Neutrophil extracellular traps regulate ischemic stroke brain injury

NETs are present in brain tissue from ischemic stroke patients. To examine whether NETs are present in human brain tissue after ischemic stroke, we obtained brain specimens from 3 patients who died after ischemic stroke. Brain specimens were stained with the neutrophil-specific markers neutrophil elastase (NE) and myeloperoxidase (MPO), as well as with citrullinated histone H3 (H3cit), a marker for neutrophils undergoing NET formation. In agreement with a previous report (17), neutrophils were readily found in ipsilesional brain tissue from all stroke patients (Figure 1 and Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI154225DS1), while neutrophils were mostly absent in contralateral brain tissue from stroke patients (Supplemental Figure 2). Several neutrophils (NE and MPO double-positive cells) in the ipsilesional brain tissue stained positive for H3cit, indicating they either were in the process of NET formation or had already formed a NET (Figure 1 and Supplemental Figure 1). In all patients, both extracellular NETs (arrows) and neutrophils undergoing NET formation (arrowheads) were found (Figure 1, A–D, Supplemental Figure 1, and Supplemental Video 1). In all cases, NE, MPO, DNA, and citrullinated histones colocalized with each other (Figure 1 and Supplemental Figure 1). Neutrophils in the contralesional hemisphere did not stain for H3cit (Supplemental Figure 2).

Figure 1 NETs are found in ipsilesional brain tissue from ischemic stroke patients. Ipsilesional brain tissue was obtained from the NIH NeuroBioBank from 3 patients who died after ischemic stroke. (A–D) NETs were identified by colocalization of myeloperoxidase (MPO; red), neutrophil elastase (NE; white), citrullinated histone H3 (H3cit; green), and DNA (DAPI; blue). (A) Neutrophils were in different stages of NET formation, with nuclear decondensation and intracellular H3cit staining (arrowheads) and released extracellular NETs (arrows) frequently observed. Scale bar: 30 μm. (B) Top row: High-power magnification image of an extracellular NET with the separate color channels. Bottom left: z projection illustrates colocalization of different NET markers. Bottom right: 3D rendering shows H3cit+ DNA release from a neutrophil. Scale bar: 5 μm. (C) High-power magnification image of 3 neutrophils in different stages of NET formation. Scale bar: 5 μm. (D) Example of an intravascular neutrophil-rich thrombus from a separate patient. Scale bars: 30 μm. (E) NETs were identified by colocalization of MPO (red), H3cit (green), and DNA (DAPI; blue), and platelets were stained with CD42b (white). Scale bar: 10 μm. Platelets associated with NETs within a vessel in the ipsilesional stroke brain are shown. Images are representative of 2 separate patients (A–C, patient 1; D and E, patient 2), representing findings from a total of 3 patients.

In several patients, H3cit+ neutrophils were found in cerebral blood vessels, trapped in neutrophil-rich microthrombi occasionally occluding the vessel lumen (Figure 1, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 1D). To investigate the contribution of platelets to this phenomenon, we stained consecutive brain slides for DNA, MPO, H3cit, and CD42b, a platelet-specific marker. As expected, platelets bridged neutrophils in these microthrombi, implying a role for platelet-neutrophil interactions in mediating microthrombus formation in clinical ischemic stroke (Figure 1E). Interestingly, many of the neutrophils found in contact with platelets were undergoing NET formation, suggesting that platelets participate in NET release. Consistent with these findings, we observed NETs predominantly in platelet-rich areas of stroke thrombi retrieved from patients undergoing thrombectomy (Supplemental Figure 3). Notably, as in brain tissue, all MPO+ cells also stained for NE in stroke patient thrombi (Supplemental Figure 4), implying that MPO in thrombi and brain tissue is mainly of neutrophil origin.

