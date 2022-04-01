IL-9/STAT3/fatty acid oxidation–mediated lipid peroxidation contributes to Tc9 cell longevity and enhanced antitumor activity

Persistence of adoptively transferred T cells in the TME is negatively correlated to their lipid peroxidation levels. Our previous studies showed that adoptively transferred Tc9 cells display better persistence than Tc1 cells in the TME (5, 17); however, the underlying mechanism remains unclear. To elucidate this mechanism, we treated subcutaneous (s.c.) B16 tumor–bearing Thy1.2+ mice with Thy1.1+ Pmel-1–derived Tc1 or Tc9 cells. Consistent with our previous findings (5, 17), Tc9 cells showed greater suppression of tumor growth (Figure 1A and Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI153247DS1) and better persistence in tumor tissues than Tc1 cells (Figure 1B). RNA sequencing (RNA-Seq) results from tumor-infiltrating Tc1 and Tc9 cells showed that genes regulating lipid catabolic processes and inhibiting ROS production were greatly enriched in Tc9 cells compared with Tc1 cells by using Gene Set Enrichment Analysis (GSEA) (Figure 1, C and D), which suggests lower levels of lipids and ROS in Tc9 cells than in Tc1 cells. We then detected lipid content and cellular ROS level in the T cells in tumor tissues by flow cytometry and confirmed that lipid and cellular ROS levels were indeed lower in Tc9 than Tc1 cells (Figure 1, E and F), and Tc9 cells had lower ROS production but similar ROS scavenging ability compared to Tc1 cells (Supplemental Figure 1, B and C).

Figure 1 Persistence of adoptively transferred CD8+ T cells in the TME is negatively correlated with their lipid peroxidation. (A and B) Thy1.1+ Pmel-1 Tc1 or Tc9 cells were i.v. injected into Thy1.2+ B6 mice bearing 10-day s.c. B16 tumors with adjuvant treatments (CTX, dendritic cells, and rhIL-2). Tumor growth curve (n = 5), Thy1.1+ percentages in CD8+ T cells, and Thy1.1+ CD8+ T cell numbers in tumors on day 45 after tumor injection (n = 8). (C and D) GSEA of indicated gene sets on day 24 after tumor injection. GO, Gene Ontology; NES, normalized enrichment score. (E) Lipid content (BODIPY 495/503 staining), (F) total ROS level (CM-H 2 DCFDA staining), (G) lipid ROS, and (H) PD-1 and LAG-3 expression of transferred Tc1 and Tc9 cells on day 45 after tumor injection (n = 10, two pooled independent experiments). (I) Tumor-infiltrating Tc9 cells were divided into PD-1+ and PD-1– groups and analyzed for the level of lipid ROS (n = 10). (J and K) Thy1.1+ Pmel-1 Tc1 or Tc9 cells were i.v. injected into Thy1.2+ B6 mice bearing 10-day MC38-gp100 tumors with adjuvant treatments. Shown are Thy1.1+ percentages in CD8+ T cells, Thy1.1+ CD8+ T cell numbers, and relative lipid ROS levels of Tc1 and Tc9 cells in tumors on day 40 after tumor injection (n = 6). (L and M) Thy1.1+ Pmel-1 Tc1 or Tc9 cells were i.v. injected into Thy1.2+ B6 mice bearing 12-day lung metastatic B16 tumors. Shown are Thy1.1+ percentages in CD8+ T cells, Thy1.1+ CD8+ T cell numbers, and relative lipid ROS levels of Tc1 and Tc9 cells in tumors on day 17 after tumor injection (n = 6). Data are presented as mean ± SEM. Tumor-infiltrating Thy1.1+ CD8+ T cell number was normalized to 100 mg tumor tissue. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001 by 2-way ANOVA in A and unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test in the other panels.

Lipid peroxidation is oxidative degradation of lipids and occurs when oxidants such as ROS attack lipids containing carbon-carbon double bond(s) (28). As both lipids and cellular ROS levels were lower in Tc9 cells, we hypothesized that Tc9 cells have lower lipid peroxidation than Tc1 cells. To test this hypothesis, we measured lipid ROS (lipid peroxidation sensor) levels in tumor-infiltrating Tc1 and Tc9 cells from s.c. B16 tumor–bearing mice. As expected, Tc9 cells had significantly lower lipid ROS than Tc1 cells (Figure 1G). Additionally, we found that the expression of exhaustion markers PD-1 and LAG-3 was also lower on Tc9 than Tc1 cells (Figure 1H). Compared with Tc9 cells, more Tc1 cells were PD1+ and these cells were enriched with an exhaustion-upregulated gene signature (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). When we divided the transferred tumor-infiltrating Tc9 cells into PD-1+ and PD-1– groups, PD-1+ Tc9 cells were found to contain more lipid ROS than PD-1– T cells (Figure 1I). Moreover, we observed a higher percentage of transferred Thy1.1+CD8+ T cells in peripheral blood and spleen from Tc9 cell–treated tumor-bearing mice than those treated with Tc1 cells (Supplemental Figure 2, C and E) and less lipid ROS in circulating and splenic Tc9 cells than Tc1 cells (Supplemental Figure 2, D and F).

