Small-molecule eRF3a degraders rescue CFTR nonsense mutations by promoting premature termination codon readthrough

Generation of Bmi-1/hTERT nasal and bronchial cell lines and culture optimization. Primary cell samples were transduced with a lentivirus containing mouse Bmi-1 and hTERT separated by the T2A self-cleaving peptide sequence (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI154571DS1). By these methods, we generated 2 non-CF nasal, 3 CF nasal, and 2 CF bronchial cell lines (Table 1). We confirmed successful vector integration at passage 6 (P6) and P15 by hTERT activity and Bmi-1 protein expression (Supplemental Figure 1, B–F). Conditionally reprogrammed cell (CRC) culture improves HNEC growth capacity (22–24). However, the CRC technique requires coculturing with irradiated or mitomycin-treated NIH3T3 feeder cells. We found that nasal cells could also be effectively expanded in EpiX media (Propagenix) as a feeder-free alternative. A comparison of a representative nasal cell line (UNCNN2T) and its parent cells in CRC and EpiX culture conditions (Supplemental Figure 1G) along with the growth properties of the other cell lines we generated can be found in the Supplemental Figure 2. Cell line differentiation was optimized by comparing UNC air-liquid interface (ALI) media (25), Vertex ALI media (26), and Pneumacult ALI media (STEMCELL Technologies). Pneumacult ALI reproducibly generated a mucociliary epithelial morphology (Supplemental Figure 3) and was used for the remainder of the study except where indicated.

Table 1 Demographics of the primary cell donors

Bmi-1/hTERT nasal cell lines model primary cell morphology and function. H&E and Alcian blue–periodic acid–Schiff (AB-PAS) staining of a representative non-CF nasal cell line (UNCNN2T) revealed a well-differentiated epithelium at P6 and P15 that was morphologically similar to the parent primary cells at P2 (Figure 1A). These results were confirmed by whole-mount immunostaining, which illustrated the presence of MUC5AC-producing goblet cells and α-tubulin+ ciliated cells (Figure 1, B–D). Measurements with a 24-channel transepithelial current clamp amplifier (TECC-24) device demonstrated that parent HNEC electrophysiology was also recapitulated by the UNCNN2T cell line at mid- and late-passage stages but with increased CFTR activity at P5 compared with that of parent cells (Figure 1, E–G). From this, we concluded that Bmi-1/hTERT nasal cell lines model primary HNEC morphology and function for at least 15 passages. Representative histology and whole-mount immunostaining of all other nasal cell lines are shown in Supplemental Figure 4.

Figure 1 Nasal cell lines model primary cell morphology and ion transport function. (A) H&E and AB-PAS staining of UNCNN2T (non-CF) P2 parent cells and cell line at P6 and P15. Scale bar: 50 μm. (B–D) Whole-mount immunostaining of UNCNN2T P2 parent cells (B) and cell line at P6 (C) and P15 (D). α-Tubulin (white), MUC5AC (green), phalloidin (F-actin, red), and Hoechst (nuclei, blue). Scale bar: 25 μm. (E–G) TECC-24 measurements of UNCNN2T P2 parent cells and cell line at P5 and P15. (E) TECC-24 tracing representing 3–4 replicates. Acute addition of 6 μM benzamil (Benz), 10 μM FSK, and an inhibitor mixture (Inh mix) consisting of CFTRinh-172, GlyH-101, and bumetanide (each at 20 μM), is indicated by arrows. (F) Basal Ieq and change in Ieq (ΔIeq) in response to benzamil, FSK, and the inhibitor mixture. n = 3–4. (G) Baseline conductance values. n = 3–4. All data were analyzed using an ordinary linear model and are presented as the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001.