Plasma markers of immunothrombosis are increased in ischemic stroke patients, and NET markers correlate with stroke outcomes. To further address immunothrombosis in ischemic stroke, we measured markers of coagulation (D-dimer; Figure 2A), platelet activation (platelet factor 4 [PF4]; Figure 2B), neutrophil activation (calprotectin; Figure 2C), NET formation (H3cit, Figure 2D; and MPO-DNA complexes, Figure 2E), and NET degradation potential (DNase activity; Figure 2F) in plasma from matched healthy donors and stroke patients (Supplemental Table 1). Markers of immunothrombosis were significantly elevated and plasma DNase activity was greatly reduced in ischemic stroke patients compared with healthy donors (Figure 2). We next used a Spearman correlation analysis to investigate whether markers of immunothrombosis correlated with either stroke severity at admission or stroke outcomes at discharge (Supplemental Table 2). Stroke severity at admission did not correlate with immunothrombosis biomarkers. Interestingly, only markers of NET formation correlated with ischemic stroke outcomes (modified Rankin scale at discharge). Both plasma H3cit and MPO-DNA levels positively correlated with stroke outcomes (r = 0.45, P = 0.024, and r = 0.507, P = 0.01, respectively). Sex, comorbidities, thrombolysis, use of antiplatelet drugs or anticoagulation drugs, or ischemic stroke etiology had no effect on plasma NET levels in our cohort (Supplemental Figure 5).

Figure 2 Plasma markers of immunothrombosis are increased in ischemic stroke patients. Plasma samples were obtained within 48 hours of hospital admission from stroke patients or age- and sex-matched healthy donors (HD). D-dimer (A), PF4 (B), neutrophil calprotectin (C), H3cit (D), MPO-DNA complexes (E), and DNase activity (F) were measured by ELISA. n = 27 per group. Groups were compared by Mann-Whitney test. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

Platelet-neutrophil interactions mediate NET formation through HMGB1. Platelets are known for their role in NET formation (6), and we observed NETs predominantly in platelet-rich areas of ischemic stroke thrombi as well as in microthrombi in the brain (Figure 1E and Supplemental Figure 3). Additionally, plasma levels of PF4 correlated with both plasma H3cit and MPO-DNA levels in our cohort (r = 0.376, P = 0.024, and r = 0.556, P = 0.001, respectively), implying a role for platelet activation in stroke-induced NET formation. To examine whether platelets could contribute to neutrophil activation and NET formation, we first examined platelet-neutrophil aggregate levels in ischemic stroke patients. Consistent with previous studies (18), circulating platelet-neutrophil aggregates were significantly increased in stroke patients (Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 6). As platelets interact with neutrophils to induce NET formation through different mechanisms, such as danger-associated molecular patterns (DAMPs), including HMGB1 (19, 20), we examined whether platelet and plasma HMGB1 levels increased during ischemic stroke. Platelets from stroke patients had significantly elevated HMGB1 surface expression (Figure 3, B and C) and increased plasma HMGB1 levels (Figure 3D) compared with healthy donors. Furthermore, HMGB1 predominantly localized at the interface of platelets interacting with neutrophils in ischemic stroke thrombi (Figure 3E). We next examined whether plasma HMGB1 correlated with plasma NET markers and observed that HMGB1 significantly correlated with H3cit and MPO-DNA (r = 0.433, P = 0.0019, and r = 0.3889, P = 0.0057, respectively).

Figure 3 Platelet HMGB1 is increased in ischemic stroke patients and is found at the interface between platelets and neutrophils in ischemic stroke thrombi. (A–C) Flow cytometry was performed on diluted whole blood (A) and washed platelets (B and C) isolated from ischemic stroke patients and matched healthy donors (HD) to quantify platelet-neutrophil aggregates and platelet HMGB1 expression levels, respectively. n = 11–12 per group. (D) Plasma HMGB1 levels were measured by ELISA in ischemic stroke patients and matched healthy donors. n = 27 per group. (E) Ischemic stroke patient thrombi were stained for platelets (CD42b, white), HMGB1 (green), neutrophils (MPO, red) and DNA (DAPI, blue). Scale bar: 10 μm. Image is representative of 7 ischemic stroke thrombi. Groups were compared by unpaired t test (A–C) or Mann-Whitney test (D). **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