We used two additional tumor models to confirm the results. Similarly, compared with Tc1 cells, adoptively transferred tumor-specific Tc9 cells showed better antitumor activity (Supplemental Figure 2, G and K) and persistence in tumors and spleens (Figure 1, J and L, and Supplemental Figure 2, H, I, and L), and tumor-infiltrating and splenic Tc9 cells contained less lipid ROS (Figure 1, K and M, and Supplemental Figure 2, J and M) in both s.c. MC38-gp100 colon cancer and B16 lung metastatic models. Taken together, these results indicate that lipid peroxidation is negatively correlated with the persistence of adoptively transferred T cells in vivo.

Reduced lipid peroxidation and ferroptosis are required for the longevity of Tc9 cells in vivo. Ferroptosis is a type of regulated cell death and is categorized as an iron-dependent accumulation of lipid peroxidation downstream of metabolic dysfunction (27, 29). As we detected lower lipid peroxidation in adoptively transferred Tc9 than Tc1 cells (Figure 1), we explored whether there was reduced ferroptosis in Tc9 compared with Tc1 cells. First, we analyzed RNA-Seq data of tumor-infiltrating Tc1 and Tc9 cells from s.c. B16 tumors and observed that Tc9 cells had lower expression of genes associated with lipid peroxidation and ferroptosis activation, such as Atp5g3 and Cars, whereas the expression of genes associated with ferroptosis inhibition did not change significantly as compared to Tc1 cells (Figure 2A). In addition, adoptively transferred Tc9 cells had lower iron levels (higher PGSK intensity indicating lower iron level) and less cell death than Tc1 cells in tumors (Figure 2, B and C). Iron imported by transferrin and the transferrin receptor from the extracellular environment is required for the accumulation of lipid peroxides and induction of ferroptosis (30, 31). RNA-Seq results showed that the expression of transferrin (Trf) and transferrin receptor (Tfrc) was lower in Tc9 compared with Tc1 cells (Figure 2A), which was validated by real-time PCR (RT-PCR) (Supplemental Figure 3A). Interestingly, in vitro–polarized Tc9 cells had lower levels of lipid ROS (Figure 2D and Supplemental Figure 3B) and iron (Figure 2E and Supplemental Figure 3C) than Tc1 cells after activation with anti-CD3/anti-CD28 antibodies or Hgp100 peptide. When we reactivated these cells with anti-CD3/anti-CD28 antibodies, Tc9 cells again displayed less lipid ROS and less cell death than Tc1 cells (Supplemental Figure 3, D and E). Second, the ferroptosis inducers 1S,3R-RSL3 (RSL3) and FIN56 had significantly reduced abilities to induce Tc9 cells to produce lipid ROS (Figure 2F) and undergo cell death (Figure 2G and Supplemental Figure 3F) than Tc1 cells. Third, the ferroptosis inhibitor ferrostatin-1 (Fer-1) or iron chelator deferoxamine (DFO) rescued RSL3-induced lipid peroxidation and cell death in Tc1 and Tc9 cells, whereas inhibitors of apoptosis (Z-DEVD-FMK), necroptosis (necrostatin-1s), or autophagy (bafilomycin A1) had no effect on lipid ROS production and cell death in these T cells (Figure 2, H and I). Taken together, these results indicate that Tc9 cells are more resistant to lipid peroxidation and ferroptosis induction than Tc1 cells.

