IFITM3 regulates fibrinogen endocytosis and platelet reactivity in nonviral sepsis

Clinical characteristics of healthy donors and patients with nonviral sepsis are summarized in Supplemental Table 1 (supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI153014DS1). Subjects were well matched by age and sex. Septic patients tended to be obese with underlying comorbidities, including diabetes and hypertension, as is expected and common in studies of this nature. Approximately 20% of patients were mechanically ventilated, while almost half of the patients had septic shock and were on vasopressors. Patients had elevated white blood cell counts, while platelet counts were in the normal range based on reference ranges from ARUP Laboratories. While approximately 25% of sepsis patients were on antiplatelet medications (aspirin), platelet aggregation assays were only performed on patients not on aspirin. In our cohort, we observed a mortality rate of 7%.

Nonviral sepsis induces an increase in platelet IFITM3 expression. We performed RNA-Seq on highly purified, CD45-depleted platelets from nonviral sepsis patients admitted to the Medical Intensive Care Unit at the≈University of Utah Health Sciences Center in Salt Lake City and healthy age- and sex-matched donors (Supplemental Table 2). Differential gene analyses identified 604 upregulated and 604 downregulated transcripts at a significant FDR (P < 0.05, Figure 1A). In a principal component analysis, nonviral septic patients generally clustered together (Figure 1B). We observed that IFITM3 was 1 of the top 5 differentially expressed transcripts in platelets from septic patients (3.8-fold increase, P = 2.5 × 10–14; Figure 1, C and D). The expression of IFITM1 and IFITM2 in platelets was also significantly increased, although the changes were less pronounced, 1.25-fold (P = 0.02) and 2.5-fold (P = 2.1 × 10–8), respectively. Changes in IFITM3 expression were about 35-fold higher than in IFITM1 and 2.3-fold higher than in IFITM2. No other IFITMs were significantly upregulated in nonviral sepsis patients (Supplemental Table 3). In addition, we observed a significant increase in heparanase (HPSE) (3.1-fold increase) (31), galectin 3 binding protein (LGALS3BP) (3.0-fold increase) (32), and selenium binding protein 1 (SELENBP1) (3.0-fold increase) (33), which have been observed to be increased systemically during infection and inflammation, but have not been well studied in platelets. In a separate, independent cohort of septic patients, real-time PCR validated the significant increase in platelet IFITM3 mRNA expression (Figure 1E).

Figure 1 Platelet IFITM3 expression increases in nonviral sepsis. Platelets were isolated from patients with nonviral sepsis or matched healthy donors (see also Supplemental Table 2). Purified platelets were isolated as described in Methods. (A) Heatmap of significantly differentially expressed (adjusted P < 0.05) transcripts in nonviral sepsis patients (n = 6) and healthy donors (HD) (n = 6). Red shows significantly enriched transcripts, and blue shows significantly repressed transcripts. (B) Principal component analysis (PCA) demonstrating data from nonviral sepsis patients cluster together, while data from healthy donors cluster together. (C) Scatter plot with significantly enriched (red) and repressed (blue) transcripts. IFITM3 is indicated (arrow). (D) Representative Integrative Genomics Viewer (IGV) browser image of IFITM3 mRNA expression in a nonviral sepsis patient (bottom) and healthy donor (top). The vertical axis represents the relative amount of mRNA, and the horizontal axis shows the introns (thin lines) and exons (thick lines). (E) In an independent cohort of nonviral sepsis patients (n = 4), platelet IFITM3 expression increases compared with that of healthy donors (n = 7). ****P ≤ 0.0001, unpaired t test. (F) Whole blood was drawn from nonviral sepsis patients (n = 34) and healthy controls (n = 23), and plasma levels of IFN-α were measured. *P ≤ 0.05, Mann-Whitney U test. (G and H) Representative immunoblot and densitometric quantification of IFITM3 and β-actin expression in platelets isolated from healthy donors (n = 8) and nonviral sepsis patients (n = 15). ***P ≤ 0.001, unpaired t test.

Because IFITMs are IFN-sensitive genes, we measured systemic IFN levels in our cohort of patients with nonviral sepsis. Plasma levels of IFN-α, a type I IFN, were significantly increased in sepsis patients compared with matched healthy subjects (Figure 1F). Intriguingly, plasma levels of IFN-γ, a type II IFN, were not significantly different in sepsis patients compared with healthy donors (Supplemental Figure 1). As the transcript for IFITM3 was upregulated in platelets during sepsis (Figure 1, C and D), we next determined whether IFITM3 protein expression in platelets was coordinately increased. IFITM3 protein was generally not detected in platelets isolated from healthy donors (Figure 1, G and H). In contrast, IFITM3 protein was highly expressed and significantly upregulated in platelets isolated from the majority of sepsis patients (Figure 1, G and H). Furthermore, ribosomal footprinting analysis examining actively translated transcripts in platelets from septic patients and matched, healthy donors demonstrated IFITM3 was one of the most differentially, translationally upregulated RNAs and that IFITM3 RNA had increased ribosomal-protected regions in septic patients (3.25-fold increase, P = 0.0005) (20). Interestingly, IFN-α levels modestly and negatively correlated with IFITM3 expression in nonviral sepsis patients, suggesting that in our patient cohort, systemic IFN-α levels may have been high before enrollment and were decreasing at the time we collected blood samples (Supplemental Figure 2). Taken together, these data indicate that in health, IFITM3 is transcriptionally and translationally silent in platelets and that during nonviral sepsis, IFITM3 mRNA and protein are actively made.

