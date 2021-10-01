Commentary 10.1172/JCI153204

HIV-specific CAR T cells return to the clinic

Christopher W. Peterson1,2

1Stem Cell and Gene Therapy Program, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, Seattle, Washington, USA.

2Department of Medicine, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA.

Address correspondence to: Christopher W. Peterson, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, 1100 Fairview Avenue N, Mail Stop D1-100, PO Box 19024, Seattle, Washington 98109-1024, USA. Phone: 206.667.6646; Email: cwpeters@fhcrc.org.

Published October 1, 2021 - More info

Published in Volume 131, Issue 19 on October 1, 2021
J Clin Invest. 2021;131(19):e153204. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI153204.
© 2021 American Society for Clinical Investigation
Published October 1, 2021 - Version history
Over the past decade, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells have emerged as the prototype gene therapy for B cell leukemias. These so-called living drugs are derived from a patient’s own cells, reprogrammed to recognize and destroy cancer cells, and then reintroduced into the body. The huge success of this therapy for cancer is rooted in pioneering clinical and preclinical studies, established more than three decades ago, focused on persistent HIV-1 infection. In this issue of the JCI, Bingfeng Liu et al. revisit HIV-specific CAR T cells in an important clinical study that supports broader application of this groundbreaking therapy. Although curative endpoints were not achieved, these findings lay the foundation for augmented approaches applying combinatorial technologies including antigen supplementation.