Figure 2 Reduced lipid peroxidation and ferroptosis are required for the longevity of Tc9 cells in vivo. (A–C) Thy1.1+ Pmel-1 Tc1 or Tc9 cells were i.v. injected into B16 tumor–bearing Thy1.2+ B6 mice with adjuvant treatments. Heatmap analysis of lipid peroxidation–related and ferroptosis activation– or inhibition–related genes between sorted Tc1 and Tc9 cells from RNA sequencing in A. Iron level and cell death of transferred tumor-infiltrating Tc1 and Tc9 cells are shown in B and C, respectively (n = 6). (D) Relative lipid ROS and (E) iron level from in vitro–polarized mouse Tc1 and Tc9 cells (n = 5–6). (F–I) Relative lipid ROS and cell viability in polarized mouse Tc1 and Tc9 cells treated with RSL3 alone or in combination with 50 mM ZVAD-FMK (ZVAD), 10 mM necrostatin-1s (NEC1s), 0.1 μM bafilomycin A1 (BAF1), 5 μM ferrostatin-1 (Fer-1), or 10 mM deferoxamine (DFO). (J and K) Thy1.1+ Pmel-1 Tc9 cells treated with RSL3 (0.05 μM) or Fer-1 (5 μM) before injection into B16 tumor–bearing Thy1.2+ B6 mice with adjuvant treatments. Relative lipid ROS, Thy1.1+ percentages in CD8+ T cells, and Thy1.1+ CD8+ T cell numbers in tumors on day 40 after tumor injection (n = 5). (L) Relative lipid ROS and cell viability in polarized human Tc1 and Tc9 cells treated with RSL3 (n = 3–5). (M) IL9 expression in human CD8+ T cells from peripheral blood (n = 19) and tumors (n = 176) by analyzing published data. (N) GSEA and (O) heatmap analysis of indicated genes in CD8+ T cell from peripheral blood and tumors in M. NES, normalized enrichment score. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001 by 2-way ANOVA in F–I and L, 1-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s test in J and K, and unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test in the other panels.

To confirm that reduced ferroptosis is required for enhanced persistence of adoptively transferred Tc9 cells in tumor tissues, we treated Thy1.1+ Tc9 cells with RSL3 (ferroptosis inducer) or Fer-1 (ferroptosis inhibitor) before transfer. After transfer, mice injected with Fer-1–treated Tc9 cells had significantly higher percentages and numbers of Tc9 cells in tumor tissues and blood, and these T cells had a significantly lower levels of lipid ROS than control T cells. In contrast, mice injected with RSL3-treated Tc9 cells had significantly lower percentages and numbers of Tc9 cells in tumor tissues and blood, and these Tc9 cells had a higher level of lipid ROS than control Tc9 cells (Figure 2, J and K, and Supplemental Figure 3, G and H). Similar results were also obtained with RSL3- or Fer-1–treated Tc1 cells (Supplemental Figure 3, I and J). Thus, these results clearly demonstrated that reduced lipid peroxidation and ferroptosis are required for the persistence of Tc9 cells in vivo.

Human Tc9 cells exhibit decreased lipid peroxidation and IL-9 is negatively correlated to lipid peroxidation– and ferroptosis-related genes in human melanoma CD8+ T cells. A similar phenomenon was observed in human Tc9 cells. While RSL3 induced human Tc1 cell ferroptosis in a dose-dependent manner, human Tc9 cells were more resistant to RSL3-induced lipid peroxidation and ferroptosis (Figure 2L). To determine whether human CD8+ T cells undergo ferroptosis in tumor tissues, we analyzed published single-cell sequencing data from patients with melanoma (32). Peripheral blood CD8+ T cells had high expression of IL9 (Figure 2M) and low expression of gene sets (29, 33) associated with lipid peroxidation and ferroptosis activation (Figure 2N and Supplemental Table 1), while tumor-infiltrating CD8+ T cells showed the opposite trend. Some of the representative genes are listed by heatmap (Figure 2O). Additionally, analysis of The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) database (34, 35) further indicated that patients with high IL9 expression showed a trend for better overall survival, although not statistically significant, compared with those with low IL9 expression in tumor tissues with high CD8+ infiltration in human melanoma (skin cutaneous melanoma), colon cancer, and breast cancer (Supplemental Figure 4A). In congruence with murine T cells, dysfunctional (PD-1+LAG-3+) human CD8+ T cells (32) expressed higher levels of lipid peroxidation– and ferroptosis activation–related genes than nondysfunctional CD8+ T cells in melanoma patient tumor tissues (Supplemental Figure 4, B and C). Moreover, by analyzing tumor-infiltrating CD8+ T cells in melanoma patients treated with PD-1 or CTLA4 checkpoint immunotherapy (36), we found that T cells from nonresponders showed higher enrichment of lipid peroxidation and ferroptosis activation genes compared with responders (Supplemental Figure 4, D and E). These findings suggest that there may be a negative correlation between IL-9 and ferroptosis and a positive correlation between ferroptosis and dysfunction in human CD8+ T cells.

Tc9 cells are less susceptible to tumor- or ROS-induced lipid peroxidation and ferroptosis in the TME. As Tc9 but not Tc1 cells display reduced ferroptosis in the TME, we wanted to identify the cause of induction of ferroptosis in T cells in the TME. Because previous studies reported that tumor cells are induced to undergo ferroptosis in vitro via ROS-mediated stress (37), we wanted to determine whether ROS also induce CD8+ T cell ferroptosis in the TME. First, we detected ROS levels in spleens and tumor tissues of tumor-bearing mice at different time points and showed that s.c. B16 tumors had a much higher level of ROS compared with spleens of the mice (Figure 3A). Interestingly, ROS levels were positively associated with tumor progression because their levels were significantly upregulated in 2-week tumors compared with 1-week tumors (Figure 3B). These findings indicate that tumor tissues are enriched with ROS.