Platelets drive HMGB1 release and NET formation, exacerbating stroke outcomes. To examine the role of platelet HMGB1 in vivo, we used a murine transient middle cerebral artery occlusion (tMCAO) model, in which the right MCA is occluded for 1 hour followed by 23 hours of reperfusion. Using this model, we observed a significant increase in circulating levels of HMGB1 and MPO-DNA complexes 6 and 24 hours after stroke in comparison with sham animals (Figure 4, A and B), consistent with our observations in human ischemic stroke patients. In addition, we readily detected NETs in the brain throughout the ischemic hemisphere 6 and 24 hours after stroke onset (Figure 4, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 7), while NETs and neutrophils were not observed in the contralateral hemisphere (data not shown). As in stroke patients, we observed 3 types of neutrophils (Ly6G and MPO double positive): (a) H3cit-negative, non-NETting neutrophils; (b) extracellular NETs; and (c) neutrophils in the early stages of NET formation (Figure 4C). Furthermore, platelet-neutrophil complexes were frequently observed in stroke brain tissue, and platelets colocalized with NETs (Figure 4D). Importantly, staining in brains from mice after tMCAO was similar to that observed in human ischemic stroke patients (compare Figure 1 with Figure 4).

Figure 4 Characterization of NET formation in a mouse model of ischemic stroke. Mice were subjected to 1 hour of tMCAO or sham surgery. Plasma was isolated 6 or 24 hours after stroke onset, and brains were collected and processed for histology. (A) MPO-DNA complexes were measured using an in-house MPO-DNA ELISA. n = 4 per group. (B) Plasma HMGB1 levels were measured by ELISA. n = 4 per group. (C) Brain tissue was stained for the presence of NETs by a combination of Ly6G (white), MPO (red), H3cit (green), and DNA (DAPI, blue). Scale bar: 50 μm. (D–F) Both neutrophils not undergoing NET formation (H3cit–, highlighted in D) and neutrophils undergoing NET formation (H3cit+, highlighted in E and F) were observed. Scale bars: 25 μm. (G–I) Brain tissue was stained for the colocalization of NETs with platelets by a combination of MPO (red), H3cit (green), platelets (CD41, white), and DNA (DAPI, blue). Scale bars: 15 μm. Images are representative of 4 mice. Groups were compared by ordinary 1-way ANOVA. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01.

In order to study whether platelet HMGB1 drives NET formation in ischemic stroke, we depleted platelets immediately after stroke onset with an anti-GPIb antibody (Figure 5, A–D, and Supplemental Figure 8A). Twenty-four hours after stroke, thrombocytopenic mice had significantly lower levels of circulating HMGB1 compared with mice treated with an IgG control (5.9 ± 2 ng/mL vs. 9.5 ± 2.8 ng/mL, respectively; Figure 5A). Moreover, the reduction of plasma HMGB1 in thrombocytopenic mice was associated with a significant reduction in plasma MPO-DNA complexes 24 hours after stroke (136% ± 53.1% vs. 295.6% ± 128.1%; Figure 5B). As plasma HMGB1 and NET levels were decreased, we next examined whether thrombocytopenic mice were protected from ischemic stroke brain injury. Consistent with a role for platelet-HMGB1-induced NET formation in ischemic stroke, thrombocytopenic mice were protected from brain injury (45.3 ± 20.3 mm3 vs. 88.2 ± 35.2 mm3; Figure 5, C and D) and had improved neurological function (Supplemental Figure 8, B and C). To further establish a causal role for HMGB1 in mediating NET formation after stroke, we treated thrombocytopenic mice with recombinant HMGB1 (rHMGB1). rHMGB1 increased plasma NET levels in platelet-depleted mice (245.1% ± 81.1% vs. 123.1% ± 35.6%; Figure 5E) and exacerbated ischemic stroke brain injury (56.4 ± 19.3 mm3 vs. 28.4 ± 11.2 mm3; Figure 5, F and G, and Supplemental Figure 9, A and B).

