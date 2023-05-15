Modulating fast skeletal muscle contraction protects skeletal muscle in animal models of Duchenne muscular dystrophy

Actin and myosin S1 preparation. Smooth muscle chicken gizzard S1 was purchased from Cytoskeleton Inc. Other myosin S1 was prepared via published protocols (21). Briefly, fresh rabbit psoas and frozen porcine ventricular muscle (Pel-freez) were extracted in 0.3 M KCl, 0.15 M KH 2 PO 4 , 1 mM EGTA, 1 mM ATP, 1 mM DTT, pH 6.5, at 4°C. Full-length myosin was purified from each extract via low-ionic precipitations with final precipitation into PM12 buffer (12 mM PIPES, pH 7.0, 2 mM MgCl 2 ). Purified myosin was resuspended in PIPES/EDTA buffer (20 mM PIPES, pH 6.8, 10 mM EDTA, 1 mM DTT) and reacted with 0.2 mg/mL α-chymotrypsin for 30 minutes at room temperature. Proteolysis was quenched with PMSF (final concentration 100 μM), and the reaction was centrifuged for 45 minutes at 230,000g. S1 fragment in the supernatant was dialyzed into PM12 with 0.02% sodium azide and clarified by centrifugation. Sucrose was added to 10% w/v and flash-frozen in liquid N 2 and stored at –80°C. Actin was purified from minced porcine cardiac muscle after 10-minute incubation in extraction buffer (0.5 M KCl, 0.1 M K 2 HPO 4 , pH 7.0). Centrifuged pellets were washed 3–4 times with carbonate buffer (Na 2 CO 3 , pH 8.2–8.5) and then 3 times with cold acetone. Residues were collected and dried to yield acetone powder. Actin was purified using published methods (21). Actin was polymerized with 0.1 volumes of 10× polymerization buffer (50 mM PIPES, pH 7.0, 550 mM KCl, 22 mM EGTA, 22 mM MgCl 2 , 10 mM ATP) and incubated at room temperature for 60 minutes.

Myofibril preparation. Myofibrils were prepared from various animals and tissues: rabbit psoas muscle and porcine cardiac muscle were purchased from Pel-Freez Biologicals. Human bicep and soleus muscle were purchased from BioIVT, and neonatal rat muscle was obtained in house. All myofibrils were prepared using published methods (21).

Myofibril and myosin S1 enzymatic activity. A lactate dehydrogenase/pyruvate kinase enzyme-coupled system (62) was used to monitor ATP hydrolysis rates in various muscle preparations. Rabbit psoas myofibrils were used for high-throughput screening at pCa 6.25 at 0.25 mg/mL. A multidrop cassette (Thermo Fisher Scientific) dispensed 10 μL of the coupled enzyme system, calcium, and myofibrils to 10 μL ATP, NADH and PEP to initiate the reaction prior to reading on a plate reader (Envision, Perkin Elmer) for 10 minutes per plate at room temperature. Hits were reconfirmed, and secondary assays were used to evaluate selectivity, including bovine cardiac myofibrils (pCa 5.86) and enzyme coupled hits with a hexokinase screen (Sigma-Aldrich).

Stopped-flow analysis of Pi release from myosin. The rate of Pi release from myosin with actin utilized a fluorescent phosphate binding protein, as described previously (63). Experiments were performed in 10 mM MOPS, pH 7.0; 5 mM KCL; 1 mM EGTA; 1 mM DTT; 0.5 mM MgCl 2 . ATP and ADP were removed by incubation with apyrase (64). Prior to mixing with 1 mM ATP in a stopped flow device, compound was incubated with 6 μM psoas S1 at 25°C for 30 minutes.

Animal models. C57BL/6 (stock no. 000664), C57BL/10J (stock no. 000665, control for mdx experiments), C57BL/10ScSn-Dmdmdx/J (mdx, stock no. 001801), and D2.B10 (DBA/2-congenic) Dmdmdx (DBA/2J mdx, stock no. 013141) mice were from The Jackson Laboratory. Sprague-Dawley rats were purchased from Charles River Laboratories. For ex vivo experiments, mice were 10–16 weeks old. For in situ experiments, mice were 8–14 weeks of age. For in vivo chronic dosing studies, mdx and DBA/2J mdx were 4–5 weeks of age at study start. Dosing was via a 10 mL/kg suspension (1% methyl cellulose, 0.1% Tween 80 in water). For studies in 14-day-old preweaning mice, PO dosing was via syrup suspension (3 mg/kg/d). GRMD were supplied by Texas A&M Department of Veterinary Integrative Biosciences.

