation, with areas of round, mitochondria-rich outgrowths toward the RPE and axon-like extensions projected toward the INL. (C) By 26 weeks, the grafts displayed even more abundant mitochondria-rich outgrowths. Scale bars: 50 μm; original magnification, ×2 (insets).

Maturation of human cones within Cpfl1 hosts. In addition to incorporating into the host ONL over time, human cones also appeared to further mature in vivo. Although 3 weeks after transplantation the donor cell mass was largely amorphous, by 10 weeks the transplanted cones had developed axon-like projections toward the host inner nuclear layer (INL) and mitochondria-rich bulbous outgrowths toward the RPE (Figure 2, A and B). As photoreceptor segments are characterized by 2 distinctive compartments — namely the highly metabolic inner segment containing densely packed mitochondria and the unique light-detecting outer segment, an elaborated primary cilium composed of stacked disc membranes — the observed mitochondria-rich bulbous outgrowths are indicative of inner segment development (Figure 2B). These presumed inner segments were even more widespread by 26 weeks after transplantation (Figure 2C). To confirm the inner segment identity of the bulbous mitochondria-rich outgrowths, retinal sections were stained with markers associated with inner and outer segments. Accordingly, peanut agglutinin (PNA), which is specific for cone inner segments and outer segments, was bound in a nonlocalized fashion throughout the graft at 3 weeks. By 10 weeks, and even more prominently by 26 weeks, however, the PNA label was increasingly concentrated in mitochondria-rich regions, i.e., the RPE-facing edge of incorporated grafts and the rosette-like structures, which occurred in some areas in which mouse photoreceptors remained underneath the incorporating graft (Figure 3A). Peripherin 2 (PRPH2) staining of outer segments was not evident in the human cones at 3 weeks and only occasionally at 10 weeks after transplantation (Figure 3B), while L/M-opsin was largely distributed throughout the cell body at these time points (Figure 3C). However, by 26 weeks, the expression of PRPH2 and L/M-opsin was restricted to segment-like structures, in close association with the putative inner segments (human mitochondria [hMito]), suggestive of outer-segment formation by this time point (Figure 3, B and C).

Figure 3 Graft development, polarization, and inner and outer segment formation. Cryosections of retina transplanted with D200 mCar-GFP+ cells were stained with (A) PNA, showing more localized PNA binding with longer post-transplantations times, (B) PRPH2, showing the most abundant staining 26 weeks after transplantation, and (C) OPN1L/MW, which also showed segment-like localization at 26 weeks. TEM of ultrathin sections of eyes transplanted with D200 cones revealed (D) inner segments (purple) 10 weeks after transplantation, (E) inner (purple) and outer (orange) segments and (F) occasionally basal bodies (green arrows) and connecting cilium (blue overlay) 26 weeks after transplantation. Scale bars: 50 μm (IHC images) and 2 μm (TEM images). Original magnification, ×1.5, ×2, and ×1.75 (insets in A, B, and C, respectively).

To investigate the extent of photoreceptor maturation further, we examined grafts at the ultrastructural level. Indeed, we found many examples of inner segments 10 weeks after transplantation (Figure 3D), whereas outer segments were not found. By 26 weeks, however, numerous cones formed relatively well-organized and tightly-stacked outer segment–like structures that were sometimes found to be joined to inner segments via a connecting cilium, additionally identifiable by the characteristic basal bodies (Figure 3, E and F). The cells displaying these photoreceptor-specific features were confirmed to be of human origin by Immunogold labeling of GFP and human-specific ARR3 (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B), as well as through the distinctive size and morphology of the human cone nuclei, which are much larger and less electron dense than the mouse photoreceptor nuclei (magnified insert in Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 3C).