IFNs regulate IFITM3 expression through STAT1 and mTOR. We next sought to determine the mechanisms by which IFITM3 expression is regulated in platelets during inflammatory stress. As platelets are anucleate and depend on their parent cell, the megakaryocyte, to regulate gene transcription and, in part, RNA translation and protein synthesis (12), we determined whether IFN-α alters IFITM3 expression in human and murine megakaryocytes. Similarly to platelets, human CD34+-derived megakaryocytes express very little IFITM3 protein at baseline. However, upon IFN-α stimulation, IFITM3 protein expression is robustly induced in human megakaryocytes (Figure 2, A–D). In contrast to IFITM3, IFITM1 and IFITM2 proteins are basally expressed in CD34+-derived megakaryocytes, but their expression also increases upon IFN-α stimulation (Supplemental Figure 3A). Ifitm3 protein expression in murine megakaryocytes also increases upon IFN-α stimulation (Supplemental Figure 3B). Previous reports have suggested IFN-α activates STAT1 to regulate IFITM3 expression (34). To assess whether STAT1 regulates IFITM3 expression in megakaryocytes, we employed CRISPR/Cas9 technology in human CD34+-derived megakaryocytes to delete STAT1 (35). IFN-α stimulation increased STAT1 and phosphorylated STAT1 (p-STAT1) levels in megakaryocytes in a pattern similar to that in IFN-α–induced IFITM3 expression (Figure 2, A–D). STAT1 deletion significantly reduced total STAT1 and p-STAT1 as well as IFITM3 protein expression (Figure 2, A–D). The mTOR and mitogen-activated protein kinase integrating kinase 1 (MNK1) pathways are known to regulate translation of proteins in megakaryocytes and platelets (36, 37). Furthermore, a recent study suggested mTOR regulates IFITM3 expression (38), while another study suggested MNK1 is activated by IFN-α (39). Therefore, we determined whether CRISPR deletion of mTOR or MNK1 altered IFITM3 expression in megakaryocytes. In contrast to STAT1, IFN-α did not alter mTOR or MNK1 expression (Figure 2, E and F, and Supplemental Figure 4). The IFN-α–dependent increase in IFITM3 expression was negated when mTOR was deleted using CRISPR technology, while MNK1 deletion had little effect on IFITM3 expression (Figure 2, E–H, and Supplemental Figure 4). Importantly, STAT1 deletion had no effect on mTOR expression, while mTOR deletion did not change STAT1 levels (Supplemental Figures 5 and 6). Taken together, these data indicate that IFITM3 expression in human megakaryocytes is regulated transcriptionally by STAT1, with translational control occurring through mTOR.

Figure 2 IFN-induced IFITM3 expression is dependent on STAT1 and mTOR pathways. (A–D) CD34+-derived cells were transfected on day 5 of culture with negative (Neg) control or STAT1 crRNA. Megakaryocytes were then stimulated with IFN-α (500 or 1000 U/mL, final) or no treatment (NT) on day 13. After 24 hours, megakaryocytes were lysed and probed to examine total STAT1 (B), p-STAT1 (C), and IFITM3 expression by immunoblot (D). β-Tubulin was used as a loading control. Representative blots of total STAT1, p-STAT1, and IFITM3 expression are shown (A–D). Statistical analysis used was a mixed effect analysis with Tukey’s multiple comparison test with values normalized to NEG NT (n = 5–6). **P ≤ 0.01; ****P ≤ 0.0001. (E–H) CD34+-derived cells were transfected on day 5 of culture with negative control or mTOR crRNA. Megakaryocytes were then stimulated with IFN-α (500 or 1000 U/mL, final) or no treatment on day 13. After 24 hours, megakaryocytes were lysed and probed to examine mTOR expression after IFN-α treatment (E and F), mTOR deletion after CRISPR (E and G), and IFITM3 expression by immunoblot (E and H). β-Actin was used as a loading control. Representative blots are shown. Statistical analysis used was Wilcoxon’s test with values normalized to negative (G), Kruskal-Wallis test with values normalized to negative (F), and 2-way ANOVA with Šidák’s multiple comparison test with values normalized to negative vehicle (H) (n = 6–7). *P ≤ 0.05. The β-actin in Figure 2E is the same β-actin as in Supplemental Figure 6A.

