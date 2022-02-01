Selective delivery of low-affinity IL-2 to PD-1+ T cells rejuvenates antitumor immunity with reduced toxicity

PD-1–laIL-2 selectively targets intratumoral CD8+ T cells. To test whether the therapeutic effect of anti–PD-1 depends on IL-2 signaling, we blocked the IL-2 pathway with anti–IL-2Rβ. The therapeutic effect of anti–PD-1 was totally abolished when anti–IL-2Rβ was given (Figure 1A and Supplemental Table 1), which suggests that IL-2 signaling is important for anti–PD-1 immunotherapy. Therefore, we hypothesized that targeting exogenous IL-2 to PD-1+ T cells may greatly expand PD-1 blockade-rescued dysfunctional TILs to enhance the therapeutic effect. We examined the expression of IL-2Rα and PD-1 on T cells in tumor-bearing mice. Consistent with previous studies, IL-2Rα was mainly expressed on Treg cells (Figure 1B and Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI153604DS1). IL-2Rβ and IL-2Rγ were universally expressed on all T cells (Supplemental Figure 1, B and C). Compared with that in the peripheral blood and spleen, there was a higher percentage of PD-1+CD8+ T cells in the tumor (Figure 1C). PD-1+CD8+ T cells expressed higher levels of PD-1 than Treg cells in the tumor (Figure 1, C and D). We proposed PD-1 as an appealing target to bring IL-2 to CD8+ TILs. To reduce the binding of IL-2 to Treg cells that express IL-2Rα and IL-2Rβ and potentially absorb more IL-2, we selected a low-affinity IL-2 (IL-2 R38L F42A, laIL-2) that has greatly reduced binding to both IL-2Rα and IL-2Rβ for Treg cells.

Figure 1 PD-1–laIL-2 selectively targets intratumoral CD8+ T cells. (A) BALB/c mice (n = 5/group) were inoculated with 2 × 106 A20 tumor cells and were treated with 50 μg anti–PD-1 and/or 200 μg anti–IL-2Rβ on day 14. Tumor growth was assessed twice a week. (B) IL-2Rα expression on CD8+, CD4+, and Treg cells in peripheral blood, spleen, and tumor samples (indicated as PB, SP, and tumor in the figures) from A20 tumor-bearing mice (n = 5/group). (C) Percentages of PD-1+ T cells in peripheral blood, spleen, and tumor samples from A20 tumor-bearing mice (n = 5/group). (D) Mean fluorescence intensity (MFI) of PD-1 on Treg and CD8+ T cells in the spleen and on Treg and PD-1+CD8+ T cells in the tumors from A20 tumor-bearing mice (n = 5/group). (E) Schematic diagram of the anti–PD-1 × laIL-2 heterodimer (PD-1–laIL-2). (F and G) PD-1–wtIL-2 and PD-1–laIL-2 bind to Treg (F), CD8+, and CD4+ (G) T cells in the spleen of A20 tumor-bearing mice (n = 5/group). (H) Erb–laIL-2 and PD-1–laIL-2 bind to PD-1+CD8+ T cells in tumors from A20 tumor-bearing mice (n = 5/group). (I) PD-1–laIL-2 binds to CD8+ T cells in the spleen and to PD-1+CD8+ T cells in tumors from A20 tumor-bearing mice (n = 5/group). (J) PD-1–laIL-2 binds to PD-1–CD8+ and PD-1+CD8+ T cells in tumors from A20 tumor-bearing mice (n = 5/group). Data represent mean ± SEM from 2 to 3 independent experiments. The P value was determined by 2-way ANOVA with Geisser-Greenhouse’s correction (A), 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons test (D and H), 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons test (G and I), or 2-tailed unpaired t test (J). The normality of the data was confirmed by the Shapiro-Wilk test. ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