As inner segments and particularly outer segments took a long time to develop after transplantation, we postulated that transplanting cones derived from older organoids might reduce the time required for the in vivo development of such mature photoreceptor-specific features. Cones isolated from D250 retinal organoids were transplanted and assessed 10 weeks after transplantation. Interestingly, unlike D200 cones, after 10 weeks in vivo, most of the D250 grafts remained in the subretinal space, indicating a reduced capacity of the older cells to incorporate into the host ONL (Figure 4A). Much like D200 plus 3-week transplantations, the D250 plus 10-week grafts presented as a largely amorphous cell mass with few mitochondria-rich, L/M-opsin, or PRPH2 outgrowths, and PNA or L/M-opsin labels dispersed throughout the cell mass, rather than accumulating toward the RPE (Figure 4, B–D). At an ultrastructural level, we observed occasional inner segments as well as some outer segments, however, the outer segments were highly disorganized and not tightly stacked (Figure 4, E and F). Although photoreceptors of D250 plus 10-week grafts (i.e., post-differentiation D320) were in total older than D200 plus 10-week grafts (post-differentiation D270), they, in comparison, show a decreased capacity for incorporation and maturation. Of note, there was a similar degree of cell numbers after transplantation (~20,000 cells per eye) with D200 and D250 transplantations, thus, the differences in incorporation did not seem to arise from differential cell survival with donor organoid age (Figure 4G). This suggests that D200 cones were a preferable donor cell age, and that, together, these observations indicate that donor cone age and time in vivo are important factors for transplant incorporation and maturation.

Figure 4 Minimal donor-host interaction, polarization, or maturation in D250 grafts. Cryosections of retina transplanted with mCar-GFP+ cells on D250 after differentiation showed (A) minimal donor-host interaction and few mitochondria-rich outgrowths, (B) little PRPH2 staining, (C) dispersed PNA binding, and (D) mislocalized L/M-opsin staining. TEM of the D250 transplanted cones showed (E) few inner segments (IS) and (F) occasional disorganized outer segments (OS). (G) A similar number of cells (~20,000 cells) survived in D200 plus 10-week and D250 plus 10-week samples. Scale bars: 50 μm (IHC images) and 2 μm (TEM images).

Incorporating cones show close interaction with host Müller glia. In normal retinal physiology, photoreceptors are intermingled in a dense network of Müller glia processes that support photoreceptor structure, homeostasis, and function. Müller glia, for example, participate in the cone visual cycle (21), and, together with photoreceptor inner segments, seal the neuroretina from the subretinal space through the outer limiting membrane (OLM), a continuous band of heterotypic adherens junctions. Therefore, we assessed the interaction between transplanted human cones and recipient Müller glia.

Immunohistochemical staining for glial fibrillary acidic protein (GFAP) revealed that, in the D200 plus 3-week and D250 plus 10-week transplants, Müller glia processes extended into the graft only in limited areas where donor clusters started to make contact with the ONL, whereas no GFAP staining was observed within subretinal-located graft areas (Figure 5A). By D200 plus 10 weeks, rather than forming a glial barrier, we found that Müller glia processes permeated throughout the graft (Figure 5A). Further staining with glutamine synthetase (GS), zonula occludens protein 1 (ZO1), and phalloidin indicated the formation of an OLM-like structure in between the human nuclei and the subretinal space (Figure 5, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 4A). The actin-dense, ZO1+ and GS+ band above the human nuclei is continuous and in line with the host OLM and seemingly incorporates the clusters of human cones rather than excluding the xenogeneic cells. This interaction was maintained at 26 weeks (Figure 5, A–D, and Supplemental Figure 4A).