Skinned fiber force measurements. Measurement of isometric force in skinned fibers from rabbit psoas, rat soleus, and rat cardiac trabeculae were performed as described previously (65) with an 802D fiber system (Aurora Scientific). Muscle bundles were thawed from –80°C and placed in relaxing solution. Single fibers were transferred to the testing apparatus with steel pins connected to a force transducer and motor (model 403A and 322C, Aurora Scientific), and collodion glue was applied. Temperature was set to 15°C for skeletal fibers and 30°C for rat cardiac trabeculae. The wells of the 802D were filled with different ratios of relaxing and activating pCa solutions as detailed previously (65). All control solutions contained 1% final DMSO. Traces were compared between control and compound runs to evaluate isometric force and calcium sensitivity.

Ex vivo force measurement. Isometric force was measured ex vivo in mouse EDL and soleus muscle. EDL muscle eccentric injury was based on published protocols (30), with degree of lengthening and stimulation modified to yield a uniform drop in mdx isometric and peak force over 10 contractions. After isolation, muscle was mounted via 5-0 suture to a combination servomotor/force transducer (300C-LR, Aurora) between 2 electrodes connected to a stimulator (701C, Aurora) in Ringers solution at 27°C with continuously infused CO 2 /O 2 gas mixture. Experiments were recorded with custom MATLAB software via a National Instruments PCIe-6321 board and 2090A BNC connector. Muscles were preincubated for 60 minutes with DMSO (final 0.1%)/compound before 10 eccentric contractions, 1 minute apart, with 100 milliseconds of isometric stimulation at 100 Hz and active lengthening of 0.1 L 0 at a rate of 2 L 0 /s. After lengthening, muscles were held at 1.1 L 0 with stimulation for 100 milliseconds (Supplemental Figure 2A).

For procion imaging, injury protocols were performed in 1% procion MX Dye (020 Brilliant Orange, Jacquard Products) and fixed in cold 4% paraformaldehyde and then cold 30% sucrose/PBS before cryosection. Laminin immunohistochemistry used rabbit polyclonal (L9393, Sigma-Aldrich, 1:20) and chicken anti-rabbit Alexa Fluor 488 (Invitrogen, 1:500). Slides were scanned at ×20 with Nikon Te-2000 dark-field microscopy and analyzed with Imaris software (Bitplane AG). Imaris’ surface component algorithm was used to detect procion-labeled fiber boundaries. Nonspecific procion staining of the peripheral tendon and outer layer of cells (where handling could cause injury) was excluded by applying a size and location filter (>2× average fiber size and located adjacent to laminin-positive fibers at the edge of the muscle). Each fiber was identified with an ID and color coded before calculation.

Ex vivo analysis of mdx mouse lumbrical muscle contraction. Intracellular calcium quantification and isometric injury were described previously (31). Lumbrical muscles were transferred to a custom-built chamber and mounted horizontally to a force transducer (model 400A, Aurora Scientific) at 25°C. Sarcomere length was adjusted to 2.5 μm by microscope. Contraction was elicited with 0.2-millisecond stimuli and injury via 1-second stimuli at 125 Hz.

For fluorescence experiments, a 75W xenon lamp was used with wavelengths selected using a diffraction grating monochromator (model DeltaRAM, Photon Technology International). Muscles were loaded with mag-fura-2 AM (10 μM in Tyrode) for 30 minutes at 25°C, excited at 344 and 375 nm (bandwidth 10 nm), and passed through a 510 nm emission filter (bandwidth 40 nm). Fluorescence responses were recorded alternately during 32 twitch contractions at 20-second intervals; background fluorescence was subtracted, and the response was averaged. High-affinity fura-2 was used to detect membrane breaches between tetanic contractions. Muscles were incubated with fura-2 AM (15 μM in Tyrode) for 30 minutes before 12 injurious contractions, separated by 1 minute with (10/s) alternating excitation wavelengths of 340 and 375 nm (bandwidth 1.25 nm) with a 510 nm emission filter (bandwidth 40 nm) and preloading background subtraction. Still and video images were captured using a digital camera (Nikon D750).