Taking advantage of the high expression of PD-1 on CD8+ T cells among TILs, we engineered PD-1–laIL-2 to increase their avidity to intratumoral CD8+ T cells (Figure 1E and Supplemental Figure 1D). PD-1–laIL-2 had a much lower binding than anti–PD-1–linked wild-type IL-2 (PD-1–wtIL-2) to peripheral Treg cells (Figure 1F and Supplemental Figure 1E). Moreover, the binding of PD-1–laIL-2 to intratumoral Treg cells was much lower than that of PD-1–wtIL-2 (Supplemental Figure 1F). We also checked the binding of PD-1–laIL-2 to HEK cells that express human IL-2 receptors (HEK-Blue IL-2 cells), and the binding of PD-1–laIL-2 to HEK-Blue IL-2 cells was much lower than that of PD-1–wtIL-2 (Supplemental Figure 1, G and H). Compared with PD-1–wtIL-2, PD-1–laIL-2 also had reduced binding to peripheral CD8+ and CD4+ T cells, which was almost undetectable and should result in reduced toxicity (Figure 1G). To test whether PD-1 is critical for enhanced avidity to PD-1+ TILs, we compared PD-1–laIL-2 with control antibody-linked laIL-2 (Erb–laIL-2). Indeed, PD-1–laIL-2 bound much more readily to PD-1+CD8+ TILs than Erb–laIL-2 (Figure 1H). When comparing TILs and peripheral T cells, PD-1–laIL-2 mainly bound to intratumoral PD-1+CD8+ T cells but did not bind to peripheral CD8+ T cells (Figure 1I). Additionally, the binding of PD-1–laIL-2 to intratumoral PD-1+CD8+ T cells was much higher than binding to intratumoral PD-1–CD8+ T cells (Figure 1J). Taken together, these findings indicate that PD-1–laIL-2 can selectively target intratumoral CD8+ T cells instead of Treg cells.

PD-1 antibody–armed laIL-2 has enhanced tumor control. We then sought to study whether targeting laIL-2 to intratumoral CD8+ T cells has a beneficial outcome in terms of tumor control. Strikingly, a single low dose (20 μg) of PD-1–laIL-2 eradicated the established A20 tumors, whereas an equivalent dose of single or combination treatment of anti–PD-1 and Erb–laIL-2 had almost no effect at all (Figure 2A). Importantly, the antitumor effect of PD-1–laIL-2 was not restricted to the A20 tumor model, and PD-1–laIL-2 had much better control of the tumors than anti–PD-1 plus Erb–laIL-2 in the MC38 colon tumor model (Figure 2B) and even the poorly immunogenic Renca renal tumor model (Supplemental Figure 2A). To investigate whether laIL-2 is necessary, we treated tumor-bearing mice with similar molar amounts of PD-1–wtIL-2 and PD-1–laIL-2. PD-1–wtIL-2 had much less tumor control capacity than PD-1–laIL-2 (Figure 2C and Supplemental Figure 2, B and C). These data suggest that reducing the binding of IL-2 to peripheral T cells may allow better tumor targeting. To investigate whether targeting laIL-2 to the tumor site via PD-1 can exert better tumor control than other potential non-T cell targets, we linked laIL-2 to an anti–PD-L1 antibody (PD-L1–laIL-2). PD-L1–laIL-2 had a similar tumor control effect as Erb–laIL-2 or anti–PD-L1 (Figure 2D) and was far less effective than PD-1–laIL-2 (Figure 2E and Supplemental Figure 2C). Therefore, the data suggest that delivering IL-2 to T cells via anti–PD-1 is important. Since PD-1/PD-L1 therapy often fails to control more established tumors, we speculated that the enrichment of IL-2 in TILs can amplify antitumor immunity during anti–PD-1/PD-L1 treatment. To avoid the competition between anti–PD-1 and PD-1–laIL-2 for PD-1 on T cells, we chose anti–PD-L1 treatment. To test whether PD-1–laIL-2 can overcome anti–PD-L1 therapy resistance, we added PD-1–laIL-2 treatment to a PD-L1 therapy regimen and observed that PD-1–laIL-2 could synergize with anti–PD-L1 therapy in more advanced tumors (Figure 2F). Therefore, PD-1–laIL-2 overcomes resistance to PD-L1 blockade therapy. In a humanized mouse model, we observed much better tumor control in the hPD-1–laIL-2 group than in the combination treatment group (Figure 2G).

