Sepsis promotes splenic production of a protective platelet pool with high CD40 ligand expression

Animals

Mice were housed and bred under specific pathogen–free conditions at the UCSF Laboratory Animal Research Center. Male and female mice between 8 and 12 weeks of age were used for the experiments. WT C57BL/6J, C57BL/6-Tg(Pf4-icre)Q3Rsko/J, B6.Cg-Gt(ROSA)26Sortm14(CAG-tdTdTomato)Hze/J, B6.129(Cg)-Gt(ROSA)26Sortm4(ACTB-tdTdTomato,-EGFP)Luo/J, C57BL/6-Tg(UBC-GFP)30Scha/J, B6.129(Cg)-Leprtm2(cre)Rck/J and B6.129S2-CD40lgtm1lmx/J mice were purchased from The Jackson Laboratory. c-mpl−/− mice (on a C57BL/6 background) were obtained from Genentech through a material transfer agreement.

CS sepsis model

The CS preparation was produced as described previously (17). Briefly, cecal content from C57BL/6J mice was mixed with a solution of PBS and 10% glycerol at a ratio of 1 mL per 100 mg cecal content. The CS was then filtered sequentially through 4 sterile meshes (860, 380, 190, and 74 μm). The CS (200 μL) was administered i.p. for nonlethal sepsis. Mice received daily s.c. injections of 700 μL normal saline solution to alleviate fluid loss during sepsis for 48 hours. The rectal temperature was measured by insertion of a temperature sensor under anesthesia. For survival experiments, the mice were administered 400 μL CS i.p.

LPS sepsis model

LPS from Escherichia coli O111:B4 (10 mg/kg) was administered i.p. to C57BL/6 WT mice to model nonlethal sepsis. Mice received daily s.c. injections of 700 μL normal saline solution for supportive care during sepsis. The mice were euthanized 3 days after LPS.

In vivo treatments

Treatment with β 3 adrenergic receptor antagonist. Mice were injected twice daily i.p. with SR59230A, a selective adrenergic β 3 receptor antagonist obtained from MilliporeSigma, at a dose of 5 mg/kg.

Adoptive transfer of GFP+ MEPs. Approximately 50,000 Lin–c-Kit+Sca-1–CD34–CD16–CD32– MEPs were sorted from UBC-GFP mice and adoptively transferred i.v. into C57BL/6J mice.

In vivo Scf neutralization. C57BL/6J mice were injected i.v. with 300 μg anti-mouse anti-SCF antibody or control goat IgG (R&D Systems) in 300 μL PBS the day before and 2 days after sepsis induction. On the day of sepsis induction, 50,000 sorted GFP+ MEPs were adoptively transferred i.v.

In vivo IL-3 neutralization. C57BL/6J, Pf4-Cre-tdTdTomato, or c-mpl−/− mice were injected i.p. once daily for 3 or 5 days with either a neutralizing anti–mouse IL-3 antibody (100 mg, clone MP2-8F8, Bio X Cell) or control IgG1 (100 mg, clone HRPN, Bio X Cell).

Spleen transplantation

The surgical procedure for mouse spleen transplantation was adapted from previously published protocols (43, 44). Briefly, donor mice were anesthetized with an i.p. injection of ketamine (50 mg/kg) and xylazine (10 mg/kg). After ensuring adequate anesthesia with a paw pinch, a midline abdominal incision was made, and the intestines were moved to the right flank of the abdomen to expose the spleen. The spleen was then covered with a piece of sterile gauze soaked with warm saline (37°C) to minimize its damage during surgery. The short gastric vein, superior pancreaticoduodenal vein, and left gastric vessels were ligated with 7-0 silk suture, respectively. The part of the portal vein connecting to the splenic vein was then dissected and mobilized (for the creation of the splenic vein–portal vein patch later). The spleen and the connected pancreatic tissue were flipped to the right flank of the abdomen to expose the splenic artery, the celiac trunk, and the aorta. Heparin (50 units) was then injected into the inferior vena cava (IVC). The abdominal aorta near the celiac trunk was dissected and mobilized (for the creation of the splenic artery–celiac trunk–abdominal aorta patch later). The portal vein distal to the splenic vein and the aorta above the celiac trunk were ligated with a 7-0 suture. The spleen was perfused with 3–4 mL cold heparinized saline (4°C, 100 units/mL) through the abdominal aorta. The splenic artery–celiac trunk–abdominal aorta patch was prepared by transecting the aorta below the celiac trunk. The splenic vein–portal vein patch was prepared by transecting the portal vein proximal to the liver. The spleen graft was then removed and preserved in cold saline (4°C). For the recipient mice, the aorta and IVC were cross-clamped using 2 microvascular clips. The splenic artery–celiac trunk–abdominal aorta patch was anastomosed to the recipient aorta, and the splenic vein–portal vein patch was anastomosed to the recipient IVC using 11-0 sutures. The microvascular clips were removed to perfuse the donor spleen. The native splenic artery and vein were occluded with a 7-0 suture, and the recipient native spleen was removed. The abdomen was closed with a 6-0 suture. Mice received buprenorphine (0.1 mg/kg) every 12 hours for 2 days after the operation. The duration of ischemia of the spleen graft ranged from 30–35 minutes.