IFITM3 regulates fibrinogen endocytosis and platelet reactivity. Previous studies have demonstrated newly synthesized IFITM3 traffics to the plasma membrane, where it participates in endocytosis of viral particles (28). Since platelets and megakaryocytes endocytose immunothrombotic α-granule proteins such as fibrinogen, we next determined whether IFN stimulation altered fibrinogen endocytosis and studied the necessity of IFITM3 for this pathway (18, 40–43). Bone marrow–derived megakaryocytes from Ifitm+/+ and global IFITM-deficient (Ifitm–/–) mice (27, 44) were cultured and stimulated with IFN-α to increase Ifitm3 expression. In Ifitm–/– mice, Ifitm1, Ifitm2, and Ifitm3 are all ablated (27, 44). We then monitored endocytosis of fluorescently labeled fibrinogen by immunocytochemistry and flow cytometry. Megakaryocytes from Ifitm+/+ and Ifitm–/– mice basally endocytosed fibrinogen (Figure 3, A and B). IFN-α stimulation increased fibrinogen uptake only in Ifitm+/+ megakaryocytes, while IFN-α stimulation failed to increase fibrinogen uptake in Ifitm–/– megakaryocytes (Figure 3, A and B). Similar results were observed with transferrin (Supplemental Figure 7), which also undergoes CME (45). We next asked whether increased IFN-α and IFITM3 altered non-CME and/or phagocytosis of bacterial pathogens and molecules. Similarly to labeled fibrinogen experiments, megakaryocytes from Ifitm+/+ and Ifitm–/– were incubated with fluorescently labeled S. aureus (taken up by phagocytosis) or labeled CPG oligodeoxynucleotides (ODNs), short synthetic single-stranded DNA molecules containing unmethylated CPG dinucleotides that undergo clathrin-independent endocytosis (46) in the presence and absence of IFN-α. In contrast to labeled fibrinogen, we observed no difference in the uptake of labeled S. aureus or CPG ODNs (Supplemental Figure 8). Taken together, our data suggest IFNs and IFITMs selectively regulate the CME of a number of different cargo proteins, including fibrinogen and transferrin, but do not regulate non-CME processes of cargo uptake.

Figure 3 IFITMs regulate fibrinogen endocytosis. (A and B) Bone marrow megakaryocytes were isolated from Ifitm+/+ and Ifitm–/– mice and cultured for 4 days before stimulation with IFN-α (1000 U/mL, final) for 24 hours. After 24 hours, 10 μg of Alexa Fluor 546–labeled fibrinogen was added and visualized by immunocytochemistry (A). Scale bars: 50 μm (left panels); 10 μm (right panels). The differential contrast interference layer (right side) has been adjusted by eye to create similar contrast for the magenta layer while in Photoshop. The magenta layer brightness contrast was done automatically in FIJI/ImageJ (NIH) before being imported into Photoshop. Images are representative of 3 independent experiments. For quantitative measurements, after 30 minutes of incubation, megakaryocytes were washed with PBS and stained with CD41. CD41- and fibrinogen-positive megakaryocytes were then measured by flow cytometry (B). n = 5–11. **P ≤ 0.01, mixed-effects analysis with Šidák’s multiple comparisons test. (C–F) Ifitm+/+ and Ifitm–/– mice were injected with vehicle (Veh) or murine IFN-α (25,000 U per injection) once daily for 3 consecutive days. Platelets were then isolated and IFITM3 (C and D) expression and (E and F) internal fibrinogen stores were measured by Western blot. ****P ≤ 0.0001, unpaired t test (D) and 1-way ANOVA with Šidák’s multiple comparisons test (F). n = 6 (C and D); n = 4 (E and F). (G) In vivo fibrinogen endocytosis was examined by injecting Ifitm+/+ and Ifitm–/– mice with IFN-α as described above, followed by 1 i.v. injection of 100 μg Alexa Fluor 546–labeled fibrinogen. On day 4, whole blood was isolated and the percentage of platelets positive for labeled fibrinogen was measured by flow cytometry. The fold change in positive-labeled fibrinogen platelets is shown compared with that of vehicle-injected Ifitm+/+ and Ifitm–/– mice (n = 7–9 per group). **P ≤ 0.01, Mann-Whitney U test.