Figure 2 PD-1 antibody–armed laIL-2 has enhanced tumor control. (A) A20 tumor-bearing mice (n = 5/group) were treated with equal molar amounts of Erb–laIL-2 (20 μg), anti–PD-1 (10 μg), or PD-1–laIL-2 (20 μg) on day 17. Tumor growth was assessed twice a week. (B) MC38 tumor-bearing mice (n = 5/group) were treated with equal molar amounts of Erb–laIL-2 (20 μg) and anti–PD-1 (10 μg) or PD-1–laIL-2 (20 μg) on day 21. Tumor growth was assessed twice a week. (C) A20 tumor-bearing mice (n = 5/group) were treated with 20 μg PD-1–laIL-2 or PD-1–wtIL-2 on day 17. Tumor growth was assessed twice a week. (D) A20 tumor-bearing mice (n = 5/group) were treated with equal molar amounts of Erb–laIL-2 (20 μg), anti–PD-L1 (10 μg), or PD-L1–laIL-2 (20 μg) on day 14. Tumor growth was assessed twice a week. (E) A20 tumor-bearing mice (n = 5/group) were treated with 20 μg Erb–laIL-2, PD-L1–laIL-2, or PD-1–laIL-2 on day 14. Tumor growth was assessed twice a week. (F) A20 tumor-bearing mice (n = 5/group) were treated with 20 μg PD-1–laIL-2 and/or 100 μg anti–PD-L1 on day 20. Tumor growth was assessed twice a week. (G) A375 tumor-bearing humanized mice (n = 5/group) were treated with equal molar amounts of Erb–laIL-2 (20 μg) and anti–hPD-1 (10 μg) or hPD-1–laIL-2 (20 μg) on day 11. Tumor growth was assessed twice a week. Data represent mean ± SEM from 2 to 3 independent experiments. The P value was determined by 2-way ANOVA with Geisser-Greenhouse correction (A–G). **P < 0.01 and ****P < 0.0001.

Antitumor efficacy of PD-1–laIL-2 depends on intratumoral CD8+ T cells. As IL-2 can provoke the function of NK and T cells (39), we used Rag1–/–mice that lack T and B cells but have intact NK cells to dissect the contribution of NK and T cells. The therapeutic effect of PD-1–laIL-2 was totally abolished in Rag1–/– mice (Figure 3A), which suggests that NK cells are not sufficient for PD-1–laIL-2–induced tumor control and that T cells are required for the therapeutic function of PD-1–laIL-2. NK cell depletion had no impact on tumor control by PD-1–laIL-2 (Supplemental Figure 3A), which further shows that NK cells are not required for PD-1–laIL-2 therapy in the current model. To determine which subset of T cells is required, we depleted either CD4+ or CD8+ T cells before and during PD-1–laIL-2 treatment. CD4+ T cells were not necessary for PD-1–laIL-2 treatment (Supplemental Figure 3B). However, CD8+ T cell depletion completely abolished the therapeutic effect of PD-1–laIL-2 (Figure 3B). Therefore, CD8+ T cells, but not CD4+ T cells or NK cells, are required for the therapeutic effect of PD-1–laIL-2 in our model.

Figure 3 Antitumor efficacy of PD-1–laIL-2 depends on intratumoral CD8+ T cells. (A) A20 tumor-bearing Rag1-KO mice (n = 5/group) were treated with 20 μg PD-1–laIL-2 on day 15. Tumor growth was assessed twice a week. (B) A20 tumor-bearing mice (n = 5/group) were treated with 20 μg PD-1–laIL-2 on day 17. Anti-CD8 (200 μg/mouse) was administered twice a week starting on day 16. Tumor growth was assessed twice a week. (C) A20 tumor-bearing mice (n = 5/group) were treated with 20 μg PD-1–laIL-2 on day 17. FTY720 was administered every 2 days starting on day 16 through the end of the experiment. Tumor growth was assessed twice a week. (D) A20 tumor-bearing mice (n = 5/group) were treated with 20 μg PD-1–laIL-2 on day 17. FTY720 was administered every 2 days starting on day 16 through the end of the experiment. Anti-CD8 (200 μg/mouse) was administered twice a week starting on day 16. Tumor growth was assessed twice a week. (E) Renca tumor-bearing mice (n = 5/group) were treated with 100 μg PD-1–laIL-2 or PD-1–wtIL-2 intraperitoneally. Mouse body weight was monitored twice a week. (F) Renca tumor-bearing mice (n = 5/group) were treated with equal molar amounts of Erb–laIL-2 (100 μg), anti–PD-1 (50 μg), PD-1–laIL-2 (100 μg), or PD-1–wtIL-2 (100 μg) by intraperitoneal injection. IFN-γ in the serum was measured by cytometric bead array (CBA) one day after the treatment. Data represent mean ± SEM from 2 independent experiments. The P value was determined by 2-way ANOVA with Geisser-Greenhouse correction (A–E) or 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons test (F). ****P < 0.0001.