Splenectomy

The procedure for mouse splenectomy was as follows. The mouse was placed on the surgical platform with its left side facing up after anesthesia via ketamine (50 mg/kg) and xylazine (10 mg/kg). The fur on the left side was shaved, and the skin was wiped with an antiseptic povidone-iodine pad and a 70% ethanol pad. A 2 cm horizontal skin incision midway between the last rib and the hip joint was made with surgical scissors. After loosening the connective tissue, a 1 cm incision was made in the peritoneal wall. The spleen was then gently pulled out with forceps. The splenic artery and vein were ligated with a 7-0 silk suture, and the spleen was removed. The peritoneal wall was closed with 1 absorbable 5-0 silk suture, and the skin was closed with two 5-0 silk sutures. Mice received buprenorphine (0.1 mg/kg) every 12 hours for 2 days after the operation. The mice were injected with saline or CS seven days after the splenectomy.

Cell collection

BM cells were collected by flushing bones with PBS before passing through a 26 gauge needle to create a single-cell suspension, and RBCs were lysed with RBC lysis buffer (BioLegend). Spleens were crushed onto either a 40 μm or 100 μm filter, followed by RBC lysis. Lungs were placed in 2 mL PBS with 5 μg/mL DNaseI (Roche) and 0.5 mg/mL Liberase (Roche), minced with scissors in 15 mL tubes, and digested for 30 minutes at 37°C before filtration through a 100 μm cell strainer and RBC lysis. Peripheral blood was collected by retro-orbital bleeding or vena cava puncture before RBC lysis. For BM stromal cell isolation, BM was digested in digestion mix (1 mg/mL collagenase IV, MilliporeSigma, C5138), 2 mg/mL dispase (Gibco, Life Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific, 17105-041), and 5 μg/mL DNase I (Thermo Fisher Scientific, 90083) in HBSS buffer (Gibco, Life Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific, 14025-092), 3 times for 15 minutes at 37°C to isolate LepR+ and endothelial cells.

Flow cytometry

Single-cell suspensions were stained in FACS buffer (0.5% BSA and 2 mM EDTA in PBS). The following anti-mouse antibodies were used for flow cytometry: anti-CD41 (BioLegend, clone MWReg30, lot B203702); CD42b (Emfret, clone Xia.G5, lot 0401-D); anti-CD45 (BioLegend, clone 30-F11, lot B294297); anti-CD3 (BioLegend, clone 17A2, lot B274725); anti-NK1.1 (BioLegend, clone PK136, lot B241353); anti-CD11b (BioLegend, clone M1/70, B279987); anti-F4/80 (BioLegend, clone BM8, lot B280040); anti-B220 (BioLegend, clone RA3-6B2, lot B280298); anti-CD31 (BD Biosciences, clone 390, lot 9140841); anti-Ter119 (BioLegend, clone TER-119, lot B286863); anti-CD34 (BD Biosciences, clone RAM34, lot 9015677); anti-CD16/32 (BD Biosciences, clone 2.4G2, lot 9133882); anti-Kit (BD Biosciences, clone 2B8, lot 8239973); anti-Sca1 (BioLegend, clone D7, lot B301237); anti–Gr-1 (BioLegend, clone RB6-8C5, lotB288472); anti-CD19 (BioLegend, clone 6D5, lot B248057); anti-CD49b (BioLegend, clone DX5, lot B272165); anti-90.2 (BioLegend, clone 53-2.1, lot B274408); anti-CD11c (BioLegend, clone N418, lot B262129); anti–IL-7Ra (BD Biosciences, clone SB/199, lot 9275199); anti–Ly-6G (BD Biosciences, clone 1A8, lot 9058981); anti-CD115 (BioLegend, clone AFS98, lot B268245); anti–Ly-6C (BioLegend, clone HK1.4, lot B268312); anti-CD40L (BioLegend, clone MR1, lot B270104); anti-CD62P (Emfret, clone Wug.E9, lot FE); anti-SiglecF (BD Biosciences, clone E50-2440, lot 9197200); anti-CD123 (Miltenyi Biotec, clone REA114, lot 1320020550); anti-KI67 (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific, clone SolA15, lot 2191034); and anti-CD138 (BioLegend, clone 281-2, lot B286625).