We next examined in vivo fibrinogen endocytosis in circulating platelets sufficient or deficient in IFITMs. To do this, Ifitm+/+ and Ifitm–/– mice were injected in vivo with IFN-α for 3 consecutive days and platelets were then isolated to measure Ifitm3 expression and endogenous fibrinogen levels. Consistent with our observations in platelets from septic patients, where plasma IFN levels are increased (Figure 1, A–H), and in megakaryocytes stimulated with IFN-α (Figure 2, A–H), the systemic injection of IFN-α increased Ifitm3 expression in platelets from Ifitm+/+ mice (Figure 3C). Similarly to what was seen with Ifitm3 expression, total endogenous fibrinogen levels increased in platelets from IFN-α–stimulated Ifitm+/+ mice, but not in platelets from Ifitm–/– mice (Figure 3, D–F). To determine whether the uptake of other α-granule cargo in megakaryocyte and/or platelets is altered by IFITMs and/or IFN-α, we examined levels of VEGF, which is synthesized and endocytosed via both clathrin-dependent and clathrin-independent processes by megakaryocytes, and vWF, which is primarily synthesized (47, 48). VEGF and vWF levels were similar between Ifitm+/+ and Ifitm–/– mice basally and did not significantly change after IFN-α injection (Supplemental Figure 9).

We next examined in vivo uptake of exogenous, fluorescently labeled fibrinogen. Ifitm+/+ and Ifitm–/– mice were injected with IFN-α for 3 consecutive days, followed by i.v. administration of fluorescently labeled fibrinogen. Consistent with our previous results, IFN-α injections significantly increased the uptake of labeled fibrinogen by platelets in Ifitm+/+ mice compared with Ifitm–/– mice (Figure 3G). Of note, IFN-α treatment did not alter α IIb surface expression (Supplemental Figure 10). To address whether increased fibrinogen endocytosis altered platelet function, we performed washed platelet aggregometry to specifically examine the contribution of fibrinogen released from α-granules. IFN-α stimulation in Ifitm+/+ mice significantly increased platelet aggregation in response to adenosine diphosphate (ADP) and collagen stimulation (Figure 4, A–D). However, platelet aggregation was unchanged by IFN-α stimulation in Ifitm–/– mice (Figure 4, A–D). Increased phosphorylated focal adhesion kinase (p-FAK) activation in platelets from IFN-α–stimulated Ifitm+/+ mice, but not Ifitm–/– mice, suggested increased fibrinogen binding to α IIb β 3 (Supplemental Figure 11A) (49). The increase in platelet aggregation and p-FAK by IFN-α was independent of changes in total expression of integrin α IIb or β 3 , as IFN-α did not alter protein levels of these 2 integrins (Supplemental Figure 11B). In addition to increased p-FAK in Ifitm+/+ mice treated with IFN, we observed increased p-AKT signaling after collagen-induced platelet aggregation (data not shown). The increase in p-AKT may be linked to IFITM3’s role as a PI3K scaffold (reported previously in B cells), as we observed increased PIP3 levels in the presence of increased IFITM3 expression (50, 51) (Supplemental Figure 12). To further address the role of fibrinogen in potentiating platelet aggregation, we supplemented washed platelet aggregations with increasing concentrations of fibrinogen to determine whether the addition of exogenous fibrinogen could enhance platelet aggregation in Ifitm–/– mice to levels observed after IFN-α stimulation. Consistent with our previous results (Figure 4, A–D), IFN-α stimulation enhanced platelet aggregation in Ifitm+/+ mice, but not in Ifitm–/– mice. The addition of 10 μg/mL fibrinogen also enhanced platelet aggregation in Ifitm–/– mice to levels similar to those observed in IFN-α–stimulated Ifitm+/+ mice (Figure 4, E and F). The addition of fibrinogen also enhanced platelet aggregation in Ifitm+/+ mice in the absence of IFN-α stimulation (Figure 4, E and F, and Supplemental Figure 13). While platelet aggregation was altered after IFN-α treatment in Ifitm+/+ mice, integrin activation (Supplemental Figure 14) was not altered in either vehicle or IFN-α–stimulated Ifitm+/+ and Ifitm–/– mice. Taken together, these data indicate that IFITMs promote fibrinogen endocytosis and platelet reactivity under IFN-induced inflammatory stress.

Figure 4 IFITMs regulate platelet hyperactivity. Aggregation was measured in washed platelets from Ifitm+/+ and Ifitm–/– mice treated with vehicle or murine IFN-α (25,000 U per injection) for 3 consecutive days in response to 2MeSADP (10 nM, final) (A and B) or collagen (2 μg/mL, final) (C and D). n = 6 per group. ****P ≤ 0.0001, 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons test. (E and F) Aggregation was measured in washed platelets from Ifitm+/+ and Ifitm–/– mice treated with vehicle or murine IFN-α (25,000 U per injection) for 3 consecutive days in response to 2MeSADP (10 nM, final) with the addition of 10 μg/mL of exogenous fibrinogen (FGN) as indicated. n = 5 per group. ****P ≤ 0.0001, 1-way ANOVA with Šidák’s multiple comparisons test.

