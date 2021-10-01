Broadly neutralizing antibody–derived CAR T cells reduce viral reservoir in individuals infected with HIV-1

bNAb-derived CAR T cell treatment is safe and well tolerated. The clinical trial was divided into 4 parts: blood drawing and CAR T cell preparation, CAR T cell infusion, ATI, and ART reinitiation after viral rebound (Figure 1). The study enrolled 15 participants with chronic HIV-1 infection, all of whom were male, with a median CD4+ T cell count, at enrollment, of 597 cells/μL (range 380–842 cells/μL), and a median duration, from the initiation of ART to study entry, of 4 years (range 1.8–7.5 years) (Tables 1 and 2 and Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI150211DS1). All participants have not undergone any additional immunotherapeutic intervention besides ART and there were no conditioning regimens before CAR T cell administrations.

Figure 1 Schematic of the clinical study. The clinical trial was divided into 4 parts: blood drawing and CAR T cell preparation, CAR T cell infusion, ATI, and ART reinitiation after viral rebound. The safety laboratory values and HIV-1 viral load were monitored at regular intervals throughout the study.

Table 1 Baseline clinical characteristics of enrolled participants

Table 2 Baseline demographics of participants

CAR T cells were successfully generated for 14 of the 15 enrolled patients by infecting the CD8+ T cells with a lentiviral vector expressing the VRC01-28BBz-shPTL CAR moiety (Figure 2A). The transduction efficiency ranged from 34.9% to 77.8%, and the doses of transferred CAR T cells ranged from 26.2 × 106 to 63.6 × 106 (Supplemental Table 2). patient 011 was ineligible to receive an infusion, because the cells failed to expand adequately (Supplemental Figure 1). Notably, CD8+ Fab+ CAR T cells had significantly less PD-1 expression compared with CD8+ Fab–cells, which suggested that the shRNA cluster can efficiently downregulate the expression of immune checkpoint (Supplemental Figures 2 and 3). The ex vivo–expanded CAR T cells exerted HIV-1 gp160-specific cytotoxicity in vitro, and some participant CAR T cells, such as those of patients 001, 005, 012, and 015, showed more effective lysis of HIV-1 NL4-3 gp160-expressing cells than others at baseline (Supplemental Figure 4).

Figure 2 Plasma viremia after discontinuation of ART in patients infected with HIV-1. (A) Schematic representation of the lentiviral vectors carrying a gp120-specific CAR moiety containing CD28 and 4-1BB (CD137) costimulatory domains, followed by a herpes simplex virus-1 thymidine kinase (TK) and a truncated CD19 gene as the suicide genes. A combination of shRNAs, including sh-PD-1, sh-Lag-3, and sh-Tim-3, for preventing exhaustion and increasing the in vivo persistence of CAR T cells, was inserted into the vector. (B) Plasma viremia of participants in the study after the ATI of ART (n = 6). The limit of detection of HIV-1 RNA level in this assay was 20 copies/mL. (C) Kaplan-Meier curve of plasma viral suppression (< 200 copies/mL) after ATI in the trial participants.