Bmi-1/hTERT nasal cell lines predict the primary cell response to CFTR modulators. The goal of developing patient-derived cell lines is to generate a model in which the primary cell and ultimately the clinical response to CFTR-targeted therapies can be predicted. To test the ability of Bmi-1/hTERT nasal cell lines to predict CFTR modulator responses, we treated our F508del/F508del nasal cell line (UNCX4T) with CFTR corrector combinations or a vehicle control (DMSO). Here, and in all subsequent TECC-24 assays, CF cells were pretreated with test compounds and treated acutely with a CFTR potentiator (either genistein or VX-770 as indicated) following CFTR activation with forskolin (FSK). Thus, UNCX4T cells were treated with VX-445 and VX-661, the 2 correctors in Trikafta, or a recently described triple-corrector (3C) combination that combined VX-809 with 2 additional CFTR correctors, 3151 and 4172 (27). UNCX4T cells were then assayed for CFTR function using a TECC-24 device (Figure 2, A, C, and D). VX-445/VX-661 and 3C rescued 23.0% ± 1.4% and 19.5% ± 4.8% of WT CFTR function, respectively (mean ± SD), as determined by dividing the FSK response by the average non-CF nasal cell line response (i.e., 46.5 ± 5.0 μA/cm2) (Figure 1F and Supplemental Figure 2H). These data align with preclinical studies of VX-445/VX-661 and clinical observations of Trikafta in F508del homozygous populations (28). VX-445/VX-661 and 3C treatment also significantly rescued CFTR ion transport in the parent nasal cells compared with the DMSO control, rescuing 27.3% ± 5.1% and 26.7% ± 3.9% of WT CFTR function, respectively (mean ± SD) (Figure 2, B–D). These data suggest that the 3C combination might be as effective as Trikafta in rescuing F508del-CFTR and could represent a therapeutic candidate for those who cannot tolerate or do not respond to Trikafta treatment.

Figure 2 Nasal cell lines predict primary cell and clinical response to CFTR modulators. (A and B) TECC-24 tracings of the UNCX4T nasal cell line (F508del/F508del) (A) and parent primary cells (B) treated with 0.1% DMSO and VX-445 and VX-661 (each at 5 μM), or a triple corrector combination (3C) containing VX-809/3151/4172 (each at 5 μM). Tracings are representative of 3–4 replicates. Acute addition of the potentiator 10 μM genistein is indicated by arrows. (C and D) ΔIeq of UNCX4T and parent cells in response to FSK (C) and the inhibitor mixture (D). n = 3–4. (E and F) TECC-24 tracings of the UNCX3T nasal cell line (F508del/S492F) (E) and parent primary cells (F) pretreated with DMSO, VX-445 and VX-661, or 3C. Tracings are representative of 3–4 replicates. (G and H) ΔIeq of UNCX3T and parent cells in response to FSK (G) and the inhibitor mixture (H). n = 3–4. (I) Change in the percentage of predicted FEV1 before and after Trikafta initiation in the UNCX4T donor (I) and the UNCX3T donor (J). Blue data points indicate FEV1 measured during SYMDEKO therapy, orange data points indicate FEV1 measured during Trikafta therapy, and red data points indicate FEV1 measured during a CF exacerbation. The treatment course for the UNCX4T and UNCX3T donors is indicated above the respective FEV1 plots and includes the timeline of i.v. antibiotics (green), XOLAIR for ABPA (dark blue), prednisone for ABPA (purple), antibiotics for treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) (pink). (K) Change in weight in kilograms of the UNCX3T cell donor after Trikafta initiation. Gastrostomy tube use and subsequent removal are indicated by an orange bar. All data were analyzed using an ordinary linear model and are presented as the mean ± SD. Post hoc comparisons were performed using the general linear hypothesis test. **P < 0.01 and ***P < 0.001.

Next, we assessed a F508del/S492F compound heterozygous cell line (UNCX3T) for its response to VX-445/VX-661 and 3C (Figure 2, E, G, and H). UNCX3T responded well to VX-445/VX-661 treatment, recapitulating 22.3% ± 0.7% of WT CFTR function (mean ± SD). However, 3C treatment was less effective, producing 14.6% ± 1.5% of WT function (mean ± SD). These findings were mirrored in the UNCX3T parent cells (Figure 2, F–H). Because 3C treatment produced a lower CFTR functional response in UNCX3T, which carries only 1 copy of F508del, we posit that this modulator combination does not rescue S492F-CFTR as effectively as F508del-CFTR. Even so, the response to 3C fell well within the therapeutic window (i.e., 10% of WT CFTR function over baseline) (29) and could serve as an alternative therapy. From these studies, we concluded that Bmi-1/hTERT nasal cell lines generated from CF donors can be used to accurately predict the primary cell response to FDA-approved CFTR modulators and those in preclinical development.