Figure 3 Tc9 but not Tc1 cells resist tumor- or ROS-induced lipid peroxidation and ferroptosis in the TME. (A and B) B6 mice were injected s.c. with 1 × 106 B16 cells, and spleen and tumor tissues were collected on week 1 or 2 after tumor inoculation. Shown are ROS levels in the supernatants of spleens and 2-weeks-old tumors in A or tumors collected on week 1 or 2 in B (n = 6). (C–F) Pmel-1 CD8+ T cells were isolated and stimulated with anti-CD3/anti-CD28 antibodies in the presence of corresponding polarizing cytokines. B16 cells cocultured with Tc1 or Tc9 cells for indicated time on day 4 of polarization. Shown are ROS level in control medium, T cell culture medium, or T cell–B16 coculture 48-hour medium in C, relative lipid ROS, cellular iron level, and viability in Tc1 or Tc9 cells (n = 3). (G) B16 cells were cocultured with Tc1 or Tc9 cells for 48 hours with or without Fer-1. Relative lipid ROS and cell viability are shown (n = 3). (H–J) Tc1 or Tc9 cells were treated with ROS inducer TBH at indicated concentrations. Relative lipid ROS, cellular iron level, and viability after 16-hour culture are shown (n = 3–5). (K) Relative lipid ROS and cell viability were detected in Tc1 and Tc9 cells after treatment with 60 μM TBH with or without Fer-1 at indicated concentrations (n = 3). (L) Relative lipid ROS and cell viability in Tc1 and Tc9 cells after treatment with 60 μM TBH with or without DFO (n = 3). Data are presented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001 by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test in A and B, 1-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s test in C, and 2-way ANOVA in the other panels.

Second, we cocultured CD8+ T cells with B16 tumor cells to simulate the TME and observed highly increased ROS in coculture media compared with T cell culture medium (Figure 3C). Tc1 cells, after coculture with B16 tumor cells in vitro, had higher lipid peroxidation (Figure 3D), iron levels, and cell death (Figure 3, E and F) than Tc9 cells, which are consistent with our in vivo findings. In addition, when we added the ferroptosis inhibitor Fer-1 into the coculture system, tumor-induced lipid peroxidation and ferroptosis were rescued in both Tc1 and Tc9 cells (Figure 3G). To confirm that ROS can directly induce CD8+ T cell ferroptosis, we treated Tc1 and Tc9 cells with tert-butyl hydroperoxide (TBH), a commonly used ROS inducer. Consistent with coculture results, TBH, in a dose-dependent manner, induced lipid peroxidation, iron accumulation, and cell death in CD8+ T cells. However, Tc9 cells, compared with Tc1 cells, were significantly less susceptible to TBH-induced lipid ROS production and ferroptosis (Figure 3, H–J). The addition of the ferroptosis inhibitor Fer-1 or iron chelator DFO rescued TBH-induced lipid peroxidation and ferroptosis in both Tc1 and Tc9 cells (Figure 3, K and L). These results indicate that Tc9 cells have greater resistance to tumor- or ROS-induced ferroptosis than Tc1 cells.

Increased fatty acid oxidation in Tc9 cells contributes to reduced lipid peroxidation and ferroptosis. We sought to elucidate the mechanisms underlying reduced lipid peroxidation and ferroptosis in Tc9 cells. We reported that free fatty acids, especially arachidonic acid (AA, C20:4), induce CD8+ T cell ferroptosis through uptake of free fatty acids (26). To determine whether free fatty acids play a role in Tc9 cell ferroptosis, we first measured free fatty acid content in Tc1 and Tc9 cells and determined their role in T cells. Indeed, the levels of free fatty acids, especially AA, one of the polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs), were significantly lower in Tc9 than in Tc1 cells (Figure 4, A and B). Additionally, both free fatty acids and AA induced more ferroptosis in Tc1 than in Tc9 cells (Supplemental Figure 5, A–C). Second, we sought to understand how Tc9 cells maintain a lower free fatty acid and AA content. As the content of cellular free fatty acids is controlled by the balance of fatty acid synthesis, uptake, and oxidation (38), we determined and compared fatty acid–related gene expression in Tc1 and Tc9 cells by RNA-Seq. We observed that expression of genes related to fatty acid oxidation, especially β-oxidation, was significantly higher in Tc9 than in Tc1 cells (Figure 4C), whereas there was no significant difference in the expression of genes regulating fatty acid synthesis or uptake between these cells (Supplemental Figure 5D). These results were confirmed by RT-PCR (Supplemental Figure 5, E and F). In line with these findings, Western blotting and flow cytometry analyses showed that the expression of carnitine palmitoyltransferase I (CPT1A), a rate-limiting enzyme of fatty acid β-oxidation, was significantly higher in Tc9 than in Tc1 cells (Figure 4C and Supplemental Figure 5G), and GSEA results showed that signaling pathways regulating fatty acid oxidation and fatty acid β-oxidation were enriched in Tc9 cells as compared with Tc1 cells (Figure 4, D and E). In addition, tumor-infiltrating Tc9 cells expressed a higher level of CPT1A than Tc1 cells (Figure 4F).