In situ force measurement. Measurement of isometric force and eccentric injury response in situ was performed in mouse TA muscle based on published protocols (30). Mice were anesthetized with 2% isoflurane (0.7%–1.5% maintenance) on a 37°C platform. The distal tendon to the TA and EDL muscle was attached with 4-0 suture a servomotor (Aurora Scientific). The sciatic nerve was exposed at the knee for hook electrodes. For compound assessment, baseline isometric contraction was assessed at 25–175 Hz (9 mA, 300 ms) followed by 100 Hz stimuli every 5 minutes. After 15 minutes, compound was dosed PO, and recording continued for 4 hours followed by a second force frequency. For in situ eccentric injury, compound was administered PO, muscle was stimulated every 5 minutes at 100 Hz for 3.5 hours, and then 2 lengthening contractions were performed (10 min apart, 100 ms at 150 Hz, then lengthening 0.2 L 0 at 2 L 0 /s and hold for 100 ms). Isometric force before and 10 minutes after the injury contractions was recorded.

Phosphoprotein array analysis. mdx mouse EDL muscle was prepared for ex vivo analysis as described (n = 5). Muscles were incubated for 1 hour with DMSO or EDG-5506 (5 μM) and then flash frozen in liquid nitrogen. Tissue preparation and analysis were performed as recommended by the manufacturer (Cell Signaling Phospho Antibody Array, Full Moon Biosystems).

In vivo assessments in mice. Prior to in vivo assessments, mice were dosed PO after a 2-hour fast with 10 mL/Kg suspensions. Grip strength and rotarod assessments were performed masked, 4 hours after dosing using published protocols (66, 67). Grip strength was performed with a Columbus Instruments Rodent Force Meter. Forepaw strength represented the average of 5 trials with 30-second rest periods, normalized by BW. Rotarod endurance was performed with a Columbus Instruments RotaMax. Mice were placed on the device drum at 1 rpm, which accelerated 1 rpm every 3 seconds to 12 rpm and a maximal time of 500 seconds. This was repeated 3 times with a 3-minute rest and total time reported. Voluntary wheel running performance was assessed with a customized system. Timestamped RPMs were measured 24 hours per day by infrared sensors, and a custom software calculated distance. Whole-body EBD was visualized after intravenous administration (35). EBD in PBS at 10 mg/mL was sterile filtered, and 50 μL/10 g BW was injected via tail vein. After 24 hours, animals were sacrificed, skin was removed and fixed in 4% formalin for 24 hours, and photographed using a Leica/Lumix camera.

Plasma CK activity. Plasma from mice and dogs were analyzed for CK activity using standard protocols (Pointe Scientific, Thermo Fisher Scientific). Note that experiments performed in Supplemental Figure 2D and Supplemental Figure 4B were performed with separated batches of mdx and CK kits and exhibited higher background CK activity compared with previous experiments (Figure 2H and Figure 4B).

Histological and immunohistochemical analysis. For sterile muscle injury, mice were anesthetized with isoflurane and 50 μL cardiotoxin (12 × 10–6 M, 217503, Millipore) injected in the TA muscle. Muscles 8 days after injury were snap frozen in nitrogen-chilled isopentane. 8 μm cryosections were cut and stained with H&E. For each analysis, more than 10 slides (per condition/group) containing 6 muscle sections/sample were used, and myofibers in the injured area were counted and measured with a Mirax digital scanner and HALO software (68). For adult mouse studies, muscles were fixed in 10% formalin and embedded in paraffin for sectioning. Laminin staining (RB-082, Thermo Fisher Scientific) was used to outline fibers, and picrosirius red was used for collagen accumulation. Image analysis was performed using ImarisX64 software (Bitplane AG), and fiber sizing was calculated using minimal Feret’s diameter (69). For after weaning juvenile mouse studies, cryosections from soleus muscles were mounted in ProLong antifade mountant with DAPI (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Fiber type, size, and central nucleation were quantified with analysis via SMASH (70) and ImageJ (NIH). Antibodies used were mouse anti-MHC2A (1:50, SC-71, Developmental Studies Hybridoma Bank) and mouse anti-eMHC (1:10, BF-45, Developmental Studies Hybridoma Bank).