Figure 5 Host Müller glia interaction with human cone grafts. Cryosections of retina transplanted with mCar-GFP+ cells on D200 or D250 after differentiation showed (A) Müller glia beginning to extend processes into areas where the graft contacted the host ONL (D200 plus 3 weeks, D250 plus 10 weeks) and extensive intermingling with grafts (D200 plus 10 and D200 plus 26 weeks), which had incorporated into the host ONL. (B) GS and (C) ZO1 staining indicated that an outer limiting membrane–like structure formed between the subretinal space and donor cell nuclei incorporating the human cones into the host ONL. (D) 3D reconstruction of GFAP+ Müller glia processes extending around human cones. (E) Immunogold labeling confirmed the formation of a series of adherens junctions between mouse and human photoreceptors. Dark green arrows indicate examples of Immunogold 10 nm labeling of human ARR3, and black arrows indicate adherens junctions between mouse Müller glia processes and both mouse and human photoreceptors. Scale bars: 50 μm (IHC images), 6 μm (CLEM images), and 50 μm (3D reconstruction grid lines). Original magnification, ×2.25 (A–C) and ×3.25 (E). PR, photoreceptors.

These observations were confirmed by electron microscopy (EM), in which close association of Müller glia processes and human cones was evident. The continuous band of adherens junctions formed between the human cones and mouse rods at the base of their inner segments is reminiscent of an OLM structure (Figure 5E).

Importantly, we also observed that, even within the same eye, it was primarily in clusters of incorporated human cones that mature photoreceptor-specific features of inner and outer segments developed (Figure 6B), whereas those clusters of cones that remained isolated in the subretinal space without obvious interaction with host Müller glial processes persisted largely amorphously (Figure 6A).

Figure 6 Interactive grafts more readily develop inner segments. Representative TEM images of ultrathin retinal sections, in which some cone clusters (green overlay) within the same mouse eye (A) remained in the subretinal space or (B) incorporated into the host ONL (mouse photoreceptors, orange overlay) and developed inner segments (purple overlay). (C) Quantification of retinal cluster interaction with the host retina by area (n = 3–4 eyes). (D) Number of mitochondria-rich presumed inner segments at each time point (n = 3–4 eyes). (E) Increased inner segment formation in interactive versus isolated areas in D250 plus 10-week grafts. Scale bars: 10 μm. Data are displayed as the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001. Statistical significance was determined by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test.

To quantify the extent of donor-host interaction at different experimental time points, the total transplanted cell area was determined, and the percentage of interacting grafts was calculated. Here, the apical border of the host ONL was used to define incorporation. Grafts with 5%–20% of the transplant within the apical border were classified as starting to incorporate, 20%–80% as partially incorporated, and only those with 80%–100% were considered fully incorporated (Supplemental Figure 5). Approximately 40% of the D200 plus 10-week transplant cell cluster area partially incorporated and a further 40% fully incorporated into the host ONL (Figure 6C). By D200 plus 26 weeks, over 60% of the graft area was fully incorporated. Both the D200 plus 3-week and the D250 plus 10-week samples only minimally interacted with the host retina (~85% graft area noninteracting) (Figure 6C). Accordingly, only D200 plus 10-week and D200 plus 26-weeks grafts exhibited numerous mitochondria-rich outgrowths, i.e., inner segments (Figure 6D). If this were simply a factor of cell age, one would expect D250 plus 10-week grafts to display at least as many inner segments as D200 plus 10-week grafts, however, in line with our previous observations, these developed very few mitochondria-rich inner segments. Moreover, where inner segments did develop, we observed that these appeared almost exclusively in areas where the host retina was directly contacted by the graft rather than in isolated grafts. Upon quantification, it was established that 3 times as many inner segments developed in regions of the D250 plus 10-week grafts contacting the host ONL versus isolated graft areas in the same eye (Figure 6E), again indicating that interaction with the host influenced the maturation and development of photoreceptor-specific morphological features like inner segments.