Figure 5 Platelets mediate HMGB1 release, contributing to detrimental NET formation in a mouse model of ischemic stroke. Mice were subjected to 1 hour of tMCAO followed by 23 hours of reperfusion or sham surgery. Plasma was isolated and brains were analyzed for ischemic stroke brain damage by TTC staining 24 hours after stroke onset. Upon TTC staining, live brain tissue will stain red, while dead brain tissue will remain white (outlined with black dotted line). (A–D) Immediately after stroke onset, mice were injected with a platelet-depleting antibody or IgG control. Twenty-four hours later, plasma HMGB1 (A) and MPO-DNA complexes (B) were assessed as well as brain infarct volume (C and D). n = 6 for sham mice; n = 9 for groups subjected to stroke. (E–G) Immediately after stroke onset, mice were injected with a platelet-depleting antibody. One hour later, either recombinant HMGB1 (rHMGB1) or vehicle was administered. Twenty-four hours after stroke induction, plasma MPO-DNA complexes (E) were assessed as well as brain infarct volume (F and G). n = 7–9 per group. (H–K) Twenty-four hours before stroke induction, neutrophils were depleted by i.p. injection of neutrophil-depleting antibodies. Control mice were injected with an IgG control antibody. Twenty-four hours later, plasma HMGB1 (H) and MPO-DNA complexes (I) were assessed as well as brain infarct volume (J and K). n = 7–8 per group. (L–N) Twenty-four hours before stroke induction, neutrophils were depleted by i.p. injection of neutrophil-depleting antibodies. One hour after stroke onset, either rHMGB1 or vehicle was administered. Twenty-four hours after stroke induction, plasma MPO-DNA complexes (L) were assessed as well as brain infarct volume (M and N). n = 6–7 per group. Groups were compared by ordinary 1-way ANOVA (A, B, and D) or unpaired t test. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

Besides platelets, neutrophils also express and release HMGB1 (21). To investigate the contribution of neutrophils to the rise of HMGB1 after stroke, we specifically depleted neutrophils before stroke induction (Supplemental Figure 10, A and B, and ref. 22). Twenty-four hours after stroke, neutrophil-depleted mice had similar plasma HMGB1 levels compared with neutrophil-sufficient mice (9.8 ± 3.7 ng/mL vs. 8.8 ± 2.8 ng/mL, respectively; Figure 5H), indicating that neutrophils do not contribute to the rise of plasma HMGB1 after stroke. Nevertheless, neutrophil-depleted mice had reduced levels of circulating MPO-DNA complexes (112.8% ± 46.6% vs. 231.3% ± 74.8%; Figure 5I) and were protected from ischemic stroke brain injury (47.5 ± 15.8 mm3 vs. 73 ± 19.5 mm3; Figure 5, J and K, and Supplemental Figure 10, C and D). In agreement with our hypothesis, rHMGB1 did not increase plasma NET levels in neutropenic mice (104.7% ± 13.7% vs. 94.7% ± 17.1%; Figure 5L), nor did it alter ischemic stroke brain injury (43.8 ± 19 mm3 vs. 47.7 ± 12.5 mm3; Figure 5, M and N, and Supplemental Figure 11).

Finally, we treated WT mice with BoxA (20), a specific competitive inhibitor of HMGB1, and measured plasma NET levels and stroke outcomes 24 hours after stroke onset. Treatment with BoxA significantly reduced plasma MPO-DNA complexes (144.8% ± 56.2% vs. 275.4% ± 52.5%; Supplemental Figure 12A) and improved ischemic stroke outcomes (53.9 ± 26.7 mm3 vs. 88.2 ± 35.2 mm3; Supplemental Figure 12, B–D), confirming a key role for HMGB1 mediating detrimental NET formation in ischemic stroke.

Platelet-specific HMGB1 knockout reduces platelet-induced NET formation and improves stroke outcomes. To further establish platelet HMGB1 as a critical mediator of NET formation, we isolated platelets and neutrophils from healthy donors and performed in vitro NET assays. Platelets were activated with convulxin (a glycoprotein VI agonist) for 15 minutes and subsequently incubated with neutrophils for 150 minutes, after which NET formation was analyzed by MPO-DNA ELISA. In line with our hypothesis and published literature (20), the competitive HMGB1 inhibitor, BoxA, significantly reduced platelet-induced NET formation (Figure 6, A and B). Since, in this experimental setup, HMGB1 could be released from neutrophils, we performed a similar experiment in mice, using platelets from platelet-specific HMGB1-knockout mice (HMGB1fl/fl PF4-cre; KO) or their littermate controls (HMGB1fl/fl; WT) (19). Critically, activated HMGB1-KO platelets failed to induce NETs, resulting in significantly reduced MPO-DNA complexes in comparison with WT littermate controls (Figure 6, C and D).

