High-affinity autoreactive plasma cells disseminate through multiple organs in patients with immune thrombocytopenic purpura

Single-cell bioassay allows phenotypic characterization of autoreactive ASCs. In order to directly characterize the secretion rate, specificity, and affinity for αIIbβ3 of IgG secreted by autoreactive plasma cells and plasmablasts, collectively termed ASCs hereafter, without the need to sort, clone, or re-express antibodies, we adapted a single-cell bioassay in microfluidic droplets (termed “DropMap”) that we have described previously (22, 23). In this assay, mononuclear cells from the spleen, bone marrow, or blood of patients and fluorescent bioassay reagents are coencapsulated in droplets, immobilized within an observation chamber, and imaged over 1 hour by time-lapse fluorescence imaging. Magnetic beads in each droplet form a line (beadline) under a magnetic field to serve as a physical surface for a double-fluorescent sandwich ELISA, revealing IgG secretion from the cell and specificity of that IgG for αIIbβ3 (Figure 1A). The time-resolved fluorescence signals allow for estimation of IgG secretion rates and affinity for αIIbβ3 of the secreted IgG by using calibration curves generated with monoclonal anti-αIIbβ3 IgG of known affinity (K D ). The anti-αIIbβ3 reference curve, generated using 9 anti-αIIbβ3 IgG mAbs of various affinities, allows for measurements over 2 logs of affinities, i.e., 2.5 × 10–10 ≤ K D ≤ 5 × 10–8 M (Figure 1B). Therefore herein, IgG interacting with αIIbβ3 at a calculated K D below 5 × 10–8 M was considered binding, i.e., anti-αIIbβ3 IgG antibodies, and the cells secreting such IgG were termed “αIIbβ3-reactive ASCs.”

Figure 1 Single-cell analyses reveal αIIbβ3 affinity and secretion rate from IgG-SCs. (A) Schematic of the DropMap pipeline. Single mononuclear cells are encapsulated in droplets, together with magnetic beads coated with anti–κ light chain nanobody (VHH) and fluorescently labeled anti-IgG F(ab′) 2 –Alexa Fluor 647 (red) and αIIbβ3–Alexa Fluor 488 (green). Droplets are immobilized in the chip, exposed to a magnetic field to induce beads to form a beadline, and imaged over time. (B) αIIbβ3 affinity reference curve generated using anti-αIIbβ3 mAbs with known K D and values obtained from DropMap experiments using these mAbs. (C–E) DropMap analysis of spleen (SP), bone marrow (BM), and blood (BL) samples from patient F at the time of splenectomy. (C) IgG secretion rate. (D) Affinity for αIIbβ3 (K D ) classified into high (red), medium (orange), and low (yellow) affinity, with dotted lines separating these categories. (E) Distribution of IgG-SCs into low (yellow), medium (orange), and high (red) affinity binders to αIIbβ3 or nonbinders (white), with total IgG-SC numbers indicated. (C and D) Single-cell values and medians are plotted. *P < 0.05 using Welch’s t test and multiple-testing P-value adjustment. NS, not significant. See Supplemental Table 2 for further details.

As an example, samples from the spleen, bone marrow, and blood were obtained at the time of splenectomy from 1 patient (patient “F”; 73-year-old male) who was splenectomized 8 months after the last rituximab infusion due to treatment failure (Figure 1, C–E). All data from these samples were acquired in duplicate on the same day with high reproducibility in total and autoreactive IgG-SC detection per replicate (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI153580DS1). For each organ we analyzed 5,000–9,000 single cells in total, and found IgG-SCs represented 0.55%, 0.41%, and 1.26% of the mononuclear cell pool in the spleen, bone marrow, and blood, respectively. IgG-SCs from the 3 organs displayed a similar range (5–500 molecules per second [IgG/s]) and median values (approximately 50 IgG/s) of IgG secretion (Figure 1C). Within the IgG-SC pool of all 3 organs, a fraction secreted anti-αIIbβ3 IgG antibodies with K D values in the 5 × 10–8 M to 1 × 10–10 M range that we categorized into low-affinity (50 nM ≤ K D ≤ 10 nM), medium-affinity (10 nM < K D ≤ 1 nM), and high-affinity (K D < 1 nM) αIIbβ3-reactive IgG-SCs to facilitate subsequent analyses (Figure 1D). In this patient, the spleen contained IgG-SCs with significantly higher affinities for αIIbβ3 as compared with the blood, and the proportion of αIIbβ3-reactive cells among IgG-secreting cells was 25% in the spleen, 20% in the bone marrow, and 12% in the blood, with high-affinity antibodies detected only in the spleen (Figure 1E).