The treatment regimen was generally well tolerated in all patients, and no serious adverse events occurred. Complete data on adverse events are provided (Supplemental Table 3). Discontinuation of ART is favorable to evaluate the antivirus effect of the CAR T cell therapy. Considering the potential risks for ATI, the ATI was performed when the several criteria were achieved and at least 4 weeks after CAR T cell administration (see Methods). Six participants (patients 002, 003, 004, 005, 006, and 015) met the requirements of ATI and consented to temporary suspension of ART. Notably, they showed significant reductions of cell-associated viral RNA and relatively high levels of in vivo CAR T cell persistence (Supplemental Figure 5 and Supplemental Table 4). Patients 001, 007, 010, and 013 also had significant reduction of cell-associated viral RNA and met the other requirements such as CAR T cell persistence and CD4+ T cell count; however, they dissented to interrupt ART (Supplemental Figure 5 and Supplemental Table 5). The cell-associated viral RNA in patients 008, 009, 012, and 014 had not shown significant reduction in the majority of testing points, therefore, the investigators decided not to proceed with the ATI for these participants, and they all agreed to maintain ART regimes (Supplemental Figure 5 and Supplemental Table 5). In 6 participants chosen for ATI, ART was reinitiated on confirmation of viral rebound (the plasma viral load exceeding 200 copies per milliliter), and their plasma viremia was suppressed again. No acute immune response was observed after the infusion of CAR T cells. The CD4+ T cell counts and the ratio of CD4+ to CD8+ T cells were maintained in the normal range at month 6 after adoptive transfer, while HIV-1 infection was under control with ART (Supplemental Figure 6). During the ATI, the peripheral CD4+ T cell counts decreased in patients 003 and 004, and the same trend was observed in the ratio of CD4+ cells to CD8+ T cells in patient 004 (Supplemental Figure 6).

CAR T cell treatment delayed the viral rebound after ATI. In this clinical trial, 6 participants met the requirements of ATI and consented to temporary suspension of ART. Notably, they showed significant cell-associated viral RNA reduction and relatively high levels of in vivo CAR T cell persistence (Supplemental Table 4). After ATI, the inhibition of HIV-1 rebound in plasma was sustained as long as 10 weeks (patient 002). However, the therapy did not lead to long-term suppression of viremia. Viral rebound to more than 200 copies per milliliter occurred after ATI in all 6 participants, with a median time to rebound of 5.3 weeks (range 3–10 weeks). The longest time of viral suppression was in patient 002 (10 weeks), while the shortest was in patient 006 (3 weeks) (Figure 2, B and C). To determine whether the participants who received an infusion of CAR T cells had a delay in viral rebound after ATI, we introduced a historical control from ATI studies of the AIDS Clinical Trial Group (ACTG) (Supplemental Table 6). This historical control included 155 chronically infected participants with HIV-1 whose viral rebound data were captured in 4 ATI studies without additional immunologic interventions (ACTG 371, A5024, A5068, and A5197) (28–32). The control was selected on the basis of similar inclusion criteria to our study. As compared with 2.3 weeks to plasma viral rebound (HIV RNA level ≥200 copies per milliliter) in historical controls from the noninterventional ATI studies (28), the CAR T cell administration led to a longer time to rebound (≥200 copies per milliliter), and 67% of the participants versus 32% of the controls had viral suppression at week 4 (P < 0.0001 by a 2-sided χ2 test), and 17% versus 6%, respectively, had viral suppression at week 8 (P = 0.015 by a 2-sided χ2 test) (28). Meanwhile, as the ART was still used after the CAR T cell infusions, the plasma HIV-1 levels in the non-ATI group were lower than the detection limit during the observation period.

To further analyze other relevant factors impacting viral rebound, we stratified the ART regimens at screening, 4 of the 6 ATI participants (002, 004, 005, and 015) received NNRTI-containing regimens (2 NRTI + 1 NNRTI) (Table 1). Their percentages of virologic suppression (plasma viral load <200 copies/mL) after ATI were 100% and 25% at week 4 and week 8, respectively. Correspondingly, the percentages of virologic suppression in historical control (n = 99) receiving NNRTI-containing regimens were 44% and 9% at week 4 and week 8, respectively, at the same viral load threshold (28). When we directly compared the proportions of virologic suppression in our study with historical control receiving NNRTI-containing regime by χ2 test and Fisher’s exact test, the results still showed a significantly higher proportion of virologic suppression after CAR T administration in the NNRTI-receiving group than in historical control at week 4 (P < 0.0001) and week 8 (P < 0.0001) (Supplemental Figure 7). In participants 003 and 006, who were receiving non-NNRTI regimens at screening, the plasma viral rebound occurred at week 4 or week 3, respectively. Those receiving CAR T cell infusions on NNRTI background seemed to have a longer timing of virologic suppression. The reason might be associated to the prolonged half-life of NNRTIs. As the ATI cases are limited, we cannot conclude significant differences in durations of viral rebound among different ART regimes. When we compared the proportions of virologic suppression in our study (67% at week 4) to historical control by treatment during acute (28% at week 4, n = 32) or early infection (29% at week 4, n = 48), the results showed a significantly higher proportion of virologic suppression than in either the acute (P < 0.0001) or early (P < 0.0001) treatment group (Supplemental Figure 8).