All antibodies were used at a 1:700 dilution. Viable cells were identified as unstained with DAPI (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific, D1306) or with LIVE/DEAD Fixable Far Read Dead Cell Stain kit or LIVE/DEAD Fixable Aqua Dead Cell Stain kit (both from Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific). Cells were identified as MKs (CD41+CD42b+Lin1–CD45+Tom+) using Pf4-cre- B6.Cg-Gt(ROSA)26Sortm14(CAG-tdTdTomato)Hze/J mice; MK-erythrocyte progenitors (MEPs) (CD45+CD34+CD1632–Lin2–Sca1–Kit+); LSK cells (CD45+CD34+Lin2–Sca1+Kit+); platelets (CD41+CD42b+CD45–); BM leptin receptor cells (CD45–CD31–Ter119–Tom+) using Lepr-Cre-B6.Cg-Gt(ROSA)26Sortm14(CAG-tdTdTomato)Hze/J mice; BM endothelial cells (CD45–CD31+Ter119–); blood Ly-6Chi monocytes (CD45+CD11b+Ly-6G–Ly-6Chi); blood neutrophils (CD45+CD11b+Ly-6G+); bronchoalveolar lavage (BAL) neutrophils (CD45+CD11b+Ly-6G+F4/80–); BAL alveolar macrophages (CD45+F4/80+CD11b–SiglecF+); platelet-neutrophil aggregates (CD45+CD11b+Ly-6G+CD41+); and platelet-Ly-6Chi monocytes (CD45+CD11b+Ly-6G–Ly-6ChiCD41+). Lineages were defined as Lin1 (NK1.1, CD3, CD11b, F4/80, B220) and Lin2 (Gr-1, Ter119, CD11b, B220, CD19, CD49b, CD90.2, CD11c, Il-7Ra).

The following anti-human antibodies were used for flow cytometry: anti-CD41a (BD Pharmingen, clone HIP8, lot 9171960); anti-CD42b (BD Pharmingen, clone HIP1, lot 9247599); anti-CD45 (BioLegend, clone 2D1, lot B293149); anti-CD2 (STEMCELL Technologies, clone RPA-2.10, lot 1000018050); anti-CD11b (STEMCELL Technologies, clone ICRF44, lot 1000017695); anti-CD14 (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific, clone 61D3, lot 2124592); anti-CD56 (STEMCELL Technologies, clone HCD56, lot SC07565); anti-CD235 (BioLegend, clone HIR2, lot B263799); anti-CD11c (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific, clone3.9, lot 2087652); anti-CD3 (STEMCELL Technologies, clone UCHT1, lot 1000010685); anti-CD19 (STEMCELL Technologies, clone HIB19, lot 1000019049); anti-CD66b (BioLegend, clone G10F5, lot B215969); anti-CD16 (STEMCELL Technologies, clone 3G8, lot BX31455); anti-CD24 (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific, clone eBioSN3, lot 1938843); and streptavidin (BioLegend, lot B267737). MKs were identified as CD45+Lin– (CD2, CD11b, CD14, CD56, CD235, CD11c, CD3, CD19, Cd66b, CD16, CD24) CD41a+CD42b+.

MK ploidy assay

After BM and splenic cell collection, cells were placed onto a BSA gradient to isolate MKs. After fixation using 0.5% formaldehyde on ice for 30 minutes, MKs were stained with a solution containing 2 mM MgCl 2 , 0.005% saponin, 10 mg/mL propidium iodide, and 10 IU/mL RNAse A for 2 hours at 4°C and immediately analyzed on an LSR II flow cytometer (BD Biosciences).