Figure 4 Increased fatty acid oxidation is required for reduced lipid peroxidation and ferroptosis in Tc9 cells. (A) Free fatty acid (FFA) contents (n = 6) and (B) polyunsaturated fatty acid (PUFA) levels (n = 2) in tumor-infiltrating Tc1 or Tc9 cells from s.c. B16 tumor–bearing mice. (C) Heatmap of fatty acid oxidation–related gene expression in tumor-infiltrating Tc1 and Tc9 cells and Cpt1a expression in in vitro–polarized Tc1 and Tc9 cells. (D and E) GSEA of indicated gene sets in tumor-infiltrating Tc9 cells compared with Tc1 cells. GO, Gene Ontology; NES, normalized enrichment score. (F) Cpt1a expression in Tc1 and Tc9 cells from s.c. B16 tumors (n = 6). (G) Statistical analysis of oxygen consumption rates (OCRs) in Tc1 and Tc9 cells with indicated treatments (n = 6–8). (H and I) TMRM intensity of in vitro–polarized (n = 3) or tumor-infiltrated (n = 10) Tc1 and Tc9 cells. (J) OCR of Tc9 cells treated with etomoxir (Eto) at indicated concentrations (n = 12). (K–N) TMRM intensity, relative lipid ROS and iron levels, and relative cell viability in Tc9 cells treated with ROS inducer TBH in combination with or without etomoxir at indicated concentrations for 16 hours. Before TBH treatment, Tc9 cells were treated with etomoxir for 12 hours (n = 3). (O) TMRM intensity, relative lipid ROS levels, and cell viability in scramble shRNA– or Cpt1a shRNA lentivirus–transduced Tc9 cells cocultured with B16 cells for 48 hours (n = 3). (P) TMRM intensity, relative lipid ROS levels, and cell viability in vector- or Cpt1a-overexpressing (Cpt1a-OE) transduced Tc9 cells cocultured with B16 cells for 48 hours (n = 3–5). Data are presented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001 by 1-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s test in J–N and unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test in the other panels.

As fatty acid β-oxidation mainly exists in and fuels mitochondria, we examined mitochondrial function and activity of T cells by mitochondrial stress test and tetramethylrhodamine methyl ester (TMRM) staining. Tc9 cells had increased basal and maximal oxygen consumption rates (OCRs), spare respiratory capacity (the quantitative difference between the maximal OCR and the initial basal OCR that indicates an enhanced mitochondrial function and extra capacity available in the cells to produce energy in response to increased stress; refs. 39, 40), and mitochondrial mass compared with Tc1 cells (Figure 4G and Supplemental Figure 6A). Extracellular acidification rate (ECAR) and OCR/ECAR values were similar between Tc1 and Tc9 cells, although basal ECAR values were higher in Tc9 cells (Supplemental Figure 6, B and C). Both in vitro–polarized Tc9 cells and adoptively transferred Tc9 cells isolated from tumors and spleens displayed an enhanced mitochondrial activity compared with Tc1 cells (Figure 4, H and I, and Supplemental Figure 6, D and E). Moreover, mitochondrial activity of Tc9 cells was significantly decreased when treated with the fatty acid oxidation inhibitor etomoxir (Figure 4J). These results revealed that Tc9 cells have lower fatty acid content and increased fatty acid oxidation and mitochondrial activity than Tc1 cells.

To determine whether increased fatty acid oxidation is responsible for reduced lipid peroxidation and ferroptosis in Tc9 cells, we treated Tc9 cells with the ROS inducer TBH, with or without the CPT1A inhibitor etomoxir. We found that etomoxir, in a dose-dependent manner, significantly negated TBH’s effects in inhibiting mitochondrial activity (Figure 4K) and inducing lipid peroxidation (Figure 4L), cellular iron accumulation (Figure 4M), and ferroptosis (Figure 4N) in Tc9 cells. To exclude the potential off-target effects of etomoxir, we knocked down Cpt1a in Tc9 cells (Supplemental Figure 6F) and observed that Cpt1a deficiency also significantly diminished the TBH- or RSL3-induced (positive control) mitochondrial activity decrease and lipid peroxidation and ferroptosis in Tc9 cells (Supplemental Figure 6G). In addition, after coculture with B16 cells, Cpt1a-knockdown Tc9 cells were more vulnerable to tumor-induced decreases in mitochondrial activity and increases in lipid peroxidation and ferroptosis than control Tc9 cells (Figure 4O), while Cpt1a overexpression (Supplemental Figure 6H) effectively rescued Tc9 cells from tumor-induced decreases in mitochondrial activity and increases in lipid peroxidation and ferroptosis (Figure 4P). These results clearly indicate that increased fatty acid oxidation is responsible for reduced lipid peroxidation and ferroptosis in Tc9 cells.