Cones mature more extensively in the mouse retinal environment compared with those maintained in retinal organoids in vitro. In order to further investigate whether the maturation trajectory of the retinal organoid–derived cones was influenced, as we suggest, by the host retinal environment, we compared the transcriptional profile of transplanted cones with cones from age-matched retinal organoids. D200 organoids were maintained for a further 10 or 26 weeks (henceforth referred to as in vitro), and transplanted whole eye cups were collected 10 and 26 weeks after transplantation (hereafter referred to as in vivo). Both in vitro and in vivo samples were dissociated, and GFP+ cells were collected via FACS for RNA-Seq (Figure 7A). Interestingly, PCA analysis of the top 500 differentially regulated genes revealed that the greatest source of variance in the data separated clusters not according to their age (D200 plus 10-week and D200 plus 26-week in vitro samples clustered closely together in PC1), but according to the time in vivo, indicating that maturation within the host retina indeed played an important role (Figure 7B). More detailed gene overrepresentation analysis showed that molecular mechanisms, biological processes, and cellular compartment pathways involved in light perception were highly and significantly enriched in the in vivo–matured cone samples (Figure 7C). Both L/M-opsins as well as other outer segment–related genes were highly upregulated in the in vivo–matured samples — particularly after 26 weeks (Figure 7D). To complement this analysis, we performed EM and IHC analyses in age-matched organoids. No localization of L/M-opsin to segment-like structures was evident in the D370 organoids (Supplemental Figure 6), unlike what we observed in the D200 plus 26-week transplants (Figure 3C). Accordingly, EM analysis revealed that photoreceptors in organoids did not develop the nicely stacked discs evident in D200 plus 26-week transplants (Supplemental Figure 6). In the D200 plus 26-week in vivo cones, we also observed enrichment in many mitochondrial and respiratory pathways compared with age-matched, in vitro–matured cones, indicating a higher metabolic capacity in the in vivo–matured cones (Figure 7, C and E). This analysis supports the histological and ultrastructural evidence that the host’s retinal environment promoted the maturation of organoid-derived human cones, leading to enhanced inner and outer segment formation, which is critical to light detection.

Figure 7 Transcriptional profiling of transplanted cones compared with age-matched, organoid-derived cones. (A) Schematic representation of the mCar-GFP+ cone sequencing workflow. (B) PCA of the top 500 differentially regulated genes. (C) GO term pathway overrepresentation analysis of in vivo–matured versus in vitro–matured cones. BP, biological process; CC, cell compartment; MF, metabolic function. Heatmaps of z scores for genes involved in (D) visual perception and (E) mitochondrial complex 1.

Validation of donor cell incorporation using the Crx-mCherry iPSC cell line. To determine whether the incorporating capacity displayed by the human cones was specific to this cell line, we generated and transplanted photoreceptors from a Crx-driven mCherry reporter iPSC line (22). CRX is expressed in retinal progenitors, rods, and cones, with Crx-mCherry thus marking both photoreceptor cell types (Supplemental Figure 7). FAC-sorted D200 Crx-mCherry+ cells were transplanted into Cpfl1 mice as per the mCar-GFP+ cones. We observed a remarkably similar phenotype, in which Crx-mCherry+ photoreceptor transplants appeared to replace whole sections of mouse ONLs (Figure 8, A and B), with apical-oriented inner and nascent outer segments (Figure 8, A–D). Also, the formation of a ZO1+, OLM-like band between nuclei and inner segments was again evident, with Müller glia pervading and seemingly incorporating the graft (Figure 8E and Supplemental Figure 4, B and C).

Figure 8 Crx-mCherry+ grafts also display extensive incorporation and polarization. Retinal cryosections of Crx-mCherry+ grafts were transplanted on D200 and stained with RCVRN, hMito, or DAPI. (A) By 10 weeks, large cell clusters incorporated into the host retina with areas of round, mitochondria-rich outgrowths toward the RPE and axon-like extensions projected toward the INL (see magnified insets in A). (B) By 26 weeks, the grafts displayed even more abundant mitochondria-rich outgrowths. (C) OPN1L/MW and (D) PRPH2 were more extensively expressed in segment-like structures 26 weeks after transplantation. (E) Müller glia processes formed a ZO1+ outer limiting membrane–like structure incorporating transplanted cells into the host ONL. Scale bars: 50 μm. Original magnification (insets), ×1.5 (A and B), ×2 (C–E).