High interindividual variability of autoreactive ASC presence and affinity in spleen, bone marrow, and blood of patients with ITP. Our cohort included 25 patients diagnosed with chronic or acute ITP, with a median age of 51 years (ranging 21–79 years), to investigate the anatomical distribution, affinity, and secretion rate of anti-αIIbβ3 IgG-SCs. Clinical characteristics are presented in Table 1. Eight patients (8 of 18) achieved complete response after splenectomy, with a follow-up of 14 to 24 months, while 10 patients (10 of 18) had no significant increase in platelet counts after splenectomy. A bone marrow aspirate was also performed in 7 of 18 patients in addition to the programmed splenectomy. We also analyzed bone marrow and blood from 9 patients with ITP that were not splenectomized (Table 1), and 21 healthy donors (no immune disease) as controls for spleen, bone marrow, or blood samples. For every sample, we analyzed an average of 50,000 to 100,000 droplets in total, representing an average of 10,000 to 27,000 single mononuclear cells containing 0.01%–5% IgG-SCs (Supplemental Figure 2). Compared with the detection of anti-αIIbβ3 IgG-SCs by ELISpot, DropMap was far more sensitive (Supplemental Figure 3A).

Table 1 Characteristics of patients with ITP

We first analyzed the global IgG-SC response per organ for all patients and healthy donors and found that among mononuclear cells, 0.01% to 5% had detectable levels of IgG secretion, with a wide range of IgG secretion rates (1–713 IgG/s) (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 2C). In healthy donors, IgG secretion rates were not significantly different between the spleen, blood, and bone marrow. However, in patients with ITP the IgG secretion rates in the bone marrow were significantly higher than in spleen and blood. Unexpectedly, splenic IgG-SCs showed significantly (2.5-fold) lower secretion rates in patients with ITP compared with healthy donors, with median values of 46 IgG/s and 116 IgG/s, respectively. Similar findings were observed for IgG-SCs from peripheral blood, with a 2-fold lower secretion rate in patients with ITP (median 37 IgG/s) compared with healthy donors (74 IgG/s). However, IgG-SCs in the bone marrow had similar secretion rates between patients with ITP and healthy donors (median 60 and 59 IgG/s, respectively) (Figure 2A). In all 3 compartments, the top approximately 20% highest IgG producers were responsible for approximately 50% of the total amount of secreted IgG (Supplemental Figure 3, B and C).

Figure 2 Autoreactive ASCs with high and low affinity are present in the spleen, blood, and bone marrow (BM) of patients with ITP. (A) IgG secretion rate and (B) affinity for αIIbβ3 of single ASCs from pooled data of patients with ITP and healthy donors (HD) for spleen (ITP, n = 14; HD, n = 6), BM (ITP, n = 17; HD, n = 4), and blood (ITP, n = 14; HD, n = 10). Single-cell values and medians are plotted. Total numbers of IgG-SCs analyzed per compartment are indicated in A. In B, affinities are classified into high (red), medium (orange), and low (yellow) affinity, with dotted lines separating these categories. (C) Frequency of αIIbβ3-reactive IgG-SCs among mononuclear cells (MCs) classified into high, medium, and low affinity from patients (ITP) and HD according to B. (D–F) Frequency of αIIbβ3-reactive IgG-SCs among MCs classified into high, medium, and low affinity represented for individual patients (ITP) and HD for (D) spleen, (E) BM, and (F) blood. (D–F) The dotted line marks the highest frequency found in an HD. **P < 0.01; ****P < 0.0001 using post hoc contrast analysis after linear (A and B) or logistic (C) modeling and multiple-testing P-value adjustment. NS, not significant. See Supplemental Table 2 for further details.