Additionally, protective HLA-I alleles were detected in 6 participants including 001 (B*58:01; B*27), 003 (B*52:01), 005 (B*58:01; B*27), 010 (B*13:02), 013 (B*51), and 014 (B*51) (Supplemental Table 7) (33). The durations of viral suppression in participants 003 and 005 harboring protective HLA-B alleles were 4 and 3 weeks, respectively. They did not show longer durations of viral rebound.

Long-term in vivo persistence of CAR T cell after adoptive transfer. In order to assess the duration of in vivo CAR T cell persistence, quantitative real-time PCR, using primers specific for the VRC01-28BBz-shPTL CAR transgene, was performed on genomic DNA from various time points after CAR T cell infusions. As previously described, we also detected the in vivo persistence of CAR T cells at an earlier time in some patients (Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 9) (34, 35). The peak level of modified CAR T cells detected was 5.7% to 0.5% among CD8+ T cells for the 14 patients immediately after the infusions, and subsequently dropped to less than 0.2% (Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 9). Nevertheless, the modified CAR T cells were persistently detectable for more than 44 weeks in all patients (Figure 3A).

Figure 3 Cell-associated viral RNA and in vivo CAR T cell persistence before and after adoptive transfer. (A) Measured CAR+ cell concentrations (per million CD8+ T cells) for the 14 enrolled patients are shown in blue (log10 scale on left), and CA-RNA levels after adoptive transfer (per million CD4+ T cells) are shown in red (log10 scale shown on right). ATI period is shown by shades of gray. (B) HIV-1 RNA levels in plasma (copies/mL) are shown in black (log10 scale shown on right) and CA-RNA levels after ATI (per million CD4+ T cells) are shown in red (log10 scale shown on left). ATI periods are shown by shades of gray.

To further assess the persistence of HIV-1 Env-specific CAR T cells after adoptive transfer, interferon gamma (IFN-γ) ELISpot assays were performed by incubating the purified CD8+ T cells from participants infected with HIV-1 with the HIV-1 NL4-3 Env-expressing cell line at a 1:1 ratio without any additional antigenic peptide addition. As shown in Supplemental Figure 10, the numbers of IFN-γ–secreting T cells from all 14 participants after CAR T cell administrations were much higher than those from pre-CAR T cell treatment, suggesting that they could develop HIV-1 Env-specific but MHC-I–independent T cell responses after adoptive transfers. With the extension of the observation period to more than 30 weeks after CAR T cell administrations, although the numbers of IFN-γ–secreting T cells were decreased compared with those at week 3, the HIV-1 Env-specific but MHC-I–independent T cell responses were still higher than that of pre-CAR T cell treatment (Supplemental Figure 10). Considering there were neither antigen presenting cells (APCs) nor any antigenic peptide in the coculture system, the MHC-I–independent secretion of IFN-γ was not ascribed to CTL response but the HIV-1 Env-specific CAR T cell response. Collectively, the PCR-based CAR assays and function-based analyses both showed that the long-term in vivo survival of anti–HIV-1 CAR T cells.

