Karl Deisseroth, Peter Hegemann, and Dieter Oesterhelt receive the 2021 Albert Lasker Basic Medical Research Award

Optogenetics is a paradigm-shifting technology that started in 1971 with a purple, rod-shaped, single-celled organism and the curiosity of an enzymologist, Dieter Oesterhelt. Oesterhelt was initially interested in determining the structure of lipid protein complexes using electron microscopy. He had been preparing membrane fractions from various sources, and it wasn’t too uncommon to come across pigmented fractions. But Halobacterium halobium (salinarium) was a little different. Now known as a member of the Archaeal domain, the single-celled organism H. halobium thrives in a variety of high-salt environments, such as the Great Salt Lake and food preparations such as salted cod. When Oesterhelt and colleagues lowered the salt concentrations in their benchtop cultures, the cell membrane dissociated into fragments, some of which were strikingly purple. Since membrane fractions from other organisms were red, the purple itself didn’t seem too unusual. But when Oesterhelt extracted the lipids as a control experiment for his colleague, Allen Blaurock, the purple shifted dramatically to yellow. “This astonished me completely as a chemist because it seemed impossible. But nobody else was interested in this color change. So I started to analyze the pigment.”

In the lab of Walther Stoeckenius, Oesterhelt pushed forward. He grew H. halobium and isolated the purple membranes, then purified the protein. He made a point of “insisting” on performing mass spectrophotometry. Strikingly, the protein fraction contained only one single protein, which harbored retinal (2). At the time, retinal was known to couple with visual rhodopsins in protein complexes of higher animals. The day that Oesterhelt held the mass spectrum data with retinal in his hands, he knew it would be his scientific topic for research. It was near midnight when he got home and told his wife, “If this holds true, then I made a discovery.” It was the only retinal protein complex described outside the highly structured retina. Oesterhelt hypothesized that the protein in the purple membrane acted as a photoreceptor and called it bacteriorhodopsin (2, 3).

Oesterhelt characterized the purple membranes in a series of chemistry experiments that relied largely on a simple pH meter. When he exposed the cell suspension to light, he had a surprise. “When I first did the experiment, I turned on the light at the highest intensity and the pH meter went off scale.” The result indicated that protons were moving from one side of the membrane to the other. Since the membrane patches contained only one protein, Oesterhelt proposed that bacteriorhodopsin itself was a light-driven proton pump (3).

However, the breakthrough for Oesterhelt was not yet recognized or appreciated by the scientific community. The proposal that the bacteriorhodopsin acted as a light-driven proton pump created resistance in the rhodopsin field. Oesterhelt felt that even if his finding were true, no one might believe that it was of any importance. “It was my breakthrough in the sense that I knew that I would definitely know about the function of the molecule in the cell later on. You could call that a breakthrough because I knew what would be my scientific topic for independent research work.”