Similar to the first patient we analyzed as a proof of concept (Figure 1, C–E), we identified IgG-SCs with affinity in the 5 × 10–8 M to 5 × 10–11 M range for αIIbβ3 in pooled data from all 3 anatomical sites of patients with ITP, but also in significantly fewer numbers in pooled data from healthy donors in the 5 × 10–8 M to 5 × 10–9 M range (Figure 2B). Only patients with ITP had IgG-SCs with very high estimated affinity (K D below 10–10 M), mathematically extrapolated from values outside the boundaries of the reference curve presented in Figure 1B. A weak (low R value) but significant positive correlation was found between K D and secretion rate using the pooled data, suggesting that high-affinity autoreactive ASCs tend to secrete less than low-affinity autoreactive ASCs (Supplemental Figure 3, D–F). No correlation, however, was found between time elapsed since the end of rituximab treatment and either secretion rate or affinity in any compartment analyzed (Supplemental Figure 4). Only a fraction (8%–13%) of IgG-SCs showed cross-binding to αIIbβ3 and antigens used for polyreactivity testing (keyhole limpet hemocyanin [KLH] and insulin; ref. 24) with poor affinity (10–50 nM), as expected from IgG-secreting plasma cells (25), and increased affinity for αIIbβ3 did not increase affinity for these other antigens (Supplemental Figure 5). These results demonstrate that approximately 90% of the IgG-SCs with reactivity for αIIbβ3 analyzed herein are not polyreactive. The overall median affinity of anti-αIIbβ3 IgG-SCs from pooled patients with ITP was identical (~8 nM) between the 3 anatomical compartments (Figure 2B). The same result was found for anti-αIIbβ3 IgG-SCs of pooled healthy donors, with a significantly lower median affinity (~23 nM) (Figure 2B). The proportion of autoreactive IgG-SCs among mononuclear cells was 10-fold, 5-fold, and 3-fold higher in patients with ITP than healthy donors in the spleen, bone marrow, and blood, respectively (Figure 2C). Healthy donors harbored 65% to 75% low-affinity and relatively few high-affinity IgG-SCs, whereas patients with ITP harbored 37% to 46% medium affinity and 11% to 16% high-affinity IgG-SCs in the 3 anatomical compartments analyzed. Compared with healthy donors, patients with ITP secrete IgG at a lower rate but with a higher proportion of medium- and high-affinity anti-αIIbβ3 specificities in spleen, bone marrow, and blood. These results suggest a role for high-affinity autoantibodies secreted from different anatomical locations in the pathogenesis of ITP.

With the majority of the patients in our cohort being refractory to various therapies, including B cell depletion and splenectomy, we wondered whether patients achieving complete response to rituximab therapy would demonstrate a reduction/disappearance of the high-affinity anti-αIIbβ3 IgG-SC population after treatment. We retrospectively analyzed frozen PBMC samples of 4 responder ITP patients collected 1 week before the first and 3 months after the last rituximab infusion. Seventy-five percent (3 of 4) patients displayed 3 times or greater less total IgG-SCs after rituximab treatment, with nevertheless a nonsignificant trend for the group (Supplemental Figure 6A). IgG secretion rates were, however, significantly higher after treatment (Supplemental Figure 6B), reminiscent of the higher secretion rate of blood IgG-SCs in healthy donors compared with patients with ITP (Figure 2A). All 4 responder patients had very low initial frequencies of αIIbβ3-specific IgG-SCs in circulation (mean 0.016% among PBMCs), with approximately 10-fold reduction in 2 patients and no major variation in the 2 other patients (Supplemental Figure 6C). Nevertheless, high-affinity autoreactive IgG-SCs disappeared after treatment in these patients in remission (Supplemental Figure 6D), supporting our hypothesis on the role for high-affinity ASCs in the pathogenesis of ITP. We then grouped the patients from our main cohort by rituximab responsiveness and compared them in terms of αIIbβ3 reactivity. Even though the number of responding patients in our cohort was very limited, we observed a tendency toward lower affinity for αIIbβ3 in rituximab-responding patients as compared with rituximab-failure patients (Supplemental Figure 6E), whereas no difference was observed in the frequency of autoreactive ASCs (Supplemental Figure 6F).

We found varying proportions of autoreactive IgG-SCs among mononuclear cells between patients with ITP, and within anatomical compartments of a given patient (Figure 2, D–F). This finding may rely on the heterogeneity of therapeutic regimens and intrinsic cell heterogeneity of each anatomical compartment. Nevertheless, 71% (10 of 14) of spleen samples, but only 41% (7 of 17) of bone marrow and 36% (5 of 14) of blood samples harbored more autoreactive IgG-SCs in patients with ITP compared with the highest value found in healthy control samples. Fifty percent (7 of 14) of the patients with ITP harbored high-affinity anti-αIIbβ3 IgG-SCs in the spleen, compared with 29% (5 of 17) and 36% (5 of 14) in the bone marrow and blood, respectively. No such cell could be detected in spleens from healthy donors, and only once in blood and twice in bone marrow at very low numbers. Thus, most patients with ITP displayed a robust anti-αIIbβ3 response in the spleen that underlies the central role of this organ in ITP.