Cell sorting

BM or splenic cells were stained for specific cell population identification and sorted using a FACS Aria III cell sorter (BD Biosciences).

ELISAs

SCF and CXCL12 from serum and BM fluid were measured using ELISA kits (MCK00 from R&D Systems and MCX120 from R&D Systems, respectively). Briefly, to collect BM fluid, a small hole was made at the tip of the long bones before spinning the BM out of the bones by centrifugation at 6000g for 6 minutes. Supernatant was then collected. IL-3 and TPO from serum was measured using ELISA kits (EK0403 from BosterBio and MTP00 from R&D Systems). IL-6 and TNF-α from plasma were measured using ELISA kits (M6000B from R&D Systems and MTA00B from R&D Systems, respectively). To quantify soluble NETs (citrullinated histone H3–DNA complexes), a custom ELISA was used. For antibody capture, an anti-citrullinated histone H3 antibody (ab5103, Abcam) was used. Detection of complexes was done using anti–DNA-HRP conjugate (Cell Death Detection ELISAplus Kit, Roche; ref. 45).

MK CFU assay

Five thousand sorted MEPs from BM or spleen were plated on MegaCult medium with cytokines (MegaCult-C Complete Kit with Cytokines, 04971, STEMCELL Technologies) following the manufacturer’s instructions. MK CFU were counted after 8 days in a 5% CO 2 incubator at 37°C.

PCR

Total RNA was isolated using the RNeasy Mini Kit (QIAGEN) or the RNeasy Micro Kit (QIAGEN) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. DNAse digestion, during RNA purification, was done using the RNase-free DNase Set (QIAGEN). RNA quantity and quality were measured using NanoDrop (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Total RNA (1 g) was taken for cDNA generation using iScript Reverse Transcription Supermix for RT-qPCR (Bio-Rad). Quantitative real-time TaqMan PCR was performed with the following TaqMan primers (Applied Biosystems): Il6 (Mm00446190_m1); Csf2 (Mm01290062_m1); Il1b (Mm00434228_m1); Cxcl12 (Mm00445553_m1); Il3 (Mm00439631_m1); Kitl (Mm00442972_m1); Thpo (Mm00437040_m1); and Ccl5 (Mm01302427_m1). PCR was run on a Viia7 cycler, and gene expression was normalized to GAPDH and quantified with the 2ΔΔCt method.

Preparation of mouse platelets for transfusion

As previously described (46, 47), blood was drawn from the inferior vena cava into a syringe containing acid citrate dextrose (MilliporeSigma, C3821). Platelet-rich plasma was obtained by mixing blood with modified HEPES-Tyrode buffer (140 mM NaCl, 2 mM KCl, 12 mM NaHCO 3 , 0.3 mM NaH 2 PO 4 , 1 mM MgCl 2 , 5.5 mM glucose, 5 mM HEPES, pH 6.8) containing 0.35% BSA, followed by centrifugation at 300g for 4 minutes. Prostacyclin (PGI 2 ) was added to platelet-rich plasma (PRP) (500 nM final concentration), and platelets were then pelleted by centrifugation at 1000g for 6 minutes. Pelleted platelets were resuspended in modified HEPES-Tyrode buffer (pH 7.38) containing the adenosine diphosphate (ADP) scavenger apyrase (adenosine-5′-triphosphate diphosphohydrolase, 0.02 IU/mL final) before being rested for 45 minutes at 37°C. For platelet transfusions, recipient mice were injected i.v. with 3 × 108 platelets, and BSA was added to a final concentration of 150 mg/g body weight of mice.

Bacterial colony-forming assays

Whole blood samples were diluted, plated on tryptic soy agar (BD DIFCO), and incubated at 37°C. The number of bacterial colonies was counted 12–14 hours after incubation.