Whether T cells inside the tumor or draining lymph nodes (dLNs) play a more dominant role in anti–PD-1 therapy remains controversial (40, 41). To investigate whether the T cells in the tumor or dLNs are essential for PD-1–laIL-2 treatment in advanced tumors, we used FTY720 to block sphingosine 1–phosphate receptor 1, thereby prohibiting T cells from exiting the lymphoid organs (42). Intriguingly, FTY720 treatment had no impact on the therapeutic effect of PD-1–laIL-2 (Figure 3C), which suggests that T cells from dLNs are not necessary for PD-1–laIL-2 treatment–induced tumor control. Further depletion of CD8+ T cells during FTY720 treatment confirmed that CD8+ T cells inside the tumor were necessary for PD-1–laIL-2–induced tumor control (Figure 3D). Therefore, for established tumors, TILs might be essential for tumor control after the systemic delivery of fusion proteins.

In the clinic, high-dose IL-2 treatment causes severe side effects (30, 43). To test whether PD-1–laIL-2 treatment also induces side effects, we monitored the body weights of mice during and after the treatment. The body weights of mice were reduced only in the PD-1–wtIL-2–treated group but not in the PD-1–laIL-2–treated group (Figure 3E), which suggests that PD-1–laIL-2 has much lower toxicity than PD-1–wtIL-2. Additionally, there was a much lower level of IFN-γ in the serum of PD-1–laIL-2–treated mice than in that of PD-1–wtIL-2–treated mice (Figure 3F). Together, these data suggest that PD-1–laIL-2 is much safer and more effective than PD-1–wtIL-2.

PD-1–laIL-2 increases the abundance of tumor-specific CD8+ T cells. As T cells are important for PD-1–laIL-2 treatment and PD-1–laIL-2 does not bind to peripheral T cells, we proposed that PD-1–laIL-2 can preferentially expand TILs but not T cells in lymphoid tissues. Indeed, the abundance of T cells in the tumor increased after PD-1–laIL-2 treatment but showed no changes in the combination-treated group (Figure 4A). Interestingly, the T cells in the spleen and dLNs did not increase after PD-1–laIL-2 treatment (Figure 4B and Supplemental Figure 4A). Similarly, PD-1–laIL-2 induced an increase in CD8+ TILs but not CD8+ T cells in the dLNs or spleen (Figure 4C and Supplemental Figure 4, B and C). This result is consistent with our previous finding that PD-1–laIL-2 could not bind to peripheral T cells (Figure 1I). Treg cells suppress the proliferation and expansion of CD8+ T cells, so PD-1–laIL-2 may indirectly induce an increase in CD8+ T cells through Treg cell depletion. However, the percentage of Treg cells did not change in the tumor (Figure 4D) but increased in the dLNs and spleen (Supplemental Figure 4, D and E). This might suggest that PD-1–laIL-2 does not induce Treg cell depletion. Since the depletion of Tregs by antibodies depends on the γ subunit of the immunoglobulin Fc receptor (FcRγ), we utilized FcRγ knockout (KO) mice to study whether this fusion protein depends on FcRγ for its activity. PD-1–laIL-2 could efficiently control the tumors in FcRγ-KO mice (Figure 4E), which further proves that the therapeutic function of PD-1–laIL-2 does not depend on Treg depletion. There was a 4-fold increase in the CD8+ T cell to Treg cell ratio in the tumor after PD-1–laIL-2 treatment (Figure 4F), suggesting that PD-1–laIL-2 promotes an immune-active environment in the tumor. Moreover, the ratio of CD8+ T cells to Treg cells decreased in the dLNs and spleen (Supplemental Figure 4, F and G), which is consistent with the lack of toxicity observed in PD-1–laIL-2–treated mice. To investigate how the CD8+ T cell number increases, we examined Ki67 expression in CD8+ T cells. After PD-1–laIL-2 treatment, CD8+ T cells expressed much higher Ki67 levels (Figure 4G), which suggests that PD-1–laIL-2 promotes the proliferation of CD8+ T cells in the tumor.