RNA-Seq analysis of gastrocnemius muscle. RNA-Seq was performed with isolated single nuclei using the 10X Genomics Chromium Single Cell 3’ Protocol, Accessories, and Kits (CG000183 Rev A). Data were then analyzed by Rosalind (https://rosalind.onramp.bio/), with a HyperScale architecture developed by OnRamp BioInformatics Inc. Data have been submitted to the Gene Expression Omnibus (GEO) database at the NIH (accession GSE227510).

Myosin isoform analysis. Biopsies of dog gastrocnemius muscle (GRMD, n = 5; age, 6–9 months; WT, n = 5; age 6–7 months), rabbit psoas, and bovine masseter were snap frozen on liquid nitrogen. Muscle was thawed in lysis buffer (30 mM Tris, pH 7.5, 1% SDS) and homogenized in a bead beater for 3 minutes at 58 cycles per second. Myosin-separating gels were prepared and run as described previously (71) using 1 μg protein lysate for gastrocnemius and 3.5 μg psoas/masseter (at 80 V for 8 hours and 85 V for 18 hours) at 4°C. Protein was quantified using Sypro Total Protein stain (rapid protocol) and visualized on a LiCor Odyssey M. Quantification of fast and slow MHC was performed using Empiria Studio 2.2 software (LiCor Inc.).

Habitual activity and circulating biomarker measurement in GRMD. Studies were performed in two phases. In the first phase, GRMD (n = 4, female, 7 months old) were dosed PO daily with vehicle for 2 weeks, followed by a suspension of EDG-5506 (3 mg/kg daily for 2 days, then 1 mg/kg daily for 2 weeks) and then with vehicle for 2 weeks. Blood was drawn at regular intervals (2–3 draws during the vehicle baseline, 5–8 draws during the dosing period, and 2 draws during the vehicle washout). In a separate dosing period, the same 4 dogs (10 months old) were administered vehicle for 14 days with regular blood draws (6–9 for each dog across the 14-day period). CK activity (Pointe Scientific, Thermo Fisher Scientific) was measured from plasma. In the second phase, the same 4 dogs (15 months old) were fitted with a collar-bound activity monitor (Fitbark 2, Fitbark Inc.) as described previously (42), and baseline activity was recorded for 27 days before daily oral gavage with vehicle for 22 days. Three dogs were then dosed in a similar pattern to phase 1 with EDG-5506 (2 mg/kg for 4 days and then 2 mg/kg every other day for 7 days). The fourth dog was dosed with vehicle over the same period. Dogs were then returned to vehicle for a further 12 days. Average daily activity (“Fitbark points”) and time performing various activities (play, rest, active) were recorded.

Somascan plasma proteomics analysis. Somascan (SomaLogic) protein array (1,305 protein analytes for human plasma) was used with dog plasma. Samples were processed according to SomaLogic’s standard protocols (Plasma_4.3_20180208_1.5k) as described previously (72). Raw Somascan data were hybridization-control normalized and median-signal normalized and sorted into populations of WT, GRMD baseline, EDG-5506 treatment, and postdosing washout. Two WT samples were taken from one age-matched healthy littermate. GRMD baseline and EDG-5506 treatment samples were taken from 2 of 4 dogs, with 2 GRMD baseline samples taken per dog the week prior to starting EDG-5506 and treatment samples from 3–4 samples per dog taken across the treatment period. Two postdosing washout samples were taken per dog in the week following treatment. Population RFU values were log-transformed to reduce heteroscedasticity and then averaged for every target. Relative concentrations for each target were calculated by subtracting the log-transformed data from that of the WT population. Target comparisons were made using a using a 2-tailed t test, correcting for the false discovery rate using the Benjamini-Hochberg method (73).

Statistics. Unless indicated, data are shown as the mean ± SEM, and statistical significance was calculated using 1-way ANOVA, 2-tailed Student’s t test, or the Kolmogorov-Smirnov test. Where appropriate, P values have been corrected for multiple comparisons. P values of less than 0.05 were considered significant.

Study approval. Mouse procedures at University of Colorado, Boulder, were performed in accordance with and with approval of the IACUC (protocol 2589). Sterile injury experiments were carried out in accordance with and with approval of the IACUC at Johns Hopkins University (license MO18C251). All dogs were used and cared for according to principles outlined in the Guide for the Care and Use of Laboratory Animals (National Academies Press, 2011). Procedures were approved by the Texas A&M IACUC (protocols 2018–0182 and 2018–0393).