Intravital imaging

2PIVM was used to observe MKs and platelet production in real time in mice (1, 48). Mice were anesthetized with ketamine and xylazine and secured with surgical tape to a custom heated microscope stage. A tracheal cannula was inserted and attached to a MiniVent mouse ventilator (Harvard Apparatus). Mice were ventilated with a stroke volume of 10 μL air (21% O 2 ) per gram of mouse body weight, with a respiratory rate of 125 breaths per minute and a positive-end expiratory pressure of 2–3 cm H 2 O. Isoflurane (1%) was delivered continuously to maintain anesthesia. For spleen imaging, a skin incision was made on the left flank and along the costal margin to expose and externalize the spleen. A custom stainless-steel window (Supplemental Figure 2B) was fitted with an 8 mm round coverslip and applied to the spleen. For gentle immobilization of the preparation, 20–25 mmHg of suction was applied using a vacuum regulator (Amvex), and the window was secured to the stage using a set of 2 optical posts and a 90 degree angle post clamp (Thorlabs). A 2-photon microscope objective (CFI75 Apochromat 25XC W 1300, Nikon) was then lowered into place over the window for imaging. For BM 2PIVM, the calvarium was exposed at the coronal suture of the frontal bone. The imaged region was stabilized by a 3D printed apparatus that was affixed to the mouse skull with Vetbond and attached to the heated stage below, as described previously (1).

Intravital imaging was performed with a Nikon A1R Multi-photon microscope equipped with a Mai Tai DeepSee IR Laser (Spectra Physics) that was tuned to 950 nm for excitation of GFP and tdTdTomato. Emitted light was detected using a 25× water lens (Nikon) with green (500–550 nm) and red (570–620 nm) filters. Spleen images were captured with a high-resolution resonant scanner (512 × 512) and BM images using a high-resolution galvano scanner (512 × 512). The microscope was controlled using NIS Element AR software (5.11). A 352.256 μm × 336.384 μm x–y BM surface area (0.1185 mm2) was captured, and Z-stack images were acquired with total Z-depths of 10 μm. A 972.135 μm × 699.792 μm x–y spleen surface area (0.6803 mm2) was captured, and Z-stack images were acquired with total Z-depths of 10 μm. Images were analyzed using Imaris 9.5.1 software.

Tyrosine hydroxylase staining

For tyrosine hydroxylase staining (25), freshly dissected femurs from mice were fixed in PBS and 2% PFA overnight at 4°C. After 2 washes with PBS, the bones were incubated in PBS and 30% sucrose overnight at 4°C. The bones were embedded in OCT (Thermo Fisher Scientific) and frozen. The OCT blocks were longitudinally cut with a cryostat (Leica) and washed several times to remove the OCT. The bones were placed into a 1.5 mL Eppendorf tube and were on rotation in the dark at room temperature (RT) for the staining process. The bones were first placed in blocking buffer (PBS plus 5% donkey serum, MilliporeSigma), 10% dimethyl sulfoxide (Santa Cruz Biotechnology), 0.5% IgePal630 (MilliporeSigma), and 1% BlokhenII (Aves Labs)) overnight at RT. The bones were then stained for 3 days in staining buffer (PBS, 5% donkey serum, 10% dimethyl sulfoxide, 0.5% IgePal630) with anti–tyrosine hydroxylase antibody (1:500, rabbit anti-mouse antibody, MilliporeSigma, catalog AB152) and washed multiple times with PBS for an entire day. The bones were then stained in staining buffer with a secondary antibody (1:300, donkey anti–rabbit IgG [H+L] antibody, Alexa Fluor 546, Thermo Fisher Scientific, A10040) for 3 days and washed around multiple times for an entire day with PBS. Next, the samples were stained with DAPI (1:2000, MilliporeSigma) in PBS for 30 minutes and washed twice with PBS for 30 minutes for each washing. Images were acquired using a Leica SP5 confocal microscope and analyzed with ImageJ software (NIH). To quantify neural fibers, the total TH+ area was normalized to the total DAPI-labeled BM area.

Human spleen immunofluorescence

Human spleen samples from organ donors were fixed in 1% formaldehyde for 2 hours, cryoprotected with 30% sucrose overnight, and frozen in OCT. Cryosections (100 μm thick) were stained with primary antibodies (anti-CD42b, clone SP219, Abcam and anti-CD45, clone H130, BioLegend) in PBS with 0.3% Triton X-100, 0.2% BSA, and a 10% secondary host serum overnight. After washing, the sections were incubated with a secondary antibody (anti–rabbit IgG, AF488, Jackson ImmunoResearch) in PBS with 0.3% Triton X-100 before washing and mounted with VECTASHIELD (Vector Laboratories). Images were acquired using a Nikon A1R confocal microscope (UCSF Biological Imaging Development Center [BIDC]).