IFITM3 interacts with α IIb β 3 and promotes CME of fibrinogen through alterations in lipid raft domains. We next sought to identify the mechanism by which IFITM3 regulates fibrinogen endocytosis. To do this, we first overexpressed IFITM3 in a megakaryocytic cell line, MEG-01s, and examined labeled fibrinogen uptake. MEG-01s express IFITM1, IFITM2, and IFITM3 at various levels endogenously. All 3 IFITMs respond to IFN stimulation, with the highest change observed with IFITM3 (Supplemental Figure 15). Therefore, MEG-01s serve as a relevant cell model for these experiments. Selective overexpression of IFITM3 in MEG-01s significantly increased fibrinogen and transferrin endocytosis in the absence of IFN stimulation (Figure 5, A–E). Fibrinogen endocytosis was dependent on the concentration of exogenous fibrinogen, as we observed a significant increase in endocytosis with 50 μg labeled fibrinogen compared with 10 μg (1,481 ± 151.8 versus 2083 ± 137.7 MFI, P = 0.0034) in control MEG-01s. A similar result was observed in IFITM3-overexpressing MEG-01s incubated with 10 μg versus 50 μg labeled fibrinogen (1,919 ± 262.3 versus 2,723 ± 386.9 MFI, P = 0.01).

Figure 5 IFITM3 regulates fibrinogen endocytosis in megakaryocytes. MEG-01s were left alone (no pZIP) or transfected with an empty vector control (pZIP+EV) or a vector containing IFITM3 (pZIP-IFITM3). (A) IFITM3 expression was determined (representative immunoblot shown from n = 3 independent experiments). (B and C) pZIP EV control or pZIP IFITM3-overexpressing MEG-01s were stimulated with PMA (100 nM, to induce differentiation) for 24 hours before incubation with 10 μg labeled fibrinogen. Fibrinogen endocytosis (percentage and MFI) was measured in mature CD41+ MEG-01s by flow cytometry (n = 4). Paired t test. (D and E) pZIP EV control or pZIP IFITM3–overexpressing MEG-01s were stimulated with PMA for 24 hours before incubation with labeled transferrin. Transferrin endocytosis (percentage and MFI) was measured in CD41+ MEG-01s by flow cytometry (n = 6). Paired t test. (F) MEG-01s were transfected with control shRNA (sh-NC) or a vector containing shRNA against IFITM3 (sh-IFITM3). sh-NC and sh-IFITM3 MEG-01s were treated with IFN-α (1000 U/mL) or vehicle control and IFITM3 measured (representative immunoblot shown from n = 4 independent experiments). (G and H) sh-NC or sh-IFITM3 MEG-01s were stimulated with PMA and IFN-α and incubated with fibrinogen. Fibrinogen endocytosis (percentage change in cells with endocytosed fibrinogen and MFI compared with unstimulated sh-NC or sh-IFITM3 MEG-01) was measured in mature CD41+ MEG-01s by flow cytometry (n = 5–6). Paired t test. (I) CD34+-derived megakaryocytes (Mks) were treated with vehicle or IFN-α (1000 U/mL) for 24 hours before incubation with labeled dextran. Dextran endocytosis (%) was measured in CD41+ megakaryocytes by flow cytometry (n = 6). Mann-Whitney U test. (J) PMA-differentiated MEG-01s were stimulated with IFN-α (1000 U/mL) and 24 hours later incubated with labeled dextran. CD41+ MEG-01s were measured for dextran endocytosis by flow cytometry (n = 4 per group). Unpaired t test. *P ≤ 0.05; **P ≤ 0.01

To then establish the necessity of IFITM3 for IFN-dependent increase in fibrinogen uptake, we employed shRNA to specifically knock down IFITM3 only in MEG-01s, while preserving the expression of IFITM1 and IFITM2. In control MEG-01s in which IFITM3 is endogenously present, IFN stimulation increased the expression of IFITM1, IFITM2, and IFITM3 as expected (Figure 5F and Supplemental Figure 15) and significantly upregulated fibrinogen endocytosis (Figure 5, G and H). In contrast, IFN stimulation failed to increase fibrinogen endocytosis in MEG-01s where IFITM3 was knocked down, indicating IFITM3 was necessary to regulate endocytosis in the presence of IFN-α (Figure 5, G and H). These data also suggest that IFITM1 and IFITM2 are unable to rescue fibrinogen endocytosis in the absence of IFITM3. This increase in fibrinogen endocytosis was mediated by fibrinogen binding to α IIb β 3 rather than fibrinogen binding to IFITM3, as RGDS (which inhibits binding of fibrinogen to integrin α IIb β 3 ; ref. 52) blocked the uptake of fibrinogen (Supplemental Figure 16).

To address whether other forms of cellular uptake, such as pinocytosis, were regulated by IFITM3, we used pharmacologic (e.g., IFN-α) and genetic (e.g., overexpressing) tools to increase IFITM3 expression in CD34+-derived megakaryocytes and MEG-01s. Cells were incubated with fluorescent dextran (which undergoes pinocytosis), and dextran uptake was measured. Dextran pinocytosis was unaltered in IFN-α–stimulated CD34+-derived megakaryocytes or IFITM3-overexpressing MEG-01s (Figure 5, I and J), indicating that IFITM3 regulates CME but not pinocytosis.