CAR T cell treatment effectively decreases the viral reservoir. It has been shown that HIV-1 unspliced (US) RNA represents intracellular transcripts to estimate the viral reservoir size and is usually much more abundant than the multiply spliced RNA (36–39). Therefore, the cell-associated viral US RNA (CA-RNA) was evaluated, using qRT-PCR, in peripheral CD4+ T cells (Figure 3, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 5). We compared the levels of CA-RNA between 14 participants prior to the infusions in our study and HIV-positive volunteers who were receiving ART-. There was no significant difference in CA-RNA between the 2 groups (Supplemental Figure 11A). We found that the levels of CA-RNA in samples from 2 weeks before adoptive transfers were not significantly different from those from week 0. However, they were significantly reduced 3 to 4 weeks after CAR T cell administration (Figure 4A). In particular, the CA-RNA was reduced approximately 100-fold after 4 weeks of CAR T cell administration in patient 002 (Figure 4A). These results suggested that CAR T cells effectively reduced these HIV-1 reservoirs. As the CA-RNA increased and the measurable plasma viruses rebounded during the periods of ART discontinuation, the transferred CAR T cells expanded accordingly (Figure 3, A and B). Unfortunately, CAR T cells failed to control viral rebound after ATI. The rebound viruses were suppressed again after ART was reintroduced, and the CAR T cell levels also gradually decreased (Figure 3A). Moreover, the increase in CA-RNA preceded the measurable plasma viral rebound in the periods of ART discontinuation, suggesting that it could serve as a sensitive marker to predict the viremia rebound during HIV-1 treatment interruption (Figure 3B). With the extension of the observation period to more than 30 weeks after CAR T cell administration, the CA-RNA levels had wide variance among different participants. However, the CA-RNA levels at week 30+ were still significantly lower than those at pre–CAR T cell time points (P = 0.0135) (Figure 4A, left panel). In 6 participants from ATI group, the CA-RNA levels at week 30+ were higher than those at week 3 or week 4 (Figure 4A, right panel). In contrast, in the non-ATI group, except in participant 007, further reductions of CA-RNA at week 30+ were observed in other 7 non-ATI participants compared with those at week 3 (Supplemental Figure 12). We followed up with 3 ART-receiving patients without any immunologic interventions. Their CA-RNA levels remained fluctuating but we did not detect a significant reduction over observation periods (Supplemental Figure 13). Therefore, the observations of reductions on CA-RNA in our study were most likely ascribed to CAR T cell infusions.

Figure 4 CAR T cell treatment decreased the CA-RNA and intact HIV-1 proviruses. (A) Panels show the comparison of CA-RNA before and after administration of CAR T cells at indicated time points. Each point represents the mean of triplicate values. CA-RNA: 14 participants infected with HIV-1. CA-RNA (ATI): 6 ATI participants. P values were calculated using the Wilcoxon matched pairs signed-rank test. (B) Representative IPDA results from patients 002 and 015. Boxed areas are expanded to show individual positive droplets. (C) IPDA results in CD4+ T cells from 14 participants infected with HIV-1 (Intact proviral DNA) and 6 ATI participants (Intact proviral DNA [ATI]), before and after CAR T cell administration. P values were calculated using the Wilcoxon matched pairs signed-rank test.

Through a newly developed intact proviral DNA assay (IPDA) based on droplet digital PCR, we quantitatively analyzed the intact proviruses and defective proviruses in viral reservoirs from the clinical samples before and after CAR T cell administration, and found that intact proviruses were also significantly reduced at week 3 after CAR T cell administration (Figure 4, B and C, Supplemental Figure 14) (40). The same phenomena were also observed in both the ATI group and the non-ATI group (Figure 4C and Supplemental Figure 15). Interestingly, with the extension of the observation period to more than 30 weeks after CAR T cell administration, intact proviruses were further decreased compared with those at week 3 in 14 participants (Figure 4C and Supplemental Figure 15). Moreover, there was no difference in the levels of intact proviral DNA between 14 participants prior to CAR T cell infusions in our study and ART-receiving HIV-infected volunteers (Supplemental Figure 11B). Given that CAR T cells can be persistently detectable in peripheral blood for as long as 44 weeks, both CA-RNA and intact proviral DNA levels can be observed as decreased even 6 months after CAR T cell infusions. These results suggest that the long-term persistence of CAR T cells has the potential to undermine the viral reservoir.