Tc9 cells resist tumor- or ROS-induced ferroptosis through the IL-9/STAT3/fatty acid oxidation pathway. To determine the molecular mechanisms underlying the upregulated fatty acid oxidation in Tc9 cells, we performed RNA-Seq and Ingenuity Pathway Analysis (IPA) of Tc9 and Tc1 cells. Consistently, the fatty acid β-oxidation pathway was activated in Tc9 cells (Figure 5A). Importantly, we found that the JAK/STAT signaling pathways, especially the STAT3 pathway, were significantly activated in Tc9 cells compared with Tc1 cells (Figure 5A and Supplemental Figure 7A). To confirm these results, we examined the expression of phosphorylated STAT3 (p-STAT3) by Western blotting and flow cytometry and showed that p-STAT3 levels were significantly increased in Tc9 cells compared with Tc1 cells (Figure 5B). As a previous study showed that STAT3 can activate CPT1B and CPT1B is mainly expressed in heart and skeletal muscle cells (41), we determined whether p-STAT3 could activate CPT1A in Tc9 cells. First, we analyzed the Cpt1a promoter and identified a potential binding site for p-STAT3. To determine whether binding of p-STAT3 to the Cpt1a promoter is increased in Tc9 cells, a chromatin immunoprecipitation (ChIP) assay was performed and showed that p-STAT3 had increased binding to the Cpt1a promoter in Tc9 but not in Tc1 cells (Figure 5, C and D). Second, a luciferase reporter assay showed that STAT3 activated Cpt1a gene transcription (Figure 5E). Third, when we treated Tc9 cells with Stattic, a p-STAT3 inhibitor, CPT1A expression was decreased along with an inactivation of p-STAT3 (Figure 5F and Supplemental Figure 7B). In line with this result, CPT1A expression was increased after treating Tc9 cells with the p-STAT3 inducer IL-6 (Supplemental Figure 7C). Moreover, when we treated Tc9 cells with the ROS inducer TBH in the presence of Stattic, Tc9 cell mitochondrial activity was decreased (Figure 5G) and levels of cellular ROS, lipid peroxidation (Figure 5H), cellular iron (Figure 5I), and ferroptosis (Figure 5J) were increased. Altogether, these results indicate that STAT3 signaling induces CPT1A expression, which in turn protects Tc9 cells from ROS- or tumor-induced ferroptosis.

Figure 5 IL-9 regulates fatty acid oxidation through p-STAT3 signaling to resist tumor- or ROS-induced ferroptosis in Tc9 cells. (A) IPA of canonical signaling pathways (upper panel) and STAT3 pathway (low panel) in Tc9 versus Tc1 cells isolated from tumors. Red indicates upregulation. (B) p-STAT3 expression in polarized Tc1 and Tc9 cells (n = 3–4). (C and D) Predicted STAT3 binding site and Cpt1a promoter sequence, and relative p-STAT3 binding on the Cpt1a promoter in Tc1 and Tc9 cells by ChIP detection (n = 3). (E) Dual-luciferase-reporter analysis for the activation of the Cpt1a promoter by vector- and STAT3-overexpressing plasmid in HEK293T cells (n = 6). (F) p-STAT3 and CPT1A expression in polarized Tc9 cells treated with Stattic (1 μM) (n = 2). (G–J) TMRM intensity, cellular ROS level, and relative lipid ROS, iron level, and relative cell viability in polarized Tc9 cells treated with TBH with or without Stattic at indicated concentrations for 16 hours. Before TBH treatment, Tc9 cells were treated with Stattic for 4 hours (n = 3). (K) p-STAT3 and CPT1A expression in polarized Tc9 cells from Pmel-1 mice (WT) treated with IgG or anti–IL-9 (αIL-9), from Pmel-1 Il9-knockout mice (Il9–/–) treated with IgG or mouse recombinant IL-9, or from Pmel-1 Il9r-knockout mice (Il9r–/–) treated with IgG (n = 4). (L–O) TMRM intensity, cellular ROS level, relative lipid ROS level, iron level, and relative cell viability in polarized Tc9 cells from indicated mice cocultured with B16 cells for 48 hours (n = 3–4). Data are presented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001 by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test in B, D, and E and 1-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s test in the other panels.