Nasal cell line functional rescue correlates with the clinical response to Trikafta in 2 patients with CF. All nasal curettage samples were obtained prior to the 2019 FDA approval of Trikafta. At the time of cell collection, the UNCX4T cell donor (F508del/F508del) was prescribed tezacaftor/ivacaftor (trade name SYMDEKO), whereas the UNCX3T cell donor (F508del/S492F) was not eligible for CFTR modulators. After nasal cell harvest and cell line generation, both donors became eligible for Trikafta and initiated treatment. Trikafta therapy was highly effective in these individuals, with an 11% and 22% increase in the percentage of predicted forced expired volume in 1 second (FEV1) over a 6-month baseline in the UNCX4T and UNCX3T donors, respectively (Figure 2, I and J). For the UNCX3T donor, Trikafta therapy promoted other significant changes in health, including a reduced frequency of pulmonary exacerbations and need for i.v. antibiotics, cessation of XOLAIR treatment for allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis (ABPA), and gastrostomy tube removal following improved weight gain and retention (Figure 2, J and K). Overall, the robust functional response to Trikafta that was observed in the UNCX4T and UNCX3T nasal cell lines in vitro correlated with the cell donors’ positive clinical response to therapy.

W1282X-CFTR is rescued by the CRBN modulator CC-90009. Current therapies are not effective at rescuing the truncated protein generated by the W1282X-CFTR variant. One proposed treatment strategy is to promote ribosomal readthrough of the PTC to generate full-length protein (30, 31). Low levels of readthrough can be accomplished with high concentrations of aminoglycosides in overexpression cell lines (32). However, clinical readthrough agents are largely ineffective (33, 34), probably because of NMD, a surveillance pathway by which the cell detects and eliminates PTC-containing mRNA transcripts (35). Indeed, a recent study found substantial degradation of the CFTR transcript in an individual homozygous for the W1282X variant, with the mutated CFTR mRNA expressed at only 2.1% of WT levels (36). Thus, many groups have hypothesized that effective treatment of nonsense mutations will also require NMD inhibition (31, 36, 37). Studies in which NMD is bypassed by expressing intron-less cDNA copies of W1282X-CFTR have demonstrated that the truncated protein exhibits defective cellular trafficking and gating that can be augmented by CFTR modulators (38, 39). Yet in primary cells, CFTR modulators alone do not rescue function (30). We therefore hypothesized that effective rescue of W1282X-CFTR would require a combination of therapeutic approaches to (a) promote PTC readthrough, (b) inhibit NMD, and (c) modulate the resulting CFTR protein.

Recently, a class of CRBN E3 ligase modulators have been shown to significantly improve PTC readthrough by aminoglycoside compounds (20). One of these agents, CC-90009, is currently under investigation for the treatment of relapsed and refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) in a phase I clinical trial (NCT02848001). CC-90009 mediates the interaction between CRBN and eRF3a, also known as the G 1 to S phase transition 1 (GSPT1) protein, which functions as a key player in stop codon recognition and translation termination. Upon interaction with CRBN, eRF3a is ubiquitinated and targeted for proteasomal degradation. Thus, we hypothesized that CC-90009 would further enhance therapeutic readthrough and rescue of W1282X-CFTR.

We optimized the CC-90009 dose by treating primary HBECs with escalating concentrations from 0.01 to 10 μM and probing for eRF3a protein knockdown (Supplemental Figure 5A). Knockdown of 85% was achieved with CC-90009 concentrations of 0.1 μM or higher. We then assessed cytotoxicity by measuring lactate dehydrogenase (LDH) release and loss of transepithelial resistance in ALI cultures treated with CC-90009 doses ranging from 0.1 to 1 μM (Supplemental Figure 5, B–D). Cytotoxicity was not observed with 0.1 μM CC-90009, although it was seen at higher doses. Cell morphology was also not altered by 0.1 μM CC-90009 treatment (Supplemental Figure 5E). From this, we concluded that 0.1 μM CC-90009 effectively reduced eRF3a protein expression without causing cytotoxicity or aberrant changes in cell morphology.