Figure 4 PD-1–laIL-2 increases the abundance of tumor-specific CD8+ T cells. (A–D) A20 tumor-bearing mice (n = 5/group) were treated with equal molar amounts of Erb–laIL-2 (20 μg), anti–PD-1 (10 μg) or PD-1–laIL-2 (20 μg) on day 17. Six days later, T cells from the tumor and spleen were analyzed. CD3+ T cell frequency in the tumor or spleen from different groups is shown separately in A and B. CD8+ T cell or Treg cell frequencies in tumors from different groups are shown separately in C and D. (E) A20 tumor-bearing FcRγ KO mice (n = 5/group) were treated with equal molar amounts of Erb–laIL-2 (20 μg), anti–PD-1 (10 μg), or PD-1–laIL-2 (20 μg) on day 15. Tumor growth was assessed twice a week. (F and G) The mice were treated as in A–D. Six days later, T cells from the tumor and spleen were analyzed. The ratio of CD8+ T cells to Treg cells is shown in F. Ki67 expression in CD8+ T cells is shown in G. (H) The mice were treated as in A–F. Six days later, draining lymph node (dLN) cells were collected, and the IFN-γ ELISPOT assay was performed with medium or irradiated A20 cell restimulation. (I and J) Approximately 60 days after tumor rejection in PD-1–laIL-2–treated mice (n = 10/group), 5 times the original number of A20 cells (1 × 107) were injected on the opposite flank for tumor rechallenge. Anti-CD8 (200 μg/mouse) or anti-CD4 (200 μg/mouse) was administered twice a week starting 1 day before tumor inoculation. Naive WT BALB/c mice (n = 5/group) were used as controls. Tumor growth was monitored twice a week. Data represent mean ± SEM from 2 independent experiments. The P value was determined by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons test (A–D and F), 2-way ANOVA with Geisser-Greenhouse correction (E), or 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons test (G and H). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ****P < 0.0001.

To determine whether this fusion protein directly activates and expands tumor-specific T cells, we isolated immune cells from the dLNs and restimulated them with irradiated A20 tumor cells. The IFN-γ ELISPOT assay showed many more immunospots after PD-1–laIL-2 treatment (Figure 4H), which indicates that PD-1–laIL-2 directly increases the tumor-specific T cell response. To test whether PD-1–laIL-2 treatment induces a protective antitumor memory response, we injected 5 times the original number of tumor cells into the opposite site of the treated back of the PD-1–laIL-2–treated mice at approximately 2 months after eliminating the tumors from those mice. All cured mice spontaneously rejected the rechallenged tumors (Figure 4I). However, if the CD8+ T cells were depleted before rechallenging, all the mice developed tumors (Figure 4J), indicating the important role of CD8+ T cells in protection. CD4+ T cells were dispensable for protection (Figure 4J). These data suggest that PD-1–laIL-2 increases the abundance of tumor-specific T cells and induces a potent memory response.