Evidence for contact between host second-order neurons and transplanted human cones. Next, we aimed to assess whether there is also synaptic connectivity between transplanted photoreceptors and host second-order neurons in the highly interactive grafts. Indeed, we observed cone axon–like protrusions projecting from the graft toward the host INL (Figure 9A), and the presence of typical human photoreceptor presynaptic ribbons was already confirmed by EM 10 weeks after transplantation (Figure 9C). On the postsynaptic side, immunohistochemical staining showed that both PKCα+ rod bipolar cells and secretagogin+ cone bipolar cell neurites extended extensively into human cone clusters in areas where the donor cells were incorporated into the host ONL (Figure 9B and Supplemental Figure 8A). Similarly, horizontal cells stained by calbindin also extended neural processes into the human cone grafts (Supplemental Figure 8B). To further investigate connectivity between donor and host cells, an association between pre- and postsynaptic markers was assessed. As seen in Figure 9D, many examples of ribbon synapses labeled by C-terminal–binding protein 2 (CTBP2) within the graft could be found in close proximity to the bipolar cell postsynaptic marker metabotropic glutamate receptor 6 (MGLUR6). These observations indicate a putative synaptic connectivity between graft and host.

Figure 9 Putative synapse formation between transplanted human cones and host bipolar cells. Immunolabeled cryosections of Cpfl1 retina transplanted with mCar-GFP+ cells show (A) neurite extension from grafted cells toward the host INL and (B) widespread neurite extension into the cone cell graft from PKC+ host rod bipolar cells. White arrowheads indicate areas of neurite extension. (C) Representative ribbons and vesicles, components of the photoreceptor presynapse, highlighted by arrowheads in a TEM image of an incorporated graft. (D) Close association of the presynaptic ribbon synapse marker CTBP2 and the bipolar postsynaptic marker MGLUR6. Scale bars: 50 μm (IHC images) and 500 nm (TEM images). Original magnification (insets), ×3 (A and B), ×2.75 (D).

To evaluate the functionality of these potential connections, we performed electrophysiological measurements using multielectrode array (MEA) recordings. Here, because of technical challenges associated with cell mass localization of GFP causing severe bleaching, we used retinas containing Crx-mCherry cells. Robust and stable ON and OFF photopic light–evoked responses (30 minutes of binary checkerboard white noise stimulation with stringent spike threshold settings to reduce artifacts) were detected in 5 of the 9 transplanted eyes tested (Figure 10C). However, low levels of photopic light responsiveness were also detected in nontransplanted regions of the same retina (Figure 10A), but only following fluorescence stimulation (Supplemental Figure 9B), which was necessarily applied to locate the cell mass. Rods have been reported to respond to photopic light when oversaturated (23). To eliminate potential endogenous oversaturated rod activity, we added the metabotropic glutamate receptor blocker L-2-amino-4-phosphonobutyric acid (L-AP4) during recording (Figure 10, B and D). L-AP4 blocks synaptic transmission between photoreceptors and all ON bipolar cells, including rod bipolar cells. Spike-triggered averaging was then used to categorize the ganglion cell response types (Figure 10, E and F). As expected, L-AP4 effectively quenched all ON RGC responses (Figure 10, G–J). Moreover, OFF responses, which are driven by cone bipolar cells, remained only in the samples containing transplanted cells (Figure 10, D and H), which is strong evidence that the light-induced spiking activity was driven by the transplanted photoreceptors because of the lack of functional endogenous cones. Retinal tissue collected and stained after recording did not show any evidence of material transfer, thus cell support was not likely the cause of functional improvement (Supplemental Figure 9). Note that when the receptive field of the active ganglion cells was calculated, there was a high degree of overlap with the cell mass location (Figure 10D), further indicating that the transplant was driving the functional response to photopic light.