As fibrinogen endocytosis is classically mediated through integrin α IIb β 3 (41–43), we next performed superresolution microscopy on murine, proplatelet-producing megakaryocytes and observed that α IIb and IFITM3 colocalize with each other (Figure 6A). Consistent with this, IFITM3 coimmunoprecipitation studies in CD34-derived, human megakaryocytes identified α IIb and clathrin as IFITM3-binding partners (Figure 6B). Interestingly, clathrin and α IIb binding to IFITM3 appeared to increase in the presence of IFN-α (Figure 6B). A recent publication suggested IFITM3 is necessary for lipid raft formation in B cells (50). In platelets, lipid rafts are enriched with CD36, Src, and Lyn and are critical membrane microdomains for platelet activation and prothrombotic cellular responses (53, 54). In addition, α IIb β 3 and clathrin both localize in lipid rafts to mediate fibrinogen endocytosis (30). However, whether IFITM3 regulates the localization of α IIb β 3 and clathrin to lipid rafts in megakaryocytes and platelets is unknown. Lipid rafts were isolated from IFN-α–treated or untreated control CD34+-derived human megakaryocytes. In the absence of IFN-α stimulation, α IIb and clathrin were expressed at low levels in isolated lipid rafts containing IFITM3, as indicated by expression of linker of activated T cells (LAT), a marker of lipid rafts (55) (Figure 6, C and D). IFN-α stimulation shifted IFITM3 into lipid rafts and α IIb and clathrin associated with IFITM3 containing lipid rafts. Importantly, IFN-α treatment did not alter expression of α IIb , clathrin, or LAT (Supplemental Figure 17). As IFN-α may directly alter localization of α IIb and clathrin into lipid rafts independently of IFITM3, we then studied MEG-01s in which IFITM3 was genetically and selectively overexpressed. Overexpression of IFITM3 in MEG-01s, independent of IFN stimulation, similarly shifted α IIb and clathrin into IFITM3-containing lipid rafts (Figure 6, E and F). Overexpressing IFITM3 did not alter expression of α IIb , clathrin, or LAT (Supplemental Figure 18). These results highlight a role for IFITM3 in megakaryocyte and platelet biology by regulating localization of α IIb and clathrin into lipid rafts, areas of cellular activation often triggering procoagulant responses.

Figure 6 IFITM3 alters α IIb and clathrin localization into IFITM3-expressing lipid rafts. (A) Bone marrow–derived, murine megakaryocytes were immunostained with anti-IFITM3 (magenta) and anti-α IIb (yellow) antibodies. Cells were subsequently analyzed using super-resolution microscopy. Scale bars: 1 μm. Figure is representative of n = 3 independent experiments. (B) CD34+-derived megakaryocytes were stimulated with vehicle or IFN-α (1000 U/mL, final). IFITM3 was immunoprecipitated and α IIb and clathrin binding to IFITM3 were examined by immunoblot in comparison with IgG control. Representative immunoblot from 4 independent experiments. (C and D) CD34+-derived megakaryocytes were stimulated with vehicle or IFN-α (1000 U/mL, final) and fractionated using a sucrose density gradient to isolate lipid rafts. Representative immunoblots for IFITM3, α IIb , clathrin, LAT (a lipid raft specific marker), and β-actin, a loading control, are shown in C, and the representative blots are quantified in D. Exposures were the same for each protein pair. Fraction 11 contains the insoluble cellular material from the lysis and density gradients (n = 3 independent experiments). (E and F) MEG-01s were transfected with an empty vector control (pZIP+EV) or an engineered vector containing IFITM3 (pZIP-IFITM3). MEG-01s were lysed and fractionated using a sucrose density gradient to isolate lipid rafts. Representative immunoblots for IFITM3, α IIb , clathrin, LAT, and β-actin are shown in E and quantified in F. Fraction 11 contains the insoluble cellular material from the lysis and density gradients (n = 3 independent experiments). Exposures were the same for each protein pair.

IFITM-mediated platelet hyperactivity contributes to thrombosis. As IFITM3 enhances fibrinogen endocytosis and aggregation (Figure 3, Figure 4, and Figure 5), we next asked whether IFN-α increased thrombosis in an IFITM-dependent mechanism in vivo. Ifitm+/+ and Ifitm–/– mice were injected with IFN-α for 3 consecutive days to increase IFITM3 expression. After 3 days, mice were subjected to 2 different thrombosis models: a ferric chloride carotid injury model and a collagen-epinephrine thrombosis model, which are both dependent on platelets occluding blood flow either in the carotid artery (56, 57) or the microvasculature in the lungs (58). Ifitm+/+ mice stimulated with IFN-α had significantly faster occlusion times in the ferric chloride thrombosis model (Figure 7). However, vehicle- and IFN-α–stimulated Ifitm–/– mice had occlusion times similar to those of vehicle-treated Ifitm+/+ mice (Figure 7). In the collagen-epinephrine pulmonary thrombosis model, Ifitm+/+ mice had significantly faster times to death compared with vehicle-treated Ifitm+/+ mice (Supplemental Figure 19). Vehicle- and IFN-α–stimulated Ifitm–/– mice had similar mortality rates, indicating IFITMs mediate in vivo thrombosis during settings of IFN-α–induced inflammatory stress (Supplemental Figure 19).