Comparable autoantibody responses in paired organs. In order to compare the autoantibody response in different immune sites from the same patient with ITP, we obtained paired samples, either taken at the time of splenectomy (spleen + bone marrow and/or blood) or at the time of bone marrow collection (bone marrow + blood). On average, 20% to 25% of IgG-SCs were αIIbβ3 specific in the 3 compartments, with some patients presenting with a robust autoreactive response of up to 75% of autoreactive IgG-SCs among all IgG-SCs (Figure 3A). Distribution of affinities for IIbβ3 was similar within compartments of individual patients, as exemplified in Figure 3B (refer to Supplemental Figure 7 for all paired samples). For example, patient K displayed a robust anti-αIIbβ3 response, with greater than 50% autoreactive IgG-SCs distributed among high-, medium-, and low-affinity IgG-SCs in both spleen and blood; patient T displayed large numbers of IgG-SCs, with approximately 25% autoreactive IgG-SCs largely predominated by low- and medium-affinity IgG-SCs in all 3 compartments; and patient N displayed low numbers of IgG-SCs, with approximately 5% autoreactive IgG-SCs (Figure 3B). Generally, in the cohort of paired samples, patients harboring a large proportion of αIIbβ3-reactive IgG-SCs among all IgG-SCs in one compartment also did so in the other one or two compartments (Figure 3C). For the 7 patients for whom splenectomy failed to induce clinical remission and a bone marrow sample was available (patients M, T, F, B, S, N, and R), anti-αIIbβ3 IgG-SCs were present in the bone marrow the day of splenectomy, except for patient S. This suggests that the autoreactive bone marrow ASC population is responsible for the sustained disease observed after splenectomy in these patients.

Figure 3 Paired organs demonstrate a comparable autoantibody response. (A) Frequency of αIIbβ3-reactive IgG-SCs among total IgG-SCs in the spleen (SP), bone marrow (BM), and blood (BL) from individual patients with ITP. Each dot represents an individual. Values are pooled data from 2 replicates. NS, not significant using Welch’s t test and multiple-testing P-value adjustment. See Supplemental Table 2 for further details. (B) Distribution of IgG-SCs into low (yellow), medium (orange), and high (red) affinity binders to αIIbβ3 or nonbinders (white), with total IgG-SC numbers indicated, for paired samples of patients K, T, and N. (C) Heatmap of the frequency of αIIbβ3-reactive cells among IgG-SCs per patient, ordered from most frequent to less frequent in spleen for patients with a spleen sample, and ordered from most frequent to less frequent in blood for patients without a spleen sample. White boxes indicate undetectable reactivity for αIIbβ3, and “X” indicate absence of samples. Result of splenectomy is indicated: complete remission (CR) or failure (F). (D–F) Pearson’s correlation analysis of data from C; scatterplots compare the frequency of αIIbβ3-reactive cells among paired organs. R and adjusted P values are indicated. Red line indicates the reduced major axis.

Proportions of αIIbβ3-reactive IgG-SCs correlated well between spleen and blood (R > 0.9; P = 0.02) and spleen and bone marrow (R > 0.9; P = 0.03), but did not correlate between bone marrow and blood (R = 0.25; P = 0.58) (Figure 3, D–F). Despite the heterogeneity of clinical situations and treatment history among patients in this cohort, the spleen appears to determine the extent of the autoreactive response, likely by providing the other compartments with autoreactive IgG-SCs. Our results suggest that the autoreactive-IgG response in patients with ITP disseminates through multiple organs, resulting in IgG-SC populations with similar ranges of anti-αIIbβ3 affinity and proportion among IgG-SCs.

Kinetic follow-up of anti-CD38 therapy with daratumumab in patients with ITP. The autoreactive IgG-SCs in patients with chronic ITP that are refractory to conventional therapies (rituximab and/or splenectomy) can be theoretically eliminated using the anti-CD38 mAb daratumumab that was developed to target malignant plasma cells (26). We therefore analyzed 3 patients who received off-label (compassionate use) daratumumab for severe chronic refractory ITP. After 3 infusions, daratumumab led to an 89% reduction in circulating CD27+P63+ plasmablasts and plasma cells (27), identified by flow cytometry (Figure 4A and Supplemental Figure 8).

Figure 4 Anti-CD38 therapy depletes pathogenic ASCs in patients with ITP. (A) Flow cytometric identification of circulating CD27+P63+ plasmablasts/plasma cells from patients D1 and D2 before (top panel) and 4 weeks after (bottom panel) the start of daratumumab (DARA) treatment. (B–G) Kinetic follow-up of patient D1 (B–D) and patient D2 (E–G) blood samples for (B and E) frequency of IgG-SCs among PBMCs and platelet levels. (C and F) Frequency of αIIbβ3-reactive IgG-SCs among PBMCs classified into high (red), medium (orange), and low (yellow) affinity. (D and G) Affinity for αIIbβ3 of single IgG-SCs. Displayed on the background is time spent in clinical remission (white) or relapse (gray). Daratumumab infusions are indicated by pink arrows. Single-cell affinity values and medians are plotted in D and G.