Having established a safe dose, we then treated a W1282X/W1282X nasal cell line (UNCX2T) with combinations of CC-90009, an inhibitor of NMD (Smg1i), an aminoglycoside (G418), and a CFTR corrector (VX-809) and compared the results with a vehicle control (DMSO) and single drug controls (Figure 3, A–C). CFTR function (i.e., FSK and CFTRinh-172 response) was undetectable in vehicle-treated cells or cells treated with Smg1i or G418 alone. However, all combinations that included CC-90009 resulted in substantial CFTR rescue. Unexpectedly, the CC-90009 single drug control rescued 19.1% ± 3.5% of WT CFTR function, indicating that CC-90009 was primarily responsible for the rescue seen in the tested combinations. Unlike previous reports (20), we did not observe synergy between G418 and CC-90009 to rescue W1282X-CFTR. The sufficiency of CC-90009 to rescue CFTR was confirmed in a panel of 3 W1282X/W1282X cell lines (UNCX2T, UNCCF9T, and UNCCF10T) and in the parent primary cells (Figure 3, D–G), where CFTR was rescued to 21.7% ± 5.0% and 19.5% ± 6.0% of WT CFTR function, respectively. From this, we concluded that CC-90009 could function as a single agent to rescue W1282X-CFTR to approximately 20% of WT function.

Figure 3 The eRF3a degrader CC-90009 rescues W1282X-CFTR in a panel of cell lines and parent primary cells. (A–C) TECC-24 measurements of the UNCX2T cell line (W1282X/W1282X) treated with 0.1% DMSO, 200 μM G418, 0.3 μM SMG1i, 0.1 μM CC-90009, and 3 μM VX-809, alone or in combination as indicated. Acute addition of the potentiator 10 μM VX-770 is indicated by an arrow. (A) TECC-24 tracing representing 3–4 replicates. (B and C) ΔIeq in response to FSK (B) and CFTRinh-172 (C). Data were analyzed using ordinary linear models. n = 3–4. (D–I) TECC-24 measurements of a panel of W1282X/W1282X cell lines and parent cells treated with 0.1% DMSO or 0.1 μM CC-90009. (D and E) TECC-24 tracing of the UNCX2T cell line (D) and parent cells (E). Tracings are representative of the W1282X/W1282X panel containing 3 cell donors with 6 replicates per donor. (F–I) ΔIeq in response to FSK (F) and CFTRinh-172 (G), benazmil (H), and basal Ieq (I). Data were analyzed using a linear mixed-effects model with the donor as a random effect factor. n = 6 per donor. Post hoc comparisons were performed using the general linear hypothesis test. All data are presented as the mean ± SD. ***P < 0.001.

CC-90009 diminishes ENaC function and expression. ENaC plays a vital role in the lungs, balancing CFTR-mediated fluid secretion by regulating sodium absorption across the airway epithelium. Upon treatment with CC-90009, we noted a striking and unexpected decrease in ENaC function, indicated by the response to benzamil, a potent ENaC inhibitor (Figure 3H). Indeed, CC-90009 diminished the benzamil response by 93.4% ± 3.8% and 84.3% ± 6.1% in our panel of W1282X/W1282X cell lines and parent cells, respectively. The basal equivalent current (Ieq) was also reduced in the treated cells (Figure 3I), indicating reduced sodium absorption at baseline. To understand this decrease in function, we assessed the mRNA expression of the 3 ENaC subunits a, b, and g (gene names SCNN1A, SCNN1B, and SCNN1G, respectively) (40) (Figure 4A). Treatment with CC-90009 decreased SCNN1B and SCNN1G mRNA expression in all cell lines and primary cells, while SCNN1A mRNA expression was unchanged in the cell lines and increased in the parent cells. By Western blotting, we observed a dose-dependent decrease in ENaCa protein levels to 26% of baseline expression with the 0.1 μM CC-90009 dose (Figure 4B). From this, we concluded that CC-90009 modulates ENaC expression at both the mRNA and protein levels. Even though eRF3a is the only reported target of CC-90009 (41), our data suggest that ENaC or an ENaC regulator may be a previously undescribed target.

Figure 4 CC-90009 reduces ENaC expression and rescues CFTR by promoting readthrough and full-length CFTR production. (A) Relative SCNN1A, SCNN1B, SCNN1G, and CFTR mRNA levels by RT-qPCR in a panel of W1282X/W1282X cell lines and parent cells. Data were analyzed using a linear mixed-effects model with the donor as a random effect factor and are presented as the mean ± SD. n = 2–6 for each cell line. Post hoc comparisons were performed using the general linear hypothesis test. *P < 0.05 and ***P < 0.001. (B) Western blot for ENaCa in UNCCF9T parent cells treated with escalating doses of CC-90009. ENaCa expression normalized to GAPDH and relative to the 0.1% DMSO control is quantified below. Cells were grown in Vertex ALI media to increase the level of ENaC expression for detectability by Western blotting. (C) Western blot for eRF3a in a panel of W1282X/W1282X cell lines and parent cells treated with 0.1% DMSO or 0.1 μM CC-90009. eRF3a expression normalized to GAPDH and relative to the paired DMSO control is quantified below. (D) CFTR IP–Western blot (top) of the UNCX2T cell line (W1282X/W1282X) treated with 0.1% DMSO or 0.1 μM CC-90009 or the UNCNN2T non-CF cell line. A nonspecific band was observed in all samples and is indicated by a pound sign. CFTR expression normalized to actin and relative to the UNCNN2T non-CF control is quantified below. The same blot was reprobed for eRF3a (bottom). eRF3a expression normalized to actin and relative to the DMSO control is quantified below. All samples were run on the same blot and imaged at the same intensity level.