Figure 6 Platelet-specific HMGB1 knockout blocks platelet-induced NET formation and improves stroke outcomes. (A and B) Platelets and neutrophils were isolated from 4 healthy donors. Platelets were activated for 15 minutes with convulxin and then incubated for 2.5 hours with neutrophils in the presence of BoxA or vehicle, after which NETs were quantified using a MPO-DNA ELISA. n = 4 per group. (C and D) Platelets were isolated from 3 HMGB1fl/fl (WT) or HMGB1fl/fl PF4-cre (KO) mice, activated with convulxin, and incubated for 2.5 hours with WT neutrophils, after which NETs were quantified using an MPO-DNA ELISA. n = 3 per group. (E–J) HMGB1fl/fl (WT; n = 9) or HMGB1fl/fl PF4-cre (KO; n = 11) mice were subjected to 1 hour of tMCAO followed by 23 hours of reperfusion. Plasma was isolated and brains were analyzed for ischemic stroke brain damage by TTC staining 24 hours after stroke onset. Upon TTC staining, live brain tissue will stain red, while dead brain tissue will remain white (outlined with black dotted line). (E) Plasma HMGB1 levels were measured by ELISA. (F) Plasma NET levels were measured by MPO-DNA complex ELISA. (G and H) Infarct size was determined by TTC staining and planimetric analysis. (I) Neurological score was measured 24 hours after stroke using Bederson’s test. (J) Motor function was assessed 24 hours after stroke using the grip test. Groups were compared by unpaired t test (B, D–F, and H) or Mann-Whitney test (I and J). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

Subsequently, platelet-specific HMGB1-KO mice and their WT littermate controls were subjected to ischemic stroke, after which plasma was collected and stroke outcomes were analyzed. Twenty-four hours after stroke, HMGB1-KO mice had significantly lower plasma HMGB1 levels compared with WT mice (6.9 ± 3.1 ng/mL vs. 12.7 ± 3.6 ng/mL, respectively; Figure 6E). Importantly, this reduction in plasma HMGB1 was associated with reduced plasma NET levels (141.5% ± 38.1% vs. 233.7% ± 55.5%; Figure 6F) and greatly improved ischemic stroke outcomes (Figure 6, G–J). Together our results confirm a critical role for platelet-derived HMGB1 in the formation of detrimental NETs in the acute phase of ischemic stroke.

Prophylactic treatment with a NET-inhibitory peptide improves stroke outcomes. HMGB1 has been shown to be important in the resolution of inflammation (23). This limits the clinical use of strategies targeting HMGB1 in ischemic stroke and emphasizes the importance of targeting detrimental downstream effects of HMGB1 signaling. Recently, our laboratory discovered a class of endogenous NET-inhibitory peptides circulating in human umbilical cord blood (24–26). Importantly, NET-inhibitory peptides block NET formation without affecting other neutrophil functions, providing an alternative approach to safely target NET formation and immunothrombosis (25, 26). Based on the sequence of the endogenous NET-inhibitory peptide toward the N-terminus of α 1 -antitrypsin, we synthethized neonatal NET-inhibitory factor (nNIF) (26) and assessed its ability to block platelet-induced NET formation in vitro as well as its therapeutic potential in our ischemic stroke model. In both human and mouse neutrophils, nNIF treatment was effective at preventing platelet-induced NET formation (Supplemental Figure 13). Importantly, when mice were prophylactically treated with nNIF, brain infarct size was reduced significantly in comparison with mice treated with scrambled peptide control (SCR) (37.5 ± 14.6 mm3 vs. 80.6 ± 23.5 mm3; Figure 7, A and B). Moreover, this protective effect was also evident by significantly improved neurological and motor function 24 hours after stroke onset (Figure 7, C and D). In accordance with the STAIR criteria (27), we used male and female mice in our studies and observed an equal protective effect in both sexes (Figure 7, A–D). In a separate experiment, we pretreated mice with nNIF or SCR and followed mice for 7 days after stroke onset. Treatment with nNIF significantly protected mice from stroke-induced mortality (Figure 7E), suggesting that nNIF improves short- and long-term outcomes following ischemic stroke.