Figure 7 IFITMs regulate platelet-dependent thrombosis in vivo. Ifitm+/+ and Ifitm–/– mice were injected with vehicle or murine IFN-α (25,000 U per injection) once daily for 3 consecutive days. On day 4, mice were anesthetized and the right carotid artery was exposed. Thrombosis was induced by topical application of a filter paper soaked in 10% FeCl 3 for 3 minutes. Excessive FeCl 3 was rinsed with PBS and blood flow was measured downstream of the application site with a laser Doppler flow probe and monitored for 20 minutes. n = 5–6 per group. *P ≤ 0.05; **P ≤ 0.01, Kruskal-Wallis test with multiple comparisons test.

Upregulation of platelet IFITM3 during clinical sepsis is associated with increased fibrinogen endocytosis and enhanced platelet reactivity. Our clinical observations indicate that patients with nonviral sepsis have increased platelet IFITM3 expression (Figure 1). However, whether the increase in IFITM3 is associated with increased fibrinogen endocytosis and platelet reactivity in septic patients is unknown. Platelets from nonviral septic patients and healthy donors were isolated and phenotyped. Similarly to platelets from IFN-α–stimulated control mice, platelets from septic patients (where IFITM3 is increased) had significantly greater fibrinogen content than those from healthy donors (Figure 8, A and B). Consistent with fibrinogen being an acute phase reactant, sepsis patients had increased plasma fibrinogen levels (Supplemental Figure 20). Moreover, expression of fibrinogen and IFITM3 proteins in platelets from septic patients often colocalized (Figure 8A). Collagen- and ADP-induced washed platelet aggregations were significantly increased in septic patients compared with healthy donors (Figure 8, D–G), consistent with our findings in IFN-α–challenged mice. Increased platelet aggregation in septic patients was independent of changes in α IIb total expression (Figure 8C and Supplemental Figure 21) but similarly to our findings in mice, was associated with increased phosphorylation of FAK, a kinase activated downstream of β 3 (Figure 8C).

Figure 8 Increased IFITM3 expression in nonviral sepsis patients is associated with increased fibrinogen content and platelet hyperreactivity. (A) Platelets from healthy donors and nonviral sepsis patients were stained for IFITM3 (yellow), fibrinogen (magenta), and actin (blue). White arrows demonstrate representative platelets positive for IFITM3 and fibrinogen (n = 3). Pink arrows indicate IFITM3-positive, fibrinogen-positive platelets. Scale bars: 1 μm. (B and C). Immunoblot of platelets isolated from healthy donors and nonviral sepsis patients and probed for fibrinogen, α IIb , and p-FAK in the presence or absence of activation by collagen (2 μg/mL, final) (n = 3). Unpaired t test. (D–G) Washed platelet aggregation using platelets isolated from healthy donors and nonviral sepsis patients in response to collagen (2 μg/mL, final) and 2MesADP (10 nM, final) (n = 5 per group). Unpaired t test. (H and I) Platelets isolated from healthy donors and nonviral sepsis patients were fractionated for lipid rafts using a sucrose density gradient and probed for IFITM3, α IIb , clathrin, LAT, and β-actin. Representative blots are shown in H and quantified in I. Exposures for each protein pair were the same. Fraction 11 contains all the nonsoluble material (n = 3 independent experiments). (J) Platelet mRNA was isolated from healthy donors (n = 5) and nonviral sepsis patients (n = 14) at day 0 (initial hospitalization) and from the same sepsis patients at day 90 (days after discharge). IFITM3 expression was measured by quantitative reverse-transcriptase PCR (RT-qPCR) normalized to GAPDH and compared with expression levels in healthy donors. Brown-Forsythe and Welch’s ANOVA tests with Dunnett’s T3 multiple comparisons test. *P ≤ 0.05; **P ≤ 0.01; ***P ≤ 0.001; ****P ≤ 0.0001.