Histology

Mouse femurs and spleens were fixed in 10% formalin for 24 hours. The femurs and spleens were then processed, paraffin wax embedded, sectioned and stained with H&E for analysis. Images were acquired with an Axio ScanZ.1 microscope (Zeiss).

Platelet, neutrophil, and MRSA coincubations

BM cells were harvested in RT PBS without calcium. RBCs were eliminated after incubation of the pellet with 4 mL of 0.2% NaCl for 30 seconds. Cells were layered over 62% Percoll and centrifuged (1000g without braking for 30 minutes at RT). Neutrophils were recovered from the cloudy pellet obtained. Purity was checked by cytospin and was greater than 90% in all experiments. Cells were resuspended in PBS and plated per well in 96-well plates. For NETs ELISA experiments, neutrophils (2.5 × 105 neutrophils) were cultured at 37°C and 5% CO 2 and stimulated with MRSA (1.25 × 106 CFU) and platelets (2.5 × 107 platelets) for 4 hours. For CFU experiments, neutrophils (5 × 105 neutrophils) were cultured at 37°C and 5% CO 2 and stimulated with MRSA (3 × 107 CFU) and platelets (1 × 108 platelets) for 4 hours in DMEM. We used the SF8300 strain of MRSA (methicillin-resistant S. aureus, obtained from C. Chambers, UCSF), which is a minimally passaged USA300 clinical strain representative of the epidemic clone USA300-0114 (45). Cell-free supernatant was used to measure NETs by ELISA and supernatant for MRSA CFU capacities using tryptic soy agar (BD DIFCO).

NETs in vitro assay

BM cells were harvested in RT PBS without calcium. RBCs were eliminated after incubation of the pellet with 4 mL 0.2% NaCl for 30 seconds. Cells were layered over 62% Percoll and centrifuged (1000g without braking for 30 minutes at RT). Neutrophils were recovered from the cloudy pellet obtained. Purity was checked by cytospin and was greater than 90% in all experiments. Cells were resuspended in PBS and plated in 96-well plates. Neutrophils (2.5 × 105 neutrophils) were cultured at 37°C and 5% CO 2 and stimulated with 200 ng/mL mouse recombinant CD40L (R&D Systems) or with 100nM PMA (MilliporeSigma) for 4 hours. Cell-free supernatant was used to measure NETs by ELISA.

RNA-Seq analysis

For RNA-Seq experiments, we used Pf4-TdTomato mice and sorted CD41+CD42b+Lin1–CD45+Tom+ cells from BM and spleen, 5 days after saline treatment or sepsis, and the cells were prepared for single-cell suspension and flow cytometric analysis. Three independent replicates were used for each population. Total mRNA was isolated from 300 purified cells using the SMART-Seq HT kit (Takara Bio). An mRNA library was prepared by the UCSF Functional Genomics Core using the Nextera XT DNA Library Prep kit (Illumina).

Using log ratio and fold-change cutoffs (FDR <0.05), we found 776 genes that were differentially expressed in the saline condition: 275 were upregulated in BM MKs and 501 in splenic MKs. In the sepsis condition, we found 789 genes that were differentially expressed: 306 were upregulated in BM MKs and 483 in splenic MKs. Functional pathways representative of each gene signature were analyzed for enrichment in gene categories from the Gene Ontology Biological Processes (GO-BP) database (Gene Ontology Consortium) using Enrichr bioinformatics resources (49, 50). GO-BP categories with at least 3 genes and P values of less than 0.001 were identified. The BioVenn diagram was created using DeepVenn software (www.deepvenn.com; ref. 51).

Data availability

The RNA-Seq data supporting the findings of this study have been deposited in the NCBI’s Gene Expression Omnibus (GEO) database (GEO GSE196607).

Statistics

All data are presented as the mean ± SEM. The n value represents the number of mice in each experiment, as detailed in the figure legends. Statistical significance was determined using an unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test to compare 2 groups or a 1- or 2-way ANOVA for multiple-group comparisons. Statistical analyses were performed using GraphPad Prism 7 (Graphpad Software) and FlowJo 10.7 software (BD Biosciences). P values of 0.05 or less were considered statistically significant, as indicated by asterisks in the figures, unless otherwise noted.

Study approval

All experiments conformed to ethical principles and guidelines approved by the IACUC of UCSF.