CAR T cell treatment genetically restricts the rebound viruses. To characterize the rebounding viral populations, single-genome sequencing of HIV-1 env genes from CD4+ T cell samples was performed before CAR T cell administration and the first and second weeks after detectable viremia (available in 6 participants). Previous studies have suggested that without any additional intervention besides ART, viral rebound after ATI is consistently polyclonal because of the reactivation of multiple latent viruses (41–43). In contrast, the CD4 binding site-directed neutralizing antibodies exert ongoing selection pressure on the conserved epitope of HIV-1 Env and rebound viruses clustered into relatively low-diversity lineages (44–46). Genetic evidence of CAR T cell–mediated restriction of viral rebound was assessed by analyzing the clonality of rebound virus or by enumerating genetically distinct virus populations composed of rebound viruses. In patients 002, 004, 006, and 015 (patients with chronic infection), the cell-associated viruses from pre–CAR T cell treatment formed characteristic diverse phylogenetic trees. In contrast, rebound viruses in cells were significantly distinct from those of pre–CAR T cell treatment and clustered into relatively low-diversity lineages (Figure 5 and Supplemental Figure 16). Additionally, the genetic diversities of full-length Env sequences from the post–CAR T cell sample were also significantly lower than those from the pre–CAR T cell sample in a non-ATI participant (patient 007) (Supplemental Figure 17). These findings suggested that HIV-1–specific CAR T cells were able to exert pressure on rebound viruses and that they reduced the number of HIV-1 intact proviruses at different locations, resulting in the emergence of genome-distinct viral mutations. In contrast, the rebound viruses in patient 003 clustered into multiple genetically distinct lineages that aligned throughout the pre–CAR T cell treatment virus phylogeny, indicating possible preexisting resistance (Figure 5) (41, 42).

Figure 5 Genetic comparison of the circulating latent reservoir and rebound viruses. Panels show maximum likelihood phylogenetic trees of single‑genome sequencing–derived Env sequences from cell samples before CAR T cell administration and cell/plasma samples from the first and second weeks of detectable viremia. Sequences from pre-CAR T cell treatment are shown in blue, and the sequences from week 1 or week 2 of rebound viremia are shown in red. Genetic distance scale bars are shown for each tree; the bootstrap consensus trees were constructed based on HIV-1 sequences obtained from the corresponding patients. Sequences from before CAR T cell treatment were not available in patient 005.

CAR T cell treatment leads to the generation of resistant viruses. According to previous reports, the VRC01 antibody–binding footprint was represented by Env residues in loop D, CD4+ binding sites, β20/β21 regions, and the base of the V5 loop, which are known as VRC01 contact residues, and many VRC01 antibody–resistant strains were identified in chronically infected patients (46–53). We generated sequence alignment and modified longitudinal logo plots to reveal mutations in the predicted VRC01 antibody–binding regions between pre–CAR T cell treatment and rebound virus populations (54). We also found a number of mutations in the rebound viruses in or near the VRC01 antibody–binding epitopes, mainly in the inner domain, V2 loop, loop D, CD4-binding site, and the V5 loop, from 5 of the 6 participants (Figure 6A). In patient 002, a change was found at position 197, a potential N-linked glycosylation (PNLG) site in the V2 region, where serine (S) was replaced by asparagine (N) (47). In patient 004, mutations were found at position 186 on the V2 loop and positions 279 and 280 on loop D (46, 47, 53). In patient 006, glycine (G) was replaced by alanine (A) at position 281 on loop D, isoleucine (I) was replaced by N at the PNLG site at position 461, and the residues 463–466 were also changed in the V5 loop (50, 53). These outcomes suggested bNAb-derived CAR T cell–mediated selective pressure on rebound viruses (Figure 6A and Supplemental Figure 18). However, in patient 003, some signature substitutions, such as threonine 278, of resistant strains were found in the viruses from pre–CAR T cell treatment, also suggesting a possible preexisting resistance (46).