CC-90009 rescues W1282X-CFTR by promoting PTC readthrough. As expected, CC-90009 promoted eRF3a knockdown in all of the cell lines and primary cells in our W1282X/W1282X panel (Figure 4C). eRF3 plays a known role in SURF (SMG1-UPF1-eRF1-eRF3) complex formation, the first step of NMD (42). Previous work by Baradaran-Heravi et al. demonstrated that degradation of eRF3a by CC-90009 leads to partial NMD suppression and an increase in PTC-bearing transcripts (20). We assessed CFTR mRNA expression by real-time quantitative PCR (RT-qPCR) and observed a similar increase in expression, indicating that CC-90009 suppressed NMD (Figure 4A). This partial suppression of NMD may explain why we observed no added benefit from treatment with SMG1i (Figure 3, A–C).

eRF3a plays a vital role in PTC recognition. Thus, we hypothesized that the CFTR functional rescue seen in TECC-24 assays would be primarily attributed to PTC readthrough and generation of a full-length CFTR protein. To test this, we immunoprecipitated CFTR followed by Western blotting (i.e., IP-Western blotting) using an antibody targeting a CFTR C-terminal epitope. With this approach, only full-length CFTR would produce a positive signal. We treated a W1282X/W1282X nasal cell line (UNCX2T) with and without CC-90009 and compared the IP-Western results with those from a non-CF nasal cell line control (UNCNN2T). Concurrent with eRF3a knockdown, we observed a positive CFTR signal in UNCX2T cells treated with CC-90009 but not in the DMSO control (Figure 4D). This band appeared to have the same molecular weight as CFTR in the non-CF UNCNN2T cell line, further confirming full-length CFTR production. Full-length CFTR abundance was low in UNCX2T cells treated with CC-90009, at approximately 12% of UNCNN2T expression levels. However, work from Boucher and colleagues has shown that even low levels of CFTR restoration can lead to significant functional rescue (43). From this, we concluded that CC-90009 rescued W1282X-CFTR through partial suppression of NMD, readthrough of the PTC, and generation of full-length protein.

An alternate eRF3a degrader, SJ6986, rescues W1282X-CFTR function and inhibits ENaC function. Nishiguchi et al. recently generated a library of CRBN-modulating chemicals and identified several selective eRF3a degraders (21). One of these degraders, SJ6986, demonstrated higher potency than CC-90009 in their screening assays. Thus, we hypothesized that SJ6986 would also rescue W1282X-CFTR by promoting eRF3a knockdown. To establish an optimal dose, we treated a W1282X/W1282X nasal cell line (UNCX2T) with increasing concentrations of SJ6986 from 0.2 to 0.8 μM (Supplemental Figure 6). We observed low toxicity and significant CFTR rescue at the 0.2 μM dose. Next, we assessed CFTR function in UNCX2T cells treated with SJ6986 and G418, either alone or in combination, and compared it with a vehicle control (DMSO; Figure 5, A–C). SJ6986 significantly rescued CFTR function but to a lesser extent than was seen with CC-90009, rescuing 4.6% ± 3.2% of WT function. We also observed synergy between SJ6986 and G418, with the combination rescuing 13.7% ± 4.0% of WT CFTR function (Figure 5B). As with CC-90009, we observed a decrease in ENaC function, with an 82.9% ± 4.4% reduction in the benzamil response from baseline (Figure 5D). The basal Ieq was also reduced in SJ6986-treated cells, indicating lower baseline sodium absorption (Figure 5E). At the mRNA level, SCNN1A and SCNN1B expression remained unchanged. However, SCNN1G expression levels were significantly reduced by SJ6986 treatment (Figure 5F). We found that ENaCa protein expression was also substantially decreased by SJ6986 treatment (Figure 5G). From this, we concluded that, like CC-90009, SJ6986 rescued W1282X-CFTR function and reduced ENaC expression and function.