Figure 7 Prophylactic treatment with nNIF protects mice from ischemic stroke brain injury. Mice were subjected to 1 hour of tMCAO followed by 23 hours of reperfusion. Mice were treated with nNIF or SCR 1 hour before and 1 hour after stroke onset (10 mg/kg). Open circles, females; filled circles, males. (A) Brain sections were stained with TTC. Red areas indicate healthy brain tissue; white areas show infarcted brain tissue (outlined with black dotted line). (B) Quantification of brain infarct volumes 24 hours after stroke. (C) Bederson’s test was used to assess neurological outcome 24 hours after stroke. (D) Twenty-four hours after stroke, motor function was measured using the grip test. n = 14 per group. (E) In a separate experiment, mice were followed for up to 7 days after stroke; survival was monitored. n = 9 for SCR; n = 10 for nNIF. (F–H) NETs in brain tissue were identified by staining for MPO (red), H3cit (green), and DNA (DAPI; blue). The percentage of NET-forming neutrophils was quantified by counting of H3cit+ neutrophils. n = 5 per group. Scale bar: 50 μm. (I) Plasma NETs were measured 24 hours after stroke using MPO-DNA complex ELISA. n = 7–9 per group. (J–L) Brain sections were stained for apoptosis by labeling of DNA strand breaks with TUNEL (green). TUNEL+ cells were counted in the striatum and cortex. n = 5 per group. Scale bar: 100 μm. (M–O) Flow cytometric analysis of single-cell suspensions of ipsilesional brain hemispheres. CD45+CD11b+Ly6G+ cells were counted in nNIF- and SCR-treated animals. n = 5–7 per group. (P) Quantification of neutrophil staining with Ly6G in brain sections 24 hours after stroke. n = 5 per group. Groups were compared by unpaired t test (B, H, I, O, and P), Mann-Whitney test (C and D), ordinary 1-way ANOVA (L), or log-rank test (E). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

nNIF prevents neuronal apoptosis by blocking NET formation. To assess whether nNIF was specifically blocking NET formation, we analyzed brain sections for the presence of NETs by staining for DNA, MPO, and H3cit. nNIF treatment significantly reduced NETs found in ischemic brain tissue after stroke in comparison with SCR-treated animals (11.7% ± 2.7% H3cit+ neutrophils vs. 29.9% ± 6.5% H3cit+ neutrophils; Figure 7, F–H). Moreover, circulating MPO-DNA complexes were significantly reduced in nNIF-treated mice (141.3% ± 43.7% vs. 208.6% ± 31.3%; Figure 7I). As expected, nNIF treatment did not impact HMGB1 levels after stroke (Supplemental Figure 14). To determine whether reduced NET formation had a functional effect on neuronal cells, we examined neuronal apoptosis after stroke by performing TUNEL staining. In agreement with reduced cerebral infarct sizes, nNIF reduced apoptosis in the ipsilateral brain hemisphere (Figure 7, J–L). Interestingly, nNIF reduced apoptosis in both the infarct core (striatum; 174.8 ± 46.1 cells vs. 320 ± 55.5 cells) and the penumbral cortex (103.2 ± 32.9 cells vs. 198 ± 62.8 cells). Additional staining using NeuN (a neuronal marker; Supplemental Figure 15) confirmed that apoptotic cells in the brain after stroke were of neuronal origin. Next, we quantified brain neutrophil recruitment by flow cytometry of single-cell suspensions of the ipsilesional brain hemisphere. Specific quantification of neutrophil recruitment revealed no difference between nNIF- and SCR-treated animals (5918 ± 2930 Ly6G+ neutrophils vs. 5006 ± 1743 Ly6G+ neutrophils; Figure 7, M–O). These results were confirmed via immunohistological staining for Ly6G+ neutrophils (Figure 7P).

To confirm a critical role for NETs in mediating ischemic stroke brain injury, we investigated alternative ways of targeting NETs in our ischemic stroke model. PAD4-mediated citrullination of histones is a critical step in the formation of NETs (28), and this process can be inhibited in vivo by GSK-199, a specific PAD4 inhibitor (29, 30). In agreement with the nNIF results, pretreatment of mice with GSK-199 reduced plasma NET levels (147.5% ± 119.5% vs. 330.4% ± 130.3%; Figure 8A) and improved ischemic stroke outcomes as measured by brain infarct size (44.1 ± 19.8 mm3 vs. 76.1 ± 22.9 mm3; Figure 8, B and C) as well as neurological and motor function (Figure 8, D and E). Similar results were obtained when NETs were degraded with DNase I. DNase I reduced NET levels (148.4% ± 82.5% vs. 330.4% ± 130.3%; Figure 8A) and ischemic brain injury (45.7 ± 20.2 mm3 vs. 76.1 ± 22.9 mm3; Figure 8, B and C) and improved neurological and motor outcomes (Figure 8, D and E).