PD-1–laIL-2 causes the proliferation of PD-1+TIM3+CD8+ effector T cells. To investigate the functional changes in TILs at the single-cell level after PD-1–laIL-2 treatments, we isolated T cells from the tumor for single-cell RNA sequencing. The T cells could be divided into 16 clusters with unsupervised clustering (Supplemental Figure 5A). According to CD8b1 expression, there were 4 CD8+ T cell clusters (clusters 2, 4, 5, and 7; Figure 5A), and PD-1–laIL-2 specifically increased the abundance of cluster 5 of CD8+ T cells (Figure 5B and Supplemental Figure 5B). Next, we examined the proteins expressed in cluster 5. As expected, cluster 5 had high expression of Gzma (Figure 5C) and IFN-γ (Figure 5D). To our surprise, similar to cluster 2, cluster 5 also expressed high levels of PD-1 (Figure 5E) and TIM3 (Figure 5F). However, cluster 5 also expressed a high level of Ki67 (Figure 5G), making it different from cluster 2. Since PD-1+TIM3+ T cells are often considered to be dysfunctional and terminally differentiated TILs, our data raise the possibility that PD-1–laIL-2 can promote the proliferation of PD-1+TIM3+CD8+ T cells with effector function.

Figure 5 PD-1–laIL-2 causes the proliferation of PD-1+TIM3+CD8+ effector T cells. A20 tumor-bearing mice (n = 5/group) were treated with equal molar amounts of Erb–laIL-2 (20 μg) and anti–PD-1 (10 μg) (PD-1_Erb.laIL-2) or PD-1–laIL-2 (20 μg) on day 17. Three days later, CD3+ T cells from the tumor were sorted for single-cell RNA sequencing. (A) Cd8b1 expression in each cluster. (B) Percentages of each cluster in CD8+ T cell clusters. (C–G) Gzma (C), IFN-γ (D), PD-1 (E), TIM3 (F), and Ki67 (G) expression in each cluster. Cluster 5 was labeled.

PD-1–laIL-2 promotes TIL differentiation into proliferating PD-1+TIM3+CD8+ effector T cells. To test whether PD-1–laIL-2 can promote TIL differentiation into proliferating PD-1+TIM3+CD8+ T cells with effector function, we further analyzed the relationship of CD8+ T cell clusters with Monocle. Indeed, T cells in cluster 5 and cluster 2 were all terminally differentiated TILs with distinct phenotypes (Figure 6A and Supplemental Figure 5C), which suggests that PD-1–laIL-2 can promote CD8+ T cells to differentiate into proliferating effector TILs. Pathway analysis showed the enrichment of IL-2/STAT5 signaling pathway–related genes (Figure 6B), T cell receptor signaling pathway–related genes (Figure 6C), and IFN-γ response-related genes (Figure 6D) in cluster 5, which indicates that T cells in cluster 5 are enriched tumor-specific T cells and respond more readily to IL-2 stimulation. Taken together, these findings indicate that PD-1–laIL-2 increases the abundance of proliferating PD-1+TIM3+CD8+ effector T cells.

Figure 6 PD-1–laIL-2 promotes TIL differentiation into proliferating PD-1+TIM3+CD8+ effector T cells. A20 tumor-bearing mice (n = 5/group) were treated with equal molar amounts of Erb–laIL-2 (20 μg) and anti–PD-1 (10 μg) (PD-1_Erb.laIL-2) or PD-1–laIL-2 (20 μg) on day 17. Three days later, CD3+ T cells from the tumor were sorted for single-cell RNA sequencing. (A) Single-cell trajectories of CD8+ T cell clusters. (B–D) Gene set enrichment analysis of IL-2–STAT5 signaling (B), T cell receptor signaling (C), and IFN-γ (D) response-related genes in cluster 5 compared with other CD8+ T cell clusters.