Figure 6 Rebound virus clonality and resistance to bNAb-derived CAR T cell–mediated cytotoxicity. (A) Clonal Env mutations on inner domain, V2 loop, loop D, CD4-binding site, and V5 loop after viral rebound in patients 002 and 006. All sequences were compared with the consensus of the rebound viruses. The residue numbers are based on HIV-1 HXB2 sequence. The top line shows amino acid differences in the pre–CAR T cell sequences from the rebound consensus. (B) PBMCs were isolated from healthy donors and divided into 2 populations. The CD8+ T lymphocytes were used to generate CAR T cells while the autologous CD4+ T cells were infected with outgrown HIV-1 from pre–CAR T cell latent reservoir (LR) or rebound reservoir (RD) (1 ng/mL p24). Six days after HIV-1 infection, antiretroviral compounds (azidothymidine and lopinavir) were added to the CD4+ T cell culture to inhibit virus production. Then the anti–HIV-1 drugs were withdrawn and CAR or control CD8+ T cells were mixed at a 1:1 ratio. Every 2 days the cultures were tested for the presence of p24 in the supernatant, using ELISA. Gray shade represents the addition of antiviral drugs. (C) HIV-1 Env derived from pre–CAR T cell latent reservoir or rebound reservoir was ectopically expressed on the HEK293T cell line. These target cell lines were compared for changes in sensitivity to CAR T cell–mediated specific cytotoxicity. Env derived from HIV-1 NL4-3 served as the positive control. Direct killing of target cell lines was tested after 24-hour coculture by detecting LDH release. A 2‑sided P value for the estimated difference in pre–CAR T cell and rebound resistance was calculated. Data represent the mean of triplicate values, and error bars represent SEM. P values were calculated using the 2-tailed unpaired Student’s t test with equal variances.

To further validate the HIV-1–specific CAR T cell–mediated selective pressure on rebounding viruses, we examined the outgrowth of replication-competent viruses from pre–CAR T cell latent reservoir and rebound reservoir. PBMCs were isolated from healthy donors and divided into 2 populations, the CD8+ T lymphocytes were used to generate bNAb-derived CAR T cells, while the CD4+ T lymphocytes were used as target cells for outgrown HIV-1 infection. Six days after HIV-1 infection, the antiretroviral compounds were added to the CD4+ T cell culture to inhibit virus production and prevent further infection events. After approximately 8 days, the virus production substantially decreased to the lower limit for p24 detection, and infected CD4+ T cells were close to quiescence (22). We then withdrew anti–HIV-1 drugs to mimic the in vivo viral rebound process, and added autologous bNAb-derived CAR T cells. As shown in the groups infected by viruses from pre–CAR T cell latent reservoirs of patients 002, 004, and 015, viral production was significantly suppressed following coculture with CAR T cells (Figure 6B, left panel). However, in the groups infected by viruses from rebound reservoirs of the same patients, the CAR T cells exhibited only a limited inhibitory effect on viral propagation (Figure 6B, right panel). This experiment further validated the capacity of bNAb-derived CAR T cell therapy to drive resistant viruses during ATI. Moreover, the CAR T cells failed to inhibit viral propagation even in the CD4+ T cells infected by viruses from the pre–CAR T cell latent reservoir of patient 003, suggesting a possible preexisting resistance (Figure 6B, left panel). Notably, regardless of the time to rebound, resistance to HIV-1–specific CAR T cells occurred in 2 of 3 participants, as determined with a specific cytotoxicity assay (Figure 6C). Collectively, the sequence- and function-based analyses showed that the CAR T cell–resistant viruses could be preexisting or CAR T cell treatment–driven during ATI.