Figure 8 Preventing NET formation or degrading NETs improves ischemic stroke outcomes. Mice were subjected to 1 hour of tMCAO followed by 23 hours of reperfusion. Before ischemic stroke onset, GSK-199 (PAD4 inhibitor to prevent NETs; 30 mg/kg; n = 9), DNase I (to degrade NETs; 2.5 mg/kg; n = 9), or vehicle (n = 10) was injected. (A) Plasma NETs were measured 24 hours after stroke using the MPO-DNA complex ELISA. (B) Brain sections were stained with TTC. Red areas indicate healthy brain tissue, while white areas show infarcted brain tissue (outlined with black dotted line). (C) Quantification of brain infarct volumes 24 hours after stroke. (D) Bederson’s test was used to assess neurological outcome 24 hours after stroke. (E) Twenty-four hours after stroke, motor function was measured using the grip test. Groups were compared by ordinary 1-way ANOVA (A and C) or Kruskal-Wallis test (D and E). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01.

nNIF reduces ischemic stroke brain injury in mice with comorbidities. A common limitation of preclinical stroke studies is the use of young and healthy adult animals. To overcome this limitation, we assessed the effectiveness of nNIF in mice with type 1 diabetes (Figure 9, A–D) and aging (>18 months old; Figure 9, E–H), conditions with an increased stroke risk and aggravated stroke outcomes. Mice were prophylactically treated with nNIF, and 24 hours after stroke, neurological and motor function was assessed before measurement of brain infarction. In diabetic mice, mice treated with nNIF had significantly reduced ischemic stroke brain infarctions (66.6 ± 25.1 mm3 vs. 107.4 ± 8.9 mm3; Figure 9, A and B). This translated to significantly improved neurological behavior (Figure 9C) and a trend toward improved motor function (Figure 9D). In 18-month-old mice, nNIF significantly reduced brain damage after stroke as measured by infarct volume (25 ± 6.8 mm3 vs. 45.9 ± 14.3 mm3; Figure 9, E and F) and improved neurological function (Figure 9G) and grip strength (Figure 9H).

Figure 9 Prophylactic nNIF protects mice with diabetes and aged mice from ischemic stroke brain injury. (A and B) Diabetic mice were subjected to 1 hour of tMCAO followed by 23 hours of reperfusion. Mice were treated with nNIF or SCR 1 hour before and 1 hour after stroke onset (10 mg/kg). (A) Brain sections were stained with TTC. Red areas indicate healthy brain tissue, while white areas show infarcted brain tissue (outlined with black dotted line). (B) Quantification of brain infarct volumes 24 hours after stroke. (C) Bederson’s test was used to assess neurological outcome 24 hours after stroke. (D) Twenty-four hours after stroke, motor function was measured using the grip test. n = 7–8 per group. (E–H) Aged mice (18 months old) were subjected to 1 hour of tMCAO followed by 23 hours of reperfusion. Mice were treated with nNIF or SCR 1 hour before and 1 hour after stroke onset (10 mg/kg). (E) Brain sections were stained with TTC. Red areas indicate healthy brain tissue, while white areas show infarcted brain tissue (outlined with black dotted line). (F) Quantification of brain infarct volumes 24 hours after stroke. (G) Bederson’s test was used to assess neurological outcome 24 hours after stroke. (H) Twenty-four hours after stroke, motor function was measured using the grip test. n = 7 per group. Groups were compared by unpaired t test (B and F) or Mann-Whitney test (C, D, G, and H). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01.

Therapeutic time window of nNIF in murine ischemic stroke. Next, the therapeutic time window of nNIF in murine ischemic stroke was investigated. For these experiments, nNIF treatment was delayed until 1 or 2 hours after stroke onset, and stroke outcomes were compared with those in SCR-treated mice (Figure 10A). A significant reduction in ischemic stroke brain damage was still observed when nNIF was given 1 hour after stroke onset (46.1 ± 10.5 mm3 vs. 70.9 ± 14.6 mm3; Figure 10, B and C). However, protection was lost when nNIF was administered 2 hours after stroke onset (74.3 ± 17.4 mm3 vs. 70.2 ± 18.2 mm3; Figure 10, B and C). Notably, while nNIF treatment 1 hour after stroke had only a minor effect on neurological function (Figure 10D), we did observe a significant improvement in motor function (Figure 10E). Importantly, a similar observation was made in diabetic mice. Treatment with nNIF 1 hour after stroke onset in diabetic mice significantly reduced ischemic brain damage (71.4 ± 21.1 mm3 vs. 101.3 ± 27.2 mm3; Figure 10, F and G), improved neurological outcomes (Figure 10H), and improved grip strength (Figure 10I).

