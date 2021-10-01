The mRNA vaccine revolution is the dividend from decades of basic science research

It is worthwhile to reflect on the broad foundation of knowledge needed to develop mRNA vaccines. The successful effort to create mRNA vaccines required contributions from very different spheres of scientific endeavor. Although all scientific progress involves a complex web of interconnection between different fields, the development of mRNA vaccines has at least four distinct lines of ancestry that can be discerned, from the fields of molecular biology, lipid chemistry, microbiology, and immunology, each of which made critical contributions to their development (Figure 1). In this genealogy, the contributions of Drs. Karikó and Weissman clearly span multiple fields (mRNA chemistry, immunology, vaccines), but they probably fit best within the immunological line of descent (Figure 1). Many of the landmark discoveries in the scientific ancestry of mRNA vaccines have been recognized by Nobel Prizes, but others have not. Many of the Nobel Prizes in the scientific ancestry of mRNA vaccines are in fields of molecular biology and immunology, consistent with the penchant for that honor to recognize basic science contributions (9).

Figure 1 Four major lines of research converge to produce mRNA vaccines against COVID-19. Major discoveries are highlighted (not a complete list). Discoveries recognized with a Nobel Prize are in red font. The contributions of Drs. Karikó and Weissman and their collaborators are highlighted in blue font.

Whereas nucleic acids get most of the glory, perhaps the most underrated contribution to the successful development of mRNA vaccines is the development of liposome and nanoparticle technology, which dates its origin to the description of membrane vesicles. In 1965, a seminal paper showed that phospholipids self-assembled into structures delimited by double-layered membranes that could encapsulate cations (10). The development of liposome delivery systems suitable for mRNA took decades of hard experimental work before these approaches were validated as drug-delivery vehicles in the 1990s (11). The encapsulation of mRNA in lipid vesicles prevents their degradation and allows intracellular delivery, without which mRNA vaccines would not be feasible. Other unsung contributions include knowledge about RNA chemistry and nucleic acid enzymology gathered over decades that provided key knowledge for RNA modification.

The development of mRNA vaccines for SARS-CoV-2 also relied on a large body of knowledge amassed by the virology community on coronavirus biology and immunology. Some of the earliest work showing that antibodies to the coronavirus spike protein were neutralizing was done with an avian coronavirus. In the 1980s, monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), which are a product of the Nobel Prize–winning discovery of hybridoma technology, were used to show that binding to epitopes in the hypervariable region of the avian coronavirus IBD spike glycoprotein could neutralize the virus (12, 13). Furthermore, those studies showed that single amino acid changes to the spike protein could abrogate mAb-neutralizing capacity (12), anticipating the rise of SARS-CoV-2 variants that reduced the efficacy of mAb COVID-19 therapies (14). The SARS outbreak of 2003 that was followed by MERS established the threat of coronaviruses to human populations and stimulated a tremendous amount of research that was available when COVID-19 struck in 2019.

Prior to COVID-19, most developmental work with mRNA vaccines was done with cancer (5), as mRNA vaccines brought the promise of great specificity, which was needed to elicit responses to rare mutated genes in malignant tissues, but spare normal tissue. In terms of infectious diseases, some development work was done with mRNA vaccines against HIV and influenza virus, viruses that are notorious for their antigenic variability, which has precluded making a successful vaccine in the case of the former and requires yearly vaccinations in the case of the latter. The first mRNA vaccine against an infectious disease that was evaluated in humans targeted rabies virus, and a clinical trial showed that it elicited functional antibodies (15).