Figure 5 Another eRF3a degrader, SJ6986, rescues CFTR and decreases ENaC expression. (A–E) TECC-24 measurements of the UNCX2T cell line (W1282X/W1282X) treated with 0.1% DMSO, 200 μM G418, and 0.2 μM SJ6986, alone or in combination. (A) TECC-24 tracing representing 4 replicates. (B–D) ΔIeq in response to FSK (B), CFTRinh-172 (C), and benzamil (D). (E) Basal Ieq. n = 4. (F) Relative SCNN1A, SCNN1B, SCNN1G, and CFTR mRNA levels by RT-qPCR in the UNCX2T cell line treated with 0.1% DMSO or 0.2 μM SJ6986. n = 4–6. (G) Western blot for ENaCa in the UNCX2T cell line treated with 0.1% DMSO, 0.1 μM CC-90009, or 0.2 μM SJ6986. ENaCa expression normalized to GAPDH and relative to the DMSO control is quantified below. Cells were grown in Vertex ALI media to increase the level of ENaC expression for detectability by Western blotting. (H) CFTR IP–Western blot (top) of the UNCX2T cell line treated with 0.1% DMSO, 0.1 μM CC-90009, or 0.2 μM SJ6986 or the untreated UNCNN2T non-CF cell line. The final lane (UNCNN2T) also appears in Figure 4D. A nonspecific band observed in all samples is indicated by a pound sign. CFTR expression normalized to actin and relative to the UNCNN2T non-CF control is quantified below. The same blot was reprobed for eRF3a (bottom). eRF3a expression normalized to actin and relative to the DMSO control is quantified below. All data were analyzed using ordinary linear models and are presented as the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001.

We hypothesized that W1282X-CFTR functional rescue with SJ6986 was due to PTC readthrough and generation of full-length CFTR protein. To test this, we performed CFTR IP-Western blotting using an antibody targeting a CFTR C-terminal epitope. In the UNCX2T cell line (W1282X/W1282X), we observed a positive CFTR signal accompanied by eRF3a knockdown in cells treated with CC-90009 or SJ6986 but not in vehicle-treated cells (Figure 5H). By RT-qPCR, we found that CFTR mRNA expression was also increased by SJ6986, indicating partial NMD suppression (Figure 5F). From this, we concluded that SJ6986 rescued W1282X-CFTR by the same mechanism as CC-90009 through partial suppression of NMD, readthrough of the PTC, and generation of full-length protein.

eRF3a degraders synergize with G418 to rescue the G542X-CFTR variant. Previously, our laboratory published a report on a Bmi-1/hTERT bronchial cell line homozygous for the G542X-CFTR variant (UNCCF7T) (44). This cell line was created with separate lentiviruses carrying mouse Bmi-1 and hTERT. In the present study, to boost Bmi-1/hTERT expression, UNCCF7T was transduced with the optimized lentivirus containing both genes (Supplemental Figure 1A). This supplemented cell line was named UNCCF13T to distinguish it from its parent cell line (Table 1).

To test whether G542X-CFTR could be rescued by either CC-90009 or SJ6986, we treated our G542X/G542X cell line (UNCCF13T) with CC-90009, SJ6986, G418, Smg1i, and VX-809, either alone or in combination and compared the results with a vehicle control (DMSO) (Figure 6). The CC-90009 and SJ6986 single-drug controls were less effective at rescuing G542X-CFTR than rescuing W1282X-CFTR, with only marginal functional rescue seen with CC-90009 and no rescue seen with SJ6986. We observed low but statistically significant levels of functional rescue with G418 alone. However, both eRF3a degraders synergized dramatically with G418. The CC-90009/G418 and SJ6986/G418 combinations rescued 48.3% ± 3.6% and 43.9% ± 4.7% of WT CFTR function, respectively. No further improvement was seen with added NMD inhibition (i.e., Smg1i) or CFTR modulation (i.e., VX-809). The discrepancy between our findings with W1282X-CFTR and G542X-CFTR suggests that sensitivity to and synergy between eRF3a degraders and G418 were highly dependent on mutation context, a phenomenon that has been described previously (45, 46).