Figure 10 nNIF remains effective when administered up until 1 hour after stroke onset. (A–E) Mice were subjected to 1 hour of tMCAO followed by 23 hours of reperfusion. (A) Mice were treated with nNIF or SCR 1 or 2 hours after stroke onset (10 mg/kg). (B) Brain sections were stained with TTC. Red areas indicate healthy brain tissue, while white areas show infarcted brain tissue (outlined with black dotted line). (C) Quantification of brain infarct volumes 24 hours after stroke. (D) Bederson’s test was used to assess neurological outcome 24 hours after stroke. (E) Twenty-four hours after stroke, motor function was measured using the grip test. A higher score indicates better motor function. (F–I) Diabetic mice were subjected to 1 hour of tMCAO followed by 23 hours of reperfusion. Mice were treated with nNIF or SCR 1 hour after stroke onset. Twenty-four hours later, brain infarct size (F and G) and neurological (H) and motor (I) function were assessed. n = 6–7 per group. Groups were compared by ordinary 1-way ANOVA (C), Kruskal-Wallis test (D and E), unpaired t test (G), or Mann-Whitney test (H and I). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01.

Acute NET inhibition confers long-term protection from ischemic stroke. Finally, to examine long-term effects of nNIF on stroke outcomes, we subjected mice to 45 minutes of ischemia after which reperfusion was allowed and mice were followed for 3 weeks (Figure 11A). This shorter duration of ischemia was chosen to increase survival rates and have more power to detect potential differences in long-term stroke outcomes. Mice were treated either prophylactically (1 hour before stroke onset) or therapeutically (1 hour after stroke onset) with nNIF or SCR. To monitor overall well-being of mice, weights were measured on a daily basis for the first week after stroke, after which weight was measured every week (Figure 11B). On day 1 after stroke, no differences in weight loss were observed between any of the treatment groups. However, starting from day 2, a clear difference in weight loss became apparent between the nNIF-treated animals and the SCR-treated animals. By 2 weeks after stroke, most mice had recovered to their baseline weight. Also with regard to survival, better outcomes were observed in nNIF-treated animals (Figure 11C). While 28.6% of SCR-treated animals died, only 7.3% of the mice treated with prophylactic nNIF and 9.1% of those treated with therapeutic nNIF succumbed to stroke. However, this difference was not found to be statistically significant (P = 0.17).

Figure 11 Prophylactic and therapeutic nNIF improves long-term stroke outcomes. Mice were subjected to 45 minutes of tMCAO, after which reperfusion was allowed for 21 days. (A) Mice were treated with SCR (10 mg/kg; n = 14) or nNIF either 1 hour before (prophylactic; 10 mg/kg; n = 13) or 1 hour after stroke onset (therapeutic; 10 mg/kg; n = 11). (B) Weight was measured every day the first week and then every week. (C) Survival was monitored daily for 21 days. (D) Modified neurological severity scoring (mNSS) was performed every week after stroke for 3 weeks. (E) Motor function was assessed on the accelerated rotarod, and latency to fall was recorded every week after stroke for 3 weeks. Groups were compared by 2-way ANOVA (B), log-rank test (C), or Kruskal-Wallis test (D and E). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

To assess behavioral and motor stroke outcomes, we performed a modified neurological severity scoring (mNSS) test (31) and assessed motor function using a rotarod (32) every week for 3 weeks after stroke onset. The mNSS scores neurological functioning by analyzing a composite of motor, sensory, reflex, and balancing behavior. At all time points assessed, mice treated with prophylactic or therapeutic nNIF had significantly lower mNSS compared with SCR-treated animals (Figure 11D). In parallel, motor coordination was investigated using the rotarod test. In this test, mice are placed on an accelerating rotarod and the time a mouse remains on the device is recorded. Both prophylactic nNIF– and therapeutic nNIF–treated mice performed significantly better compared with SCR-treated animals (Figure 11E).