Patient D1 (34-year-old male) had been splenectomized 9 years prior to daratumumab therapy, but continued to experience skin and/or mucosal bleedings because of low platelet counts (<30 × 109/L) despite receiving several immunosuppressant drugs (including rituximab, mycophenolate mofetil, and cyclosporin) and thrombopoietin receptor agonist (TPO-RA). He received 7 daratumumab infusions at 16 mg/kg per week without other treatment except oral dexamethasone (20 mg) before each infusion and achieved a complete response lasting now over 1 year (defined by platelet count >100 × 109/L) (Figure 4B). After a short increase in total IgG-SC (Figure 4B) and anti-αIIbβ3 IgG-SC (Figure 4C) numbers in blood, these proportions dropped 2- to 3-fold and remained low for at least 10 weeks after the last daratumumab infusion. Remarkably, whereas low-affinity IgG-SCs remained at a third of their initial level, high-affinity IgG-SCs became undetectable a few weeks after the end of the treatment (Figure 4, C and D).

Patient D2 (35-year-old female) had not been splenectomized and received her last rituximab infusion 8 years before receiving weekly daratumumab (without other treatment except 20 mg dexamethasone orally before each infusion) for 6 weeks. This resulted in a transient complete response lasting 17 weeks before relapse. Total IgG-SC (Figure 4E) and anti-αIIbβ3 IgG-SC numbers in blood nevertheless dropped approximately 10-fold following daratumumab infusions, again with the disappearance of high-affinity IgG-SCs (Figure 4, F–G). Overall, both patients responded similarly to daratumumab therapy in terms of depletion of IgG-SCs, both total and αIIbβ3 specific, and elimination of high-affinity anti-αIIbβ3 IgG-SCs from circulation.

These results emphasize that daratumumab therapy targets ASCs in patients with ITP and suggest that the depletion of these cells, which include the autoreactive population, could be related to clinical improvement.

Spleen-independent reappearance of high-affinity anti-αIIbβ3 ASCs after daratumumab. Patient T (20-year-old female) had ITP requiring splenectomy 10 months after rituximab, and then daratumumab therapy for refractory disease, allowing a sequential follow-up after these interventions. After splenectomy, IgG-SC and anti-αIIbβ3 IgG-SC numbers in blood dropped 7- and 4-fold, respectively (Figure 5, A and D), supporting the spleen as an important source of IgG-SCs in circulation (21, 28). On the day of splenectomy, high numbers of IgG-SCs were found among mononuclear cells in the blood (1.4%), bone marrow (1.6%), and spleen (5%) (Figure 5, A–C), i.e., 7-fold higher than the ITP spleen with the highest numbers we had analyzed before (Supplemental Figure 2). Among IgG-SCs, 27%, 32%, and 24% were αIIbβ3 specific, including high-affinity IgG-SCs, in the spleen, bone marrow, and blood, respectively, demonstrating a relatively homogeneous distribution of autoreactive IgG-SCs across all 3 compartments (Figure 5, D–I). Daratumumab treatment started 3 weeks after splenectomy induced a transient increase in platelet counts (Figure 5A), associated with a decrease in total IgG-SC and anti-αIIbβ3 IgG-SC numbers (Figure 5D), and led to a disappearance of high-affinity IgG-SCs (Figure 5G). Daratumumab was discontinued after 4 infusions because of relapse and an increase in total IgG-SCs, anti-αIIbβ3 IgG-SCs, and high-affinity IgG-SCs in the blood was observed after 5 weeks (Figure 5, A, D, and G). This reappearance of autoreactive, high-affinity IgG-SCs in circulation occurred after splenectomy, suggesting autoreactive B cell reservoirs were present in other anatomical compartments or re-emergence of autoreactivity from naive B cells in secondary lymphoid organs (e.g., lymph nodes) (18). Remarkably, whereas bone marrow IgG-SCs (Figure 5C) and anti-αIIbβ3 IgG-SCs (Figure 5F) were reduced 2.5- to 3-fold compared with their content before splenectomy and daratumumab treatment, high-affinity IgG-SCs could be readily detected in the bone marrow 5 weeks later with a similar distribution (Figure 5I). These bone marrow–resistant autoreactive high-affinity IgG-SCs identified after multiple therapies could correspond to daratumumab-resistant ASCs, and/or to newly immigrating ASCs generated in another compartment that remains to be identified.