PD-1–laIL-2 specifically reactivates PD-1+TIM3+ tumor-specific CD8+ T cells. To confirm whether PD-1–laIL-2 can increase the effector function of some subsets of TILs, we sorted CD4+, PD-1–CD8+, PD-1+TIM3–CD8+, and PD-1+TIM3+CD8+ T cells from the tumor and treated them with PD-1–laIL-2 in the presence of irradiated A20 tumor cells (Figure 7A). It is widely believed that PD-1– TILs might be newly arrived cells, PD-1+TIM3– TILs are newly activated effector cells and PD-1+TIM3+ TILs are exhausted cells (44, 45). To our surprise, PD-1–laIL-2 could not induce IFN-γ expression in CD4+, PD-1–CD8+ or PD-1+TIM3–CD8+ T cells (Figure 7, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 6A). However, IFN-γ–producing cells stimulated by tumors were primarily enriched inside the population of PD-1+TIM3+CD8+ T cells after PD-1–laIL-2 treatment (Figure 7D). These data suggest that PD-1–laIL-2 could increase the function of PD-1+TIM3+CD8+ T cells. Furthermore, these results also indicate that PD-1+TIM3+ cells are the tumor-specific T cells in the tumor. To directly check the expression of PD-1 and TIM3 on tumor-specific T cells, we used tetramers to track tumor-specific T cells in the MC38 tumor model. The results showed that most of the tetramer-positive CD8+ T cells were PD-1 and TIM3 double positive (Figure 7E and Supplemental Figure 6B). Therefore, most tumor-specific T cells responding to IL-2 are PD-1+TIM3+ cells.

Figure 7 PD-1–laIL-2 specifically reactivates PD-1+TIM3+ tumor-specific CD8+ T cells. (A–D) CD4+, PD-1–CD8+, PD-1+TIM3–CD8+, and PD-1+TIM3+CD8+ T cells from A20 tumor-bearing mice were sorted out and cocultured with irradiated A20 cells in the presence of Erb–laIL-2 or PD-1–laIL-2 for the IFN-γ ELISPOT assay. Experimental scheme (A) and spots from PD-1–CD8+ (B), PD-1+TIM3–CD8+ (C) and PD-1+TIM3+CD8+ (D) T cells are shown. (E) PD-1 and TIM3 expressions on tetramer+CD8+ T cells in tumors from MC38 tumor-bearing mice (n = 5). (F–I) Splenocytes were stimulated with anti-CD3 and anti-CD28 antibodies. Five days later, PD-1+TIM3+CD8+ T cells were sorted out and labeled with CFSE. Then, the cells were cultured in 96-well plates in the presence of anti-CD3, Erb–laIL-2 plus anti–PD-1 (combo), or PD-1–laIL-2 for 2 days. The T cell clusters and CFSE expression were assayed with an Incucyte instrument. Total areas of the cluster are shown in F. Mean CFSE intensity is shown in G. (H) Percentage of CFSE low cells. (I) MFI of CFSE low cells. (J) A20 tumor-bearing mice (n = 5/group) were treated with equal molar amounts of Erb–laIL-2 (20 μg), anti–PD-1 (10 μg), or PD-1–laIL-2 (20 μg) on day 19. Six days later, T cells from the tumor were analyzed. Data represent mean ± SEM. The P value was determined by 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons test (D) or 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons test (E–J). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001.

To investigate whether PD-1–laIL-2 can directly promote the proliferation of PD-1+TIM3+CD8+ T cells, we labeled PD-1+TIM3+CD8+ T cells isolated from anti-CD3– and anti-CD28–treated splenocytes with carboxyfluorescein succinimidyl ester (CFSE) and treated them with PD-1–laIL-2 or the combination of anti–PD-1 and Erb–laIL-2. Two days later, we examined the morphological phenotypes and CFSE density of these T cells with an Incucyte system. PD-1–laIL-2 greatly increased the size of the T cell clusters (Figure 7F and Supplemental Figure 6C), which suggests that PD-1–laIL-2 increases the total number of T cells. PD-1–laIL-2 also reduced the mean green intensity (Figure 7G and Supplemental Figure 6C), indicating the dilution of CFSE after cell division. We also confirmed the reduction in CFSE brightness by flow cytometry (Figure 7, H and I, and Supplemental Figure 6D). To examine whether PD-1–laIL-2 can effectively recover the functionality of dysfunctional T cells, we examined the cytotoxic function of PD-1+TIM3+ CD8+ T cells from the tumor-bearing mice after PD-1–laIL-2 treatment. Indeed, PD-1–laIL-2 increased the frequency of CD107a+IFN-γ+ cells among PD-1+TIM3+CD8+ T cells in the TME (Figure 7J). Therefore, PD-1–laIL-2 can reactivate PD-1+TIM3+ tumor-specific CD8+ T cells in the tumor.