Next, we attempted to identify upstream factors of STAT3 signaling that activate CPT1A expression. As (a) the expression of common inducers of STAT3 (Il6, Il10, and Il27) was comparable between Tc1 and Tc9 cells, (b) IL-9 is the most featured cytokine in Tc9 cells, and (c) IPA analysis showed that there was a strong crosstalk between IL-9 signaling and the STAT3 pathway in Tc9 cells (Supplemental Figure 7, D and E), we investigated whether IL-9 could activate STAT3 signaling. We examined p-STAT3 expression in Tc9 cells with or without IL-9 and showed that p-STAT3 and CPT1A levels were dramatically decreased when Tc9 cells were treated with IL-9–neutralizing antibody or Tc9 cells were derived from Il9-knockout (Il9–/–) or Il9 receptor–knockout (Il9r–/–) mice. Moreover, p-STAT3 and CPT1A expression levels were rescued in Il9–/– Tc9 cells with the addition of recombinant IL-9 (Figure 5K). To validate that the low levels of free fatty acids and PUFAs in Tc9 cells are dependent on IL-9–mediated β-oxidation, we detected the free fatty acid content in the cells by LC-MS analysis. Naive CD8+ T cells isolated from WT and Il9–/– mice had comparable levels of free fatty acids (including saturated, monounsaturated, and polyunsaturated) and CPT1A before polarization (Supplemental Figure 8, A and B). However, polarized WT Tc9 cells had lower levels of free fatty acids, especially PUFAs, compared with WT Tc1 cells and Il9–/– Tc9 cells (Supplemental Figure 8C). To further confirm the importance of the IL-9/IL-9R axis in maintaining low levels of lipid peroxidation and ferroptosis in Tc9 cells, we cocultured Pmel-1 WT, Il9–/–, or Il9r–/– mouse–derived Tc9 cells with B16 tumor cells and observed that mitochondrial activity was lower (Figure 5L), while cellular ROS, lipid peroxidation (Figure 5M), cellular iron levels (Figure 5N), and ferroptosis (Figure 5O) were higher in Tc9 cells from Il9–/– and Il9r–/– mice compared with T cells from WT mice. Similar results were obtained in IL-9–neutralizing antibody–treated Tc9 cells (Figure 5, L–O). Additionally, when Tc9 cells were treated with the ROS inducer TBH, Il9–/– and Il9r–/– Tc9 cells had even lower mitochondrial activity and higher levels of cellular ROS, lipid peroxidation, cellular iron, and ferroptosis (Supplemental Figure 8, D–G) than WT Tc9 cells. Specifically, when we overexpressed Cpt1a in Il9–/– Tc9 cells and treated them with TBH, Cpt1a overexpression significantly inhibited TBH-induced suppression of mitochondrial activity, production of cellular ROS, and induction of lipid peroxidation and cell death (Supplemental Figure 8, H–J). Similar results were found in Tc9 cells cocultured with B16 tumor cells (Supplemental Figure 8, K–M). Thus, these results indicate that IL-9 activates STAT3 signaling in Tc9 cells to upregulate fatty acid oxidation, leading to Tc9 cells with reduced lipid peroxidation and resistance to the induction of ferroptosis in the TME.

Inhibiting the IL-9/STAT3/fatty acid oxidation pathway impairs longevity and antitumor ability of Tc9 cells. Because the IL-9/IL-9R axis is important for reducing lipid peroxidation and ferroptosis in Tc9 cells in vitro, we investigated whether IL-9 or IL-9R deficiency could affect the Tc9 cells’ ability to persist and control tumor growth in vivo. We adoptively transferred Tc9 cells from Thy1.1+ Pmel-1 WT, Il9–/–, or Il9r–/– mice into Thy1.2+ mice bearing s.c. B16 tumors. As expected, tumor-infiltrating Il9–/– or Il9r–/– Tc9 cells had higher lipid peroxidation (Figure 6A) and cellular iron levels (Figure 6B), and lower mitochondrial activity (Figure 6C) than WT Tc9 cells, indicating that IL-9– or IL-9 signaling–deficient Tc9 cells undergo enhanced ferroptosis in the TME. Consequently, the persistence of Il9–/– or Il9r–/– Tc9 cells in tumors (Figure 6D) or blood (Supplemental Figure 9, A–D) of treated mice was significantly impaired, and their antitumor efficacy (Figure 6, E and F) was significantly compromised in comparison with WT Tc9 cells. These results clearly demonstrate that IL-9 or IL-9R deficiency dampens the antitumor effects of Tc9 cells.