We next determined whether increased platelet IFITM3 expression in septic patients was associated with α IIb and clathrin associating with IFITM3-containing platelet lipid rafts. Platelet lipid rafts isolated from healthy donors had some expression of α IIb and clathrin and no readily detectable IFITM3. In comparison, IFITM3-expressing platelet lipid rafts from septic patients were associated with α IIb and clathrin (Figure 8, H and I). Importantly, α IIb , clathrin and LAT expression were similar between healthy donors and sepsis patients (Supplemental Figure 21). As patients with sepsis are at increased risk for longer-term thrombotic complications even after their sepsis has resolved (10, 11), we longitudinally examined platelet IFITM3 expression acutely in septic patients and again, 90 days later, in the same septic patients who had recovered. Interestingly, while lower than during acute sepsis, the expression of IFITM3 RNA remained significantly elevated in recovered septic patients compared with healthy donors, suggesting sepsis may trigger durable changes to the platelet transcriptome (Figure 8J).

Sepsis-induced platelet hyperreactivity in mice is regulated by IFITM3. Given our clinical findings in septic patients (Figure 1 and Figure 8), we assessed whether experimental bacterial sepsis induces platelet Ifitm3 expression and increases platelet reactivity using a murine polymicrobial cecal-ligation and puncture (CLP) model (20). CLP-induced sepsis increased Ifitm3 mRNA expression in primary murine bone marrow megakaryocytes within 24 hours after CLP, and expression remained elevated in megakaryocytes through day 3 (Figure 9, A and B). In circulating murine platelets, Ifitm3 mRNA expression did not increase until day 3 following CLP, but remained elevated through day 7 (Figure 9, A and B). Consistent with the increase in Ifitm3 mRNA at day 3 after CLP, a significant increase in Ifitm3 protein was also observed in platelets following CLP sepsis (Figure 9C). This suggest that sepsis-induced increases in platelet IFITM3 is driven, at least in part, through signaling delivered to, and sensed by, bone marrow megakaryocytes. Interestingly, CLP increased the expression of integrin α IIb protein (Figure 9C), a finding we previously observed (20).

Figure 9 IFITM deficiency reduces platelet reactivity in murine model of sepsis. (A and B) Sepsis was induced in Ifitm+/+ mice by CLP, and Ifitm3 expression in flow-sorted CD41+ bone marrow megakaryocytes and CD45-depleted platelets was examined at the indicated times by RT-PCR. Ifitm3 expression was normalized to Gapdh and compared with that control mice. n = 6–12 (A); n = 5–27 (B). *P ≤ 0.05; ****P ≤ 0.0001, 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s post hoc test compared with control. (C) Platelet Ifitm3 protein expression in sham or CLP Ifitm+/+ mice was examined by immunoblot at day 3 of CLP. n = 3. (D–G) Sepsis was induced in Ifitm+/+ and Ifitm–/– mice by CLP, and platelets were isolated at day 3 after CLP for wash platelet aggregation in response to 2MesADP (10 nM, final D and E) and collagen (2 μg/mL, final F and G). Platelet aggregation was compared with that of sham-operated control in either Ifitm +/+ or Ifitm –/– mice (n = 3 per group). *P ≤ 0.05, 1-way ANOVA with Šidák’s multiple comparisons test. (H–J) Sepsis was induced in Ifitm+/+ mice by CLP. One hour before and 6 hours after CLP, mice were treated with 1 mg (total, i.p.) of either an anti–IFN-αR1 antibody or control IgG. Washed platelets were isolated at day 3 after CLP and aggregation assessed in response to 2MesADP. (H and I). Platelet Ifitm3 expression was also measured by immunoblot (Supplemental Figure 23). (J). One-way Kruskal Wallis test with Dunn’s multiple comparisons test or 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons test (J). **P ≤ 0.01; ****P ≤ 0.0001. n = 6–8 (H and I); n = 3–4 (J).

We next asked whether or not CLP induced changes in platelet reactivity and, if so, whether these changes were mediated by IFITMs. Ifitm+/+ and Ifitm–/– mice underwent sham or CLP surgery, and platelet aggregation was measured in washed platelets. CLP induced a significant increase in systemic IFN-α levels in both Ifitm+/+ and Ifitm–/– mice, while little change in IFN-γ was observed (Supplemental Figure 22), consistent with our findings in septic patients (Figure 1F and Supplemental Figure 1). Consistent with our clinical data in septic patients, CLP significantly enhanced collagen- and ADP-induced aggregation in Ifitm+/+ mice compared with sham-operated animals. In contrast, in the absence of Ifitms, CLP did not enhance platelet aggregation (Figure 9, D–G). To assess the specific role of IFN-α in mediating this response, we injected Ifitm+/+ mice with control IgG or anti–IFN-αR IgG, an antibody against type 1 IFN receptors, 1 hour before and 6 hours after CLP (59). Consistent with what is shown in Figure 9, D–G, CLP increased platelet reactivity in Ifitm+/+ mice compared with sham-operated animals (Figure 9H). Treating Ifitm+/+ mice with anti–IFN-αR IgG after CLP blunted platelet aggregation responses (Figure 9, H and I) and platelet IFITM3 expression (Figure 9J and Supplemental Figure 23). This suggests that during experimental sepsis, increased platelet Ifitm3 expression and aggregation is mediated by IFN-α.