Figure 6 IL-9 signaling deficiency impairs the longevity and antitumor effects of Tc9 cells. Thy1.1+ Pmel-1 Tc9 cells from WT mice, Il9–/– mice, and Il9r–/– mice were injected into B16 tumor–bearing Thy1.2+ B6 mice with adjuvant treatments. (A) Relative lipid ROS, (B) iron level, (C) TMRM intensity, and (D) Thy1.1+ percentages in CD8+ T cells and Thy1.1+ CD8+ T cell numbers in tumors on day 45 after tumor injection (n = 6, two pooled independent experiments). (E and F) Tumor growth and survival curve of treated mice (n = 5). Data are presented as mean ± SEM. Eto, etomoxir; OE, overexpressing. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001 by log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test in F, 2-way ANOVA in E, and 1-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s test in the other panels.

Finally, we determined whether inhibiting STAT3 signaling or fatty acid oxidation would affect Tc9 cell induction of ferroptosis and persistence in vivo. We injected B16 tumor–bearing mice with control, Stattic-treated (STAT3 inhibitor), etomoxir-treated (CPT1A inhibitor), or Fer-1–treated (ferroptosis inhibitor) Tc9 cells. Consistent with our in vitro results, Stattic- or etomoxir-treated tumor-infiltrating Tc9 cells had higher lipid peroxidation (Figure 7A) and iron levels (Figure 7B), lower mitochondrial activity (Figure 7C), and impaired persistence (Figure 7, D and E) than control Tc9 cells, whereas Fer-1–treated tumor-infiltrating Tc9 cells had lower lipid peroxidation (Figure 7A) and iron levels (Figure 7B), higher mitochondrial activity (Figure 7C), and enhanced persistence (Figure 7, D and E) than control Tc9 cells. Similar results were found in peripheral blood of these mice (Supplemental Figure 10, A–E). Consequently, Stattic- or etomoxir-treated Tc9 cells displayed compromised antitumor ability compared with control Tc9 cells and Fer-1–treated Tc9 cells exerted stronger antitumor ability than control Tc9 cells (Figure 7, F and G). Moreover, we constructed Cpt1a-overexpressing Tc9 cells and these T cells displayed further reduced lipid peroxidation (Figure 7H), enhanced mitochondrial activity (Figure 7I) and persistence (Figure 7, J and K), and exerted stronger antitumor ability than vector-control Tc9 cells (Figure 7, L and M). Similar results were found in circulating Tc9 cells (Supplemental Figure 10, F–H). Additionally, Cpt1a-overexpressing Tc1 cells showed reduced lipid peroxidation, enhanced mitochondrial activity, and better persistence and antitumor ability in vivo compared with vector-control Tc1 cells (Supplemental Figure 10, I–L). However, Cpt1a-overexpressing Tc1 cells still expressed higher levels of exhaustion markers such as PD-1 and LAG-3 compared with Tc9 cells (Supplemental Figure 10M), which may explain why Cpt1a-overexpressing Tc1 cells remained inferior in their antitumor ability in vivo compared with Tc9 cells.

Figure 7 Inhibiting the STAT3/fatty acid oxidation pathway in Tc9 cells impairs their longevity and antitumor effects. (A–G) Thy1.1+ Pmel-1 Tc9 cells from WT mice were treated with or without Stattic (0.5 μM), etomoxir (Eto, 50 μM), or Fer-1 (5 μM) and injected into B16 tumor–bearing Thy1.2+ B6 mice with adjuvant treatments. Relative lipid ROS, iron level, TMRM intensity, Thy1.1+ percentages in CD8+ T cells, Thy1.1+CD8+ T cell numbers in tumors on day 45 after tumor injection (n = 4–6, two pooled independent experiments), and tumor growth and survival curve of treated mice (n = 5). (H–M) Thy1.1+ Pmel-1 Tc9 cells from WT mice transduced with vector or Cpt1a were injected into B16 tumor–bearing Thy1.2+ B6 mice with adjuvant treatments. Relative lipid ROS, TMRM intensity, Thy1.1+ percentages in CD8+ T cells, and Thy1.1+ CD8+ T cell numbers in tumors on day 45 after tumor injection (n = 11–12, two pooled independent experiments), tumor growth, and survival curve of treated mice (n = 5). Data are presented as mean ± SEM. Eto, etomoxir; OE, overexpressing. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001 by 1-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s test in A–D, 2-way ANOVA in F and L, log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test in G and M, and unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test in the other panels.

Taken together, these results show that inhibiting the IL-9/STAT3 pathway or fatty acid oxidation worsens lipid peroxidation and ferroptosis of Tc9 cells, resulting in impaired longevity and antitumor ability in vivo, whereas inhibiting ferroptosis or enhancing fatty acid oxidation extends Tc9 cells’ persistence and antitumor effect.